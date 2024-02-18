How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 25-31, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 25-31, 2023.

Alderbrook: Richins Reggie William to Hunt Kathleen Annette, $342,500

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Colon Carina Liz, $286,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Bouma William Robert, $337,990

Avondale: Desai Bhargav V to Wolf Andrew, $330,000

Bahia Oaks: Naraine Michael Dewan to Primitivo Construction Services LLC, $122,500

Bahia Oaks: Guo Huiming to Maccarrone Domenico, $175,000

Bellechase: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Vargas Daniel Zapata, $474,900

Belleview: Ram One Ventures LLC to Kinnunen Randal S, $304,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Meyer Jeffrey, $264,600

Belleview Heights Estates: Build 4U Homes Inc to Becker Beverly, $330,000

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Bermudez Erick Donald Orozco, $377,990

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Lin Tao, $392,860

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Torres Laura C to Torres Victor J, $98,500

Calesa Township: Gonzalez Melissa to Stamer Jason L, $435,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Patel Ramilaben, $562,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maza Paul John, $534,682

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Quinn Joseph D, $565,733

Cherrywood Estates: Flynn Robert P to Popp Diane Lynn, $212,000

Circle Square Woods: Johnson Frances J to Goldenberg Mildred, $174,900

Circle Square Woods: Clark Courtney L to Venuti Joseph A, $200,000

Story continues

Cobblestone: Hall Peyton Marie to Duncan Shaun A, $299,000

Coventry: Caruthers Silas to McCoy Linda, $283,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Halcomb Marc Phillip, $299,990

Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,900

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Cruz Edwin Ortiz, $250,000

Edgewater: Slaughter Lanford T to Rosario Luis F, $875,000

Florida Highlands: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to NGM Design Inc Entity, $65,600

Florida Orange Grove Corp: 7 Shamrocks LLC to BeLLCaterra Properties Florida Inc, $110,000

Golden Holiday: Orbit Trading Inc to Rowe Robyn M, $120,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Washington Kadijah Sade, $312,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Mason Bobby Joe, $314,989

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Reynolds Jeremy Ray, $322,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Brooks Lanisia Annette, $330,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Shultz Randy Lee, $335,075

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Derengowski Kristina Kay, $365,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dock Jazmin Jonell, $368,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Merritt Devon Handsome Gordon, $380,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Powell Monte Lynn, $395,485

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Magnavast LLC, $325,000

Hawks Point: Bennett Austin to Nevins Anthony J, $239,999

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to McNamara Kayla, $308,480

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Sachdeva Sahil, $311,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ager Christina Marie, $334,435

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Law Jessica Nicole, $341,595

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dieugenio David James, $344,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Vardis James Q to Avraham Almog, $430,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Bober Lawrence M Tr to Romero Mark Anthony, $465,000

Heritage Hills: Graybill Jeremy to Castner Richard Charles, $242,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Cox Robert William, $299,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Mann Grant Marjorie June, $300,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Johnson Kelley Marie, $327,990

Kingsland Country Estates: Lee Ki Sung to Corta Ocala 200 LLC, $630,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Kulsum Umme to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Fernandez Andy, $292,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Sariel Velunza, $302,490

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Andujar Juan Carlos Maldonado, $311,990

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Hakim Faiz, $279,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Dishuk Jessica, $282,290

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Anastasio Mark John, $289,975

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Khan Mohammad Khalid Mansoor, $299,980

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Scarborough Kirsten Rae, $327,489

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Theado Joseph Perry, $336,780

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Gutierrez Ernesto Gabriel Cruz, $357,280

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Lukasik George Frank, $372,780

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Lockwood James Arthur, $384,984

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Mazzurco Giovanni to Torres Jaime, $440,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to La Corte Richard D Tr, $310,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lou Annabella, $316,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Carreau Gerald, $590,000

Marion County: Crowell Howard L to Tom N Todd Investments LLC, $75,000

Marion County: Grostefon Margaret Ann to Dennis Vernon T, $80,000

Marion County: PRA Property Holdings LLC to Oro Ocala LLC, $90,000

Marion County: RHK LLC to Kay Rance, $100,000

Marion County: McGee Brooke L to Lily Community Investments LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Roman Jose L to Edith Esplanade Partners LLC, $125,432

Marion County: Cacchiotti Angela to Hicks Larry Stephen, $140,000

Marion County: Bauer David E to Heath Michele, $140,000

Marion County: E&E Contracting LLC to Desmond Shawn, $160,000

Marion County: Moore William S to Rodriguez Abigail, $165,000

Marion County: Barnes Carla Ann to Tomasetti Renzo F, $180,000

Marion County: Complete Roofing & Remodeling Services Inc to Pompa Alina Sanchez, $189,900

Marion County: Burke Heather K to Zegel Christian, $195,000

Marion County: Waters Edward J Jr to Showcase Products Ecom LLC, $195,000

Marion County: C2C Homes LLC to Strachan Mary E, $200,000

Marion County: Atekha Courage to Kondracki Michael, $205,000

Marion County: Nunn Qhuantae to A&G Real Estate Investment Usa LLC, $215,000

Marion County: Walker & Walker Holdings LLC to Wyman Bailey, $230,000

Marion County: Pacheco George to Cali Vincent, $235,000

Marion County: Mater Deanne E to Zepeda Aleja Herrera, $240,000

Marion County: Korray Christa to Korray Kyle, $240,000

Marion County: Hanley Robert T to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $245,000

Marion County: Barkley Morris E to Tellez Sergio U, $250,000

Marion County: Schainholz Cheryl to Rsj Real Estate LLC, $255,000

Marion County: Kalli Enterprises Inc to Ns 786 Properties LLC, $260,000

Marion County: Harrison James Edward to 14978 301 Land Trust, $260,000

Marion County: Scheiman James E to Carver Janet Carol, $280,000

Marion County: Powers James L to Dubay Benjamin M Sr, $370,000

Marion County: Mohammed Imtiaz to Tipton Danette, $375,000

Marion County: Hoyt Ralph to Medlin Roger, $375,000

Marion County: Hearn Jeffrey to Sanctuary To The Maxx Inc, $450,000

Marion County: Bambace Albert T to Caruthers Silas, $475,000

Marion County: Woodham James D to Morton Justin Robert, $505,000

Marion County: Boice Rita Ann to Prieto Victor J, $550,000

Marion County: Preston Kim Bradford to Dallas Land Co LLC, $650,000

Marion County: Hopkins Michael D to Jen Homes LLC, $750,000

Marion County: Meredith Carrol Savage to John Edward Duley Revocable Living Trust, $850,000

Marion County: Adventure Capital LLC to Dgm Capital Holdings LLC, $920,000

Marion County: Markham Patrick Daniel to Jabez Gold LLC, $1,000,000

Marion County: Peddicord Claude Edward to Allen Ruben G, $1,400,000

Marion County: Camellia Garden LLC to Smj Medical LLC, $1,405,000

Marion County: Markham Patrick Daniel to Jabez Gold LLC, $2,795,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Qk3 LLC, $81,002

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $155,001

Marion Landing: Edward Jones Trust Company Tr to Scotto Joseph S, $196,000

Marion Landing: Stiles Quentin to Moate Partners LLC, $262,000

Marion Landing: Kalivoda John S to Clabo Sherrell A, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Aqui Randolph N to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Ocean Stair Rails LLC, $77,800

Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores D LLC, $115,305.55

Marion Oaks: Diniz Investments LLC to BBG Real Estate Investments LLC, $150,000

Marion Oaks: Richard W Clotfelter Revocable Trust to Kelly Donald William, $165,000

Marion Oaks: Napier John to Opendoor Property Trust I, $208,300

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Polack Ivette M, $232,990

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gabriel Patterson Davia, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Germain Guesly P to Crowley Barbara, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Fetterly Gary to Deras Carla Paola, $247,000

Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Cardona Wilmarys Carrasquillo, $265,000

Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Sutherland Millicent A, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Pamonha LLC to Aguilar Estela Trochez, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Lima Eduardo E, $277,000

Marion Oaks: GP Masonry & Concrete Of Ocala LLC to Fernandez Jorge Carlos Hernandez, $279,900

Marion Oaks: CC Oaks Investments LLC to Jacobs Rickie, $286,000

Marion Oaks: FL Pro Builders LLC to Perez Miguel A, $296,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Acosta Billmore Quintanilla, $296,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Weiner David Glenn, $298,990

Marion Oaks: Karasko Erich J to St Jacques Cephace, $300,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Ceballos Nieves Maria, $301,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Caicedo Carlos Andres Alzate, $301,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gottschalk David M, $314,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Norton Henry Rena Sr, $316,990

Marion Oaks: Skyline Of Central Fl Inc to Lassalle Daniel, $327,000

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Fernandez Flavia Mestre, $329,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jarrell Joshua Phillip, $338,990

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Mansell Ariel Tr, $350,481

Marion Oaks: Blueprint Building Group LLC to Elias Victor Abel, $387,500

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Linvill Alyssa, $211,507

Meadow Ridge: Cimadevilla Marcial to Tudela Mayda, $220,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Benitez Lizzammar Oropeza, $278,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Silva Antonio Jose Biffa, $283,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Zhang Tao, $299,980

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Balram Rookmin, $300,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wade Tippie Jean, $309,985

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Infante Gordo Carolina, $311,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to McDonald Emily Englert, $311,985

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wilkens Fevrier Ralph Jean, $318,985

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bendinelli Nicholas Lee, $337,980

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Gordon James Edgar Jr, $348,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Cole Jessica, $354,485

Oak Run: Hawkins Barbara A to Fester Chris, $217,500

Oak Run: Haust Philip L to Moore Michael Dean, $232,500

Oak Run Neighborhood: Henkelmann Wayne to Hyseni Barbara Anne, $193,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Arias Luis Santiago, $319,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Johnson Brian Timothy, $323,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Levy Doris, $325,990

Ocala Estates: Tudela Mayda to Baenen Gerri, $278,000

Ocala Palms: Buckles Jerold A to Wade John E, $250,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Galley Aaron Joseph Jr, $271,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Blythe Katherine Louise, $309,125

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Kahn I Frederick Tr, $386,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Menotte Deborah C, $539,990

Ocala Waterway Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Perez Miguel A, $330,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Topper Evanna to Blanchard Christine R, $390,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Caldas Kevin Richard to Reid Claston S Jr, $470,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Hancock Jennifer Rose to Dureza Cristina Arcinue, $80,000

Pidgeon Park: Karpovck Mark to Prs Dmd LLC, $385,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Mathis Property LLC to Morris Glen F, $279,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Sklodosky Emily to Edwards Jeremiah Allen, $299,900

Rainbow Park: Principal Partners Group LLC to Rivera Sheila, $105,000

Rainbow Park: Doser & Dawicki Rentals LLC to Vryhof Nichole, $260,000

Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Morton Michael, $274,500

Rolling Acres: Murphy Katherine S to Greenberg Christine, $371,169.12

Rolling Hills: KN Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Calvert Christine M, $420,000

Rolling Hills: Your Home Source LLC to Duong Tam, $450,000

Salt Springs: Gainey Marion Ernest Jr to Reynolds Robert, $116,000

Silver Springs: Business Solutions Of Hillsborough LLC 401K Plan Trust to Duran Blanca Isabel, $69,000

Silver Springs: Reppard S Charles Jr to Slupe Eric, $75,000

Silver Springs: Vega Antonia to Reyes Ricardo Vega, $350,000

Silver Springs Shores: Cruz Virginia to Gerard Chris, $185,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gerena Kevin George Santiago to Opendoor Property Trust I, $218,000

Silver Springs Shores: Samuel Obediah to Opendoor Property Trust I, $228,600

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colon Luis, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Bowden Christa to Burns Katherine M, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Ulla Faisuldeen, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lindsey Jared Elvin to Ayala Patria Velez, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Dominican Sisters Enterprises LLC to Brady Candace A, $257,750

Silver Springs Shores: Jolley Zachary to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, $279,720

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iv LLC, $280,398

Silver Springs Shores: Nona Vision Corp to Forero Andrea, $295,000

Spruce Creek: Stephens Sherri Elaine to Greene Revocable Trust, $195,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Crisp Kenneth H to SherwooDRay R, $279,900

Spruce Creek South: Baglia James to Podzius Amy, $160,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Merrick Thomas L Tr, $387,680

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ally Raymond I, $406,110

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Niebeling Sherry L, $435,640

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to White David George, $517,950

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rosen Jerry I, $535,370

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Dick Alan J, $613,950

Stonecrest: Reuter Sarah to Livingston Jean M, $255,000

Stonecrest: Mistic Sarah Jane to Donaghy John, $315,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Albritton Joseph Anthony Jr, $383,895

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Patterson Everton Fitz John, $392,420

Villages of Marion: Wallace Robert W to Feola Judith L, $256,000

Villages of Marion: Thatcher Lawrence M to Trinka Pamela L, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Dallaire Reginald A Ii to Orcholski Scott, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Vlastos Dorothy Tr to Johnson Gale Alan, $400,000

Villages of Marion: Nelson Bruce R to Carman Roberta J, $412,500

Villages of Marion: Balderston Harry Z to Sapp Lynn A, $420,000

Villages of Marion: Dugan Patrick G to Crosby Myra L, $426,000

Villages of Marion: Reeves Charles Norman Jr to Peterson Hunter R, $457,000

Villages of Marion: Denker James J Sr to Lavender Barbara, $572,500

West End Ocala: Modern Day Development LLC to Zapata Carlos Hernando, $227,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Levesque Robert E, $381,945

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Levesque Robert E, $381,945

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Curran Brian Patrick, $402,885

Windstream: U S Bank National Association Tr to BKC Property Investments V LLC, $205,000

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion