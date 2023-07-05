How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: May 8-14, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, May 8-14, 2023.

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $252,000

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Cuervo Maria Leonor, $287,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Siguler Matthew Robert, $307,990

Autumn Ridge: Fortier Robert C to Brown Lauren Aleece, $295,000

Avonlea: Molina Hugo H to Hagins Stephanie, $150,000

Bahia Oaks: Zahn Batawa to Reines Laura, $120,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Steppan Herbert Manuel, $461,880

Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multe State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $906,864

Belleview: Synergy Builders LLC to Sawyer Danielle E, $229,000

Belleview: Fowler Sherry to Stepping Stones Christian Academy LLC, $230,000

Belleview: Grzybowski Kevin F to Magill Michael, $369,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Begley Tonya to Conner Brock, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Armstrong Sandra, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Actdt Brown LLC to Melendez Roberto Joel, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Vollmann Laura, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Cgb Investment Properties LLC to Ferullo Luisa E Zanella, $225,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Quinones Robert to Rodriguez Analia N, $229,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Synergy Builders LLC to Riddle Candida, $235,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Riddle Candida Marie to Barrett Financial Group LLC, $235,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Taco N Madre Properties LLC to Zimmerman Hillary, $238,500

Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp Inc to Kneisley Cameron, $250,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Dunning Jason Bradley to Steinsultz Joshua, $260,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Godshad Patrice Latoya to Uritowati Kuntari, $130,000

Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $229,080

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mosby Christy Shekinah Glory, $390,305

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Keck Ashley Cherish, $404,995

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Collins Jevaun Jaytee, $410,380

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Smith Jacqueline Kay, $420,260

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ali Navid Noor, $445,005

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kilcrease Donna M, $447,870

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tahan David Charles, $499,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Williams Jerome Vernie Tr, $547,000

Cherrywood Estates: Pocius Tammi to Irwin Cathy Hall, $200,000

Churchill: Corbitt John D III to Welch Todd, $260,000

Circle Square Woods: Herdman Connie Sue Lake to Bannon Mark K, $160,000

Citrus Park: Hart Ayla June to Cape Sable Consulting LLC, $154,000

Cobblestone: Aulds Robert D to G&D Properties LLC, $315,000

College Park: Cook Terry P to Cook Kerry, $125,000

Coventry: Piepenbrink Michael David to Koop John, $316,900

Crestwood: Smith Richard L to Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr, $182,601

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Berasategui Angelica, $309,990

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Denmark Michael, $279,000

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Delmas Isaac Couce, $261,000

Evergreen: Patel Pritesh to Photakis Jeffrey, $365,000

Florida Highlands: Cruz Benny to Morriss Michelle Terese, $85,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Belknap Tracy Allison to Patino John Tr, $100,000

Fox Meadow: Shingler Claire to Griggs Gena C, $193,000

Freedom Crossings: Lennar Homes LLC to Fox Michael Kevin, $364,980

Freedom Crossings: Lennar Homes LLC to Demeritte Katherine Leona, $365,000

Freedom Crossings: Lennar Homes LLC to Reiten Dalton James, $383,480

Freedom Crossings: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $465,152

Golden Hills: Arnaudy Robin D to Walker Bernadette, $525,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Alkomos Sameh H, $367,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Negron Vega Domingo, $393,795

Hardwood Trails: Aldana Contracting LLC to Kunde Scott T, $292,500

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Cacciotti Christopher Scott, $357,990

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Narain Nityanand, $419,100

High Cliff Heights: Pescoso Luis Alberto to Topor Mariana, $285,000

Indigo Estates: Stewart Mary Ruth to Bobo Elizabeth T, $286,000

Irish Acres: Mazzocca Eliot to Streitwieser Katharine T, $620,000

JB Ranch: JB Ranch Bv Of Ocala LLC to DR Horton Inc, $237,267

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Miranda Omar Daniel, $330,180

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Belac Homes LLC to Wood Gary T, $350,000

Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $246,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Oktayer Ilknur, $294,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Mazzaferro Joseph Rocco, $316,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Williams Connie Faye to Duncan Denise E, $90,000

Lake Weir: Null Daniel A to Mercadante Meghan Marie, $131,000

Lake Weir Heights: Aj Trust Services LLC Trustee to Lawson Paul D, $99,000

Lake Weir Village/Villages: Davis Mary Elizabeth to Beecher John Michael, $137,000

Leeward Air Ranch: Redlich Paul M to Lumpkin Larry T, $825,000

Legendary Trails: Jackson Christina Lynn to Navarrete Ricardo, $795,000

Lexington Estates: Ahart John R to Sapienza Vincent, $205,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Donna Louise, $300,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Woodward Lou Taylor, $342,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Higgs Denise Marie, $358,980

Liberty Village: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $469,904

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: McClurg Roy E to Rodriguez Jackeline Gomez, $105,000

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Conner Rebecca Susanne to Rodriguez George Gustave, $115,000

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Brigandi Jean C to Suttles Christopher, $155,000

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Barclays Bank Plc to Ratajczak Eric, $341,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Laderman Barry S, $407,995

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Herberger Harold H Jr Tr, $440,000

Marion County: McClung Nancy Jean to Steeves Adam, $62,000

Marion County: Bocash Donald to Winn Darlene R, $65,000

Marion County: Rhodes Hunter James to Roncal Asturias Martin, $65,000

Marion County: Orke Lathan to Blue Anchor Investments LLC, $67,000

Marion County: Harding Joseph to Anderson Allen, $69,000

Marion County: Grissom Mildred L to Fipeca Enterprise LLC, $72,000

Marion County: Miller Alvin Jr to Canada James, $80,000

Marion County: Tanner Joseph Mathew to Bowerman Joan, $80,000

Marion County: ByrDRobert E to Cedar Landing Holdings LLC, $85,000

Marion County: Fritz Ralpj to Duran Victor, $85,000

Marion County: Siglock Jennie to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $92,000

Marion County: City Of Ocala to Hp Ocala 40Th Avenue LLC, $94,000

Marion County: Johnson Navadean E to Rivera Nancy, $110,000

Marion County: Shirley Charles W to Ramirez Cristina Arana, $115,000

Marion County: Enigi Milo D Est to Beach Pour LLC, $120,000

Marion County: Gebhard Amos to Myers Steven R, $122,000

Marion County: Gangelhoff FreDR to Hudson Bryan A, $128,000

Marion County: Trifunovic Dana to Sibila Jose, $129,900

Marion County: Scully Barbara O to Wacker Kay R, $130,000

Marion County: Cachia Joseph E to Miller Alvin Jr, $135,000

Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Williams Kristin A, $135,000

Marion County: Keple Pauline M to Simpson Steffen B, $139,000

Marion County: Vance Kathy J to Hall Joseph Henry Jr, $144,900

Marion County: Boring Walter R to Goud Sudharshan, $150,000

Marion County: Donald W Darley Properties LLC to Mckibbins Harvard D, $150,000

Marion County: Ackerman Catherine F to Smatt Monty, $150,000

Marion County: Folds Beryle E Blakemore to ReiDRobert M, $150,000

Marion County: Santoyo Danielle Marie Meza to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $155,000

Marion County: Hoffman David M Tr to Auciello Vincenza, $165,000

Marion County: Chondrite Reo 7 Inc to Phase Three Ventures LLC, $165,000

Marion County: Sisk Sandra to Valle Jesus, $165,000

Marion County: Kamm Sharon to Plant Kathryn M, $170,000

Marion County: McCoy Prewitt Joan to Salinas Francisco, $172,000

Marion County: Florida 6000 LLC to Pastrana Michael, $175,000

Marion County: Genther Emily Susan to Goodvibes Property Investment LLC, $175,000

Marion County: Investworks Solutions LLC to Wisco Kandice K, $177,000

Marion County: Christy Alan Walter to Jackson Tiffani Dee, $185,000

Marion County: Wilson Kenneth J to Gibbons Terrence L, $192,000

Marion County: Pierce Linda to Ferrando Debra, $194,000

Marion County: Drake Gregory R to Ward Sara Lynne, $199,900

Marion County: Longo Gerald J to Peralta Rudiad, $200,000

Marion County: Strongtower Properties LLC to Garcia Ferrada Patricia Macias, $200,000

Marion County: Lilly David L to Peterson Thomas, $202,000

Marion County: Gurney Anthony S to Casiano Arelis, $205,000

Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Polizzi Lorraine, $205,900

Marion County: Singletary Roger D to Wheeler Rebecca, $208,888

Marion County: Andrews Dawn M to Grzybowski Tonya, $215,000

Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Walls Allyson L, $215,000

Marion County: Tippett Kevin D to Cpss Investments LLC, $215,000

Marion County: Sasina Jerry J to Alicea Angel Luis, $215,500

Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rodriguez Alexzany, $220,000

Marion County: Gunter Jason to Heagle Theodora, $230,000

Marion County: Perez Ana Soto to Esser Mary Irene, $235,550

Marion County: Howard Kevin to House Scott K, $239,500

Marion County: Lord Greg Jr to McAllister Steven Richard, $240,000

Marion County: Volusias Best LLC to Fredette Michael George, $249,900

Marion County: Griffin Kenneth D to Dtvilla LLC, $249,900

Marion County: One Seven Properties LLC to Richter Brandon, $250,000

Marion County: Michael L Fry LLC to Mccray Michael Earl, $250,000

Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Roberts Keandrea Ketrell, $252,500

Marion County: Trew Jennifer to Johnson Cody, $253,000

Marion County: May Kay H to Coan Lisa, $256,000

Marion County: Reffner Curtis E to Oliver Khristopher Patrick, $257,000

Marion County: Weitlund Construction LLC to Tarlton Jason Michael, $260,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Murray Kenneth Bruce II, $267,750

Marion County: Downs Maryanne to Howell Stephen Earl, $269,000

Marion County: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Old World Capital Inc, $285,000

Marion County: Tippett Tanner to Trew William Ryan, $295,000

Marion County: Apmrhk LLC to Gutierrez Rafael, $296,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Cortez Barrios Iran Rocco, $307,250

Marion County: Smith Richard A to Harmon Thomas Richard, $313,000

Marion County: Daines William to Vasquez David, $325,000

Marion County: Skywalker Enterprises LLC to Alvord Thomas Edward Jr, $330,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Pereiro Ariel, $332,250

Marion County: Naicker Enterprises Inc to Broadway Corner LLC, $350,000

Marion County: SE 29Th Place 5390 LLC to Verus Specialty Living LLC, $372,500

Marion County: Dietrich Ann Holtzclaw to Melanson James L, $406,000

Marion County: Fink Robert Benjamin to Gibson Heidi, $410,000

Marion County: Shower Denise Rae to Chavez Gustavo, $410,500

Marion County: Fay Ronald J to Anguish Daniel T, $423,000

Marion County: Serna Julian Jr to Frei Sven, $427,500

Marion County: Longstreet Margery Ann to Nevels Paul David, $445,000

Marion County: Herrin Mac to Burger Gilles, $450,000

Marion County: Howe Thomas John to Miller Clinton J, $480,000

Marion County: Ford Garrett Michael to Converse Jayson, $535,000

Marion County: Hhp Holdings LLC to Nw 7Th Street LLC, $625,000

Marion County: Weltner Albert to D&P Holdings LLC, $650,000

Marion County: Weitlauf Properties LLC to Tucker & Sons Investments Inc, $700,000

Marion County: Dees Alexandra to Whitaker Jane, $774,500

Marion County: Logan Cirilla to Camba Realty LLC, $825,000

Marion County: Miller Clinton J to Thomas Greyson C, $858,000

Marion County: Thompson Lanny G to Sappenfield Theresa V, $905,000

Marion County: Packard Roger W to Vick Charles, $1,075,000

Marion County: Vecala Valley Farm LLC to Daino Michael Anthony, $1,350,000

Marion County: Realty Land Trust Of Ocala LLC to West Silver Springs Property LLC, $1,700,000

Marion County: Rogers Thomas B to Rogers John C, $2,400,000

Marion County: Parboyd LLC to Ncfl Investments LLC, $5,000,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Midfirst Bank, $107,101

Marion Oaks: Equity Trust Company to Taylor James G, $149,400

Marion Oaks: Schroy Thomas G to Murrell Reiss, $205,000

Marion Oaks: Capital Equity Management Group Inc to Aysheh Samih, $215,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Rodriguez Melody, $216,312

Marion Oaks: Morera Margarita to Perez Roque Iii, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Cruz Jose Jr to Montes Wendoly Marie Quinones, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Maronda Homes LLC Of Florida to Sosa Norylean Pizarro, $235,200

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Williams Claudette Ann Marie, $239,400

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Zhou Junsheng, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Jayr LLC to Sanchez Maria Lopez, $242,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Selva Eda Magaly, $256,990

Marion Oaks: Mera Daisy to Miranda Zuleika, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Clark Marshall R to Gonzalez Yoel Gonzalez, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Marquez Gustavo to Herrera Alex, $267,000

Marion Oaks, 2M Services LLC to Hutchins Donald L, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Esperanza Real Estate LLC to Hay Brandy A, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 4 LLC to Mecham Spencer K, $269,000

Marion Oaks: Dala Developments LLC to Bonilla Miguel, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Ruiz Angel Luis Rios, $271,084

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Garcia Apolonio Juarez, $272,900

Marion Oaks: Idx Enterprises LLC to Durr Allison R, $274,000

Marion Oaks: Idx Enterprises LLC to Nunez Viviana, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Niewinski John, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Home Development LLC to Pupo Maricelys C, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Lolamar Investments LLC to Papp Richard Nicholas Jr, $282,500

Marion Oaks: Am Anderson Properties LLC to Goderich Maria Betancur, $287,500

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Elisdor Rwoodens, $289,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Mayancela Manuel A, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Walden Tevin J, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Esperanza Real Estate LLC to Omari Brahim, $299,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Davis Melissa D, $300,434

Marion Oaks: Luxar Construction LLC to Ocasio Jonathan, $312,000

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Alexis Jhon Riquener L, $315,000

Marion Oaks: Spence Yvonne H to Arceneaux Therron, $322,000

Marion Oaks: Patrick David Lamont to Lee Charles S, $345,000

Marion Oaks: Tillman David to Arseneault Peter John Jr, $405,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Morse Raymond D Jr to Rosado Maldonado Carlos Daniel, $265,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Jwf Real Estate Holdings Fl LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $290,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Collazo Javier, $317,100

Oak Run: Ferrara Gary D to Yelich Joseph J, $230,000

Oak Run: Whitman Dwight J to Hudson Kathleen, $269,000

Oak Run: Haase Lisa M to Casida Kenneth Lee, $349,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Collins Melinda Leigh to Walker Mark Wayne, $127,802

Oak Run Neighborhood: Collins Melinda Leigh to Collins Melinda Leigh, $128,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Harrell Helen M to Barron Karen Lee, $172,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Cain Jason Kenneth to Stano Louisa, $219,900

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $289,634

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Charles Carmen Darlene, $443,090

Ocala Estates: Carbajal Stephanie Alejandra Garcia to Gonzalez Mariana Meza, $65,000

Ocala Estates: Villa Irene to Hernandez Nicol De La Paz, $75,000

Ocala Park Estates: Aroch Nisim to Aguilar Angel Gabriel Arevalo, $75,000

Ocala Park Estates: Brown Alexis J to Brown Alexis J, $161,800

Ocala Park Estates: Colon Javier to Keaney Christopher, $220,000

Ocala Park Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Coral Gables Trust Company Tr, $274,500

Ocala Park Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Mierzwa Alexis Ann, $274,500

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Gertner Terry Martin, $257,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Wooley Andrea Pidala, $299,830

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Ebhardt Amelia Andrea, $299,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Davis Camara Ato Makonnen, $304,205

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Morrison Maureen Dermott, $389,990

Ocala Preserve: Clements Christopher Alan to Zeitlin Henry Aaron, $530,000

On Top of the World: Roscigno Karen L to Below Michael A, $264,000

On Top of the World: Borden Jay F to Navarro John P, $264,900

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Bolduc Allen J, $410,980

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Turner Lawrence K, $466,540

Orange Blossom Hills: Gordon Almena to Burgos Josue Manuel Camacho, $269,500

Orange Blossom Hills: Dg Suleiman Homes LLC to Costagliola Fabrizio, $285,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Antonelli Aaron to Powell Cheryl, $310,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Lottner Megan to Cardona Evelyn, $320,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Smolski Edmond W Est to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $191,001

Palm Cay: Gardiner Dorothy Ann to Naughton Brooker C, $165,000

Palm Cay: Roberts Barbara to Wessner Blair, $200,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Cartwright Paul Andrew to Daly Joseph Patrick, $96,600

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Cartwright Clinton to Daly Joseph Patrick, $96,700

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Cartwright Barry Lynn to Daly Joseph Patrick, $96,700

Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Gonzalez Mary Ann Alvarez, $251,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Martinez Nicole Lynn to Valdes Nasha Minerva, $142,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hanchar Donald L Sr to Smith Jacob, $220,000

Rainbow Park: Brooks Deborah to Roberts Stephanie, $92,000

Rainbow Park: Hubacz Nicholas to Melchor Guadalupe Cortes, $118,000

Rainbow Park: Orbit Trading Inc to Duran Maria Cristina, $215,000

Rainbow Park: Brothers Building LLC to Rovira Amaury Antonio, $232,000

Rainbow Park: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Polanco Diuver Enrique Moran, $247,500

Rainbow Springs: Britton Grover A to Novess Donald, $334,900

Rainbow Springs: Shove Raymond Arthur to Salmon Harry R, $405,000

Rainbow Springs: Brady Madison Properties LLC to Orange Bank & Trust Company Tr, $470,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Gillespie Martin to Cohen Sweeting Nancy J, $227,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Rodgers Judy Kay to Chazin Deborah A, $365,000

Rolling Hills: Stewart Jerry Wayne Est to Cook Mellisa, $210,000

Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Graybeal Keith Charles, $329,000

Rolling Hills: Leahy Charles W to Mears Samuel J, $330,000

Rolling Hills: Long Kathleen to Otto Eric Daniel, $335,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Ocala Acres 1 LLC to Waugh Daniel R Ii, $249,900

Saddle Creek: Ramirez Frank to Goodwin Douglas S Jr, $280,000

Silver Springs: Shultz Rea Ann to Watton Rhonda, $69,000

Silver Springs: Waid Matthew to Diaz Jeanuel, $100,000

Silver Springs Shores: Nm Properties Of Sw Fl LLC to Nelson David, $169,900

Silver Springs Shores: Sherman Sharon G to Fennor Gertilyn, $170,000

Silver Springs Shores: Andrews Benjamin to Dunn Carla Patrice, $172,500

Silver Springs Shores: Mendola Anthony P to Kelley Tyler Shane, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sippel Weldon W to Brown Katie, $213,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Lewis Scott R, $213,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Smilovich Bernard Tr, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Okuno Steve H to Talsky Andrew Ryan, $226,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Morales Jorge, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property C LLC to Lopez Octavio, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Plus Properties LLC to Kessler Peggy Sue, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: McPherson Vernon G to Suarez Sherry Deanne, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Browning Tammy J to Holman Lake, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Building Technology Group LLC to Peynado Natasha, $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Raya Brenda to Karim Nazim Baachus, $265,000

Silver Springs Shores: Skipper Deborah Kay to Schott Donna, $282,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Cruz Jose Jr, $287,750

Silver Springs Shores: Raya Investments LLC to Kingcade Syrmone, $288,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Taylor Jasmine J, $294,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Weber Jonathan R, $680,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Millhorn Law Firm Tr to Israel Fred Albert, $375,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Koenig Ronald A to Fitch William B, $425,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gustafson Dee Lorraine to Gervais Joseph R Tr, $237,900

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Bryant Raymond E to Archambault Linda Diane, $275,000

Spruce Creek South: Setera Robert C to Montgomery Clayton, $235,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pelz Randolph M, $319,420.59

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Peterhans Richard L to Pitchford John Wayne, $330,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rossini Maria A, $341,730

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Kelley Kevin E Tr, $365,850

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bruey Ina M to Lusby Gary L, $375,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Zygmuntowicz Vincent, $421,290

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Tynon Kathleen, $437,640

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Randolph Jeffrey K to Vickery James D, $443,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Nation Mary Cecelia, $473,170

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Newcamp Cynthia L to Medley Robert A, $530,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Gypp Michael S, $548,620

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Geldmacher Peter W to Long Daniel, $550,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Blystone Claudia L to Roth Michael, $565,000

Stonecrest: Arnao Victor C to Van Selow Wallace W, $445,000

Stonewood: Oliver Khristopher P to Wood Michael T, $300,000

Stonewood: Bellisle Deborah F to Carr Rufus W, $359,900

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Jarvis Kenneth Delroy, $331,690

Summercrest: Ponton Stevens Amy Ashley to Astrello David, $387,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Lyon Adella A to Paris Edward F, $260,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: James & Kathryn Kazmierski Revocable Living Trust to Hayes David S, $324,900

Summerton South: Itani Rachel to Gangwani Nitin, $621,800

Villages of Marion: Nappa Christopher to Petrozzi Bill, $285,000

Villages of Marion: Walter Realty Holdings LLC to Barrepski Kenneth P Jr, $287,500

Villages of Marion: Rose James F to Fonseca Maria, $340,000

Villages of Marion: Sarverr John F to Petrosino Joseph A, $349,000

Villages of Marion: Henriquez Beverly L to Serewicz David, $385,000

Villages of Marion: Woodward Scott M to Foster Scott R, $390,000

Villages of Marion: Demuch Melinda H to Schilling Charles J, $420,000

Villages of Marion: Handley Cheryl S to Mendleson Howard J, $426,800

Villages of Marion: Traxler Phillip J Tr to Tata Gerald L, $430,000

Villages of Marion: Lendman Allison M to Murphy James, $440,000

Villages of Marion: Lambrecht Anne M to Barbat Nancy M, $445,000

West End Ocala: Nm Properties Of Sw Fl LLC to Young David, $194,900

Westbury: Kreitenstein Derek E to Garcia Rene D, $990,000

Westwood: Brown Lola V to Morey Thomas E, $205,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dagit Lee W, $361,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Garcia Zeida Maria, $372,365

Weybourne Landing: Gilliland Michael E to Moon Mattie Ruth, $389,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Goss Russell Theodore, $389,750

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Olson Scott G Sr, $395,770

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Walls Charles H Tr, $413,335

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ramautar Edward R, $428,770

Woodland Estates: Weirblessed Properties Rental Two LLC to Jenkins Shelbi Rae, $450,000

