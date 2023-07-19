How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: May 22-28, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, May 22-28, 2023.
Autumn Oaks: Rowe Donald G Jr to Scarpato Michael George, $345,000
Bellechase: Gump Robbie June to Hurst Joe, $765,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Frierson Robert William, $620,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to McCray Rebecca Erin, $484,380
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Di Leo Matthew William, $468,380
Bellechase: Beaudet Camille Marie to Dowlah Momin, $125,000
Belleview: York Bernest A III to Whitehill Nora K, $231,000
Belleview: Warling Eva Grace to Fisher McLean Kandace L Tr, $60,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Jen Homes LLC to Howard Barbara Ann, $285,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Raya Investments LLC to Pham Binh, $269,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Lingwall Ruth E to Craven Michael Jeffrey, $268,000
Breezewood Estates: Russell Jennifer Renee to Mendoza Sabrina, $110,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Dagrin Donne, $454,990
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Miriki Tracy Ann Patrice, $449,990
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kardenas Paolo Fernandez, $542,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hyde Jeffrey P, $512,255
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ramos Roberto, $422,115
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rao Ramesh Errabali, $370,060
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pulido German Ernesto, $329,540
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lopez Macel, $304,940
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ortega Francisco, $284,780
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gongora Taylor N, $280,390
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Shannon Brendan, $290,915
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Giancontieri Frank E, $558,775
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Barnett Franklin Dale, $543,375
Carol Estates: Irwin Anne S to Wyman Betty Ann Tr, $260,000
Cherrywood Estates: Take Action Investments LLC to Sappingfield Clyde E, $225,000
Circle Square Woods: Cunningham Mary Ellen to Self Hebron H, $214,500
Circle Square Woods: Mader Properties LLC to Hoher Frederick, $180,000
Circle Square Woods: Sackett Tracie to Schnappauf Theresa, $173,000
Citrus Park: Garlobo Ifrain to St Clair Joycelyn, $250,000
Coventry: Simmons James R to Garcia Maylin Gonzalez, $280,000
Dalton Woods: Horne Caroyln T to Gluntz Douglas F, $360,000
Deer Path: Davis Ginger to Painter Leslie, $415,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Dzbinski Brian Lee, $404,990
Deer Path: Janes Michael William to Opendoor Property Trust I, $330,400
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Holbrook Danny Earl, $320,990
Deer Path: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr, $277,368
Diamond Ridge: Triple Crown Homes LLC to Rawlings Erica, $305,900
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Ortiz Jose J, $274,000
Florida Highlands: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Merrick Sirena Michelle, $264,000
Florida Highlands: Hopkins Anne to Sarria Alexander Michael, $245,000
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Bernal Luis Eduardo, $401,980
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Aviles Alesa, $367,000
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Krystofik Donna Kim, $363,980
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Jones Anna Lesia Kimone, $356,980
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Valdez Kristofer Rodney, $355,480
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Paxton Ryan Joseph, $354,980
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Bohle Amanda Alexis, $354,075
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Leannar Homes LLC to Rivera Diana Torres, $353,480
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Medico Aimee Ann, $334,480
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Toth Bernadett Szabina, $320,000
Greystone Hills: Laboy Jose Ramon to Albania Investments In Ocala LLC, $278,000
Hardwood Trails: Aldana Contracting LLC to Jones Richard P Jr, $270,500
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Matos Eliziel, $510,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Kail John Andrew, $393,870
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Sanchez Jose R, $331,990
Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Fortier Robert C Tr, $663,715.02
Kingsland Country Estates: Hyde Jeffrey to Golden & Dickson Homes LLC, $218,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Jewell Paul E to Palenzuela Kaitlin, $368,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Daley Khalid Tarik, $357,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rask Evan Malcolm, $343,290
Lake Diamond: Cunningham Christopher Choi to Opendoor Property Trust I, $265,900
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Madsen Michael A to Tigreros Alicia, $127,000
Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Khan Shazaamaa, $151,008
Lake Weir Shores: Lopatin Heidi A to Peach David, $269,000
Land O Lakes Estates: Kooienga Ronald to Sarj Residential & Commerical Roofing LLC, $130,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Janes Michael William, $320,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Chua Oswaldo, $295,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Payton Dennis Lee, $287,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Graham Timothy Richard, $314,975
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Central Florida Capital Management LLC to Bennett Edward, $130,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lynch Debra K, $478,485
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Amend Sean, $465,805
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hamilton Helen, $448,315
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Wilkinson John J, $445,505
Majestic Oaks: Gregory Renee M to Brown Patrick Christian, $332,000
Majestic Oaks: Lewis John Charles to Suazo John, $276,000
Marion County: Red Knight Oakcrest LLC to Rjc Ocala North LLC, $4,501,000
Marion County: Red Knight 14Th Street LLC to Rjc Ocala North LLC, $3,500,000
Marion County: Twin Flames Ranch LLC to Premier Cru Farms LLC, $2,300,000
Marion County: Sleepy Creek Lands LLC to Fort Mccoy Land LLC, $1,975,455
Marion County: Basile Enterprises LLC to Cgb Investment Properties LLC, $1,424,000
Marion County: Riccio Chris M to Maroney Cathy Ann, $975,000
Marion County: Casey Sylvia to Stern Eric Paul, $760,000
Marion County: Blevins Andrew to Kuhns Bryan D, $599,000
Marion County: Lee Craig Michael to Hoy Joe, $510,000
Marion County: Perry Kinley to Bloom Cosmo C, $510,000
Marion County: Stalnaker Construction Inc to Tec Diversified Inc, $467,500
Marion County: Pickard Sharlene to Fiser Curtis John, $430,000
Marion County: Winters Kevin to Reveron Rosalinda, $401,000
Marion County: Schradzki Albert to Goud Sudharshan, $400,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Suarez Jaime E, $397,250
Marion County: Duncan Shaun A to Hammack Albert James, $397,000
Marion County: Global Signal Acquisitions Iv LLC to Nsc Pine Road LLC, $390,000
Marion County: Evans Scott Nathan to Sochacki Stanton J, $387,500
Marion County: Tb Acquisitions LLC Tr to Deans Anita, $385,000
Marion County: Se 29Th Place 5420 LLC to Fields David C, $380,000
Marion County: Naumann Laura Tr to Crandall Thomas L, $379,900
Marion County: Calkins Angela R to Fenney Tracy, $376,000
Marion County: Goberdhan Holdings LLC to Holly Jerry, $375,000
Marion County: Tartaglia Rhonda L to Murphy Katherine S Tr, $365,000
Marion County: McKelvy Matthew W to Woznicki William Andrew, $365,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Kerr Glenrick Mayhew, $364,980
Marion County: Willis Kevin to Potts James M, $350,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Batts Timothy J, $328,950
Marion County: Colucci Danny Michael to Ngo Chin, $320,000
Marion County: Hamill John Neil to Cerini Timothy Lee, $308,900
Marion County: Slease Randale to Loucks Kimberly Kaye, $305,000
Marion County: Demers Christine Ann to Dudley Brian, $300,500
Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Hulse William W Jr, $294,500
Marion County: Merrill Barbara A to Trujillo Alexsandro, $286,800
Marion County: Gauthier Steven R to Jones Sara M, $275,000
Marion County: Zittel Stephen to Aaa Services Of Usa Inc, $275,000
Marion County: O’Connor Edward to Helms Jeremy, $270,000
Marion County: Brown Asonya McKinney to Abraham Mark, $265,000
Marion County: Rygh Robert B to Sparks Todd K, $250,000
Marion County: Johnson Andrea to Gancarz Ana M, $250,000
Marion County: West Gary R to Steiniger Kevin, $245,000
Marion County: Camponescki Angelo J to Guadagno Darlene Sue, $240,000
Marion County: Hayden Owen to Westgate Timothy, $230,000
Marion County: De Bel Ivo to Keane Thomas, $228,000
Marion County: Kitchens Audrey Elisabeth B to Ryan Travis, $210,000
Marion County: Winter Harold Theodore to Caro Eric Perez, $191,000
Marion County: Hooker Stephanie R to Ramasamy Subramanian, $190,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $181,008
Marion County: Fantasia Pruitt Donna to Jones Stephen Joseph, $180,000
Marion County: A Plus Homes Inc to Arias Raul, $179,900
Marion County: Four Talents Enterprise LLC to Thurman Zachary A, $176,500
Marion County: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Hernandez Misleidy Gonzalez, $175,000
Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Dvarez Enterprises Corp, $172,500
Marion County: Alburquenque Diana Carmen to Rushlow William C, $170,000
Marion County: Jackson Jimmy Est to Gulf State Storage LLC, $160,000
Marion County: Somoano Lily P to Pena Felicita Cuevas, $148,500
Marion County: Garcia Carlos Jr to Love Patricia Yale, $148,000
Marion County: Bierly Steven to Hays Gil Lind, $143,000
Marion County: Ignite Wealth Investment Group LLC to Pagan Hilda V, $132,000
Marion County: Wilson Robert James to My Good Investments LLC, $130,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to U S Bank Trust National Association Tr, $127,101
Marion County: Leak Nina L to Braswell Gregory E, $102,000
Marion County: Rivers Sandra to Silvis Corey Amelia, $101,000
Marion County: Wherry Belinda L Est to Clark Ashley, $90,000
Marion County: Rotondo Richard M Sr to Owens Brett, $85,000
Marion County: B&W Land Holdings Lots LLC to Rodriguez Jessica M Tr, $85,000
Marion County: Charles Anita Susan to Auciello Francesco P, $75,000
Marion County: Miller Joshua G to Bowski LLC, $75,000
Marion County: Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Nguyen Michael, $70,000
Marion County: Williams Ozzie to Betancourt Jorge, $70,000
Marion County: Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Watt Christine, $64,400
Marion County: Muffley Barry D to Perry David Allen, $60,000
Marion County: Eti Properties LLC to D F Gray Inc, $60,000
Marion Oaks: Chase Alsyne C to Dillaman Lisa, $348,000
Marion Oaks: Tceb Group LLC to Damico Shane A, $327,500
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Makwana Sankalp, $309,990
Marion Oaks: Cazam Construction LLC to Watson Lee Ereka, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Kennell Larry R to Everson John W, $299,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Dimabuyu Ruth, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Davis Allison A, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc to Hernandez Yosniel Barberia, $279,900
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Rivera Ernesto, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Dala Development LLC to Bonilla Carlos Manuel, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Blessing Custom Homes LLC to Mattix Shelby Ashlee, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Ferguson Latoya Alrica Sandals, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Kevin Keegan Hart LLC to Debyani Mustapha, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Bbg Poinciana LLC to Schwehr TodDR, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Triple Crown LLC to Scott Sherona, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Ocala Homes LLC to Agosto Angie, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Ocala Homes LLC to Surpris Edmonde, $259,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Henderson Justin, $256,700
Marion Oaks: Tran Huy H to Barrios Ysel Valentina Cabeza, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Krohn Consortium VI LLC, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Recendez Jonathan, $254,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Caranza William Alexander Munoz, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ly Keo, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Sumner Desiree to Rein Alan, $233,000
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Khan Shazaamaa, $231,103
Marion Oaks: Wilson Jennifer to Sporea Alin Samuel, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ricketts Maxine Ann, $219,990
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Zhou Xiaodong, $219,900
Marion Oaks: Phillips Bradley E to Zittel Stephen P, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Davis Darren B to Shelley Emily S F, $197,000
Marion Oaks: Investworks Solutions LLC to Osorio Rodrigo, $170,000
Marion Oaks: Malak LLC to Jaome Holding Company LLC, $169,000
Marion Oaks: A Plus Homes Inc to Allis Robert, $138,900
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Growth USA LLC, $128,400
Marion Oaks: Global Appraisal Management LLC to Vsj Enterprise LLC, $75,000
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Construction Investment Management LLC, $67,500
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Takoma Realty LLC, $67,500
McIntosh: Bennett Christopher G Sr to Willard Joshua Mark Grelle, $750,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Frias Jainie to Aristizabal Maria Cristina Doldan, $545,000
Oak Run: Kolbinsky Darlas to Heisler Robert James, $321,500
Oak Run: Hodel Henry P to Soley Peter J, $280,000
Oak Run: Beispiel Jay I to Gibbons Peter D, $276,000
Oak Run: Rebello Paul to Torres Esteban, $270,000
Oak Run: Siegel Todd to Rebello Paul M, $232,500
Oak Run: Cercek Teresa to Burchfield Larry F, $220,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Sun Country Holdings LLC to Bardin Lori Lea Tr, $262,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Calloway Sam P Jr to Wolcott Jennifer L, $255,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Vassiliou Petrakis Georgion to Rynearson Robert W, $205,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Goss Tamyra L to Piano Eugene, $200,000
Ocala: Morgan Investment Group Inc to Prime Vestors Inc, $160,000
Ocala: Blanchard Dock A to 4 Se Broadway Street LLC, $3,200,000
Ocala: Trahan Emily Alida Mary to Ruza Carlos Alberto Carreno, $358,000
Ocala Highlands: Brydon Melissa Ann to Small Tyler Martin, $280,000
Ocala Highlands: Schoolcraft Diane C to Love Patricia Dian, $295,000
Ocala Palms: Masten Philip C to Piper Debra A, $353,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gallegos Mario Armando, $299,900
Ocala Park Estates: Kingdom Restoration & Deliverance LLC to Serenity Holistic Residential Care Corporation, $275,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Valadez Francisco Jr, $239,900
Ocala Park Estates: C&J LLC to Skidmore Vassiliou Lena, $225,000
Ocala Park Estates: Barnhart Leo Francis to Sixty Seventh Ave LLC, $210,000
Ocala Park Estates: Koehl Ronald R to Taylor Investments LLC, $145,000
Ocala Park Estates: Rose William E to Galazar Arturo, $140,000
Ocala Preserve: Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc to Sh Aa Development LLC, $1,080,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Reissler Robert Allen, $524,490
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Norris Bobby Lynn, $469,990
Ocala Preserve: Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc to Sh Aa Development LLC, $465,573
Ocala Preserve: Grana Faustino to Bozicevic Living Trust, $410,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Snow Kim L Tr, $389,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Petersen Bonita Ann, $326,689
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Wooldridge Mari Sue, $320,584
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Murdie William Chrisman, $309,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Lightheart Gary James, $279,585
Ocala Waterway Estates: Alvarado Giovani O to Marion County, $436,053
Ocala Waterway Estates: Rice Justin S to Tousseau David James, $395,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Veith Michael to Spoon Cory E, $365,000
On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Zhang Hai Ping, $382,655
On Top of the World: Lineman George A to Morice Robert, $360,000
On Top of the World: Molnar Stephen M to Spillane Christina B Tr, $285,000
On Top of the World: Raynor Catherine A to Wheeler Scott A, $275,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Lopez Jose R to Graham Brenda, $225,000
Pine Run Estates: Fitts Joyce A to Levandowski Deborah L, $205,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Rhodes Norma L to Unity Shield & Associates LLC, $288,900
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Wert Paul Wilson to Wolters Peter Jr., $272,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Thompson Donna Lee to Watts Anthony Brooks, $390,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Tri Star Investments LLC to Wright Nicole Alexandra, $256,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Moore Donna M to Mendez Raymond, $200,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: All About Real Estate LLC to Tj Of Miami Inc, $140,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: McLeod Erin Dawn to Spielman Steven, $125,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wells Fargo Bank National Association Tr to All About Real Estate LLC, $124,200
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Liberty Home Solutions LLC, $70,000
Rainbow Park: Mejia Batres Construction & Investments LLC to La Famiglia Cmm Corp, $225,000
Rainbow Park: Km Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Combs Bryan, $205,000
Rainbow Park: Kandybski Kathleen M to Pereira Rivera Rosa Maria, $100,000
Rainbow Springs: Massey Jeremy to Marchuck Barry Adam, $337,500
Rainbow Springs: Perveiler Ann M to Chandler Terryl Don, $410,000
Rainbow Springs: Munoz Lauren Ann to Adams Derral Gean, $335,000
Rainbow Springs: Adriarnssens Karl B to Boyette James Paul, $314,900
Rainbow Springs: Opendoor Property Trust I to Ghersi Luis Carrillo, $307,000
Rolling Hills: Core Dev LLC to Ye Mill Marie, $355,000
Rolling Hills: United States Of America to Alessandrini Katherine Fonseca, $114,848
Rolling Ranch Estates: Search & Rescue Properties LLC to Byler Karrie, $276,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Stewart Chad E, $218,600
Saddle Creek: Strange Aaron K to Strange Margie E Tr, $275,000
Silver Meadows: Best Gail D to Morauw Bernard L, $650,000
Silver Springs: Crawford Robert to Brown Debra Diane, $296,000
Silver Springs: Bennett Janet to Batista Cynthia Nicole, $177,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Markham Cody, $689,900
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Mani Vijayaraj, $680,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elite Building Inc to Heath Nash J, $650,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Velez Onix A, $310,500
Silver Springs Shores: Wilson Erica to Trahan Emily, $297,500
Silver Springs Shores: Arborio Rick E Sr to Harrelson Jeffrey, $290,000
Silver Springs Shores: Divatia Ameesh K to Kosikas Kobe Andrik Wilson, $272,000
Silver Springs Shores: Camacho Susan to Salinas Maria Cristina, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: Delrea Investments LLC to Cuadrado Ramon, $264,500
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Fenske Aaron Richard, $256,700
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Defilippo Gaven Kaleb, $256,700
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Council James H to Bethel Jeanette, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Capitalis Usa XIII LLC to Gonzalez Roberto, $247,900
Silver Springs Shores: Waller Loretta J to Richmond Kane E, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Boodhoo Sharda to Smith Lisa M, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Richmond Kane E to Freygang Thomas, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Botella Joseph M Jr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $241,300
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Werner Jenna M, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Boynton Scott David, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Voges Jahare to Opendoor Property Trust I, $235,100
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Rcj Hawk Capital LLC, $231,000
Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Assets USA LLC to Perez William, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Assets USA LLC to Perez Migdalia, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Asadi Shamim Tr, $212,500
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Kamal Binoy, $212,500
Silver Springs Shores: Dawkins Gwendolyn A to Cruz Alexander Hernandez, $195,000
Silver Springs Shores: Echevarria Andres to Casteleiro Kenny, $187,000
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Bouquet Homes LLC, $184,001
Silver Springs Shores: Homeinc LLC to Seeper Homes LLC, $152,000
Silver Springs Shores: Acosta Luis to Homeinc LLC, $140,000
Silver Springs Shores: Marvin Shirley Jean to Marvin Shirley Jean, $139,000
Silver Springs Shores: Torres Iris Tr to Mcrd Development Group LLC, $116,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Frazier Harold E to Gerek Joseph, $549,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Wise Randy to Odea Christopher E, $354,950
Spruce Creek Country Club: Cornerstone 1 LLC to Meyer William Kennedy, $339,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Davis Marcolm to Bettis John Craig, $334,900
Spruce Creek Country Club: Via Robert E Jr to Nagorski George S Jr, $325,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Nagorski George S Jr to Bach Ida A, $320,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Moore Brian S to Stillwell Jay Thomas, $495,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Colegrove Bonnie to Stietzel Deborah A, $265,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Moon April to Dow Esta Faye, $219,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Manchester Lisa Ann to Hurst Brian, $200,000
Spruce Creek South: Mccann James Anthony to Hall Harold Edward Sr, $355,000
Spruce Creek South: Gibson Gregory L to Diemer Rex, $291,500
Spruce Creek South: Kostecke Susan Lee to Sandler Diane L, $265,000
Spruce Creek South: Gardner Jerry R to Kremer Carole D, $255,000
Spruce Creek South: Fleege Betty J to Moss Connie G, $250,000
Spruce Creek South: Simon Drucie J to Vaneeuwen James, $239,900
Spruce Creek South: Routhier Labbe Louise to Harrison David Thomas Jr, $234,000
Spruce Creek South: Omerzu Michael A to Opie Alice, $220,935
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pearson Dawn, $734,720
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Harris Clyde M, $558,300
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Cruz Carmen B, $432,810
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Heilman James Louis, $430,290
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Kramer Lori B, $430,260
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Anderson Raymond W, $390,970
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Cirrincione Frank J, $382,090
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Wetzel Nancy B, $372,790
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Davenport Jesse H to Raines Morgan, $355,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Allaire Richard N, $354,010
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Scott Robert L, $347,330
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Fennell Shawn Paul, $345,990
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hughes Linda Grace to Bryon Ronnie R, $326,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Myers James Edward, $290,660
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Cheshire Michael, $284,960
Stonecrest: Cresto Anthony Peter to Grahlman Linda, $420,000
Stonecrest: Swint Joyce E to Van Lanen Jane M Tr, $355,000
Stonecrest: Diemer Rex to Zackery Ronald, $349,500
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Schmitz Bekah Lynn, $379,700
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Suarez Sally Ann, $333,920
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Conway Vashti Pamela, $308,380
Summercrest: Palladio Development LLC to Zerbe Brian Christopher, $271,000
Villages of Marion: Haplea Melissa A to Smith Steven R, $462,900
Villages of Marion: Doran Joanne Q to Mckeon Theresa M, $449,000
Villages of Marion: Ford Cecelia Marie to Radcliffe Richard, $419,247
Villages of Marion: Yurich Richard Neil to Yurich Stacy E, $389,000
Villages of Marion: Coup Ronald L to Lombardo Nancy, $385,000
Villages of Marion: Muccioli Janis M to Jones Thomas, $383,000
Villages of Marion: Chester David to Banister Jerri, $378,000
Villages of Marion: Penland Carol Jean to Paton Caroline M, $358,000
Villages of Marion: Millsap Donald R to Ricci John P, $331,900
Villages of Marion: Bossard Thomas M to Tetu Thomas R, $270,000
Villages of Marion: Giboney Gloria E to Rice Michael J, $268,400
Villas at Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Simmons Tamara Marie, $463,490
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to West Gary Raymond, $355,355
Weybourne Landing: Westerkon Scott A to Case Lauretta M, $327,500
Windstream: Rogers Hayley Lynn to Proco Brooke Marie, $320,000
Woodfield Crossing: Mangan Patrick to Arlo Homes LLC, $76,500
Woods & Lakes: Smith Richard Otto to Guilliams Robert J Tr, $290,000
Woods & Meadows: Zellers Natalie J to Dotten Taylor, $240,000
Wynchase Townhomes: Hurst Rochelle to Hanks Benjamin Jr, $236,000
