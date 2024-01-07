How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 13-19, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 13-19, 2023.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Pete Donald Wayne: $279,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Alverio Jessica: $295,990
Bahia Oaks: Tbp Improvement Inc. to Daigle Denis J: $181,000
Bellechase: Gomez Seta to Patel Sanjay: $170,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Ward Jamie Rouse: $399,975
Belleview: Frazier Earl to Gilbrook Brandy Clark: $136,000
Belleview: Ayala Patria Velez to Opendoor Property Trust I: $215,700
Belleview Heights Estates: Poitevent Sarah D to Alva Oscar Otoniel Galicia: $210,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Ali Shameel: $222,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Murray Kyle: $225,000
Belleview Heights Estates: C11 LLC to Rhom Jason: $229,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Hibbard Samantha: $239,900
Breezewood Estates: Stoddard James S to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $69,700
Breezewood Estates: Bassett Stacy Ann to Doyley Raymond B: $119,000
Breezewood Estates: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Dandelake Kolbrun: $244,700
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Martinez Obed Vidal: $333,550
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Avila Jose Virgilio: $308,240
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Anderson Garrett Michael: $317,865
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Olase John Rennan Estopedo: $338,960
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Matos Donna: $381,935
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hatcher Nicholas Andrew: $395,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Cook Jessica Ayn: $457,290
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodriguez Carlos Rivera: $462,550
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mccarson DaviDRussell: $547,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Everett Kevin L: $485,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Contarino Alfred: $538,790
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Jorgensen Paul E: $550,000
Candler Hills: Lomasky Bruse to Fern Paul Tr: $735,000
Cherrywood Estates: Ryan Larry C to Lawson Paul D: $185,000
Cherrywood Estates: Georges Miguel to Bjerke Michael Leslie Tr: $215,000
Cherrywood Estates: Marchese Carolyn to Lemos Christopher Tait: $228,000
Cimarron: Lukasik George F to Vasconcellos Pedro: $385,000
Circle Square Ranches: Adams Mark to Watts Thomas: $140,000
Circle Square Woods: Sherwood Judith A to Ciesla Kenneth: $170,000
Circle Square Woods: Garcia Richard T to Wallace Stacy A: $195,000
Circle Square Woods: Stellar Real Estate Agency LLC to Newman Paul Charles: $255,000
Citrus Park: Gambrel Taylor to Schwartz Phyllis E: $212,000
Coral Ridge: Congdon Donna to Agriculver Of Florida LLC: $130,000
Countryside Farms of Ocala: Stoddard Mary Scott Est to Tasker Vera Lynn: $669,000
Coventry: White Clara M to Kuball Becky: $110,000
Coventry: Dillon Charles Joseph Iii to United Unlimited Constructions Inc.: $240,000
Coventry: Dillon Charles Joseph Iii to Heine Allen: $478,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Lozada Giovanni Martinez: $316,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Burns Cayler Dalton: $357,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Waters Donald Edward Jr: $366,990
Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $385,071
Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc.: $60,900
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Lewis Richard to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC: $390,000
Golden Holiday: Pfeiffer Dorothy Anna to Mix Express LLC: $61,000
Golden Holiday: Porter Debora to 1821 Ocala LLC: $112,000
Grand Park: Salisbury Barbara Helen to Smoak Patricia Jean: $415,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Davenport Allen Wayne: $324,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Rogers Freda Angele to Arkoub Inc.: $270,000
Heritage Hills: Marken Douglas to Purchasing Fund 2019 2 LLC: $198,000
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Zapata Gonzalez Maria Victoria: $287,900
Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $328,000
Lake Weir Heights: Taylor Calvin W Jr to Ajo Roshni: $349,900
Leeward Air Ranch: Blok Roelof to Carver Michael: $72,500
Leonardo Estates: Fresneda Francisco L Jr to Maldonado Carmen Clothilde: $292,000
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Roldan Ramonita to Smith Gloria Ann: $79,000
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Aragon Alejandro to Pruitt Patricia: $358,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tuttle Judith M: $312,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ferrandiz Eduardo: $517,275
Majestic Oaks: Sudol Nicholas to Gayle Hessine S: $359,000
Majestic Oaks: 87Th Place LLC to Betancourt Blanca: $380,000
Marion County: Collins Anthony W to Alessandrini Katherine Fonseca: $60,000
Marion County: Levine Martin to Campbell John: $64,000
Marion County: Thompson David A to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $67,300
Marion County: Morris Thomas A to Dakis John: $68,500
Marion County: Coulson Charlene C to Cuyuch Felix Ajtun: $70,000
Marion County: Allstate Servicing Inc. to Farrell Dianne Lynn: $72,000
Marion County: Porter Bryan S to Yelvington Kiersten: $72,000
Marion County: Regions Bank to Garcia Michael: $77,500
Marion County: Solid Ground Sales LLC to Araujo Pablo: $80,000
Marion County: Osborne William to Goodwin Land Company LLC: $82,050.94
Marion County: Yancey Robert W Jr to Rude John: $85,000
Marion County: Forever Homes Property Maintenance & Management LLC to Rosio Richard: $90,000
Marion County: Racz James Imre to Korom James Michael: $91,690
Marion County: Skinner Danielle to Mike Shrader Inc.: $92,000
Marion County: Little Denise to Fl To Fl LLC: $93,000
Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Cottage On The Lake LLC: $95,000
Marion County: 3 Days Homebuyers LLC to De Souza Welington Felix: $99,000
Marion County: Darley Oneida L to De Anda Betancur Rentals LLC: $100,000
Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Vining Loretta K: $102,000
Marion County: McQuaig Ernest D to McQuaig Kylor Austin: $115,000
Marion County: Porter Gail A Est to Porter Jeffrey D: $120,000
Marion County: Springwood Village Condominium Association Inc. to Creciendo LLC: $125,000
Marion County: Goetz Alonzo C to Platen Juan C: $128,000
Marion County: Kucej Joseph R Jr to Box James A: $140,000
Marion County: C&E Real Estate Services LLC to Rippel Janice: $145,000
Marion County: Starling Shelley Brinkley to Arber Ames LLC: $145,000
Marion County: Mace Jerry to Stenersen Wesley: $150,000
Marion County: Bair Andrew S to Dwarka Hanraj: $150,000
Marion County: Griggs Leonard E Jr to Hazzard James: $160,000
Marion County: Allen Kristy Sue to Napiatek Agnieszka: $160,000
Marion County: Prea Alexander Thomas to Muniz Nianca Nicole: $169,900
Marion County: Magan Kathy Jo to Bil Investment Properties LLC: $170,000
Marion County: Peretz Avshalom to Martinez Angel: $188,000
Marion County: Brantley Gene D to May Robert: $189,500
Marion County: Roba LLC to Zaghi Mourad: $195,000
Marion County: Fuller Michele to Bridges Holding Investments LLC: $200,000
Marion County: Green Nestor J to Lacob Logan: $205,000
Marion County: Sheth Meena H to Investments By Jr LLC: $210,000
Marion County: Rainey Investments LLC to Ajs Property Holdings LLC: $220,000
Marion County: Hilliard Bruce to Denson David M: $225,000
Marion County: Richardson James to Penley Nicholas Robert: $230,000
Marion County: Shannon Sandra E to Unger Scottie Jo: $230,000
Marion County: Tarawneh Ramy to Mazuera Alexandra: $235,000
Marion County: Csongedi Deborah to Walton Shane: $239,000
Marion County: Marion Elite Group LLC to Mcvey Ted W: $240,000
Marion County: Calhoun Wade L to Rempe Isaac J: $256,000
Marion County: Good News Group LLC to Powell Bradley Keith: $267,000
Marion County: Ortega Roger I to Valentin Reinaldo Concepcion: $290,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Invernizzi Lillie L: $297,075
Marion County: Recio Wanda S to Horton Jeffrey Thomas: $300,000
Marion County: Evans Peter to Opendoor Property Trust I: $304,100
Marion County: Leone Gion to Minton Herman: $318,000
Marion County: SSV LLC to Dled Partners LLC: $318,350
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Snowman Michael T: $322,250
Marion County: Qualls Edward Elvis to Crossway Donald B Jr: $330,000
Marion County: Hoth Sandra M to Black Bryan W: $350,000
Marion County: Seitz Constance to Gonzalez Zacarias: $350,000
Marion County: Ray James D to Lawson Kirby Ray: $385,000
Marion County: Reyes Andrew to Dostine James A: $389,500
Marion County: Aaa Services Of Usa Inc. to Lucido Danielle: $389,999
Marion County: Fla Trust Services LLC Tr to Mijo Group LLC: $437,500
Marion County: Mendoza Jenny to Cruz Angel Daniel: $450,000
Marion County: Rice Adam to Mars Sara Beth: $455,000
Marion County: Altman James P to Rowe Tammy M: $460,000
Marion County: Green Johnnie L to Filippe Rafael: $479,900
Marion County: Phillips Joyce A to 901 Summerfield Land LLC: $525,000
Marion County: Heather Island LLC to Lourenco Gerald: $575,000
Marion County: Tealbrooke Corporation to International Plaza Of Ocala LLC: $600,000
Marion County: Evans Jarod Byron to Miller Robert Harry: $624,000
Marion County: Kennedy Susan A Tr to St Bjorn LLC: $630,000
Marion County: Sellars Carolyn M to Parraguez Victor: $665,000
Marion County: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $666,654
Marion County: Lee Heren Rodes to Gaynor Donald Kipp: $750,000
Marion County: Kantz Sherri to Tindell Garry: $900,000
Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Lennar Homes LLC: $1,049,750
Marion County: Mazzola Colin L to Manifest 29 LLC: $2,200,000
Marion County: Matye Reinhard to Kennard Jacqueline: $3,150,000
Marion County: Alizzi Joseph Bradford to Hempstead Oaks Development LLC: $3,500,000
Marion Landing: Hendrickson Herbert H to Young John R: $212,000
Marion Oaks: Marks Ernst Michael to Avantech Group Investment LLC: $73,000
Marion Oaks: Budhram Jainandan to Holiday Builders Inc.: $79,500
Marion Oaks: Goulbourne Clinton to Cepeda Gabriel: $80,000
Marion Oaks: T&T Maintenance & Handyman Services LLC to Golex Properties LLC: $120,000
Marion Oaks: Golex Properties LLC to Taylor Investments LLC: $132,500
Marion Oaks: Martin Sigrid to Opendoor Property Trust I: $153,900
Marion Oaks: Szabo Jenniferlynn A to Roberts Carl J: $165,000
Marion Oaks: Jordan Gerald B to Gauquie Erin Jean: $175,000
Marion Oaks: A& V Investors Group LLC to Delgado Clari A: $198,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Arguelles Hernan Guillermo: $220,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Gonzalez Juan Carlos Castro: $231,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Pallares Jonathan Daniel: $233,990
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Torres Mendez Jeannelys A: $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sukhram Youram: $239,900
Marion Oaks: Franklin Lyndsay Mariah to Guzman Kristina Lynn: $240,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Sanchez Juan: $249,900
Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Pollydore Earlie: $253,990
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc. to Strachan Gayon: $257,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Bencebi Sylvia: $260,000
Marion Oaks: Boavista Properties LLC to Cardenas German Argelio: $264,900
Marion Oaks: Java Home Investment LLC to Santos Christian Lopez: $264,900
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Elamkootil Praveen: $264,900
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Callan Geraldine Pearson: $264,900
Marion Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Cavanaugh Edward Leroy: $265,000
Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A to Collazo Jose Rodolfo Rivera: $265,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Wan & Ces LLC: $267,500
Marion Oaks: W2L1 Project 1 LLC to Pierotti Nickolas G: $272,900
Marion Oaks: Marty & Huggins Development LLC to Molina Yoel Luis Hernandez: $273,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Xefos Desiree Yvette: $279,000
Marion Oaks: VSJ Enterprise LLC to Stewart Marvell Emmor: $279,000
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Stirrup Mark Eric Jr: $279,900
Marion Oaks: Pompano Group LLC to Perez Javier Acosta: $283,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Rearick Trenton Allan: $284,990
Marion Oaks: J2S Investments LLC to Perez Daiyanis Valdes: $285,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Kidd Tyler: $285,798
Marion Oaks: Big Sprechman Investments LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard: $285,896
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Costa Jana M: $289,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Miranda Yannia: $289,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Williams Reinaldo: $289,900
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Bowling Michael Kenneth: $289,990
Marion Oaks: Bowman Carol Lynn to Corgan John: $290,000
Marion Oaks: M3C Home Investments LLC to Ferras Barbara: $298,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Lopez Ricardo Daniel Cortez: $299,990
Marion Oaks: Dongni Zhang to Santiago Jennifer Maria: $300,000
Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investment LLC to Velasquez Shawilda Y: $314,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Billington James: $314,900
Marion Oaks: Lubczynski Joshua M to Medina Ernesto Jimenez: $315,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Cornwall Robert Matthew: $317,990
Marion Oaks: Charity Paul Scott to Roth Jeff: $324,900
Marion Oaks: Gray DaviDR to Markus Raymond Jr: $325,000
Meadow Glenn: Platt James Wayne to Lubczynski Joshua M: $260,000
MeadowView/Meadow View: Challa Hanimi to Vasquez Homes LLC: $90,000
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC to Lugo Lisa M: $324,900
Oak Hill Plantation: Cm Capital Holdings LLC to Hartley Jolene: $285,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Zarate Jessica to Carson Linda L: $290,000
Oak Run: Santor Larry A to Nance Joseph J: $246,000
Oak Run: Kennedy James W to Grainger Rodney W: $272,000
Oak Run: Ashe Jeffrey to Toomey George Anthony: $385,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Smith Ann C to Graff Thomas Frank: $157,900
Oak Run Neighborhood: Bennett Eugenia K to Scott Jerry Wayne: $285,000
Ocala: Moskovitz Cara J to Horton John D Tr: $3,200,000
Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vazquez Giannmarie C: $367,850
Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vitrella Vincent Joseph: $421,250
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $367,770
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Marulanda Mary Ruth: $365,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Nguyen Chuan Doan: $324,990
Ocala Highlands: Jackson Carolyn S to Oglesby George: $65,000
Ocala Highlands: Collier Randy S to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC: $220,800
Ocala Park Estates: Advantage Capital Group LLC to Carias Ricardo Alberto: $165,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Rolling Hills Homes LLC: $239,900
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Rolling Hills Homes LLC: $239,900
Ocala Park Estates: Rhodes Brittany L to King Sarah Jane: $250,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Connolly Robert Francis: $333,685
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Treanor Michael: $423,025
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Whipple Terry Steele to Dominguez Luis Isidro Bolua: $205,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Butcher Leroy Jr to Smith Rita Jeane Lawton: $118,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Lamotte James to Transcending Capital LLC: $120,999
On Top of the World: Womack Carol Z to Brummette Janet L: $269,000
On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Baruchas Thomas Francis Tr: $475,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Carrillo Gisella P to Rugbeer Deryck: $85,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Walters George Adam to Israel Dalay: $318,000
Orange Lake: Equity Trust Company to Gagne Matthew: $260,000
Paddock Park: Cosme Monica I to Villanueva Enos Samuel: $289,900
Paddock Park: Owens Cason to Perez Jhonny: $525,000
Palm Cay: Puentes Jose Rene to Wright Michael Patrick: $210,000
Pine Run Estates: Malley James to Oreilly John: $150,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Stephenson Monique Louise: $309,180
Pine Run Estates: Stalnaker David C to Ramsey Kia: $357,000
Rainbow Acres: Trifunovic Dana to Ibarra Ana: $204,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Iglesias Roberto: $225,000
Rainbow Acres: Cochran Allen Jr to Powell DonalDRay Ii: $292,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Sylvia John J Jr: $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hill Richard S to Djouad Ingeborg: $240,000
Rainbow Park: Powell Matthew R to Jean Nadine: $245,000
Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Michael Morgan Ira: $267,000
Rainbow Springs: Brody Anne Marie to Welsh Russell Duane: $346,000
Reddick: Lewis Grady Paul to Kimak Brian L: $270,000
Remington Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Mlk Aluminum LLC: $250,000
Rio Vista Estates: Rossi Daniel to Burns Valery: $720,000
Rolling Hills: Hills Land Trust Inc. to Eccles Wayne E: $60,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Blake Amanda to Garcia Janeth E: $275,000
Shady Wood: Bardino Dean to Freeman Esmelda Tr: $430,500
Silver Meadows: Smith Kenneth Edward to Burgess Clifford M: $300,000
Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Durant Clifton Dru: $328,950
Silver Springs Shores: Radford School Inc. to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $76,000
Silver Springs Shores: Corbin Joseph L to Lily Community Investments LLC: $110,000
Silver Springs Shores: Whipple Joshua Dale to Florida Powerful Group Inc.: $155,000
Silver Springs Shores: Bravo Anny Murcia to Us Home Rent LLC: $155,536.86
Silver Springs Shores: Mancini Sandra J to Caracciolo Michael: $158,000
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Arista John Jacob: $198,000
Silver Springs Shores: N Singh Corp to Valdez Jose Humberto: $220,000
Silver Springs Shores: Forrest Raymond to Durandisse Marie K: $223,500
Silver Springs Shores: Robinson Kemoy to Opendoor Property Trust I: $227,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Hernandez Gissell: $228,000
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Sok Dary: $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Krumm Debra Lynn to Parra Jose: $231,000
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mcgee Felusa Flucas: $233,250
Silver Springs Shores: Binda Bhawanie to Woods Shannel Pratrie: $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Ciroline Dani J to United Hvac Services LLC: $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: King Philip William to Portillo Lesllie: $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Colon Morera Harry Alberto: $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Magowan Cheryl: $249,990
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mingee Camryen: $253,000
Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Tamayo Hector Jasiel Donates: $259,900
Silver Springs Shores: Colon Danesa to Mendana Aleida J: $270,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Fredrick David: $290,400
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Robinson Kemoy: $293,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Mahaleris Michael: $297,250
Silver Springs Shores: Carson Building & Development LLC to Brown Karen: $297,500
Silver Springs Shores: Gsv Team LLC to Pimentel Jose G Duarte: $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Rogers Reynold: $315,560
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Equity Trust Company: $387,900
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Phh Mortgage Corporation: $188,001
Sleepy Hollow: Cisneros Juan to Somerville Steven: $300,000
Spruce Creek South: Homer Sabriya to Warner John D: $220,000
Spruce Creek South: Zimmermann Jerold L to Herbruck Teresa: $232,000
Spruce Creek South: Lars Homes LLC to Gardner Pamela Joy Lynn: $234,900
Spruce Creek South: Andrus Saundra to Reed Janet Lee: $235,000
Spruce Creek South: Machak Andrew S to Mclear Warren A: $280,000
Spruce Creek South: Burke William J to Crandall Michael A: $295,000
St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ranfone Frank Carmen: $272,750
St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Perez Jose Joel Moya: $287,750
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Schmidt James A to Stoeckert Gary W: $349,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Hout Gena A Tr: $376,390
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Tishler Laura A: $378,840
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Gofforth Henry C: $397,400
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Beavers Timothy to Beldock Jay R: $440,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pressey Teresa Ann: $442,030
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Nozicka Karen Louise: $525,320
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Freeboum Brenda Starr Tr: $554,730
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Vodak Paul: $561,270
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Kaluba Dawn Michelle: $577,070
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Derosa Michael Alexander: $589,630
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Russell Donald A Jr to Rothrock Virginia Harper Tr: $649,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Clark Christine: $678,840
Stonecrest: Alston Martin L to Martinez Nancy Jean: $395,000
Stonewood: Tobon Carlos to Campbell Jeremy Clayton: $565,000
Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Yoder Terry: $294,250
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Romero Tito A: $409,685
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Farr Douglas W to Darmochwal Stanley E Jr: $317,139
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Sayles Stephen E to Mahoney Nancy L Tr: $320,000
Sun Country Estates: Heupel Larry to Vasquez Luis Miguel: $219,900
Villages of Marion: WallingforDRachel to Chapell Suzanne M: $285,000
Villages of Marion: Bartholomew EdwarDR to Moore Elizabeth A: $312,500
Villages of Marion: Dsouza Susan J to Janda Matthew Jeffrey Tr: $330,000
Villages of Marion: Pickering William D Sr to Will Star LLC: $334,900
Villages of Marion: Bunkelman Larry R to Miller Mark: $335,000
Villages of Marion: Klemmer Edgar M to Capital Tristate LLC: $350,000
Villages of Marion: Maxwell HowarDR Jr to Ryan Steve T: $365,000
Villages of Marion: Baker Vicki L to Huber Carole Anne: $395,000
Villages of Marion: Hall Harold Edward to Ribble Elizabeth M Tr: $400,000
Villages of Marion: Neckers Gerry A to Schneider Patricia K: $483,000
Villages of Marion: Roney Wendy M to Carroll Peter J: $505,000
Westbury: Bordallo Madeline Z to Saez Jesse: $515,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Levandosky William R: $334,765
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Linse Mark G Tr: $336,455
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cespedes Adolfo: $478,150
Woodfields: Williams Reuben S IV to Mackay Kenneth H: $887,800
Woodland Park: Geller Leon to Scjp LLC: $1,765,000
Woods & Lakes: Gavlik Joseph A II to Larocco William: $197,000
Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Payne Polly: $219,900
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion