How Much Are Costco, Target, Walmart and More of the Biggest Retailers Worth?

Have you ever wondered just how much retail giants like Walmart, Target and Costco are worth? These companies are household names, and it’s hard to imagine a world without them. What has made them so successful despite the challenges they face in the fast-changing world of retail?

Whether you’re a savvy investor or just curious about the business of shopping, this is a fascinating look at exactly how much the world’s most valuable retailers are worth.

Albertsons

Market cap: $11.58 billion

2022 revenue: $71.89 billion

Albertsons operates over 2,200 grocery stores across the country. The retailer has a robust loyalty program, Just for U, which provides customers with personalized discounts and offers based on their shopping history and preferences. It has also made a concerted effort to appeal to health-conscious customers, with initiatives such as its O Organics and Open Nature lines, which offer organic and natural products.

Lowe’s

Market cap: $114.28 billion

2022 revenue: $96.25 billion

Lowe’s is an American retail company that specializes in home improvement products and services. The company operates over 1,700 stores across the United States, offering a wide range of products, including appliances, building materials, home decor and garden supplies. One of the key factors that makes Lowe’s a unique retailer is its focus on providing customers with the tools and resources they need to complete their home improvement projects. The company offers a range of services, including installation, design consultation and financing options to help customers achieve their home improvement goals. The company has also made a concerted effort to appeal to professional contractors, with initiatives such as the Lowe’s for Pros program, which provides exclusive discounts and benefits to business customers.

CVS

Market cap: $93.89 billion

2022 revenue: $322.50 billion

CVS Health operates over 10,000 stores across the country. The company offers prescription drugs, health and wellness products, and in-store health clinics. One of the unique features of CVS is its commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to customers. The company’s MinuteClinic, located in many of its stores, provides a variety of medical services, such as flu shots, physical exams and lab testing at affordable prices. Additionally, CVS Health offers telemedicine services, allowing customers to consult with healthcare professionals remotely.

Target

Market cap: $73.55 billion

2022 revenue: $109 billion

Target operates over 1,900 stores across the United States. Founded in 1902, the company offers a wide variety of products, including apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and personal care items. Its stores are designed to be welcoming and visually appealing, making it a fun browsing experience for customers. Target has collaborated with several high-profile designers, such as Isaac Mizrahi and Nate Berkus, to create exclusive collections that are only available in their stores. This has helped the retailer to stay relevant and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Walgreens

Market cap: $29.17 billion

2022 revenue: $132.70 billion

Walgreens has over 9,000 stores across the United States. Founded in 1901, it has become one of the largest pharmacy retailers in the country, offering prescription and nonprescription drugs, health and wellness products and beauty and personal care items. One of the things that makes Walgreens a successful retailer is its commitment to convenience. The company’s stores are typically located in high-traffic areas, such as urban centers and suburban neighborhoods, making it easy for customers to access their products and services. Additionally, Walgreens offers a range of in-store services, such as flu shots, health screenings and clinics.

Kroger

Market cap: $35.02 billion

2022 revenue: $148.30 billion

Kroger is an American retail company that operates supermarkets, department stores and pharmacies. With over 2,700 stores across the United States, Kroger is one of the largest grocery store chains in the country, serving millions of customers every day. It offers a wide selection of groceries at competitive prices, as well as health and wellness products, making it a true one-stop shop. Kroger’s loyalty program, Kroger Plus, provides customers with exclusive discounts and rewards, which has helped to build customer loyalty and trust in the brand.

The Home Depot

Market cap: $285.02 billion

2022 revenue: $157.40 billion

The Home Depot specializes in selling construction materials, tools and services. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to become the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, with over 2,300 stores across North America. The Home Depot’s success is largely due to its focus on providing high-quality products at affordable prices, which has made it the default choice for both professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts. It also offers services such as installation, repair and tool rental, which have further enhanced its reputation for customer service.

Costco

Market cap: $217.21 billion

2022 revenue: $226.95 billion

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a membership-based American retail chain that operates warehouses across the United States and other countries. Founded in 1983, Costco has become a well-known retailer, offering a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, home appliances and even travel services. Costco’s size and buying power allow it to offer products at a lower price than many competitors, which has made it a popular destination for budget-conscious shoppers. It’s known for its high-quality private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which offers products in categories such as groceries, clothing and household essentials. Additionally, Costco has a reputation for treating its employees well, paying them higher wages and offering benefits such as healthcare and retirement plans.

Amazon

Market cap: $996.45 billion

2022 revenue: $514 billion

Amazon.com, founded in 1994, is an American multinational technology company based in Seattle, Washington, that focuses on e-commerce, but has also grown to include cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. Amazon is the largest online retailer in the world, offering a vast selection of products, including books, electronics, clothing and household items, among others. The company offers fast and reliable delivery, excellent customer support and a hassle-free return policy. Moreover, Amazon’s e-commerce platform is easy to use and it offers personalized product recommendations, which enhance the shopping experience. Amazon’s Prime subscription service, which provides access to exclusive deals, free shipping and streaming services, has helped to build customer loyalty and increase the company’s reach.

Walmart

Market cap: $387.12 billion

2022 revenue: $573 billion

Walmart operates a worldwide chain of discount department stores, grocery stores and big box stores. Founded in 1962, Walmart has grown to become the largest retailer in the world, with over 11,000 stores in 27 countries. Walmart’s success is due in large part to its low prices, which are made possible by the company’s efficient supply chain and purchasing power. Additionally, Walmart has a strong online presence and offers online shopping with free and fast delivery or pickup options. Walmart is the world’s largest company by revenue, and it is also the largest private employer in the world with 2.2 million employees.

Market cap and revenue numbers are accurate as of March 28, 2023.

