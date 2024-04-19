How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in the 50 Largest Metros
Retirees are drawn to large metros because they are more likely to have a wide variety of amenities, good transportation, access to leisure and cultural activities, and opportunities for connection that older adults want in their golden years.
However, sometimes living in a bigger metropolitan area costs more money, too. City life can sometimes be more expensive than small-town life. A comfortable retirement means different things to different people, but GOBankingRates wanted to get a baseline of expenses and how much you would need to have saved in order to live in these top 50 metro areas in the United States.
Read More: Retirement 2024 — These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida
Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
To do so, GOBankingRates analyzed the essential expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey. An additional savings buffer of 20% was calculated. GOBankingRates then assumed 20 years of retirement in determining the retirement savings needed to live comfortably and retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits.
50. San Jose, California
Cost-of-living index: 230.2
Total annual expenditures: $133,097
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $159,716
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $3,194,329
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,746,844
Explore More: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
Find Out: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
49. San Francisco
Cost-of-living index: 213.4
Total annual expenditures: $123,384
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $148,060
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,961,207
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,513,722
Discover More: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe
48. Los Angeles
Cost-of-living index: 166.6
Total annual expenditures: $96,325
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $115,590
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,311,795
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,864,310
47. San Diego
Cost-of-living index: 157.1
Total annual expenditures: $90,832
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $108,999
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,179,970
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,732,485
46. New York
Cost-of-living index: 150.4
Total annual expenditures: $66,375
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,650
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,593,002
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517
45. Seattle
Cost-of-living index: 147.3
Total annual expenditures: $85,166
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $102,199
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,043,982
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,596,497
44. Boston
Cost-of-living index: 142.2
Total annual expenditures: $82,217
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $98,661
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,973,213
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,525,728
Learn More: Cutting Expenses in Retirement — 6 Home Items To Stop Buying
43. Washington, D.C.
Cost-of-living index: 137.5
Total annual expenditures: $79,500
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $95,400
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,907,994
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,460,509
42. Sacramento, California
Cost-of-living index: 132.7
Total annual expenditures: $76,724
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $92,069
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,841,388
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,393,903
41. Denver
Cost-of-living index: 129.5
Total annual expenditures: $74,874
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $89,849
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,796,983
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,349,499
40. Riverside, California
Cost-of-living index: 129.4
Total annual expenditures: $74,816
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $89,780
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,795,596
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,348,111
39. Portland, Oregon
Cost-of-living index: 126.2
Total annual expenditures: $72,966
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $87,560
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,751,192
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,303,707
Check Out: How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $200,000 Annuity?
38. Austin, Texas
Cost-of-living index: 122.9
Total annual expenditures: $71,058
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $85,270
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,705,400
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,257,915
37. Salt Lake City
Cost-of-living index: 120.2
Total annual expenditures: $69,497
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $83,397
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,667,934
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,220,449
36. Miami
Cost-of-living index: 114.8
Total annual expenditures: $66,375
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,650
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,593,002
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517
35. Providence, Rhode Island
Cost-of-living index: 114
Total annual expenditures: $65,913
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,095
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,581,901
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,134,416
34. Phoenix
Cost-of-living index: 112.7
Total annual expenditures: $65,161
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $78,193
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,563,861
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,116,376
Read Next: 8 Must-Have Target Items To Buy While on a Retirement Budget
33. Las Vegas
Cost-of-living index: 111.7
Total annual expenditures: $64,583
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $77,499
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,549,985
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,102,500
32. Baltimore
Cost-of-living index: 108.6
Total annual expenditures: $62,790
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $75,348
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,506,968
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,059,484
31. Philadelphia
Cost-of-living index: 108.5
Total annual expenditures: $62,733
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $75,279
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,505,581
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,058,096
30. Nashville, Tennessee
Cost-of-living index: 106.5
Total annual expenditures: $61,576
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,891
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,477,828
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,030,343
29. Atlanta
Cost-of-living index: 105.9
Total annual expenditures: $61,229
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,475
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,469,502
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,022,017
Read More: Social Security — 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Increase This Year
28. Hartford, Connecticut
Cost-of-living index: 105.5
Total annual expenditures: $60,998
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,198
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,463,952
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467
27. Minneapolis
Cost-of-living index: 105.5
Total annual expenditures: $60,998
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,198
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,463,952
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467
26. Dallas
Cost-of-living index: 103.8
Total annual expenditures: $60,015
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $72,018
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,440,362
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $992,877
25. Orlando
Cost-of-living index: 103.4
Total annual expenditures: $59,784
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $71,741
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,434,812
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $987,327
24. Chicago
Cost-of-living index: 102.9
Total annual expenditures: $59,495
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $71,394
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,427,873
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $980,389
Find Out: 8 Things To Cut From Your Budget Now If You’re Living on Just Social Security
23. Tampa, Florida
Cost-of-living index: 102.2
Total annual expenditures: $59,090
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $70,908
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,418,160
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $970,675
22. Raleigh, North Carolina
Cost-of-living index: 101.2
Total annual expenditures: $58,512
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $70,214
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,404,284
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $956,799
21. Jacksonville, Florida
Cost-of-living index: 100
Total annual expenditures: $57,818
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $69,382
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,387,632
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $940,147
20. Houston
Cost-of-living index: 99.8
Total annual expenditures: $57,702
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $69,243
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,384,857
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $937,372
19. New Orleans
Cost-of-living index: 99.1
Total annual expenditures: $57,298
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,757
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,375,143
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659
Explore More: Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors
18. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Cost-of-living index: 99.1
Total annual expenditures: $57,298
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,757
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,375,143
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659
17. Charlotte, North Carolina
Cost-of-living index: 98.8
Total annual expenditures: $57,124
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,549
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,370,980
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $923,496
16. Detroit
Cost-of-living index: 98.2
Total annual expenditures: $56,777
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,133
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,362,655
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $915,170
15. Richmond, Virginia
Cost-of-living index: 96.7
Total annual expenditures: $55,910
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $67,092
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,341,840
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $894,355
14. Milwaukee
Cost-of-living index: 95.5
Total annual expenditures: $55,216
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $66,259
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,325,189
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $877,704
Discover More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
13. San Antonio
Cost-of-living index: 93.7
Total annual expenditures: $54,175
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $65,011
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,300,211
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $852,726
12. Kansas City
Cost-of-living index: 93.5
Total annual expenditures: $54,060
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $64,872
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,297,436
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $849,951
11. Columbus, Ohio
Cost-of-living index: 93
Total annual expenditures: $53,771
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $64,525
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,290,498
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $843,013
10. Buffalo, New York
Cost-of-living index: 91.9
Total annual expenditures: $53,135
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $63,762
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,275,234
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $827,749
9. Cincinnati
Cost-of-living index: 90.6
Total annual expenditures: $52,383
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,860
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,257,195
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $809,710
Learn More: 7 Grocery Items To Avoid While on a Retirement Budget
8. Indianapolis
Cost-of-living index: 90.2
Total annual expenditures: $52,152
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,582
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,251,644
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $804,159
7. Pittsburgh
Cost-of-living index: 90.1
Total annual expenditures: $52,094
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,513
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,250,256
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $802,772
6. Louisville, Kentucky
Cost-of-living index: 89.9
Total annual expenditures: $51,978
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,374
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,247,481
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $799,996
5. Birmingham, Alabama
Cost-of-living index: 89.5
Total annual expenditures: $51,747
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,097
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,241,931
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $794,446
4. St. Louis, Missouri
Cost-of-living index: 88.8
Total annual expenditures: $51,342
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $61,611
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,232,217
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $784,732
Check Out: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday
3. Oklahoma City
Cost-of-living index: 87.1
Total annual expenditures: $50,359
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $60,431
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,208,628
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $761,143
2. Memphis, Tennessee
Cost-of-living index: 86.1
Total annual expenditures: $49,781
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $59,738
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,194,751
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $747,266
1. Cleveland
Cost-of-living index: 84.4
Total annual expenditures: $48,798
Annual comfortable retirement costs: $58,558
Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,171,161
Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $723,677
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the metro level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from Sperling’s Best Cost-of-living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (2) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (1) and (2) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (3) retirement savings needed to live comfortably and (4) retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 17, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in the 50 Largest Metros