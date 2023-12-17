How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 23-29, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 23-29, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Carrott Nicholas Dale, $332,990

Autumn Ridge: Ward Russell to Stauffer Richard Dwayne, $292,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Komat Venkat Ram Reddy, $403,800

Bellechase: Morales Jesus to Ramos Salvador Delos Reyes II, $850,000

Belleview: Wilson Sandra to Thomas Billey R, $209,900

Belleview: Belleview Property Development LLC to Fci Properties LLC, $325,000

Belleview: Stephan Jack W to Gorbert Nathaniel C Tr, $450,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Pac 3 Properties LLC to Bender Natasha, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cartagena Raquel, $239,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Cuevas Carlos to Norton Glenroy, $269,900

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Medina Cisneros Alberto Neptali, $376,990

Brookhaven: Lewis Krystal Lee to Avery Terence D, $395,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Johnson Billie Jo, $295,290

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Antonazzo Dorothy Louise, $304,615

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hurst Natalie N, $350,430

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Elias Darlyna, $377,345

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ball Aaron Deshawn, $382,640

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bernard Josiah, $432,480

Cedar Hill: Maxwell Arlene to Harbert Alex, $162,000

Cherrywood Estates: Graham Gilbert to Kiel Steven G Sr, $214,000

Circle Square Woods: Wilver Shirley R to Gray Duane F, $175,000

Circle Square Woods: Nelson William Stephen Jr to Krantzberg Julie, $185,000

Circle Square Woods: Solonoski David Joseph to Guenther Sharon, $195,000

Circle Square Woods: Anderson Althea M to Bassing David J Tr, $209,000

Citrus Park: 3851 Saa LLC to Luckx Venice E, $550,000

Cobblestone: Yingling Kristin Ann to Yingling Kristin Ann, $80,000

Cobblestone: Warden Levine William D to Roberts Landon Jeffrey, $510,000

Edgewood Park: Campo Aaron to Mcmichael John, $480,000

Florida Highlands: Murphy Bobby S to Franz Charles E, $106,000

Florida Highlands: Ayer Gerald Timothy to Neu Giovanni, $200,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Piotrowski Pawel Ferdynandt to Kms Enterprises LLC, $75,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Kms Enterprises LLC to Jaina Investments LLC, $85,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Martins Helio, $300,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Duncan Lawrence Steve, $325,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Khong Kenny, $374,990

Heritage Hills: Cumberbatch David to Blue Heron Realty Advisors LLC, $180,000

Indigo Estates: Simpkins Yvonne Maureen to Wittlake Sandra, $279,000

Indigo Estates: Ketchum Victoria J to Bautista Raul O, $358,500

Irish Acres: Wilkins Paulette to Lipka Dawn E, $510,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Harnest Cynthia Dean, $325,920

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Rhoades Charles Irvin, $347,990

Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Andrews Laurie F, $301,250

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Sharp Spear Investments LLC to Caceres Eduardo Alejandro, $325,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Belac Homes LLC to Ortino Christine, $354,900

Lake Diamond: Opendoor Property Trust I to Place Lori, $294,320

Lake Diamond: Dr Horton Inc. to Vasco Ivan D, $299,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Negron Rivera Angel David, $304,989

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Lucas Darren Tyler, $317,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: SSI Properties Inc to 859 B Street LLC, $182,464.71

Lake Weir: Doby Antonio D to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $408,000

Lake Weir: Bgrs Relocation Inc to Levenson Joseph Kyle, $408,000

Lake Weir Shores: Esperanza Strategies LLC to Alfeld Beverly E S, $261,770

Laurel Wood: Pereira Kimberly Ann to Kizhakkechethipuzha Gigi J, $620,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Hay Angela Renee, $354,280

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Tuggerson Bernard Jr, $369,280

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Espinoza Erick Henderson Mejia to Green Nestor J, $130,000

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Beck Phillip M to Dehay Yvette L, $172,500

Livingston Park: Livingston Park Development LLC to Kp Smart Homes LLC, $1,500,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Blake Cleveland, $295,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ouimet Alice Marie, $318,950

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Oneill Edward J Jr, $380,560

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Smith Ronald D Tr, $408,325

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Wunderlin John Elmer, $425,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Fredrick Robert A Tr, $480,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brooks Richard D, $670,765

Magnolia Pointe: Johnson Torres Maria to Jorge Osmany, $495,000

Majestic Oaks: Nannie Barry to Thacker Terry, $485,000

Marion County: Edwards Mary to Arthur Sheddrick L Sr, $69,000

Marion County: Marshall Susan L to Fuller Zane S Tr, $70,000

Marion County: Cavanah Cindy L to Cmc Investments LLC, $75,000

Marion County: B&W Land Holdings Lots LLC to Asad Co LLC, $75,000

Marion County: Kz Property Investment LLC to Jmc Vene Group Services LLC, $80,000

Marion County: Horne Norman Lee to Castle Magic Remodeling Corp, $80,000

Marion County: Maldonado Luis A to 4208 Land Trust, $87,000

Marion County: Huddleston John P to Ruiz Eleonay, $90,000

Marion County: Goode Patrick J to Hapro Holdings LLC, $96,000

Marion County: Bartholomew Carol to Fiorello Corbin Gianni, $115,000

Marion County: Brown Joe C to Flores Roberto Moreno, $120,000

Marion County: Hester Claude D to Sennewald Barbara, $120,000

Marion County: Castle Magic Remodeling Corp to Taco N Madre Properties LLC, $125,000

Marion County: Lopez Austin Kenneth to Inman Caleb, $125,000

Marion County: Reed Barbara A to Spicer David, $125,000

Marion County: Guevara Garcia Arnulfo to Guevara Garcia Elvia M, $125,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Minichiello James, $126,375

Marion County: James Development & Investment Corp to Trste LLC Tr, $130,000

Marion County: Kesecker Jill Erika to Doney Clifford Bryan, $133,000

Marion County: Mercer Carlanna Lannie to Fipeca Enterprise LLC, $133,000

Marion County: Wing William Andrew II to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $133,009

Marion County: Priest Michael D to Nielsen Ellen, $136,000

Marion County: Do Boy Lawn & Land Clearing Service Inc to Upshaw Letia Monique, $150,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hornung Adolph, $150,275

Marion County: Bailey Ashley C to Love Brandon, $155,000

Marion County: Watts Phyllis W to Myers Hobert E, $155,000

Marion County: Wiley Jennifer to Meindertsma Sue E Tr, $163,000

Marion County: Simon Shawn to Schaeffer Marjorie, $169,900

Marion County: Smith Emily to Hixon John Charles, $170,000

Marion County: Del Socorro Ma to Welt Robert E, $170,000

Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Johnsen Payton Faith, $172,000

Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Real Estate Royalty LLC, $172,300

Marion County: Stout Charles W III to Meridian Trust Holdings LLC, $175,000

Marion County: Triple Crown Properties & Investments LLC to 12550 Se 110Th Ave LLC, $180,000

Marion County: Cortes Jesus to Brink Frances, $180,000

Marion County: White Karen Dawn to Zubulidis Leaslie H, $190,000

Marion County: Gray Daniel F III to Ryder Rachel, $194,350

Marion County: Obrien Joyce H to Rose James William, $198,000

Marion County: Mclaughlin Robert D to Gonzalez Fernando Aurelio Villavicencio, $199,900

Marion County: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Tr to Argudo Hector Miguel, $200,000

Marion County: Gray Daniel F III to Gail M Boekel Trust, $200,000

Marion County: Meridian Trust Holdings LLC to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $200,000

Marion County: Rodriguez Marisol Burgos to Reynolds Garrett R, $206,000

Marion County: Proctor Randy Joshua to Unick Tabitha Ashley, $226,500

Marion County: 3469 Holdings LLC to Perrotte Martin, $229,900

Marion County: Turner Kenneth L to Sutton Colby C, $235,000

Marion County: Robert Terry Spencer to Joynt Patrick James, $237,000

Marion County: Scott Michael Lynn to Phillips William, $239,900

Marion County: Edwards Teena M to Newman Stoney E, $240,000

Marion County: Suits Alan to Canzonetta Michelle, $245,000

Marion County: Chauvin Marc to Chauvin Marc, $249,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Maxwell Helen Bartlett, $258,750

Marion County: Mg Land Trust LLC to Byers Frank J, $260,000

Marion County: Breining Michele to Fields Ronald Jr, $262,500

Marion County: Callinan Patrick K to Diaz Alejandro, $269,000

Marion County: Samarin Mark J to Pass Investments LLC, $284,000

Marion County: A1 Services Provider LLC to Pasternak Billy C, $289,700

Marion County: Gallagher Jasmine to Newrez LLC, $297,204.59

Marion County: Traxler Winfield Eugene to Spencer Harry I III, $300,500

Marion County: Oldham Gregory A to Mason Samuel Clay, $303,000

Marion County: Watson Keith Eugene to Sancetta Anthony Joseph, $310,000

Marion County: Massa Conrad H to Ruth Tim Michael, $320,000

Marion County: Angel Calvin to Willer Gary E, $325,000

Marion County: Meyers William R to Cerullo Steve, $335,000

Marion County: Dechirico Michael to Bates Joseph S, $339,000

Marion County: Young Joan M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $345,900

Marion County: Lucas Justin to Deandabnb LLC, $355,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Donaldson Jerry Lee, $359,235

Marion County: Schwingeel Charity Anne to Valdes Barbara, $370,000

Marion County: Knopick John R to Witchel Patricia Lauer, $390,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Wester Jo, $397,633

Marion County: Pedulla Vincent to Terrapin Hill Lodge LLC, $420,000

Marion County: Aayc Investments LLC to Stevick Investments LLC, $420,000

Marion County: Socarras Jose to Jacobsen William III, $450,000

Marion County: Timberline Properties LLC to Rgp LLC, $500,000

Marion County: Mitchell John C to Rozanski Luke, $525,000

Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Maschmeyer Properties 18th Ave LLC, $575,000

Marion County: Fowler Properties Inc to Mathura Devan, $800,000

Marion County: Ferns Justin to Lake City Hotels Inc, $978,000

Marion County: Dulle Shaylon Michael to Martinez Stuart, $1,120,000

Marion County: Lucille G Michel Trust to Rjm Rocket Properties Holdings LLC, $2,472,404

Marion County: Green Gate Farms LLC to Sage Amicus LLC, $2,900,000

Marion County: Ocala Cherrywood Market LLC to Stephens Ann V Tr, $2,930,000

Marion County: Ralph Joshua David to Wilson One Consulting LLC, $3,125,000

Marion County: Bigwig 2 LLC to Central Line Properties LLC, $4,400,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Us Bank National Association, $125,501

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Reynolds Brian, $129,840

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, $171,001

Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Juliet Huilding Usa LLC, $73,800

Marion Oaks: Arrascue Anibal to Unity Development Investments LLC, $92,000

Marion Oaks: Ramivel Dream Investments LLC to Rad Fariba Azari, $130,000

Marion Oaks: Roc Jean H to Smith Melissa, $215,000

Marion Oaks: Empire Dawn LLC to Rojas Ernesto Sixto, $218,000

Marion Oaks: Haughton Rosnie Beauplan to Rosario Felix A, $225,000

Marion Oaks: Tucker Rhonda to Franqui Gladys, $233,000

Marion Oaks: Jfr Investing LLC to Casillas Green Emanuel, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Torres Zujeidy Rivera, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Fulkerson Sondra, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Fernandez Lina to Najarro Carlos O Sr, $245,000

Marion Oaks: X Connection Inc to Johanel Investments Corp, $252,399

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Dominguez Onofre, $257,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Bryan Anthony R, $257,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Mohanlall Taramattie, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Maciel Frederico Buchholz Tr, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Ramjattan Deochan to Soler Johnny, $265,900

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Trexler Tan Fang, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Aquino James to Fornaris Yaritza Cutino, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Garcia Aimer, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Izzard Norman to Rincon Angelina, $276,450

Marion Oaks: Zeta Cygnus LLC to Betancur Alvaro Yunior Sanchez, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Dm One Construction Inc to Nozile Yrlande, $280,000

Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Avalo Candace J, $283,000

Marion Oaks: Zhang Dongni to Navarro Heriberto Molina, $288,000

Marion Oaks: Mc Management Group & Services LLC to Donato Iris N, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Lorenis Homes LLC to Rodriguez Richard, $300,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Hernandez Jorge L, $311,990

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Dyer Joshua Lee, $329,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Jesse Joseph, $348,990

Meadow Glenn: Massey Kerri Rose to Desai Paresh S, $290,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Reed Norma Jean, $286,600

Oak Run: 103 Inv LLC to Armstrong William, $92,000

Oak Run: Bennett Shannon Curtis to Schott Robert W, $267,500

Oak Run Neighborhood: Jackson Beverly A to Pacetti Bonny W, $215,000

Ocala Crossings: Evans Christopher Conally to Campbell Susan Anne, $385,000

Ocala Crossings: Adams Don J to Mong Scott Matthew, $404,200

Ocala Estates: Torres Alfredo Rivera to Carrillo Jose Luis, $120,000

Ocala Highlands: McPherson Elizabeth Leigh to Seeocala LLC, $255,000

Ocala Forest Campsites: Murphy Billy to Smith Robert L Jr, $237,000

Ocala Palms: Jackson Raymond Lloyd to Chambers Kathryn D, $285,000

Ocala Palms: Sennett Nancy to Kolar Patricia A, $290,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Star Gate Farm LLC, $269,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Simbari Palma C, $456,190

Ocala Waterway Estates: Perez Maria I to Zuniga Samuel C Tr, $75,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Colorado Circle Investments LLC to Lorenzo Jose Carlos Cordero, $350,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Seidler Daniel Paul, $370,953

Ocala Waterway Estates: Binns Granville to Craft Reina I Perez, $460,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Vergara James to Garcia Roberto Alvarez, $475,000

On Top of the World: Thompson Carol J to Yost Sherryl J, $285,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Webb Laurie D to Matos Guilber, $215,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Meyers William R, $322,850

Orange Blossom Hills: Bailey Richard to Kops Reinoldus Cornelis Jacobus, $475,000

Palm Cay: Conn Joseph Robert to Desmarais Michael J Tr, $179,000

Palm Cay: Matthew 2818 20 Charitable Trust to Coker Jannette Britt, $184,000

Palm Cay: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Schoneman Mary Davis, $194,000

Pine Run Estates: Johnson Billie J to Halliday William M, $240,000

Pine Run Estates: Miller Timothy Richard to Zolk Sylvia, $315,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Clark Angela Dawn, $320,000

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to BelliarDRamon, $356,485

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Webb Charlee Blair, $365,940

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Abrams Joshua Lee, $370,440

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Abney Ancil Lynn, $372,985

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Lecompte Bridget Benhart, $387,985

Pine Run Estates: Hechter Mark to Forde Klive Marville, $394,000

Pine Run Estates: Cal Hearthstone Lot Option Pool 01 L P to Lennar Homes LLC, $1,707,970

Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Somewhere Over The Rainbow River Paradise LLC, $224,500

Rainbow End Estates: H Stuart Investments LLC to Papp Louann, $249,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Matos Martha H, $219,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Godinez Marcos Andres, $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pietarinen Kenneth B to Breining Michele, $275,000

Rainbow Park: Gay Caroline to Always Abundance LLC, $157,600

Rainbow Park: Always Abundance LLC to Atagerge Properties LLC, $183,000

Rainbow Springs: Anderson Robert H to Hebior Michael J, $265,000

Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Briese Karen, $269,900

Rainbow Springs: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Tr to Iraola Ruth Elizabeth, $322,500

Rainbow Springs: Gordon Stephen W to Lambert Sabrina Johnson, $515,000

Rolling Hills: Aucamp James Jr to Nufio Juan Jose, $60,000

Rolling Hills: Chanderdat Jairaj to Figueroa Miguel, $75,000

Rolling Hills: Hemminger Eric to Miranda Victor Jr, $350,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Samarin Mark J, $255,000

Salt Springs: Weaver Henry Jr to Green Randall Eugene, $67,000

Silver Meadows Central: Torino Nico to Torino Nico, $201,500

Silver Run Forest: Adams Don J to Mcgraw Rebecca E, $333,950

Silver Springs: Stafford Family Revocable Trust to Knotts Patrick Dennis, $220,000

Silver Springs: Murphy Barbara S to Fratello Jay, $299,000

Silver Springs Shores: Irelan Helen L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $67,500

Silver Springs Shores: Cira Thomas L to Merrigan Charles, $110,000

Silver Springs Shores: Chiramel Thomas to Guzman Maria Figueroa, $135,000

Silver Springs Shores: Chadduck Christine Dorothy Tr to Ispot Homebuyers LLC, $135,000

Silver Springs Shores: Bcapital LLC Tr to Falcon Jennyre M Castillo, $170,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patel Kirti to Aiken Rebecca, $178,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Heyer Rhoda, $186,425

Silver Springs Shores: Estupinan Mitchel R to Araujo Alexica M, $214,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lindor Mesidor to Lindor Newton, $220,000

Silver Springs Shores: Whetzel Kenneth Joseph Tr to Whetzel Jacqueline Michelle, $222,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ramos Juan L Torres to Opendoor Property Trust I, $227,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Aldrich Ruby, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Mohamed Nooron, $257,000

Silver Springs Shores: Core Dev LLC to Hernandez Suleka Gonzalez, $257,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Boettcher Lisa, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Vorasky Robert to Sherilyn J Robertson Trust, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Smith George Wade to Ferguson Samantha, $305,000

Silver Springs Shores: Maricamp Investment LLC to Ocala Development Partners LLC, $7,225,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Dajka Alfred D Sr to Wagner Thomas George, $260,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Guziak Lorraine Dorothy to Mackey Leah R, $430,000

Spruce Creek South: Spears Debra to Mason Family Trust, $235,000

St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Richeson Candis Curtis, $289,750

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Ferrara Joseph Q to Brinkman Wallace Lloyd Jr, $270,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Handley Lawrence J to Smith Paul G, $359,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to La Mountain Everett G, $362,445.12

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Holder Susan C, $374,520

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Varone Barbara Tr, $385,660

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Grisamore Roger A Jr, $389,860

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Mager Donald L Tr, $396,150

Stone Hill: Carmini Distribution LLC to Waldron Micheal, $249,900

Stonecrest: Standafer Janine M to Perez William L, $275,000

Stonecrest: Stein Barbara S to Tuminaro Arlene Tr, $319,750

Stonecrest: Chester Karen L to Travis William, $383,000

Stonecrest: Mullin Colleen Louise to Longway Michael D, $418,900

Summerglen: Gianthony Investments LLC to Judith Schultz Wojcik Revocable Living Trust, $282,000

Summerglen: Ogilvie Lloyd A to Warren Joseph E, $295,000

Sunset Harbor: Wingate Chester A to Lovvorn James, $740,000

Sun Country Estates: Peera Ashour to Lilley Jennifer, $180,000

Via Paradisus: Horstman Jason John to Horstman Kevin John, $150,000

Villages of Marion: Bordeaux Twila June to Courchaine Margaret J, $255,000

Villages of Marion: Gurney Sylvia Y to Kostyrka Robert John, $273,000

Villages of Marion: Kryman Melissa P to Reed Walter Freddie, $310,000

Villages of Marion: Andreini Julie E to Wendt Kristin C, $347,000

Villages of Marion: Friend Krystyne E to Kisamore Michael T, $372,500

Villages of Marion: Alperstein Irene L to Powell Bret P, $389,000

Villages of Marion: Meile Virginia F to Winn Willard Mark, $530,000

Villages of Marion: Werner John H to Zimmerman Gregory M, $550,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Sanders Steven M Tr, $360,620

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Dimeo David F, $393,315

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Koscheka Ralph P, $401,000

Woodfields: Pinellas Equities LLC to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $490,000

Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Lessman Kaden, $210,000

Woods & Lakes: Clear Choice Homes LLC to Manning Desiree, $222,000

