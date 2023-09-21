How Much College Costs in Every State

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

As the pursuit of higher education continues to shape the aspirations of countless individuals across the United States, understanding the financial landscape of college tuition becomes increasingly crucial in order to make the best financial decision.

In order to help our readers in college or interested in pursuing higher education, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study on the average in-state tuition at public colleges across the U.S. You might be surprised (or not) to discover that New England states such as Massachusetts and New Hampshire have the most expensive tuition, while Southern states have the least.

Keep reading to learn more insights into the varying economic demands of obtaining a college degree nationwide.

Alabama

Average yearly cost of public college: $20,993

Most expensive public college: Auburn University, $25,092

Least expensive public college: Auburn University at Montgomery, $16,266

Notably, Alabama’s private school higher education offerings showcase a wide expense gap, with Spring Hill College being the most expensive private school at $55,930 and Selma University being the least expensive at $14,335.

Alaska

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,185

Most expensive public college: University of Alaska Anchorage, $19,966

Least expensive public college: University of Alaska Fairbanks, $18,978

Alaska experienced a substantial 13% rise in college costs from the 2019 to 2021 academic years, highlighting the volatility of education expenses and one of the largest year-over-year college expense increases on this list.

Arizona

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,681

Most expensive public college: University of Arizona, $26,021

Least expensive public college: Northern Arizona University, $23,002

In Arizona, private four-year universities such as International Baptist College offer tuition rates ($18,450) lower than the least expensive public school.

Arkansas

Average yearly cost of public college: $18,262

Most expensive public college: University of Arkansas, $20,714

Least expensive public college: University of Arkansas at Monticello, $14,968

Arkansas experiences minimal year-over-year tuition changes. There is a wide gap in the cost of private colleges though, with Hendrix College at $60,060 and Arkansas Baptist (the cheapest private school) at just $17,586.

California

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,015

Most expensive public college: University of California, Berkeley, $31,445

Least expensive public college: California State University: Fresno, $17,548

Berkeley is one of the most expensive public four-year colleges across the United States, and this state features one of the widest ranges in private school tuition, ranging from $77,696 (Scripps College) to $17,920 (Northwestern Polytechnic University). Scripps is the most expensive private four-year school in America.

Colorado

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,288

Most expensive public college: Colorado School of Mines, $33,273

Least expensive public college: Adams State University, $18,200

Colorado features the second most expensive public four-year college on this list: Colorado School of Mines. When it comes to private tuition, this state features some high rates, with the least expensive private school, Naropa University, starting at $43,128. Private tuition on average is 65% more than public.

Connecticut

Average yearly cost of public college: $28,425

Most expensive public college: University of Connecticut, $30,484

Least expensive public college: Central Connecticut State University, $23,636

Connecticut’s average private tuition is more than double the average public tuition, with Wesleyan University’s tuition costing $76,070 and marking this state’s most expensive school. Mitchell College, the least expensive private school, has higher tuition ($47,550) than nine states’ most expensive private colleges.

Delaware

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,862

Most expensive public college: University of Delaware, $27,488

Least expensive public college: Delaware State University, $20,242

Although Delaware’s most expensive private four-year university tuition is higher than the public school costs in this state, Wesley College’s tuition is lower than most on this list, at $38,620.

Florida

Average yearly cost of public college: $15,543

Most expensive public college: University of South Florida, $18,246

Least expensive public college: Florida Gulf Coast University, $16,006

Florida’s public four-year state school is affordable, with the most expensive private school (University of Miami) costing $69,152 and the least expensive (Baptist College of Florida) at $16,312.

Georgia

Average yearly cost of public college: $18,711

Most expensive public college: Georgia Institute of Technology, $24,772

Least expensive public college: South Georgia State College, $12,520

While private schools like Paine College are less expensive than the state’s most expensive public college, with tuition falling at $22,257, the majority of private schools in this state are more expensive than public. The most expensive private school in Georgia is Emory University, which features a tuition of $71,570.

Hawaii

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,012

Most expensive public college: University of Hawaii at Manoa, $25,252

Least expensive public college: University of Hawaii at Hilo, $17,770

Hawaii presents unique dynamics, as Brigham Young University-Hawaii offers private education at a lower cost than public colleges ($13,600) but Hawaii Pacific University features the highest private school tuition at $48,560.

Idaho

Average yearly cost of public college: $16,518

Most expensive public college: Boise State University, $19,314

Least expensive public college: Lewis-Clark State College, $14,662

In Idaho, students benefit from the nation’s most affordable private university tuition at Brigham Young University-Idaho, costing just $8,576. The College of Idaho commands the highest private tuition in this state, reaching $43,455. But that is still quite low compared to most states’ top private schools.

Illinois

Average yearly cost of public college: $26,252

Most expensive public college: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, $27,314

Least expensive public college: Western Illinois University, $21,466

The University of Chicago stands as the costliest four-year private university in Illinois, demanding tuition of $77,556. That trumps the most expensive private school in every state but California (Scripps). The least expensive private university in the state, Lincoln Christian University, offers tuition ($21,154) lower than the least expensive public institution.

Indiana

Average yearly cost of public college: $20,572

Most expensive public college: Ball State University, $20,890

Least expensive public college: Purdue University Northwest, $15,578

The University of Notre Dame tops the list as the most expensive private school, with tuition at $73,683, while Martin University offers the least expensive private education, at $23,860.

Iowa

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,788

Most expensive public college: University of Iowa $20,275

Least expensive public college: University of Northern Iowa, $18,098

Divine Word College in Iowa offers a private four-year university experience for less than the least expensive public school in this state. At this college, tuition falls at $17,560. In contrast, the most expensive private college is Grinnell College, which costs $70,544.

Kansas

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,082

Most expensive public college: University of Kansas, $21,516

Least expensive public college: Fort Hays State University, $13,798

Kansas witnessed a significant 4.5% year-over-year tuition increase in private schools from 2019 to 2021. Manhattan Christian College is the cheapest at $25,712, but that is still expensive relative to the cheapest private schools in every state.

Kentucky

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,317

Most expensive public college: University of Kentucky, $25,570

Least expensive public college: Kentucky State University, $14,390

Alice Lloyd College offers the second-least expensive private school tuition on this list, charging just $9,030 — $5,360 less than the least expensive public university in the state. On the other hand, Centre College boasts the most expensive private tuition in Kentucky, amounting to $55,470.

Louisiana

Average yearly cost of public college: $20,031

Most expensive public college: Louisiana State University, $24,238

In Louisiana, year-over-year private university tuition costs increased by 4.7% from 2019 to 2021. Louisiana College offers the most affordable private tuition at $23,146. Tulane is the most expensive, costing $75,084.

Maine

Average yearly cost of public college: $20,677

Most expensive public college: Maine Maritime Academy, $24,778

Least expensive public college: University of Maine at Fort Kent, $16,864

Private four-year university experiences come at a higher cost in Maine. Even the least expensive private college, Husson University, costs $29,163. Additionally, the most expensive private college in the state, Colby College, charges $74,725 for attendance.

Maryland

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,380

Most expensive public college: St. Mary’s College of Maryland, $28,719

Least expensive public college: Coppin State University, $17,106

Maryland’s private schools average $58,134 — among the 10 most expensive states for private tuition. Johns Hopkins University features the most expensive private education at $74,310, while the least expensive private school, Washington Adventist University, charges $34,416.

Massachusetts

Average yearly cost of public college: $28,317

Most expensive public college: University of Massachusetts Boston, $31,515

Least expensive public college: Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, $13,535

Massachusetts has easily the most expensive private schools in America, averaging over $65,000 per year. Private schools in this state cost an average of 132% more than public universities. The most expensive private institution, Amherst College, costs $76,800, while the least expensive, Boston Baptist College, is much more affordable at $19,600.

Michigan

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,777

Most expensive public college: University of Michigan, $27,554

Least expensive public college: Saginaw Valley State University, $21,225

In Michigan, while public school tuition increased by 3% from 2019 to 2020, private school tuition in this state jumped by 5%. The least expensive private school (Great Lakes Christian College) costs $26,020, and the most expensive private college (Albion College) charges $63,155.

Minnesota

Average yearly cost of public college: $21,858

Most expensive public college: University of Minnesota, $25,385

Least expensive public college: Southwest Minnesota State University, $17,306

Among Minnesota’s private institutions, Carleton College tops the list with a tuition of $74,499, while Martin Luther College is the least costly at $22,900.

Mississippi

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,221

Most expensive public college: Mississippi State University, $19,388

Least expensive public college: Mississippi Valley State University, $14,907

The most expensive private institution, Millsaps College, charges $55,524, while Rust College offers the most affordable private education at $14,200.

Missouri

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,394

Most expensive public college: University of Missouri, $23,712

Least expensive public college: Missouri Southern State University, $13,699

Private tuition in Missouri has gone up by 4.6% since 2020 and now sits at $38,798. Washington University in St. Louis is the costliest, charging $74,788 per year. Calvary University costs just $16,656.

Montana

Average yearly cost of public college: $16,931

Most expensive public college: Montana State University, $17,772

Least expensive public college: Montana State University Billings, $11,905

Montana experiences a relatively modest difference in private and public tuition. Carroll College is the most expensive private institution at $47,524.

Nebraska

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,352

Most expensive public college: University of Nebraska, $21,196

Least expensive public college: Wayne State College, $15,136

In Nebraska, there is a wide range of private education costs, with Creighton University featuring a tuition of $54,618 and Bellevue University offering a year for $18,510. When it comes to public universities, the costs can range from $15,136 to $21,196.

Nevada

Average yearly cost of public college: $18,065

Most expensive public college: University of Nevada Las Vegas, $19,628

Least expensive public college: University of Nevada Reno, $19,300

Sierra Nevada University tops the private tuition list at $49,333 — a public university will cost around $19,000.

New Hampshire

Average yearly cost of public college: $29,222

Most expensive public college: University of New Hampshire, $31,180

Least expensive public college: Plymouth State University, $25,790

New Hampshire private colleges have seen a shocking 39% decrease in tuition. Dartmouth College falls at the high end of private college tuition, at $77,131 and Southern New Hampshire University is the cheapest at just $22,780.

New Jersey

Average yearly cost of public college: $28,335

Most expensive public college: New Jersey Institute of Technology, $31,574

Least expensive public college: William Paterson University of New Jersey, $25,270

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive private school, at $72,196, while the least expensive, Bloomfield College, charges $43,330.

New Mexico

Average yearly cost of public college: $17,113

Most expensive public college: University of New Mexico, $17,646

Least expensive public college: Eastern New Mexico University, $13,845

In New Mexico, the public colleges feature tuition ranging from $13,843 to $17,646. The University of the Southwest is the cheapest private university, costing $24,570, and St. John’s College is the most expensive at $49,270.

New York

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,231

Most expensive public college: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, $27,415

Least expensive public college: SUNY College at Old Westbury, $20,118

New York’s private schools are 141% more expensive on average than its public universities. Among New York private universities, Columbia University stands as the most expensive, at $76,920. The least expensive is Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim-Lubavitch, which costs $11,200.

North Carolina

Average yearly cost of public college: $17,779

Most expensive public college: University of North Carolina, $20,487

Least expensive public college: Elizabeth City State University, $12,484

Duke University is the most expensive private school, at $76,270, while Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International) offers the least expensive private education, at $19,900.

North Dakota

Average yearly cost of public college: $18,057

Most expensive public college: University of North Dakota, $19,280

Least expensive public college: Mayville State University, $13,924

The most expensive private school is the University of Jamestown, which charges $31,814. The least expensive, Trinity Bible College, charges $9,550.

Ohio

Average yearly cost of public college: $22,860

Most expensive public college: Miami University, $30,034

Least expensive public college: Ohio State University at Mansfield, $16,184

Ohio features one of the most affordable private colleges on this list: Allegheny Wesleyan costs just $10,400. On the other hand, the most expensive private university in this state is Oberlin College, coming in at $75,888.

Oklahoma

Average yearly cost of public college: $17,283

Most expensive public college: University of Oklahoma, $22,757

Least expensive public college: Cameron University, $11,902

The most expensive private school in this state, the University of Tulsa, costs $57,117; the least expensive, Randall University, charges about the same as the University of Oklahoma, $22,700.

Oregon

Average yearly cost of public college: $24,517

Most expensive public college: University of Oregon, $26,202

Least expensive public college: Eastern Oregon University, $19,401

Oregon’s private universities have seen a 6.5% increase in cost from 2019 to 2021 and have a vast range. The most expensive, Reed College, carries a tuition of $75,600, while the least expensive, Gutenberg College, costs just $19,650.

Pennsylvania

Average yearly cost of public college: $26,040

Most expensive public college: Temple University, $31,936

Least expensive public college: East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, $20,100

Pennsylvania public tuition decreased by 5% from 2019 to 2021. Private tuition ranges from $76,826 (University of Pennsylvania) to $28,900 (Keystone College).

Rhode Island

Average yearly cost of public college: $26,946

Most expensive public college: University of Rhode Island, $27,076

Least expensive public college: Rhode Island College, $21,972

Colleges in Rhode Island are expensive across the board. Private schools cost an average of 129% more than public, with Brown University being the most expensive at $76,504 and the New England Institute of Technology offering the least expensive private education at $46,050.

South Carolina

Average yearly cost of public college: $23,181

Most expensive public college: Clemson University, $26,534

Least expensive public college: University of South Carolina Aiken, $18,706

Private schools cost about 62% more in South Carolina, ranging from $65,454 at Furman University down to $11,444 at W.L. Bonner Bible College.

South Dakota

Average yearly cost of public college: $17,177

Most expensive public college: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, $19,540

Least expensive public college: Sinte Gleska University, $8,490

South Dakota features one of the most affordable schools for public college on this list, but the state saw a 5% increase in private tuition from 2019 to 2021. The most expensive is Augustana University, at $44,500, and the cheapest is University of Sioux Falls, which costs $27,220.

Tennessee

Average yearly cost of public college: $20,639

Most expensive public college: University of Tennessee at Knoxville, $24,746

Least expensive public college: University of Tennessee at Martin, $16,144

Although the average yearly cost of public college in Tennessee is $20,639, this state’s least expensive private college starts at $17,296 (LeMoyne-Owen College). On the high end of private universities is Vanderbilt, which costs $71,828.

Texas

Average yearly cost of public college: $18,325

Most expensive public college: University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, $28,323

Least expensive public college: West Texas A&M University, $15,884

Although the costs of Texas public universities decreased by 2% from 2019 to 2021, this state’s private universities increased by about 4%. Texas private schools feature a significant expense gap, ranging from $75,650 for Southern Methodist University to $14,406 for Southwestern Christian College.

Utah

Average yearly cost of public college: $14,653

Most expensive public college: University of Utah, $21,510

Least expensive public college: Weber State University, $11,951

Utah is a state that features some of the most affordable public education on this list, with a yearly average of under $15,000. Private university ranges from $47,568 (Westminster College) to $13,376 (Brigham Young University).

Vermont

Average yearly cost of public college: $30,752

Most expensive public college: University of Vermont, $31,718

Least expensive public college: Northern Vermont University, $24,498

Both public and private university education costs in Vermont increased by nearly 4% from 2019 to 2021; going to college in this state will come at a hefty price. The cost of a private school averages $63,371, the second-highest in America behind Massachusetts. This state also features a vast cost gap when it comes to private university tuition, with Bennington College costing the most at $75,539 and Goddard College being the cheapest at $18,836.

Virginia

Average yearly cost of public college: $25,761

Most expensive public college: College of William and Mary, $36,554

Least expensive public college: Virginia State University, $20,698

Attending college in Virginia is expensive. The College of William and Mary is the most expensive public school in America. With the least expensive public college in this state costing $20,698, attending a private university can be cheaper as Virginia University of Lynchburg’s tuition falls at $18,400. However, private university tuition in this state is as high as $73,095 (Washington and Lee University).

Washington

Average yearly cost of public college: $21,027

Most expensive public college: University of Washington, $24,761

Least expensive public college: Eastern Washington University, $19,931

Private schools in Washington are among the most expensive in America, averaging over $54,000 a year. The least expensive private university is Bastyr, where annual tuition costs $35,370. The most expensive is Whitman College, where fees are $69,768.

West Virginia

Average yearly cost of public college: $19,312

Most expensive public college: West Virginia State University, $20,775

Least expensive public college: Fairmont State University, $17,362

West Virginia marks another state that offers public college education for an average annual cost of under $20,000. Private schools are pretty affordable, relative to most states, with expenses ranging from $23,362 (Appalachian Bible College) to $42,760 (Bethany College).

Wisconsin

Average yearly cost of public college: $17,875

Most expensive public college: University of Wisconsin at Madison, $22,283

Least expensive public college: University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, $14,603

While this state’s most expensive public college falls at $22,283, the least expensive private university (Maranatha Baptist University) costs $23,960 and the most expensive (Beloit College) is $63,036.

Wyoming

Average yearly cost of public college: $14,584

Most expensive public college: University of Wyoming, $16,018

Although Wyoming doesn’t feature any private colleges, this city offers an array of community college and public college opportunities for students. Plus, the cost of pursuing a degree at a public school in this state actually decreased by over 2% from 2019 to 2021.

Methodology: In order to find how much college costs in every state, GOBankingRates found various factors to determine the average costs and the most and least expensive schools. The average costs of in-state, out-of-state, public colleges and private colleges for each state were sourced from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics. Using this data, GOBankingRates was able to calculate a year-over-year change in costs. To find the most and least expensive public and private schools, GOBankingRates used the Chronicle of Higher Education Tuition and Fees to find each state’s most expensive in-state public school, most expensive private school, least expensive public school and least expensive private school, as well as the costs associated with each school in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2023.

