How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 25-31, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 25-31, 2023.
Alderbrook: Richins Reggie William to Hunt Kathleen Annette, $342,500
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Colon Carina Liz, $286,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Bouma William Robert, $337,990
Avondale: Desai Bhargav V to Wolf Andrew, $330,000
Bahia Oaks: Naraine Michael Dewan to Primitivo Construction Services LLC, $122,500
Bahia Oaks: Guo Huiming to Maccarrone Domenico, $175,000
Bellechase: Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Vargas Daniel Zapata, $474,900
Belleview: Ram One Ventures LLC to Kinnunen Randal S, $304,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Meyer Jeffrey, $264,600
Belleview Heights Estates: Build 4U Homes Inc to Becker Beverly, $330,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Bermudez Erick Donald Orozco, $377,990
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Lin Tao, $392,860
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Torres Laura C to Torres Victor J, $98,500
Calesa Township: Gonzalez Melissa to Stamer Jason L, $435,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Patel Ramilaben, $562,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maza Paul John, $534,682
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Quinn Joseph D, $565,733
Cherrywood Estates: Flynn Robert P to Popp Diane Lynn, $212,000
Circle Square Woods: Johnson Frances J to Goldenberg Mildred, $174,900
Circle Square Woods: Clark Courtney L to Venuti Joseph A, $200,000
Cobblestone: Hall Peyton Marie to Duncan Shaun A, $299,000
Coventry: Caruthers Silas to McCoy Linda, $283,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Halcomb Marc Phillip, $299,990
Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,900
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Cruz Edwin Ortiz, $250,000
Edgewater: Slaughter Lanford T to Rosario Luis F, $875,000
Florida Highlands: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to NGM Design Inc Entity, $65,600
Florida Orange Grove Corp: 7 Shamrocks LLC to BeLLCaterra Properties Florida Inc, $110,000
Golden Holiday: Orbit Trading Inc to Rowe Robyn M, $120,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Washington Kadijah Sade, $312,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Mason Bobby Joe, $314,989
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Reynolds Jeremy Ray, $322,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Brooks Lanisia Annette, $330,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Shultz Randy Lee, $335,075
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Derengowski Kristina Kay, $365,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dock Jazmin Jonell, $368,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Merritt Devon Handsome Gordon, $380,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Powell Monte Lynn, $395,485
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Magnavast LLC, $325,000
Hawks Point: Bennett Austin to Nevins Anthony J, $239,999
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to McNamara Kayla, $308,480
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Sachdeva Sahil, $311,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ager Christina Marie, $334,435
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Law Jessica Nicole, $341,595
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dieugenio David James, $344,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Vardis James Q to Avraham Almog, $430,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Bober Lawrence M Tr to Romero Mark Anthony, $465,000
Heritage Hills: Graybill Jeremy to Castner Richard Charles, $242,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Cox Robert William, $299,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Mann Grant Marjorie June, $300,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Johnson Kelley Marie, $327,990
Kingsland Country Estates: Lee Ki Sung to Corta Ocala 200 LLC, $630,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Kulsum Umme to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Fernandez Andy, $292,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Sariel Velunza, $302,490
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Andujar Juan Carlos Maldonado, $311,990
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Hakim Faiz, $279,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Dishuk Jessica, $282,290
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Anastasio Mark John, $289,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Khan Mohammad Khalid Mansoor, $299,980
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Scarborough Kirsten Rae, $327,489
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Theado Joseph Perry, $336,780
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Gutierrez Ernesto Gabriel Cruz, $357,280
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Lukasik George Frank, $372,780
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Lockwood James Arthur, $384,984
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Mazzurco Giovanni to Torres Jaime, $440,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to La Corte Richard D Tr, $310,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lou Annabella, $316,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Carreau Gerald, $590,000
Marion County: Crowell Howard L to Tom N Todd Investments LLC, $75,000
Marion County: Grostefon Margaret Ann to Dennis Vernon T, $80,000
Marion County: PRA Property Holdings LLC to Oro Ocala LLC, $90,000
Marion County: RHK LLC to Kay Rance, $100,000
Marion County: McGee Brooke L to Lily Community Investments LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Roman Jose L to Edith Esplanade Partners LLC, $125,432
Marion County: Cacchiotti Angela to Hicks Larry Stephen, $140,000
Marion County: Bauer David E to Heath Michele, $140,000
Marion County: E&E Contracting LLC to Desmond Shawn, $160,000
Marion County: Moore William S to Rodriguez Abigail, $165,000
Marion County: Barnes Carla Ann to Tomasetti Renzo F, $180,000
Marion County: Complete Roofing & Remodeling Services Inc to Pompa Alina Sanchez, $189,900
Marion County: Burke Heather K to Zegel Christian, $195,000
Marion County: Waters Edward J Jr to Showcase Products Ecom LLC, $195,000
Marion County: C2C Homes LLC to Strachan Mary E, $200,000
Marion County: Atekha Courage to Kondracki Michael, $205,000
Marion County: Nunn Qhuantae to A&G Real Estate Investment Usa LLC, $215,000
Marion County: Walker & Walker Holdings LLC to Wyman Bailey, $230,000
Marion County: Pacheco George to Cali Vincent, $235,000
Marion County: Mater Deanne E to Zepeda Aleja Herrera, $240,000
Marion County: Korray Christa to Korray Kyle, $240,000
Marion County: Hanley Robert T to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $245,000
Marion County: Barkley Morris E to Tellez Sergio U, $250,000
Marion County: Schainholz Cheryl to Rsj Real Estate LLC, $255,000
Marion County: Kalli Enterprises Inc to Ns 786 Properties LLC, $260,000
Marion County: Harrison James Edward to 14978 301 Land Trust, $260,000
Marion County: Scheiman James E to Carver Janet Carol, $280,000
Marion County: Powers James L to Dubay Benjamin M Sr, $370,000
Marion County: Mohammed Imtiaz to Tipton Danette, $375,000
Marion County: Hoyt Ralph to Medlin Roger, $375,000
Marion County: Hearn Jeffrey to Sanctuary To The Maxx Inc, $450,000
Marion County: Bambace Albert T to Caruthers Silas, $475,000
Marion County: Woodham James D to Morton Justin Robert, $505,000
Marion County: Boice Rita Ann to Prieto Victor J, $550,000
Marion County: Preston Kim Bradford to Dallas Land Co LLC, $650,000
Marion County: Hopkins Michael D to Jen Homes LLC, $750,000
Marion County: Meredith Carrol Savage to John Edward Duley Revocable Living Trust, $850,000
Marion County: Adventure Capital LLC to Dgm Capital Holdings LLC, $920,000
Marion County: Markham Patrick Daniel to Jabez Gold LLC, $1,000,000
Marion County: Peddicord Claude Edward to Allen Ruben G, $1,400,000
Marion County: Camellia Garden LLC to Smj Medical LLC, $1,405,000
Marion County: Markham Patrick Daniel to Jabez Gold LLC, $2,795,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Qk3 LLC, $81,002
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $155,001
Marion Landing: Edward Jones Trust Company Tr to Scotto Joseph S, $196,000
Marion Landing: Stiles Quentin to Moate Partners LLC, $262,000
Marion Landing: Kalivoda John S to Clabo Sherrell A, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Aqui Randolph N to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Ocean Stair Rails LLC, $77,800
Marion Oaks: Schaerer Enrique R to Orange Hill Shores D LLC, $115,305.55
Marion Oaks: Diniz Investments LLC to BBG Real Estate Investments LLC, $150,000
Marion Oaks: Richard W Clotfelter Revocable Trust to Kelly Donald William, $165,000
Marion Oaks: Napier John to Opendoor Property Trust I, $208,300
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Polack Ivette M, $232,990
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Gabriel Patterson Davia, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Germain Guesly P to Crowley Barbara, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Fetterly Gary to Deras Carla Paola, $247,000
Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Cardona Wilmarys Carrasquillo, $265,000
Marion Oaks: John A Rankin Construction Co Inc to Sutherland Millicent A, $267,000
Marion Oaks: Pamonha LLC to Aguilar Estela Trochez, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Lima Eduardo E, $277,000
Marion Oaks: GP Masonry & Concrete Of Ocala LLC to Fernandez Jorge Carlos Hernandez, $279,900
Marion Oaks: CC Oaks Investments LLC to Jacobs Rickie, $286,000
Marion Oaks: FL Pro Builders LLC to Perez Miguel A, $296,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Acosta Billmore Quintanilla, $296,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Weiner David Glenn, $298,990
Marion Oaks: Karasko Erich J to St Jacques Cephace, $300,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Ceballos Nieves Maria, $301,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Caicedo Carlos Andres Alzate, $301,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gottschalk David M, $314,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Norton Henry Rena Sr, $316,990
Marion Oaks: Skyline Of Central Fl Inc to Lassalle Daniel, $327,000
Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Fernandez Flavia Mestre, $329,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jarrell Joshua Phillip, $338,990
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Mansell Ariel Tr, $350,481
Marion Oaks: Blueprint Building Group LLC to Elias Victor Abel, $387,500
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Linvill Alyssa, $211,507
Meadow Ridge: Cimadevilla Marcial to Tudela Mayda, $220,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Benitez Lizzammar Oropeza, $278,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Silva Antonio Jose Biffa, $283,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Zhang Tao, $299,980
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Balram Rookmin, $300,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wade Tippie Jean, $309,985
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Infante Gordo Carolina, $311,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to McDonald Emily Englert, $311,985
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wilkens Fevrier Ralph Jean, $318,985
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bendinelli Nicholas Lee, $337,980
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Gordon James Edgar Jr, $348,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Cole Jessica, $354,485
Oak Run: Hawkins Barbara A to Fester Chris, $217,500
Oak Run: Haust Philip L to Moore Michael Dean, $232,500
Oak Run Neighborhood: Henkelmann Wayne to Hyseni Barbara Anne, $193,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Arias Luis Santiago, $319,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Johnson Brian Timothy, $323,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Levy Doris, $325,990
Ocala Estates: Tudela Mayda to Baenen Gerri, $278,000
Ocala Palms: Buckles Jerold A to Wade John E, $250,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Galley Aaron Joseph Jr, $271,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Blythe Katherine Louise, $309,125
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Kahn I Frederick Tr, $386,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Menotte Deborah C, $539,990
Ocala Waterway Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Perez Miguel A, $330,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Topper Evanna to Blanchard Christine R, $390,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Caldas Kevin Richard to Reid Claston S Jr, $470,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Hancock Jennifer Rose to Dureza Cristina Arcinue, $80,000
Pidgeon Park: Karpovck Mark to Prs Dmd LLC, $385,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Mathis Property LLC to Morris Glen F, $279,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Sklodosky Emily to Edwards Jeremiah Allen, $299,900
Rainbow Park: Principal Partners Group LLC to Rivera Sheila, $105,000
Rainbow Park: Doser & Dawicki Rentals LLC to Vryhof Nichole, $260,000
Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Morton Michael, $274,500
Rolling Acres: Murphy Katherine S to Greenberg Christine, $371,169.12
Rolling Hills: KN Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Calvert Christine M, $420,000
Rolling Hills: Your Home Source LLC to Duong Tam, $450,000
Salt Springs: Gainey Marion Ernest Jr to Reynolds Robert, $116,000
Silver Springs: Business Solutions Of Hillsborough LLC 401K Plan Trust to Duran Blanca Isabel, $69,000
Silver Springs: Reppard S Charles Jr to Slupe Eric, $75,000
Silver Springs: Vega Antonia to Reyes Ricardo Vega, $350,000
Silver Springs Shores: Cruz Virginia to Gerard Chris, $185,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gerena Kevin George Santiago to Opendoor Property Trust I, $218,000
Silver Springs Shores: Samuel Obediah to Opendoor Property Trust I, $228,600
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colon Luis, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Bowden Christa to Burns Katherine M, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Ulla Faisuldeen, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lindsey Jared Elvin to Ayala Patria Velez, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Dominican Sisters Enterprises LLC to Brady Candace A, $257,750
Silver Springs Shores: Jolley Zachary to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, $279,720
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Iv LLC, $280,398
Silver Springs Shores: Nona Vision Corp to Forero Andrea, $295,000
Spruce Creek: Stephens Sherri Elaine to Greene Revocable Trust, $195,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Crisp Kenneth H to SherwooDRay R, $279,900
Spruce Creek South: Baglia James to Podzius Amy, $160,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Merrick Thomas L Tr, $387,680
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ally Raymond I, $406,110
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Niebeling Sherry L, $435,640
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to White David George, $517,950
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rosen Jerry I, $535,370
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Dick Alan J, $613,950
Stonecrest: Reuter Sarah to Livingston Jean M, $255,000
Stonecrest: Mistic Sarah Jane to Donaghy John, $315,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Albritton Joseph Anthony Jr, $383,895
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Patterson Everton Fitz John, $392,420
Villages of Marion: Wallace Robert W to Feola Judith L, $256,000
Villages of Marion: Thatcher Lawrence M to Trinka Pamela L, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Dallaire Reginald A Ii to Orcholski Scott, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Vlastos Dorothy Tr to Johnson Gale Alan, $400,000
Villages of Marion: Nelson Bruce R to Carman Roberta J, $412,500
Villages of Marion: Balderston Harry Z to Sapp Lynn A, $420,000
Villages of Marion: Dugan Patrick G to Crosby Myra L, $426,000
Villages of Marion: Reeves Charles Norman Jr to Peterson Hunter R, $457,000
Villages of Marion: Denker James J Sr to Lavender Barbara, $572,500
West End Ocala: Modern Day Development LLC to Zapata Carlos Hernando, $227,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Levesque Robert E, $381,945
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Curran Brian Patrick, $402,885
Windstream: U S Bank National Association Tr to BKC Property Investments V LLC, $205,000
