How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in the 50 Largest Metros

Retirees are drawn to large metros because they are more likely to have a wide variety of amenities, good transportation, access to leisure and cultural activities, and opportunities for connection that older adults want in their golden years.

However, sometimes living in a bigger metropolitan area costs more money, too. City life can sometimes be more expensive than small-town life. A comfortable retirement means different things to different people, but GOBankingRates wanted to get a baseline of expenses and how much you would need to have saved in order to live in these top 50 metro areas in the United States.

To do so, GOBankingRates analyzed the essential expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey. An additional savings buffer of 20% was calculated. GOBankingRates then assumed 20 years of retirement in determining the retirement savings needed to live comfortably and retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits.

50. San Jose, California

Cost-of-living index : 230.2

Total annual expenditures : $133,097

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $159,716

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $3,194,329

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,746,844

49. San Francisco

Cost-of-living index : 213.4

Total annual expenditures : $123,384

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $148,060

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $2,961,207

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,513,722

48. Los Angeles

Cost-of-living index : 166.6

Total annual expenditures : $96,325

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $115,590

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $2,311,795

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,864,310

47. San Diego

Cost-of-living index : 157.1

Total annual expenditures : $90,832

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $108,999

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $2,179,970

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,732,485

46. New York

Cost-of-living index : 150.4

Total annual expenditures : $66,375

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $79,650

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,593,002

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517

45. Seattle

Cost-of-living index : 147.3

Total annual expenditures : $85,166

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $102,199

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $2,043,982

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,596,497

44. Boston

Cost-of-living index : 142.2

Total annual expenditures : $82,217

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $98,661

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,973,213

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,525,728

43. Washington, D.C.

Cost-of-living index : 137.5

Total annual expenditures : $79,500

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $95,400

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,907,994

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,460,509

42. Sacramento, California

Cost-of-living index : 132.7

Total annual expenditures : $76,724

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $92,069

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,841,388

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,393,903

41. Denver

Cost-of-living index : 129.5

Total annual expenditures : $74,874

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $89,849

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,796,983

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,349,499

40. Riverside, California

Cost-of-living index : 129.4

Total annual expenditures : $74,816

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $89,780

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,795,596

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,348,111

39. Portland, Oregon

Cost-of-living index : 126.2

Total annual expenditures : $72,966

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $87,560

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,751,192

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,303,707

38. Austin, Texas

Cost-of-living index : 122.9

Total annual expenditures : $71,058

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $85,270

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,705,400

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,257,915

37. Salt Lake City

Cost-of-living index : 120.2

Total annual expenditures : $69,497

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $83,397

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,667,934

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,220,449

36. Miami

Cost-of-living index : 114.8

Total annual expenditures : $66,375

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $79,650

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,593,002

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517

35. Providence, Rhode Island

Cost-of-living index : 114

Total annual expenditures : $65,913

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $79,095

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,581,901

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,134,416

34. Phoenix

Cost-of-living index : 112.7

Total annual expenditures : $65,161

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $78,193

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,563,861

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,116,376

33. Las Vegas

Cost-of-living index : 111.7

Total annual expenditures : $64,583

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $77,499

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,549,985

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,102,500

32. Baltimore

Cost-of-living index : 108.6

Total annual expenditures : $62,790

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $75,348

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,506,968

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,059,484

31. Philadelphia

Cost-of-living index : 108.5

Total annual expenditures : $62,733

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $75,279

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,505,581

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,058,096

30. Nashville, Tennessee

Cost-of-living index : 106.5

Total annual expenditures : $61,576

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $73,891

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,477,828

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,030,343

29. Atlanta

Cost-of-living index : 105.9

Total annual expenditures : $61,229

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $73,475

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,469,502

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,022,017

28. Hartford, Connecticut

Cost-of-living index : 105.5

Total annual expenditures : $60,998

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $73,198

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,463,952

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467

27. Minneapolis

Cost-of-living index : 105.5

Total annual expenditures : $60,998

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $73,198

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,463,952

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467

26. Dallas

Cost-of-living index : 103.8

Total annual expenditures : $60,015

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $72,018

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,440,362

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $992,877

25. Orlando

Cost-of-living index : 103.4

Total annual expenditures : $59,784

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $71,741

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,434,812

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $987,327

24. Chicago

Cost-of-living index : 102.9

Total annual expenditures : $59,495

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $71,394

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,427,873

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $980,389

23. Tampa, Florida

Cost-of-living index : 102.2

Total annual expenditures : $59,090

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $70,908

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,418,160

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $970,675

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

Cost-of-living index : 101.2

Total annual expenditures : $58,512

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $70,214

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,404,284

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $956,799

21. Jacksonville, Florida

Cost-of-living index : 100

Total annual expenditures : $57,818

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $69,382

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,387,632

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $940,147

20. Houston

Cost-of-living index : 99.8

Total annual expenditures : $57,702

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $69,243

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,384,857

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $937,372

19. New Orleans

Cost-of-living index : 99.1

Total annual expenditures : $57,298

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $68,757

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,375,143

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Cost-of-living index : 99.1

Total annual expenditures : $57,298

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $68,757

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,375,143

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659

17. Charlotte, North Carolina

Cost-of-living index : 98.8

Total annual expenditures : $57,124

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $68,549

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,370,980

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $923,496

16. Detroit

Cost-of-living index : 98.2

Total annual expenditures : $56,777

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $68,133

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,362,655

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $915,170

15. Richmond, Virginia

Cost-of-living index : 96.7

Total annual expenditures : $55,910

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $67,092

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,341,840

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $894,355

14. Milwaukee

Cost-of-living index : 95.5

Total annual expenditures : $55,216

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $66,259

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,325,189

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $877,704

13. San Antonio

Cost-of-living index : 93.7

Total annual expenditures : $54,175

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $65,011

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,300,211

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $852,726

12. Kansas City

Cost-of-living index : 93.5

Total annual expenditures : $54,060

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $64,872

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,297,436

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $849,951

11. Columbus, Ohio

Cost-of-living index : 93

Total annual expenditures : $53,771

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $64,525

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,290,498

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $843,013

10. Buffalo, New York

Cost-of-living index : 91.9

Total annual expenditures : $53,135

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $63,762

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,275,234

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $827,749

9. Cincinnati

Cost-of-living index : 90.6

Total annual expenditures : $52,383

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $62,860

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,257,195

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $809,710

8. Indianapolis

Cost-of-living index : 90.2

Total annual expenditures : $52,152

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $62,582

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,251,644

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $804,159

7. Pittsburgh

Cost-of-living index : 90.1

Total annual expenditures : $52,094

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $62,513

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,250,256

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $802,772

6. Louisville, Kentucky

Cost-of-living index : 89.9

Total annual expenditures : $51,978

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $62,374

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,247,481

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $799,996

5. Birmingham, Alabama

Cost-of-living index : 89.5

Total annual expenditures : $51,747

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $62,097

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,241,931

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $794,446

4. St. Louis, Missouri

Cost-of-living index : 88.8

Total annual expenditures : $51,342

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $61,611

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,232,217

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $784,732

3. Oklahoma City

Cost-of-living index : 87.1

Total annual expenditures : $50,359

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $60,431

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,208,628

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $761,143

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Cost-of-living index : 86.1

Total annual expenditures : $49,781

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $59,738

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,194,751

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $747,266

1. Cleveland

Cost-of-living index : 84.4

Total annual expenditures : $48,798

Annual comfortable retirement costs : $58,558

Retirement savings needed without Social Security : $1,171,161

Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $723,677

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the metro level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from Sperling’s Best Cost-of-living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (2) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (1) and (2) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (3) retirement savings needed to live comfortably and (4) retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in the 50 Largest Metros