How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 20-26, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 20-26, 2023.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Schottborgh Joseph W, $277,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Austria Mateo Namit, $290,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Acosta Margiavanessa, $296,789
Belleview Heights Estates: Stephnick Properties LLC to Green Brittany, $255,000
Belleview Heights Estates: DLP Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $3,308,145
Belleview Ridge Estates: Griffin Lisa Flory to Dollarhide Rodney Lee, $85,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Hernandez Stacie Tepper, $443,460
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Perez Barbara, $338,120
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Braley Kelly, $338,455
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Deokule Pushkar Anil, $418,470
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Shanahan Francis Daniel Jr Tr, $490,500
Cherrywood Estates: Clouse Wannetta M to Saenz Theresia M, $86,500
Cherrywood Estates: Miller Sharon I to Velander Roger Wilbur, $233,500
Citrus Park: Loojune Camellia M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $279,100
Cobblestone: Hart Walinda C to Barnes Donal M, $353,000
Emerald Point: Kolesinski William to Coffey Rosemarie, $361,400
Florida Highlands: Blidberg David W to Simpson Erica Smith, $205,000
Hawks Point: Kimball Niurka to Vazquez Yvette, $320,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc. to Butler Thomas Freeman, $349,990
Heritage Hills: Raffone Revocable Living Trust to Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC, $119,275
Heritage Hills: Elder Planning Inc.ome Concepts LLC to Medina Christine, $230,000
Irish Acres: James Kimball to Dasilva Adelino A, $500,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Bishop Jason R to Pettus Mark R, $440,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Johnson Tanya L, $304,990
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Brown Jennifer J Jones Grdn to Murillo Benancio, $60,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Arias Yudel Argueso to Calcano Carlos A, $98,797
Legendary Trails: Gonzales Jose to DJ&J Investment Inc., $90,000
Leighton Estates: Bochler Leroy C to Cch Third Of Five LLC, $150,000
Lexington Estates: Piazza Heather Ann to Ort Christopher, $220,000
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Gordon William D to Reeves Casey Alan, $325,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kessler Vernon Michael Tr, $518,435
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Thompson Maynard L Tr, $665,000
Majestic Oaks: Hutto Raymond to Peterson Alaric, $360,000
Majestic Oaks: DeFilippo David to Nguyen VInc.ent Tue, $420,000
Marion County: Bruce Daryl to Larsson Kristen, $60,000
Marion County: Harmon Wang Holdings Ltd to Marshall Christopher Francis, $60,000
Marion County: Cornerstone Cottage Homes LLC to Foy Edward, $65,400
Marion County: Reynolds Richard E to Ward Merrill LLC, $70,000
Marion County: Hebb Cathy to Carrington Joe, $80,000
Marion County: Greenstein William to P&D Enterprises & Rentals 1 LLC, $85,000
Marion County: Seibel Conrad W Jr to Tobin Joseph H, $90,000
Marion County: Williams Robert Jackson to Linzmaier Ryan David, $90,000
Marion County: Ponticelli Nerine to Trinity Management Group LLC, $100,000
Marion County: Hoffman Douglas to Futch Bailey, $100,000
Marion County: Walker Johnny to Dupree Starla Kay, $105,000
Marion County: Jamimiec Stacy Larraine to Harms Brigette Kay, $105,000
Marion County: Newtro Corp 401K Plan to Barret Aaron, $110,000
Marion County: Edinger Dennis to Braman Kent, $130,000
Marion County: Yon Arlette to Giannone Robert J, $150,000
Marion County: Vnuk Timothy to Green 22 LLC, $160,000
Marion County: Milks Bradley J to Lane Patrick J, $163,500
Marion County: Hicks Thomas to Hicks Brandon, $164,000
Marion County: Penner Janice Joann to Perry Skiles Donna Denise, $168,000
Marion County: Everett Ashley to Rounds Rita L, $180,000
Marion County: Perry Ian W to Crowell Howard, $180,000
Marion County: Fico John L to King Joel, $198,000
Marion County: Summers Hubert George Jr to Kivelier Maria Fernanda, $207,000
Marion County: Ryan Jeffrey to Marsh Daniel K, $210,000
Marion County: Herbert Steven Lee to Dirty Dawg Adventures LLC, $210,000
Marion County: Robitaille William to Cedeno Maria, $240,000
Marion County: Uberrimo Homes Corp Inc. to Matson Investments LLC, $250,000
Marion County: Haleh Ari Investments LLC to Rst Cypress Point Estates LP, $250,000
Marion County: TB Acquisitions LLC Tr to Paynter Adam, $255,000
Marion County: Brennan Timothy M to Contreras Raul E, $255,000
Marion County: Thanhauser James to Helgeson David, $255,000
Marion County: Opendoor Property Trust I to Baldwin Dr LLC, $260,000
Marion County: Beall Dennis W to Ziehm Len, $262,000
Marion County: Mackeprang Lyliam to Pastorelli Kathleen Marie, $270,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Ballinger Samuel Anderson, $297,000
Marion County: Lance Dianna to Andres Damian, $305,000
Marion County: Hartman Linda to Salehi Hormoz, $310,000
Marion County: McElroy Jerry to Bond David T, $320,000
Marion County: Platinum Property Pros LLC to Haviland Kenneth R, $345,000
Marion County: Cleveland Lindsey to Rich Joseph, $490,000
Marion County: Sniegowski Nathan to Bauer David Earl, $505,000
Marion County: Companion David M to Erdek Shawn, $509,000
Marion County: Mathews Charles to Chancey Benjamin Jacob, $556,705
Marion County: Mosley Properties LLC to Waldron Amber, $590,000
Marion County: Freeland James E to Unity Development Investments LLC, $600,000
Marion County: Tiny Tykes Inc. to J&S Realty Group LLC, $675,000
Marion County: Sallusto Nicholas to Johnson Joshua, $800,000
Marion County: Bowyer Samuel C to Vita Anthony, $825,000
Marion County: Johnson Joshua Perry to West Carl, $899,000
Marion County: Boyer Samuel C to River Rat Holdings LLC, $1,200,000
Marion County: Conchiglio Betty Jean to 5 Aces Ocala LLC, $2,100,000
Marion County: Kraus Village Square Limited Partnership to Rk Village Square LLC, $7,300,000
Marion Oaks: Ramos Mariano to Ramos Jessica, $75,000
Marion Oaks: Blue Ocala LLC to Spe Ocala 1 LLC, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Link William J to Daniel 1 8 LLC Tr, $175,000
Marion Oaks: PS Opportunities LLC to Sosa Fredy A, $189,900
Marion Oaks: Briceno Andres to Simon Brandon, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Quinones Kenneth Hector Almeida to Freedom Mm LLC, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Thibault Rolland A to Soto Viarelys, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Garner David II to Fogarty Francis Anthony III, $220,000
Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Betancourt Ismael, $229,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to James Mark S, $239,900
Marion Oaks: DRC24 LLC to Gutierrez Consuelo, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Chirinos Yimy to Castro Jose, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Caldwell Jeremy A, $257,900
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Barton Michael Patrick, $264,605
Marion Oaks: Bueso Investments LLC to Thai Tuan Tony, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Faulkner Martha to Calixte Mathalouse Geneval, $272,000
Marion Oaks: Davis Aaliyah to Trade In Holdings LLC, $273,000
Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Ansola Andell, $274,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Rodriguez Sheika Jimenez, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Swartz Tiffany, $279,000
Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Duran Yosbel Hernandez, $279,900
Marion Oaks: Santos Teles LLC to Martinez Edy Martinez, $298,000
Marion Oaks: Main Key Construction LLC to Michel Aclin, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Riggle Perry Gorman to Joseph Nesly, $307,500
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Davis Aaliyah Lashae, $308,990
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Chambers Devin, $309,900
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Mighty Selvin L, $310,631
Marion Oaks: GF Property Holdings LLC to Rodriguez Claudia, $312,000
Marion Oaks: Rodmar Investments LLC to McCreath Antoinette, $314,900
Marion Oaks: Smith Ellen M to Firmstone Allison J, $349,000
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Retco Investment Fund 1 LLC, $192,456
Oak Run: Doyle Georgia L to Doyle Michael, $100,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Blanc Loretta J to Norman Dale L, $190,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Greene Virginia W to Mallory Jeffrey Dean, $215,000
Ocala Oaks: Sansone Ronald A to C2C Homes LLC, $130,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Garvey Victorine Ruthlin, $309,990
Ocala Palms: Hobbs Jack to Broadbent James Michael Tr, $290,000
Ocala Palms: Waters Hayley G to Lubow Jordan, $302,500
Ocala Park Estates: Ajx Homes Fl LLC to Herman James David, $179,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Dalisi LLC, $324,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Harley Shane Anthony, $342,990
Ocala Preserve: Bint Anita Diana to Bond Lori, $365,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Compton Kristie Marie, $515,730
On Top of the World: Jones Janice H to Moore Keith A, $225,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Halstead Dwight Clarence Tr to Galarraga Franco, $125,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Class Paulette R to Gaylord James Harold, $259,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Santanello Patricia D to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $90,000
Palm Cay: St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc. to Chance Tammy, $145,000
Pine Run Estates: Koller Rosalinda to Ponce Marta Maria, $147,000
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Pizicas Anthony James, $348,485
Pine Run Estates: Wright Cheryl L to Zacco Stephanie Ann, $375,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Squire Chase, $227,100
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Lemme Sheryl, $224,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Rkhs Properties LLC to Decamp James B, $245,000
Rainbow Park: Lombarski Cristy to Deno Alejandro, $270,000
Rainbow Springs: Dephoure Sherry Register to Bronson Nevets, $343,750
Rainbow Springs: Gall Jerry D to Wallace Bruce David, $370,000
Red Hawk: Hatten Neil W to Byvalkevich Yahor, $330,000
Rolling Hills: Aucamp James to Crouch Homes LLC, $60,000
Rolling Hills: Giordano Patricia to Savage Donald, $125,000
Rolling Hills: Hajoglu Amanuel to Gebeault Jeffery, $225,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Singh David to Hernandez Jacob, $74,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Reitz Belinda to Tedone Nicholas Anthony, $189,900
Rolling Ranch Estates: Bulls & Builds LLC to Pagan Ricardo, $247,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: 3469 Holdings LLC to Seaberg Sandra M, $250,000
Silver Meadows: Ballard Austin to Lourenco Kali Brianne Stauss, $450,000
Silver Springs: Flinchum Maria D to Blair Donald E, $125,000
Silver Springs Shores: Caley Linda A to Rivera Xiomara Liz Lopez, $160,000
Silver Springs Shores: Maharaj Lydia to Montross Tyler, $165,000
Silver Springs Shores: Hawker Heather Tr to Sare LLC, $175,000
Silver Springs Shores: Jackson Jessica to Sookdeo Cody Cassidy, $219,000
Silver Springs Shores: Hewitt Carlton D to Bitonti Christina, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Sarjoo Randy Mahendra, $231,990
Silver Springs Shores: Badgley Dorothy G Est to Lloveras Liuris Ruiz, $232,900
Silver Springs Shores: TJ Of Miami Inc. to Long Alyssa Renee, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium II LLC, $265,098
Silver Springs Shores: Zuluaga Botero LLC to Walker Hugh A, $274,900
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Sharif Suzanne, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Fanto William V to Pinder Drew A, $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ramirez Ivo Alfonso, $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: Batchelor Gregory to Powell Daryl Douglas, $345,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sbi Group LLC to Thalin Jeffrey William Tr, $357,635
Silver Springs Shores: DLP Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $6,487,526
Sleepy Hollow: Acevedo Magen A to Pink Magnolia LLC Tr, $232,500
South Point: Kay Rance to Jiao Zhen, $1,100,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Morales Pamela to Henry Ann Fufldio, $280,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Farrell Dee A to Whalen John William, $295,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Jane A Kappesser Trust to Due Frederick, $392,500
Spruce Creek Preserve: Porter William R to Carter Sandra A, $349,900
Spruce Creek South: Trust Brian to Yonetti Marianne Tr, $244,000
St. James Park: Pate Gavin Ray to Manzanarez Rafael, $275,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sondej Barbara M, $287,010
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Loughrey Kenneth Joseph, $304,810
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bailey Rick to Bint Anita Diana Tr, $360,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Guida Dwayne, $363,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pitts Charles T, $389,360
Stone Creek by Del Webb: McCandless William to White Anthony C Tr, $612,000
Stonecrest: Petry Gregory A to Texeira Nelson, $480,000
Stonewood: Mosqueda Gustavo Fernando to Jac Farm LLC, $60,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Baker William, $406,205
Summerfield Park: Frias Fabio Jose to Bacilio Santos Martinez, $135,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Roger Ada to WooDRobert B, $305,000
Villages of Marion: Ciola Linda to London Andrea, $225,000
Villages of Marion: Hindman R Larry to Bossard Thomas M Tr, $295,000
Villages of Marion: Jones David W to Meislahn William F, $326,000
Villages of Marion: Newman Kenneth Robert to Bjorum Barbara, $350,000
Villages of Marion: Tonnesen Paul Wallace to Cembrale Joseph, $383,500
Villages of Marion: Kirkland Joseph P to Trade In Holdings LLC, $385,000
Villas at Bellechase: Everett Kevin Lynn to Blank Harry A, $675,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Weil Laurie C Tr, $370,110
Woods & Lakes: Lavery Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, $262,100
