How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 8-14, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 8-14, 2024.

Anthony: Paredes Valeria Estefania to Negron Maryan, $189,900

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to MSJ Propertys LLC, $284,990

Belleview: Building Technology Group LLC to Four Points Asset Group LLC, $400,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly to Santiago Jose Antonio, $222,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly S to Washington Bobby Marques Lee, $227,000

Brookhaven: Decker Sarah Elizabeth to Lindner & Lindner PC, $415,000

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Robles William, $442,350

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Horton David Alexander, $456,660

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ladrigan Terrence F, $572,770

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Inge Steven M, $610,665

Carol Estates: Zinaich Peter J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $109,225

Carol Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Gomez Omar Rafael Flores, $200,000

Cherrywood Estates: Divlink Sales LLC to Colby Pamela, $187,000

Cherrywood Estates: Rebecca Lynn Hallett Revocable Trust to Arguello Rafael, $227,500

Circle Square Woods: Hopkins Bernard M to Dougherty Christina, $179,000

Circle Square Woods: Lustenberger Nancy P to Poltash Michael C Tr, $202,000

Circle Square Woods: Berger Carol J to Lohrmann Glenn, $202,500

Circle Square Woods: Zoccoli Louise J to Otto Daryl Tr, $219,000

Circle Square Woods: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Thompson Geoffrey S, $117,006

Citrus Park: Rodriguez Jorge Antonio to Aiuto Ian, $285,000

Countryside Estates: Davis James A to Morales Gerson Raul Cucuname, $263,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Vicoli Erica Renee, $321,990

Deer Path: HTM Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc., $332,080.52

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Hamilton William H Jr, $384,050

Edgewood: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Freeman Donald D, $168,850

Fort McCoy: Henry Zach to Carroll Dustin, $135,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to White Paul William Jr, $335,494

Heritage Hills: Purchasing Fund 2019 2 LLC to Lyle Donald, $226,000

Hidden Lake: Denardis Cherise K to Jones Daisy, $369,000

Huntington: Pye Michael to Howell Blake, $595,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Caccamise John to Nwachukwu Michael, $340,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Kirkland Diane M to Powdar Vary, $358,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Zheng Zhengzhi to Thernival Marie Rosemanie, $384,900

Lake Diamond: MR4 LLC to DR Horton Inc., $255,000

Leeward Air Ranch: Rossi Barbara J to Sweeney Shelly L, $779,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Kirkland Diane Marie, $366,475

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Michaelson Sharon B, $381,035

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Riggs Caire A, $530,440

Marion County: Lopez Amado G to Tracy Philip F, $60,000

Marion County: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $61,000

Marion County: Shaw Betty to Cain Connie, $62,500

Marion County: Johnson Michelle to Rodriguez Oberto T, $73,500

Marion County: Hoefer Thomas W to Loudy Karen S, $74,000

Marion County: Eddy Linda B to Johnson Don, $75,000

Marion County: Coleman Donald A to Rettinger Harry T Jr, $75,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Borders Erma Ruth, $76,800

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ferngren Pearl, $94,450

Marion County: Hinton Catherine D to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $100,000

Marion County: Snyder Dennis L to Gaffka Daniel, $100,000

Marion County: Lesieur Rene B L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $104,000

Marion County: Land Man Holdings LLC to Lloyd Jeriah, $104,500

Marion County: Martinez Alejandro to Land Man Holdings LLC, $104,500

Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Trem Christopher, $116,900

Marion County: Lane John R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $119,600

Marion County: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Seefelt Properties LLC, $119,900

Marion County: Lundy Jane M to Hammond Timothy J, $120,000

Marion County: Hilderbrandt Lois Elizabeth to Lundy Jane M, $120,000

Marion County: Auciello Francesco P to Barreto Giovanny Jose, $124,000

Marion County: Fleming Genevieve Gomori to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $125,000

Marion County: Bruner Sarah M to Bright Home Property Investments LLC, $125,899

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Estes Irene B, $141,500

Marion County: Bradley Erica M to Wall Rosemarie, $145,900

Marion County: Harrison Steven Patrick to Homeinc LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Herbst Scott Kenneth to Barrett Jackie J Tr, $152,000

Marion County: Plail Nina to Rachal Shannon M, $155,000

Marion County: Lenart Matt to York Raymond, $158,000

Marion County: Bambery Toni Marie to Hall Edwin L, $160,000

Marion County: Lin Tao to Teamwork Construction LLC, $160,000

Marion County: Durant Hillary to Diaz Jose Manuel, $163,000

Marion County: Hutto Daniel to Salser Jacob, $168,000

Marion County: Ocala Pines LLC to Hernandez Roberto Membreno, $168,500

Marion County: Tazzetto Ramona H to Garcia Carla Lorena Molina, $175,000

Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Mohammed Sohaib, $180,000

Marion County: Homeinc LLC to Johnson Jimmy, $184,990

Marion County: Schneider Staci to McCutcheon Laura, $185,000

Marion County: Niedelman Dina to Orta Alexander Emmanuel, $203,000

Marion County: Lewis Gregory R to Norcross Kelley Elizabeth, $210,000

Marion County: Salt Springs Serendipity LLC to Candel Antonio, $220,000

Marion County: Retherford Kraigen to Austin Haylee Jade, $225,000

Marion County: Pfloyd Android to Blue Advance LLC, $244,900

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vaidila Andrius, $265,750

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Springs James P Jr, $281,525

Marion County: Hayden Development Group LLC to Bennett Christopher D, $300,000

Marion County: New Perspective Healthy Living LLC to Bbg9 LLC, $320,000

Marion County: City Light Church Inc to Gifford Robert, $350,000

Marion County: Miller Joy Markham to Mobley Leon Craig, $356,965

Marion County: Nobles Cecelia to Herb Dane E, $400,000

Marion County: Ammerman John D to Princess Brandy Properties LLC, $574,000

Marion County: Aguilar Fidencia Hilda to Cordell Mary L, $684,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Radiant Credit Union, $1,925,000

Marion Landing: Swett Laider Mercedes to Umarvadia Kalpana A, $241,000

Marion Oaks: Lowrey David E to Bbg Real Estate Investments LLC, $64,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Tomicich Edward, $73,900

Marion Oaks: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to Jlo Homes LLC, $95,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Cerro Marjorie E, $104,300

Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Juliet Building USA LLC, $108,100

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Campbell Elaine S, $108,200

Marion Oaks: Turner Grace Marie to Bracara Capital LLC, $126,650

Marion Oaks: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $146,600

Marion Oaks: Tejada Bellalina to Courtney Jalisa Lynn, $175,000

Marion Oaks: Barlow Kevin L to Slocum Daniel, $182,000

Marion Oaks: Luciano Emilia to Smith Micheal James Brice, $223,000

Marion Oaks: Robinson Chasity to V&A Investment Properties LLC, $240,000

Marion Oaks: San Loren Team LLC to Lopez Modesto, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Thornton Edith M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $248,200

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Graham Alexis, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Gonzalez Elianis Hervis, $250,000

Marion Oaks: JP Development Group Inc to Ramos Judalys, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Trade In Holdings LLC to Marius Ennisse Jack, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Alazo Erich, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Construction LLC to Kalapotliev Ginka D, $277,650

Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 4 LLC to Singh Jasmattie, $277,900

Marion Oaks: Bbg Poinciana LLC to Divert Carlo, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Michael II to Toro Joshua, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Rainford Judith A to Cleger Raul Ramirez, $283,000

Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Sierra Ocampo Alejandro, $285,000

Marion Oaks: GF Property Holdings LLC to Ravelo Adan, $286,500

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Louis Matthew, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Zahoer Lilly Lilouty to Messenger Christine Marie, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Williams Darian S to Huertas Joel, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Vilmo Marie Rosette Gregoire, $290,000

Marion Oaks: M3C Home Investments LLC to Diaz Amarilis, $298,990

Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Garcia Thiara Isabel Velez, $315,000

Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Galindez Wilmer, $325,000

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Jb Multiple Services LLC, $332,500

Marion Oaks: Mosley Sharlene M to Canizalez Elmer, $338,000

McIntosh: Kilgore Brian L to Kilgore Brian L, $109,059.08

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Howe Jennifer to Pinilla Alberto, $150,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Skorka Joseph Christopher, $315,000

Oakcrest Estates: Worsham Myra C to Johnson Meridith Ann, $259,000

Oakcrest Estates: Calvert Denis N to Cintron Rene J, $265,000

Oak Run: Horan Maureen E to Thompson Pepper C, $298,800

Oak Run Neighborhood: Rothman Martin S to Cloud9 Estates LLC, $90,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Dazevedo Nancy A to Vernon John Preston Jr, $199,500

Oak Run Neighborhood: Theise Michael H to Mayton Edward Scott, $220,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Priscott Arthur to Killion Roger L, $245,000

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $186,960

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Zeek Christopher M, $338,990

Ocala Estates: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $103,500

Ocala Gardens: Thomas Judith K to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $115,375

Ocala Gardens: Blanchard Pamela to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $124,175

Ocala Gardens: Isaacs Patricia W to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $192,650

Ocala Gardens: Phillips Loretta C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $208,700

Ocala Heights: Bennett Doyle to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $152,417.50

Ocala Heights: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Supry Chesterine A, $314,575

Ocala Highlands Estates: Hernandez Elba Iris to Newhall John Samuel Jr, $168,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Velazquez Victor M to Lynch Peter, $320,000

Ocala Palms: Park Carolyn J to Hardy Thomas Nolan Jr, $335,900

Ocala Palms: Ulis Carole J to Neunaber Daniel Douglas, $385,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Martin Janet M, $271,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Flowers Charles Albert, $272,990

Ocala Preserve: Rowe Norval Edward to Hickey Dorothy, $325,000

Ocala Preserve: Ruzzler George Anthony Jr to Tanguay Carl, $380,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Richards James E Iii, $523,385

Ocala Ridge: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019 4, $94,001

Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Depetrillo Donna to Jam1 Prestige LLC, $315,975

On Top of the World: Lawrence Diana D to Jones James E, $289,500

Orange Blossom Hills: Unity Development Investments LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $165,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Alvarez & Sons Construction Corp to Zabbara Jina, $270,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Oneal Ryan to Todaro Vincent A, $279,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Alvarez & Sons Construction Corp to Su Li Chwen, $280,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Legacy Homes Fl LLC to Medrano Fernando, $318,500

Pine Run Estates: Morin Larry L to Jean Sarah Bixby, $225,000

Rainbow Acres: Wagner Melissa to Narvaez Ricardo A Barreiro, $188,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Curtin Donna, $225,000

Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc to Garcia Gabriel, $314,444

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Apex Housing Investment Solutions LLC to Harris Christie N, $175,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Arman Mark to Meyer Eric, $255,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Oak Avenue Development LLC to Koning Fredrick Chester, $262,000

Rainbow Springs: Gammino Joseph to Biango Paul, $86,453.76

Rainbow Springs: Biango Paul to Pecnik James P, $285,000

Remington Oaks: Fox Real Estate Family Limited Partnership to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $110,000

Rolling Hills: Avni Commercial LLC to Chaimowitz Jason, $85,000

Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Szol Anna, $450,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Lupien Carrie to Winter Paul K, $380,000

Sabal Park: PYP USA LLC to Alvarez Luz Angela, $270,000

Shady Road Acres: Camargo Frank to Hamaway Nicholas, $880,000

Silver Springs Shores: Zeiss Kim J Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $68,977

Silver Springs Shores: Ransom Deborah E to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $90,000

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Zaensi Investments LLC, $117,100

Silver Springs Shores: Henry Everton George to Bbamt Investment LLC, $157,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sutton Sidney J to Kempf Lynne Marie, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Drexler Andrew L, $203,200

Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Port Charlotte Bay LLC, $223,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Suero Carlos, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Cucuta Estefanie M Olivo, $229,990

Silver Springs Shores: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 1 to Mangual Gabriel Leduan, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties LLC to Berry Dillon Lee, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Lawrie Meresa, $253,990

Silver Springs Shores: Figueroa Wilfredo to Flores Roberto Franco, $259,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gracol Usa LLC to Sabatino Gaetano, $275,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Thibideau Jack P to Moore Greg W, $385,000

Spruce Creek South: Patterson Gail I to Carlson George Robert, $200,000

Spruce Creek South: Endicott Sheila to Walwik William, $249,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ponelies Erika, $362,050

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Boyer Dudley J Jr, $366,910

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Emslie Stewart W to Twisdale James B Tr, $387,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mccloy Keith D to Roelandts George Tr, $402,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Giroux Southern Joseph, $416,620

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Edwards Dorothy J, $417,550

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Michaelson Sharon B to Galloway Daniel Scott, $436,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Nelson Duane L, $460,970

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Barbour Timothy P Tr, $529,880

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rotto Bryan Wade, $548,410

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Schiefer Patricia Ann, $548,470

Stone Hill: Fleming Genevieve Gomori to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $137,175

Stone Hill: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ochipa Mary, $427,100

Stonecrest: Whitsett Leonard D to Themak Garry, $280,000

Stonecrest: Beckett William Henry to Meinzer Michael P, $299,500

Stonecrest: Gunion Cynthia R to Kelso Daniel P, $385,000

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Santa Lillian, $293,800

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Burden Jamaal, $323,000

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Escalera Antonio Rojas, $340,900

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Naive Tiffanie Irene, $341,690

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Wolfe Kirk to Harrold James, $240,000

Sun Country Estates: Olson Anthony E to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $79,304

Sun Country Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hendricker Esther Rebecca, $94,500

Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $304,864

Tanglewoods: Castro Jose to Ahmed Shari Copeland, $252,500

Timberwood: Hester Nicole Irene to Marrs Adam, $445,000

Villages of Marion: Hyer Louise A to Sunshine Family Properties LLC, $260,000

Villages of Marion: Perlak Denise M Est to Corbett David M, $269,000

Villages of Marion: Donen Connie S to Blanco Paul K, $305,000

Villages of Marion: Bick Janet A to Alton Deena, $316,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Olson Dan B, $339,215

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Botta Mark E, $357,740

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Thompson Martin, $436,875

Woodland Glen: Walton Marie Beals to Schmitt Elaine, $145,000

Woods & Lakes: Boguslawski Walter J to Beals Catherine L, $180,000

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion