How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 18-24, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sept. 18-24, 2023.

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $759,795

Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $64,776

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Rodriguez Oscar Francisco Jr, $443,385

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Sprung James Cornell, $470,475

Belleview: Sullivan Daniel B to Cfl Real Estate Investments Inc, $130,000

Belleview: Quartaro Penny Beth to Antonetty Francisco, $261,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Munoz Joshua H to Lopez Yoandra, $225,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Bates Jeffrey Duane to Mystemar LLC, $122,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Gilbert Brittany Seales to Hanley Nasyrra, $205,000

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Galloway Shakira Jasmine, $408,200

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rabelo Reginaldo G, $421,400

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Marshall Alicia Ramona, $431,490

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Osorio Carlos, $299,065

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Perez Elio Luis, $307,035

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mcknight Tamika, $339,360

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Sparks Laura, $354,940

Calesa Township: Leathers Christopher L to Mathews Ellen J, $360,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figuera Jose Alejandro Silva, $457,155

Calesa Township: Abdulla Jaber to Diez William P Tr, $465,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Companion David M, $524,140

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Angelotti Naomi Weisz, $540,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gummadi Siva S, $619,590

Carriage Trail: Sprung James C to Shannahan Richard Cole, $580,000

Circle Square Woods: Schoepf David C to 859 B Street LLC, $160,000

Circle Square Woods: Koziol Walter to Schamens Kenneth W Tr, $174,000

Circle Square Woods: Phillips Gregory to Wells Norma Jeanne, $190,000

Circle Square Woods: Roberts Eugene J to Fino Mark, $192,900

Circle Square Woods: Guiliano Janice H to Steele Bruce O, $207,000

Citra Highlands: Yonce Roger Alan to Mayhall Kara, $88,000

Country Estates: Flynn Joan F to Prince Dennies, $285,000

Country Estates: Reske Richard Martin to Le Thi Thuy, $270,000

Crestwood: Slocumb Lisa Nevels to Davis Emma, $210,000

Deer Path: Fuentes Manuel III to Lee Gary S, $283,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to McWee Donald Raymond, $314,990

Diamond Ridge: Teston Carl Ronald to Vergara Maria, $200,000

Dunnellon: Path Of Citrus County Inc to Dunnellon 5300 LLC, $200,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Blum Keli A to Kleespie Jeffrey Alan, $120,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Ahmed Asrar, $314,990

Greystone Hills: Yulfo Jose to Almonte Brayan Dominguez, $315,000

JB Ranch: Hester Goldie Gay to Kilbreth Jeremiah, $350,000

Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Steere Harry G, $630,000

Jumbolair: University Of Florida Foundation Inc to Moses Robert Warren, $1,400,000

Kingsland Country Estates: Stark Jeffrey to Jackson Jenny Nechole, $337,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Opendoor Property Trust I to Sada Timothy, $285,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Debra Ann, $294,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Flores Maria to White Robert D, $60,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Martinez Bernal Brandy Liliana to Castellanos Diblay Lohazmy Urbina, $98,500

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Tomasik Walter E to Mccarthy June Metz, $125,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Kraken84 LLC to Cade Steven J, $190,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Jones Jb Jr to Porrata Joann F, $207,000

Lake Weir Shores: Taylor Daniel Steven to Elder Penelope, $350,000

Lexington Estates: Wesley Robert Austin II to Gonzalez Moses, $214,900

Lexington Estates: Tarchala Elizabeth to Cisowski Marian, $235,500

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mactaggart James Leroy, $325,975

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Szw Homes LLC to Reynolds Nneka, $205,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Fuentes Lisa S, $327,000

Longleaf Ridge: Sorensen John J to Lichtenstein Edward Steven, $415,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Padgett Diane L, $424,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Foster Kenneth Earl, $460,510

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Kearney Raymond P Tr, $509,025

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Tortoriello Lisa Marie, $523,235

Magnolia Manor: Shannahan Richard Cole to Turner Beverly K, $568,000

Majestic Oaks: Fasano Emilia L to Gunther Grace Julia, $275,000

Maplewood: Miller William C Jr to Hall Jason C, $528,000

Marion County: Fisher Hilda Francis to Herska Jerome, $60,000

Marion County: Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Vanbenthuysen Donna C, $67,400

Marion County: Cantillo Irma to Chirinos Rosalio Edgardo, $72,000

Marion County: Syngle Solution LLC to Swedberg Daniel Carl, $74,000

Marion County: Hbs Florida Realty LLC to Santillan Irene, $75,000

Marion County: Pauley Michael to Flores Beronica Salome Quevedo, $75,000

Marion County: Heywood Donna K to Gaff Ricky, $80,000

Marion County: Langmann Thomas to Libardoni Stephen B, $82,500

Marion County: Rodriguez Eliseo P to Hernandez Efrain Jr, $85,000

Marion County: Hudson Charles F to Cooey Roy, $85,000

Marion County: Florida Land Asset Management LLC to Morales Josie, $92,900

Marion County: Rushing Rachel to Girod Francisco, $100,000

Marion County: Dupree Joseph to Walker Johnny Tr, $105,000

Marion County: Lotfy Ahmed to Hapro Holdings LLC, $110,000

Marion County: Hotopp Mary C to Wonderstar Holdings LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Stallings Raymond to Strebbing Linda Orf, $118,000

Marion County: Straw Dennis to Fisher Sheila, $120,000

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Cottage On The Lake LLC, $122,500

Marion County: Hibbitts Melody C to Pagan Hilda V, $130,000

Marion County: Kstock1 LLC to Grant Elizabeth Diane, $130,000

Marion County: Florida Properties Of Ocala LLC to Pippin Nicole, $133,000

Marion County: Crestwood Properties LLC to Gpz Properties LLC, $135,000

Marion County: Pendleton Connor to Lavery Brian, $135,000

Marion County: Standridge Stephen to Zellman Rose, $140,000

Marion County: Hix Carmen Scott to Thriemer Jeremy, $149,000

Marion County: Raimondo Carolyn L to Whisper Hill 10 LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Whitlow Robert Charles Jr to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $155,000

Marion County: Goitia Andry Gabriel Blanco to Flores Elmer A Portillo, $160,500

Marion County: Lantz Linda Marie to Grauman Christopher, $169,000

Marion County: Stoudt Hunter to Gilson Robert Jr, $175,000

Marion County: Kelley Donna to Logos Lodge Inc, $175,000

Marion County: Hardison Tracy to Johns Rebecca, $185,000

Marion County: Merritt Jennifer Anne to Santillo John, $187,500

Marion County: Palencia David A to Wilder Dick, $189,000

Marion County: Pozo Raul A to Copen Gregory Brent Jr, $199,900

Marion County: Rushing Rachel to Smith Girod Amy, $200,000

Marion County: Adams Rachel Elizabeth to Aycock Charlotte Jane, $200,000

Marion County: Boutwell Norman L to Tindell Lavon, $200,000

Marion County: Williams James Scott to Ellison Siobhan Patricia, $205,000

Marion County: Double Cross LLC to Ricci Nikolas, $209,900

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Claery Sean Michael, $213,380

Marion County: Rosario Maisonet Luz to Martins Venture LLC, $215,000

Marion County: Perez John F K to Tizzani Carla, $216,000

Marion County: Bbnt Capital LLC Tr to Rodriguez Miguel, $225,000

Marion County: Ocala Pines LLC to Groom Alexander, $225,000

Marion County: Super Fast Buyers LLC to Jackson Melissa, $235,000

Marion County: Rager Brian Chester to Jacobson Nicholas, $243,000

Marion County: Reed Mealy William Jr to Torres Gerardo, $250,000

Marion County: Fagundo Dasier to Cintra Jonnathan C, $263,500

Marion County: Wv 2017 1 Reo LLC to Plunkett Monica, $271,600

Marion County: Brooks Cris A to Karaj LLC, $275,000

Marion County: O’Connor Kelly Cathleen Ward to Burns Jeffrey, $275,000

Marion County: Silver Springs Groves Inc to Concept Development Inc, $290,000

Marion County: Libardoni Stephen B to Courtney Jacob Eng, $292,000

Marion County: Ingram Thomas to Emily Jamie R, $400,000

Marion County: Perinchief Dawn to Valdovinos Melinda, $410,000

Marion County: Merrill Kelsey Blaine to Jennings Thomas G Sr, $425,000

Marion County: Decamella Gena Christina to Salvas Peter F, $470,000

Marion County: Smith Tammie Jo to Martinez Yennisel Vazquez, $470,000

Marion County: Vrotney Jodi L to Browning Otha Charles Jr, $478,000

Marion County: Williams Jeffrey Charles to Elderberry Farms LLC, $500,000

Marion County: Holmes Nancy Lee to Rottermond Joel, $525,000

Marion County: Yarbrough David to Leone Gion, $565,000

Marion County: Hess Carolyn E Est to Frei Sven, $585,000

Marion County: Queen Sandy Yates to Thurlow Gayle, $840,000

Marion County: Gall Sherrill L to Limehouse James Bradley, $975,000

Marion County: 103Rd Street Partnership to Pc 200 2 LLC, $994,693.80

Marion County: Sheehe Phillip J to Evans Jake, $1,100,000

Marion County: Szegi Kerri to Padula Robert K, $1,600,000

Marion County: Ocala Meat Plant LLC to Fort Mccoy Ranch LLC, $12,548,900

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Wells Fargo Bank Na, $141,001

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $171,201

Marion Landing: Sparkman Marlene Est to Hoyt Allison C, $110,000

Marion Landing: Brewer Goodwill Cathy to Rocco Margaret, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Montinola Jorge A to Avantech Group Investment LLC, $90,000

Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Jane to T Squared Properties LLC, $140,000

Marion Oaks: I Love Florida LLC to Cobblestone Real Estate Investments IV LLC, $147,500

Marion Oaks: Thoroughbred Builders Inc to Florida Land LLC, $149,000

Marion Oaks: Asez Design LLC to Louis Ericka Golding, $165,000

Marion Oaks: Fiorentino Tiffany to Goodman Laura, $184,000

Marion Oaks: Hernandez Gail to Lane Shakia, $199,900

Marion Oaks: Cormell Iris to Hunt Chloe, $225,000

Marion Oaks: Garzon William Adolf to Laura Daniel J Jr, $228,000

Marion Oaks: Plus Properties LLC to Marquez Lian Marie Cabrera, $228,500

Marion Oaks: West Joy to Almonte Francisco Perez, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fortune Miamidade LLC, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Natali Antonio Carlos, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Jones Latarria Feyona, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Nelson Gemma to Rogers Jason Antonio, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Alpha Properties LLC to Riyasat Debra, $242,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Keiner Bridget Marriea, $244,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Frank Lee, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Acosta Miguel Angel Torres, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Deem Courtney Rene, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Pw Acquisitions LLC to Vega Love Sue, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Teal Developments LLC to Davila Kiria Dennise Lozada, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Abad Cary, $262,900

Marion Oaks: Marty & Huggins Development LLC to Rivera Kiara Leslie, $264,900

Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Edwards Carmenuta, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Shakur Mahammad Sayyad, $267,218

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investments LLC to Binkley Patricia, $268,000

Marion Oaks: Miller Charles to Pierce Bruce L Jr, $268,000

Marion Oaks: Davidson Matthew W to Franco Javier, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garcia Denys Omelio Rufin, $273,000

Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Guevara Ligia Marleny, $273,900

Marion Oaks: Crystal Park Investments LLC to O’Neill Kevin, $274,000

Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Casanas Wilber Marquez, $274,900

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Manning Shannon A, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Zeta Cygnus LLC to Terrero Saturnina, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Itacon Contrive Construction LLC to Tejeda Walter Fair, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Dalefruit Import LLC to Justiniano Eldra Annette, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Lombard Donald L to Sampson Jonathan, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 4 LLC to Castilla Cheila, $275,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to Silva Julio Jose Rodriduez, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Vsj Enterprise LLC to Wieckhorst Lauren E, $279,200

Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Soul Harvest Word Worship & Praise Ministries Inc, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Ki & Cox LLC to Bookard Deandrea Janine, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Donely Jarrick S, $289,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Freyre Lizete, $289,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Garcia Vicente, $289,000

Marion Oaks: Jeunette Donna J to Arneson Alycia F, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Fl1011 LLC to Elvy Derrick A, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Perez Miguel to Arce Miguel, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Kelley Triniece, $298,899

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Carr Carisa Elizabeth, $298,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Harry, $299,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Chismar Michael Cesar, $299,990

Marion Oaks: Sheibani Shahzrad to Concept Development Inc, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Kraima Mohamed, $305,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Sarju Khemraj, $309,935

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Baker Shenae Ann Marie, $309,950

Marion Oaks: Spe Ocala 1 LLC to Arroyo Elizabeth, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Founders Capital LLC to Shaffer Gary Dean, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Milestone Management Group LLC to Cabrera Gabriel, $322,400

Marion Oaks: Hardan Hasan to Soraya Resende Investments LLC, $330,000

Marion Oaks: Nelson Venrece to Beckford Smith Claudette E, $337,000

Marion Oaks: Ortiz Jose to Moore Lyndon Lee, $375,000

Marion Oaks: Douglass Trust LLC to Bishop Gregory Neil, $599,000

Meadow Glenn: Davis Robert S to Ridenour Gary T, $369,000

Oak Run: Truesdell Kellen K Tr to Haust Philip Laurence, $270,000

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Reed Homes LLC to Nelson Asmina S, $344,735

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Reed Homes LLC to Porta Allan Daniel, $335,000

Ocala: Berglund Stephanie A to Tiger Equity LLC, $170,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Rice Regina Demetria Scott, $379,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Taveras Yeuri Puello, $286,990

Ocala Highlands: Andrews Daniel Mciver to Storms Roxanna, $225,000

Ocala Highlands: Boone Nona Elizabeth to Labarbera Joseph S, $260,000

Ocala Highlands: Austin Terry A to Bennett Kimberly Ann, $196,000

Ocala Palms: Deangelo Alice J to Aufiero John M Iii, $255,000

Ocala Park Estates: Stewart Giles A to Aldana Contracting LLC, $150,000

Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Van Etten Kenneth Travis, $225,000

Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Pagan Jean C Sustache, $228,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Thompson Carlton Andre, $276,460

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to France Jeffrey R, $298,785

Ocala Preserve: Foster Donald C to Ocala 35Th LLC, $370,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Heckman Rodney Eugene, $372,090

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Batista Susan Denise, $401,845

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Franklin James M, $421,380

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Massie Doron Lee, $459,990

Ocala Ridge: Carter Hillary to Kelley Megan Alexandra, $140,000

Ocala Ridge: B&W Land Holdings LLC to Evans Emanuel, $400,000

Ocala Ridge: R&S Development Ent LLC to Hanumant Five LLC, $800,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Conroy Jessica H to Manzano Miguel A Barrero, $360,500

Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Gilyard Jendrick, $362,864

Ocala Waterway Estates: Stalnaker Jeffrey M Jr to Renaud Property Management LLC, $385,000

On Top of the World: Hill Karin Anne to Dickerson Sandra G, $215,000

On Top of the World: Sabal Trust Company to Mackonis Dana B, $240,000

On Top of the World: Wolf Sandra to Hughes William C, $295,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Cramer Sharon K to Cannon Robert Gaylor Jr, $270,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Campana Wendy Kathleen to Reed Mealy William Jr, $119,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Hering Steven B to Trombley Robert, $175,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Shufelt Lesley M to Kelly Bryan Owen, $294,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Jen Homes LLC to Iral Jeffrey Alejandro, $299,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Perante Charles to Mcmorrow Daniel, $305,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Integration Developers LLC to Monast Jason Peter, $334,999

Orange Blossom Hills: Build 4U Homes Inc to Deregnaucourt Mason James, $350,000

Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Fernandez Lina, $363,000

Palm Cay: Matthiesen Steven L to Berkheimer Gene L, $350,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Killion Margaret Ann, $317,980

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Avraham Almog, $324,980

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Latulipe Brian Joseph, $337,675

Pine Run Estates: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $407,008

Quail Hollow: Belle Joseph Wayne to Wolf Andrew, $535,000

Rainbow End Estates: Williams Catherine A to Tyson Timothy, $220,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Minnicks Patricia Ann to Greene Michael, $164,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Morey Joy Lynn to Koshinski Glenn Robert, $200,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Thompson Craig, $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Gilpin Hudson David to Rivera Gedeon, $289,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Zavala Brothers Investments LLC to Partlow Seth B, $314,900

Rainbow Park: Nation Of Life Ministries to Barnhart Properties LLC, $65,000

Rainbow Park: Charles Anita Susan to Fuss Erica Amber, $68,000

Rainbow Park: Rocco Margaret to Fyke Tyler Lee, $208,500

Rainbow Park: Group Capital LLC to Santiago Marta Iris, $249,900

Rainbow Springs: Russell Kristi C to Fernandez Fresa E Fernandez, $130,000

Rainbow Springs: Adams Derral Gean to Pujol Cher G, $335,000

Remington Oaks: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to Flores Fundador Diaz, $160,000

Rolling Hills: Wilson Emmett J to Atagerge Properties LLC, $77,500

Rolling Hills: De Anda Betancur Rentals LLC to Maldonado Suriel, $165,000

Rolling Hills: Fleming James Scott to Sheets Lisa M, $439,900

Rolling Hills: Johns Judith E to Voong Phat Vinh, $455,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Andrews Makayla, $254,000

Sherwood Forest: Coffel Jehoshua B to Teaf Kyle S, $795,000

Silver Springs Shores: Team Yolo Inc to Lopez Gonzalo R, $79,800

Silver Springs Shores: Ocala Owner Finance LLC Tr to Bearing Point Real Estate Group, $82,500

Silver Springs Shores: Kaing Muy Tracy to Perez William, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Subramany Narayana, $212,500

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Vichare Pravin, $212,500

Silver Springs Shores: Thise Trevor A to Smith Samuel Brandon, $220,000

Silver Springs Shores: Makara Daniel to Tucker Brooke Katelyn, $237,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fortune Miamidade LLC, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to 5236 Pembroke Inc, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: C2C Homes LLC to Fried Gage, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Rich Tamika S to Neary Terrence E, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Licciardello Construction Inc to Warwick Garry W, $248,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fambrough Thomas W to Rivera Frank Jimenez, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Hall Thomas Sr to Jewell Christopher Ray, $249,999

Silver Springs Shores: Falls Timothy Sean Jr to Odio Daniel, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lancaster David B to Garland Drew, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Capitalis Usa Xv LLC to Jenkins Leroy D, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mathis Properties LLC to Spivey Jacquelyn E, $254,000

Silver Springs Shores: Zackery James Anthony to Rose James, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Safe Ira Homes LLC to Oathout Tara M, $262,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Harris Michael R, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Pazo Monique to Cartaya Brenda, $277,500

Silver Springs Shores: A&M Property Development LLC to Garcia Leyanet, $277,900

Silver Springs Shores: Mulrenan Eleanor to Stavola Kimberly, $278,000

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $173,201

Spruce Creek: Pm3 Enterprises LLC to Keck Walter, $198,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Focht Jack to Cotton Roger E, $318,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Horne Family Trust to Spohn Richard Lloyd, $345,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Telesky Bonnie Lynn to Zuaro Yvonne Terese, $268,000

Spruce Creek South: Anderson Sophia P to Investworks Solutions LLC, $223,500

Spruce Creek South: Markle Faye to Rotolo Thomas James, $240,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Corcoran Charles M to Gruber George P, $295,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sachs Mark B, $298,280

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sondej Barbara to Hansen William J, $299,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Gregor Peggy J, $308,470

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Herickhoff Doris Ann, $378,350

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Daughenbaugh David R, $403,570

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Kavanaugh Kevin J, $423,440

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Thurnes Laura Linn to Rash Larry Dean, $436,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation LLC to Armstrong Mark L, $483,520

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Deener Irvin M Jr, $537,670

Stonecrest: Tonner Andrew to Leve Hale L Tr, $340,000

Stonecrest: Harris Carl M to Mortellito Gary, $365,000

Stonecrest: Higgins Joseph J Jr to Martine Joseph, $442,000

Stonecrest: Newton Josephine T to Griffin Genevieve M, $589,000

Summerton: Nederlanden Cynthia Magruder to Sexton William Edward, $643,500

Summit: Ballenger Cynthia J to Johnson Gregory A, $595,000

Turning Leaf: Peretz Avshalom to Tuggerson Machelle, $361,000

Villages of Marion: Croft Richard J Sr to Croft John F, $310,000

Villages of Marion: Veling Libby Warner to Smith James D, $320,000

Villages of Marion: Greenwich Capital Partners LLC to Gill Frank, $320,000

Villages of Marion: Ferrante Vito to Damico Tony L, $400,000

Villages of Marion: Woodruff Richard Scott to Ferrara Gino Patrick, $675,000

Villages of Marion: Erdman Marcia to Carver Janice Lane, $744,900

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Reed Susan Kanyi, $305,765

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Casella Mark D Sr, $318,255

Wineberry: Crowder Joanne Elizabeth to Anthony Steven C, $325,000

Woods & Lakes: Dirty Properties LLC to Hamblen Michael Jr, $163,000

Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Caso Matthew Scott, $210,000

Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Rosenbaum Chloe, $215,000

Wyomina Park: El Loco LLC to Piedrahita Lina, $163,204

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion