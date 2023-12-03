How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 9-15, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 9-15, 2023.
Alderbrook: Sellers Montrey W to Phan Michelle, $410,000
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Cirino Bryan Perez, $277,990
Bahia Oaks: Diaz Lucia E to A & T1 Properties LLC, $340,000
Bellechase: Poss A Michelle to Patel Jigar, $125,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Anderson Delrio Lawrence, $427,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Cedeno Juan Carlos Oritz, $535,385
Bellechase: Pasem Sundararamireddy to Kathiripillai Ketheeswaran, $1,050,000
Belleview: Koster Donald to Cummings Harry, $235,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Capolarello Cara M to Jaramillo Capital LLC, $100,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Miranda Victor Escalera to Carpenter Hannah Diane, $220,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Diana to Font George Iii, $222,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Kniffen Kristina Marie, $272,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kehayias Stephen A, $299,900
Belleview Hills Estates: Caney Robert to Lusardi James D, $230,000
Belleview Ridge Estates: Ki & Coberley LLC to Martinez Joshua, $255,000
Belleview Ridge Estates: Newco Homes Of Ocala Inc to Horta Amada, $265,000
Belmar Estates: Miller Autumn to Purchasing Fund 2023 1 LLC, $242,000
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Bill Bley & Associates Inc to Christina Anne Snook P A, $340,000
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Vision 2022 LLC to 4 Sister Land Holdings LLC, $650,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lugo Alejandro Barreto, $338,560
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gurney Anthony Scott, $377,365
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Camacho Jose A Moctezuma, $391,715
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Raphael Marilyn, $406,870
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Flowers Heather, $437,915
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figman Cory Lee, $442,575
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to De Graffenreid Jerry Monroe Jr, $453,600
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Zurenda John, $510,270
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Brongo Michael, $548,500
Candler Hills: Mihaley Ronald G to Moran Elmer Wayne, $510,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Olson Gary, $528,535
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Marshall Marden P, $643,730
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Staiger Ronald E, $694,210
Circle Square Woods: Brower Stephen T to Robsham Lydie H Tr, $168,000
Cobblestone: Eagle One Marketing Inc to Visionary Income LLC, $100,000
Coventry: Halstead Jason to Fraley Tony, $108,000
Dalton Woods: Bock Aaron to Goins Elizabeth Anne, $570,000
Deer Path: Visvardis Peter T to Young Judith G, $289,900
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Mullis Elizabeth Katherine, $354,990
Deer Path: Htm Developers LLC to D R Horton Inc, $383,810
Deer Path: Crespo Jose I to Terrell Family Revocable Trust, $445,000
Diamond Ridge: Coughlin Irene M to Davidson Dylan, $245,000
Diamond Ridge: Badgley Cameron Jay Jr to Jaimes Juan Sebastian, $335,000
Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $121,800
Florida Highlands: Housing Solutions Enterprises LLC to Denson Curtis, $215,000
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Ocala 5211 Investment LLC to Holloway Rozanne, $550,100
Golden Ocala: Rozich Kevin J to Zuccolotto Joseph Anthony, $2,370,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Lynch Loris Gilbert, $304,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Araujo Lopez Emily, $381,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Brown Clarke Cynthia to Bruno Christelle, $410,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Vitrella Vincent J to Strassberger Thomas, $470,000
Heritage Hills: Clark Robert W to Olsen Elizabeth Hackney, $156,543.55
Indian Pines: Flynn Jonathan M to Liebler Randy Arthur, $338,000
Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Saya Nomeriano Bautista, $73,726
Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to Baumgarten John Gary, $82,591
Irish Acres: Santiesteban Juancarlos to Turizo Kathleen, $95,000
JB Ranch: Perez Luis Angel to Lee Chuck, $347,000
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to McIntyre Roy Lee Jr, $294,750
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Greifinger Bryan Charles, $299,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Roldan Saul, $310,990
Lake Diamond North: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $246,000
Lake Weir Heights: Kniffen Kristina Marie to Eaton Ashton A, $245,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Schmidt Patricia Frances, $367,875
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Harris Bonita B Tr, $309,860
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Friscia Dominic A, $435,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcgrath James Patrick, $495,380
Marion County: Dean Henry D to Paton Jeffrey M, $67,500
Marion County: Schenck Robert William Jr to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $79,107
Marion County: Campbell Lawrence to Perez Edwin, $81,500
Marion County: Taylor Terrance H to Santos Ricardo, $85,000
Marion County: Ethier Shirley to Yeagley Carol, $85,000
Marion County: Olson William Randal to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $87,700
Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Vigilant Wolf Investments LLC, $89,900
Marion County: Eastburn Scott to Shipley Brian Thomas, $90,000
Marion County: Roberto Casey to Lenard Powell Properties LLC, $90,000
Marion County: Powell Patricia C to Pugh David Jeremy, $114,000
Marion County: Tillis James E III to Little Lake Kerr-Maid LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Gries Joseph Donald to Handy Christopher, $120,000
Marion County: Terrell Robert M to Marques Jill, $120,000
Marion County: Tetor Sewcoomarie to Townsley Construction LLC, $120,900
Marion County: Sigmon Karen H to Hart Kelli Nicole, $137,000
Marion County: Maksou Antoine M to Rennich Jerry, $140,000
Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Caro Hector, $149,900
Marion County: Okoh Anthony to Rhodes Colby S, $172,000
Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Hamilton Alfred Alexander Tr, $182,000
Marion County: Rosario Tran Kim Minh to Mcmillen Patrick Sr, $185,000
Marion County: Charles Kathryn L to Rcr Land Management LLC, $205,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Mukherjee Sambaran, $206,480
Marion County: Caraballo Alexis X to Britton Robert Dean II, $217,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Manana Leonardo Antonio Tr, $217,880
Marion County: Passmore Michael L to Bluett Victoria, $219,000
Marion County: Bible Iain to Miranda Yoan, $220,000
Marion County: Thompson Steve to Jaquay Tina Judith, $223,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Hernandez Essence Siarra, $225,480
Marion County: Lord Charlene to Phelps Margaret, $230,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Vega Mario Antonio Petrola, $232,480
Marion County: Jones Jb Jr to Grace Ashley, $245,000
Marion County: Anderson Jerimiah C to Collura Helen, $265,000
Marion County: Mercer Carlanna J to Islas Francisco Javier Trejo, $279,900
Marion County: Alwaeli Maryam to Gvk Florida LLC, $295,000
Marion County: Mitton Rickie Collins to Laoiski LLC, $300,000
Marion County: Gamble Hunter W to Duffy Catherine, $300,000
Marion County: Surrency H Skeet to Hadala Sara Roberts, $340,000
Marion County: Stockton June Piotrowski Est to Florida Land Asset Management LLC, $393,800
Marion County: Cameron Matthew J to Glowach Amanda, $399,000
Marion County: Setty Claudia Lynn to Good News Group LLC, $450,000
Marion County: Splash & Dash Northside LLC to Splash & Dash North Ocala LLC, $455,000
Marion County: Little Lake Weir House LLC to Owens Dustin, $455,000
Marion County: Rowley Laura to Lilley Shannon Patricia, $520,000
Marion County: CLD Properties LLLP to Shree Hari Krupa Four LLC, $900,000
Marion County: Jernigan Kathi L to Ressler Daniel P, $1,249,000
Marion County: Tucker James R to Rozich Debra L, $1,450,000
Marion County: Rymark Inc to Doherty Holdings Thirty Seventh LLC, $1,750,000
Marion County: Great American Holding Company LLC to Singh & Sons Properties LLC, $2,250,000
Marion County: Mendola Anthony P to Rhk LLC, $2,677,000
Marion County: Morningstar Rv Parks Inc to Bens Hitching Post Silver Springs LLC, $2,800,000
Marion County: Lake Louise LLC to Rosemarie Apartments LLC, $3,213,000
Marion County: Shonk Tucker Amber Nicole to Sarco & Associates LLC, $4,000,000
Marion County: Mario Hotels LLC to Ocala 484 Hotel LLC, $8,500,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Longbridge Financial LLC, $61,001
Marion Landing: Schmidt Patricia F to Dombrowski Rodney, $187,000
Marion Oaks: Leese Kenneth H to Soraya Resende Investments LLC, $64,000
Marion Oaks: Rivera Jose Marcelino to Sirounis Jason, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Golf Building Usa LLC, $70,300
Marion Oaks: 3538 Holding Corporation to Florida Land LLC, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Mk1 Investments LLC, $99,700
Marion Oaks: Sanchez Luz Nereida to Bird Michael, $119,000
Marion Oaks: Garber Marvin W Est to Jennings Roy E, $120,000
Marion Oaks: Parente Michael to Daniel 1 8 LLC, $130,000
Marion Oaks: Ojeda Jorge A Del Rio to Lyttle Patricia, $154,000
Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Victor to Ackree Sureshwarie, $195,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colon Freddie, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Mocers Cleaning LLC to Gutierrez Noilam Cardin, $245,000
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Le An Martha Michelle, $254,900
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Davis Nicole Elizabeth, $254,900
Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Aguirre Belinda, $258,000
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Wala Darvia, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Hine Robert, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Magma Builders LLC to Martinez Katherine, $261,000
Marion Oaks: Bueso Investments LLC to White Noel, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $265,098
Marion Oaks: R&P Group Partners LLC to Kummer Russell P, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Fox Building Usa LLC to Caraballo Nivis, $273,900
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Giullari Mary Anita, $274,899
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Maxham James C, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Axten Management LLC to Quiroz Lorena Patricia, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Captial LLC to Krohn Consortium Vii LLC, $278,900
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Salazar Angel Horacio Portuguez, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes to Martinez Yariel, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Mk1 Investments LLC to Rivera Marlenys, $280,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Loges Russell, $289,670
Marion Oaks: Herron William E to Maul Herma, $299,000
Marion Oaks: D R Horton Inc to Warch Thomas Joseph, $315,990
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Portalatin Ronald, $335,990
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rosario Jose A, $338,950
Marion Oaks: Ag Properties Of Marion LLC to D R Horton Inc, $1,351,857
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Rife Robert E to Michel Garry, $479,990
Oak Hill Plantation: Monson Jeffrey Eric to Wheeler Trevor George, $285,000
Oak Run: Caccamise John to Zwade Pamela Ann, $287,000
Oak Run: Brown Richard to Water Breeze Properties Inc, $330,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Cusmano Ronald to Braisted James D, $198,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Surratt Joseph Patrick, $324,990
Ocala Highlands Estates: Leach Lloyd to Cwb Investment LLC, $160,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Touchet Margot to Peterseon Jonathan, $225,000
Ocala Palms: Dunagan Matthew R to Pesono Keith, $250,000
Ocala Park Estates: Saucier Ann to Wolf Andrew, $255,000
Ocala Park Estates: Zephyr Homes LLC to Valladares Williams Summer Anne, $282,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Hodges Curtis Glenn, $398,760
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Rose Donna Marie, $504,570
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Gray Stephen D Tr, $537,550
Ocala Ridge: B&W Land Holdings LLC to Carmona Gilma, $183,330
Ocala Waterway Estates: Belac Homes LLC to Faile James Thomas, $354,900
Ocala Waterway Estates: Carroll Devoron to Vetter Dawn, $500,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Hatch Robert M to Frail William C, $280,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Woodall Melissa to Smith Mark Stephen, $286,811
Orange Blossom Hills: All Solutions S & T LLC to Tilley Cindy, $134,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Jen Homes LLC to Ceja Carlos Alberto Calvo, $299,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Ender19 LLC to Collado Lynnette M Garcia, $308,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Trinity Constructors LLC to Dewald Carmen, $322,000
Pine Run Estates: Dadukian Kathryn A to Rusch Thomas, $320,000
Pine Run Estates: Cirigliano Stacy Ann to Thomas Kimberly, $325,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Entwistle David Tr to Arman Carmen, $150,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Flint Kenneth A to Miller Ciara Nicole, $220,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Cornerstone Pivotal Investments Us Lp to Woodhams Jacquelyn, $246,900
Rainbow Park: Laws Deborah to Greenip Kristie Lynn, $165,000
Rainbow Park: Liberty Home Solutions LLC to Siddiqui Clay, $265,000
Rainbow Springs: Gregus Michael J to Honarchian Lorrie, $185,000
Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Mclaughlin Timothy S, $272,500
Rainbow Springs: Sadler Camilla Lee Halcomb to Wielenga Gregg Elmer, $410,000
Red Hawk: Macdonell Doris Jane to Usiak Holly, $275,000
Rivendell: Hernandez Oscar A to Housing & Urban Development, $145,705
Rolling Hills: Barnett Sandra J to Delbene Construction Inc, $62,455
Rolling Hills: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to Capito William J Ii Tr, $220,000
Rolling Hills: Eubanks Homeland Investing LLC to Dudley Allan Wayne Jr, $319,900
Rolling Hills: Corliss Lawrence David to Denson Richard E, $355,000
Rolling Hills: Schlieper John Adam to Graves Thomas Bennett Tr, $600,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Olivera Waleska, $249,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Java Homes Investment LLC to Sheppard Sharon, $254,900
Silvercrest: Jbrj Holdings LLC to Tappan Kayla, $194,000
Silver Meadows: Shinn James Frank to Bentley Christopher F, $420,000
Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Marinuzzi Jeffrey J, $332,250
Silver Springs: Fishman Zelma Lee to Rowe Luke, $172,500
Silver Springs: Lemire Robert to Ocala Group LLC, $250,000
Silver Springs: Snyder Kim M Tr to Vettraino Dawn Lynn, $280,000
Silver Springs Acres: Ponke Albert to Blunt Judy, $139,900
Silver Springs Shores: Zach Chad Alan to 4 Spruce Terrace Run LLC, $184,109.07
Silver Springs Shores: Matthews Kecia Gallmon to Aplt 12 LLC, $185,000
Silver Springs Shores: Brouillard Kari L to Gonzalez Christina, $215,000
Silver Springs Shores: Aymil Lindsey to Youmans Terry, $217,500
Silver Springs Shores: Butler David to Morera Carolyn, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Ramfort Andre R to Conte Robert M Jr, $229,000
Silver Springs Shores: Nygren David Mark to Almonte Maximo Pablo Helena, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Tizzani Carla E to Henshaw Timothy Paul, $239,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Etienne Herno, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Snow Kimberly D to Graupera Luis M, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Shock Hold LLC, $242,900
Silver Springs Shores: Cassimatis Photene H to Aldana Contracting LLC, $252,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lawrence Karen to Miranda Ruth, $254,000
Silver Springs Shores: A & M Property Development LLC to Soto Christina S, $259,000
Silver Springs Shores: Macdonald Scott to Pacheco Bryan, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Luceros Construction LLC to Zapata Chaux Joshua, $280,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Habel Robert Jr, $299,900
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Williams Timothy, $306,250
Spruce Creek: Glenney Renee L Est to Hawaii Pacific Holdings LLC, $77,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Niven David A to Cothran Donna Fay, $365,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Carpenter Shelley K to Habedank Otto K, $287,000
Spruce Creek South: Doane Eileen to Teston Joe D, $225,000
Spruce Creek South: Kayros Carole An to Scheer Thomas Fredrick, $242,000
Spruce Creek South: Monroe Cynthia Lee to Blue Wayne C, $280,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Cusmano Ronald, $268,960
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Balongie Paul Robert, $308,350
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Acred David Harold, $316,020
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Castle Linda M, $318,200
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Roberts Edwin T to Gaskins Nancy Elizabeth, $348,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rambone Troy A, $395,440
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Zielinski Denis M, $404,670
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Furgason Jo Ann, $443,220
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Willett Cassandra G, $492,040
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Michaels David C Tr, $518,730
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Arzonetti Lois A, $537,570
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Nornholm Ricard Gunnar to Lewis Edward J, $630,000
Stonecrest: Velasco Segundo N to Housing & Urban Development, $117,955.68
Stonecrest: Vanlanen Jane M to Susel William V, $280,000
Stonecrest: Pyle Ronald E Sr to Witkop Beverly G, $315,000
Stonecrest: Hendrickson William Harry to Jones James E, $335,000
Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $241,499
Villages of Marion: Ives Scott to Knilans Judith, $299,900
Villages of Marion: Focken Michael to Cahoon Darryl G, $349,950
Villages of Marion: Hereford Ray to Fisher Frederick Jr, $360,000
Villages of Marion: Padgett Donald R to Fulton Fred N, $362,000
Villages of Marion: Garrison Kenneth Harold to Nejedly Helga Dziggel, $428,500
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Stanton Gary W, $360,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Mcquitty Robert Dean, $366,945
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Bruey Ina M Tr, $388,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities L L C to Vattimo John David, $405,655
Windstream: Patel Tanmay to Mitchell Janice K, $351,000
Woods & Lakes: Trste LLC Tr to Pierce Loretta, $189,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion