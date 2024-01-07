How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 13-19, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 13-19, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Pete Donald Wayne: $279,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Alverio Jessica: $295,990

Bahia Oaks: Tbp Improvement Inc. to Daigle Denis J: $181,000

Bellechase: Gomez Seta to Patel Sanjay: $170,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Ward Jamie Rouse: $399,975

Belleview: Frazier Earl to Gilbrook Brandy Clark: $136,000

Belleview: Ayala Patria Velez to Opendoor Property Trust I: $215,700

Belleview Heights Estates: Poitevent Sarah D to Alva Oscar Otoniel Galicia: $210,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Ali Shameel: $222,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Murray Kyle: $225,000

Belleview Heights Estates: C11 LLC to Rhom Jason: $229,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Hibbard Samantha: $239,900

Breezewood Estates: Stoddard James S to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $69,700

Breezewood Estates: Bassett Stacy Ann to Doyley Raymond B: $119,000

Breezewood Estates: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Dandelake Kolbrun: $244,700

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Martinez Obed Vidal: $333,550

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Avila Jose Virgilio: $308,240

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Anderson Garrett Michael: $317,865

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Olase John Rennan Estopedo: $338,960

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Matos Donna: $381,935

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hatcher Nicholas Andrew: $395,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Cook Jessica Ayn: $457,290

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodriguez Carlos Rivera: $462,550

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mccarson DaviDRussell: $547,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Everett Kevin L: $485,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Contarino Alfred: $538,790

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Jorgensen Paul E: $550,000

Candler Hills: Lomasky Bruse to Fern Paul Tr: $735,000

Cherrywood Estates: Ryan Larry C to Lawson Paul D: $185,000

Cherrywood Estates: Georges Miguel to Bjerke Michael Leslie Tr: $215,000

Cherrywood Estates: Marchese Carolyn to Lemos Christopher Tait: $228,000

Cimarron: Lukasik George F to Vasconcellos Pedro: $385,000

Circle Square Ranches: Adams Mark to Watts Thomas: $140,000

Circle Square Woods: Sherwood Judith A to Ciesla Kenneth: $170,000

Circle Square Woods: Garcia Richard T to Wallace Stacy A: $195,000

Circle Square Woods: Stellar Real Estate Agency LLC to Newman Paul Charles: $255,000

Citrus Park: Gambrel Taylor to Schwartz Phyllis E: $212,000

Coral Ridge: Congdon Donna to Agriculver Of Florida LLC: $130,000

Countryside Farms of Ocala: Stoddard Mary Scott Est to Tasker Vera Lynn: $669,000

Coventry: White Clara M to Kuball Becky: $110,000

Coventry: Dillon Charles Joseph Iii to United Unlimited Constructions Inc.: $240,000

Coventry: Dillon Charles Joseph Iii to Heine Allen: $478,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Lozada Giovanni Martinez: $316,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Burns Cayler Dalton: $357,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Waters Donald Edward Jr: $366,990

Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $385,071

Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc.: $60,900

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Lewis Richard to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC: $390,000

Golden Holiday: Pfeiffer Dorothy Anna to Mix Express LLC: $61,000

Golden Holiday: Porter Debora to 1821 Ocala LLC: $112,000

Grand Park: Salisbury Barbara Helen to Smoak Patricia Jean: $415,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Davenport Allen Wayne: $324,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Rogers Freda Angele to Arkoub Inc.: $270,000

Heritage Hills: Marken Douglas to Purchasing Fund 2019 2 LLC: $198,000

Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Zapata Gonzalez Maria Victoria: $287,900

Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $328,000

Lake Weir Heights: Taylor Calvin W Jr to Ajo Roshni: $349,900

Leeward Air Ranch: Blok Roelof to Carver Michael: $72,500

Leonardo Estates: Fresneda Francisco L Jr to Maldonado Carmen Clothilde: $292,000

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Roldan Ramonita to Smith Gloria Ann: $79,000

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Aragon Alejandro to Pruitt Patricia: $358,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tuttle Judith M: $312,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ferrandiz Eduardo: $517,275

Majestic Oaks: Sudol Nicholas to Gayle Hessine S: $359,000

Majestic Oaks: 87Th Place LLC to Betancourt Blanca: $380,000

Marion County: Collins Anthony W to Alessandrini Katherine Fonseca: $60,000

Marion County: Levine Martin to Campbell John: $64,000

Marion County: Thompson David A to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $67,300

Marion County: Morris Thomas A to Dakis John: $68,500

Marion County: Coulson Charlene C to Cuyuch Felix Ajtun: $70,000

Marion County: Allstate Servicing Inc. to Farrell Dianne Lynn: $72,000

Marion County: Porter Bryan S to Yelvington Kiersten: $72,000

Marion County: Regions Bank to Garcia Michael: $77,500

Marion County: Solid Ground Sales LLC to Araujo Pablo: $80,000

Marion County: Osborne William to Goodwin Land Company LLC: $82,050.94

Marion County: Yancey Robert W Jr to Rude John: $85,000

Marion County: Forever Homes Property Maintenance & Management LLC to Rosio Richard: $90,000

Marion County: Racz James Imre to Korom James Michael: $91,690

Marion County: Skinner Danielle to Mike Shrader Inc.: $92,000

Marion County: Little Denise to Fl To Fl LLC: $93,000

Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Cottage On The Lake LLC: $95,000

Marion County: 3 Days Homebuyers LLC to De Souza Welington Felix: $99,000

Marion County: Darley Oneida L to De Anda Betancur Rentals LLC: $100,000

Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Vining Loretta K: $102,000

Marion County: McQuaig Ernest D to McQuaig Kylor Austin: $115,000

Marion County: Porter Gail A Est to Porter Jeffrey D: $120,000

Marion County: Springwood Village Condominium Association Inc. to Creciendo LLC: $125,000

Marion County: Goetz Alonzo C to Platen Juan C: $128,000

Marion County: Kucej Joseph R Jr to Box James A: $140,000

Marion County: C&E Real Estate Services LLC to Rippel Janice: $145,000

Marion County: Starling Shelley Brinkley to Arber Ames LLC: $145,000

Marion County: Mace Jerry to Stenersen Wesley: $150,000

Marion County: Bair Andrew S to Dwarka Hanraj: $150,000

Marion County: Griggs Leonard E Jr to Hazzard James: $160,000

Marion County: Allen Kristy Sue to Napiatek Agnieszka: $160,000

Marion County: Prea Alexander Thomas to Muniz Nianca Nicole: $169,900

Marion County: Magan Kathy Jo to Bil Investment Properties LLC: $170,000

Marion County: Peretz Avshalom to Martinez Angel: $188,000

Marion County: Brantley Gene D to May Robert: $189,500

Marion County: Roba LLC to Zaghi Mourad: $195,000

Marion County: Fuller Michele to Bridges Holding Investments LLC: $200,000

Marion County: Green Nestor J to Lacob Logan: $205,000

Marion County: Sheth Meena H to Investments By Jr LLC: $210,000

Marion County: Rainey Investments LLC to Ajs Property Holdings LLC: $220,000

Marion County: Hilliard Bruce to Denson David M: $225,000

Marion County: Richardson James to Penley Nicholas Robert: $230,000

Marion County: Shannon Sandra E to Unger Scottie Jo: $230,000

Marion County: Tarawneh Ramy to Mazuera Alexandra: $235,000

Marion County: Csongedi Deborah to Walton Shane: $239,000

Marion County: Marion Elite Group LLC to Mcvey Ted W: $240,000

Marion County: Calhoun Wade L to Rempe Isaac J: $256,000

Marion County: Good News Group LLC to Powell Bradley Keith: $267,000

Marion County: Ortega Roger I to Valentin Reinaldo Concepcion: $290,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Invernizzi Lillie L: $297,075

Marion County: Recio Wanda S to Horton Jeffrey Thomas: $300,000

Marion County: Evans Peter to Opendoor Property Trust I: $304,100

Marion County: Leone Gion to Minton Herman: $318,000

Marion County: SSV LLC to Dled Partners LLC: $318,350

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Snowman Michael T: $322,250

Marion County: Qualls Edward Elvis to Crossway Donald B Jr: $330,000

Marion County: Hoth Sandra M to Black Bryan W: $350,000

Marion County: Seitz Constance to Gonzalez Zacarias: $350,000

Marion County: Ray James D to Lawson Kirby Ray: $385,000

Marion County: Reyes Andrew to Dostine James A: $389,500

Marion County: Aaa Services Of Usa Inc. to Lucido Danielle: $389,999

Marion County: Fla Trust Services LLC Tr to Mijo Group LLC: $437,500

Marion County: Mendoza Jenny to Cruz Angel Daniel: $450,000

Marion County: Rice Adam to Mars Sara Beth: $455,000

Marion County: Altman James P to Rowe Tammy M: $460,000

Marion County: Green Johnnie L to Filippe Rafael: $479,900

Marion County: Phillips Joyce A to 901 Summerfield Land LLC: $525,000

Marion County: Heather Island LLC to Lourenco Gerald: $575,000

Marion County: Tealbrooke Corporation to International Plaza Of Ocala LLC: $600,000

Marion County: Evans Jarod Byron to Miller Robert Harry: $624,000

Marion County: Kennedy Susan A Tr to St Bjorn LLC: $630,000

Marion County: Sellars Carolyn M to Parraguez Victor: $665,000

Marion County: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $666,654

Marion County: Lee Heren Rodes to Gaynor Donald Kipp: $750,000

Marion County: Kantz Sherri to Tindell Garry: $900,000

Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Lennar Homes LLC: $1,049,750

Marion County: Mazzola Colin L to Manifest 29 LLC: $2,200,000

Marion County: Matye Reinhard to Kennard Jacqueline: $3,150,000

Marion County: Alizzi Joseph Bradford to Hempstead Oaks Development LLC: $3,500,000

Marion Landing: Hendrickson Herbert H to Young John R: $212,000

Marion Oaks: Marks Ernst Michael to Avantech Group Investment LLC: $73,000

Marion Oaks: Budhram Jainandan to Holiday Builders Inc.: $79,500

Marion Oaks: Goulbourne Clinton to Cepeda Gabriel: $80,000

Marion Oaks: T&T Maintenance & Handyman Services LLC to Golex Properties LLC: $120,000

Marion Oaks: Golex Properties LLC to Taylor Investments LLC: $132,500

Marion Oaks: Martin Sigrid to Opendoor Property Trust I: $153,900

Marion Oaks: Szabo Jenniferlynn A to Roberts Carl J: $165,000

Marion Oaks: Jordan Gerald B to Gauquie Erin Jean: $175,000

Marion Oaks: A& V Investors Group LLC to Delgado Clari A: $198,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Arguelles Hernan Guillermo: $220,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Gonzalez Juan Carlos Castro: $231,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Pallares Jonathan Daniel: $233,990

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Torres Mendez Jeannelys A: $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sukhram Youram: $239,900

Marion Oaks: Franklin Lyndsay Mariah to Guzman Kristina Lynn: $240,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Sanchez Juan: $249,900

Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Pollydore Earlie: $253,990

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc. to Strachan Gayon: $257,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Bencebi Sylvia: $260,000

Marion Oaks: Boavista Properties LLC to Cardenas German Argelio: $264,900

Marion Oaks: Java Home Investment LLC to Santos Christian Lopez: $264,900

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Elamkootil Praveen: $264,900

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Callan Geraldine Pearson: $264,900

Marion Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Cavanaugh Edward Leroy: $265,000

Marion Oaks: Igor Alves P A to Collazo Jose Rodolfo Rivera: $265,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Wan & Ces LLC: $267,500

Marion Oaks: W2L1 Project 1 LLC to Pierotti Nickolas G: $272,900

Marion Oaks: Marty & Huggins Development LLC to Molina Yoel Luis Hernandez: $273,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Xefos Desiree Yvette: $279,000

Marion Oaks: VSJ Enterprise LLC to Stewart Marvell Emmor: $279,000

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Stirrup Mark Eric Jr: $279,900

Marion Oaks: Pompano Group LLC to Perez Javier Acosta: $283,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Rearick Trenton Allan: $284,990

Marion Oaks: J2S Investments LLC to Perez Daiyanis Valdes: $285,000

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Kidd Tyler: $285,798

Marion Oaks: Big Sprechman Investments LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard: $285,896

Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Costa Jana M: $289,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Miranda Yannia: $289,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Williams Reinaldo: $289,900

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Bowling Michael Kenneth: $289,990

Marion Oaks: Bowman Carol Lynn to Corgan John: $290,000

Marion Oaks: M3C Home Investments LLC to Ferras Barbara: $298,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Lopez Ricardo Daniel Cortez: $299,990

Marion Oaks: Dongni Zhang to Santiago Jennifer Maria: $300,000

Marion Oaks: Christian Brother Property & Investment LLC to Velasquez Shawilda Y: $314,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Billington James: $314,900

Marion Oaks: Lubczynski Joshua M to Medina Ernesto Jimenez: $315,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Cornwall Robert Matthew: $317,990

Marion Oaks: Charity Paul Scott to Roth Jeff: $324,900

Marion Oaks: Gray DaviDR to Markus Raymond Jr: $325,000

Meadow Glenn: Platt James Wayne to Lubczynski Joshua M: $260,000

MeadowView/Meadow View: Challa Hanimi to Vasquez Homes LLC: $90,000

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC to Lugo Lisa M: $324,900

Oak Hill Plantation: Cm Capital Holdings LLC to Hartley Jolene: $285,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Zarate Jessica to Carson Linda L: $290,000

Oak Run: Santor Larry A to Nance Joseph J: $246,000

Oak Run: Kennedy James W to Grainger Rodney W: $272,000

Oak Run: Ashe Jeffrey to Toomey George Anthony: $385,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Smith Ann C to Graff Thomas Frank: $157,900

Oak Run Neighborhood: Bennett Eugenia K to Scott Jerry Wayne: $285,000

Ocala: Moskovitz Cara J to Horton John D Tr: $3,200,000

Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vazquez Giannmarie C: $367,850

Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Vitrella Vincent Joseph: $421,250

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc.: $367,770

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Marulanda Mary Ruth: $365,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Nguyen Chuan Doan: $324,990

Ocala Highlands: Jackson Carolyn S to Oglesby George: $65,000

Ocala Highlands: Collier Randy S to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC: $220,800

Ocala Park Estates: Advantage Capital Group LLC to Carias Ricardo Alberto: $165,000

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Rolling Hills Homes LLC: $239,900

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Rolling Hills Homes LLC: $239,900

Ocala Park Estates: Rhodes Brittany L to King Sarah Jane: $250,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Connolly Robert Francis: $333,685

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Treanor Michael: $423,025

Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Whipple Terry Steele to Dominguez Luis Isidro Bolua: $205,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Butcher Leroy Jr to Smith Rita Jeane Lawton: $118,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Lamotte James to Transcending Capital LLC: $120,999

On Top of the World: Womack Carol Z to Brummette Janet L: $269,000

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Baruchas Thomas Francis Tr: $475,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Carrillo Gisella P to Rugbeer Deryck: $85,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Walters George Adam to Israel Dalay: $318,000

Orange Lake: Equity Trust Company to Gagne Matthew: $260,000

Paddock Park: Cosme Monica I to Villanueva Enos Samuel: $289,900

Paddock Park: Owens Cason to Perez Jhonny: $525,000

Palm Cay: Puentes Jose Rene to Wright Michael Patrick: $210,000

Pine Run Estates: Malley James to Oreilly John: $150,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Stephenson Monique Louise: $309,180

Pine Run Estates: Stalnaker David C to Ramsey Kia: $357,000

Rainbow Acres: Trifunovic Dana to Ibarra Ana: $204,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Iglesias Roberto: $225,000

Rainbow Acres: Cochran Allen Jr to Powell DonalDRay Ii: $292,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Sylvia John J Jr: $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hill Richard S to Djouad Ingeborg: $240,000

Rainbow Park: Powell Matthew R to Jean Nadine: $245,000

Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Michael Morgan Ira: $267,000

Rainbow Springs: Brody Anne Marie to Welsh Russell Duane: $346,000

Reddick: Lewis Grady Paul to Kimak Brian L: $270,000

Remington Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Mlk Aluminum LLC: $250,000

Rio Vista Estates: Rossi Daniel to Burns Valery: $720,000

Rolling Hills: Hills Land Trust Inc. to Eccles Wayne E: $60,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Blake Amanda to Garcia Janeth E: $275,000

Shady Wood: Bardino Dean to Freeman Esmelda Tr: $430,500

Silver Meadows: Smith Kenneth Edward to Burgess Clifford M: $300,000

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Durant Clifton Dru: $328,950

Silver Springs Shores: Radford School Inc. to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC: $76,000

Silver Springs Shores: Corbin Joseph L to Lily Community Investments LLC: $110,000

Silver Springs Shores: Whipple Joshua Dale to Florida Powerful Group Inc.: $155,000

Silver Springs Shores: Bravo Anny Murcia to Us Home Rent LLC: $155,536.86

Silver Springs Shores: Mancini Sandra J to Caracciolo Michael: $158,000

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Arista John Jacob: $198,000

Silver Springs Shores: N Singh Corp to Valdez Jose Humberto: $220,000

Silver Springs Shores: Forrest Raymond to Durandisse Marie K: $223,500

Silver Springs Shores: Robinson Kemoy to Opendoor Property Trust I: $227,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Hernandez Gissell: $228,000

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Sok Dary: $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Krumm Debra Lynn to Parra Jose: $231,000

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mcgee Felusa Flucas: $233,250

Silver Springs Shores: Binda Bhawanie to Woods Shannel Pratrie: $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ciroline Dani J to United Hvac Services LLC: $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: King Philip William to Portillo Lesllie: $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Colon Morera Harry Alberto: $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Magowan Cheryl: $249,990

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mingee Camryen: $253,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Tamayo Hector Jasiel Donates: $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Colon Danesa to Mendana Aleida J: $270,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Fredrick David: $290,400

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Robinson Kemoy: $293,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Mahaleris Michael: $297,250

Silver Springs Shores: Carson Building & Development LLC to Brown Karen: $297,500

Silver Springs Shores: Gsv Team LLC to Pimentel Jose G Duarte: $300,000

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Rogers Reynold: $315,560

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Equity Trust Company: $387,900

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Phh Mortgage Corporation: $188,001

Sleepy Hollow: Cisneros Juan to Somerville Steven: $300,000

Spruce Creek South: Homer Sabriya to Warner John D: $220,000

Spruce Creek South: Zimmermann Jerold L to Herbruck Teresa: $232,000

Spruce Creek South: Lars Homes LLC to Gardner Pamela Joy Lynn: $234,900

Spruce Creek South: Andrus Saundra to Reed Janet Lee: $235,000

Spruce Creek South: Machak Andrew S to Mclear Warren A: $280,000

Spruce Creek South: Burke William J to Crandall Michael A: $295,000

St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Ranfone Frank Carmen: $272,750

St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Perez Jose Joel Moya: $287,750

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Schmidt James A to Stoeckert Gary W: $349,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Hout Gena A Tr: $376,390

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Tishler Laura A: $378,840

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Gofforth Henry C: $397,400

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Beavers Timothy to Beldock Jay R: $440,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pressey Teresa Ann: $442,030

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Nozicka Karen Louise: $525,320

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Freeboum Brenda Starr Tr: $554,730

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Vodak Paul: $561,270

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Kaluba Dawn Michelle: $577,070

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Derosa Michael Alexander: $589,630

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Russell Donald A Jr to Rothrock Virginia Harper Tr: $649,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Clark Christine: $678,840

Stonecrest: Alston Martin L to Martinez Nancy Jean: $395,000

Stonewood: Tobon Carlos to Campbell Jeremy Clayton: $565,000

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Yoder Terry: $294,250

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Romero Tito A: $409,685

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Farr Douglas W to Darmochwal Stanley E Jr: $317,139

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Sayles Stephen E to Mahoney Nancy L Tr: $320,000

Sun Country Estates: Heupel Larry to Vasquez Luis Miguel: $219,900

Villages of Marion: WallingforDRachel to Chapell Suzanne M: $285,000

Villages of Marion: Bartholomew EdwarDR to Moore Elizabeth A: $312,500

Villages of Marion: Dsouza Susan J to Janda Matthew Jeffrey Tr: $330,000

Villages of Marion: Pickering William D Sr to Will Star LLC: $334,900

Villages of Marion: Bunkelman Larry R to Miller Mark: $335,000

Villages of Marion: Klemmer Edgar M to Capital Tristate LLC: $350,000

Villages of Marion: Maxwell HowarDR Jr to Ryan Steve T: $365,000

Villages of Marion: Baker Vicki L to Huber Carole Anne: $395,000

Villages of Marion: Hall Harold Edward to Ribble Elizabeth M Tr: $400,000

Villages of Marion: Neckers Gerry A to Schneider Patricia K: $483,000

Villages of Marion: Roney Wendy M to Carroll Peter J: $505,000

Westbury: Bordallo Madeline Z to Saez Jesse: $515,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Levandosky William R: $334,765

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Linse Mark G Tr: $336,455

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cespedes Adolfo: $478,150

Woodfields: Williams Reuben S IV to Mackay Kenneth H: $887,800

Woodland Park: Geller Leon to Scjp LLC: $1,765,000

Woods & Lakes: Gavlik Joseph A II to Larocco William: $197,000

Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Payne Polly: $219,900

