How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 16-22, 2023

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 16-22, 2023.

Anthony: Smith Bonnie L to Murphy Allen, $250,000

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Viola Joann Michele, $294,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Burgos Yaira Yazmin Cortes, $296,789

Avonlea: St Leger Michael to Chester Michael F, $130,000

Bellechase: Kbspn Holdings BC LLC to Patel Jigar, $160,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Crum Derek Steven, $429,975

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Peyreau Maurice Anthony, $440,880

Bellechase: Roberts Brandon to Corcoran Kourtney, $849,900

Belleview: Phelps Joseph G Tr to Fenclau Shannon, $190,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Bingman Robert E to Bare Ricky Eugene, $215,000

Bordering Oaks: Osorio Osmar to Manheimer Toni, $315,000

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Boyce Larry Milton Ii, $429,990

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Minner Nicholas Chad, $430,550

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Kant Pankaj, $442,850

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to West Marlene Marie, $446,960

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodil Jonathan, $302,115

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Wilkerson Uvonda S, $311,430

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gonzalez Omar W, $316,015

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Patterson Evan, $334,160

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Greenwald Alexander M, $337,505

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pearl Scott, $344,920

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Forrest Courtney, $346,255

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Klokis Justin, $349,250

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ladumor Bhadreshkumar, $457,238.60

Calesa Township: Ramos Roberto to Gandhi Vishal, $457,500

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Bessos Michael, $501,900

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Denapoli Phillip Charles, $517,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Baker Raymond Ernest, $531,405

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lorenti John, $580,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Roth George Scott, $627,860

Circle Square Woods: Eaton Bette A to Harmon Kurt S, $168,900

Circle Square Woods: Nix Lois V to Fraysure Mary E, $170,000

Circle Square Woods: Bowes Malcolm Lee to Rowenhorst Diane Carol, $175,000

Circle Square Woods: Mitchell Lawrence R to Hotte Thomas J, $177,500

Citrus Park: Cape Sable Real Estate LLC to Morffy Caridad De Las Mercedes, $279,900

Coronado Pines: Rogers Richard to Nievinski Cindy, $460,000

Coventry: Brink Jennifer to Eepoel Jeanne Marie Van, $355,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Dixon Stephen Hargis, $295,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Baksh Vanessa Gertrude, $355,990

Deer Path: Peers Robert James Jr to Gadson Carey E, $375,000

Deerwood II: Beamo LLC to Grant Michael M, $3,165,000

Diamond Ridge: Gomez Madelyn R to Castillo Jonathan H, $355,000

Dunnellon: Anger Michael to Metcalf Kinley Wynona Gail, $234,900

Evergreen: Hurley Nancy Susan to Bernadotte Jules Charlemagne Sr, $366,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Pinellas Equities LLC to Investworks Solutions LLC, $65,000

Fort King Forest: Berg & Berg Properties LLC to Adams Zachary Mitchell, $330,000

Golden Ocala: Reddy Praveen to 3956 Ocala LLC, $4,500,000

Grand Park North: O'Neill Paul J to Johnson Donald M, $390,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to New Castle Properties LLC, $300,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to New Castle Properties LLC, $300,990

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Leon Elissa Janine, $339,750

Hilltop Estates: Carter Francis to Hernandez Jorge R, $270,000

Hilltop Estates: Butterfield Darren Wayne to Wasserman David A, $208,000

Juliette Falls: Crouch Homes LLC to Novitski Jeremy, $585,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Chastain Terry Loren to Malaney Richard A, $357,500

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Gerstner Paul R to Cook H Tom, $280,000

Lake Diamond: Keller Lisa to Estrada Maria Irene, $349,990

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pressler Roberta H, $405,005

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Henry Carol Diane, $451,410

Marion County: Durkovic John to Durkovic John, $70,000

Marion County: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Land Man Holdings LLC, $85,000

Marion County: Hugo Holdings LLC to Parra Amparo, $92,000

Marion County: Inbody Adam C to Cf Home Sales LLC, $101,850

Marion County: Adams Dale to Adams Perry N, $102,000

Marion County: Colton Clara to Rodriguez Jose Antonio Jr, $102,500

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Wissinger Justin, $109,900

Marion County: Conzelman Garold S to Borhan Raymond, $110,000

Marion County: Springwood Village Condominium Assn Inc to Lopez Jeronimo, $115,000

Marion County: Frye Phillip G to Hales Laura Lynn, $119,900

Marion County: Davenport Zachary to Marrapodi Lynn, $120,000

Marion County: Smith Travis to Kms Enterprises LLC, $120,000

Marion County: Turner Kevin P to Marvolo Lindsey, $124,999

Marion County: Silver Sea Ventures III LLC to Cortes Victor, $125,000

Marion County: Florida Properties Of Ocala LLC to Williams Audrey, $126,500

Marion County: Morelli Rose Ann to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $140,047

Marion County: Bil Investment Properties LLC to J&H Homes LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Kms Enterprises LLC to Jordan Rochelle, $159,900

Marion County: Hales Laura L to Wilson Jillian, $160,000

Marion County: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to 2745 Pdh Extension LLC, $166,782

Marion County: Parry Darryl J to Tittle Tanner Wyatt, $168,000

Marion County: Dameron Austin Michael Connolly to Billings Robert Lewis III, $168,500

Marion County: Deberry Gwenda T to Balet Donna L Arky Tr, $175,000

Marion County: Owen Home LLC to Owen Construction LLC, $175,000

Marion County: Rivera Jose D to Valba Group LLC, $175,000

Marion County: Morton Andrew to Van Der Wardt Esther Catharina Anthonia, $185,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Diehm Karla, $192,400

Marion County: Noble Nathan H to Bloir Alexander Jack, $194,000

Marion County: Zalak Kimberly M to Harmon Austin, $208,000

Marion County: Conley Christopher Todd to Smith Emily Alida, $212,000

Marion County: Morris Rebekah Joyce to Ramirez Matthew, $212,500

Marion County: Ream Joseph G Sr to Benner Bryan, $215,000

Marion County: Morales Hector Luis to Sandusky William Edward, $220,000

Marion County: Raney Mike L to Cabrera Mamerta Tr, $239,900

Marion County: Gonzalez Lester Fernandez to Muria Kenia Carbonell, $255,000

Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $255,900

Marion County: Plappert Stanley to Coopage LLC, $260,000

Marion County: Lucier Jamie E to Penullar Roberto Jr, $263,000

Marion County: Race Andrew to Peralta Julio Cesar, $264,800

Marion County: San Loren Team LLC to Yu Yanfang, $264,900

Marion County: Raymond James Trust N A Tr to Emanuel Point LLC, $265,000

Marion County: Williams Angela Mechelle to Mobley Terra N, $266,000

Marion County: Cespedes Manuel A to McSweeney Deborah, $270,000

Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Malat Lenore F, $292,000

Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $296,400

Marion County: Conderman William H Jr to Londella LLLP, $305,000

Marion County: Kiser Steven C to Hunter Alant, $330,000

Marion County: Dandridge Jimmy J to Elite Stone & Tile LLC, $340,000

Marion County: Corbin Marvin E to Gillchrest Russell, $355,000

Marion County: Staley Wendy Orr to Bingham Jason, $375,000

Marion County: Kay Rance to Morrison Bryan, $399,000

Marion County: Gaines Joan H to Pinellas Equities LLC, $407,000

Marion County: Cruz Stacy E to Boyd Brittany Ward, $444,500

Marion County: Persad Jaichand to Marion Violet LLC, $450,000

Marion County: Slaughter Suzanne N to White Anthony Wade, $450,000

Marion County: De Meo Anna Tr to Johnson Ilene J Tr, $452,000

Marion County: Bungo Louis to Hauss Robert M, $495,000

Marion County: Perkins Samuel A to Lopez Belen A, $500,000

Marion County: Resinos Helen J to Tabraue Jose, $500,000

Marion County: Moriah Architectures LLC to Guillen Yoceny Del Carmen Ramirez, $610,000

Marion County: Varveris Maria to Bonitto Maryalexa, $680,485

Marion County: Shoe Away LLC to Model Train Market Inc, $800,000

Marion County: Espinosa Rene to Boerener Marc O, $825,000

Marion County: Yandle Mark A II to Clark David W, $1,050,000

Marion County: Woods Gayle to JLN Farms LLC, $1,175,000

Marion County: Sitra Jane A to D&L Family LLC, $1,196,370

Marion County: Scott Stanley V to Matye Reinhard Tr, $1,199,000

Marion County: Kanstad Geir to Sellars Farm LLC, $1,300,000

Marion County: King Jess R to North Pointe Mobile Home Sales LLC, $1,390,000

Marion County: Arnett Randall to Blake Robert, $1,517,000

Marion County: Dean Edward A Jr to Roberts Brandon E, $2,065,000

Marion County: Youngquist Patricia to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $2,465,000

Marion County: Swan Smiley Preserve LLC to Board Of Trustees Of The Internal Improvement Trust Fund Of The State Of Florida, $4,997,000

Marion Landing: Tetreault Laura to Cellini Gaetana, $225,000

Marion Oaks: Fontes Rosario to Florida Land LLC, $70,000

Marion Oaks: B&G Landholdings LLC to D R Horton Inc, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Freeman Vernon F Tr to Silva Benjamin E, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Caari Holdings LLC to Estilo A Usa LLC, $100,000

Marion Oaks: Thompson Imogene to Cumming Graham Edward, $167,000

Marion Oaks: Moore Mary Alice to Home Buyers Now LLC, $178,000

Marion Oaks: Rhoton Donette L to Wiley Todd, $179,650

Marion Oaks: Torres Caridad Perez to Marin Paola Andrea Marquez, $195,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Faiuse Maureen, $228,990

Marion Oaks: Aquino Investments LLC to Maddox Alyssa, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Dalglish Wallace John Pischke, $250,900

Marion Oaks: Wing William Andrew Ii to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $258,600

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium IV LLC, $265,098

Marion Oaks: Mzc Investment Group LLC to Joseph Wilky, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Price Richard Thomas Sr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $280,300

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Snider Joyce Ann, $297,200

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Bright Mark Arnold, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mitchell Josh, $304,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Capo Carmen, $308,500

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Sewsankar Dhanindra Tiwari, $309,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to McCallum Koreen Anthonette, $317,885

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Morrison Aretha, $329,000

Marion Oaks: CC Oaks Investments LLC to Chawdhry Mohinder Pal, $350,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Imel Christopher Paul, $356,990

McIntosh: Noll Dara to Masters John F, $275,000

Meadow Glenn: Opendoor Property Trust I to Nguyen Tram H, $300,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Gallant Jonathon D to New Home Investor LLC, $95,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Gervasi Alyssa Jeannette to Klemm Michael W, $328,000

Oak Run: Sass Fred W to Bates Ronald Nelson, $400,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: New Beginningz Equity Group Inc to Bowes Malcolm Lee, $160,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Coleman Lisa E to Slocum Rita, $184,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Aalto Sally Louise to Perreault Yolanda, $225,000

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Francis Rixford, $389,200

Ocala: Lucky Trust LLC to Singh & Sons Properties LLC, $2,850,000

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $3,549,000

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $1,594,502

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Betancourt Randy Alexander, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Huerfano Solangy Daza, $317,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Romero Mario Jose, $329,990

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to Dhir West Central Florida I LLC, $221,400

Ocala Estates: Ocala Pines LLC to Cosme Ramon Chevres, $164,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Miller Katherine to Webb Colleen, $252,000

Ocala Palms: Wieder James William to Wllis Taggart T, $330,000

Ocala Palms: Milavic Kathy L to Frauenpreis Scott, $333,000

Ocala Park Estates: Turner Steven Richard to Turner Steven Richard, $61,726.22

Ocala Park Estates: Albritton Christopher to Denmark Eric, $275,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Arnold Lawrence Avery, $304,990

Ocala Preserve: McDonald Marshall to OJ Home Investments LLC, $310,000

Ocala Preserve: Barber Christopher Gordon to Fleetwood Route 31 LLC, $320,000

Ocala Preserve: Sanstead William A to Lightheart Gary J, $345,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Drysdale Coffin Robert Paul, $398,335

Ocala Waterway Estates: Faile James to Bostick Ronald, $425,000

On Top of the World: Dagostino Ingeborg G Tr to Frescura Ettore Arthur Tr, $175,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Nguyen Patrick to Cremeans Kimberly, $255,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Vikeras Cheryl A to Haywood Gary A, $259,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Wasserman David A to Henry Arlene A, $309,000

Paddock Villas: Russell Peter Noel to Sarisky Matthew, $165,000

Pine Run Estates: Menne Nadine to Dunteman Virgil Edward, $195,000

Pine Run Estates: Cook Duane Wilbert to Torres Esteban, $240,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to McQueen Susan, $344,180

Rainbow Acres: Rinehart Thomas to St John Christine B, $310,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Blocker Maureen Agnes Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $78,200

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wentz John J to Niziolko Walter G, $155,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Brooks Noel A, $198,300

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pszeniczny Michael to Coburn Frederick B, $217,000

Rainbow Park: Dominguez Rosaura D to Jensen Krystal A, $239,000

Rolling Hills: Hernandez Vanessa to Irizarry Adalberto, $60,000

Rolling Hills: Giraldo Bernardo to Hall William, $87,000

Rolling Hills: Alessandrini Katherine Fonseca to Giannetto Claudio, $185,000

Rolling Hills: Rohn Cynthia S to Rohn Steven, $350,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Spinelli Marie to Gustavson Richard Lawrence, $190,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Investment Connection Of South Florida Inc to Cortes Claudio, $258,900

Saddle Creek: Tran Ly to Hasegawa Kiyoso A, $289,000

Saddle Creek: De La Osa Guerra Aurora to Dunn Dawn Marie, $349,900

Silver Springs: Baumgardner Eitetsu K to Winningham Dash Gregory, $100,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fannie Mae to Hernandez Natasha N Cortes, $126,500

Silver Springs Shores: Lehner John Kelly to Lehner William R Tr, $130,000

Silver Springs Shores: Martinez Julian to Alvarado Rudy, $185,000

Silver Springs Shores: Turner Kevin P to Davila Michael Jay Vazquez, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Olshove Brittany, $223,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sulesh Biepernauth to Hanes Gregory Lorance, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Mcallister Hinds Rhonda, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nunez Heriberto Jr, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gosner Michael T, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Ali Shaikh M to Garland Wayne, $241,000

Silver Springs Shores: Kelley Benjamin C to Opendoor Property Trust I, $245,500

Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Benitez Emma Luisa, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Padilla Catherine Stewart, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC, $257,500

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iii LLC, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Browkanstew Property Investments Inc to Reichhart Tammy, $285,900

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sharp Devona Maree, $299,900

Silver Springs Shores: Murvin Carmen G to Higlands Land Holdings LLC, $385,251

Spruce Creek Country Club: Kavalauskas Marie F to Bush Marvin, $294,200

Spruce Creek Country Club: Huston Kurt L to Pertain Charles N, $334,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Daley Susan to Mcqueeney Gerald James, $319,900

Spruce Creek South: Blue Wayne C to Nadeau Idalia, $239,900

Spruce Creek South: Yacco Dominick C to Fushi Pamela P, $260,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Catania Thomas Anthony Tr, $288,870

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Seckler Philip M, $297,620

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Verola Michele Anne to Macdonald James J Tr, $338,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sadauskas Gerald Jackson to Carr Gail L, $345,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Wigler Steven Albert to Rodriguez Kimberly Lynn, $349,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Francesconi Linda S to Stegen Susan Diane Tr, $365,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Kiddey Nicholas F Tr, $369,530

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Anderson Robert H to Carroll Paul J, $430,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mansfield Raymond D to Healy John P, $435,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Runge Kevin J, $449,330

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Swingholm Lawrence J, $554,030

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Lesiak S Dean Tr, $692,060

Stonecrest: Feigenbaum Gary to Building Relationships In Christs Kingdom Thru Service Inc, $225,000

Stonecrest: Wright Manda S Grdn to Hammer Jon, $285,000

Stonecrest: Keck Jeanne Ellen to Carter Francis C, $375,000

Stonecrest: Maynard Brian R to Higginbotham Donald R, $375,000

Stonecrest: Burt Dennis L to Mohr James, $383,000

Stonewood: Barnstable Sandra to Wright Christopher, $310,000

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $61,600

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Veit Shannan Leigh, $407,948

Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Elias Elvira to Gomes Kyle David, $90,000

Villages of Marion: Stickney Robert W to Knilans Judith L Tr, $265,000

Villages of Marion: Sunshine Family Properties LLC to Williams Carla L, $305,000

Villages of Marion: Walton Susan to Boardman Paul Wilbur, $320,000

Villages of Marion: Knight Nancy B to Mead Gerald W Jr, $320,000

Villages of Marion: Bourbon Robert L to Cain Laurie A, $335,000

Villages of Marion: Ramsdale Betty S to Ramsdale Charles Roy Ii, $340,000

Villages of Marion: Winkler Laurie Ann to Peterfeso Joseph K Tr, $340,000

Villages of Marion: Cornell Maura G to Jonas Daniel Roy, $375,000

Villages of Marion: Geller John Edward Jr to Goodwin Meredith S, $449,000

Villages of Marion: Hunsader Jacqueline to Hall Bradley K, $450,000

West End Ocala: Jke 15 LLC to Rodriguez Carlos Manuel, $190,000

Westwood: Lindback Jonathon to Corral Brenda, $225,000

Weybourne Landing: Sump Ricardo D to Githens Charles E, $350,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lauer O Gary Tr, $365,600

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Barcena Robert W, $395,665

Wynchase Townhomes: Wilson Catherine L to Brock Harold, $250,000

