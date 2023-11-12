How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 18-24, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sept. 18-24, 2023.
Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $759,795
Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $64,776
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Rodriguez Oscar Francisco Jr, $443,385
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Sprung James Cornell, $470,475
Belleview: Sullivan Daniel B to Cfl Real Estate Investments Inc, $130,000
Belleview: Quartaro Penny Beth to Antonetty Francisco, $261,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Munoz Joshua H to Lopez Yoandra, $225,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Bates Jeffrey Duane to Mystemar LLC, $122,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Gilbert Brittany Seales to Hanley Nasyrra, $205,000
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Galloway Shakira Jasmine, $408,200
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rabelo Reginaldo G, $421,400
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Marshall Alicia Ramona, $431,490
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Osorio Carlos, $299,065
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Perez Elio Luis, $307,035
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mcknight Tamika, $339,360
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Sparks Laura, $354,940
Calesa Township: Leathers Christopher L to Mathews Ellen J, $360,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figuera Jose Alejandro Silva, $457,155
Calesa Township: Abdulla Jaber to Diez William P Tr, $465,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Companion David M, $524,140
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Angelotti Naomi Weisz, $540,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gummadi Siva S, $619,590
Carriage Trail: Sprung James C to Shannahan Richard Cole, $580,000
Circle Square Woods: Schoepf David C to 859 B Street LLC, $160,000
Circle Square Woods: Koziol Walter to Schamens Kenneth W Tr, $174,000
Circle Square Woods: Phillips Gregory to Wells Norma Jeanne, $190,000
Circle Square Woods: Roberts Eugene J to Fino Mark, $192,900
Circle Square Woods: Guiliano Janice H to Steele Bruce O, $207,000
Citra Highlands: Yonce Roger Alan to Mayhall Kara, $88,000
Country Estates: Flynn Joan F to Prince Dennies, $285,000
Country Estates: Reske Richard Martin to Le Thi Thuy, $270,000
Crestwood: Slocumb Lisa Nevels to Davis Emma, $210,000
Deer Path: Fuentes Manuel III to Lee Gary S, $283,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to McWee Donald Raymond, $314,990
Diamond Ridge: Teston Carl Ronald to Vergara Maria, $200,000
Dunnellon: Path Of Citrus County Inc to Dunnellon 5300 LLC, $200,000
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Blum Keli A to Kleespie Jeffrey Alan, $120,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Ahmed Asrar, $314,990
Greystone Hills: Yulfo Jose to Almonte Brayan Dominguez, $315,000
JB Ranch: Hester Goldie Gay to Kilbreth Jeremiah, $350,000
Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Steere Harry G, $630,000
Jumbolair: University Of Florida Foundation Inc to Moses Robert Warren, $1,400,000
Kingsland Country Estates: Stark Jeffrey to Jackson Jenny Nechole, $337,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Opendoor Property Trust I to Sada Timothy, $285,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Debra Ann, $294,990
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Flores Maria to White Robert D, $60,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Martinez Bernal Brandy Liliana to Castellanos Diblay Lohazmy Urbina, $98,500
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Tomasik Walter E to Mccarthy June Metz, $125,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Kraken84 LLC to Cade Steven J, $190,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Jones Jb Jr to Porrata Joann F, $207,000
Lake Weir Shores: Taylor Daniel Steven to Elder Penelope, $350,000
Lexington Estates: Wesley Robert Austin II to Gonzalez Moses, $214,900
Lexington Estates: Tarchala Elizabeth to Cisowski Marian, $235,500
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mactaggart James Leroy, $325,975
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Szw Homes LLC to Reynolds Nneka, $205,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Fuentes Lisa S, $327,000
Longleaf Ridge: Sorensen John J to Lichtenstein Edward Steven, $415,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Padgett Diane L, $424,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Foster Kenneth Earl, $460,510
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Kearney Raymond P Tr, $509,025
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Tortoriello Lisa Marie, $523,235
Magnolia Manor: Shannahan Richard Cole to Turner Beverly K, $568,000
Majestic Oaks: Fasano Emilia L to Gunther Grace Julia, $275,000
Maplewood: Miller William C Jr to Hall Jason C, $528,000
Marion County: Fisher Hilda Francis to Herska Jerome, $60,000
Marion County: Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Vanbenthuysen Donna C, $67,400
Marion County: Cantillo Irma to Chirinos Rosalio Edgardo, $72,000
Marion County: Syngle Solution LLC to Swedberg Daniel Carl, $74,000
Marion County: Hbs Florida Realty LLC to Santillan Irene, $75,000
Marion County: Pauley Michael to Flores Beronica Salome Quevedo, $75,000
Marion County: Heywood Donna K to Gaff Ricky, $80,000
Marion County: Langmann Thomas to Libardoni Stephen B, $82,500
Marion County: Rodriguez Eliseo P to Hernandez Efrain Jr, $85,000
Marion County: Hudson Charles F to Cooey Roy, $85,000
Marion County: Florida Land Asset Management LLC to Morales Josie, $92,900
Marion County: Rushing Rachel to Girod Francisco, $100,000
Marion County: Dupree Joseph to Walker Johnny Tr, $105,000
Marion County: Lotfy Ahmed to Hapro Holdings LLC, $110,000
Marion County: Hotopp Mary C to Wonderstar Holdings LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Stallings Raymond to Strebbing Linda Orf, $118,000
Marion County: Straw Dennis to Fisher Sheila, $120,000
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Cottage On The Lake LLC, $122,500
Marion County: Hibbitts Melody C to Pagan Hilda V, $130,000
Marion County: Kstock1 LLC to Grant Elizabeth Diane, $130,000
Marion County: Florida Properties Of Ocala LLC to Pippin Nicole, $133,000
Marion County: Crestwood Properties LLC to Gpz Properties LLC, $135,000
Marion County: Pendleton Connor to Lavery Brian, $135,000
Marion County: Standridge Stephen to Zellman Rose, $140,000
Marion County: Hix Carmen Scott to Thriemer Jeremy, $149,000
Marion County: Raimondo Carolyn L to Whisper Hill 10 LLC, $150,000
Marion County: Whitlow Robert Charles Jr to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $155,000
Marion County: Goitia Andry Gabriel Blanco to Flores Elmer A Portillo, $160,500
Marion County: Lantz Linda Marie to Grauman Christopher, $169,000
Marion County: Stoudt Hunter to Gilson Robert Jr, $175,000
Marion County: Kelley Donna to Logos Lodge Inc, $175,000
Marion County: Hardison Tracy to Johns Rebecca, $185,000
Marion County: Merritt Jennifer Anne to Santillo John, $187,500
Marion County: Palencia David A to Wilder Dick, $189,000
Marion County: Pozo Raul A to Copen Gregory Brent Jr, $199,900
Marion County: Rushing Rachel to Smith Girod Amy, $200,000
Marion County: Adams Rachel Elizabeth to Aycock Charlotte Jane, $200,000
Marion County: Boutwell Norman L to Tindell Lavon, $200,000
Marion County: Williams James Scott to Ellison Siobhan Patricia, $205,000
Marion County: Double Cross LLC to Ricci Nikolas, $209,900
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Claery Sean Michael, $213,380
Marion County: Rosario Maisonet Luz to Martins Venture LLC, $215,000
Marion County: Perez John F K to Tizzani Carla, $216,000
Marion County: Bbnt Capital LLC Tr to Rodriguez Miguel, $225,000
Marion County: Ocala Pines LLC to Groom Alexander, $225,000
Marion County: Super Fast Buyers LLC to Jackson Melissa, $235,000
Marion County: Rager Brian Chester to Jacobson Nicholas, $243,000
Marion County: Reed Mealy William Jr to Torres Gerardo, $250,000
Marion County: Fagundo Dasier to Cintra Jonnathan C, $263,500
Marion County: Wv 2017 1 Reo LLC to Plunkett Monica, $271,600
Marion County: Brooks Cris A to Karaj LLC, $275,000
Marion County: O’Connor Kelly Cathleen Ward to Burns Jeffrey, $275,000
Marion County: Silver Springs Groves Inc to Concept Development Inc, $290,000
Marion County: Libardoni Stephen B to Courtney Jacob Eng, $292,000
Marion County: Ingram Thomas to Emily Jamie R, $400,000
Marion County: Perinchief Dawn to Valdovinos Melinda, $410,000
Marion County: Merrill Kelsey Blaine to Jennings Thomas G Sr, $425,000
Marion County: Decamella Gena Christina to Salvas Peter F, $470,000
Marion County: Smith Tammie Jo to Martinez Yennisel Vazquez, $470,000
Marion County: Vrotney Jodi L to Browning Otha Charles Jr, $478,000
Marion County: Williams Jeffrey Charles to Elderberry Farms LLC, $500,000
Marion County: Holmes Nancy Lee to Rottermond Joel, $525,000
Marion County: Yarbrough David to Leone Gion, $565,000
Marion County: Hess Carolyn E Est to Frei Sven, $585,000
Marion County: Queen Sandy Yates to Thurlow Gayle, $840,000
Marion County: Gall Sherrill L to Limehouse James Bradley, $975,000
Marion County: 103Rd Street Partnership to Pc 200 2 LLC, $994,693.80
Marion County: Sheehe Phillip J to Evans Jake, $1,100,000
Marion County: Szegi Kerri to Padula Robert K, $1,600,000
Marion County: Ocala Meat Plant LLC to Fort Mccoy Ranch LLC, $12,548,900
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Wells Fargo Bank Na, $141,001
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $171,201
Marion Landing: Sparkman Marlene Est to Hoyt Allison C, $110,000
Marion Landing: Brewer Goodwill Cathy to Rocco Margaret, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Montinola Jorge A to Avantech Group Investment LLC, $90,000
Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Jane to T Squared Properties LLC, $140,000
Marion Oaks: I Love Florida LLC to Cobblestone Real Estate Investments IV LLC, $147,500
Marion Oaks: Thoroughbred Builders Inc to Florida Land LLC, $149,000
Marion Oaks: Asez Design LLC to Louis Ericka Golding, $165,000
Marion Oaks: Fiorentino Tiffany to Goodman Laura, $184,000
Marion Oaks: Hernandez Gail to Lane Shakia, $199,900
Marion Oaks: Cormell Iris to Hunt Chloe, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Garzon William Adolf to Laura Daniel J Jr, $228,000
Marion Oaks: Plus Properties LLC to Marquez Lian Marie Cabrera, $228,500
Marion Oaks: West Joy to Almonte Francisco Perez, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fortune Miamidade LLC, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Natali Antonio Carlos, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Jones Latarria Feyona, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Nelson Gemma to Rogers Jason Antonio, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Alpha Properties LLC to Riyasat Debra, $242,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Keiner Bridget Marriea, $244,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Frank Lee, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Acosta Miguel Angel Torres, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Deem Courtney Rene, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Pw Acquisitions LLC to Vega Love Sue, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Teal Developments LLC to Davila Kiria Dennise Lozada, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Abad Cary, $262,900
Marion Oaks: Marty & Huggins Development LLC to Rivera Kiara Leslie, $264,900
Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Edwards Carmenuta, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Shakur Mahammad Sayyad, $267,218
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investments LLC to Binkley Patricia, $268,000
Marion Oaks: Miller Charles to Pierce Bruce L Jr, $268,000
Marion Oaks: Davidson Matthew W to Franco Javier, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garcia Denys Omelio Rufin, $273,000
Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Guevara Ligia Marleny, $273,900
Marion Oaks: Crystal Park Investments LLC to O’Neill Kevin, $274,000
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Casanas Wilber Marquez, $274,900
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Manning Shannon A, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Zeta Cygnus LLC to Terrero Saturnina, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Itacon Contrive Construction LLC to Tejeda Walter Fair, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Dalefruit Import LLC to Justiniano Eldra Annette, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Lombard Donald L to Sampson Jonathan, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 4 LLC to Castilla Cheila, $275,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to Silva Julio Jose Rodriduez, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Vsj Enterprise LLC to Wieckhorst Lauren E, $279,200
Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Soul Harvest Word Worship & Praise Ministries Inc, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Ki & Cox LLC to Bookard Deandrea Janine, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Donely Jarrick S, $289,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Freyre Lizete, $289,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Garcia Vicente, $289,000
Marion Oaks: Jeunette Donna J to Arneson Alycia F, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Fl1011 LLC to Elvy Derrick A, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Perez Miguel to Arce Miguel, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Kelley Triniece, $298,899
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Carr Carisa Elizabeth, $298,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Harry, $299,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Chismar Michael Cesar, $299,990
Marion Oaks: Sheibani Shahzrad to Concept Development Inc, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Kraima Mohamed, $305,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Sarju Khemraj, $309,935
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Baker Shenae Ann Marie, $309,950
Marion Oaks: Spe Ocala 1 LLC to Arroyo Elizabeth, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Founders Capital LLC to Shaffer Gary Dean, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Milestone Management Group LLC to Cabrera Gabriel, $322,400
Marion Oaks: Hardan Hasan to Soraya Resende Investments LLC, $330,000
Marion Oaks: Nelson Venrece to Beckford Smith Claudette E, $337,000
Marion Oaks: Ortiz Jose to Moore Lyndon Lee, $375,000
Marion Oaks: Douglass Trust LLC to Bishop Gregory Neil, $599,000
Meadow Glenn: Davis Robert S to Ridenour Gary T, $369,000
Oak Run: Truesdell Kellen K Tr to Haust Philip Laurence, $270,000
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Reed Homes LLC to Nelson Asmina S, $344,735
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Reed Homes LLC to Porta Allan Daniel, $335,000
Ocala: Berglund Stephanie A to Tiger Equity LLC, $170,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Rice Regina Demetria Scott, $379,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Taveras Yeuri Puello, $286,990
Ocala Highlands: Andrews Daniel Mciver to Storms Roxanna, $225,000
Ocala Highlands: Boone Nona Elizabeth to Labarbera Joseph S, $260,000
Ocala Highlands: Austin Terry A to Bennett Kimberly Ann, $196,000
Ocala Palms: Deangelo Alice J to Aufiero John M Iii, $255,000
Ocala Park Estates: Stewart Giles A to Aldana Contracting LLC, $150,000
Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Van Etten Kenneth Travis, $225,000
Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Pagan Jean C Sustache, $228,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Thompson Carlton Andre, $276,460
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to France Jeffrey R, $298,785
Ocala Preserve: Foster Donald C to Ocala 35Th LLC, $370,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Heckman Rodney Eugene, $372,090
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Batista Susan Denise, $401,845
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Franklin James M, $421,380
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Massie Doron Lee, $459,990
Ocala Ridge: Carter Hillary to Kelley Megan Alexandra, $140,000
Ocala Ridge: B&W Land Holdings LLC to Evans Emanuel, $400,000
Ocala Ridge: R&S Development Ent LLC to Hanumant Five LLC, $800,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Conroy Jessica H to Manzano Miguel A Barrero, $360,500
Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Gilyard Jendrick, $362,864
Ocala Waterway Estates: Stalnaker Jeffrey M Jr to Renaud Property Management LLC, $385,000
On Top of the World: Hill Karin Anne to Dickerson Sandra G, $215,000
On Top of the World: Sabal Trust Company to Mackonis Dana B, $240,000
On Top of the World: Wolf Sandra to Hughes William C, $295,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Cramer Sharon K to Cannon Robert Gaylor Jr, $270,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Campana Wendy Kathleen to Reed Mealy William Jr, $119,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Hering Steven B to Trombley Robert, $175,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Shufelt Lesley M to Kelly Bryan Owen, $294,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Jen Homes LLC to Iral Jeffrey Alejandro, $299,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Perante Charles to Mcmorrow Daniel, $305,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Integration Developers LLC to Monast Jason Peter, $334,999
Orange Blossom Hills: Build 4U Homes Inc to Deregnaucourt Mason James, $350,000
Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Fernandez Lina, $363,000
Palm Cay: Matthiesen Steven L to Berkheimer Gene L, $350,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Killion Margaret Ann, $317,980
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Avraham Almog, $324,980
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Latulipe Brian Joseph, $337,675
Pine Run Estates: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $407,008
Quail Hollow: Belle Joseph Wayne to Wolf Andrew, $535,000
Rainbow End Estates: Williams Catherine A to Tyson Timothy, $220,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Minnicks Patricia Ann to Greene Michael, $164,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Morey Joy Lynn to Koshinski Glenn Robert, $200,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Thompson Craig, $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Gilpin Hudson David to Rivera Gedeon, $289,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Zavala Brothers Investments LLC to Partlow Seth B, $314,900
Rainbow Park: Nation Of Life Ministries to Barnhart Properties LLC, $65,000
Rainbow Park: Charles Anita Susan to Fuss Erica Amber, $68,000
Rainbow Park: Rocco Margaret to Fyke Tyler Lee, $208,500
Rainbow Park: Group Capital LLC to Santiago Marta Iris, $249,900
Rainbow Springs: Russell Kristi C to Fernandez Fresa E Fernandez, $130,000
Rainbow Springs: Adams Derral Gean to Pujol Cher G, $335,000
Remington Oaks: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to Flores Fundador Diaz, $160,000
Rolling Hills: Wilson Emmett J to Atagerge Properties LLC, $77,500
Rolling Hills: De Anda Betancur Rentals LLC to Maldonado Suriel, $165,000
Rolling Hills: Fleming James Scott to Sheets Lisa M, $439,900
Rolling Hills: Johns Judith E to Voong Phat Vinh, $455,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Andrews Makayla, $254,000
Sherwood Forest: Coffel Jehoshua B to Teaf Kyle S, $795,000
Silver Springs Shores: Team Yolo Inc to Lopez Gonzalo R, $79,800
Silver Springs Shores: Ocala Owner Finance LLC Tr to Bearing Point Real Estate Group, $82,500
Silver Springs Shores: Kaing Muy Tracy to Perez William, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Subramany Narayana, $212,500
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Vichare Pravin, $212,500
Silver Springs Shores: Thise Trevor A to Smith Samuel Brandon, $220,000
Silver Springs Shores: Makara Daniel to Tucker Brooke Katelyn, $237,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fortune Miamidade LLC, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to 5236 Pembroke Inc, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: C2C Homes LLC to Fried Gage, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Rich Tamika S to Neary Terrence E, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Licciardello Construction Inc to Warwick Garry W, $248,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fambrough Thomas W to Rivera Frank Jimenez, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Hall Thomas Sr to Jewell Christopher Ray, $249,999
Silver Springs Shores: Falls Timothy Sean Jr to Odio Daniel, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lancaster David B to Garland Drew, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Capitalis Usa Xv LLC to Jenkins Leroy D, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mathis Properties LLC to Spivey Jacquelyn E, $254,000
Silver Springs Shores: Zackery James Anthony to Rose James, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Safe Ira Homes LLC to Oathout Tara M, $262,000
Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Harris Michael R, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Pazo Monique to Cartaya Brenda, $277,500
Silver Springs Shores: A&M Property Development LLC to Garcia Leyanet, $277,900
Silver Springs Shores: Mulrenan Eleanor to Stavola Kimberly, $278,000
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $173,201
Spruce Creek: Pm3 Enterprises LLC to Keck Walter, $198,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Focht Jack to Cotton Roger E, $318,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Horne Family Trust to Spohn Richard Lloyd, $345,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Telesky Bonnie Lynn to Zuaro Yvonne Terese, $268,000
Spruce Creek South: Anderson Sophia P to Investworks Solutions LLC, $223,500
Spruce Creek South: Markle Faye to Rotolo Thomas James, $240,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Corcoran Charles M to Gruber George P, $295,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sachs Mark B, $298,280
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sondej Barbara to Hansen William J, $299,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Gregor Peggy J, $308,470
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Herickhoff Doris Ann, $378,350
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Daughenbaugh David R, $403,570
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Kavanaugh Kevin J, $423,440
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Thurnes Laura Linn to Rash Larry Dean, $436,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation LLC to Armstrong Mark L, $483,520
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Deener Irvin M Jr, $537,670
Stonecrest: Tonner Andrew to Leve Hale L Tr, $340,000
Stonecrest: Harris Carl M to Mortellito Gary, $365,000
Stonecrest: Higgins Joseph J Jr to Martine Joseph, $442,000
Stonecrest: Newton Josephine T to Griffin Genevieve M, $589,000
Summerton: Nederlanden Cynthia Magruder to Sexton William Edward, $643,500
Summit: Ballenger Cynthia J to Johnson Gregory A, $595,000
Turning Leaf: Peretz Avshalom to Tuggerson Machelle, $361,000
Villages of Marion: Croft Richard J Sr to Croft John F, $310,000
Villages of Marion: Veling Libby Warner to Smith James D, $320,000
Villages of Marion: Greenwich Capital Partners LLC to Gill Frank, $320,000
Villages of Marion: Ferrante Vito to Damico Tony L, $400,000
Villages of Marion: Woodruff Richard Scott to Ferrara Gino Patrick, $675,000
Villages of Marion: Erdman Marcia to Carver Janice Lane, $744,900
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Reed Susan Kanyi, $305,765
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Casella Mark D Sr, $318,255
Wineberry: Crowder Joanne Elizabeth to Anthony Steven C, $325,000
Woods & Lakes: Dirty Properties LLC to Hamblen Michael Jr, $163,000
Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Caso Matthew Scott, $210,000
Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Rosenbaum Chloe, $215,000
Wyomina Park: El Loco LLC to Piedrahita Lina, $163,204
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion