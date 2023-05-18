Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2023: How Much They Cost and More To Know

Yoshio Tsunoda / AFLO / Shutterstock.com

With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have to think about with a traditional gas-powered vehicle, such as charging rate and EV mileage range.

U.S. News & World Report took these factors into consideration, as well as starting price and fuel economy, when selecting its picks for the 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners. Here's how much the winning vehicles will cost you.

Best Electric Vehicle: 2023 Kia EV6

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring

Best Hybrid Car: 2023 Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV: 2023 Kia Niro

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2023 Lexus ES Hybrid

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2023 Lexus NX 450+

Best Electric Truck: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

All data is sourced from U.S. News & World Report's list of the 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars and is accurate as of March 29, 2023.

