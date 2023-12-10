How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 16-22, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 16-22, 2023.
Anthony: Smith Bonnie L to Murphy Allen, $250,000
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Viola Joann Michele, $294,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Burgos Yaira Yazmin Cortes, $296,789
Avonlea: St Leger Michael to Chester Michael F, $130,000
Bellechase: Kbspn Holdings BC LLC to Patel Jigar, $160,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Crum Derek Steven, $429,975
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Peyreau Maurice Anthony, $440,880
Bellechase: Roberts Brandon to Corcoran Kourtney, $849,900
Belleview: Phelps Joseph G Tr to Fenclau Shannon, $190,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Bingman Robert E to Bare Ricky Eugene, $215,000
Bordering Oaks: Osorio Osmar to Manheimer Toni, $315,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Boyce Larry Milton Ii, $429,990
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Minner Nicholas Chad, $430,550
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Kant Pankaj, $442,850
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to West Marlene Marie, $446,960
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodil Jonathan, $302,115
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Wilkerson Uvonda S, $311,430
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gonzalez Omar W, $316,015
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Patterson Evan, $334,160
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Greenwald Alexander M, $337,505
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pearl Scott, $344,920
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Forrest Courtney, $346,255
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Klokis Justin, $349,250
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ladumor Bhadreshkumar, $457,238.60
Calesa Township: Ramos Roberto to Gandhi Vishal, $457,500
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Bessos Michael, $501,900
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Denapoli Phillip Charles, $517,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Baker Raymond Ernest, $531,405
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lorenti John, $580,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Roth George Scott, $627,860
Circle Square Woods: Eaton Bette A to Harmon Kurt S, $168,900
Circle Square Woods: Nix Lois V to Fraysure Mary E, $170,000
Circle Square Woods: Bowes Malcolm Lee to Rowenhorst Diane Carol, $175,000
Circle Square Woods: Mitchell Lawrence R to Hotte Thomas J, $177,500
Citrus Park: Cape Sable Real Estate LLC to Morffy Caridad De Las Mercedes, $279,900
Coronado Pines: Rogers Richard to Nievinski Cindy, $460,000
Coventry: Brink Jennifer to Eepoel Jeanne Marie Van, $355,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Dixon Stephen Hargis, $295,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Baksh Vanessa Gertrude, $355,990
Deer Path: Peers Robert James Jr to Gadson Carey E, $375,000
Deerwood II: Beamo LLC to Grant Michael M, $3,165,000
Diamond Ridge: Gomez Madelyn R to Castillo Jonathan H, $355,000
Dunnellon: Anger Michael to Metcalf Kinley Wynona Gail, $234,900
Evergreen: Hurley Nancy Susan to Bernadotte Jules Charlemagne Sr, $366,000
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Pinellas Equities LLC to Investworks Solutions LLC, $65,000
Fort King Forest: Berg & Berg Properties LLC to Adams Zachary Mitchell, $330,000
Golden Ocala: Reddy Praveen to 3956 Ocala LLC, $4,500,000
Grand Park North: O'Neill Paul J to Johnson Donald M, $390,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to New Castle Properties LLC, $300,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to New Castle Properties LLC, $300,990
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Leon Elissa Janine, $339,750
Hilltop Estates: Carter Francis to Hernandez Jorge R, $270,000
Hilltop Estates: Butterfield Darren Wayne to Wasserman David A, $208,000
Juliette Falls: Crouch Homes LLC to Novitski Jeremy, $585,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Chastain Terry Loren to Malaney Richard A, $357,500
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Gerstner Paul R to Cook H Tom, $280,000
Lake Diamond: Keller Lisa to Estrada Maria Irene, $349,990
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pressler Roberta H, $405,005
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Henry Carol Diane, $451,410
Marion County: Durkovic John to Durkovic John, $70,000
Marion County: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Land Man Holdings LLC, $85,000
Marion County: Hugo Holdings LLC to Parra Amparo, $92,000
Marion County: Inbody Adam C to Cf Home Sales LLC, $101,850
Marion County: Adams Dale to Adams Perry N, $102,000
Marion County: Colton Clara to Rodriguez Jose Antonio Jr, $102,500
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments LLC to Wissinger Justin, $109,900
Marion County: Conzelman Garold S to Borhan Raymond, $110,000
Marion County: Springwood Village Condominium Assn Inc to Lopez Jeronimo, $115,000
Marion County: Frye Phillip G to Hales Laura Lynn, $119,900
Marion County: Davenport Zachary to Marrapodi Lynn, $120,000
Marion County: Smith Travis to Kms Enterprises LLC, $120,000
Marion County: Turner Kevin P to Marvolo Lindsey, $124,999
Marion County: Silver Sea Ventures III LLC to Cortes Victor, $125,000
Marion County: Florida Properties Of Ocala LLC to Williams Audrey, $126,500
Marion County: Morelli Rose Ann to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $140,047
Marion County: Bil Investment Properties LLC to J&H Homes LLC, $150,000
Marion County: Kms Enterprises LLC to Jordan Rochelle, $159,900
Marion County: Hales Laura L to Wilson Jillian, $160,000
Marion County: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to 2745 Pdh Extension LLC, $166,782
Marion County: Parry Darryl J to Tittle Tanner Wyatt, $168,000
Marion County: Dameron Austin Michael Connolly to Billings Robert Lewis III, $168,500
Marion County: Deberry Gwenda T to Balet Donna L Arky Tr, $175,000
Marion County: Owen Home LLC to Owen Construction LLC, $175,000
Marion County: Rivera Jose D to Valba Group LLC, $175,000
Marion County: Morton Andrew to Van Der Wardt Esther Catharina Anthonia, $185,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Diehm Karla, $192,400
Marion County: Noble Nathan H to Bloir Alexander Jack, $194,000
Marion County: Zalak Kimberly M to Harmon Austin, $208,000
Marion County: Conley Christopher Todd to Smith Emily Alida, $212,000
Marion County: Morris Rebekah Joyce to Ramirez Matthew, $212,500
Marion County: Ream Joseph G Sr to Benner Bryan, $215,000
Marion County: Morales Hector Luis to Sandusky William Edward, $220,000
Marion County: Raney Mike L to Cabrera Mamerta Tr, $239,900
Marion County: Gonzalez Lester Fernandez to Muria Kenia Carbonell, $255,000
Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $255,900
Marion County: Plappert Stanley to Coopage LLC, $260,000
Marion County: Lucier Jamie E to Penullar Roberto Jr, $263,000
Marion County: Race Andrew to Peralta Julio Cesar, $264,800
Marion County: San Loren Team LLC to Yu Yanfang, $264,900
Marion County: Raymond James Trust N A Tr to Emanuel Point LLC, $265,000
Marion County: Williams Angela Mechelle to Mobley Terra N, $266,000
Marion County: Cespedes Manuel A to McSweeney Deborah, $270,000
Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Malat Lenore F, $292,000
Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $296,400
Marion County: Conderman William H Jr to Londella LLLP, $305,000
Marion County: Kiser Steven C to Hunter Alant, $330,000
Marion County: Dandridge Jimmy J to Elite Stone & Tile LLC, $340,000
Marion County: Corbin Marvin E to Gillchrest Russell, $355,000
Marion County: Staley Wendy Orr to Bingham Jason, $375,000
Marion County: Kay Rance to Morrison Bryan, $399,000
Marion County: Gaines Joan H to Pinellas Equities LLC, $407,000
Marion County: Cruz Stacy E to Boyd Brittany Ward, $444,500
Marion County: Persad Jaichand to Marion Violet LLC, $450,000
Marion County: Slaughter Suzanne N to White Anthony Wade, $450,000
Marion County: De Meo Anna Tr to Johnson Ilene J Tr, $452,000
Marion County: Bungo Louis to Hauss Robert M, $495,000
Marion County: Perkins Samuel A to Lopez Belen A, $500,000
Marion County: Resinos Helen J to Tabraue Jose, $500,000
Marion County: Moriah Architectures LLC to Guillen Yoceny Del Carmen Ramirez, $610,000
Marion County: Varveris Maria to Bonitto Maryalexa, $680,485
Marion County: Shoe Away LLC to Model Train Market Inc, $800,000
Marion County: Espinosa Rene to Boerener Marc O, $825,000
Marion County: Yandle Mark A II to Clark David W, $1,050,000
Marion County: Woods Gayle to JLN Farms LLC, $1,175,000
Marion County: Sitra Jane A to D&L Family LLC, $1,196,370
Marion County: Scott Stanley V to Matye Reinhard Tr, $1,199,000
Marion County: Kanstad Geir to Sellars Farm LLC, $1,300,000
Marion County: King Jess R to North Pointe Mobile Home Sales LLC, $1,390,000
Marion County: Arnett Randall to Blake Robert, $1,517,000
Marion County: Dean Edward A Jr to Roberts Brandon E, $2,065,000
Marion County: Youngquist Patricia to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $2,465,000
Marion County: Swan Smiley Preserve LLC to Board Of Trustees Of The Internal Improvement Trust Fund Of The State Of Florida, $4,997,000
Marion Landing: Tetreault Laura to Cellini Gaetana, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Fontes Rosario to Florida Land LLC, $70,000
Marion Oaks: B&G Landholdings LLC to D R Horton Inc, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Freeman Vernon F Tr to Silva Benjamin E, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Caari Holdings LLC to Estilo A Usa LLC, $100,000
Marion Oaks: Thompson Imogene to Cumming Graham Edward, $167,000
Marion Oaks: Moore Mary Alice to Home Buyers Now LLC, $178,000
Marion Oaks: Rhoton Donette L to Wiley Todd, $179,650
Marion Oaks: Torres Caridad Perez to Marin Paola Andrea Marquez, $195,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Faiuse Maureen, $228,990
Marion Oaks: Aquino Investments LLC to Maddox Alyssa, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Dalglish Wallace John Pischke, $250,900
Marion Oaks: Wing William Andrew Ii to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $258,600
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium IV LLC, $265,098
Marion Oaks: Mzc Investment Group LLC to Joseph Wilky, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Price Richard Thomas Sr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $280,300
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Snider Joyce Ann, $297,200
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Bright Mark Arnold, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Mitchell Josh, $304,900
Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Capo Carmen, $308,500
Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Sewsankar Dhanindra Tiwari, $309,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to McCallum Koreen Anthonette, $317,885
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Morrison Aretha, $329,000
Marion Oaks: CC Oaks Investments LLC to Chawdhry Mohinder Pal, $350,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Imel Christopher Paul, $356,990
McIntosh: Noll Dara to Masters John F, $275,000
Meadow Glenn: Opendoor Property Trust I to Nguyen Tram H, $300,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Gallant Jonathon D to New Home Investor LLC, $95,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Gervasi Alyssa Jeannette to Klemm Michael W, $328,000
Oak Run: Sass Fred W to Bates Ronald Nelson, $400,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: New Beginningz Equity Group Inc to Bowes Malcolm Lee, $160,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Coleman Lisa E to Slocum Rita, $184,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Aalto Sally Louise to Perreault Yolanda, $225,000
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Francis Rixford, $389,200
Ocala: Lucky Trust LLC to Singh & Sons Properties LLC, $2,850,000
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $3,549,000
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $1,594,502
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Betancourt Randy Alexander, $324,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Huerfano Solangy Daza, $317,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Romero Mario Jose, $329,990
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to Dhir West Central Florida I LLC, $221,400
Ocala Estates: Ocala Pines LLC to Cosme Ramon Chevres, $164,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Miller Katherine to Webb Colleen, $252,000
Ocala Palms: Wieder James William to Wllis Taggart T, $330,000
Ocala Palms: Milavic Kathy L to Frauenpreis Scott, $333,000
Ocala Park Estates: Turner Steven Richard to Turner Steven Richard, $61,726.22
Ocala Park Estates: Albritton Christopher to Denmark Eric, $275,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Arnold Lawrence Avery, $304,990
Ocala Preserve: McDonald Marshall to OJ Home Investments LLC, $310,000
Ocala Preserve: Barber Christopher Gordon to Fleetwood Route 31 LLC, $320,000
Ocala Preserve: Sanstead William A to Lightheart Gary J, $345,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Drysdale Coffin Robert Paul, $398,335
Ocala Waterway Estates: Faile James to Bostick Ronald, $425,000
On Top of the World: Dagostino Ingeborg G Tr to Frescura Ettore Arthur Tr, $175,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Nguyen Patrick to Cremeans Kimberly, $255,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Vikeras Cheryl A to Haywood Gary A, $259,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Wasserman David A to Henry Arlene A, $309,000
Paddock Villas: Russell Peter Noel to Sarisky Matthew, $165,000
Pine Run Estates: Menne Nadine to Dunteman Virgil Edward, $195,000
Pine Run Estates: Cook Duane Wilbert to Torres Esteban, $240,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to McQueen Susan, $344,180
Rainbow Acres: Rinehart Thomas to St John Christine B, $310,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Blocker Maureen Agnes Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $78,200
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wentz John J to Niziolko Walter G, $155,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Brooks Noel A, $198,300
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pszeniczny Michael to Coburn Frederick B, $217,000
Rainbow Park: Dominguez Rosaura D to Jensen Krystal A, $239,000
Rolling Hills: Hernandez Vanessa to Irizarry Adalberto, $60,000
Rolling Hills: Giraldo Bernardo to Hall William, $87,000
Rolling Hills: Alessandrini Katherine Fonseca to Giannetto Claudio, $185,000
Rolling Hills: Rohn Cynthia S to Rohn Steven, $350,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Spinelli Marie to Gustavson Richard Lawrence, $190,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Investment Connection Of South Florida Inc to Cortes Claudio, $258,900
Saddle Creek: Tran Ly to Hasegawa Kiyoso A, $289,000
Saddle Creek: De La Osa Guerra Aurora to Dunn Dawn Marie, $349,900
Silver Springs: Baumgardner Eitetsu K to Winningham Dash Gregory, $100,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fannie Mae to Hernandez Natasha N Cortes, $126,500
Silver Springs Shores: Lehner John Kelly to Lehner William R Tr, $130,000
Silver Springs Shores: Martinez Julian to Alvarado Rudy, $185,000
Silver Springs Shores: Turner Kevin P to Davila Michael Jay Vazquez, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Olshove Brittany, $223,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sulesh Biepernauth to Hanes Gregory Lorance, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Mcallister Hinds Rhonda, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nunez Heriberto Jr, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gosner Michael T, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Ali Shaikh M to Garland Wayne, $241,000
Silver Springs Shores: Kelley Benjamin C to Opendoor Property Trust I, $245,500
Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Benitez Emma Luisa, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Padilla Catherine Stewart, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC, $257,500
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iii LLC, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Browkanstew Property Investments Inc to Reichhart Tammy, $285,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Sharp Devona Maree, $299,900
Silver Springs Shores: Murvin Carmen G to Higlands Land Holdings LLC, $385,251
Spruce Creek Country Club: Kavalauskas Marie F to Bush Marvin, $294,200
Spruce Creek Country Club: Huston Kurt L to Pertain Charles N, $334,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Daley Susan to Mcqueeney Gerald James, $319,900
Spruce Creek South: Blue Wayne C to Nadeau Idalia, $239,900
Spruce Creek South: Yacco Dominick C to Fushi Pamela P, $260,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Catania Thomas Anthony Tr, $288,870
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Seckler Philip M, $297,620
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Verola Michele Anne to Macdonald James J Tr, $338,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sadauskas Gerald Jackson to Carr Gail L, $345,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Wigler Steven Albert to Rodriguez Kimberly Lynn, $349,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Francesconi Linda S to Stegen Susan Diane Tr, $365,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Kiddey Nicholas F Tr, $369,530
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Anderson Robert H to Carroll Paul J, $430,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mansfield Raymond D to Healy John P, $435,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Runge Kevin J, $449,330
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Swingholm Lawrence J, $554,030
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Lesiak S Dean Tr, $692,060
Stonecrest: Feigenbaum Gary to Building Relationships In Christs Kingdom Thru Service Inc, $225,000
Stonecrest: Wright Manda S Grdn to Hammer Jon, $285,000
Stonecrest: Keck Jeanne Ellen to Carter Francis C, $375,000
Stonecrest: Maynard Brian R to Higginbotham Donald R, $375,000
Stonecrest: Burt Dennis L to Mohr James, $383,000
Stonewood: Barnstable Sandra to Wright Christopher, $310,000
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $61,600
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Veit Shannan Leigh, $407,948
Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Elias Elvira to Gomes Kyle David, $90,000
Villages of Marion: Stickney Robert W to Knilans Judith L Tr, $265,000
Villages of Marion: Sunshine Family Properties LLC to Williams Carla L, $305,000
Villages of Marion: Walton Susan to Boardman Paul Wilbur, $320,000
Villages of Marion: Knight Nancy B to Mead Gerald W Jr, $320,000
Villages of Marion: Bourbon Robert L to Cain Laurie A, $335,000
Villages of Marion: Ramsdale Betty S to Ramsdale Charles Roy Ii, $340,000
Villages of Marion: Winkler Laurie Ann to Peterfeso Joseph K Tr, $340,000
Villages of Marion: Cornell Maura G to Jonas Daniel Roy, $375,000
Villages of Marion: Geller John Edward Jr to Goodwin Meredith S, $449,000
Villages of Marion: Hunsader Jacqueline to Hall Bradley K, $450,000
West End Ocala: Jke 15 LLC to Rodriguez Carlos Manuel, $190,000
Westwood: Lindback Jonathon to Corral Brenda, $225,000
Weybourne Landing: Sump Ricardo D to Githens Charles E, $350,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lauer O Gary Tr, $365,600
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Barcena Robert W, $395,665
Wynchase Townhomes: Wilson Catherine L to Brock Harold, $250,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion