How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay in Dividends This Year?

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a classic Dividend King stock. It has raised its dividend for the past 62 years consecutively, one of the longest streaks on the market. It's an established, blue chip industry leader, and in the early stages of the pandemic it demonstrated that it's committed to the dividend even under the most severe economic pressure.

Management approved the 62nd consecutive annual dividend hike in February. How much will it pay out to shareholders in 2024?

High yield, high payout ratio, high value

Coca-Cola is the largest all-beverage company in the world, with $46 billion in trailing-12-month sales. Although it's feeling the impact of inflation, it has maintained sales growth and robust profits through its dominant position and unparalleled distribution network. That allows it to maintain its dividend.

The company raised its dividend 5.4% in February to $0.485 per share quarterly, or $1.94 annually. At the current stock price, the dividend yields 3.1%, or about 2.5 times the average S&P 500 yield.

Coca-Cola isn't just a top dividend stock because of its high yield; the dividend is reliable and growing. Coke paid $8 billion in dividends in 2023, with a payout ratio of 74%.

That's in management's ideal zone; Coca-Cola's chief draw for investors is its rock-solid passive income stream. In general, management devotes about three-quarters of its earnings to creating shareholder value through the dividend and keeps what's left to run the business. In 2020, it paid out nearly all of its earnings as dividends, raising the dividend despite a steep decline in sales and profits.

Management is guiding for increased sales and profits in 2024 despite continued pressure, and it doesn't look like there's any danger to its dividend. Coca-Cola has about 4.3 billion shares outstanding, and with the dividend at $1.94 per share, that will be nearly $8.4 billion in total dividend payments this year. Shareholders can expect that to continue and to benefit from Coca-Cola's robust dividend for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,211!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay in Dividends This Year? was originally published by The Motley Fool