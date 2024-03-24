How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Rojas Ariana Nichole, $279,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Figueroa Miguel Angel Amaral, $295,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Reilly Sean P, $303,990

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Felipe Jose, $584,990

Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Rodriguez Icyalena, $245,000

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Thompson Alexander Michael, $422,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Cooke James, $591,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kimbrel Steven R, $484,700

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Calderon David Eugene, $519,050

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Magnusson Timothy I Tr, $598,982

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Nagy Bonnie S Tr, $727,620

Circle Square Woods: Davis Alexandra to Ogorman Kevin, $155,000

Circle Square Woods: Savage Marion D to Kelley Claudia L, $168,000

Circle Square Woods: Hazzard Sandra L to White Nelson J, $189,800

Circle Square Woods: Oswald Carolyn to Schif Diaz Melissa J, $190,000

Circle Square Woods: Maryjane T Martin Living Revocable Trust to Moisuk Robert L, $235,000

Circle Square Woods: Siegel Lawrence J to Gaylord Charlene J, $245,000

Citrus Park: Laia Joseph R Jr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $139,748

Citrus Park: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Beekman Mary, $290,200

Story continues

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Raimundi Efrain Gonzalez, $284,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Mills Staci Anne, $297,690

Deer Path: Palma Daniel Robert to Garcia Felicia, $415,000

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Merilus Nixon, $401,000

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Figueroa Julio, $420,450

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Torres Miguelina, $218,500

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Hardin Bobby, $239,000

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Jillson Nathan L, $250,000

Evergreen: Ahistus Gary to Dabbs Daryl J, $380,000

Golf Park: Lennar Homes LLC to Krinickas William Henry, $376,589

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to White Paul Matthew, $329,989

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Marshall James Edward, $390,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Leithauser Thomas, $304,985

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Just Jennifer Lynn, $310,994

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Fong Raul Hernan, $311,440

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arango Mauricio, $319,769

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Carvajal Juan F, $338,589

Heritage Hills: Bonsignore Lillian to Green Jonathan, $305,000

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Booth Izell Tyrone Jr, $354,750

Jasmine Walk: CSM Development LLC to Barlow Land Holdings LLC, $1,250,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Hoffman Albert, $297,990

JB Ranch: Pallitto Betty A to Diaz Alba Luz, $340,000

JB Ranch: Klinker Gary Franklin to Sansone Kelly M, $378,500

Kingsland Country Estates: Lowery Blake Thomas to Goudy Louis, $294,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Florida Land LLC to Urena David Cruz, $339,900

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Belac Homes LLC to Ramos Fernando, $340,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Depalo Carolina Raf Aela to Solid Ground Sales LLC, $92,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Solid Ground Sales LLC to Blalock Donald Ethridge, $107,999

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Hbs Florida Realty LLC to Cuevas Adaeze Noella Ukwu, $146,900

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Smith Kimberly A, $204,500

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Genovese Joseph Jr, $435,335

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Donnelly John A, $437,275

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Weaver Richard Gerald, $499,265

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Logan Marvin Bryant, $667,835

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Erickson Michael Lee, $687,766

Marion County: Barry Peter to Tremblay Milton, $60,000

Marion County: Delnegro Kyle to Reid Mary Laura, $61,000

Marion County: Freedman Marcia to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $64,800

Marion County: Gouin Jack J A to A Great Choice Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, $65,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Gruenberg Ernest, $65,200

Marion County: McCabbin Sherry Lynn to Martinez Tomas Mena, $68,000

Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Wolfgram Donald A, $69,900

Marion County: Brown Michelle R to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $70,700

Marion County: Downs Kirsten B to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $80,400

Marion County: Giovinazzo Gerald Jr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $87,193

Marion County: Hoskins Kevin to Bethell Dolores, $90,000

Marion County: U S Bank National Association to Merrill Stacy Tr, $95,401

Marion County: Lupton Daniel to Baker David R, $100,000

Marion County: Luzenski Lois A to Challis Steven Alexander II, $115,000

Marion County: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $117,400

Marion County: Collier Randy S to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $118,220

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Stewart Beverly J, $126,175

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Plant Diane Shannon, $127,625

Marion County: Razorback Capital LLC to C&E Real Estate Services LLC, $133,000

Marion County: Howell James to Hernandez Citlali Barragan, $140,000

Marion County: Herndon Debra P to Perez Daniel Rodriguez, $140,000

Marion County: Charlton Douglas E Est to Watson Kathleen, $148,900

Marion County: Brooks Leslie W to Riebe Ian R, $155,000

Marion County: Owings James Franklin to Owings Property Management LLC, $155,000

Marion County: Shell Mason Wayne to Wishart Ashlyn Suzanne, $156,000

Marion County: Cohen Jiannina to Barkley Michele, $160,000

Marion County: Thoreson Connie to Petersen Timothy R, $161,228.74

Marion County: Heintz Joy Diglio to Frye Gloria J, $170,000

Marion County: Livergood Jessica to Hardy Tabitha C, $170,000

Marion County: Barreiro Jorge Luis to Merchan Properties LLC, $180,000

Marion County: Nunez Jesus David to Osceola Lucas Kaine Tr, $185,000

Marion County: Cox Patricia A to Allard Bert E Jr, $195,000

Marion County: Pruitt Patricia Ann to Mueller Mark, $198,500

Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to McCleskey Anita, $199,325

Marion County: Vitale Derek Michael Anthony to Hickman Randy, $205,000

Marion County: Hutcheson Alice Jane Est to Nicholson Bertie, $207,500

Marion County: Oakleaf Kenneth Jr to Fairbrother Vicki Lynn, $215,000

Marion County: Beckish Shirley B to Diesner Dean D, $228,000

Marion County: Cape Sable Real Estate LLC to Puckett Ryan, $235,000

Marion County: SPRH Holdings LLC to Vanwagner Ryan, $240,000

Marion County: Coffey Kenneth M Jr to Grande Fulvio R, $245,000

Marion County: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Berenyi Kevin S, $265,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Bolhuis Jean D, $266,625

Marion County: Chap Co Development Inc. to Badenhop Casey J, $284,900

Marion County: Ocala Dash LLC to Tarawneh Ramy, $290,000

Marion County: Jackley June to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $305,596

Marion County: Watts Roberts to Trozzo Joseph Michael, $315,000

Marion County: Jackson Colin to Easydwell LLC, $318,977

Marion County: Simmons Melinda to Obrador Ramon, $359,900

Marion County: Beckham Chasity to Calkins Angela, $367,000

Marion County: Martelli Rentals LLC to Idr Med Properties LLC, $380,000

Marion County: Rudd Janet to Pascoe Kate Mcnerney, $380,000

Marion County: Fernandez Jorge L to Baker Ian Michael, $380,000

Marion County: Race Thomas to Hatch Michael T, $395,000

Marion County: Bakos Susan M to Sheehe Phillip Jerome, $450,000

Marion County: Carden Andy Nicholas to Longstreet Margery Ann, $460,000

Marion County: Moore David Norval to Celesna Emmanuel, $485,000

Marion County: Walsh Brian M Tr to Se 183Rd Ave Road Land Trust 3360, $510,000

Marion County: Dove Christopher D to Sampson Robert Stephen, $602,000

Marion County: Mackenzie Lori to Fernandez Mayrelis, $740,000

Marion County: Currey Charles T to Rauff Michael, $750,000

Marion County: Busch Bradley L to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $750,000

Marion County: Rivera Rafael Octavio to Zweibaum Adam, $985,000

Marion County: Bulger Roberta C to McFarland Margaret Eileen, $1,100,000

Marion County: Slater Holdings Re LLC to Gumz Holdings LLC, $2,000,000

Marion County: Shean William F to Turner Indian Creek Farm Ltd, $2,500,000

Marion County: McFarland Margaret E to Ruhi Investments LLC, $2,635,000

Marion County: Hullett John R to Payne Michael G, $4,750,000

Marion Landing: Wood Janice to Le Grand George K, $230,000

Marion Oaks: Levy Howard X to Family Homes Resource LLC, $64,000

Marion Oaks: Unity Development Investments LLC to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $81,100

Marion Oaks: Kovacevic Patrick J to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $83,475

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Doherty Anne M, $94,300

Marion Oaks: Holliday Ronald C to Blue Topaz LLC, $140,000

Marion Oaks: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $149,270

Marion Oaks: Desmond Lisa Ellen to A&M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $150,300

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Kent Albert J, $216,550

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Kemp Palma, $227,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Yambo Joan Marie Santiago, $232,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Cruz Carlos R Ortiz, $232,990

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Barnes Barbara Brinton, $234,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Dillinger Jeffrey, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Ortiz Gloria Amparo, $239,900

Marion Oaks: I&G Developers Group LLC to Williams James D, $242,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Lara Jaime Alexander Duran, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Rivera Roberto to Wade Malik, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Bakan Homes LLC to Zayas Jorge, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Rosario Michael Andrew, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Here Come The Continental Brothers Ltd Corp to Digital Business Corp, $261,240

Marion Oaks: San Loren Team LLC to Rivera Jose Daniel Emmanuelli, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A Inc. to Santana Sandra, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Naan Invest LLC, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Investment Connection Of South Florida Inc. to Belton Hannah, $270,900

Marion Oaks: Axten Management LLC to Patel Bhupendrakumar R, $272,000

Marion Oaks: Belcastro Donna to Ortega Natisha M, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Hyatt John W to Rich Lashanna, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A to Maldonado Lelis, $276,000

Marion Oaks: C2 Administration Usa LLC to Barreiro Jorge L, $278,900

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Covo Greici Leonarda Alves, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Imacap Real Estate Investments LLC to Roberts Sandra, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Imacap Real Estate Investments LLC to Bizarro Jeannette, $283,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Posada Plazas Alejandra, $289,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Del Pomar Clara Teresa, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Gfc Investment Co Lc LLC, $290,598

Marion Oaks: Gabriel Theresa to Boling Henry Scott, $291,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Gimeno Angel Luis, $293,307

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Lee James Edward Jr, $296,129

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Ferro Concepcion Caridad, $298,990

Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc. to Pietro Steven Lee, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Dongni Zhang to Devarie Marcos, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vega Michael, $302,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Portelles Cesar, $308,990

Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investment LLC to Molinares Mariaelena, $309,500

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Rosado David Estremera, $309,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Bunone Marilyn, $311,990

Marion Oaks: Hidalgo Maria Teresa to Singh Surujdeen, $315,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Rocha Daniel Aaron, $316,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Valarezo Crusskaya Castillo, $318,990

Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Garcia Gustavo, $325,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Vazquez Luis Raul Sanchez, $365,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Blue Topaz LLC, $424,000

Meadow Glenn: Franco Alicia Barbarita to Lugo Leslie Ann, $347,700

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Haddox Charles Gregory, $348,500

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Vasquez Geraldo Antonio, $353,985

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Moore Robert Lewis, $358,080

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ashwood Tamia Derronte, $280,485

Oak Run: Dirty Properties LLC to Florida LLC, $180,000

Oak Run: Rosner Johanna B to Moerschbaecher William, $210,000

Oak Run: Caruso Joseph to Empie John L Tr, $240,000

Oak Run: Caruso Anita L to Faucher Gary James Tr, $299,000

Oak Run: Reed James Eugene Tr to Stutzman Danny Ray, $300,000

Oak Run: Scott Candyce Carol to Dalessandro George, $330,000

Oak Run: Denapoli Phillip C to Egan Thomas, $362,500

Oak Run: Hess Terry L to Sterling Roscoe A Moczo, $387,000

Oak Run: Vade Boncoeur Kathleen R to Aaland John S Tr, $405,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Feeley Richard T to Lane Frederick, $155,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Peluso Cynthia Ann to Constantino Christoher, $205,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Ramsey Lori A to Currey Charles T, $225,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Mccoy Tamara to Favaro Todd K, $258,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Toussaint Marie Michelle, $268,390

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Ruiz Luixi Jualhenry Aponte, $319,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Raistrick Robert John, $319,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Rosario Jose Antonio, $328,215

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Kusi Gloria Adwoa Wirek, $329,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Belcastro Donna Merryl, $263,990

Ocala Estates: Harris Paul to American Dream Residential LLC, $128,365

Ocala Highlands Estates: Dooley Alan P to Cartwright Joseph, $278,036

Ocala Park Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $147,751

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Holadia Allison Warren, $334,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Hartley Richard Dale, $364,810

Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Dixon Jennifer to Fontanez Carmen I, $100,000

On Top of the World: Chang Mary N to Whipple Teresa Lynn, $265,000

On Top of the World: Nelson Brian S to Schiessler Gary E, $360,000

On Top of the World: Andrews William P to Patton Richard, $380,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Mclam Suzanne M to Hawkins David R, $285,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Settoducato Carol Ann to Maher Bernadette, $213,000

Palm Cay: Tournaud John Neal to Persson Dorothy, $155,000

Palm Cay: Blair Betty L to Kelley Leonard Stephen Jr, $162,000

Palm Cay: Kelley Phillip A to Parmley Williard M, $169,000

Palm Cay: Martin Lloyd Thomas to Knight Lorraine, $182,500

Pine Run Estates: Troast Barbara to E & B Investments Of Central Florida LLC, $110,000

Pine Run Estates: Bateman Shirley J to Champion Vernon D, $140,000

Pioneer Ranch: 95th Street Holdings LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $1,358,500

Pleasant Hills: Nazer Charles E to Ortiz Faustino Paz, $500,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Shackles Ronald E to Pace Dino, $375,500

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Whitfield Robert J, $225,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rodriguez Ruben, $230,000

Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Young William, $319,000

Rainbow Acres: Shore Julian L Jr to Young Matthew David, $387,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Shedrick Janice to Krasucki Pawel, $210,560

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Cornerstone Pivotal Investments Us Lp to Sadowski Michael, $237,900

Rainbow Park: Ramirez Luis A to Solis Julio, $120,000

Rainbow Park: Long Christopher to Opendoor Property Trust I, $191,800

Rainbow Park: Phillips William Todd to Slazes Geraldine, $214,000

Rainbow Park: Ananda Estates LLC to Velilla Martha, $227,900

Rainbow Park: Ira Indus Realty LLC to Gonzalez Torres Alondra, $237,900

Rainbow Springs: Billig Michael to Fesmire Julian Thomas, $258,500

Rainbow Springs: Kuhn Philip to Sawyer William Brian, $387,500

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: H Stuart Investments LLC to Paz Maria Regla, $267,500

Red Hawk: Cooke Sarah Joan to Holahan Christopher, $285,000

Red Hawk: Ryan Andrea R to Mory Luis A, $329,000

Rolling Hills: Yanez Fernando C to Hamilton Ishmael, $80,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Faine Karen S to Putty Joshua T Tr, $100,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Summitt Scott, $255,000

Saddle Creek: Patel Chirag to Hadala Sara Roberts, $235,000

Salt Springs Resort: Tanner Marcia J to Sanft David, $170,000

Silver Springs: Mcminn Bradford to Yochum Michelle, $165,000

Silver Springs: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $106,101

Silver Springs Shores: Barton Nancy H to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $67,650

Silver Springs Shores: Ferrell Steven A to Abad Capital Enterprises Inc., $184,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Fagerberg Evelyn Ruth, $197,175

Silver Springs Shores: Wagar Patricia A to Crespo Antonio Jr, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Foster Amanda Nicole to Alvarez Lliliam Luaces, $232,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lehner Margaret B Tr to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: A3 Home Corporation to Figueroa Elias, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sanchez Jose Carlos to Hall Edward L, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jeffery Julie Anne to Kinsey Katie R, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores,37 Cir 3 Run Ter 491 Radl Malauka Oklawaha Fl LLC to Harden Patricia Rose, $256,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mims Realty Group Inc. to Bouchey Nicole Marie, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lipari Mario to Staude James, $265,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $277,848

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Anderson Eric, $283,296

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Lena Frantzen, $685,000

Sleepy Hollow: Jenkins Mary Ann to Stidham Matthew J, $326,000

Spruce Creek: Potter Irmine K to Patel Ketan, $107,000

Spruce Creek: Western Run Capital Management Trust to Marshall Patricia, $179,900

Spruce Creek Country Club: Rampolla Mario G to Majorossy Robert, $339,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Kendall Gerald Irwin to Heller Stephen J, $339,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Stoltman Paul C to Conrad Linda Joyce, $362,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Seaberg Claudia M to Goins John, $367,000

Spruce Creek South: Harms Tom to Harms Tom Grdn, $183,000

Spruce Creek South: Hoffman William F to Morrison Kevin P, $239,900

Spruce Creek South: Storts Rodney to Okeeffe Stephanie, $244,900

Spruce Creek South: George F Masek Trust to Lago Luis J, $263,000

Spruce Creek South: Hartman David D to Shipe Stephen Edward Tr, $275,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Cattin Christiane Suzanne to Allen Edward John, $445,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Matthew Robert A Tr, $459,055

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Costa Christine S, $637,070

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Carney Robert J, $642,380

Stone Hill: Oppliger Georgia K to Trste LLC Tr, $150,000

Summercrest: Veit Shannan L to Buller Rodney Dale, $397,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Brain Annemarie to Moran Michael T, $242,000

Summit: Kaiserman Howard M to Olson Bradley J, $510,000

Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Palmateer Calvin Kyle, $310,990

Tanglewood: Bush Robin to Everson Kimberlee, $330,900

Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Su Wen Chun to Ruano Orelvis, $225,000

Villages of Marion: Gmyrek Lynda Gayle to Ludwig Jeffery A, $275,000

Villages of Marion: Topping Patricia A to Fishler Thomas Kurt, $334,000

Villages of Marion: Mayer Diane M to Pinto Frank, $340,000

Villages of Marion: Polzella Laura to Miles Martin, $370,000

Villages of Marion: Mitchell Michael S to Adams Edwin Russell Jr Tr, $370,000

Villages of Marion: Brach Gary to Lapointe William D Tr, $460,000

Villages of Marion: Keegan Dyane C to Sorensen John, $515,000

Villages of Marion: Smith Bruce A to Turk Michael F, $560,000

Villages of Marion: Durham Hayden to Watts Herschel James Tr, $615,000

Westwood: Cravens Kimberly to Sarduy Cindy, $221,000

Weybourne Landing: Moberly Matthew to Lewis Kim Lewis, $280,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brossart Christopher B, $334,715

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Danella Frank Iii, $371,060

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lichtenstein Soly, $408,660

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Clotworthy Stuart Charles, $434,225

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Selby William D, $458,715

Woods & Lakes: Walker Johnny to Novak Dianne C B, $91,500

Woods & Lakes: SFDP LLC to SSB Real Estate LLC, $1,000,000

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion