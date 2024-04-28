asiseeit / iStock.com

Baby boomers, the generation born during the baby boom of 1946 and 1964, makes up 21.8% of the U.S. population. This group has an earning power that’s closer to average in different U.S states than any other generation.

So what led to this higher overall earning power? Minimum wage when boomers were entering the workforce would equate to the 20s today, and overall costs for some were lower.

Because the generation covers people born over the span of 20 years, there’s a huge difference between a boomer born in ’46 and one born in ’64 in terms of experiences and opportunities.

GOBankingRated found boomers’ average earnings to help you understand how much boomers earn in every state in the U.S. compared to the median household income.

Alabama

Median Household Income: $59,609

Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,166

Alaska

Median Household Income: $86,370

Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,349

Arizona

Median Household Income: $72,581

Median Baby Boomer Income: $72,355

Arkansas

Median Household Income: $56,335

Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,836

California

Median Household Income: $91,905

Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,164

Colorado

Median Household Income: $87,598

Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,691

Connecticut

Median Household Income: $90,213

Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,625

Delaware

Median Household Income: $79,325

Median Baby Boomer Income: $79,506

Washington, DC

Median Household Income: $101,722

Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,208

Florida

Median Household Income: $67,917

Median Baby Boomer Income: $66,889

Georgia

Median Household Income: $71,355

Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,999

Hawaii

Median Household Income: $94,814

Median Baby Boomer Income: $96,126

Idaho

Median Household Income: $70,214

Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,385

Illinois

Median Household Income: $78,433

Median Baby Boomer Income: $75,294

Indiana

Median Household Income: $67,173

Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,962

Iowa

Median Household Income: $70,571

Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,344

Kansas

Median Household Income: $69,747

Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,480

Kentucky

Median Household Income: $60,183

Median Baby Boomer Income: $58,027

Louisiana

Median Household Income: $57,852

Median Baby Boomer Income: $55,954

Maine

Median Household Income: $68,251

Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,601

Maryland

Median Household Income: $98,461

Median Baby Boomer Income: $95,249

Massachusetts

Median Household Income: $96,505

Median Baby Boomer Income: $90,339

Michigan

Median Household Income: $68,505

Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,693

Minnesota

Median Household Income: $84,313

Median Baby Boomer Income: $80,517

Mississippi

Median Household Income: $52,985

Median Baby Boomer Income: $51,758

Missouri

Median Household Income: $65,920

Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,105

Montana

Median Household Income: $66,341

Media Baby Boomer Income: $64,563

Nebraska

Median Household Income: $71,722

Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,413

Nevada

Median Household Income: $71,646

Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,158

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $90,845

Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,226

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $97,126

Median Baby Boomer Income: $92,171

New Mexico

Median Household Income: $58,722

Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,087

New York

Median Household Income: $81,386

Median Baby Boomer Income: $76,158

North Carolina

Median Household Income: $66,186

Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,090

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $73,959

Median Baby Boomer Income: $73,222

Ohio

Median Household Income: $66,990

Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,701

Oklahoma

Median Household Income: $61,364

Median Baby Boomer Income: $61,183

Oregon

Median Household Income: $76,632

Median Baby Boomer Income: $74,115

Pennsylvania

Median Household Income: $73,170

Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,464

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $81,370

Median Baby Boomer Income: $78,386

South Carolina

Median Household Income: $63,623

Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,377

South Dakota

Median Household Income: $69,457

Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,947

Tennessee

Median Household Income: $64,035

Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,065

Texas

Median Household Income: $73,035

Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,819

Utah

Median Household Income: $86,833

Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,018

Vermont

Median Household Income: $74,014

Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,726

Virginia

Median Household Income: $87,249

Median Baby Boomer Income: $85,011

Washington

Median Household Income: $90,325

Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,252

West Virginia

Median Household Income: $55,217

Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,315

Wisconsin

Median Household Income: $72,458

Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,707

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $72,495

Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,214

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median baby boomer household income as defined by the average of the incomes for those between 45 through 64 and those aged 65+. GOBankingRates defined baby boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964, so in 2022, that would be those aged 58-76. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Boomers Earn in Every State