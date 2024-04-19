How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in the 50 Largest Metros

Retirees are drawn to large metros because they are more likely to have a wide variety of amenities, good transportation, access to leisure and cultural activities, and opportunities for connection that older adults want in their golden years.

However, sometimes living in a bigger metropolitan area costs more money, too. City life can sometimes be more expensive than small-town life. A comfortable retirement means different things to different people, but GOBankingRates wanted to get a baseline of expenses and how much you would need to have saved in order to live in these top 50 metro areas in the United States.

To do so, GOBankingRates analyzed the essential expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey. An additional savings buffer of 20% was calculated. GOBankingRates then assumed 20 years of retirement in determining the retirement savings needed to live comfortably and retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits.

50. San Jose, California

  • Cost-of-living index: 230.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $133,097

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $159,716

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $3,194,329

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,746,844

49. San Francisco

  • Cost-of-living index: 213.4

  • Total annual expenditures: $123,384

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $148,060

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,961,207

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $2,513,722

48. Los Angeles

  • Cost-of-living index: 166.6

  • Total annual expenditures: $96,325

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $115,590

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,311,795

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,864,310

47. San Diego

  • Cost-of-living index: 157.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $90,832

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $108,999

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,179,970

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,732,485

46. New York

  • Cost-of-living index: 150.4

  • Total annual expenditures: $66,375

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,650

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,593,002

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517

45. Seattle

  • Cost-of-living index: 147.3

  • Total annual expenditures: $85,166

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $102,199

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $2,043,982

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,596,497

44. Boston

  • Cost-of-living index: 142.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $82,217

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $98,661

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,973,213

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,525,728

43. Washington, D.C.

  • Cost-of-living index: 137.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $79,500

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $95,400

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,907,994

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,460,509

42. Sacramento, California

  • Cost-of-living index: 132.7

  • Total annual expenditures: $76,724

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $92,069

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,841,388

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,393,903

41. Denver

  • Cost-of-living index: 129.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $74,874

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $89,849

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,796,983

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,349,499

40. Riverside, California

  • Cost-of-living index: 129.4

  • Total annual expenditures: $74,816

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $89,780

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,795,596

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,348,111

39. Portland, Oregon

  • Cost-of-living index: 126.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $72,966

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $87,560

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,751,192

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,303,707

38. Austin, Texas

  • Cost-of-living index: 122.9

  • Total annual expenditures: $71,058

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $85,270

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,705,400

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,257,915

37. Salt Lake City

  • Cost-of-living index: 120.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $69,497

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $83,397

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,667,934

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,220,449

36. Miami

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.8

  • Total annual expenditures: $66,375

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,650

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,593,002

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,145,517

35. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Cost-of-living index: 114

  • Total annual expenditures: $65,913

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $79,095

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,581,901

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,134,416

34. Phoenix

  • Cost-of-living index: 112.7

  • Total annual expenditures: $65,161

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $78,193

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,563,861

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,116,376

33. Las Vegas

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.7

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,583

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $77,499

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,549,985

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,102,500

32. Baltimore

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.6

  • Total annual expenditures: $62,790

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $75,348

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,506,968

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,059,484

31. Philadelphia

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $62,733

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $75,279

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,505,581

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,058,096

30. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Cost-of-living index: 106.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $61,576

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,891

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,477,828

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,030,343

29. Atlanta

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.9

  • Total annual expenditures: $61,229

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,475

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,469,502

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,022,017

28. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,998

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,198

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,463,952

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467

27. Minneapolis

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,998

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $73,198

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,463,952

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $1,016,467

26. Dallas

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.8

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,015

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $72,018

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,440,362

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $992,877

25. Orlando

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.4

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,784

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $71,741

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,434,812

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $987,327

24. Chicago

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.9

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,495

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $71,394

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,427,873

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $980,389

23. Tampa, Florida

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,090

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $70,908

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,418,160

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $970,675

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $58,512

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $70,214

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,404,284

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $956,799

21. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Cost-of-living index: 100

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,818

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $69,382

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,387,632

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $940,147

20. Houston

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.8

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,702

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $69,243

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,384,857

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $937,372

19. New Orleans

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,298

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,757

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,375,143

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,298

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,757

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,375,143

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $927,659

17. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.8

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,124

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,549

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,370,980

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $923,496

16. Detroit

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $56,777

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $68,133

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,362,655

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $915,170

15. Richmond, Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 96.7

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,910

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $67,092

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,341,840

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $894,355

14. Milwaukee

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,216

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $66,259

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,325,189

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $877,704

13. San Antonio

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.7

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,175

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $65,011

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,300,211

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $852,726

12. Kansas City

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,060

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $64,872

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,297,436

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $849,951

11. Columbus, Ohio

  • Cost-of-living index: 93

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,771

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $64,525

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,290,498

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $843,013

10. Buffalo, New York

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.9

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,135

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $63,762

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,275,234

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $827,749

9. Cincinnati

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.6

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,383

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,860

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,257,195

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $809,710

8. Indianapolis

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.2

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,152

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,582

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,251,644

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $804,159

7. Pittsburgh

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,094

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,513

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,250,256

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $802,772

6. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Cost-of-living index: 89.9

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,978

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,374

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,247,481

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $799,996

5. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Cost-of-living index: 89.5

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,747

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $62,097

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,241,931

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $794,446

4. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.8

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,342

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $61,611

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,232,217

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $784,732

3. Oklahoma City

  • Cost-of-living index: 87.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,359

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $60,431

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,208,628

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $761,143

2. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Cost-of-living index: 86.1

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,781

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $59,738

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,194,751

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $747,266

1. Cleveland

  • Cost-of-living index: 84.4

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,798

  • Annual comfortable retirement costs: $58,558

  • Retirement savings needed without Social Security: $1,171,161

  • Retirement savings needed with Social Security: $723,677

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the metro level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost-of-living index score in each state, sourced from Sperling’s Best Cost-of-living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (2) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (1) and (2) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (3) retirement savings needed to live comfortably and (4) retirement savings needed with Social Security benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 17, 2024.

