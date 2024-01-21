How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Schottborgh Joseph W, $277,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Austria Mateo Namit, $290,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Acosta Margiavanessa, $296,789

Belleview Heights Estates: Stephnick Properties LLC to Green Brittany, $255,000

Belleview Heights Estates: DLP Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $3,308,145

Belleview Ridge Estates: Griffin Lisa Flory to Dollarhide Rodney Lee, $85,000

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Hernandez Stacie Tepper, $443,460

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Perez Barbara, $338,120

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Braley Kelly, $338,455

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Deokule Pushkar Anil, $418,470

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Shanahan Francis Daniel Jr Tr, $490,500

Cherrywood Estates: Clouse Wannetta M to Saenz Theresia M, $86,500

Cherrywood Estates: Miller Sharon I to Velander Roger Wilbur, $233,500

Citrus Park: Loojune Camellia M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $279,100

Cobblestone: Hart Walinda C to Barnes Donal M, $353,000

Emerald Point: Kolesinski William to Coffey Rosemarie, $361,400

Florida Highlands: Blidberg David W to Simpson Erica Smith, $205,000

Hawks Point: Kimball Niurka to Vazquez Yvette, $320,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Butler Thomas Freeman, $349,990

Heritage Hills: Raffone Revocable Living Trust to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $119,275

Heritage Hills: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Medina Christine, $230,000

Irish Acres: James Kimball to Dasilva Adelino A, $500,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Bishop Jason R to Pettus Mark R, $440,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Johnson Tanya L, $304,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Brown Jennifer J Jones Grdn to Murillo Benancio, $60,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Arias Yudel Argueso to Calcano Carlos A, $98,797

Legendary Trails: Gonzales Jose to DJ&J Investment Inc., $90,000

Leighton Estates: Bochler Leroy C to Cch Third Of Five LLC, $150,000

Lexington Estates: Piazza Heather Ann to Ort Christopher, $220,000

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Gordon William D to Reeves Casey Alan, $325,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kessler Vernon Michael Tr, $518,435

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Thompson Maynard L Tr, $665,000

Majestic Oaks: Hutto Raymond to Peterson Alaric, $360,000

Majestic Oaks: DeFilippo David to Nguyen VInc.ent Tue, $420,000

Marion County: Bruce Daryl to Larsson Kristen, $60,000

Marion County: Harmon Wang Holdings Ltd to Marshall Christopher Francis, $60,000

Marion County: Cornerstone Cottage Homes LLC to Foy Edward, $65,400

Marion County: Cornerstone Cottage Homes LLC to Foy Edward, $65,400

Marion County: Reynolds Richard E to Ward Merrill LLC, $70,000

Marion County: Hebb Cathy to Carrington Joe, $80,000

Marion County: Greenstein William to P&D Enterprises & Rentals 1 LLC, $85,000

Marion County: Seibel Conrad W Jr to Tobin Joseph H, $90,000

Marion County: Williams Robert Jackson to Linzmaier Ryan David, $90,000

Marion County: Ponticelli Nerine to Trinity Management Group LLC, $100,000

Marion County: Hoffman Douglas to Futch Bailey, $100,000

Marion County: Walker Johnny to Dupree Starla Kay, $105,000

Marion County: Jamimiec Stacy Larraine to Harms Brigette Kay, $105,000

Marion County: Newtro Corp 401K Plan to Barret Aaron, $110,000

Marion County: Edinger Dennis to Braman Kent, $130,000

Marion County: Yon Arlette to Giannone Robert J, $150,000

Marion County: Vnuk Timothy to Green 22 LLC, $160,000

Marion County: Milks Bradley J to Lane Patrick J, $163,500

Marion County: Hicks Thomas to Hicks Brandon, $164,000

Marion County: Penner Janice Joann to Perry Skiles Donna Denise, $168,000

Marion County: Everett Ashley to Rounds Rita L, $180,000

Marion County: Perry Ian W to Crowell Howard, $180,000

Marion County: Fico John L to King Joel, $198,000

Marion County: Summers Hubert George Jr to Kivelier Maria Fernanda, $207,000

Marion County: Ryan Jeffrey to Marsh Daniel K, $210,000

Marion County: Herbert Steven Lee to Dirty Dawg Adventures LLC, $210,000

Marion County: Robitaille William to Cedeno Maria, $240,000

Marion County: Uberrimo Homes Corp Inc. to Matson Investments LLC, $250,000

Marion County: Haleh Ari Investments LLC to Rst Cypress Point Estates Lp, $250,000

Marion County: TB Acquisitions LLC Tr to Paynter Adam, $255,000

Marion County: Brennan Timothy M to Contreras Raul E, $255,000

Marion County: Thanhauser James to Helgeson David, $255,000

Marion County: Opendoor Property Trust I to Baldwin Dr LLC, $260,000

Marion County: Beall Dennis W to Ziehm Len, $262,000

Marion County: Mackeprang Lyliam to Pastorelli Kathleen Marie, $270,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Ballinger Samuel Anderson, $297,000

Marion County: Lance Dianna to Andres Damian, $305,000

Marion County: Hartman Linda to Salehi Hormoz, $310,000

Marion County: McElroy Jerry to Bond David T, $320,000

Marion County: Platinum Property Pros LLC to Haviland Kenneth R, $345,000

Marion County: Cleveland Lindsey to Rich Joseph, $490,000

Marion County: Sniegowski Nathan to Bauer David Earl, $505,000

Marion County: Companion David M to Erdek Shawn, $509,000

Marion County: Mathews Charles to Chancey Benjamin Jacob, $556,705

Marion County: Mosley Properties LLC to Waldron Amber, $590,000

Marion County: Freeland James E to Unity Development Investments LLC, $600,000

Marion County: Tiny Tykes Inc. to J&S Realty Group LLC, $675,000

Marion County: Sallusto Nicholas to Johnson Joshua, $800,000

Marion County: Bowyer Samuel C to Vita Anthony, $825,000

Marion County: Johnson Joshua Perry to West Carl, $899,000

Marion County: Boyer Samuel C to River Rat Holdings LLC, $1,200,000

Marion County: Conchiglio Betty Jean to 5 Aces Ocala LLC, $2,100,000

Marion County: Kraus Village Square Limited Partnership to Rk Village Square LLC, $7,300,000

Marion Oaks: Ramos Mariano to Ramos Jessica, $75,000

Marion Oaks: Blue Ocala LLC to Spe Ocala 1 LLC, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Link William J to Daniel 1 8 LLC Tr, $175,000

Marion Oaks: PS Opportunities LLC to Sosa Fredy A, $189,900

Marion Oaks: Briceno Andres to Simon Brandon, $200,000

Marion Oaks: Quinones Kenneth Hector Almeida to Freedom Mm LLC, $200,000

Marion Oaks: Thibault Rolland A to Soto Viarelys, $200,000

Marion Oaks: Garner David II to Fogarty Francis Anthony III, $220,000

Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Betancourt Ismael, $229,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to James Mark S, $239,900

Marion Oaks: DRC24 LLC to Gutierrez Consuelo, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Chirinos Yimy to Castro Jose, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Caldwell Jeremy A, $257,900

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Barton Michael Patrick, $264,605

Marion Oaks: Bueso Investments LLC to Thai Tuan Tony, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Faulkner Martha to Calixte Mathalouse Geneval, $272,000

Marion Oaks: Davis Aaliyah to Trade In Holdings LLC, $273,000

Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Ansola Andell, $274,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Rodriguez Sheika Jimenez, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Swartz Tiffany, $279,000

Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Duran Yosbel Hernandez, $279,900

Marion Oaks: Santos Teles LLC to Martinez Edy Martinez, $298,000

Marion Oaks: Main Key Construction LLC to Michel Aclin, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Riggle Perry Gorman to Joseph Nesly, $307,500

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Davis Aaliyah Lashae, $308,990

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Chambers Devin, $309,900

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Mighty Selvin L, $310,631

Marion Oaks: GF Property Holdings LLC to Rodriguez Claudia, $312,000

Marion Oaks: Rodmar Investments LLC to McCreath Antoinette, $314,900

Marion Oaks: Smith Ellen M to Firmstone Allison J, $349,000

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Retco Investment Fund 1 LLC, $192,456

Oak Run: Doyle Georgia L to Doyle Michael, $100,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Blanc Loretta J to Norman Dale L, $190,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Greene Virginia W to Mallory Jeffrey Dean, $215,000

Ocala Oaks: Sansone Ronald A to C2C Homes LLC, $130,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Garvey Victorine Ruthlin, $309,990

Ocala Palms: Hobbs Jack to Broadbent James Michael Tr, $290,000

Ocala Palms: Waters Hayley G to Lubow Jordan, $302,500

Ocala Park Estates: Ajx Homes Fl LLC to Herman James David, $179,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Dalisi LLC, $324,990

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Harley Shane Anthony, $342,990

Ocala Preserve: Bint Anita Diana to Bond Lori, $365,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Compton Kristie Marie, $515,730

On Top of the World: Jones Janice H to Moore Keith A, $225,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Halstead Dwight Clarence Tr to Galarraga Franco, $125,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Class Paulette R to Gaylord James Harold, $259,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Santanello Patricia D to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $90,000

Palm Cay: St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc. to Chance Tammy, $145,000

Pine Run Estates: Koller Rosalinda to Ponce Marta Maria, $147,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Pizicas Anthony James, $348,485

Pine Run Estates: Wright Cheryl L to Zacco Stephanie Ann, $375,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Squire Chase, $227,100

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Lemme Sheryl, $224,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Rkhs Properties LLC to Decamp James B, $245,000

Rainbow Park: Lombarski Cristy to Deno Alejandro, $270,000

Rainbow Springs: Dephoure Sherry Register to Bronson Nevets, $343,750

Rainbow Springs: Gall Jerry D to Wallace Bruce David, $370,000

Red Hawk: Hatten Neil W to Byvalkevich Yahor, $330,000

Rolling Hills: Aucamp James to Crouch Homes LLC, $60,000

Rolling Hills: Giordano Patricia to Savage Donald, $125,000

Rolling Hills: Hajoglu Amanuel to Gebeault Jeffery, $225,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Singh David to Hernandez Jacob, $74,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Reitz Belinda to Tedone Nicholas Anthony, $189,900

Rolling Ranch Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Pagan Ricardo, $247,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: 3469 Holdings LLC to Seaberg Sandra M, $250,000

Silver Meadows: Ballard Austin to Lourenco Kali Brianne Stauss, $450,000

Silver Springs: Flinchum Maria D to Blair Donald E, $125,000

Silver Springs Shores: Caley Linda A to Rivera Xiomara Liz Lopez, $160,000

Silver Springs Shores: Maharaj Lydia to Montross Tyler, $165,000

Silver Springs Shores: Hawker Heather Tr to Sare LLC, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jackson Jessica to Sookdeo Cody Cassidy, $219,000

Silver Springs Shores: Hewitt Carlton D to Bitonti Christina, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Sarjoo Randy Mahendra, $231,990

Silver Springs Shores: Badgley Dorothy G Est to Lloveras Liuris Ruiz, $232,900

Silver Springs Shores: TJ Of Miami Inc. to Long Alyssa Renee, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium II LLC, $265,098

Silver Springs Shores: Zuluaga Botero LLC to Walker Hugh A, $274,900

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Sharif Suzanne, $280,696

Silver Springs Shores: Fanto William V to Pinder Drew A, $289,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ramirez Ivo Alfonso, $289,900

Silver Springs Shores: Batchelor Gregory to Powell Daryl Douglas, $345,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sbi Group LLC to Thalin Jeffrey William Tr, $357,635

Silver Springs Shores: DLP Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $6,487,526

Sleepy Hollow: Acevedo Magen A to Pink Magnolia LLC Tr, $232,500

South Point: Kay Rance to Jiao Zhen, $1,100,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Morales Pamela to Henry Ann Fufldio, $280,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Farrell Dee A to Whalen John William, $295,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Jane A Kappesser Trust to Due Frederick, $392,500

Spruce Creek Preserve: Porter William R to Carter Sandra A, $349,900

Spruce Creek South: Trust Brian to Yonetti Marianne Tr, $244,000

St. James Park: Pate Gavin Ray to Manzanarez Rafael, $275,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sondej Barbara M, $287,010

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Loughrey Kenneth Joseph, $304,810

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bailey Rick to Bint Anita Diana Tr, $360,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Guida Dwayne, $363,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pitts Charles T, $389,360

Stone Creek by Del Webb: McCandless William to White Anthony C Tr, $612,000

Stonecrest: Petry Gregory A to Texeira Nelson, $480,000

Stonewood: Mosqueda Gustavo Fernando to Jac Farm LLC, $60,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Baker William, $406,205

Summerfield Park: Frias Fabio Jose to Bacilio Santos Martinez, $135,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Roger Ada to WooDRobert B, $305,000

Villages of Marion: Ciola Linda to London Andrea, $225,000

Villages of Marion: Hindman R Larry to Bossard Thomas M Tr, $295,000

Villages of Marion: Jones David W to Meislahn William F, $326,000

Villages of Marion: Newman Kenneth Robert to Bjorum Barbara, $350,000

Villages of Marion: Tonnesen Paul Wallace to Cembrale Joseph, $383,500

Villages of Marion: Kirkland Joseph P to Trade In Holdings LLC, $385,000

Villas at Bellechase: Everett Kevin Lynn to Blank Harry A, $675,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Weil Laurie C Tr, $370,110

Woods & Lakes: Lavery Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, $262,100

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion