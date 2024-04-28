How Much Boomers Earn in Every State
Baby boomers, the generation born during the baby boom of 1946 and 1964, makes up 21.8% of the U.S. population. This group has an earning power that’s closer to average in different U.S states than any other generation.
So what led to this higher overall earning power? Minimum wage when boomers were entering the workforce would equate to the 20s today, and overall costs for some were lower.
Learn More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
Because the generation covers people born over the span of 20 years, there’s a huge difference between a boomer born in ’46 and one born in ’64 in terms of experiences and opportunities.
GOBankingRated found boomers’ average earnings to help you understand how much boomers earn in every state in the U.S. compared to the median household income.
Alabama
Median Household Income: $59,609
Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,166
Check Out: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire in Your 50s
Read Next: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Median Household Income: $86,370
Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,349
Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Arizona
Median Household Income: $72,581
Median Baby Boomer Income: $72,355
Arkansas
Median Household Income: $56,335
Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,836
California
Median Household Income: $91,905
Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,164
Colorado
Median Household Income: $87,598
Median Baby Boomer Income: $84,691
Find Out: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy
Connecticut
Median Household Income: $90,213
Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,625
Delaware
Median Household Income: $79,325
Median Baby Boomer Income: $79,506
Washington, DC
Median Household Income: $101,722
Median Baby Boomer Income: $88,208
Florida
Median Household Income: $67,917
Median Baby Boomer Income: $66,889
Explore More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
Georgia
Median Household Income: $71,355
Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,999
Hawaii
Median Household Income: $94,814
Median Baby Boomer Income: $96,126
Idaho
Median Household Income: $70,214
Median Baby Boomer Income: $68,385
Illinois
Median Household Income: $78,433
Median Baby Boomer Income: $75,294
For You: Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know
Indiana
Median Household Income: $67,173
Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,962
Iowa
Median Household Income: $70,571
Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,344
Kansas
Median Household Income: $69,747
Median Baby Boomer Income: $69,480
Kentucky
Median Household Income: $60,183
Median Baby Boomer Income: $58,027
Discover More: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State
Louisiana
Median Household Income: $57,852
Median Baby Boomer Income: $55,954
Maine
Median Household Income: $68,251
Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,601
Maryland
Median Household Income: $98,461
Median Baby Boomer Income: $95,249
Massachusetts
Median Household Income: $96,505
Median Baby Boomer Income: $90,339
Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Michigan
Median Household Income: $68,505
Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,693
Minnesota
Median Household Income: $84,313
Median Baby Boomer Income: $80,517
Mississippi
Median Household Income: $52,985
Median Baby Boomer Income: $51,758
Missouri
Median Household Income: $65,920
Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,105
Trending Now: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Montana
Median Household Income: $66,341
Media Baby Boomer Income: $64,563
Nebraska
Median Household Income: $71,722
Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,413
Nevada
Median Household Income: $71,646
Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,158
New Hampshire
Median Household Income: $90,845
Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,226
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
New Jersey
Median Household Income: $97,126
Median Baby Boomer Income: $92,171
New Mexico
Median Household Income: $58,722
Median Baby Boomer Income: $59,087
New York
Median Household Income: $81,386
Median Baby Boomer Income: $76,158
North Carolina
Median Household Income: $66,186
Median Baby Boomer Income: $64,090
Read Next: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?
North Dakota
Median Household Income: $73,959
Median Baby Boomer Income: $73,222
Ohio
Median Household Income: $66,990
Median Baby Boomer Income: $65,701
Oklahoma
Median Household Income: $61,364
Median Baby Boomer Income: $61,183
Oregon
Median Household Income: $76,632
Median Baby Boomer Income: $74,115
Try This: Tony Robbins: 10 Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Fortune
Pennsylvania
Median Household Income: $73,170
Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,464
Rhode Island
Median Household Income: $81,370
Median Baby Boomer Income: $78,386
South Carolina
Median Household Income: $63,623
Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,377
South Dakota
Median Household Income: $69,457
Median Baby Boomer Income: $67,947
Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Tennessee
Median Household Income: $64,035
Median Baby Boomer Income: $62,065
Texas
Median Household Income: $73,035
Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,819
Utah
Median Household Income: $86,833
Median Baby Boomer Income: $87,018
Vermont
Median Household Income: $74,014
Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,726
Check Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024
Virginia
Median Household Income: $87,249
Median Baby Boomer Income: $85,011
Washington
Median Household Income: $90,325
Median Baby Boomer Income: $86,252
West Virginia
Median Household Income: $55,217
Median Baby Boomer Income: $54,315
Wisconsin
Median Household Income: $72,458
Median Baby Boomer Income: $70,707
Find Out: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
Wyoming
Median Household Income: $72,495
Median Baby Boomer Income: $71,214
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median baby boomer household income as defined by the average of the incomes for those between 45 through 64 and those aged 65+. GOBankingRates defined baby boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964, so in 2022, that would be those aged 58-76. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Boomers Earn in Every State