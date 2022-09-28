U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

How much do Big Tech companies pay their employees?

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Look at you go! You're halfway through the week. Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb.

Have you ever wondered how much you'd get paid if you were working at a Big Tech firm like, say, Google?

Well, we took the guesswork out of it for you by analyzing some data to determine just how much different companies pay their employees. And in many cases, it's a lot.

From engineers to execs, we've got tons of salaries to share with you. Let's get started.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking
Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking

Brandon Wade/Reuters


1. How much are Big Tech companies paying talent? By combing through data, Insider got a sense of how companies like Google, Hulu, and Disney pay their employees. The data excludes stock grants and other ways the companies may compensate staff, but offers a valuable guide to salaries for a variety of positions across firms.

  • At Google, where salaries for engineers, developers, and other employees often stretch into the six-digit range, the highest-paid employee in the data set was its chief people officer, who is paid a $1 million base salary. See how much Google pays its employees.

  • At Disney, the salaries Insider analyzed ranged from $99,288 to $180,000 per year, and included jobs in its streaming tech, consumer products, parks, studio, and other divisions. Get a look at Disney's salaries here.

  • Similarly, Hulu has offered between $93,150 and $242,000 per year to some candidates. Positions we looked at included data scientists, data engineers, senior analysts, and more — see how their salaries stack up.

  • Finally, take a look at Insider's Big Tech salary database to see how much Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Facebook, and other companies pay their workers.

In other news:

From left to right: Jon Oringer, Keith Rabois, Maggie Vo, Henri Pierre-Jacques.
From left to right: Jon Oringer, Keith Rabois, Maggie Vo, Henri Pierre-Jacques.

Pareto; Keith Rabois; Fuel Venture Capital; Harlem Capital Partners; Anna Kim/Insider

2. Meet the 26 most important VCs in Miami. Over the past two years, Miami's tech-startup scene has heated up as investors flock to the city. We asked venture capitalists and other prominent tech figures to identify the most esteemed startup backers in the area. Here are their picks for the VCs that every founder in Miami should know.

3. Some Uber drivers are worried they're being used as "drug mules." According to NBC News, some drivers are worried they're unknowingly delivering drugs via Uber Connect, the company's courier service. Here's what the drivers said.

4. Looking for a job at Netflix? You may be in luck. As subscriptions fall off, Netflix is looking to hire a slew of engineers and developers to bolster its year-old push into gaming. In the past month alone, the streamer has posted 33 jobs to help build out its mobile games business. A look at what we know so far.

5. An animal rights group is seeking the release of photos of monkeys that died during experiments for Elon Musk's Neuralink. The group claims UC Davis has photos of experiments that were performed on the monkeys — including cutting holes into their skulls to implant electrodes into their brains — as well as photos related to the animals' autopsies. More on that here.

6. A nonprofit is helping Ukrainian women in tech rebuild their lives and careers. Wtech, a nonprofit with a community of more than 5,000 Ukrainian women, has been helping female tech workers flee the country, stay safe, and readjust to their new lives abroad. Inside the nonprofit.

7. Apple is opening an office inside a decommissioned coal-fired power station in London. In 2023, the company expects to move more than 1,000 employees into the iconic building, located on the bank of the River Thames. Take a look inside the new office.

8. A leaked memo shows what Twitch's president told staff as the platform changed the way it pays top creators. Twitch's update to its creator monetization terms — which could result in pay cuts for some streamers — ignited a firestorm on social media last week. Read the president's note to employees here.

Odds and ends:

DART nasa asteroid mission spacecraft
DART nasa asteroid mission spacecraft

An illustration of the DART spacecraft firing its NEXT–C ion engine.NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

9. ICYMI: NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid. It was part of a test to deflect dangerous asteroids headed toward Earth in the future (though that's not an immediate threat to civilization right now). Watch the footage here.

10. With iOS 16, you can easily remove an image from its background. For years, if you wanted to remove the background of a photo to isolate the subject, you needed to meticulously edit the photo in Photoshop. Now, you can do it with just a tap on your iPhone. We explain how to remove the background from an image.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. Edited by Hallam Bullock in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

