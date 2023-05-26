How Much It Costs To Live in the 5 Fastest-Growing US Cities From Last Year

While many large cities continue to experience declines in their population, some are thriving. Five, in particular, are growing at an exponential rate.

According to The Seattle Times, with the exception of one, most of the fastest-growing cities are located in the Sun Belt. The Sun Belt consists of all of the states along the Southern Border of the U.S.

To determine which big cities were the fastest growing, The Seattle Times looked at population increases from July 2021 to July 2022, released by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, if you want to join the crowds and move to one of these quickly expanding cities, it might cost you for some of them. Here is the cost of living, with a baseline of 100, for each of the fastest-growing cities from last year.

5. Jacksonville, Florida

Cost of living: 94.2

From July 2021 to July 2022, Jacksonville experienced a population growth of 1.5%, making it the 5th fastest-growing city in America. The boom is likely related to the comfortable climate and affordable cost of living.

Groceries will cost you just under the national average, and the median home cost is $280,200, well below the national average of $338,100. Utilities will only run you around 2.8% more than the average in the U.S., and transportation costs are 1.4% higher.

4. Miami

Cost of living: 122.4

If you dream of white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, you’ll have to pay 22.4% more than the average person in the U.S. It isn’t cheap to live in Miami, but it might be worth it considering the picturesque coast and moderate temperatures.

Last year the population increased by 1.7%, and for good reason. Utilities come in slightly under the U.S. average, but housing will cost you. The median home cost is $524,600, or 36.5% above the national average.

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

Cost of living: 99.7

Charlotte has a little bit of everything and is surprisingly affordable. It is a hub for some of the largest corporations in the world, but still maintains its undeniable southern charm that made it famous.

Over a 12-month period last year, the population increased by 1.7%. The median home cost is $381,800, making it only 3.3% above the national average. Nearly everything is cheaper compared to the average in the U.S., including healthcare costs which are 5% less.

2. Fort Worth, Texas

Cost of living: 100.2

If you are hoping to take in a rodeo or see a cattle drive, the city of Fort Worth may be the perfect place. The Texas city enjoyed a 2% population growth from July 2021 to July 2022. People seem to be flocking to the city due to its low cost of living and endless entertainment options.

Housing is almost 14% less than the national average, and utilities are just 0.5% over. Rent, however, is somewhat pricey. A two-bedroom apartment will cost you around $1,590.

1. Seattle

Cost of living: 167.8

While Seattle takes the cake for the fastest-growing city in the United States, with a 2.4% population growth rate between July 2021 and July 2022, it is not a cheap place to live. The city is 67.8% more expensive than the national average.

The median home cost is $823,900, 191.9% more costly than the average. Other expenses are more reasonable, though. Seattle’s grocery costs are 8.7% over the national average, but its healthcare costs are 11.8% less.

