Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

The cost of living continues to rise across the U.S.

With inflation causing a rapid rise in the price of food, gas and housing costs, it seems like it's hard to keep up with how expensive everything is becoming. Maybe you're even considering moving to another location to see whether you can save more money.

We've collected data on some of the most popular growing cities in the U.S. to show you how much it costs to live there. We've analyzed the housing, food, healthcare and transportation costs to get an idea of what you need to make in order to live in each location.

Here's how much it costs to live comfortably in 20 West Coast cities.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mesa, Arizona

Total Cost for Homeowner: $107,010

Total Cost for Renter: $83,682

Median Income: $65,725

Monthly Mortgage: $2,720

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,748

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,112

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,043

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,227

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,477

Mesa is a popular retirement destination but also boasts 10 colleges with over 40,000 enrolled students, giving it a mix of all ages. It is known for outdoor activities, beautiful desert landscape and, of course, a lot of sunny days year round. Rent is under $1,800 per month, and grocery costs are 3% lower than the national average, making Mesa less expensive than some of the big cities nearby. But you still need to make a lot more than the median income to live comfortably in Mesa.

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Las Vegas

Total Cost for Homeowners: $107,594

Total Cost for Renters: $87,036

Median Income: $61,356

Monthly Mortgage: $2,643

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,786

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,380

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,071

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,333

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,301

Las Vegas is one of the more famous cities in the West, with a population over 600,000. Las Vegas is known for its extravagant casinos and nightlife, but it also boasts a large suburban community, professional sports teams and tons of outdoor activities. The cost of living is relatively low compared to other large cities, with rent under $1,800 per month, but costs are rising for transportation. You need around $87,000 per year to live comfortably in Vegas.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stockton, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $109,349

Total Cost for Renters: $91,418

Median Income: $63,916

Monthly Mortgage: $2,713

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,966

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,464

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,490

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,599

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,563

Stockton is a smaller city in northern California that has a relatively low cost of living compared to the largest cities in the southern part of the state. With larger cities such as Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose within driving distance, Stockton offers a lower cost of living while still being able to commute to a high-paying job in one of those cities.

Monthly rent is just under $2,000, which is very reasonable for California, but utilities and transportation are both well over the national average. You need to make about 43% more than the median income in Stockton to live comfortably as a renter.

Chris LaBasco / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $115,147

Total Cost for Renters: $93,185

Median Income: $71,047

Monthly Mortgage: $2,982

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,067

Annual Grocery Costs: $ 5,769.12

Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 4,852.28

Annual Utilities Costs: $ 4,341.24

Annual Transportation Costs: $ 6,829.76

Sacramento is the capital city of California and boasts big-city amenities without the overcrowded feeling of places like Los Angeles or San Francisco. Sacramento offers a reasonable cost of living, (relatively) low housing costs, and fair weather for most of the year. Groceries and transportation are expensive (10% to 20% over the national average), but healthcare is 11% cheaper than average.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Henderson, Nevada

Total Cost for Homeowners: $116,026

Total Cost for Renters: $87,277

Median Income: $79,611

Monthly Mortgage: $3,203

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,825

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,506

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,070

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,253

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,909

Henderson is one of the larger cities in the state, located about 20 miles outside Las Vegas. It offers many amenities, such as great shopping and dining, as well as lots of recreational activities. The cost of living is lower than in Vegas -- the median income is nearly enough for a renter to live comfortably. With monthly rent around $1,800 and utilities under $4,300 per year, Henderson is one of the best places to live on the West Coast.

©Shutterstock.com

Vancouver, Washington

Total Cost for Homeowners: $116,715

Total Cost for Renters: $85,116

Median Income: $67,462

Monthly Mortgage: $3,513

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,836

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,322

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,961

Annual Utilities Costs: $3,146

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,097

Vancouver is a smaller city at the very southern part of the state, with close proximity to Portland, Oregon. Located on the Columbia River, Vancouver has many outdoor activities, including hiking, boating, fishing and more. Rent and utility costs are low, making it one of the more affordable places to live in the Northwest.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chandler, Arizona

Total Cost for Homeowners: $119,555

Total Cost for Renters: $90,713

Median Income: $91,299

Monthly Mortgage: $3,239

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,038

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,206

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,043

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,291

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,364

Chandler is a growing city outside of Phoenix that is a diverse suburban community with a population over 250,000. With easy access to Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, and relatively affordable housing costs, Chandler is a popular place for families. The median income is enough for renters to live well in Chandler, where groceries and healthcare are cheaper than the national average and transportation is not nearly as expensive as in the other Western cities on this list.

alacatr / iStock.com

Reno, Nevada

Total Cost for Homeowners: $121,353

Total Cost for Renters: $84,252

Median Income: $67,557

Monthly Mortgage: 33,391

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,845

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,380

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,218

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,037

Annual Transportation Costs: $5,352

Reno is a city near the California border, just 20 miles from beautiful Lake Tahoe. Reno has a low cost of living compared to most Western cities, with rent around $1,850 per month and utility costs of under $350 per month. It's an elevated city near the mountains, giving it a more mild climate than places like Las Vegas.

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

Total Cost for Homeowners: $128,311

Total Cost for Renters: $84,833

Median Income: $78,476

Monthly Mortgage: $3,391

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,772

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,454

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,940

Annual Utilities Costs: $3,374

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,381

Portland boasts big-city vibes. While the cost of homes has risen a lot in recent years, rent averages just under $1,800 per month, making it one of the least expensive cities on our list. Add in the mild climate, and monthly costs are much lower than more extreme temperature cities -- utilities are 20% cheaper than the national average. Transportation can be expensive, though -- 30% higher than average -- and a renter needs around $85,000 per year to live comfortably there.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $135,178

Total Cost for Renters: $102,663

Median Income: $76,755

Monthly Mortgage: $3,781

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,427

Annual Grocery Costs: $ 5,511.43

Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 5,670.08

Annual Utilities Costs: $ 4,155.43

Annual Transportation Costs: $ 6,875.22

Riverside is located east of Los Angeles and offers a suburban feel with tons of outdoor activities, restaurants and, of course, the birthplace of the U.S. naval orange. Riverside requires a six-figure salary to feel comfortable living there, with rent costs near $2,500 per month and transportation costing nearly $7,000 annually -- 21% above the national average. Housing is expensive in Riverside, but it's less than neighboring Los Angeles.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $160,501

Total Cost for Renters: $109,947

Median Income: $77,283

Monthly Mortgage: $4,939

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,833

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,364

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,134

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,392

Santa Ana is a suburban town with safe neighborhoods, bikeable streets and tons of restaurants and coffee shops. It is within driving distance to Huntington Beach and boasts a mild climate. But all of this comes at a cost: Residents need to make nearly $100,00 annually to feel comfortable living there. Monthly rent is over $2,800, and a renter needs about 42% over the median income to live comfortably.

Greg Chow/Shutterstock / Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Anaheim, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $172,511

Total Cost for Renters: $107,916

Median Income: $81,806

Monthly Mortgage: $5,413

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,721

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,390

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,113

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,705

Anaheim is famously known for being the home of Disneyland. It also has professional sports teams and a large suburban community of over 400,000 residents. Housing is expensive, though, with monthly rent averaging over $2,700, and transportation costs are 18% higher than the national average. To rent near the "House of Mouse" comfortably, you need to make almost $108,000 per year, which is 32% more than the median income in Anaheim.

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $174,668

Total Cost for Renters: $99,842

Median Income: $71,150

Monthly Mortgage: $5,348

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,230

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,359

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,727

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,100

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,972

Long Beach is a cool beach town with tons of activities for the whole family. It's also a large suburban community with nearly 500,000 residents. Long Beach is lower-cost than many California beach towns, but it also has a higher crime rate than many as well. Monthly rent clocks in around $2,200, while utility costs are only $4,100 per year and healthcare is really affordable, 13% less than the national average. But transportation is high, with the average household paying 58% more than the U.S. average. You need to be 40% over the median income to live comfortably in Long Beach.

Vara I / Shutterstock.com

Seattle

Total Cost for Homeowners: $182,097

Total Cost for Renters: $95,637

Median Income: $105,931

Monthly Mortgage: $5,817

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,215

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,717

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,809

Annual Utilities Costs: $2,905

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,813

Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, with a population of over 700,000. It has grown into one of the biggest port cities on the West Coast and boasts an eclectic mix of downtown and suburban neighborhoods. Housing has become very expensive, with average homes selling for over $800,000. But rent is modest, with the average household paying around $2,200 per month. Utilities are low -- 31% lower than the U.S. average -- due to a temperate climate and the rare need for air conditioning. Seattle has one of the highest median salaries in the U.S., more than enough for a renter to live quite comfortably.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $182,396

Total Cost for Renters: $111,105

Median Income: $85,628

Monthly Mortgage: $5,668

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,698

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,853

Annual Healthcare Costs: $6,368

Annual Utilities Costs: $3,813

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,148

Oakland, located in the East Bay across from San Francisco, is a large business-oriented city. It has some of the highest crime rates per capita in California, so you need to know areas to avoid. Oakland is very expensive, with groceries 11% over the national average, healthcare 17% over and transportation 26% above average. You need to earn 30% over the median salary to live comfortably in Oakland.

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

Total Cost for Homeowners: $196,321

Total Cost for Renters: $116,825

Median Income: $69,778

Monthly Mortgage: $6,202

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,890

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,475

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,907

Annual Utilities Costs: $3,957

Annual Transportation Costs: $9,392

Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in the United States, with a population of over 4 million. It is sprawling, with many high-rise buildings as well as suburban neighborhoods. It's the center of the entertainment industry (Hollywood) and host to many celebrity and wealthy business owners. Bottom line: Living in Los Angeles is expensive. You need to earn nearly $120,000 to be comfortable, and probably double that in many locations of the city.

littleny / Shutterstock.com

San Diego

Total Cost for Homeowners: $197,225

Total Cost for Renters: $116,398

Median Income: $89,457

Monthly Mortgage: $6,402

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,034

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,769

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,852

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,341

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,830

San Diego is the quintessential beach town and big city, all in one. It boasts a beautiful coastline and beach boardwalk, and a bustling downtown that is home to many sports franchises. All of this equates to a very high cost of living. Homes sell for over $1 million on average, and rent is over $3,000 per month. A renter needs to exceed the median income by 30% to be comfortable there -- and probably more the closer you live to the beach.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $262,998

Total Cost for Renters: $123,865

Median Income: $125,075

Monthly Mortgage: $8,915

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,118

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,979

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,872

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,088

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,580

San Jose is a tech hub that is home to many startups and fast-growing tech companies. It is also one of the most expensive places to live in California. With monthly rent over $3,100, high transportation costs and housing averaging $1.3 million per sale, you need to make a lot to live there. Fortunately, tech workers make a lot of money -- so the median salary is enough for most renters to live quite comfortably.

MCCAIG / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Total Cost for Homeowners: $263,660

Total Cost for Renters: $117,021

Median Income: $114,027

Monthly Mortgage: $9,227

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,117

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,554

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,151

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,307

Irvine is another tech city that has headquarters of major companies like Blizzard Entertainment. This makes it attractive to young professionals but also a very expensive place to live. Monthly rents top $3,100, and homes sell for nearly $1.3 million. You need to make well above six figures to live comfortably in Irvine -- and many do.

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images

San Francisco

Total Cost for Homeowners: $264,872

Total Cost for Renters: $133,480

Median Income: $126,187

Monthly Mortgage: $8,911

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,436

Annual Grocery Costs: $6,132

Annual Healthcare Costs: $6,264

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,117

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,989

San Francisco is one of the largest cities on the West Coast and also one of the most expensive. Houses sell for nearly $1.3 million on average, monthly rents are around $3,500 and transportation costs are a whopping 58% higher than the U.S. average. This makes it hard to live there if you make under six figures. The median household income is around $126,000, but a renter needs closer to $133,000 to live comfortably in San Francisco.

Methodology: To find how much you need to live comfortably in major West Coast cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest population cities in this region based on the following factors: [1] 2023 home value index for single-family homes by city, [2] 2023 Zillow Observed Rental Index by City, both sourced from Zillow Housing Data; cost-of-living indexes for each city by expenditure category; [3] cost of living for groceries, [4] cost of living for transportation, [5] cost of living for healthcare, [6] cost of living for utilities for each city, all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Annual Expenditures; [7] The median household income for each city as sourced from the American Consumer Survey from the US Census. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-year national fixed mortgage rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data to show the lowest to highest salaries needed to buy a home. All information is up to date as of May 30, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 West Coast Cities