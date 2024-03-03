How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 8-14, 2024
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 8-14, 2024.
Anthony: Paredes Valeria Estefania to Negron Maryan, $189,900
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to MSJ Propertys LLC, $284,990
Belleview: Building Technology Group LLC to Four Points Asset Group LLC, $400,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly to Santiago Jose Antonio, $222,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly S to Washington Bobby Marques Lee, $227,000
Brookhaven: Decker Sarah Elizabeth to Lindner & Lindner PC, $415,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Robles William, $442,350
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Horton David Alexander, $456,660
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ladrigan Terrence F, $572,770
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Inge Steven M, $610,665
Carol Estates: Zinaich Peter J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $109,225
Carol Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Gomez Omar Rafael Flores, $200,000
Cherrywood Estates: Divlink Sales LLC to Colby Pamela, $187,000
Cherrywood Estates: Rebecca Lynn Hallett Revocable Trust to Arguello Rafael, $227,500
Circle Square Woods: Hopkins Bernard M to Dougherty Christina, $179,000
Circle Square Woods: Lustenberger Nancy P to Poltash Michael C Tr, $202,000
Circle Square Woods: Berger Carol J to Lohrmann Glenn, $202,500
Circle Square Woods: Zoccoli Louise J to Otto Daryl Tr, $219,000
Circle Square Woods: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Thompson Geoffrey S, $117,006
Citrus Park: Rodriguez Jorge Antonio to Aiuto Ian, $285,000
Countryside Estates: Davis James A to Morales Gerson Raul Cucuname, $263,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Vicoli Erica Renee, $321,990
Deer Path: HTM Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc., $332,080.52
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Hamilton William H Jr, $384,050
Edgewood: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Freeman Donald D, $168,850
Fort McCoy: Henry Zach to Carroll Dustin, $135,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to White Paul William Jr, $335,494
Heritage Hills: Purchasing Fund 2019 2 LLC to Lyle Donald, $226,000
Hidden Lake: Denardis Cherise K to Jones Daisy, $369,000
Huntington: Pye Michael to Howell Blake, $595,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Caccamise John to Nwachukwu Michael, $340,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Kirkland Diane M to Powdar Vary, $358,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Zheng Zhengzhi to Thernival Marie Rosemanie, $384,900
Lake Diamond: MR4 LLC to DR Horton Inc., $255,000
Leeward Air Ranch: Rossi Barbara J to Sweeney Shelly L, $779,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Kirkland Diane Marie, $366,475
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Michaelson Sharon B, $381,035
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Riggs Caire A, $530,440
Marion County: Lopez Amado G to Tracy Philip F, $60,000
Marion County: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $61,000
Marion County: Shaw Betty to Cain Connie, $62,500
Marion County: Johnson Michelle to Rodriguez Oberto T, $73,500
Marion County: Hoefer Thomas W to Loudy Karen S, $74,000
Marion County: Eddy Linda B to Johnson Don, $75,000
Marion County: Coleman Donald A to Rettinger Harry T Jr, $75,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Borders Erma Ruth, $76,800
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ferngren Pearl, $94,450
Marion County: Hinton Catherine D to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $100,000
Marion County: Snyder Dennis L to Gaffka Daniel, $100,000
Marion County: Lesieur Rene B L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $104,000
Marion County: Land Man Holdings LLC to Lloyd Jeriah, $104,500
Marion County: Martinez Alejandro to Land Man Holdings LLC, $104,500
Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Trem Christopher, $116,900
Marion County: Lane John R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $119,600
Marion County: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Seefelt Properties LLC, $119,900
Marion County: Lundy Jane M to Hammond Timothy J, $120,000
Marion County: Hilderbrandt Lois Elizabeth to Lundy Jane M, $120,000
Marion County: Auciello Francesco P to Barreto Giovanny Jose, $124,000
Marion County: Fleming Genevieve Gomori to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $125,000
Marion County: Bruner Sarah M to Bright Home Property Investments LLC, $125,899
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Estes Irene B, $141,500
Marion County: Bradley Erica M to Wall Rosemarie, $145,900
Marion County: Harrison Steven Patrick to Homeinc LLC, $150,000
Marion County: Herbst Scott Kenneth to Barrett Jackie J Tr, $152,000
Marion County: Plail Nina to Rachal Shannon M, $155,000
Marion County: Lenart Matt to York Raymond, $158,000
Marion County: Bambery Toni Marie to Hall Edwin L, $160,000
Marion County: Lin Tao to Teamwork Construction LLC, $160,000
Marion County: Durant Hillary to Diaz Jose Manuel, $163,000
Marion County: Hutto Daniel to Salser Jacob, $168,000
Marion County: Ocala Pines LLC to Hernandez Roberto Membreno, $168,500
Marion County: Tazzetto Ramona H to Garcia Carla Lorena Molina, $175,000
Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Mohammed Sohaib, $180,000
Marion County: Homeinc LLC to Johnson Jimmy, $184,990
Marion County: Schneider Staci to McCutcheon Laura, $185,000
Marion County: Niedelman Dina to Orta Alexander Emmanuel, $203,000
Marion County: Lewis Gregory R to Norcross Kelley Elizabeth, $210,000
Marion County: Salt Springs Serendipity LLC to Candel Antonio, $220,000
Marion County: Retherford Kraigen to Austin Haylee Jade, $225,000
Marion County: Pfloyd Android to Blue Advance LLC, $244,900
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vaidila Andrius, $265,750
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Springs James P Jr, $281,525
Marion County: Hayden Development Group LLC to Bennett Christopher D, $300,000
Marion County: New Perspective Healthy Living LLC to Bbg9 LLC, $320,000
Marion County: City Light Church Inc to Gifford Robert, $350,000
Marion County: Miller Joy Markham to Mobley Leon Craig, $356,965
Marion County: Nobles Cecelia to Herb Dane E, $400,000
Marion County: Ammerman John D to Princess Brandy Properties LLC, $574,000
Marion County: Aguilar Fidencia Hilda to Cordell Mary L, $684,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Radiant Credit Union, $1,925,000
Marion Landing: Swett Laider Mercedes to Umarvadia Kalpana A, $241,000
Marion Oaks: Lowrey David E to Bbg Real Estate Investments LLC, $64,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Tomicich Edward, $73,900
Marion Oaks: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to Jlo Homes LLC, $95,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Cerro Marjorie E, $104,300
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Juliet Building USA LLC, $108,100
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Campbell Elaine S, $108,200
Marion Oaks: Turner Grace Marie to Bracara Capital LLC, $126,650
Marion Oaks: Miller Donald C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $146,600
Marion Oaks: Tejada Bellalina to Courtney Jalisa Lynn, $175,000
Marion Oaks: Barlow Kevin L to Slocum Daniel, $182,000
Marion Oaks: Luciano Emilia to Smith Micheal James Brice, $223,000
Marion Oaks: Robinson Chasity to V&A Investment Properties LLC, $240,000
Marion Oaks: San Loren Team LLC to Lopez Modesto, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Thornton Edith M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $248,200
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Graham Alexis, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Gonzalez Elianis Hervis, $250,000
Marion Oaks: JP Development Group Inc to Ramos Judalys, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Trade In Holdings LLC to Marius Ennisse Jack, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Alazo Erich, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Construction LLC to Kalapotliev Ginka D, $277,650
Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 4 LLC to Singh Jasmattie, $277,900
Marion Oaks: Bbg Poinciana LLC to Divert Carlo, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Michael II to Toro Joshua, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Rainford Judith A to Cleger Raul Ramirez, $283,000
Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Sierra Ocampo Alejandro, $285,000
Marion Oaks: GF Property Holdings LLC to Ravelo Adan, $286,500
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Louis Matthew, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Zahoer Lilly Lilouty to Messenger Christine Marie, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Williams Darian S to Huertas Joel, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Vilmo Marie Rosette Gregoire, $290,000
Marion Oaks: M3C Home Investments LLC to Diaz Amarilis, $298,990
Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Garcia Thiara Isabel Velez, $315,000
Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Galindez Wilmer, $325,000
Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Jb Multiple Services LLC, $332,500
Marion Oaks: Mosley Sharlene M to Canizalez Elmer, $338,000
McIntosh: Kilgore Brian L to Kilgore Brian L, $109,059.08
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Howe Jennifer to Pinilla Alberto, $150,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Skorka Joseph Christopher, $315,000
Oakcrest Estates: Worsham Myra C to Johnson Meridith Ann, $259,000
Oakcrest Estates: Calvert Denis N to Cintron Rene J, $265,000
Oak Run: Horan Maureen E to Thompson Pepper C, $298,800
Oak Run Neighborhood: Rothman Martin S to Cloud9 Estates LLC, $90,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Dazevedo Nancy A to Vernon John Preston Jr, $199,500
Oak Run Neighborhood: Theise Michael H to Mayton Edward Scott, $220,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Priscott Arthur to Killion Roger L, $245,000
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $186,960
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Zeek Christopher M, $338,990
Ocala Estates: Stangry Charlotte M Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $103,500
Ocala Gardens: Thomas Judith K to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $115,375
Ocala Gardens: Blanchard Pamela to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $124,175
Ocala Gardens: Isaacs Patricia W to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $192,650
Ocala Gardens: Phillips Loretta C to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $208,700
Ocala Heights: Bennett Doyle to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $152,417.50
Ocala Heights: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Supry Chesterine A, $314,575
Ocala Highlands Estates: Hernandez Elba Iris to Newhall John Samuel Jr, $168,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Velazquez Victor M to Lynch Peter, $320,000
Ocala Palms: Park Carolyn J to Hardy Thomas Nolan Jr, $335,900
Ocala Palms: Ulis Carole J to Neunaber Daniel Douglas, $385,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Martin Janet M, $271,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Flowers Charles Albert, $272,990
Ocala Preserve: Rowe Norval Edward to Hickey Dorothy, $325,000
Ocala Preserve: Ruzzler George Anthony Jr to Tanguay Carl, $380,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Richards James E Iii, $523,385
Ocala Ridge: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019 4, $94,001
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Depetrillo Donna to Jam1 Prestige LLC, $315,975
On Top of the World: Lawrence Diana D to Jones James E, $289,500
Orange Blossom Hills: Unity Development Investments LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $165,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Alvarez & Sons Construction Corp to Zabbara Jina, $270,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Oneal Ryan to Todaro Vincent A, $279,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Alvarez & Sons Construction Corp to Su Li Chwen, $280,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Legacy Homes Fl LLC to Medrano Fernando, $318,500
Pine Run Estates: Morin Larry L to Jean Sarah Bixby, $225,000
Rainbow Acres: Wagner Melissa to Narvaez Ricardo A Barreiro, $188,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Curtin Donna, $225,000
Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc to Garcia Gabriel, $314,444
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Apex Housing Investment Solutions LLC to Harris Christie N, $175,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Arman Mark to Meyer Eric, $255,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Oak Avenue Development LLC to Koning Fredrick Chester, $262,000
Rainbow Springs: Gammino Joseph to Biango Paul, $86,453.76
Rainbow Springs: Biango Paul to Pecnik James P, $285,000
Remington Oaks: Fox Real Estate Family Limited Partnership to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $110,000
Rolling Hills: Avni Commercial LLC to Chaimowitz Jason, $85,000
Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Szol Anna, $450,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Lupien Carrie to Winter Paul K, $380,000
Sabal Park: PYP USA LLC to Alvarez Luz Angela, $270,000
Shady Road Acres: Camargo Frank to Hamaway Nicholas, $880,000
Silver Springs Shores: Zeiss Kim J Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $68,977
Silver Springs Shores: Ransom Deborah E to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $90,000
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Zaensi Investments LLC, $117,100
Silver Springs Shores: Henry Everton George to Bbamt Investment LLC, $157,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sutton Sidney J to Kempf Lynne Marie, $175,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Drexler Andrew L, $203,200
Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Port Charlotte Bay LLC, $223,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Suero Carlos, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Cucuta Estefanie M Olivo, $229,990
Silver Springs Shores: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 1 to Mangual Gabriel Leduan, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties LLC to Berry Dillon Lee, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Lawrie Meresa, $253,990
Silver Springs Shores: Figueroa Wilfredo to Flores Roberto Franco, $259,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gracol Usa LLC to Sabatino Gaetano, $275,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Thibideau Jack P to Moore Greg W, $385,000
Spruce Creek South: Patterson Gail I to Carlson George Robert, $200,000
Spruce Creek South: Endicott Sheila to Walwik William, $249,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ponelies Erika, $362,050
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Boyer Dudley J Jr, $366,910
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Emslie Stewart W to Twisdale James B Tr, $387,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mccloy Keith D to Roelandts George Tr, $402,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Giroux Southern Joseph, $416,620
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Edwards Dorothy J, $417,550
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Michaelson Sharon B to Galloway Daniel Scott, $436,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Nelson Duane L, $460,970
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Barbour Timothy P Tr, $529,880
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rotto Bryan Wade, $548,410
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Schiefer Patricia Ann, $548,470
Stone Hill: Fleming Genevieve Gomori to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $137,175
Stone Hill: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ochipa Mary, $427,100
Stonecrest: Whitsett Leonard D to Themak Garry, $280,000
Stonecrest: Beckett William Henry to Meinzer Michael P, $299,500
Stonecrest: Gunion Cynthia R to Kelso Daniel P, $385,000
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Santa Lillian, $293,800
Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Burden Jamaal, $323,000
Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Escalera Antonio Rojas, $340,900
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Naive Tiffanie Irene, $341,690
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Wolfe Kirk to Harrold James, $240,000
Sun Country Estates: Olson Anthony E to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $79,304
Sun Country Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hendricker Esther Rebecca, $94,500
Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $304,864
Tanglewoods: Castro Jose to Ahmed Shari Copeland, $252,500
Timberwood: Hester Nicole Irene to Marrs Adam, $445,000
Villages of Marion: Hyer Louise A to Sunshine Family Properties LLC, $260,000
Villages of Marion: Perlak Denise M Est to Corbett David M, $269,000
Villages of Marion: Donen Connie S to Blanco Paul K, $305,000
Villages of Marion: Bick Janet A to Alton Deena, $316,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Olson Dan B, $339,215
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Botta Mark E, $357,740
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Thompson Martin, $436,875
Woodland Glen: Walton Marie Beals to Schmitt Elaine, $145,000
Woods & Lakes: Boguslawski Walter J to Beals Catherine L, $180,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion