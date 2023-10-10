How much do Buc-ee's employees get paid? Over minimum wage, plus benefits

If Buc-ee’s opens a travel center and fuel station in Fort Pierce, it could employ about 275 workers making at least $17 an hour, above Florida’s $12 minimum wage and more than most people make at gas stations or retail stores.

The Texas-based company is also known for its benefits, which include:

Medical, dental and vision insurance

Full 401(k) matches up to 6%

3 weeks of paid time off.

Buc-ee's jobs

Buc-ee's hires workers for an array of jobs in the store, car wash, food service, merchandise and maintenance.

Examples of open jobs and hourly pay listed for the Daytona Beach and St. Augustine centers in Florida include:

$18: cashiers, janitors, grocery stockers and merchandise associates

$21: Deli/food service

$33: Assistant car wash manager

$100,000 per year: Assistant general manager

Is Buc-ee's coming to Fort Pierce?

Buc-ee’s is more than your typical gas station or retail store. It's a phenomenon.

Travelers have an almost cult-like love for the large retail center, featuring over 100 fueling stations, cheaper gas, award-winningly clean bathrooms, car wash, beaver merch, snacks and hot foods, including Texas barbecue.

Buc-ee’s may be considering opening a Treasure Coast store, according to drawings submitted to St. Lucie County showing a 73,000-square-foot retail store with 120 fueling stations, 733 vehicle-parking stalls, 11 bus-parking stalls and 20 EV charging stations on 33 acres at Indrio Road and Interstate 95.

"We have definitely not confirmed a location in Fort Pierce," a Buc-ee's spokesperson told TCPalm Sept. 5.

The nearest Buc-ee’s is in Daytona Beach.

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on Twitter at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: How much do Buc-ee's employees get paid?