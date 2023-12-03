How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 9-15, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 9-15, 2023.

Alderbrook: Sellers Montrey W to Phan Michelle, $410,000

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Cirino Bryan Perez, $277,990

Bahia Oaks: Diaz Lucia E to A & T1 Properties LLC, $340,000

Bellechase: Poss A Michelle to Patel Jigar, $125,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Anderson Delrio Lawrence, $427,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Cedeno Juan Carlos Oritz, $535,385

Bellechase: Pasem Sundararamireddy to Kathiripillai Ketheeswaran, $1,050,000

Belleview: Koster Donald to Cummings Harry, $235,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Capolarello Cara M to Jaramillo Capital LLC, $100,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Miranda Victor Escalera to Carpenter Hannah Diane, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Diana to Font George Iii, $222,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Kniffen Kristina Marie, $272,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kehayias Stephen A, $299,900

Belleview Hills Estates: Caney Robert to Lusardi James D, $230,000

Belleview Ridge Estates: Ki & Coberley LLC to Martinez Joshua, $255,000

Belleview Ridge Estates: Newco Homes Of Ocala Inc to Horta Amada, $265,000

Belmar Estates: Miller Autumn to Purchasing Fund 2023 1 LLC, $242,000

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Bill Bley & Associates Inc to Christina Anne Snook P A, $340,000

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Vision 2022 LLC to 4 Sister Land Holdings LLC, $650,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lugo Alejandro Barreto, $338,560

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gurney Anthony Scott, $377,365

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Camacho Jose A Moctezuma, $391,715

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Raphael Marilyn, $406,870

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Flowers Heather, $437,915

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figman Cory Lee, $442,575

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to De Graffenreid Jerry Monroe Jr, $453,600

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Zurenda John, $510,270

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Brongo Michael, $548,500

Candler Hills: Mihaley Ronald G to Moran Elmer Wayne, $510,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Olson Gary, $528,535

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Marshall Marden P, $643,730

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Staiger Ronald E, $694,210

Circle Square Woods: Brower Stephen T to Robsham Lydie H Tr, $168,000

Cobblestone: Eagle One Marketing Inc to Visionary Income LLC, $100,000

Coventry: Halstead Jason to Fraley Tony, $108,000

Dalton Woods: Bock Aaron to Goins Elizabeth Anne, $570,000

Deer Path: Visvardis Peter T to Young Judith G, $289,900

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Mullis Elizabeth Katherine, $354,990

Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to D R Horton Inc, $383,810

Deer Path: Crespo Jose I to Terrell Family Revocable Trust, $445,000

Diamond Ridge: Coughlin Irene M to Davidson Dylan, $245,000

Diamond Ridge: Badgley Cameron Jay Jr to Jaimes Juan Sebastian, $335,000

Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $121,800

Florida Highlands: Housing Solutions Enterprises LLC to Denson Curtis, $215,000

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Ocala 5211 Investment LLC to Holloway Rozanne, $550,100

Golden Ocala: Rozich Kevin J to Zuccolotto Joseph Anthony, $2,370,000

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Lynch Loris Gilbert, $304,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Araujo Lopez Emily, $381,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Brown Clarke Cynthia to Bruno Christelle, $410,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Vitrella Vincent J to Strassberger Thomas, $470,000

Heritage Hills: Clark Robert W to Olsen Elizabeth Hackney, $156,543.55

Indian Pines: Flynn Jonathan M to Liebler Randy Arthur, $338,000

Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Saya Nomeriano Bautista, $73,726

Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to Baumgarten John Gary, $82,591

Irish Acres: Santiesteban Juancarlos to Turizo Kathleen, $95,000

JB Ranch: Perez Luis Angel to Lee Chuck, $347,000

Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to McIntyre Roy Lee Jr, $294,750

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Greifinger Bryan Charles, $299,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Roldan Saul, $310,990

Lake Diamond North: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $246,000

Lake Weir Heights: Kniffen Kristina Marie to Eaton Ashton A, $245,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Schmidt Patricia Frances, $367,875

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Harris Bonita B Tr, $309,860

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Friscia Dominic A, $435,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcgrath James Patrick, $495,380

Marion County: Dean Henry D to Paton Jeffrey M, $67,500

Marion County: Schenck Robert William Jr to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $79,107

Marion County: Campbell Lawrence to Perez Edwin, $81,500

Marion County: Taylor Terrance H to Santos Ricardo, $85,000

Marion County: Ethier Shirley to Yeagley Carol, $85,000

Marion County: Olson William Randal to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $87,700

Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Vigilant Wolf Investments LLC, $89,900

Marion County: Eastburn Scott to Shipley Brian Thomas, $90,000

Marion County: Roberto Casey to Lenard Powell Properties LLC, $90,000

Marion County: Powell Patricia C to Pugh David Jeremy, $114,000

Marion County: Tillis James E III to Little Lake Kerr-Maid LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Gries Joseph Donald to Handy Christopher, $120,000

Marion County: Terrell Robert M to Marques Jill, $120,000

Marion County: Tetor Sewcoomarie to Townsley Construction LLC, $120,900

Marion County: Sigmon Karen H to Hart Kelli Nicole, $137,000

Marion County: Maksou Antoine M to Rennich Jerry, $140,000

Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Caro Hector, $149,900

Marion County: Okoh Anthony to Rhodes Colby S, $172,000

Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Hamilton Alfred Alexander Tr, $182,000

Marion County: Rosario Tran Kim Minh to Mcmillen Patrick Sr, $185,000

Marion County: Charles Kathryn L to Rcr Land Management LLC, $205,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Mukherjee Sambaran, $206,480

Marion County: Caraballo Alexis X to Britton Robert Dean II, $217,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Manana Leonardo Antonio Tr, $217,880

Marion County: Passmore Michael L to Bluett Victoria, $219,000

Marion County: Bible Iain to Miranda Yoan, $220,000

Marion County: Thompson Steve to Jaquay Tina Judith, $223,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Hernandez Essence Siarra, $225,480

Marion County: Lord Charlene to Phelps Margaret, $230,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Vega Mario Antonio Petrola, $232,480

Marion County: Jones Jb Jr to Grace Ashley, $245,000

Marion County: Anderson Jerimiah C to Collura Helen, $265,000

Marion County: Mercer Carlanna J to Islas Francisco Javier Trejo, $279,900

Marion County: Alwaeli Maryam to Gvk Florida LLC, $295,000

Marion County: Mitton Rickie Collins to Laoiski LLC, $300,000

Marion County: Gamble Hunter W to Duffy Catherine, $300,000

Marion County: Surrency H Skeet to Hadala Sara Roberts, $340,000

Marion County: Stockton June Piotrowski Est to Florida Land Asset Management LLC, $393,800

Marion County: Cameron Matthew J to Glowach Amanda, $399,000

Marion County: Setty Claudia Lynn to Good News Group LLC, $450,000

Marion County: Splash & Dash Northside LLC to Splash & Dash North Ocala LLC, $455,000

Marion County: Little Lake Weir House LLC to Owens Dustin, $455,000

Marion County: Rowley Laura to Lilley Shannon Patricia, $520,000

Marion County: CLD Properties LLLP to Shree Hari Krupa Four LLC, $900,000

Marion County: Jernigan Kathi L to Ressler Daniel P, $1,249,000

Marion County: Tucker James R to Rozich Debra L, $1,450,000

Marion County: Rymark Inc to Doherty Holdings Thirty Seventh LLC, $1,750,000

Marion County: Great American Holding Company LLC to Singh & Sons Properties LLC, $2,250,000

Marion County: Mendola Anthony P to Rhk LLC, $2,677,000

Marion County: Morningstar Rv Parks Inc to Bens Hitching Post Silver Springs LLC, $2,800,000

Marion County: Lake Louise LLC to Rosemarie Apartments LLC, $3,213,000

Marion County: Shonk Tucker Amber Nicole to Sarco & Associates LLC, $4,000,000

Marion County: Mario Hotels LLC to Ocala 484 Hotel LLC, $8,500,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Longbridge Financial LLC, $61,001

Marion Landing: Schmidt Patricia F to Dombrowski Rodney, $187,000

Marion Oaks: Leese Kenneth H to Soraya Resende Investments LLC, $64,000

Marion Oaks: Rivera Jose Marcelino to Sirounis Jason, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Golf Building Usa LLC, $70,300

Marion Oaks: 3538 Holding Corporation to Florida Land LLC, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Mk1 Investments LLC, $99,700

Marion Oaks: Sanchez Luz Nereida to Bird Michael, $119,000

Marion Oaks: Garber Marvin W Est to Jennings Roy E, $120,000

Marion Oaks: Parente Michael to Daniel 1 8 LLC, $130,000

Marion Oaks: Ojeda Jorge A Del Rio to Lyttle Patricia, $154,000

Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Victor to Ackree Sureshwarie, $195,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colon Freddie, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Mocers Cleaning LLC to Gutierrez Noilam Cardin, $245,000

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Le An Martha Michelle, $254,900

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Davis Nicole Elizabeth, $254,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Aguirre Belinda, $258,000

Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Wala Darvia, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Hine Robert, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Magma Builders LLC to Martinez Katherine, $261,000

Marion Oaks: Bueso Investments LLC to White Noel, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $265,098

Marion Oaks: R&P Group Partners LLC to Kummer Russell P, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Caraballo Nivis, $273,900

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Giullari Mary Anita, $274,899

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Maxham James C, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Axten Management LLC to Quiroz Lorena Patricia, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Captial LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $278,900

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Salazar Angel Horacio Portuguez, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes to Martinez Yariel, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Mk1 Investments LLC to Rivera Marlenys, $280,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Loges Russell, $289,670

Marion Oaks: Herron William E to Maul Herma, $299,000

Marion Oaks: D R Horton Inc to Warch Thomas Joseph, $315,990

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Portalatin Ronald, $335,990

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rosario Jose A, $338,950

Marion Oaks: Ag Properties Of Marion LLC to D R Horton Inc, $1,351,857

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Rife Robert E to Michel Garry, $479,990

Oak Hill Plantation: Monson Jeffrey Eric to Wheeler Trevor George, $285,000

Oak Run: Caccamise John to Zwade Pamela Ann, $287,000

Oak Run: Brown Richard to Water Breeze Properties Inc, $330,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Cusmano Ronald to Braisted James D, $198,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Surratt Joseph Patrick, $324,990

Ocala Highlands Estates: Leach Lloyd to Cwb Investment LLC, $160,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Touchet Margot to Peterseon Jonathan, $225,000

Ocala Palms: Dunagan Matthew R to Pesono Keith, $250,000

Ocala Park Estates: Saucier Ann to Wolf Andrew, $255,000

Ocala Park Estates: Zephyr Homes LLC to Valladares Williams Summer Anne, $282,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Hodges Curtis Glenn, $398,760

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Rose Donna Marie, $504,570

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Gray Stephen D Tr, $537,550

Ocala Ridge: B&W Land Holdings LLC to Carmona Gilma, $183,330

Ocala Waterway Estates: Belac Homes LLC to Faile James Thomas, $354,900

Ocala Waterway Estates: Carroll Devoron to Vetter Dawn, $500,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Hatch Robert M to Frail William C, $280,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Woodall Melissa to Smith Mark Stephen, $286,811

Orange Blossom Hills: All Solutions S & T LLC to Tilley Cindy, $134,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Jen Homes LLC to Ceja Carlos Alberto Calvo, $299,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Ender19 LLC to Collado Lynnette M Garcia, $308,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Trinity Constructors LLC to Dewald Carmen, $322,000

Pine Run Estates: Dadukian Kathryn A to Rusch Thomas, $320,000

Pine Run Estates: Cirigliano Stacy Ann to Thomas Kimberly, $325,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Entwistle David Tr to Arman Carmen, $150,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Flint Kenneth A to Miller Ciara Nicole, $220,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Cornerstone Pivotal Investments Us Lp to Woodhams Jacquelyn, $246,900

Rainbow Park: Laws Deborah to Greenip Kristie Lynn, $165,000

Rainbow Park: Liberty Home Solutions LLC to Siddiqui Clay, $265,000

Rainbow Springs: Gregus Michael J to Honarchian Lorrie, $185,000

Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Mclaughlin Timothy S, $272,500

Rainbow Springs: Sadler Camilla Lee Halcomb to Wielenga Gregg Elmer, $410,000

Red Hawk: Macdonell Doris Jane to Usiak Holly, $275,000

Rivendell: Hernandez Oscar A to Housing & Urban Development, $145,705

Rolling Hills: Barnett Sandra J to Delbene Construction Inc, $62,455

Rolling Hills: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Capito William J Ii Tr, $220,000

Rolling Hills: Eubanks Homeland Investing LLC to Dudley Allan Wayne Jr, $319,900

Rolling Hills: Corliss Lawrence David to Denson Richard E, $355,000

Rolling Hills: Schlieper John Adam to Graves Thomas Bennett Tr, $600,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Olivera Waleska, $249,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Java Homes Investment LLC to Sheppard Sharon, $254,900

Silvercrest: Jbrj Holdings LLC to Tappan Kayla, $194,000

Silver Meadows: Shinn James Frank to Bentley Christopher F, $420,000

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Marinuzzi Jeffrey J, $332,250

Silver Springs: Fishman Zelma Lee to Rowe Luke, $172,500

Silver Springs: Lemire Robert to Ocala Group LLC, $250,000

Silver Springs: Snyder Kim M Tr to Vettraino Dawn Lynn, $280,000

Silver Springs Acres: Ponke Albert to Blunt Judy, $139,900

Silver Springs Shores: Zach Chad Alan to 4 Spruce Terrace Run LLC, $184,109.07

Silver Springs Shores: Matthews Kecia Gallmon to Aplt 12 LLC, $185,000

Silver Springs Shores: Brouillard Kari L to Gonzalez Christina, $215,000

Silver Springs Shores: Aymil Lindsey to Youmans Terry, $217,500

Silver Springs Shores: Butler David to Morera Carolyn, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ramfort Andre R to Conte Robert M Jr, $229,000

Silver Springs Shores: Nygren David Mark to Almonte Maximo Pablo Helena, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Tizzani Carla E to Henshaw Timothy Paul, $239,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Etienne Herno, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Snow Kimberly D to Graupera Luis M, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Shock Hold LLC, $242,900

Silver Springs Shores: Cassimatis Photene H to Aldana Contracting LLC, $252,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lawrence Karen to Miranda Ruth, $254,000

Silver Springs Shores: A & M Property Development LLC to Soto Christina S, $259,000

Silver Springs Shores: Macdonald Scott to Pacheco Bryan, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Luceros Construction LLC to Zapata Chaux Joshua, $280,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Habel Robert Jr, $299,900

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Williams Timothy, $306,250

Spruce Creek: Glenney Renee L Est to Hawaii Pacific Holdings LLC, $77,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Niven David A to Cothran Donna Fay, $365,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Carpenter Shelley K to Habedank Otto K, $287,000

Spruce Creek South: Doane Eileen to Teston Joe D, $225,000

Spruce Creek South: Kayros Carole An to Scheer Thomas Fredrick, $242,000

Spruce Creek South: Monroe Cynthia Lee to Blue Wayne C, $280,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Cusmano Ronald, $268,960

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Balongie Paul Robert, $308,350

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Acred David Harold, $316,020

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Castle Linda M, $318,200

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Roberts Edwin T to Gaskins Nancy Elizabeth, $348,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rambone Troy A, $395,440

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Zielinski Denis M, $404,670

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Furgason Jo Ann, $443,220

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Willett Cassandra G, $492,040

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Michaels David C Tr, $518,730

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Arzonetti Lois A, $537,570

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Nornholm Ricard Gunnar to Lewis Edward J, $630,000

Stonecrest: Velasco Segundo N to Housing & Urban Development, $117,955.68

Stonecrest: Vanlanen Jane M to Susel William V, $280,000

Stonecrest: Pyle Ronald E Sr to Witkop Beverly G, $315,000

Stonecrest: Hendrickson William Harry to Jones James E, $335,000

Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $241,499

Villages of Marion: Ives Scott to Knilans Judith, $299,900

Villages of Marion: Focken Michael to Cahoon Darryl G, $349,950

Villages of Marion: Hereford Ray to Fisher Frederick Jr, $360,000

Villages of Marion: Padgett Donald R to Fulton Fred N, $362,000

Villages of Marion: Garrison Kenneth Harold to Nejedly Helga Dziggel, $428,500

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Stanton Gary W, $360,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcquitty Robert Dean, $366,945

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Bruey Ina M Tr, $388,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Vattimo John David, $405,655

Windstream: Patel Tanmay to Mitchell Janice K, $351,000

Woods & Lakes: Trste LLC Tr to Pierce Loretta, $189,000

