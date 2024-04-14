How Much It Costs To Put Your Pet Up In a Luxury Dog Hotel On Your Next Vacation

Ирина Мещерякова / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The hotel, a staple of American life “at the time that the country was taking form,” per JSTOR, has become a travel mainstay — the more luxurious, the better. So what about man’s best friend?

A more recent trend, luxury hotels and resorts for dogs offer a vacation our pets can enjoy. Of course, you can expect that luxury hotels vastly exceed the standard hotels or even motels — so you might be wondering how much it costs to put Fido up in a swank dog hotel. Here’s just how much it costs to put your pal in a luxury hotel on your next vacation.

The Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat on Kent Island, near Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, is one of these curious establishments. Per The New York Times, writer Sam Apple — owner of a goldendoodle named Steve — didn’t yet know what his dog was in for. It turns out that a place like this includes everything from upscale boarding to a salon and spa to daycare and obedience training. This well-thought-out package comes with a reservation price of $75. The Daycare programs cost from $33 to $54, allowing you to choose between a standard daycare experience or a more involved one with one-on-one attention and tailored activities for your dog’s personality and needs. Overnight lodging goes from $55 to $100, depending on the size of your dog and the selected accommodations. Apple became so fascinated by these establishments that he decided to take his dog to others — though not everything was as luxe as first imagined.

“I tried to remain positive as Steve and I made our way into the recesses of Dogwood Acres. Never mind if the hallway of luxury suites had less the feel of the Ritz-Carlton than of, say, a Soviet-era Bulgarian office building… Did it really matter that our room was significantly smaller than I anticipated — 6.5 feet by 6.5 feet — or that the ‘extra-large private outdoor patio’ was surrounded by steel caging? It could have been worse. I had my sleeping bag. There was a TV and an elegant stainless-steel pail of water should Steve or I get thirsty,” Apple wrote. That being said, a dog birthday party the next day and the general warmth of the staff offset these somewhat spartan accommodations. The Kent Island location is one of two for the company.

The Olde Towne Pet Resort

The Olde Towne Pet Resort has several locations in Virginia and Maryland. Their dog boarding ranges from $57 to $120 per night for a single dog. The more luxurious packages include additional walks and playtimes. If you’re interested in the day camp, your dog can take part in cardio jogs, swimming, obstacle courses and other activities designed for both health and fun. Packages range from $30 for under six hours, $40 for a single day or as much as $650 for a 23-day pass. They also have an extensive salon and spa with numerous grooming services, as well as private training programs. From an air filtration system, a heated swimming pool and a TV, your dog is getting one of the best boarding experiences around, per Elle Decor.

Paradise Ranch Pet Resort

Another grand destination is the Paradise Ranch Pet Resort in California, which has a water park. Boarding for a single dog here gets cheaper the more nights you stay — $89 for a single night, $84 per night for a 7-plus evening stay and $79 per night for stays of two weeks or more. The daycare is $39 per day, though there are also packages for 10 and 20-day stays — for $340 and $580, respectively. Based on these different luxury locales, you can generally spend between $100 and $300 while still providing your dog with a great vacation experience. However, if you’re planning a long vacation and are interested in more than lodging alone, you could be looking to spend $500 or more.

