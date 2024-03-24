How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Rojas Ariana Nichole, $279,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Figueroa Miguel Angel Amaral, $295,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Reilly Sean P, $303,990
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Felipe Jose, $584,990
Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Rodriguez Icyalena, $245,000
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Thompson Alexander Michael, $422,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Cooke James, $591,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kimbrel Steven R, $484,700
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Calderon David Eugene, $519,050
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Magnusson Timothy I Tr, $598,982
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Nagy Bonnie S Tr, $727,620
Circle Square Woods: Davis Alexandra to Ogorman Kevin, $155,000
Circle Square Woods: Savage Marion D to Kelley Claudia L, $168,000
Circle Square Woods: Hazzard Sandra L to White Nelson J, $189,800
Circle Square Woods: Oswald Carolyn to Schif Diaz Melissa J, $190,000
Circle Square Woods: Maryjane T Martin Living Revocable Trust to Moisuk Robert L, $235,000
Circle Square Woods: Siegel Lawrence J to Gaylord Charlene J, $245,000
Citrus Park: Laia Joseph R Jr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $139,748
Citrus Park: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Beekman Mary, $290,200
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Raimundi Efrain Gonzalez, $284,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Mills Staci Anne, $297,690
Deer Path: Palma Daniel Robert to Garcia Felicia, $415,000
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Merilus Nixon, $401,000
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Figueroa Julio, $420,450
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Torres Miguelina, $218,500
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Hardin Bobby, $239,000
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Jillson Nathan L, $250,000
Evergreen: Ahistus Gary to Dabbs Daryl J, $380,000
Golf Park: Lennar Homes LLC to Krinickas William Henry, $376,589
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to White Paul Matthew, $329,989
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Marshall James Edward, $390,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Leithauser Thomas, $304,985
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Just Jennifer Lynn, $310,994
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Fong Raul Hernan, $311,440
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arango Mauricio, $319,769
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Carvajal Juan F, $338,589
Heritage Hills: Bonsignore Lillian to Green Jonathan, $305,000
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Booth Izell Tyrone Jr, $354,750
Jasmine Walk: CSM Development LLC to Barlow Land Holdings LLC, $1,250,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Hoffman Albert, $297,990
JB Ranch: Pallitto Betty A to Diaz Alba Luz, $340,000
JB Ranch: Klinker Gary Franklin to Sansone Kelly M, $378,500
Kingsland Country Estates: Lowery Blake Thomas to Goudy Louis, $294,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Florida Land LLC to Urena David Cruz, $339,900
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Belac Homes LLC to Ramos Fernando, $340,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Depalo Carolina Raf Aela to Solid Ground Sales LLC, $92,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Solid Ground Sales LLC to Blalock Donald Ethridge, $107,999
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Hbs Florida Realty LLC to Cuevas Adaeze Noella Ukwu, $146,900
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Smith Kimberly A, $204,500
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Genovese Joseph Jr, $435,335
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Donnelly John A, $437,275
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Weaver Richard Gerald, $499,265
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Logan Marvin Bryant, $667,835
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Erickson Michael Lee, $687,766
Marion County: Barry Peter to Tremblay Milton, $60,000
Marion County: Delnegro Kyle to Reid Mary Laura, $61,000
Marion County: Freedman Marcia to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $64,800
Marion County: Gouin Jack J A to A Great Choice Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, $65,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Gruenberg Ernest, $65,200
Marion County: McCabbin Sherry Lynn to Martinez Tomas Mena, $68,000
Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Wolfgram Donald A, $69,900
Marion County: Brown Michelle R to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $70,700
Marion County: Downs Kirsten B to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $80,400
Marion County: Giovinazzo Gerald Jr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $87,193
Marion County: Hoskins Kevin to Bethell Dolores, $90,000
Marion County: U S Bank National Association to Merrill Stacy Tr, $95,401
Marion County: Lupton Daniel to Baker David R, $100,000
Marion County: Luzenski Lois A to Challis Steven Alexander II, $115,000
Marion County: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $117,400
Marion County: Collier Randy S to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $118,220
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Stewart Beverly J, $126,175
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Plant Diane Shannon, $127,625
Marion County: Razorback Capital LLC to C&E Real Estate Services LLC, $133,000
Marion County: Howell James to Hernandez Citlali Barragan, $140,000
Marion County: Herndon Debra P to Perez Daniel Rodriguez, $140,000
Marion County: Charlton Douglas E Est to Watson Kathleen, $148,900
Marion County: Brooks Leslie W to Riebe Ian R, $155,000
Marion County: Owings James Franklin to Owings Property Management LLC, $155,000
Marion County: Shell Mason Wayne to Wishart Ashlyn Suzanne, $156,000
Marion County: Cohen Jiannina to Barkley Michele, $160,000
Marion County: Thoreson Connie to Petersen Timothy R, $161,228.74
Marion County: Heintz Joy Diglio to Frye Gloria J, $170,000
Marion County: Livergood Jessica to Hardy Tabitha C, $170,000
Marion County: Barreiro Jorge Luis to Merchan Properties LLC, $180,000
Marion County: Nunez Jesus David to Osceola Lucas Kaine Tr, $185,000
Marion County: Cox Patricia A to Allard Bert E Jr, $195,000
Marion County: Pruitt Patricia Ann to Mueller Mark, $198,500
Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to McCleskey Anita, $199,325
Marion County: Vitale Derek Michael Anthony to Hickman Randy, $205,000
Marion County: Hutcheson Alice Jane Est to Nicholson Bertie, $207,500
Marion County: Oakleaf Kenneth Jr to Fairbrother Vicki Lynn, $215,000
Marion County: Beckish Shirley B to Diesner Dean D, $228,000
Marion County: Cape Sable Real Estate LLC to Puckett Ryan, $235,000
Marion County: SPRH Holdings LLC to Vanwagner Ryan, $240,000
Marion County: Coffey Kenneth M Jr to Grande Fulvio R, $245,000
Marion County: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Berenyi Kevin S, $265,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Bolhuis Jean D, $266,625
Marion County: Chap Co Development Inc. to Badenhop Casey J, $284,900
Marion County: Ocala Dash LLC to Tarawneh Ramy, $290,000
Marion County: Jackley June to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $305,596
Marion County: Watts Roberts to Trozzo Joseph Michael, $315,000
Marion County: Jackson Colin to Easydwell LLC, $318,977
Marion County: Simmons Melinda to Obrador Ramon, $359,900
Marion County: Beckham Chasity to Calkins Angela, $367,000
Marion County: Martelli Rentals LLC to Idr Med Properties LLC, $380,000
Marion County: Rudd Janet to Pascoe Kate Mcnerney, $380,000
Marion County: Fernandez Jorge L to Baker Ian Michael, $380,000
Marion County: Race Thomas to Hatch Michael T, $395,000
Marion County: Bakos Susan M to Sheehe Phillip Jerome, $450,000
Marion County: Carden Andy Nicholas to Longstreet Margery Ann, $460,000
Marion County: Moore David Norval to Celesna Emmanuel, $485,000
Marion County: Walsh Brian M Tr to Se 183Rd Ave Road Land Trust 3360, $510,000
Marion County: Dove Christopher D to Sampson Robert Stephen, $602,000
Marion County: Mackenzie Lori to Fernandez Mayrelis, $740,000
Marion County: Currey Charles T to Rauff Michael, $750,000
Marion County: Busch Bradley L to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $750,000
Marion County: Rivera Rafael Octavio to Zweibaum Adam, $985,000
Marion County: Bulger Roberta C to McFarland Margaret Eileen, $1,100,000
Marion County: Slater Holdings Re LLC to Gumz Holdings LLC, $2,000,000
Marion County: Shean William F to Turner Indian Creek Farm Ltd, $2,500,000
Marion County: McFarland Margaret E to Ruhi Investments LLC, $2,635,000
Marion County: Hullett John R to Payne Michael G, $4,750,000
Marion Landing: Wood Janice to Le Grand George K, $230,000
Marion Oaks: Levy Howard X to Family Homes Resource LLC, $64,000
Marion Oaks: Unity Development Investments LLC to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $81,100
Marion Oaks: Kovacevic Patrick J to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $83,475
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Doherty Anne M, $94,300
Marion Oaks: Holliday Ronald C to Blue Topaz LLC, $140,000
Marion Oaks: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $149,270
Marion Oaks: Desmond Lisa Ellen to A&M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $150,300
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Kent Albert J, $216,550
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Kemp Palma, $227,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Yambo Joan Marie Santiago, $232,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Cruz Carlos R Ortiz, $232,990
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Barnes Barbara Brinton, $234,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Dillinger Jeffrey, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Ortiz Gloria Amparo, $239,900
Marion Oaks: I&G Developers Group LLC to Williams James D, $242,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Lara Jaime Alexander Duran, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Rivera Roberto to Wade Malik, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Bakan Homes LLC to Zayas Jorge, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Rosario Michael Andrew, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Here Come The Continental Brothers Ltd Corp to Digital Business Corp, $261,240
Marion Oaks: San Loren Team LLC to Rivera Jose Daniel Emmanuelli, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A Inc. to Santana Sandra, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Naan Invest LLC, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Investment Connection Of South Florida Inc. to Belton Hannah, $270,900
Marion Oaks: Axten Management LLC to Patel Bhupendrakumar R, $272,000
Marion Oaks: Belcastro Donna to Ortega Natisha M, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Hyatt John W to Rich Lashanna, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A to Maldonado Lelis, $276,000
Marion Oaks: C2 Administration Usa LLC to Barreiro Jorge L, $278,900
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Covo Greici Leonarda Alves, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Imacap Real Estate Investments LLC to Roberts Sandra, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Imacap Real Estate Investments LLC to Bizarro Jeannette, $283,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Posada Plazas Alejandra, $289,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Del Pomar Clara Teresa, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Gfc Investment Co Lc LLC, $290,598
Marion Oaks: Gabriel Theresa to Boling Henry Scott, $291,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Gimeno Angel Luis, $293,307
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Lee James Edward Jr, $296,129
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Ferro Concepcion Caridad, $298,990
Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc. to Pietro Steven Lee, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Dongni Zhang to Devarie Marcos, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vega Michael, $302,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Portelles Cesar, $308,990
Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investment LLC to Molinares Mariaelena, $309,500
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Rosado David Estremera, $309,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Bunone Marilyn, $311,990
Marion Oaks: Hidalgo Maria Teresa to Singh Surujdeen, $315,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Rocha Daniel Aaron, $316,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Valarezo Crusskaya Castillo, $318,990
Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Garcia Gustavo, $325,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Vazquez Luis Raul Sanchez, $365,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Blue Topaz LLC, $424,000
Meadow Glenn: Franco Alicia Barbarita to Lugo Leslie Ann, $347,700
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Haddox Charles Gregory, $348,500
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Vasquez Geraldo Antonio, $353,985
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Moore Robert Lewis, $358,080
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ashwood Tamia Derronte, $280,485
Oak Run: Dirty Properties LLC to Florida LLC, $180,000
Oak Run: Rosner Johanna B to Moerschbaecher William, $210,000
Oak Run: Caruso Joseph to Empie John L Tr, $240,000
Oak Run: Caruso Anita L to Faucher Gary James Tr, $299,000
Oak Run: Reed James Eugene Tr to Stutzman Danny Ray, $300,000
Oak Run: Scott Candyce Carol to Dalessandro George, $330,000
Oak Run: Denapoli Phillip C to Egan Thomas, $362,500
Oak Run: Hess Terry L to Sterling Roscoe A Moczo, $387,000
Oak Run: Vade Boncoeur Kathleen R to Aaland John S Tr, $405,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Feeley Richard T to Lane Frederick, $155,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Peluso Cynthia Ann to Constantino Christoher, $205,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Ramsey Lori A to Currey Charles T, $225,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Mccoy Tamara to Favaro Todd K, $258,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Toussaint Marie Michelle, $268,390
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Ruiz Luixi Jualhenry Aponte, $319,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Raistrick Robert John, $319,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Rosario Jose Antonio, $328,215
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Kusi Gloria Adwoa Wirek, $329,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Belcastro Donna Merryl, $263,990
Ocala Estates: Harris Paul to American Dream Residential LLC, $128,365
Ocala Highlands Estates: Dooley Alan P to Cartwright Joseph, $278,036
Ocala Park Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $147,751
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Holadia Allison Warren, $334,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Hartley Richard Dale, $364,810
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Dixon Jennifer to Fontanez Carmen I, $100,000
On Top of the World: Chang Mary N to Whipple Teresa Lynn, $265,000
On Top of the World: Nelson Brian S to Schiessler Gary E, $360,000
On Top of the World: Andrews William P to Patton Richard, $380,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Mclam Suzanne M to Hawkins David R, $285,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Settoducato Carol Ann to Maher Bernadette, $213,000
Palm Cay: Tournaud John Neal to Persson Dorothy, $155,000
Palm Cay: Blair Betty L to Kelley Leonard Stephen Jr, $162,000
Palm Cay: Kelley Phillip A to Parmley Williard M, $169,000
Palm Cay: Martin Lloyd Thomas to Knight Lorraine, $182,500
Pine Run Estates: Troast Barbara to E & B Investments Of Central Florida LLC, $110,000
Pine Run Estates: Bateman Shirley J to Champion Vernon D, $140,000
Pioneer Ranch: 95th Street Holdings LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $1,358,500
Pleasant Hills: Nazer Charles E to Ortiz Faustino Paz, $500,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Shackles Ronald E to Pace Dino, $375,500
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Whitfield Robert J, $225,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rodriguez Ruben, $230,000
Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Young William, $319,000
Rainbow Acres: Shore Julian L Jr to Young Matthew David, $387,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Shedrick Janice to Krasucki Pawel, $210,560
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Cornerstone Pivotal Investments Us Lp to Sadowski Michael, $237,900
Rainbow Park: Ramirez Luis A to Solis Julio, $120,000
Rainbow Park: Long Christopher to Opendoor Property Trust I, $191,800
Rainbow Park: Phillips William Todd to Slazes Geraldine, $214,000
Rainbow Park: Ananda Estates LLC to Velilla Martha, $227,900
Rainbow Park: Ira Indus Realty LLC to Gonzalez Torres Alondra, $237,900
Rainbow Springs: Billig Michael to Fesmire Julian Thomas, $258,500
Rainbow Springs: Kuhn Philip to Sawyer William Brian, $387,500
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: H Stuart Investments LLC to Paz Maria Regla, $267,500
Red Hawk: Cooke Sarah Joan to Holahan Christopher, $285,000
Red Hawk: Ryan Andrea R to Mory Luis A, $329,000
Rolling Hills: Yanez Fernando C to Hamilton Ishmael, $80,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Faine Karen S to Putty Joshua T Tr, $100,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Summitt Scott, $255,000
Saddle Creek: Patel Chirag to Hadala Sara Roberts, $235,000
Salt Springs Resort: Tanner Marcia J to Sanft David, $170,000
Silver Springs: Mcminn Bradford to Yochum Michelle, $165,000
Silver Springs: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $106,101
Silver Springs Shores: Barton Nancy H to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $67,650
Silver Springs Shores: Ferrell Steven A to Abad Capital Enterprises Inc., $184,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Fagerberg Evelyn Ruth, $197,175
Silver Springs Shores: Wagar Patricia A to Crespo Antonio Jr, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Foster Amanda Nicole to Alvarez Lliliam Luaces, $232,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lehner Margaret B Tr to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: A3 Home Corporation to Figueroa Elias, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sanchez Jose Carlos to Hall Edward L, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Jeffery Julie Anne to Kinsey Katie R, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores,37 Cir 3 Run Ter 491 Radl Malauka Oklawaha Fl LLC to Harden Patricia Rose, $256,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mims Realty Group Inc. to Bouchey Nicole Marie, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lipari Mario to Staude James, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $277,848
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Anderson Eric, $283,296
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Lena Frantzen, $685,000
Sleepy Hollow: Jenkins Mary Ann to Stidham Matthew J, $326,000
Spruce Creek: Potter Irmine K to Patel Ketan, $107,000
Spruce Creek: Western Run Capital Management Trust to Marshall Patricia, $179,900
Spruce Creek Country Club: Rampolla Mario G to Majorossy Robert, $339,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Kendall Gerald Irwin to Heller Stephen J, $339,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Stoltman Paul C to Conrad Linda Joyce, $362,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Seaberg Claudia M to Goins John, $367,000
Spruce Creek South: Harms Tom to Harms Tom Grdn, $183,000
Spruce Creek South: Hoffman William F to Morrison Kevin P, $239,900
Spruce Creek South: Storts Rodney to Okeeffe Stephanie, $244,900
Spruce Creek South: George F Masek Trust to Lago Luis J, $263,000
Spruce Creek South: Hartman David D to Shipe Stephen Edward Tr, $275,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Cattin Christiane Suzanne to Allen Edward John, $445,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Matthew Robert A Tr, $459,055
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Costa Christine S, $637,070
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Carney Robert J, $642,380
Stone Hill: Oppliger Georgia K to Trste LLC Tr, $150,000
Summercrest: Veit Shannan L to Buller Rodney Dale, $397,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Brain Annemarie to Moran Michael T, $242,000
Summit: Kaiserman Howard M to Olson Bradley J, $510,000
Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Palmateer Calvin Kyle, $310,990
Tanglewood: Bush Robin to Everson Kimberlee, $330,900
Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Su Wen Chun to Ruano Orelvis, $225,000
Villages of Marion: Gmyrek Lynda Gayle to Ludwig Jeffery A, $275,000
Villages of Marion: Topping Patricia A to Fishler Thomas Kurt, $334,000
Villages of Marion: Mayer Diane M to Pinto Frank, $340,000
Villages of Marion: Polzella Laura to Miles Martin, $370,000
Villages of Marion: Mitchell Michael S to Adams Edwin Russell Jr Tr, $370,000
Villages of Marion: Brach Gary to Lapointe William D Tr, $460,000
Villages of Marion: Keegan Dyane C to Sorensen John, $515,000
Villages of Marion: Smith Bruce A to Turk Michael F, $560,000
Villages of Marion: Durham Hayden to Watts Herschel James Tr, $615,000
Westwood: Cravens Kimberly to Sarduy Cindy, $221,000
Weybourne Landing: Moberly Matthew to Lewis Kim Lewis, $280,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brossart Christopher B, $334,715
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Danella Frank Iii, $371,060
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lichtenstein Soly, $408,660
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Clotworthy Stuart Charles, $434,225
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Selby William D, $458,715
Woods & Lakes: Walker Johnny to Novak Dianne C B, $91,500
Woods & Lakes: SFDP LLC to SSB Real Estate LLC, $1,000,000
