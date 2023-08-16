How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: June 19-25, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, June 19-25, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Ceballos Alex Daniel, $274,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Jackson Amber Marie, $290,989

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Cutliff Teneaqua Luvenyette, $316,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Jokhoo Sanjay Radeep, $327,490

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Styles Derrick Richard, $477,870

Belleview: Allen F David to Weitlauf Properties LLC, $160,000

Belleview: Lillard Shannon Marie to Armstrong Melanie, $200,000

Belleview: Villages Of Lake Sumter Inc. to 1942 Realty LLC, $341,000

Belleview: Gazda Robert L to Welcome Global Enterprises LLC, $550,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Jupina David, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Jenner Christopher J, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Schrader Sarah Rose, $253,000

Belleview Heights Estates: A & M Property Development LLC to Lopez Luis Torres, $262,400

Belleview Heights Estates: Calvo Vicente R to Dees Joshua, $275,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Lecorn Jeremy, $284,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Hes Contractors Inc. to Moore Austin, $274,000

Belleview Ridge Estates: Kelly Verlin to Stocker Sidney Ii, $315,000

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Gilbert Jillian Amanda, $382,996

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Okoinyan Patience E, $410,850

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Patel Poojaben Anil, $412,475

Brookstone: Lapuma Robert to White Derek, $550,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Callegari Rachel, $303,260

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gabilanes Jesus A, $304,515

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gallo Ann Louise, $337,280

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Felton Shilita Shellene Francis, $355,015

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Clarke Dane Alexander, $435,425

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Strezo Daniel R, $451,515

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Hoffman Neil Richard, $475,810

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Manfredi Mark C, $490,065

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcdonald William Maxwell, $501,855

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Kemp Ronald Stephen, $564,615

Cherrywood Estates: Zaske Virginia to Ariste Benjamin Bonifacio, $210,000

Circle Square Woods: Condron John E to Venuti Joseph A, $178,900

Circle Square Woods: Disterhaft Ryan Anthony to Lee Ruth Ellen, $272,000

Country Club of Ocala: Fernandez Martha to Dla Of Ocala LLC, $1,550,000

Countryside Farms: Licciardello Properties LLC to Bunn Paul, $690,000

Deep Woods: Bruno Nichoas J to Appleman Donald Paul, $755,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to De La Paz Nestor L Rivera, $304,990

Deer Path: Waszkowiak Norman W to Miller Brandon, $305,000

Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc., $328,980

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Zhu Yan, $344,990

Deer Path: Roachbrandon to Harris Robert, $430,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Velez Adrian Ocasio, $285,000

Dunnellon Heights: Pac3 Properties LLC to Wardrum Mark C, $220,000

Dunnellon Heights: Pac3 Properties LLC to Winn Chris L, $220,000

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Neumann Ryan Andrew, $265,000

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Acosta Selena Aranda, $250,500

Florida Highlands: Post Elaine to Mieses Graciela L, $120,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp/Ocala: Charles Anita Susan to Dexterity Enterprises LLC, $65,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp/Ocala: Prisciandaro Anthony to Umpierrez Esteban, $209,005

Florida Orange Grove Corp/Ocala: Evans Paul J to Sneller Daniel David, $335,000

Fox Meadow: Steigner Nancy to Ray Jessyca, $186,700

Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Truman Lawrence Duncan, $351,480

Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Garcia Noemi Guindin, $354,480

Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Feliciano Rivera Mike, $366,230

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Marshall Michael Keith to Fenney Tracey, $591,000

Golden Meadows Estates: Caswell Sheila M to Grassi Nicholas, $265,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Cardozo Diego Fernando Varela, $301,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Kim Richard Paul, $310,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to De Souza Amarildo Lemes, $310,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Cardozo Diego Fernando Varela, $310,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Taylor Charles Franklin Ii, $319,990

Hardwood Trails: Aldana Contracting LLC to Haldey Theodis Jr., $269,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Kim Richard Paul, $334,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Kresic Olivia Rose, $345,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Navarrete Samantha Carolina, $411,755

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ramdin Shivanie Anjanie, $338,980

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Behrens Brian Joseph, $323,980

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Robles Eulivette Concepcion, $290,980

Hidden Lake: Meeks Wayne Jay to Estis Helen, $100,000

Hidden Lake: Bates Racheal to 7711 Sw 102Nd Loop LLC, $305,000

Hidden Lake: Sjk Of Ocala LLC to Alexander Veronika C, $325,000

High Cliff Heights: Patel Mayank to Bustillo Alba M, $329,000

Indigo Estates: Haupt Barbara Jean to Conroy Denise A, $279,759

Indigo Estates: Borek Wayne G to Nerenbaum Larry S, $320,000

Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Collins Phillip W, $448,293

Kingsland Country Estates: Holiday Builders Inc. to Vera Edwin V Arocho, $346,566

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Evaldi Lawrence V to Feoli Anthony Tr, $60,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Fairman Kristal Marie to Opendoor Property Trust I, $266,500

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Coccaro Steven William, $500,523

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Morgan Jacob H to Merced Steve, $380,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Singh Damaris, $285,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Michaels Stephen Neil, $304,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Philbrook Barbara J to Sunrise Path LLC, $177,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Rmp Land Development LLC to Padilla Jose Luis Vazquez, $244,900

Lake Weir Heights: Clark Kelly to Fox Amber L, $217,900

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Jaroma Theresa Bayan, $342,980

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Meggs Evans Dymtrym to Chavez Josephine Damico, $400,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Sparks Joan E, $494,655

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Layman John R, $585,905

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Welty William Walter, $678,990

Majestic Oaks: Schwambach Michael P to Seiwert Bradley J, $365,000

Marion County: Heyder Brittany Ann to C2C Homes LLC, $60,000

Marion County: Langmann Thomas M to Friedman Daivd M Tr, $62,500

Marion County: Eldridge Marie R to Rice Charles L, $64,600

Marion County: Brown Joe C Tr to Rivera Miguel Arcangel Pagan, $65,900

Marion County: Crain Suzanne to Davis James H Jr, $69,500

Marion County: Crystal Park Investments LLC to Culver P H, $70,000

Marion County: Thorney Trina Ivana to Cpc Of The Wmm Ocala Fl One Inc., $75,000

Marion County: Feaster James to Eads Ezra, $75,000

Marion County: Kms Enterprises L L C to G&B Property Solutions LLC, $80,000

Marion County: Straughter James Edward to Kms Enterprises LLC, $81,000

Marion County: Wooten Karen M to Reno Deborah Ann, $99,000

Marion County: Williams Gaylon M Sr to Billman Steven V, $100,000

Marion County: Parlapiano Corie C to Herrington Evelyn, $110,000

Marion County: Forever Homes Property Maintenance & Management LLC to Mannix Kevin, $110,000

Marion County: Harlow Elsie Ann to Hill Top Development & Property Management LLC, $113,500

Marion County: Garcia Felicia to Obimdike Kenneth, $116,000

Marion County: Bertucci Thomas to Blanco Susan, $120,000

Marion County: Holden Aaron Dexter to Diaz David W, $130,000

Marion County: Gustafson Marlys T to Smith Roger Jr, $134,900

Marion County: Empire Home Holdings LLC to Sepulveda Christina, $138,000

Marion County: Dunham Eric to Daigle Steven N, $145,000

Marion County: Goldsmith Cassandra to Lilian & Darean LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $150,100

Marion County: Maines Gerald L to Del Valle Henry, $153,000

Marion County: Thomason John Larry to Mathews Randall S, $155,000

Marion County: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Aliva Holdings LLC, $160,000

Marion County: Moran Ellen to James M & Jaime R Schell Hanson Revocable Trust, $170,000

Marion County: Reyes Ivan J Santiago to Caraballo Jean Wesley Cintron, $174,900

Marion County: Mg Land Trust LLC to Gonzalez Noel T, $174,900

Marion County: American Dream Residential LLC to Awamy Maiakla, $179,900

Marion County: Kimble William Henry III to Knight Richard Keith, $192,800

Marion County: Siedlecki Frank to Rountree Mary L, $198,000

Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Cho Jasmine Suntok, $199,900

Marion County: Murphy Paula to Golex Properties LLC, $200,000

Marion County: Block Nancy S to Streeter Levi, $200,000

Marion County: Brook Rose to Davis Marie, $200,000

Marion County: Lemieux Guy J to Gest Holding Corp, $200,000

Marion County: Blevins Donald E to James Temetria Jerrica, $200,000

Marion County: Advantage Land LLC to Rose Cottage LLC, $200,000

Marion County: Gerard Gregory to Athanason John Michael, $210,000

Marion County: Williams James to Williams Lake Properties LLC, $212,056

Marion County: Farr Tara to Teston James Randall, $216,000

Marion County: Newhall John to Wirth Megan, $225,000

Marion County: Opendoor Property Trust I to Silva Samantha, $247,000

Marion County: Pond Keith to Shaffer Brandon M, $254,900

Marion County: Crull Cynthia E to Richard Alexandra Leeann, $260,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Peters Kimberly Eileen, $261,250

Marion County: Clark Michael to Hipp David Bryan, $295,000

Marion County: Rivera Maria S to Medina Josue, $300,000

Marion County: Opendoor Property Trust I to Cruz Orlando, $310,000

Marion County: Donate Catelyn to Thomas Samantha Boardman Tr, $310,000

Marion County: Raney George P Jr to Mssjr LLC, $317,500

Marion County: Valente Richard G Tr to Hunter Michael James, $348,000

Marion County: Ross Catherine L to Egerton Jonathan N, $350,000

Marion County: Jusko Christopher to Arevalo Julio Cesar, $350,000

Marion County: Gopher Bradford to Ruse Charles Kenneth III, $352,000

Marion County: Rowlett Donald G to Martin Kevin, $360,000

Marion County: Ashby Cody Austin to Graceful Oaks Land Holdings LLC, $360,000

Marion County: Opendoor Property Trust I to Scott Robert, $370,000

Marion County: Diaz Joseph II to Rice Michael, $382,500

Marion County: Mg Land Trust LLC to Chandler W Reid, $389,800

Marion County: Beall Charles L to Black Benjamin E, $425,000

Marion County: Thomas Claudia B to Valila Haley N, $465,000

Marion County: Williams Keith E to Fife Todd Allen, $475,000

Marion County: Grier Pete M Est to Castaneda Yusniel Nuevo, $500,000

Marion County: McBride Sandy Tr to Weir Lost LLC, $550,000

Marion County: Mann Mark to Torres Jodys Jose Donate, $575,000

Marion County: Hudson Jennifer L to Cannone Branden M, $600,000

Marion County: Agroconcolidated LLC to Graceland Holdings LLC, $715,000

Marion County: Dykes Derek Steven to Pendleton Palmer, $885,000

Marion County: Povlovich Matthew S to Lineage Bank, $1,000,000

Marion County: Mathis Properties LLC to Rosser DaviDRobert, $1,400,000

Marion County: Suydam Garrett J to Trachtenberg Cary Steven Tr, $1,750,000

Marion County: Copper City Equine LLC to Lynwood Stable Inc., $4,225,000

Marion County: Leon Ocala Holdings Ii LLC to Fae Holdings 567348R LLC, $5,487,000

Marion Landing: Kowalski William Tr to Rains Robert, $210,000

Marion Landing: Gibbs Robert L to Walls Cathy, $220,000

Marion Landing: Hanson Joyce A to Nice David G, $235,000

Marion Landing: Rice Frank L to Wahl Margaret L, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Zamdin Qadir to Family Home Resources LLC, $62,000

Marion Oaks: Suthar Madhukanta P to Lgi Homes Florida LLC, $64,000

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to 2M Services LLC, $66,800

Marion Oaks: Unity Development Investments LLC to Wjhfl LLC, $91,800

Marion Oaks: Mid Florida Distributors Inc. to Colon Melendez Roberto, $239,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Krolak Robert A, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Reid Winston E, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Flhorizons LLC, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gonzalez Sandra, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to 365 LLC, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Maronda Homes LLC to Mason Clementina Josephine, $257,500

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Moreno Jesus Alexander Jordan, $260,000

Marion Oaks: America New Home Builders LLC to Joesbeju LLC, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Laboy Gloria Osejo, $260,077

Marion Oaks: Green Patricia to Colon Gilbert, $261,000

Marion Oaks: Rabell Enrique to Boyd Craitecia, $262,500

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Thomas Jeremy Deon, $269,000

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Ratner Michael, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Gordian Jose R, $269,990

Marion Oaks: Dala Developments LLC to Murphy Jennifer Nicola, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Kurcz Joseph Michael Tr, $276,990

Marion Oaks: Investment Connection Of South Florida Inc. to Goulet John A, $279,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Hguyen An Duc Tr, $284,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Torres Rubby Ivette, $290,990

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Gabourel Fatima Ann Maryam, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Pineiro Carlos G to Pollinger Linda J, $297,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Raghunandan RicharDR, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Founders Capital LLC to Ramirez Ricardo De Jesus Gonzalez, $322,400

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Robinson Takesh S, $334,000

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Blue Chelsi Ann, $338,000

Marion Oaks: Atagerga Properties LLC to Conlow Michael, $360,000

Marion Oaks: Enriquez Henry Egbert to Hall Terrence G Sr, $385,000

Marion Oaks: Triple Crown Ll to Bazelais Marventine, $475,000

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Shah Rentals & Agri LLC, $165,101

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Su Wen Chun to Wilkes Bille, $230,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Bradham Jacob to Giammattei Blyth, $585,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: E & B Investments Of Central Florida LLC to Rucker Scot W, $655,000

Oak Run: Jones Lewis Cogley Jr to O'Donnell Gregory J, $240,000

Oak Run: Williams John B to Hayden David L Tr, $305,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Horejs Edward A to Elite Property Turn Specialist LLC, $144,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Elite Property Turn Specialist LLC to Kyan Enterprise Investments LLC, $160,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Lapadula Patriciaa to Rivera Maritza, $180,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Berrios Roberto Alejandro Burgos, $277,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Baclet Mitchell Leon, $309,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Jegathesan Saarangan, $314,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Chiles Derrol Clint, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Pacheco Hobie Wilfredo, $357,990

Ocala Crossings South: Reed Homes LLC to Beckford Patricia Rosemary, $361,639

Ocala Estates: Giardina Mariah J to Pinellas Equities LLC, $67,730

Ocala Forest Campsites: Jackman Amanda to Sirkis Dennis, $62,000

Ocala Park Estates: Manubens Elena Rose to Loudon Warren Scott, $184,500

Ocala Park Estates: Cardenas Richard Jr to Stratton Joel, $225,000

Ocala Park Estates: Anchor Holdings Of Florida LLC to Davison Julie, $274,900

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Gonzalez Nancy Ivette, $259,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Van Slyke Brian David, $266,990

Ocala Preserve: Savoy Christopher A to Fitzpatrick Patrick J, $280,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Blair Sheila Ann, $304,205

Ocala Preserve: Hillman James Tr to Andrew W McNally Family Limited Partnership, $305,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Barrett Michael Jerome, $322,875

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Epperson Michael David, $325,000

Ocala Preserve: Barrett Lora Devlin to Wolfe Michael Brent, $360,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Finkelstein Maura Joy, $396,470

Ocala Waterway Estates: Johnson Erika to Blurton Poulsen Devin, $350,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Belac Homes Inc. to Montes Juan A Otero, $354,900

Ocala Waterway Estates: Kennedy Richard P to George Stephen, $375,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Sanders Kim to Atkinson Robert Jerrell, $400,000

On Top of the World: Johnston Jack E to Cecala Carol Mae, $245,000

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Vargas Patricia, $304,355

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcmullin Albert G, $397,635

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Carlson Dorothy H Tr, $455,555

Orange Blossom Hills: Naymik Jolene to Ciccone Stephanie, $150,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Gotay Rafael to Feliciano Eddie, $200,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Pearson Rae to Rosier George L, $234,512

Orange Blossom Hills: Anchor Holdings Of Florida LLC to Harrington DaviDR, $283,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Gaines Andrew J to Gillispie David, $60,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Bienvenue Benjamin Joseph to Anderson Pamela White, $198,250

Rainbow Park: Schmoock Steven Taylor Est to Crum Lance A, $242,400

Rainbow Springs: Duley James William Tr to Golex Properties LLC, $225,000

Rainbow Springs: Golex Properties LLC to Brown Jeffrey, $249,900

Rainbow Springs: Solomon Charles A to Sorci John A, $308,500

Rainbow Springs: Bosco Blaine to Griffin Dana P, $354,900

Rainbow Springs: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to U S Bank National Association Tr, $213,501

Rainbow Springs: Golex Properties LLC to Re Investments Network LLC, $220,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: New Vicki L to Martinez Luis D, $210,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Search & Resuce Properties LLC to Adderley Adrian, $250,000

Saddle Creek: Tripodi Charles C Jr to Virani Ahteshan, $236,000

Shady Wood: Bowles Anthony Chase to Drinkwater Anthony, $405,000

Silver Meadows: Lenihan Melissa C to Swartout Stacy, $450,000

Silver Springs: Migut Walter T to Webster Matthew, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Sierra Skye Properties LLC to Beach River Capital LLC, $67,000

Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to Wanda Housing LLC, $89,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sierra Skye Properties LLC to Aldana Contracting LLC, $92,700

Silver Springs Shores: Jason Rector Construction Inc. to Easterday Lanny James, $124,750

Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Easterday Lanny James, $124,750

Silver Springs Shores: Dinges Walter A to N Singh Corp, $140,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gumbs Vivian P to Muller Isabelino Roman, $145,000

Silver Springs Shores: Healy Ehrin J to Molina Elmer, $162,500

Silver Springs Shores: Hahn Jessica to Flip Fanatics LLC, $179,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Moore Tiffany T Jordan, $185,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Nelson Dylan Bruce, $198,000

Silver Springs Shores: Thawng Ling Van to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $200,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mdbh2 LLC to Arita Alba Alejandrina Turcios, $204,900

Silver Springs Shores: Mcbride Elizabeth W to Eccles Sterrie, $205,500

Silver Springs Shores: Ocala Group LLC to Jones Crissie Lewis, $207,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Le Duong Lam Ba, $216,000

Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Hooshmand Farnaz, $223,000

Silver Springs Shores: A Plus Homes Inc. to Whittaker Coleen, $227,000

Silver Springs Shores: Melendez Estela Yadira to Maughan Katrina Diane, $236,000

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Johnson Fresheka Kemyra Lavean, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Perez Ediberto Jr, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Moose Management Of Ocala LLC to Hanford Lawanda L, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Swartout Stacy to Johnson Deirdre, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Berman Adam, $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Salerno Peter to Jordan Sarah Christina, $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Algoo Vishnudat to Columbine Jessica M, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Rinaldo Matthew, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Ocasio Adrian to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., $277,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sunstone Designs LLC to Opendoor Property Trsut I, $328,600

Silver Springs Shores: Alaburda Smith Donna M to Fret Jorge Luis, $355,000

Silver Springs Shores: Giammanco Salvatore F to Valdez Rendy Richiez, $370,000

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 1, $151,001

Spruce Creek: Parke Barbara M to Donato Jaime L, $185,000

Spruce Creek: Gray Marion M to Merlet Norman F, $191,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Venveelen Eric J to Durand Dale, $378,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Devine Peter R to Lewis Cynthia Lou, $400,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Holley Nancy to Becker Gregory A, $255,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Price Shirley to Olender Lisa Rachel, $262,900

Spruce Creek South: Sullivan Susan to Guadagno Christine M, $235,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: O'Neil Thomas J III to Sherman John A, $286,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Grosso Joanne E, $286,960

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Vaughn Michael E to Gentry Rebecca, $315,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Keegan Kraig J, $364,880

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Gill Michael A, $373,720

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Dallman Jaclyn Marie, $431,940

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Vosk Patricia M, $435,950

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bankston Frederick E II, $606,430

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Omahony John Martin, $641,490

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Itani Rachel, $644,630

Stonecrest: Bonk Robert C Tr to Montague Richard A, $385,000

Stonecrest: Conrad William to Hardin Ronald, $425,000

Stonecrest: Brandt Robert Wayne to Scully Geoffrey B, $428,000

Stonewood: Ball James Thomas to Jeralyn K Dykstra Revocable Living Trust, $265,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Guerrier Joseph Gabriel, $313,530

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Troiano Kevin, $321,525

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Carberry James Henry, $323,250

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Russo Ronald G to Ayers Jeffrey Marhsall, $383,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Derby Carole Lynn to Khlow William J, $414,900

Summerton South: Dewey Darrin Austin to Makarewicz Beau, $535,000

Turning Hawk Ranch: Amuial Dana Michelle to Noffsinger Donald Leroy, $1,135,000

Turning Hawk Ranch: Leggett Mira D to Lowe David Austin, $585,000

Villages of Marion: Land Juane Taylor to Land June Taylor, $68,035

Villages of Marion: Ramsdale Charles Roy II to Saskowski John Edmund, $240,000

Villages of Marion: Minetti James L to Phillips Donald L, $265,000

Villages of Marion: Blackburn Glenn to Laielli Timothy C, $300,000

Villages of Marion: Tata Rita L to Gorton Timothy P, $320,000

Villages of Marion: Gallagher James P to Joyce Pierce Charles Tr, $350,000

Villages of Marion: Browning William A to Sundbom Troy F, $387,000

Villages of Marion: Machol Susan T to Alaniz Daniel, $419,000

Villages of Marion: Spencer Strong William H II to Knilans Judith L Tr, $644,900

Villas at Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Moretti James Donald, $465,490

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Lancelot Scott A, $340,840

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Demaree Michael O, $436,505

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Vander Bonnie L Tr, $438,900

Woodland Villages: Styles Derrick to Campbell Melissa M, $299,900

Wynchase Townhomes: Je Mejia Investment Group LLC to Woods John, $247,000

