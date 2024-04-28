How Much Boomers Earn in Every State

Deborah Sabinus
6 min read
0
Baby boomers, the generation born during the baby boom of 1946 and 1964, makes up 21.8% of the U.S. population. This group has an earning power that’s closer to average in different U.S states than any other generation.

So what led to this higher overall earning power? Minimum wage when boomers were entering the workforce would equate to the 20s today, and overall costs for some were lower.

Because the generation covers people born over the span of 20 years, there’s a huge difference between a boomer born in ’46 and one born in ’64 in terms of experiences and opportunities.

GOBankingRated found boomers’ average earnings to help you understand how much boomers earn in every state in the U.S. compared to the median household income.

Alabama

  • Median Household Income: $59,609

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,166

Alaska

  • Median Household Income: $86,370

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,349

Arizona

  • Median Household Income: $72,581

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $72,355

Arkansas

  • Median Household Income: $56,335

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,836

California

  • Median Household Income: $91,905

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,164

Colorado

  • Median Household Income: $87,598

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,691

Connecticut

  • Median Household Income: $90,213

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,625

Delaware

  • Median Household Income: $79,325

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $79,506

Washington, DC

  • Median Household Income: $101,722

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,208

Florida

  • Median Household Income: $67,917

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $66,889

Georgia

  • Median Household Income: $71,355

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,999

Hawaii

  • Median Household Income: $94,814

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $96,126

Idaho

  • Median Household Income: $70,214

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,385

Illinois

  • Median Household Income: $78,433

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $75,294

Indiana

  • Median Household Income: $67,173

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,962

Iowa

  • Median Household Income: $70,571

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,344

Kansas

  • Median Household Income: $69,747

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,480

Kentucky

  • Median Household Income: $60,183

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $58,027

Louisiana

  • Median Household Income: $57,852

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $55,954

Maine

  • Median Household Income: $68,251

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,601

Maryland

  • Median Household Income: $98,461

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $95,249

Massachusetts

  • Median Household Income: $96,505

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $90,339

Michigan

  • Median Household Income: $68,505

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,693

Minnesota

  • Median Household Income: $84,313

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $80,517

Mississippi

  • Median Household Income: $52,985

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $51,758

Missouri

  • Median Household Income: $65,920

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,105

Montana

  • Median Household Income: $66,341

  • Media Baby Boomer Income: $64,563

Nebraska

  • Median Household Income: $71,722

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,413

Nevada

  • Median Household Income: $71,646

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,158

New Hampshire

  • Median Household Income: $90,845

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,226

New Jersey

  • Median Household Income: $97,126

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $92,171

New Mexico

  • Median Household Income: $58,722

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,087

New York

  • Median Household Income: $81,386

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $76,158

North Carolina

  • Median Household Income: $66,186

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,090

North Dakota

  • Median Household Income: $73,959

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $73,222

Ohio

  • Median Household Income: $66,990

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,701

Oklahoma

  • Median Household Income: $61,364

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $61,183

Oregon

  • Median Household Income: $76,632

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $74,115

Pennsylvania

  • Median Household Income: $73,170

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,464

Rhode Island

  • Median Household Income: $81,370

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $78,386

South Carolina

  • Median Household Income: $63,623

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,377

South Dakota

  • Median Household Income: $69,457

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,947

Tennessee

  • Median Household Income: $64,035

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,065

Texas

  • Median Household Income: $73,035

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,819

Utah

  • Median Household Income: $86,833

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,018

Vermont

  • Median Household Income: $74,014

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,726

Virginia

  • Median Household Income: $87,249

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $85,011

Washington

  • Median Household Income: $90,325

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,252

West Virginia

  • Median Household Income: $55,217

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,315

Wisconsin

  • Median Household Income: $72,458

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,707

Wyoming

  • Median Household Income: $72,495

  • Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,214

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median baby boomer household income as defined by the average of the incomes for those between 45 through 64 and those aged 65+. GOBankingRates defined baby boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964, so in 2022, that would be those aged 58-76. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.

