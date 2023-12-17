How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 23-29, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 23-29, 2023.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Carrott Nicholas Dale, $332,990
Autumn Ridge: Ward Russell to Stauffer Richard Dwayne, $292,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Komat Venkat Ram Reddy, $403,800
Bellechase: Morales Jesus to Ramos Salvador Delos Reyes II, $850,000
Belleview: Wilson Sandra to Thomas Billey R, $209,900
Belleview: Belleview Property Development LLC to Fci Properties LLC, $325,000
Belleview: Stephan Jack W to Gorbert Nathaniel C Tr, $450,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac 3 Properties LLC to Bender Natasha, $220,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cartagena Raquel, $239,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Cuevas Carlos to Norton Glenroy, $269,900
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Medina Cisneros Alberto Neptali, $376,990
Brookhaven: Lewis Krystal Lee to Avery Terence D, $395,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Johnson Billie Jo, $295,290
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Antonazzo Dorothy Louise, $304,615
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hurst Natalie N, $350,430
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Elias Darlyna, $377,345
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ball Aaron Deshawn, $382,640
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bernard Josiah, $432,480
Cedar Hill: Maxwell Arlene to Harbert Alex, $162,000
Cherrywood Estates: Graham Gilbert to Kiel Steven G Sr, $214,000
Circle Square Woods: Wilver Shirley R to Gray Duane F, $175,000
Circle Square Woods: Nelson William Stephen Jr to Krantzberg Julie, $185,000
Circle Square Woods: Solonoski David Joseph to Guenther Sharon, $195,000
Circle Square Woods: Anderson Althea M to Bassing David J Tr, $209,000
Citrus Park: 3851 Saa LLC to Luckx Venice E, $550,000
Cobblestone: Yingling Kristin Ann to Yingling Kristin Ann, $80,000
Cobblestone: Warden Levine William D to Roberts Landon Jeffrey, $510,000
Edgewood Park: Campo Aaron to Mcmichael John, $480,000
Florida Highlands: Murphy Bobby S to Franz Charles E, $106,000
Florida Highlands: Ayer Gerald Timothy to Neu Giovanni, $200,000
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Piotrowski Pawel Ferdynandt to Kms Enterprises LLC, $75,000
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Kms Enterprises LLC to Jaina Investments LLC, $85,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Martins Helio, $300,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Duncan Lawrence Steve, $325,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Khong Kenny, $374,990
Heritage Hills: Cumberbatch David to Blue Heron Realty Advisors LLC, $180,000
Indigo Estates: Simpkins Yvonne Maureen to Wittlake Sandra, $279,000
Indigo Estates: Ketchum Victoria J to Bautista Raul O, $358,500
Irish Acres: Wilkins Paulette to Lipka Dawn E, $510,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Harnest Cynthia Dean, $325,920
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Rhoades Charles Irvin, $347,990
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Andrews Laurie F, $301,250
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Sharp Spear Investments LLC to Caceres Eduardo Alejandro, $325,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Belac Homes LLC to Ortino Christine, $354,900
Lake Diamond: Opendoor Property Trust I to Place Lori, $294,320
Lake Diamond: Dr Horton Inc. to Vasco Ivan D, $299,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Negron Rivera Angel David, $304,989
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Lucas Darren Tyler, $317,990
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: SSI Properties Inc to 859 B Street LLC, $182,464.71
Lake Weir: Doby Antonio D to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $408,000
Lake Weir: Bgrs Relocation Inc to Levenson Joseph Kyle, $408,000
Lake Weir Shores: Esperanza Strategies LLC to Alfeld Beverly E S, $261,770
Laurel Wood: Pereira Kimberly Ann to Kizhakkechethipuzha Gigi J, $620,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Hay Angela Renee, $354,280
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Tuggerson Bernard Jr, $369,280
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Espinoza Erick Henderson Mejia to Green Nestor J, $130,000
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Beck Phillip M to Dehay Yvette L, $172,500
Livingston Park: Livingston Park Development LLC to Kp Smart Homes LLC, $1,500,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Blake Cleveland, $295,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ouimet Alice Marie, $318,950
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Oneill Edward J Jr, $380,560
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Smith Ronald D Tr, $408,325
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Wunderlin John Elmer, $425,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Fredrick Robert A Tr, $480,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brooks Richard D, $670,765
Magnolia Pointe: Johnson Torres Maria to Jorge Osmany, $495,000
Majestic Oaks: Nannie Barry to Thacker Terry, $485,000
Marion County: Edwards Mary to Arthur Sheddrick L Sr, $69,000
Marion County: Marshall Susan L to Fuller Zane S Tr, $70,000
Marion County: Cavanah Cindy L to Cmc Investments LLC, $75,000
Marion County: B&W Land Holdings Lots LLC to Asad Co LLC, $75,000
Marion County: Kz Property Investment LLC to Jmc Vene Group Services LLC, $80,000
Marion County: Horne Norman Lee to Castle Magic Remodeling Corp, $80,000
Marion County: Maldonado Luis A to 4208 Land Trust, $87,000
Marion County: Huddleston John P to Ruiz Eleonay, $90,000
Marion County: Goode Patrick J to Hapro Holdings LLC, $96,000
Marion County: Bartholomew Carol to Fiorello Corbin Gianni, $115,000
Marion County: Brown Joe C to Flores Roberto Moreno, $120,000
Marion County: Hester Claude D to Sennewald Barbara, $120,000
Marion County: Castle Magic Remodeling Corp to Taco N Madre Properties LLC, $125,000
Marion County: Lopez Austin Kenneth to Inman Caleb, $125,000
Marion County: Reed Barbara A to Spicer David, $125,000
Marion County: Guevara Garcia Arnulfo to Guevara Garcia Elvia M, $125,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Minichiello James, $126,375
Marion County: James Development & Investment Corp to Trste LLC Tr, $130,000
Marion County: Kesecker Jill Erika to Doney Clifford Bryan, $133,000
Marion County: Mercer Carlanna Lannie to Fipeca Enterprise LLC, $133,000
Marion County: Wing William Andrew II to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $133,009
Marion County: Priest Michael D to Nielsen Ellen, $136,000
Marion County: Do Boy Lawn & Land Clearing Service Inc to Upshaw Letia Monique, $150,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hornung Adolph, $150,275
Marion County: Bailey Ashley C to Love Brandon, $155,000
Marion County: Watts Phyllis W to Myers Hobert E, $155,000
Marion County: Wiley Jennifer to Meindertsma Sue E Tr, $163,000
Marion County: Simon Shawn to Schaeffer Marjorie, $169,900
Marion County: Smith Emily to Hixon John Charles, $170,000
Marion County: Del Socorro Ma to Welt Robert E, $170,000
Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Johnsen Payton Faith, $172,000
Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Real Estate Royalty LLC, $172,300
Marion County: Stout Charles W III to Meridian Trust Holdings LLC, $175,000
Marion County: Triple Crown Properties & Investments LLC to 12550 Se 110Th Ave LLC, $180,000
Marion County: Cortes Jesus to Brink Frances, $180,000
Marion County: White Karen Dawn to Zubulidis Leaslie H, $190,000
Marion County: Gray Daniel F III to Ryder Rachel, $194,350
Marion County: Obrien Joyce H to Rose James William, $198,000
Marion County: Mclaughlin Robert D to Gonzalez Fernando Aurelio Villavicencio, $199,900
Marion County: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Tr to Argudo Hector Miguel, $200,000
Marion County: Gray Daniel F III to Gail M Boekel Trust, $200,000
Marion County: Meridian Trust Holdings LLC to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $200,000
Marion County: Rodriguez Marisol Burgos to Reynolds Garrett R, $206,000
Marion County: Proctor Randy Joshua to Unick Tabitha Ashley, $226,500
Marion County: 3469 Holdings LLC to Perrotte Martin, $229,900
Marion County: Turner Kenneth L to Sutton Colby C, $235,000
Marion County: Robert Terry Spencer to Joynt Patrick James, $237,000
Marion County: Scott Michael Lynn to Phillips William, $239,900
Marion County: Edwards Teena M to Newman Stoney E, $240,000
Marion County: Suits Alan to Canzonetta Michelle, $245,000
Marion County: Chauvin Marc to Chauvin Marc, $249,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Maxwell Helen Bartlett, $258,750
Marion County: Mg Land Trust LLC to Byers Frank J, $260,000
Marion County: Breining Michele to Fields Ronald Jr, $262,500
Marion County: Callinan Patrick K to Diaz Alejandro, $269,000
Marion County: Samarin Mark J to Pass Investments LLC, $284,000
Marion County: A1 Services Provider LLC to Pasternak Billy C, $289,700
Marion County: Gallagher Jasmine to Newrez LLC, $297,204.59
Marion County: Traxler Winfield Eugene to Spencer Harry I III, $300,500
Marion County: Oldham Gregory A to Mason Samuel Clay, $303,000
Marion County: Watson Keith Eugene to Sancetta Anthony Joseph, $310,000
Marion County: Massa Conrad H to Ruth Tim Michael, $320,000
Marion County: Angel Calvin to Willer Gary E, $325,000
Marion County: Meyers William R to Cerullo Steve, $335,000
Marion County: Dechirico Michael to Bates Joseph S, $339,000
Marion County: Young Joan M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $345,900
Marion County: Lucas Justin to Deandabnb LLC, $355,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Donaldson Jerry Lee, $359,235
Marion County: Schwingeel Charity Anne to Valdes Barbara, $370,000
Marion County: Knopick John R to Witchel Patricia Lauer, $390,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Wester Jo, $397,633
Marion County: Pedulla Vincent to Terrapin Hill Lodge LLC, $420,000
Marion County: Aayc Investments LLC to Stevick Investments LLC, $420,000
Marion County: Socarras Jose to Jacobsen William III, $450,000
Marion County: Timberline Properties LLC to Rgp LLC, $500,000
Marion County: Mitchell John C to Rozanski Luke, $525,000
Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Maschmeyer Properties 18th Ave LLC, $575,000
Marion County: Fowler Properties Inc to Mathura Devan, $800,000
Marion County: Ferns Justin to Lake City Hotels Inc, $978,000
Marion County: Dulle Shaylon Michael to Martinez Stuart, $1,120,000
Marion County: Lucille G Michel Trust to Rjm Rocket Properties Holdings LLC, $2,472,404
Marion County: Green Gate Farms LLC to Sage Amicus LLC, $2,900,000
Marion County: Ocala Cherrywood Market LLC to Stephens Ann V Tr, $2,930,000
Marion County: Ralph Joshua David to Wilson One Consulting LLC, $3,125,000
Marion County: Bigwig 2 LLC to Central Line Properties LLC, $4,400,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Us Bank National Association, $125,501
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Reynolds Brian, $129,840
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, $171,001
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Juliet Huilding Usa LLC, $73,800
Marion Oaks: Arrascue Anibal to Unity Development Investments LLC, $92,000
Marion Oaks: Ramivel Dream Investments LLC to Rad Fariba Azari, $130,000
Marion Oaks: Roc Jean H to Smith Melissa, $215,000
Marion Oaks: Empire Dawn LLC to Rojas Ernesto Sixto, $218,000
Marion Oaks: Haughton Rosnie Beauplan to Rosario Felix A, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Tucker Rhonda to Franqui Gladys, $233,000
Marion Oaks: Jfr Investing LLC to Casillas Green Emanuel, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Torres Zujeidy Rivera, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fulkerson Sondra, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Fernandez Lina to Najarro Carlos O Sr, $245,000
Marion Oaks: X Connection Inc to Johanel Investments Corp, $252,399
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Dominguez Onofre, $257,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Bryan Anthony R, $257,900
Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Mohanlall Taramattie, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Maciel Frederico Buchholz Tr, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Ramjattan Deochan to Soler Johnny, $265,900
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Trexler Tan Fang, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Aquino James to Fornaris Yaritza Cutino, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garcia Aimer, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Izzard Norman to Rincon Angelina, $276,450
Marion Oaks: Zeta Cygnus LLC to Betancur Alvaro Yunior Sanchez, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Dm One Construction Inc to Nozile Yrlande, $280,000
Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Avalo Candace J, $283,000
Marion Oaks: Zhang Dongni to Navarro Heriberto Molina, $288,000
Marion Oaks: Mc Management Group & Services LLC to Donato Iris N, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Lorenis Homes LLC to Rodriguez Richard, $300,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Hernandez Jorge L, $311,990
Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Dyer Joshua Lee, $329,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Jesse Joseph, $348,990
Meadow Glenn: Massey Kerri Rose to Desai Paresh S, $290,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Reed Norma Jean, $286,600
Oak Run: 103 Inv LLC to Armstrong William, $92,000
Oak Run: Bennett Shannon Curtis to Schott Robert W, $267,500
Oak Run Neighborhood: Jackson Beverly A to Pacetti Bonny W, $215,000
Ocala Crossings: Evans Christopher Conally to Campbell Susan Anne, $385,000
Ocala Crossings: Adams Don J to Mong Scott Matthew, $404,200
Ocala Estates: Torres Alfredo Rivera to Carrillo Jose Luis, $120,000
Ocala Highlands: McPherson Elizabeth Leigh to Seeocala LLC, $255,000
Ocala Forest Campsites: Murphy Billy to Smith Robert L Jr, $237,000
Ocala Palms: Jackson Raymond Lloyd to Chambers Kathryn D, $285,000
Ocala Palms: Sennett Nancy to Kolar Patricia A, $290,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Star Gate Farm LLC, $269,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Simbari Palma C, $456,190
Ocala Waterway Estates: Perez Maria I to Zuniga Samuel C Tr, $75,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Colorado Circle Investments LLC to Lorenzo Jose Carlos Cordero, $350,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Seidler Daniel Paul, $370,953
Ocala Waterway Estates: Binns Granville to Craft Reina I Perez, $460,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Vergara James to Garcia Roberto Alvarez, $475,000
On Top of the World: Thompson Carol J to Yost Sherryl J, $285,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Webb Laurie D to Matos Guilber, $215,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Meyers William R, $322,850
Orange Blossom Hills: Bailey Richard to Kops Reinoldus Cornelis Jacobus, $475,000
Palm Cay: Conn Joseph Robert to Desmarais Michael J Tr, $179,000
Palm Cay: Matthew 2818 20 Charitable Trust to Coker Jannette Britt, $184,000
Palm Cay: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Schoneman Mary Davis, $194,000
Pine Run Estates: Johnson Billie J to Halliday William M, $240,000
Pine Run Estates: Miller Timothy Richard to Zolk Sylvia, $315,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Clark Angela Dawn, $320,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to BelliarDRamon, $356,485
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Webb Charlee Blair, $365,940
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Abrams Joshua Lee, $370,440
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Abney Ancil Lynn, $372,985
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Lecompte Bridget Benhart, $387,985
Pine Run Estates: Hechter Mark to Forde Klive Marville, $394,000
Pine Run Estates: Cal Hearthstone Lot Option Pool 01 L P to Lennar Homes LLC, $1,707,970
Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Somewhere Over The Rainbow River Paradise LLC, $224,500
Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Papp Louann, $249,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Matos Martha H, $219,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Godinez Marcos Andres, $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pietarinen Kenneth B to Breining Michele, $275,000
Rainbow Park: Gay Caroline to Always Abundance LLC, $157,600
Rainbow Park: Always Abundance LLC to Atagerge Properties LLC, $183,000
Rainbow Springs: Anderson Robert H to Hebior Michael J, $265,000
Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Briese Karen, $269,900
Rainbow Springs: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Tr to Iraola Ruth Elizabeth, $322,500
Rainbow Springs: Gordon Stephen W to Lambert Sabrina Johnson, $515,000
Rolling Hills: Aucamp James Jr to Nufio Juan Jose, $60,000
Rolling Hills: Chanderdat Jairaj to Figueroa Miguel, $75,000
Rolling Hills: Hemminger Eric to Miranda Victor Jr, $350,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Samarin Mark J, $255,000
Salt Springs: Weaver Henry Jr to Green Randall Eugene, $67,000
Silver Meadows Central: Torino Nico to Torino Nico, $201,500
Silver Run Forest: Adams Don J to Mcgraw Rebecca E, $333,950
Silver Springs: Stafford Family Revocable Trust to Knotts Patrick Dennis, $220,000
Silver Springs: Murphy Barbara S to Fratello Jay, $299,000
Silver Springs Shores: Irelan Helen L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $67,500
Silver Springs Shores: Cira Thomas L to Merrigan Charles, $110,000
Silver Springs Shores: Chiramel Thomas to Guzman Maria Figueroa, $135,000
Silver Springs Shores: Chadduck Christine Dorothy Tr to Ispot Homebuyers LLC, $135,000
Silver Springs Shores: Bcapital LLC Tr to Falcon Jennyre M Castillo, $170,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patel Kirti to Aiken Rebecca, $178,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Heyer Rhoda, $186,425
Silver Springs Shores: Estupinan Mitchel R to Araujo Alexica M, $214,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lindor Mesidor to Lindor Newton, $220,000
Silver Springs Shores: Whetzel Kenneth Joseph Tr to Whetzel Jacqueline Michelle, $222,000
Silver Springs Shores: Ramos Juan L Torres to Opendoor Property Trust I, $227,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Aldrich Ruby, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Mohamed Nooron, $257,000
Silver Springs Shores: Core Dev LLC to Hernandez Suleka Gonzalez, $257,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Boettcher Lisa, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Vorasky Robert to Sherilyn J Robertson Trust, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Smith George Wade to Ferguson Samantha, $305,000
Silver Springs Shores: Maricamp Investment LLC to Ocala Development Partners LLC, $7,225,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Dajka Alfred D Sr to Wagner Thomas George, $260,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Guziak Lorraine Dorothy to Mackey Leah R, $430,000
Spruce Creek South: Spears Debra to Mason Family Trust, $235,000
St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Richeson Candis Curtis, $289,750
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Ferrara Joseph Q to Brinkman Wallace Lloyd Jr, $270,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Handley Lawrence J to Smith Paul G, $359,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to La Mountain Everett G, $362,445.12
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Holder Susan C, $374,520
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Varone Barbara Tr, $385,660
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Grisamore Roger A Jr, $389,860
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Mager Donald L Tr, $396,150
Stone Hill: Carmini Distribution LLC to Waldron Micheal, $249,900
Stonecrest: Standafer Janine M to Perez William L, $275,000
Stonecrest: Stein Barbara S to Tuminaro Arlene Tr, $319,750
Stonecrest: Chester Karen L to Travis William, $383,000
Stonecrest: Mullin Colleen Louise to Longway Michael D, $418,900
Summerglen: Gianthony Investments LLC to Judith Schultz Wojcik Revocable Living Trust, $282,000
Summerglen: Ogilvie Lloyd A to Warren Joseph E, $295,000
Sunset Harbor: Wingate Chester A to Lovvorn James, $740,000
Sun Country Estates: Peera Ashour to Lilley Jennifer, $180,000
Via Paradisus: Horstman Jason John to Horstman Kevin John, $150,000
Villages of Marion: Bordeaux Twila June to Courchaine Margaret J, $255,000
Villages of Marion: Gurney Sylvia Y to Kostyrka Robert John, $273,000
Villages of Marion: Kryman Melissa P to Reed Walter Freddie, $310,000
Villages of Marion: Andreini Julie E to Wendt Kristin C, $347,000
Villages of Marion: Friend Krystyne E to Kisamore Michael T, $372,500
Villages of Marion: Alperstein Irene L to Powell Bret P, $389,000
Villages of Marion: Meile Virginia F to Winn Willard Mark, $530,000
Villages of Marion: Werner John H to Zimmerman Gregory M, $550,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Sanders Steven M Tr, $360,620
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Dimeo David F, $393,315
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Koscheka Ralph P, $401,000
Woodfields: Pinellas Equities LLC to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $490,000
Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Lessman Kaden, $210,000
Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Manning Desiree, $222,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion