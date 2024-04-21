How Much The Average Retiree Takes Home In Every State

Ariel Skelley / Getty Images

Social Security benefits. Pensions. Paychecks from post-retirement gigs. Withdrawals from retirement accounts. Annuities, CDs and bonds.

They can all be a part of retirement income, which if you’re lucky, you either have – or will have – a large chunk of.

How much you bring in can vary widely and depends on numerous factors. They include the age at which you start collecting Social Security, as most retirees do. Start at 62, and you’ll get money sooner but it will be a locked-in, lower amount. Wait until 67 or later, and that monthly check will be fatter.

Other factors include whether you have a pension, how well you did feeding those retirement accounts over the years, and whether you’re still doing some type of work.

Average retirement income also varies depending on which state you’re in. Here’s a list of how much residents of each state bring in each year on average, along with how each state (and Washington D.C.) ranks – with No. 1 being the highest average and No. 51 the lowest.

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Mean retirement income: $28,196

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 36

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Mean retirement income: $42,676

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 2

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Mean retirement income: $32,379

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 20

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Mean retirement income: $24,932

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 49

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Mean retirement income: $38,967

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 4

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Mean retirement income: $36,606

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 7

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Mean retirement income: $35,824

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 8

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Mean retirement income: $34,944

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 11

Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Mean retirement income: $49,072

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 1

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Mean retirement income: $34,220

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 14

©iStock.com

Georgia

Mean retirement income: $31,201

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 21

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Mean retirement income: $37,825

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 5

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Mean retirement income: $28,798

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 33

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Mean retirement income: $35,091

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 10

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Mean retirement income: $23,466

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 51

dangarneau / Getty Images

Iowa

Mean retirement income: $25,913

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 48

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Mean retirement income: $27,493

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 40

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

Mean retirement income: $27,668

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 39

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Mean retirement income: $28,468

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 35

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Mean retirement income: $29,469

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 30

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Mean retirement income: $40,129

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 3

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Mean retirement income: $35,294

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 9

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

Mean retirement income: $27,742

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 38

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Mean retirement income: $30,037

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 26

Aerial_Views / Getty Images

Mississippi

Mean retirement income: $26,300

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 47

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Mean retirement income: $27,218

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 42

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Mean retirement income: $29,745

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 27

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Mean retirement income: $27,216

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 43

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

Mean retirement income: $34,918

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 12

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Mean retirement income: $30,671

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 24

John Penney / Getty Images

New Jersey

Mean retirement income: $34,883

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 13

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Mean retirement income: $32,865

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 17

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Mean retirement income: $33,934

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 15

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Mean retirement income: $29,056

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 32

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Mean retirement income: $27,207

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 44

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Mean retirement income: $29,646

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 28

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Mean retirement income: $27,178

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 45

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

Mean retirement income: $32,535

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 18

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Mean retirement income: $27,994

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 37

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Mean retirement income: $31,055

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 22

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Mean retirement income: $29,486

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 29

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Mean retirement income: $27,482

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 41

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Mean retirement income: $26,826

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 46

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Mean retirement income: $30,970

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 23

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Mean retirement income: $32,401

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 19

marchello74 / iStock.com

Vermont

Mean retirement income: $29,401

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 31

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Mean retirement income: $37,730

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 6

©iStock.com

Washington

Mean retirement income: $33,503

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 16

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Mean retirement income: $24,639

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 50

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Mean retirement income: $28,704

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 34

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Mean retirement income: $30,435

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 25

