How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Feb. 5-11, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Feb. 5-11, 2024

Alderbrook: Cataldi Ronald Lawrence to Affron Michelle, $425,000

Bahia Oaks: Khan Amanda Aslima to Seegobin Heerawattie, $70,000

Belleview: Ohren Lynn Dale Vernon to Jones Judith, $60,000

Belleview: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Qui Laura Cristina Chon, $269,000

Belleview Heights Estates: R&O Investment LLC to Boice Rita Ann, $278,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Coin Operated Investments Of Ocala LLC to Leclair William A, $269,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Alexander Christopher Chad to M&B Prop 1 LLC, $165,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Colesco Partners LLC to Temaj Samuel, $111,300

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Williams Mary Joyce, $432,600

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Williams Lynch Pauline A, $404,350

Cala Hills: Goss Terry Ann to Waite Denry Asworth, $185,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Trahan Kevin Michael, $391,480

Calesa Township: Franks William E to Lacra Brylle Joseph Sebial, $315,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sorenson Walter Lance, $645,310

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Keller Randall L, $544,650

Carol Estates: Henn Maureen K to Laffitte Hector Emilio, $220,600

Churchill: Singletary Jordan N to Burke Crystal, $365,000

Circle Square Woods: Knight Lorraine F to Patterson Lynn E, $220,000

Circle Square Woods: Gilman Anna to Snyder Judy R, $172,900

Circle Square Woods: Paterson Barbara J to Cook Kurt Bradley, $148,000

Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes Inc. to Corbett Jesse R, $260,000

Cobblestone: Armstrong Scott W to Valdez Brandi, $289,900

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Whitaker Lisa Ann, $304,990

Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc., $222,084.03

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ferrari Kiley, $482,600

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Wirantono Megawatie, $439,350

Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc., $60,900

Doublegate: Clark Jonathan D to Manning Ezekiah, $489,900

Dunnellon Heights: Mermaid Musings LLC to Potje August Jg, $180,000

Glendale Manor: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to McBride Amy, $250,000

Golden Hills: U S Bank Trust N A Tr to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $245,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Robson Deeann Antoinette, $366,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Krinickas William, $345,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Nyfamily LLC, $386,820

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Colon Leo, $363,940

Heath Presereve: Lennar Homes LLC to Colon Carlos Jose Lebron, $336,994

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Mirza Anne Lauren, $327,485

Hidden Lake: Hogan Frank Jr to Marinho Robson Moura, $265,000

Indigo Estates: Sucese Roger M to Castle Richard, $368,000

Indigo Estates: Martin Donald L to Vanderhulst Larry J, $260,000

Juliette Falls: Brown Michael to Thomas Robert William, $480,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Politte Lenny Lee to Hoctel Alexus, $245,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Jimenez Jessica Marie to Mills Joshua, $202,000

Lake Weir: Manchester Paul to D F Gray Inc., $65,000

Lake Weir Heights: Giannis Homes LLC to Alvarado Isabel, $225,000

Lake Weir Heights: Km Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Reeves Ashley, $199,995

Leighton Estates: Cray Dennis J to Kms Enterprises LLC, $100,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Long William Michael, $318,975

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Donaldson Jennifer Lynne, $279,999

Livingston Park: Livingston Park Development LLC to Kp Smart Homes LLC, $300,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pittman David Michael, $457,385

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dahowski John H, $452,875

Majestic Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Washek Joel, $504,500

Majestic Oaks: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $230,180

Marion County: Brandes Adrienne Doyle to Maglio John, $1,400,000

Marion County: Cooper William Gary to Claffy Mary Eileen, $1,290,000

Marion County: Schroetlin Linda L to Hoger Allen, $900,000

Marion County: Thomas Jay C to Charlie Emily LLC, $858,000

Marion County: Stickler Ray E to Abbott Michael, $750,000

Marion County: Jsc Contracting Inc. to 2K Building Holdings LLC, $700,000

Marion County: Croy Kent to Holm Raymond Q, $649,000

Marion County: Puckett Bill M Est to Klein H Randolph, $600,000

Marion County: Ahmed Mohammad Khalique to Macdonald Emiliano, $565,000

Marion County: Falgout Joseph Jr to Labrador Idenis, $548,000

Marion County: Eaton Charles M to Payne Michael G, $500,000

Marion County: Selva Farms LLC to Orange Creek Land Trust LLC, $475,000

Marion County: Kane Dennis P to McLean Robert H, $385,000

Marion County: Conway John D to Schroetlin Linda, $379,000

Marion County: Myers Virginetta L to Hall Timothy, $335,000

Marion County: Lovett Ellis Talmadge to Caro Alfredo Cruz, $330,000

Marion County: Knill Mary C to Mr2 Real Estate LLC, $310,000

Marion County: Aguirre Hedgard to Chang Tim, $301,000

Marion County: Moore William S to Suquet Laurie, $300,000

Marion County: Graves Erica to Trexler Family Partnership Ltd, $300,000

Marion County: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to Comia Nilda Escobar, $298,000

Marion County: Sharma Anuj to Dantuluri Srinivas Raju, $295,000

Marion County: Rausei Mavis E to Wofford Amy, $265,000

Marion County: Myers Jesse to Fidelity Manufacturing LLC, $260,000

Marion County: Florida Home Contractors Inc. to Hogg Alvin, $250,000

Marion County: Smith Lisa J to 3145 Partners LLC, $250,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Yehyawi Nancy Grdn, $241,425

Marion County: Spell Aaryn L to Valdes Marelyn, $235,000

Marion County: Oliveras Adrian Dominguez to Garcia Angel Xavier Pena, $230,000

Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Willis Raven D, $230,000

Marion County: Wharton Thomas J Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $225,768

Marion County: Turner Beverly K to Sapia Kaitlyn, $215,000

Marion County: Bryson Michael A to Brennan Jacob, $206,500

Marion County: Davidov LLC to Smith Austin M, $206,180

Marion County: Dobbs John to Dobbs Colleen, $200,000

Marion County: Dolan Christopher to Mahaboobali Khan Sheriff, $200,000

Marion County: McCartney Ronald to Greksa Zoila Rosa Cortes, $197,000

Marion County: Hanegan Carole to Detorres Lillie, $177,000

Marion County: Sheltry Holly Elizabeth to Clawson Shawn, $175,000

Marion County: Simons Sharon D to Battaglia Anja, $165,000

Marion County: Wofford Amy Lee to Santana Tyler Javier, $160,000

Marion County: Pearce David B to Whu Danny, $160,000

Marion County: Blue Anchor Investments LLC to Great Enterprises LLC, $159,000

Marion County: Foggatt Charles E to Rowe Leslie Lee, $155,000

Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Huges James III, $150,000

Marion County: Singh Seesoupaul to Kodan Wikaash B, $148,000

Marion County: Butler Samantha Elaine to Hurd Meghan, $145,000

Marion County: Martell Carol to Esd LLC, $145,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pozo Paul, $140,501

Marion County: Marlo Commercial Investments LLC to Kronberg Kevin A, $135,500

Marion County: Avner Santana Marie to Tmd Capital LLC, $135,000

Marion County: Viet Linda to Villiers Elise Ann De, $130,000

Marion County: Craft Meghan to Connell Joseph P, $125,000

Marion County: Wells Fargo Bank N A to Ampol Properties LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Dollman Richard Lee to Sunrock Capital LLC, $109,250

Marion County: Little Marcia to Viktory Flips LLC, $100,000

Marion County: Bellavance Heather to Steich John, $99,999

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to McNally Richard W, $95,000

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Sheridan Robert L, $94,000

Marion County: Bonifacio Julio C to Morel Jenny M, $85,000

Marion County: Carr Claude to Diaz Genaro Colon, $85,000

Marion County: Kell Morgan Molly to Winkler Albert, $82,500

Marion County: Townsend Samantha to Townsend Neil Hunter, $71,600

Marion County: Johnson Sandra L to Smith Chet G, $70,000

Marion County: Dalton Joshua to Watt Christine, $68,000

Marion County: Dsv Spv1 LLC to Vasquez Gregoriana, $67,000

Marion County: Malloy John P to Gonyou Harold, $65,000

Marion County: Pawelski Eric Daniel to Baltazar Jose Lino, $65,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Fox Jona J, $64,225

Marion County: Boles Carol A to Radical Rehab LLC, $60,000

Marion Landing: Titus Gary W to Blanes Donna Lynn, $145,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Fernandez Rogelio, $352,658

Marion Oaks: Headrick Ricky Dean to Somewhere Over The Rainbow River Paradise LLC, $349,000

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mccollough John Benjamin Jr, $307,900

Marion Oaks: Nogueira Business LLC to Sherman Meloide Mayhew, $304,990

Marion Oaks: Tecnoedil LLC to Bello Darien, $304,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Sanchez Freddie Joel, $303,990

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Mairena Elizabeth, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Sb Recap LLC to Coffey Shaena R, $298,790

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to G F C Investment Co L C L L C, $290,598

Marion Oaks: Franco Fl Investments LLC to Yesulitis Alexander Thomas, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Sanchez Rachel to Arthur Xavier M, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Villanueva Damian, $282,000

Marion Oaks: Vixus International Investments Corp to Mckenzie Ivarene Marie, $282,000

Marion Oaks: Keys2Homes Ventures Inc. to Guerrero Jose, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Next Dimension Builders LLC to Hillmann Karl, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Bbg PoInc.iana LLC to Rodriguez Michael Alequin, $274,900

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mtm Leisure & Design Inc., $269,900

Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Obando Ronald Yilbrey Garcia, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Maronda Homes LLC to Veve Carlos Ramon, $259,900

Marion Oaks: A & M Property Development LLC to Gonzalez Wanda Maldonado, $256,500

Marion Oaks: Zsa Company Inc. to Miranda Rosibel, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Epifanio to Lambert Harley Jessie, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Khan Mansur A to Andrejic Dejan, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Altidor Jean, $245,500

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Martillo Selena Carpio, $245,000

Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Brechbuhler Krystle, $235,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Steele Stedman, $224,990

Marion Oaks: Sunbeam Development Group LLC to Oliver Angel D, $219,000

Marion Oaks: PR Auto Car LLC to Ventura Liz Margarita, $205,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Cammerata Saundra L, $172,225

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $168,301

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $165,012

Marion Oaks: Avendano Coba Clara L to Dream House Real Estate LLC, $145,801.46

Marion Oaks: Smith Barry G to Golex Properties LLC, $120,000

Marion Oaks: Beck Lisa J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $92,000

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Garp Homes LLC, $84,600

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Tonus Services LLC, $83,104

Marion Oaks: Persaud Bibi to Ngo Quoc, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Sadoo Haimdatt to Mgi Houses LLC, $68,000

MeadowView/Meadow View: Carmichael Carl Daniel to Glauberg Adam N, $125,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Walker Seva H to Walker Trevis Keith, $456,491

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Esteves Jose Angel, $352,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Sachdeva Sahil, $295,000

Oak Run: Gertenbach Stephen C to Osman John D, $257,000

Oak Run: Connor Denis Arthur to Zona Patric J Jr, $232,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Barnes Shirley J to Soltys Edward, $228,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Garcia Francisca, $322,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Solorzano Augusto Cesar, $299,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Fuentes Chiralis Rosalys Matos, $262,990

Ocala Highlands: Lennar Homes LLC to Strahle Hung James Robert, $305,485

Ocala Park Estates: Jen Homes LLC to Santiago Tatiana Graxirena, $259,684

Ocala Preserve: Olson Pamela Ingrid to Garaman Sharene, $600,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Keeter Preston Chantz, $320,050

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Property Keyz LLC, $276,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Jaramillo Genaro Alarcon, $270,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Bavel LLC, $267,460

Ocala Preserve: Alberty Ronald to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $186,000

Ocala Ridge: Relyance Reliable Homes & More LLC to Youngblood Angela Michelle, $240,000

Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Miller Gary L to Alvarez Yusviel, $92,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Whitaker Lisa A to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., $280,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Belier Investment LLC to Holiday Builders Inc., $130,000

Ocklawaha: Grant Markland to Burhoe Dean, $120,000

On Top of the World: ZInc.k Merle W to Clemens George R, $310,000

On Top of the World: Becker Kathleen S to Torrey Cameron A, $250,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Buch Jeremy Thomas to Hawley James A Ii, $279,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Anderson Joy A to Bolton Cynthia V, $190,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Toscano Steven to Mendoza Sergio Uribe, $155,000

Palm Cay: Rodger Audrey L to Kimble David Alan, $145,000

Pine Run Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Kline Philip Howard, $115,006

Pine Run Estates: Brechtel Edward to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $72,300

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Stayner Chris, $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Eschenlauer Rita to Huling Elexis, $222,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Colon Peter to Ogden Labarge Lauren Elizabeth, $208,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Trefethen Irene to Volkert Carrie Marguerite, $187,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Dubos Lapaix Suze to Gmsa Holdings LLC, $63,000

Rainbow Park: Group Capital LLC to Laccabue Bradley, $249,900

Rainbow Park: Ira Indus Realty LLC to Licht Travis Sean, $239,000

Rainbow Springs: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Brown William W Jr, $94,550

Rainbow Springs: Macnaughton Laurence R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $80,293

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Miles Aaron Hunter to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc., $370,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. to Milam Ashley L, $370,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Boggs Shirley R to Gorman Francis P, $256,000

Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Kakaio Matthew, $410,000

Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Barnhart Jeremiah David, $348,000

Rolling Hills: Sutherland Carl to Hernandez Adrian, $290,000

Rolling Hills: Guarino Johnathan to Crawford Jerry, $290,000

Silver Meadows: Ray George to Rv Property Management Group LLC, $130,000

Silver Springs: Minix Jeffery Harold to Gonzalez Melqui Verdugo, $110,000

Silver Springs: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $61,201

Silver Springs Shores: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Domain Timberlake Multistate LLC, $2,376,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to G F C Investment Co L C LLC, $290,598

Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Foster Teri Ann, $283,296

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Trigg Jonathan, $280,696

Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to G F C Investments Co L C LLC, $277,848

Silver Springs Shores: Milton Christopher A to Robertson Ronald L Tr, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Focus Homes LLC Of Florida to Bandy Marc Daniel, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Msn Development LLC to G F C Investment Co L C, $262,650

Silver Springs Shores: Ana Bejar Enterprises LLC to Carter Michael, $256,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Hutt Charles David, $250,990

Silver Springs Shores: Kimber George H Tr to Del Valle David, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pares Valentin Roberto to Opendoor Property Trust I LLC, $231,000

Silver Springs Shores: Yanda William Everett to Rte 1 LLC, $183,000

Silver Springs Shores: Redux Ventures LLC to Adelina Homes Inc., $177,300

Silver Springs Shores: Fennor Gertilyn to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $148,000

Silver Springs Shores: Rossmeyer Lynn Ann to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $122,910

Silver Springs Shores: Golden Rule Group LLC to Brick City Rentals LLC, $115,000

Silver Springs Shores: Paray Seenarine to G2 Investment & Rentals LLC, $113,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lawrence Rodney J to Lawrence Rodney J, $112,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Rosti Zelda M to Nease Jant M Tr, $488,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Preley James T to Froias Michael, $301,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gilbert Robert F to Shell Linda I, $355,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Kline Philip Howard, $133,501

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Colburn Timothy W Tr, $653,930

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bennett Stephanie Katina Gillis, $612,190

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sundaresan Renga, $514,120

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Porfilio Dominick Alan, $410,005

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Ayala Ramirez Gregoria, $407,430.30

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Lingenfelter Steven Waid, $395,010

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Cox Barbara A to Brown James P, $379,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Armstrong Tracey Rena, $376,180

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Tester Kathleen to Peffly Joyce, $339,800

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Frakes Felicia Ann to Dudak Monica, $338,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Nehren Geoffrey B to Wygle Larry L Jr, $310,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Sherin Robin Ellen, $302,430

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Lombard Robert L to Blew Lisa, $293,000

Stonecrest: Newman Suzanne J to Neske Billy B, $500,000

Stonecrest: Rutcho John to Jennings Brad T, $409,700

Stonecrest: Morrissey Rosemarie C to Case James Lawrence, $335,000

Stonewood: Opitz Forrest Michael to Parmenter Jeryl, $435,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mcfatten Dennis P Jr, $373,560

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gale Yvette Angella, $314,545

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $184,800

Sun Country Estates: 3 Days Homes Buyers LLC to Nms Properties LLC, $113,000

Turner Park: Logan Cordelia A to Fintor Janet, $200,000

Turning Hawk Ranch: Dewey John Walter to Wymer Matt, $425,000

Villages of Marion: Allen Stephen D to Unrue William VInc.ent, $366,000

Villages of Marion: Mikulak Patrick Peter to Spagnola Robert, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Abate Joyce J to Storiale Stephen, $310,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Shaw Thomas C, $422,580

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Moyers Randall L, $405,000

Woodland Glen: Peters James Dewitt to Conway William, $83,000

Woods & Lakes: Naf Cash LLC to Drudge Mark Derek, $245,280

Woods & Lakes: Kimble Arthur J to Beaird Colette E, $197,000

