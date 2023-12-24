How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Campos Patricia Mojica, $298,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Navarrette Marina Isabel, $298,990

Avonlea: Angel Walter to Harp Michael, $130,000

Bahia Oaks: Avila Enna I to Fox Barry G, $98,900

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Michelle Farmer, $410,000

Belleview: Terry Leslie Est to Breeher Kara, $90,000

Belleview: Davidson Ronald to Mota Fermin A, $280,000

Belleview: Gonzalez Hector D to Gordillo Carlos, $320,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Bracara Capital LLC to Arriaga Luis Felipe Arita, $235,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Zambrano Ana Maria, $239,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nguyen Khanh Quoc, $239,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Perry Anthony L, $243,500

Belleview Heights Estates: Level Up Construction LLC to Rivera Edwin Enrique Medina, $310,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Hopkins Jack B to Netishen Land Holdings LLC, $80,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Kerrs LLC to Castro Cynthia L, $180,000

Breezewood Estates: Snyder Joy to Feagans Dustin, $180,000

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to De Jesus Miguel Dariel, $397,350

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Bruesewitz Scott David, $442,600

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Anne Anvita, $311,285

Calesa Township: Shawhan Wendy Anne to Hocknell William, $320,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Molero Melissa Villalobos, $337,640

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Runge John W, $343,465

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rivera Rivera Ruth S, $358,475

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Laursen Brian Kent, $369,990

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Puyot Darwin Ison, $371,295

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Aponte Kevin Noel Del Valle, $449,285

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Alvarado Giovani, $501,500

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Raymond Bruce N, $590,045

Cherrywood Estates: Sun Country Holdings LLC to Aronofsky Lynn L, $181,000

Cherrywood Estates: Mcginnes Lisa Lynn to Aiken Maureen, $235,000

Circle Square Woods: Bannon Mark K to Lehto Jean M, $170,000

City of Ocala: Hoenstine James M to Cgmk 20W Ssb LLC, $695,000

Deer Path: Lee Gary S to Nattier Inc., $110,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Reisman Theresa Catherine, $294,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Tarano Yamir, $365,990

Diamond Ridge: Luscier Eric to Luscier Justin, $242,500

Golden Glen: Nichols Cynthia L to Gray Robin H, $490,000

Golden Ocala: Mendola Anthony P to Gaynor Alison Bass, $2,300,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Zandes Troy Christopher, $401,380

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dunford Michelle Patricia, $358,480

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Solomon Yvette Joanna, $335,932

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Santiago Monica, $299,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Nguyen Jennifer Nga, $312,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Palacios Abbigail Olivia, $319,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook,5335 Sw 49Th Avenue LLC to Camacho Romel D, $355,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Lin Yangtian, $395,140

Hidden Lake: Eisner Anne Todd to Dixon Campbell J, $105,000

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Eustaquio Anthony R, $400,000

Indian Pines: Pfriender Cindy to Opendoor Property Trust I, $341,300

Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Mikotowicz Michael, $73,726

JB Ranch: Wright Janice to Campion Claire M, $260,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Rivera Allen Angel, $351,045

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Opendoor Property Trust I to Hijuelos Luis Alberto, $313,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Marrero Basilio to Hare Carina, $330,000

Lake Diamond: D R Horton Inc. to Vasquez Christian Emilia, $282,990

Lake Diamond: D R Horton Inc. to Dennison Santosha Kantrell, $299,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: McGee Gary L to Pilarczyk Ervin Robert Jr, $87,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Smith Donald L to Colbern Timothy, $130,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: St. Pierre Jody to Skoglund Folke Ivar Jr, $160,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Orbit Trading Inc. to Stermer Carolyn, $235,000

Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Godwin Jordyn Elizabeth to Belanger Lawrence, $205,000

Lake Weir Heights: Florida Powerful Group Inc. to Palmer Ronald, $80,000

Lake Weir Heights: Gay Andrew to Sumida Jacqueline J, $274,000

Laurel Wood: Ramirez Dionisio to Galvan David, $550,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Stevenson Lourdes Caridad, $315,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Dye Thomas Kevin, $330,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Espinosa Efren Minguer, $335,975

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Robert Eugene Kociecki Revocable Trust, $336,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Marino Julie Shields, $369,980

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Way Michael to Castaneda Cesar, $340,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ruiz Ana, $300,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lay Kenneth E, $420,000

Marion County: Royal Prominent Properties LLC to Lopez Chayanne, $60,950

Marion County: Bundick James J to Vargas Erika Alexandra, $72,500

Marion County: Kroehle Beth A to Martin Curtis, $73,000

Marion County: Roza Property Management LLC to Aponte John J, $75,000

Marion County: Torres Iris D Tirado to Fuss Erica Amber, $85,000

Marion County: Bonick LLC to Colonial Investment LLC, $87,500

Marion County: Lutz Billie G to Pelico Maria, $90,000

Marion County: Rxd Properties LLC to Carvajal Ernesto Jose, $93,000

Marion County: Kirk Boone Inc. to DC Bush & Tree LLC, $95,000

Marion County: Stephenson Sidney H Jr to Demchak Karen, $100,000

Marion County: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to 49 Walnut Court LLC, $110,000

Marion County: Torres Nelson Lugo to Ruiz Adrian Ornelas, $120,000

Marion County: Bil Investment Properteis LLC to Misra Kathleen, $129,000

Marion County: Gray Joshua C to Kuzava Joseph, $130,000

Marion County: Kezel Vincent to Parken Michael T Sr, $132,835

Marion County: Mack Virlean to Olga De La Hoz Homes LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Ocala Industrial LLC to Mathis Properties LLC, $155,000

Marion County: Bolomey Robert Christopher to J & H Homes LLC, $155,000

Marion County: Godwin Edith A to Castillo Melissa Yvonne, $168,000

Marion County: Acosta Yamila to Soto Alexandra Marie, $175,000

Marion County: Lorick Rick to Schult John, $179,000

Marion County: Farinash Jerrold to Garr Daulton R, $200,000

Marion County: Ocala Partners to Strickland Mark, $200,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Mukherjee Sambaran, $206,480

Marion County: Fernando Homs Pa to Willidford Amanda, $209,990

Marion County: Bills Marjorie Lynn to Beatham Ayesha, $210,000

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Armogan Pradeep, $215,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Lopes Felipe Ordovas, $219,480

Marion County: Pender Lynda M to Kassick Barbara, $225,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Caviedes Harvey Acuna, $233,475

Marion County: Kipp Darryll to Leone VInc.ent, $235,000

Marion County: Denardis Gregory Paul to Colley Braeden, $240,000

Marion County: Brown Maria to Ocala Oasis LLC, $243,500

Marion County: Cgb Investment Properties LLC to Stout Kari, $244,900

Marion County: Burgoyne Devin A to Erickson Erica Marie, $250,000

Marion County: Crenshaw Carl E to Moscato James C, $258,000

Marion County: Hersey Scott to Rigg Daniel, $260,000

Marion County: Spring Jeremy to Foreman Desiree Reana, $267,500

Marion County: Perez Nicholas to Migoyo Ibis Leon, $267,900

Marion County: Lheureux Marc Paul to Real Estate Moves Us LLC, $280,000

Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Shuler Nicole, $289,500

Marion County: Mathis Nevels Lisa K to Landry Morgan M, $293,000

Marion County: Gissy Hwy 328 Farm LLC to Birdwell Karen, $300,000

Marion County: Lopez Austin to Coffin Carolyn, $326,000

Marion County: Johnson Jared to Treber Lorena A, $340,000

Marion County: Ue Homebuyer LLC to Randazzo Vincent, $382,000

Marion County: Phillips William to Lannigan Stephen T, $389,250

Marion County: K&J91 LLC to M & S Property Holdings LLC, $435,000

Marion County: Chrenenko Peggy L to Macleod Linda, $450,000

Marion County: Osborne John A to Wilson Shawn W, $455,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Trutt Michael C, $466,700

Marion County: 10400 Se 138Th Pl Rd LLC to Rmbr LLC, $475,000

Marion County: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sapp Garrett E, $495,500

Marion County: North Central District Of The Florida Conference Of The United Methodist Church Inc. to Bright John Benjamin, $500,000

Marion County: 1001 NE 77 Land Trust to Jason Lyons LLC, $575,000

Marion County: Dalen Jesse to Dwv LLC, $650,000

Marion County: City Of Ocala to Airport 7 Ocala LLC, $760,000

Marion County: Davis C Wayne to Follin Peggy J, $800,000

Marion County: Merle Smith Nicolette to Guinan Susan, $875,000

Marion County: Ashley E Newsome & Teresa A Newsome LLC to Hacienda Hills Farm LLC, $950,000

Marion County: Carjac LLC to Heckenberg Carol Jane Tr, $1,000,000

Marion County: Anaston Karas Kim to Cline Eric J, $1,080,000

Marion County: Riemer Ronny to Berkhout Yvonne, $1,100,000

Marion County: Kimberden Farm Inc. to Moore Acres LLC, $1,190,000

Marion County: E One Inc. to Swift Transportation Co Of Arizona LLC, $1,207,483

Marion County: Sadhimaa Real Estate LLC to Sukh Invesco LLC, $1,500,000

Marion County: Kp Direct LLC to Nw 25Th 830 LLC, $1,500,000

Marion County: Ocala Fl Propco LLC to 1501 Se 24Th Rd Fl Owner LLC, $8,166,000

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to 2M Services LLC, $74,000

Marion Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores C LLC, $106,800

Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores D LLC, $107,000

Marion Oaks: Unity Development Investment LLC to Lgi Homes Florida LLC, $108,800

Marion Oaks: Gamble Cecelia B to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $140,000

Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores E LLC, $143,500

Marion Oaks: Torres Cesar Antonio to Honore Estate LLC, $145,000

Marion Oaks: Merced Ana to Mendez Yvett Nahir Reveron, $145,000

Marion Oaks: Colbert Karin to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $155,000

Marion Oaks: Bonilla Elba Rosario to Roman Jansen Hernandez, $180,000

Marion Oaks: Heppner Julian C to Slifer Jack, $231,000

Marion Oaks: Rojudhai Investments LLC to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $239,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ellis Andra, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gomez&Gonzalez Investments LLC, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Birnbaum Gregg, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Charriez Hector, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Itara Diane, $257,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Kick Rebecca Lynn, $258,000

Marion Oaks: Boavista Properties LLC to Santiago Kimberly, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Gandhi Trupti to Hardin David Edward, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Usewicz Danielle, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Real North LLC to Diaz Yosbel, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Bray Christopher Marcus, $269,218

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Cole Julissa, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Luxar Construction LLC to Belcastro Donna, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Roper Chelsea, $270,296

Marion Oaks: Gf Proeprty Holdings LLC to Helios 34 LLC, $274,500

Marion Oaks: Real North LLC to Mauri Kendry Nunez, $276,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Texidor Esteban, $278,990

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Trudell William K Jr, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Herrero Property Investments LLC to Starks Craig, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Cash Jessica Ann, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Lopez Miguel Angel Candelario, $285,627

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Alvarez Jose Albino, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Bagwandeen Sonia Malleen, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Burgos Orville Ortiz, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Cc Oaks Investments LLC to Harber Joanne, $295,900

Marion Oaks: Booker Forrest L to Gray Michael, $300,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Wilkerson Dominitta Renee, $304,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Dinkins Angela Nicole, $305,990

Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investments LLC to Bowhnlein Kenneth Joseph, $312,000

Marion Oaks: Founders Capital LLC to Pena Danny M, $319,900

Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Rivera Wilfredo, $323,900

Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Romero Miguel Mariano, $328,000

Marion Oaks: Clarke Alisha to Bailey Krista Marie, $340,000

Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Malala & Twins LLC, $414,990

Marion Oaks: Laja Investments LLC to Midway Homes LLC, $425,000

Marion Oaks: Munizaga Ricardo to Torres Leonard, $549,000

Meadow Ridge: Williams John G to Boyce Spencer, $368,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Frye Krystle to Gambill Valerie Renee, $635,000

MeadowView/Meadow View: Supreme Home Buyers LLC to Molinari Ibc LLC, $164,900

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Williams Ellen E to Stossel Laurie L, $375,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Troup Terry C Jr to Mg Ocala LLC, $600,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Perez Judith M to Star Gate Farm LLC, $850,000

Oak Creek Caverns: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Bx3Holdings Inc., $475,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Williams Nathan William, $306,750

Oak Run: Kulick Leslie A to Hinkelman Joyce E, $177,000

Oak Run: Chitwood Hal D to Shaffer Lee M, $292,000

Oak Run: Herold Patricia A to Reyes Robert A, $305,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Okler Martha R to Gundlach Linda, $195,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Woudwyk Willie Jr to Stover Robert M, $300,400

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Mink Patrick Jole to Amalytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC, $324,900

Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ortiz Esteban, $381,050

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Socorro Andres Eduardo Morales, $325,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Cyg Investments Corp, $323,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Martinez Raul Ayala, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Hadley Ivan Dale, $299,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Jowers Larry Dewayne, $277,490

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Lobban Melesia, $277,990

Ocala Estates: Rivera Angel Diaz to Neff James Sruart Ii, $150,000

Ocala Estates: Dias Alvin to Vega Alfredo, $164,000

Ocala Estates: Bien Aime Helene to Rivera Maria, $250,000

Ocala Heights: Lefevre Tracy to Peryea Nicole, $160,000

Ocala Palms: Resker Magdoina Tr to Vangennep Roy A, $220,000

Ocala Palms: Laputka John G Est to Uhlenbrauck Harold J, $250,000

Ocala Palms: Opiekun Anne M to Mehn Ronald W, $260,000

Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Bradshaw Earle Gregory Tr, $227,000

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Dicks Oliver Constantin, $239,900

Ocala Park Estates: Olsen David W to Padilla Alejandro, $265,777

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Herrera Montserrat Maria, $271,460

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Spray Jeffrey, $284,460

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Reichert Sarah Vaughan, $322,300

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Cook David G, $374,670

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Anapakula Sudhesh Narasimhulu, $437,740

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Brownell Christopher Carson, $464,685

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Dugan Dana R Tr, $487,990

Ocala Waterway Estates: Unity Development Investments LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc., $104,800

Ocala Waterway Estates: Berry Jack R to A&J Property Investments LLC, $136,548

Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vieira Tony A, $402,750

On Top of the World: Driver Michael L to Armstrong Kevin John, $340,000

On Top of the World: Romanoski Madeleine J to Weiss Daniel R Tr, $379,000

On Top of the World: Bennet Dargie to Cressey Ruth E, $325,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Scott Caroline E to Benitez Bonnie Mary, $165,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Bedard Angela to Gvo Investment LLC, $169,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Su Li Chwen to Spink Linda, $275,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Fre Homes LLC to Banks Michael Kenneth, $338,000

Palm Cay: Aronofsky Lynn Lois to Harden Larry Eugene, $182,000

Palm Cay: Barrett Carol L to Bussell Roberta Mary, $195,000

Palm Cay: Evans Dawn to Nitschke Vickie Ann, $205,000

Palm Cay: Delai Joseph T to Hill Ruth Ann, $207,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Tomm Ryan Jeffrey, $337,500

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Farley Celeste N, $353,985

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Anderson Melissa, $368,940

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Trochez Carlos Alberto, $371,780

Pine Run Estates: Opio Jose Luis to Iglesia Mauricio A C, $430,000

Pine Run Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Western Run Capital Management Trust, $102,001

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Lentz Judith J to Eder Thomas, $295,000

Rainbow Acres: Cade Steven A to Abely Gerald E, $300,000

Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Fernandez Manuel, $332,000

Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Delano Niel Alexander, $223,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Kaufman Leonard, $225,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Vaughn Autumn R, $235,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Davis Jane W to Kemp Thomas E, $237,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hoobler James to Vaa Management LLC, $277,000

Rainbow Park: Kandler Lynn M to Gawronski Charles Michael, $95,000

Rainbow Springs: Avizinis Paul to Munsey Kelley Bea, $290,000

Rainbow Springs: Smith Earl S to Clark Butch H, $320,000

Rainbow Springs: McGinnis Erik to Rodriguez Jose Angel Soto, $350,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Krieger Joanna to Bletsch Virginia, $232,900

Rolling Hills: Dunning Pike Sarah to Lambert Debra Rose, $645,000

Rolling Hills: Flowers Robert J to Reiche Lawrence E, $785,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Group Capital 2 LLC to Amador Isabella, $235,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Cleophat Richard Ciceron, $263,400

Rolling Ranch Estates: Dennis Cyndel Madison to Cengiz Onorina, $273,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Cortes Fernando to Cannata Kurt, $385,000

Silver Springs: Durst Dennis to Jones Outfitters LLC, $748,600

Silver Springs: Southside Performance LLC to Fire Rock Pub LLC, $500,000

Silver Springs Shores: Scott Amy to Ramirez Angel L Justo, $86,500

Silver Springs Shores: Laviolette Jason to Ramirez Angel L Justo, $86,500

Silver Springs Shores: Unity Development Investments LLC to Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC, $100,000

Silver Springs Shores: Blake Audley to International Developments LLC, $157,500

Silver Springs Shores: New Venture Properties LLC to Castaneda Hector, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pacifici Theodore J Jr to Roos Amanda, $229,900

Silver Springs Shores: Longview Drive LLC to Harrinarain Jasmattie, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mitchell Keriann to Estrada Annette Susana, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Tehrani Gricel Caban to Santana Melbin, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Vanegas Sofia A to Ann Kubehl Irrevocable Trust, $236,000

Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Irwin Daniel, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lowrey Ruby to Persaud Donna, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Dana Ronald to Landon Michael, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gibson Alivia Ann to Sorrell Kenneth, $257,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Berkowitz Alan, $263,400

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $265,098

Silver Springs Shores: Smith Sara L to Nelson Brittany R, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Assets Usa LLC to Liborio Mejia LLC, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Oak Avenue Developpment LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Mid Florida Distributers Inc. to Sarrubbo Kim A, $285,000

Silver Springs Shores: Rodriguez Elias to Ferrel Amanda Faye, $290,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Campbell Jean, $292,750

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to King Virginia, $299,900

Silver Springs Shores: Quintana Beatriz Valdes to Cruz Leonel, $300,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ortiz Johnny to Parlapalli Bharath, $300,000

Silver Springs Shores: Esposito Angelia to Gagne Analyn, $340,000

Silver Springs Shores: Cherry Eric Merrill to Mccullen Frank, $370,000

Silver Run: Bruesewitz Scott David to Smith Kristopher, $385,000

Sparr: Gray Daniel Frank III to Booker Forrest, $799,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Looney William M Iii to Fickes Randy L, $301,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Denne Gerard R Sr to Raptis Constantine N Tr, $350,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Hazen Kathy L to Berteaux David, $364,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Edmonds Philip W to Gratz Richard E, $417,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Emery Arthur E to Hutton Phillip M, $268,000

Spruce Creek South: Castellano Anthony Francis Jr to Storts Rodney, $165,000

Spruce Creek South: Sandler Diane L to Maser Judith A, $242,000

Spruce Creek South: Holeton Todd D to Wilcox Daniel Forrest Tr, $292,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Serpica Audrey, $377,910

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Jaffe Paul Joseph to Knight Paul E, $385,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rubin Jenae Carol, $402,350

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Buenrostro Angel, $404,007.67

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Grossinger Kathleen J, $437,130

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Edge Stephen W, $441,140

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Williams Larry D, $445,330

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Fredrick Robert A to Roesler Clayton A, $550,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Greenway Samuel S, $550,120

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Boyer Dudley J Jr to Kraushaar Kevin J, $552,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Coe Keith Alan, $587,210

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Webb Stephen Dale to Herman Herbert H, $750,000

Stonecrest: Ren Hong to Ren Hong, $150,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to De Jesus Irmarie Aponte, $332,650

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eccles Bernard C Tr, $293,200

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brundick Holly Anita, $398,520

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Catalfamo Peter Jr to Jerome Charles, $279,900

Summerton South: Schiefer Patricia A to Boulware Don Yvorn, $535,000

Villages of Marion: Gilbert Josephine V to Krieger Sharon M, $292,000

Villages of Marion: Laclair Darwin Earl to Bauer Robert, $333,000

Villages of Marion: Hatton Lee E to R M Blerman LLC, $334,100

Villages of Marion: Runde William J to Fattibene Robert V, $345,000

Villages of Marion: Chayet Elizabeth to Tedeschi Gaetano T, $350,000

Villages of Marion: Raley Lois E to Rouleau Paul, $382,000

Villages of Marion: Gambini George J Iii to Mouch Timothy A, $414,780

Villages of Marion: McCauley Judith Ann to Noel Larry Ray, $425,000

Villages of Marion: Smith Ralph T to Johnson John R, $459,880

Villages of Marion: Giese Harold L to Edelman Patricia, $730,000

Virmillion Estates: Comaianni Antonio to Uz Aymee, $150,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mcclafferty Richard G, $365,000

Weybourne Landing: Rostiser Debbie Lynn to Fontana Richard, $400,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mckenney Donald E, $443,030

Willow Oaks: Hunter Randall Chad to Dunham Pinney Jakob, $275,000

Windstream: Edward Jones Trust Company Tr to Cecere Brett A, $265,000

Wineberry: Wasson Lou Anne K to Arruda Kimo I, $206,500

Woods & Lakes: Melendez Jose to Charles L Peffley Revocable Trust, $135,000

Woods & Lakes: Professional Speech & Hearing Specialists Inc. to Marion Community Hospital Inc., $207,500

Woods & Lakes: Bald Patricia Taft to Marion Community Hospital Inc., $207,500

Woods & Lakes: Tier 1 Properties LLC to Dedelow William, $225,000

