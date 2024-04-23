Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State

IPGGutenbergUKLtd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over the five-year period of 2017 through 2022, wealth has changed significantly across most U.S. states. The median income may be $500,000 or more for those in the top 5% depending on where you live.

Read More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich

Find Out: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To determine how the definition of being rich has changed in each state over a five-year timeline, GOBankingRates studied the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys. Each state’s median income, average income of the top 20% earners and average income of the top 5% earners was found along with the five-year change in average income of the top 20% of earners.

Key Findings

The state with the largest five-year percentage increase in average income of the top 5% is Washington at 43.9%.

North Dakota ranks as the state with the lowest five-year percentage increase in average income of the top 5% at 14.68%.

In 2017, only Connecticut and the District of Columbia (D.C.) had median incomes of the top 5% of $500,000-plus. Just five years later in 2022, this number rose to 12 U.S. states. The median home of the top 5% in Washington, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Connecticut and the District of Columbia is more than $500,000-plus annually.

Read on for the ranking of states with the largest to smallest five-year change in average income.

benedek / Getty Images

Washington

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 43.9%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $544,518

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $378,374

Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Explore More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 40.41%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $449,872

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $320,403

Discover More: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Idaho

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 40.34%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $402,743

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $286,974

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 37.65%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $408,138

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $296,503

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 37.21%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $613,602

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $447,207

Utah

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 36.96%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $463,437

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $338,384

Story continues

Read More: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

Oregon

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 36.15%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $448,649

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $329,517

Arkansas

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 36.02%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $377,043

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $277,187

Montana

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 35.89%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $411,205

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $302,605

Nebraska

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 35.77%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $420,169

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $309,480

For You: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Wyoming

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 34.89%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $407,646

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $302,217

Massachusetts

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 34.10%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $617,199

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $460,251

Florida

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 34.01%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $476,546

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $355,610

New Hampshire

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 33.26%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $485,660

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $364,454

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Maine

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 32.56%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $396,205

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $298,886

Arizona

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 32.43%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $435,414

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $328,778

North Carolina

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 32.37%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $429,071

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $324,148

West Virginia

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 32.27%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $329,620

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $249,200

Read Next: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Hawaii

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 32.03%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $500,183

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $378,854

Georgia

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 31.81%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $455,439

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $345,535

Virginia

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 31.71%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $531,035

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $403,190

Colorado

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 31.49%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $507,181

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $385,707

Learn More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Kentucky

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 31.47%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $380,726

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $289,587

Missouri

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 30.65%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $404,080

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $309,278

Mississippi

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 30.59%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $333,597

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $255,454

Alabama

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 30.46%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $370,977

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $284,361

Explore More: Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Why the 401(k) Is a ‘Horrible’ Retirement Plan

Pennsylvania

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 30.37%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $454,639

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $348,739

Ohio

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 30.23%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $403,750

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $310,017

Indiana

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 29.66%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $381,422

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $294,162

Tennessee

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 29.24%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $418,421

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $323,763

Discover More: 6 Money Moves To Make When Your 401(k) Hits $1 Million

New York

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 29.23%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $621,301

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $480,780

New Jersey

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 28.93%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $613,494

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $475,827

Wisconsin

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 28.73%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $403,055

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $313,091

Michigan

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 28.59%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $406,657

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $316,232

Be Aware: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Vermont

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 28.28%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $405,333

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $315,972

Minnesota

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 27.91%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $476,290

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $372,364

Illinois

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 27.88%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $503,970

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $394,103

South Dakota

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 27.84%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $392,724

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $307,194

For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Louisiana

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 27.58%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $384,432

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $301,317

Kansas

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 27.31%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $415,875

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $326,661

New Mexico

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 26.07%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $353,104

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $280,094

Oklahoma

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 25.75%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $377,724

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $300,382

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Iowa

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 25.38%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $386,152

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $307,993

Maryland

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 25.36%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $540,934

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $431,491

Rhode Island

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 25.22%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $453,192

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $361,920

Texas

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 24.60%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $464,859

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $373,094

Trending Now: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Connecticut

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 24.00%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $656,438

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $529,367

District of Columbia

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 23.57%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $719,253

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $582,044

Delaware

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 22.36%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $442,860

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $361,946

Alaska

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 20.17%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $370,977

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $284,361

Explore More: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida

North Dakota

5-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 14.68%

2022 Median Income of Top 5%: $418,541

2017 Median Income of Top 5%: $364,954

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022, 2017, and 2012 American Community Surveys as conducted by the US Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) 2022, 2017, and 2012 median incomes; (2) 2022, 2017, and 2012 average income of the top 20% earners; and (3) 2022, 2017, and 2012 average income of the top 5% earners. GOBankingRates then found the (4) 5-year ($) change in average income of the top 20% of earners; (5) 5-year (%) change in average income of the top 20% of earners; (6) 10-year ($) change in average income of the top 5% of earners; and (7) 10-year (%) change in average income of the top 5% of earners. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 15, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State