How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Campos Patricia Mojica, $298,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Navarrette Marina Isabel, $298,990
Avonlea: Angel Walter to Harp Michael, $130,000
Bahia Oaks: Avila Enna I to Fox Barry G, $98,900
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Michelle Farmer, $410,000
Belleview: Terry Leslie Est to Breeher Kara, $90,000
Belleview: Davidson Ronald to Mota Fermin A, $280,000
Belleview: Gonzalez Hector D to Gordillo Carlos, $320,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Bracara Capital LLC to Arriaga Luis Felipe Arita, $235,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Zambrano Ana Maria, $239,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nguyen Khanh Quoc, $239,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Perry Anthony L, $243,500
Belleview Heights Estates: Level Up Construction LLC to Rivera Edwin Enrique Medina, $310,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Hopkins Jack B to Netishen Land Holdings LLC, $80,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Kerrs LLC to Castro Cynthia L, $180,000
Breezewood Estates: Snyder Joy to Feagans Dustin, $180,000
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to De Jesus Miguel Dariel, $397,350
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Bruesewitz Scott David, $442,600
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Anne Anvita, $311,285
Calesa Township: Shawhan Wendy Anne to Hocknell William, $320,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Molero Melissa Villalobos, $337,640
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Runge John W, $343,465
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rivera Rivera Ruth S, $358,475
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Laursen Brian Kent, $369,990
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Puyot Darwin Ison, $371,295
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Aponte Kevin Noel Del Valle, $449,285
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Alvarado Giovani, $501,500
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Raymond Bruce N, $590,045
Cherrywood Estates: Sun Country Holdings LLC to Aronofsky Lynn L, $181,000
Cherrywood Estates: Mcginnes Lisa Lynn to Aiken Maureen, $235,000
Circle Square Woods: Bannon Mark K to Lehto Jean M, $170,000
City of Ocala: Hoenstine James M to Cgmk 20W Ssb LLC, $695,000
Deer Path: Lee Gary S to Nattier Inc., $110,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Reisman Theresa Catherine, $294,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Tarano Yamir, $365,990
Diamond Ridge: Luscier Eric to Luscier Justin, $242,500
Golden Glen: Nichols Cynthia L to Gray Robin H, $490,000
Golden Ocala: Mendola Anthony P to Gaynor Alison Bass, $2,300,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Zandes Troy Christopher, $401,380
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dunford Michelle Patricia, $358,480
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Solomon Yvette Joanna, $335,932
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Santiago Monica, $299,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Nguyen Jennifer Nga, $312,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Palacios Abbigail Olivia, $319,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook,5335 Sw 49Th Avenue LLC to Camacho Romel D, $355,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Lin Yangtian, $395,140
Hidden Lake: Eisner Anne Todd to Dixon Campbell J, $105,000
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Eustaquio Anthony R, $400,000
Indian Pines: Pfriender Cindy to Opendoor Property Trust I, $341,300
Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Mikotowicz Michael, $73,726
JB Ranch: Wright Janice to Campion Claire M, $260,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Rivera Allen Angel, $351,045
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Opendoor Property Trust I to Hijuelos Luis Alberto, $313,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Marrero Basilio to Hare Carina, $330,000
Lake Diamond: D R Horton Inc. to Vasquez Christian Emilia, $282,990
Lake Diamond: D R Horton Inc. to Dennison Santosha Kantrell, $299,990
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: McGee Gary L to Pilarczyk Ervin Robert Jr, $87,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Smith Donald L to Colbern Timothy, $130,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: St. Pierre Jody to Skoglund Folke Ivar Jr, $160,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Orbit Trading Inc. to Stermer Carolyn, $235,000
Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Godwin Jordyn Elizabeth to Belanger Lawrence, $205,000
Lake Weir Heights: Florida Powerful Group Inc. to Palmer Ronald, $80,000
Lake Weir Heights: Gay Andrew to Sumida Jacqueline J, $274,000
Laurel Wood: Ramirez Dionisio to Galvan David, $550,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Stevenson Lourdes Caridad, $315,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Dye Thomas Kevin, $330,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Espinosa Efren Minguer, $335,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Robert Eugene Kociecki Revocable Trust, $336,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Marino Julie Shields, $369,980
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Way Michael to Castaneda Cesar, $340,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ruiz Ana, $300,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lay Kenneth E, $420,000
Marion County: Royal Prominent Properties LLC to Lopez Chayanne, $60,950
Marion County: Bundick James J to Vargas Erika Alexandra, $72,500
Marion County: Kroehle Beth A to Martin Curtis, $73,000
Marion County: Roza Property Management LLC to Aponte John J, $75,000
Marion County: Torres Iris D Tirado to Fuss Erica Amber, $85,000
Marion County: Bonick LLC to Colonial Investment LLC, $87,500
Marion County: Lutz Billie G to Pelico Maria, $90,000
Marion County: Rxd Properties LLC to Carvajal Ernesto Jose, $93,000
Marion County: Kirk Boone Inc. to DC Bush & Tree LLC, $95,000
Marion County: Stephenson Sidney H Jr to Demchak Karen, $100,000
Marion County: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to 49 Walnut Court LLC, $110,000
Marion County: Torres Nelson Lugo to Ruiz Adrian Ornelas, $120,000
Marion County: Bil Investment Properteis LLC to Misra Kathleen, $129,000
Marion County: Gray Joshua C to Kuzava Joseph, $130,000
Marion County: Kezel Vincent to Parken Michael T Sr, $132,835
Marion County: Mack Virlean to Olga De La Hoz Homes LLC, $150,000
Marion County: Ocala Industrial LLC to Mathis Properties LLC, $155,000
Marion County: Bolomey Robert Christopher to J & H Homes LLC, $155,000
Marion County: Godwin Edith A to Castillo Melissa Yvonne, $168,000
Marion County: Acosta Yamila to Soto Alexandra Marie, $175,000
Marion County: Lorick Rick to Schult John, $179,000
Marion County: Farinash Jerrold to Garr Daulton R, $200,000
Marion County: Ocala Partners to Strickland Mark, $200,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Mukherjee Sambaran, $206,480
Marion County: Fernando Homs Pa to Willidford Amanda, $209,990
Marion County: Bills Marjorie Lynn to Beatham Ayesha, $210,000
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Armogan Pradeep, $215,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Lopes Felipe Ordovas, $219,480
Marion County: Pender Lynda M to Kassick Barbara, $225,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Caviedes Harvey Acuna, $233,475
Marion County: Kipp Darryll to Leone VInc.ent, $235,000
Marion County: Denardis Gregory Paul to Colley Braeden, $240,000
Marion County: Brown Maria to Ocala Oasis LLC, $243,500
Marion County: Cgb Investment Properties LLC to Stout Kari, $244,900
Marion County: Burgoyne Devin A to Erickson Erica Marie, $250,000
Marion County: Crenshaw Carl E to Moscato James C, $258,000
Marion County: Hersey Scott to Rigg Daniel, $260,000
Marion County: Spring Jeremy to Foreman Desiree Reana, $267,500
Marion County: Perez Nicholas to Migoyo Ibis Leon, $267,900
Marion County: Lheureux Marc Paul to Real Estate Moves Us LLC, $280,000
Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Shuler Nicole, $289,500
Marion County: Mathis Nevels Lisa K to Landry Morgan M, $293,000
Marion County: Gissy Hwy 328 Farm LLC to Birdwell Karen, $300,000
Marion County: Lopez Austin to Coffin Carolyn, $326,000
Marion County: Johnson Jared to Treber Lorena A, $340,000
Marion County: Ue Homebuyer LLC to Randazzo Vincent, $382,000
Marion County: Phillips William to Lannigan Stephen T, $389,250
Marion County: K&J91 LLC to M & S Property Holdings LLC, $435,000
Marion County: Chrenenko Peggy L to Macleod Linda, $450,000
Marion County: Osborne John A to Wilson Shawn W, $455,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Trutt Michael C, $466,700
Marion County: 10400 Se 138Th Pl Rd LLC to Rmbr LLC, $475,000
Marion County: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sapp Garrett E, $495,500
Marion County: North Central District Of The Florida Conference Of The United Methodist Church Inc. to Bright John Benjamin, $500,000
Marion County: 1001 NE 77 Land Trust to Jason Lyons LLC, $575,000
Marion County: Dalen Jesse to Dwv LLC, $650,000
Marion County: City Of Ocala to Airport 7 Ocala LLC, $760,000
Marion County: Davis C Wayne to Follin Peggy J, $800,000
Marion County: Merle Smith Nicolette to Guinan Susan, $875,000
Marion County: Ashley E Newsome & Teresa A Newsome LLC to Hacienda Hills Farm LLC, $950,000
Marion County: Carjac LLC to Heckenberg Carol Jane Tr, $1,000,000
Marion County: Anaston Karas Kim to Cline Eric J, $1,080,000
Marion County: Riemer Ronny to Berkhout Yvonne, $1,100,000
Marion County: Kimberden Farm Inc. to Moore Acres LLC, $1,190,000
Marion County: E One Inc. to Swift Transportation Co Of Arizona LLC, $1,207,483
Marion County: Sadhimaa Real Estate LLC to Sukh Invesco LLC, $1,500,000
Marion County: Kp Direct LLC to Nw 25Th 830 LLC, $1,500,000
Marion County: Ocala Fl Propco LLC to 1501 Se 24Th Rd Fl Owner LLC, $8,166,000
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to 2M Services LLC, $74,000
Marion Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores C LLC, $106,800
Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores D LLC, $107,000
Marion Oaks: Unity Development Investment LLC to Lgi Homes Florida LLC, $108,800
Marion Oaks: Gamble Cecelia B to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $140,000
Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores E LLC, $143,500
Marion Oaks: Torres Cesar Antonio to Honore Estate LLC, $145,000
Marion Oaks: Merced Ana to Mendez Yvett Nahir Reveron, $145,000
Marion Oaks: Colbert Karin to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $155,000
Marion Oaks: Bonilla Elba Rosario to Roman Jansen Hernandez, $180,000
Marion Oaks: Heppner Julian C to Slifer Jack, $231,000
Marion Oaks: Rojudhai Investments LLC to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $239,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ellis Andra, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gomez&Gonzalez Investments LLC, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Birnbaum Gregg, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Charriez Hector, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Itara Diane, $257,900
Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Kick Rebecca Lynn, $258,000
Marion Oaks: Boavista Properties LLC to Santiago Kimberly, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Gandhi Trupti to Hardin David Edward, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Usewicz Danielle, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Real North LLC to Diaz Yosbel, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Bray Christopher Marcus, $269,218
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Cole Julissa, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Luxar Construction LLC to Belcastro Donna, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Roper Chelsea, $270,296
Marion Oaks: Gf Proeprty Holdings LLC to Helios 34 LLC, $274,500
Marion Oaks: Real North LLC to Mauri Kendry Nunez, $276,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Texidor Esteban, $278,990
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Trudell William K Jr, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Herrero Property Investments LLC to Starks Craig, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Cash Jessica Ann, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Lopez Miguel Angel Candelario, $285,627
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Alvarez Jose Albino, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Bagwandeen Sonia Malleen, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Burgos Orville Ortiz, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Cc Oaks Investments LLC to Harber Joanne, $295,900
Marion Oaks: Booker Forrest L to Gray Michael, $300,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Wilkerson Dominitta Renee, $304,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Dinkins Angela Nicole, $305,990
Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investments LLC to Bowhnlein Kenneth Joseph, $312,000
Marion Oaks: Founders Capital LLC to Pena Danny M, $319,900
Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Rivera Wilfredo, $323,900
Marion Oaks: Brite Properties Of Florida LLC to Romero Miguel Mariano, $328,000
Marion Oaks: Clarke Alisha to Bailey Krista Marie, $340,000
Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Malala & Twins LLC, $414,990
Marion Oaks: Laja Investments LLC to Midway Homes LLC, $425,000
Marion Oaks: Munizaga Ricardo to Torres Leonard, $549,000
Meadow Ridge: Williams John G to Boyce Spencer, $368,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Frye Krystle to Gambill Valerie Renee, $635,000
MeadowView/Meadow View: Supreme Home Buyers LLC to Molinari Ibc LLC, $164,900
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Williams Ellen E to Stossel Laurie L, $375,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Troup Terry C Jr to Mg Ocala LLC, $600,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Perez Judith M to Star Gate Farm LLC, $850,000
Oak Creek Caverns: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Bx3Holdings Inc., $475,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Williams Nathan William, $306,750
Oak Run: Kulick Leslie A to Hinkelman Joyce E, $177,000
Oak Run: Chitwood Hal D to Shaffer Lee M, $292,000
Oak Run: Herold Patricia A to Reyes Robert A, $305,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Okler Martha R to Gundlach Linda, $195,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Woudwyk Willie Jr to Stover Robert M, $300,400
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Mink Patrick Jole to Amalytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC, $324,900
Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ortiz Esteban, $381,050
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Socorro Andres Eduardo Morales, $325,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Cyg Investments Corp, $323,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Martinez Raul Ayala, $324,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Hadley Ivan Dale, $299,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Jowers Larry Dewayne, $277,490
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Lobban Melesia, $277,990
Ocala Estates: Rivera Angel Diaz to Neff James Sruart Ii, $150,000
Ocala Estates: Dias Alvin to Vega Alfredo, $164,000
Ocala Estates: Bien Aime Helene to Rivera Maria, $250,000
Ocala Heights: Lefevre Tracy to Peryea Nicole, $160,000
Ocala Palms: Resker Magdoina Tr to Vangennep Roy A, $220,000
Ocala Palms: Laputka John G Est to Uhlenbrauck Harold J, $250,000
Ocala Palms: Opiekun Anne M to Mehn Ronald W, $260,000
Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Bradshaw Earle Gregory Tr, $227,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Dicks Oliver Constantin, $239,900
Ocala Park Estates: Olsen David W to Padilla Alejandro, $265,777
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Herrera Montserrat Maria, $271,460
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Spray Jeffrey, $284,460
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Reichert Sarah Vaughan, $322,300
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Cook David G, $374,670
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Anapakula Sudhesh Narasimhulu, $437,740
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Brownell Christopher Carson, $464,685
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Dugan Dana R Tr, $487,990
Ocala Waterway Estates: Unity Development Investments LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc., $104,800
Ocala Waterway Estates: Berry Jack R to A&J Property Investments LLC, $136,548
Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vieira Tony A, $402,750
On Top of the World: Driver Michael L to Armstrong Kevin John, $340,000
On Top of the World: Romanoski Madeleine J to Weiss Daniel R Tr, $379,000
On Top of the World: Bennet Dargie to Cressey Ruth E, $325,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Scott Caroline E to Benitez Bonnie Mary, $165,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Bedard Angela to Gvo Investment LLC, $169,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Su Li Chwen to Spink Linda, $275,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Fre Homes LLC to Banks Michael Kenneth, $338,000
Palm Cay: Aronofsky Lynn Lois to Harden Larry Eugene, $182,000
Palm Cay: Barrett Carol L to Bussell Roberta Mary, $195,000
Palm Cay: Evans Dawn to Nitschke Vickie Ann, $205,000
Palm Cay: Delai Joseph T to Hill Ruth Ann, $207,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Tomm Ryan Jeffrey, $337,500
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Farley Celeste N, $353,985
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Anderson Melissa, $368,940
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Trochez Carlos Alberto, $371,780
Pine Run Estates: Opio Jose Luis to Iglesia Mauricio A C, $430,000
Pine Run Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Western Run Capital Management Trust, $102,001
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Lentz Judith J to Eder Thomas, $295,000
Rainbow Acres: Cade Steven A to Abely Gerald E, $300,000
Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Fernandez Manuel, $332,000
Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Delano Niel Alexander, $223,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Kaufman Leonard, $225,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Vaughn Autumn R, $235,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Davis Jane W to Kemp Thomas E, $237,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hoobler James to Vaa Management LLC, $277,000
Rainbow Park: Kandler Lynn M to Gawronski Charles Michael, $95,000
Rainbow Springs: Avizinis Paul to Munsey Kelley Bea, $290,000
Rainbow Springs: Smith Earl S to Clark Butch H, $320,000
Rainbow Springs: McGinnis Erik to Rodriguez Jose Angel Soto, $350,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Krieger Joanna to Bletsch Virginia, $232,900
Rolling Hills: Dunning Pike Sarah to Lambert Debra Rose, $645,000
Rolling Hills: Flowers Robert J to Reiche Lawrence E, $785,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Group Capital 2 LLC to Amador Isabella, $235,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Cleophat Richard Ciceron, $263,400
Rolling Ranch Estates: Dennis Cyndel Madison to Cengiz Onorina, $273,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Cortes Fernando to Cannata Kurt, $385,000
Silver Springs: Durst Dennis to Jones Outfitters LLC, $748,600
Silver Springs: Southside Performance LLC to Fire Rock Pub LLC, $500,000
Silver Springs Shores: Scott Amy to Ramirez Angel L Justo, $86,500
Silver Springs Shores: Laviolette Jason to Ramirez Angel L Justo, $86,500
Silver Springs Shores: Unity Development Investments LLC to Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC, $100,000
Silver Springs Shores: Blake Audley to International Developments LLC, $157,500
Silver Springs Shores: New Venture Properties LLC to Castaneda Hector, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pacifici Theodore J Jr to Roos Amanda, $229,900
Silver Springs Shores: Longview Drive LLC to Harrinarain Jasmattie, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mitchell Keriann to Estrada Annette Susana, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Tehrani Gricel Caban to Santana Melbin, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Vanegas Sofia A to Ann Kubehl Irrevocable Trust, $236,000
Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Irwin Daniel, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lowrey Ruby to Persaud Donna, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Dana Ronald to Landon Michael, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gibson Alivia Ann to Sorrell Kenneth, $257,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Berkowitz Alan, $263,400
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $265,098
Silver Springs Shores: Smith Sara L to Nelson Brittany R, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Assets Usa LLC to Liborio Mejia LLC, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Oak Avenue Developpment LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Mid Florida Distributers Inc. to Sarrubbo Kim A, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Rodriguez Elias to Ferrel Amanda Faye, $290,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Campbell Jean, $292,750
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to King Virginia, $299,900
Silver Springs Shores: Quintana Beatriz Valdes to Cruz Leonel, $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: Ortiz Johnny to Parlapalli Bharath, $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: Esposito Angelia to Gagne Analyn, $340,000
Silver Springs Shores: Cherry Eric Merrill to Mccullen Frank, $370,000
Silver Run: Bruesewitz Scott David to Smith Kristopher, $385,000
Sparr: Gray Daniel Frank III to Booker Forrest, $799,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Looney William M Iii to Fickes Randy L, $301,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Denne Gerard R Sr to Raptis Constantine N Tr, $350,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Hazen Kathy L to Berteaux David, $364,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Edmonds Philip W to Gratz Richard E, $417,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Emery Arthur E to Hutton Phillip M, $268,000
Spruce Creek South: Castellano Anthony Francis Jr to Storts Rodney, $165,000
Spruce Creek South: Sandler Diane L to Maser Judith A, $242,000
Spruce Creek South: Holeton Todd D to Wilcox Daniel Forrest Tr, $292,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Serpica Audrey, $377,910
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Jaffe Paul Joseph to Knight Paul E, $385,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rubin Jenae Carol, $402,350
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Buenrostro Angel, $404,007.67
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Grossinger Kathleen J, $437,130
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Edge Stephen W, $441,140
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Williams Larry D, $445,330
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Fredrick Robert A to Roesler Clayton A, $550,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Greenway Samuel S, $550,120
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Boyer Dudley J Jr to Kraushaar Kevin J, $552,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Coe Keith Alan, $587,210
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Webb Stephen Dale to Herman Herbert H, $750,000
Stonecrest: Ren Hong to Ren Hong, $150,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to De Jesus Irmarie Aponte, $332,650
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eccles Bernard C Tr, $293,200
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brundick Holly Anita, $398,520
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Catalfamo Peter Jr to Jerome Charles, $279,900
Summerton South: Schiefer Patricia A to Boulware Don Yvorn, $535,000
Villages of Marion: Gilbert Josephine V to Krieger Sharon M, $292,000
Villages of Marion: Laclair Darwin Earl to Bauer Robert, $333,000
Villages of Marion: Hatton Lee E to R M Blerman LLC, $334,100
Villages of Marion: Runde William J to Fattibene Robert V, $345,000
Villages of Marion: Chayet Elizabeth to Tedeschi Gaetano T, $350,000
Villages of Marion: Raley Lois E to Rouleau Paul, $382,000
Villages of Marion: Gambini George J Iii to Mouch Timothy A, $414,780
Villages of Marion: McCauley Judith Ann to Noel Larry Ray, $425,000
Villages of Marion: Smith Ralph T to Johnson John R, $459,880
Villages of Marion: Giese Harold L to Edelman Patricia, $730,000
Virmillion Estates: Comaianni Antonio to Uz Aymee, $150,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mcclafferty Richard G, $365,000
Weybourne Landing: Rostiser Debbie Lynn to Fontana Richard, $400,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mckenney Donald E, $443,030
Willow Oaks: Hunter Randall Chad to Dunham Pinney Jakob, $275,000
Windstream: Edward Jones Trust Company Tr to Cecere Brett A, $265,000
Wineberry: Wasson Lou Anne K to Arruda Kimo I, $206,500
Woods & Lakes: Melendez Jose to Charles L Peffley Revocable Trust, $135,000
Woods & Lakes: Professional Speech & Hearing Specialists Inc. to Marion Community Hospital Inc., $207,500
Woods & Lakes: Bald Patricia Taft to Marion Community Hospital Inc., $207,500
Woods & Lakes: Tier 1 Properties LLC to Dedelow William, $225,000
