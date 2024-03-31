How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Feb. 5-11, 2024
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Alderbrook: Cataldi Ronald Lawrence to Affron Michelle, $425,000
Bahia Oaks: Khan Amanda Aslima to Seegobin Heerawattie, $70,000
Belleview: Ohren Lynn Dale Vernon to Jones Judith, $60,000
Belleview: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Qui Laura Cristina Chon, $269,000
Belleview Heights Estates: R&O Investment LLC to Boice Rita Ann, $278,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Coin Operated Investments Of Ocala LLC to Leclair William A, $269,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Alexander Christopher Chad to M&B Prop 1 LLC, $165,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Colesco Partners LLC to Temaj Samuel, $111,300
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Williams Mary Joyce, $432,600
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Williams Lynch Pauline A, $404,350
Cala Hills: Goss Terry Ann to Waite Denry Asworth, $185,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Trahan Kevin Michael, $391,480
Calesa Township: Franks William E to Lacra Brylle Joseph Sebial, $315,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sorenson Walter Lance, $645,310
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Keller Randall L, $544,650
Carol Estates: Henn Maureen K to Laffitte Hector Emilio, $220,600
Churchill: Singletary Jordan N to Burke Crystal, $365,000
Circle Square Woods: Knight Lorraine F to Patterson Lynn E, $220,000
Circle Square Woods: Gilman Anna to Snyder Judy R, $172,900
Circle Square Woods: Paterson Barbara J to Cook Kurt Bradley, $148,000
Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes Inc. to Corbett Jesse R, $260,000
Cobblestone: Armstrong Scott W to Valdez Brandi, $289,900
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Whitaker Lisa Ann, $304,990
Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc., $222,084.03
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ferrari Kiley, $482,600
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Wirantono Megawatie, $439,350
Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc., $60,900
Doublegate: Clark Jonathan D to Manning Ezekiah, $489,900
Dunnellon Heights: Mermaid Musings LLC to Potje August Jg, $180,000
Glendale Manor: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to McBride Amy, $250,000
Golden Hills: U S Bank Trust N A Tr to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $245,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Robson Deeann Antoinette, $366,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Krinickas William, $345,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Nyfamily LLC, $386,820
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Colon Leo, $363,940
Heath Presereve: Lennar Homes LLC to Colon Carlos Jose Lebron, $336,994
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Mirza Anne Lauren, $327,485
Hidden Lake: Hogan Frank Jr to Marinho Robson Moura, $265,000
Indigo Estates: Sucese Roger M to Castle Richard, $368,000
Indigo Estates: Martin Donald L to Vanderhulst Larry J, $260,000
Juliette Falls: Brown Michael to Thomas Robert William, $480,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Politte Lenny Lee to Hoctel Alexus, $245,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Jimenez Jessica Marie to Mills Joshua, $202,000
Lake Weir: Manchester Paul to D F Gray Inc., $65,000
Lake Weir Heights: Giannis Homes LLC to Alvarado Isabel, $225,000
Lake Weir Heights: Km Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Reeves Ashley, $199,995
Leighton Estates: Cray Dennis J to Kms Enterprises LLC, $100,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Long William Michael, $318,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Donaldson Jennifer Lynne, $279,999
Livingston Park: Livingston Park Development LLC to Kp Smart Homes LLC, $300,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pittman David Michael, $457,385
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dahowski John H, $452,875
Majestic Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Washek Joel, $504,500
Majestic Oaks: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $230,180
Marion County: Brandes Adrienne Doyle to Maglio John, $1,400,000
Marion County: Cooper William Gary to Claffy Mary Eileen, $1,290,000
Marion County: Schroetlin Linda L to Hoger Allen, $900,000
Marion County: Thomas Jay C to Charlie Emily LLC, $858,000
Marion County: Stickler Ray E to Abbott Michael, $750,000
Marion County: Jsc Contracting Inc. to 2K Building Holdings LLC, $700,000
Marion County: Croy Kent to Holm Raymond Q, $649,000
Marion County: Puckett Bill M Est to Klein H Randolph, $600,000
Marion County: Ahmed Mohammad Khalique to Macdonald Emiliano, $565,000
Marion County: Falgout Joseph Jr to Labrador Idenis, $548,000
Marion County: Eaton Charles M to Payne Michael G, $500,000
Marion County: Selva Farms LLC to Orange Creek Land Trust LLC, $475,000
Marion County: Kane Dennis P to McLean Robert H, $385,000
Marion County: Conway John D to Schroetlin Linda, $379,000
Marion County: Myers Virginetta L to Hall Timothy, $335,000
Marion County: Lovett Ellis Talmadge to Caro Alfredo Cruz, $330,000
Marion County: Knill Mary C to Mr2 Real Estate LLC, $310,000
Marion County: Aguirre Hedgard to Chang Tim, $301,000
Marion County: Moore William S to Suquet Laurie, $300,000
Marion County: Graves Erica to Trexler Family Partnership Ltd, $300,000
Marion County: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to Comia Nilda Escobar, $298,000
Marion County: Sharma Anuj to Dantuluri Srinivas Raju, $295,000
Marion County: Rausei Mavis E to Wofford Amy, $265,000
Marion County: Myers Jesse to Fidelity Manufacturing LLC, $260,000
Marion County: Florida Home Contractors Inc. to Hogg Alvin, $250,000
Marion County: Smith Lisa J to 3145 Partners LLC, $250,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Yehyawi Nancy Grdn, $241,425
Marion County: Spell Aaryn L to Valdes Marelyn, $235,000
Marion County: Oliveras Adrian Dominguez to Garcia Angel Xavier Pena, $230,000
Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Willis Raven D, $230,000
Marion County: Wharton Thomas J Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $225,768
Marion County: Turner Beverly K to Sapia Kaitlyn, $215,000
Marion County: Bryson Michael A to Brennan Jacob, $206,500
Marion County: Davidov LLC to Smith Austin M, $206,180
Marion County: Dobbs John to Dobbs Colleen, $200,000
Marion County: Dolan Christopher to Mahaboobali Khan Sheriff, $200,000
Marion County: McCartney Ronald to Greksa Zoila Rosa Cortes, $197,000
Marion County: Hanegan Carole to Detorres Lillie, $177,000
Marion County: Sheltry Holly Elizabeth to Clawson Shawn, $175,000
Marion County: Simons Sharon D to Battaglia Anja, $165,000
Marion County: Wofford Amy Lee to Santana Tyler Javier, $160,000
Marion County: Pearce David B to Whu Danny, $160,000
Marion County: Blue Anchor Investments LLC to Great Enterprises LLC, $159,000
Marion County: Foggatt Charles E to Rowe Leslie Lee, $155,000
Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Huges James III, $150,000
Marion County: Singh Seesoupaul to Kodan Wikaash B, $148,000
Marion County: Butler Samantha Elaine to Hurd Meghan, $145,000
Marion County: Martell Carol to Esd LLC, $145,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pozo Paul, $140,501
Marion County: Marlo Commercial Investments LLC to Kronberg Kevin A, $135,500
Marion County: Avner Santana Marie to Tmd Capital LLC, $135,000
Marion County: Viet Linda to Villiers Elise Ann De, $130,000
Marion County: Craft Meghan to Connell Joseph P, $125,000
Marion County: Wells Fargo Bank N A to Ampol Properties LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Dollman Richard Lee to Sunrock Capital LLC, $109,250
Marion County: Little Marcia to Viktory Flips LLC, $100,000
Marion County: Bellavance Heather to Steich John, $99,999
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to McNally Richard W, $95,000
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Sheridan Robert L, $94,000
Marion County: Bonifacio Julio C to Morel Jenny M, $85,000
Marion County: Carr Claude to Diaz Genaro Colon, $85,000
Marion County: Kell Morgan Molly to Winkler Albert, $82,500
Marion County: Townsend Samantha to Townsend Neil Hunter, $71,600
Marion County: Johnson Sandra L to Smith Chet G, $70,000
Marion County: Dalton Joshua to Watt Christine, $68,000
Marion County: Dsv Spv1 LLC to Vasquez Gregoriana, $67,000
Marion County: Malloy John P to Gonyou Harold, $65,000
Marion County: Pawelski Eric Daniel to Baltazar Jose Lino, $65,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Fox Jona J, $64,225
Marion County: Boles Carol A to Radical Rehab LLC, $60,000
Marion Landing: Titus Gary W to Blanes Donna Lynn, $145,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Fernandez Rogelio, $352,658
Marion Oaks: Headrick Ricky Dean to Somewhere Over The Rainbow River Paradise LLC, $349,000
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mccollough John Benjamin Jr, $307,900
Marion Oaks: Nogueira Business LLC to Sherman Meloide Mayhew, $304,990
Marion Oaks: Tecnoedil LLC to Bello Darien, $304,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Sanchez Freddie Joel, $303,990
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Mairena Elizabeth, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Sb Recap LLC to Coffey Shaena R, $298,790
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to G F C Investment Co L C L L C, $290,598
Marion Oaks: Franco Fl Investments LLC to Yesulitis Alexander Thomas, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Sanchez Rachel to Arthur Xavier M, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Villanueva Damian, $282,000
Marion Oaks: Vixus International Investments Corp to Mckenzie Ivarene Marie, $282,000
Marion Oaks: Keys2Homes Ventures Inc. to Guerrero Jose, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Next Dimension Builders LLC to Hillmann Karl, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Bbg PoInc.iana LLC to Rodriguez Michael Alequin, $274,900
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mtm Leisure & Design Inc., $269,900
Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Obando Ronald Yilbrey Garcia, $267,000
Marion Oaks: Maronda Homes LLC to Veve Carlos Ramon, $259,900
Marion Oaks: A & M Property Development LLC to Gonzalez Wanda Maldonado, $256,500
Marion Oaks: Zsa Company Inc. to Miranda Rosibel, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Epifanio to Lambert Harley Jessie, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Khan Mansur A to Andrejic Dejan, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Altidor Jean, $245,500
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Martillo Selena Carpio, $245,000
Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Brechbuhler Krystle, $235,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Steele Stedman, $224,990
Marion Oaks: Sunbeam Development Group LLC to Oliver Angel D, $219,000
Marion Oaks: PR Auto Car LLC to Ventura Liz Margarita, $205,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Cammerata Saundra L, $172,225
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $168,301
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $165,012
Marion Oaks: Avendano Coba Clara L to Dream House Real Estate LLC, $145,801.46
Marion Oaks: Smith Barry G to Golex Properties LLC, $120,000
Marion Oaks: Beck Lisa J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $92,000
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Garp Homes LLC, $84,600
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Tonus Services LLC, $83,104
Marion Oaks: Persaud Bibi to Ngo Quoc, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Sadoo Haimdatt to Mgi Houses LLC, $68,000
MeadowView/Meadow View: Carmichael Carl Daniel to Glauberg Adam N, $125,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Walker Seva H to Walker Trevis Keith, $456,491
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Esteves Jose Angel, $352,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Sachdeva Sahil, $295,000
Oak Run: Gertenbach Stephen C to Osman John D, $257,000
Oak Run: Connor Denis Arthur to Zona Patric J Jr, $232,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Barnes Shirley J to Soltys Edward, $228,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Garcia Francisca, $322,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Solorzano Augusto Cesar, $299,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Fuentes Chiralis Rosalys Matos, $262,990
Ocala Highlands: Lennar Homes LLC to Strahle Hung James Robert, $305,485
Ocala Park Estates: Jen Homes LLC to Santiago Tatiana Graxirena, $259,684
Ocala Preserve: Olson Pamela Ingrid to Garaman Sharene, $600,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Keeter Preston Chantz, $320,050
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Property Keyz LLC, $276,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Jaramillo Genaro Alarcon, $270,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Bavel LLC, $267,460
Ocala Preserve: Alberty Ronald to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $186,000
Ocala Ridge: Relyance Reliable Homes & More LLC to Youngblood Angela Michelle, $240,000
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Miller Gary L to Alvarez Yusviel, $92,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Whitaker Lisa A to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., $280,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Belier Investment LLC to Holiday Builders Inc., $130,000
Ocklawaha: Grant Markland to Burhoe Dean, $120,000
On Top of the World: ZInc.k Merle W to Clemens George R, $310,000
On Top of the World: Becker Kathleen S to Torrey Cameron A, $250,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Buch Jeremy Thomas to Hawley James A Ii, $279,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Anderson Joy A to Bolton Cynthia V, $190,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Toscano Steven to Mendoza Sergio Uribe, $155,000
Palm Cay: Rodger Audrey L to Kimble David Alan, $145,000
Pine Run Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Kline Philip Howard, $115,006
Pine Run Estates: Brechtel Edward to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $72,300
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Stayner Chris, $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Eschenlauer Rita to Huling Elexis, $222,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Colon Peter to Ogden Labarge Lauren Elizabeth, $208,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Trefethen Irene to Volkert Carrie Marguerite, $187,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Dubos Lapaix Suze to Gmsa Holdings LLC, $63,000
Rainbow Park: Group Capital LLC to Laccabue Bradley, $249,900
Rainbow Park: Ira Indus Realty LLC to Licht Travis Sean, $239,000
Rainbow Springs: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Brown William W Jr, $94,550
Rainbow Springs: Macnaughton Laurence R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $80,293
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Miles Aaron Hunter to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc., $370,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. to Milam Ashley L, $370,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Boggs Shirley R to Gorman Francis P, $256,000
Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Kakaio Matthew, $410,000
Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Barnhart Jeremiah David, $348,000
Rolling Hills: Sutherland Carl to Hernandez Adrian, $290,000
Rolling Hills: Guarino Johnathan to Crawford Jerry, $290,000
Silver Meadows: Ray George to Rv Property Management Group LLC, $130,000
Silver Springs: Minix Jeffery Harold to Gonzalez Melqui Verdugo, $110,000
Silver Springs: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $61,201
Silver Springs Shores: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Domain Timberlake Multistate LLC, $2,376,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to G F C Investment Co L C LLC, $290,598
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Foster Teri Ann, $283,296
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Trigg Jonathan, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to G F C Investments Co L C LLC, $277,848
Silver Springs Shores: Milton Christopher A to Robertson Ronald L Tr, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Focus Homes LLC Of Florida to Bandy Marc Daniel, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Msn Development LLC to G F C Investment Co L C, $262,650
Silver Springs Shores: Ana Bejar Enterprises LLC to Carter Michael, $256,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Hutt Charles David, $250,990
Silver Springs Shores: Kimber George H Tr to Del Valle David, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pares Valentin Roberto to Opendoor Property Trust I LLC, $231,000
Silver Springs Shores: Yanda William Everett to Rte 1 LLC, $183,000
Silver Springs Shores: Redux Ventures LLC to Adelina Homes Inc., $177,300
Silver Springs Shores: Fennor Gertilyn to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $148,000
Silver Springs Shores: Rossmeyer Lynn Ann to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $122,910
Silver Springs Shores: Golden Rule Group LLC to Brick City Rentals LLC, $115,000
Silver Springs Shores: Paray Seenarine to G2 Investment & Rentals LLC, $113,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lawrence Rodney J to Lawrence Rodney J, $112,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Rosti Zelda M to Nease Jant M Tr, $488,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Preley James T to Froias Michael, $301,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gilbert Robert F to Shell Linda I, $355,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Kline Philip Howard, $133,501
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Colburn Timothy W Tr, $653,930
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bennett Stephanie Katina Gillis, $612,190
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sundaresan Renga, $514,120
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Porfilio Dominick Alan, $410,005
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Ayala Ramirez Gregoria, $407,430.30
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Lingenfelter Steven Waid, $395,010
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Cox Barbara A to Brown James P, $379,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Armstrong Tracey Rena, $376,180
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Tester Kathleen to Peffly Joyce, $339,800
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Frakes Felicia Ann to Dudak Monica, $338,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Nehren Geoffrey B to Wygle Larry L Jr, $310,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Sherin Robin Ellen, $302,430
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Lombard Robert L to Blew Lisa, $293,000
Stonecrest: Newman Suzanne J to Neske Billy B, $500,000
Stonecrest: Rutcho John to Jennings Brad T, $409,700
Stonecrest: Morrissey Rosemarie C to Case James Lawrence, $335,000
Stonewood: Opitz Forrest Michael to Parmenter Jeryl, $435,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mcfatten Dennis P Jr, $373,560
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gale Yvette Angella, $314,545
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $184,800
Sun Country Estates: 3 Days Homes Buyers LLC to Nms Properties LLC, $113,000
Turner Park: Logan Cordelia A to Fintor Janet, $200,000
Turning Hawk Ranch: Dewey John Walter to Wymer Matt, $425,000
Villages of Marion: Allen Stephen D to Unrue William VInc.ent, $366,000
Villages of Marion: Mikulak Patrick Peter to Spagnola Robert, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Abate Joyce J to Storiale Stephen, $310,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Shaw Thomas C, $422,580
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Moyers Randall L, $405,000
Woodland Glen: Peters James Dewitt to Conway William, $83,000
Woods & Lakes: Naf Cash LLC to Drudge Mark Derek, $245,280
Woods & Lakes: Kimble Arthur J to Beaird Colette E, $197,000
