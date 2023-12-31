How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 6-12, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 6-12, 2023.

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $254,791

Bellechase: Uppalapu Adi L to Sylvester LLC, $79,000

Belleview: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Defiore Michael V, $239,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly to Bernardo Joseph Anthony, $222,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Olson Justin E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $233,400

Belleview Heights Estates: A & M Property Development LLC to Palmeri William E, $255,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Covella Kathryn, $299,900

Boardman: Elaine Lauren to Moreno Orestes, $205,000

Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $234,067

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pina Barbara Castro, $322,470

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Sousa John Peter, $326,080

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lucier Jamie, $344,680

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pearl Keegan S, $464,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hernandez Nara J Matos, $510,120

Carol Estates: Mirza Daniel to Seeber Jack Lee Sr, $324,000

Churchill: Raney Sherri Lynn to Arce Luis Jr, $278,000

Circle Square Woods: Rasmussen Gregory to Kerstetter Barbara, $195,000

Cobblestone: Replogle Timothy Devon Ii to Bostic Roy D, $350,000

College Park: Morillo Jorge Merced to Cartus Financial Corporation, $365,000

College Park: Cartus Financial Corporation to Edwards Kelsie, $365,000

Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Jenkins Wilfred Patrick, $269,000

Florida Highlands: Bowers Terry Wayne to Deshane Ashley Ann, $212,000

Hunters Trace: Cox Joseph John to Candel Antonio, $465,000

Indigo Estates: Cox Young S to Chen Di, $272,000

Indigo Estates: Hoffman Patricia A to Nyberg Ronald, $355,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Acuria Magno Christopher to Dominguez Luis E Graceski, $365,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Maryonovich Richard T to Griffith Garrett Daniel, $270,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Scribner Scott William, $288,989

Lake Weir Heights: Bush Paul Jr to Thayer Aimee, $215,000

Lake Weir Shores: Franks Floating Floors LLC to Dancey Develops LLC, $72,500

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Estela Vanessa, $296,999

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Burns Alisa Dawn, $299,475

Little Lake Weir: Jason Marketing LLC to Waters Linda, $146,200

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Christopher Russell James, $325,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Reid Mary, $414,180

Magnolia Forest: Herber Lepp Julie Claire to Julie Claire Herber Lepp Trust, $391,900

Marion County: Giles Family Trust to Nelis James, $90,000

Marion County: Rheingans Matthew R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $92,345

Marion County: Buffamoyer David Shay to Davis Wayne, $125,000

Marion County: Stauder Joel David to C2C Homes LLC, $125,000

Marion County: DJ&J Investments Inc to Richard Matthew, $130,000

Marion County: Hammond Frances T to Woodward Richard E, $140,000

Marion County: Brown Laura Ann to Brown Wesley, $144,400

Marion County: Niekamp Lauren to Moore Billilynn, $145,000

Marion County: Varnum Gwendolyn H to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $150,000

Marion County: Ganzel Terry J to Saunders Travis Earl, $155,000

Marion County: Puran Holding & Investments Inc to Ahst 332 LLC, $180,000

Marion County: Capra Lark C to Krause William G, $205,000

Marion County: DRC24 LLC to Dinallo Leslie, $224,900

Marion County: Barrett Pamel Baughman to Portugues Olga G, $225,000

Marion County: Tb Acquisitions LLC Tr to Jones Samuel, $249,900

Marion County: Fisher Mary Etta to Fitzsimmons Keith, $264,000

Marion County: Gaudino Jeannine to Wilcox Ryan J, $275,000

Marion County: J&L Holdings Group LLC to 510 SFR FL Operations I LLC, $279,000

Marion County: Kelly Keith A to Hillman Joann, $299,000

Marion County: Underberg Rob L Jr to Stonestreet Lawrence Andrew, $300,000

Marion County: Worthington Linda L to White John Scott, $300,000

Marion County: Makarewicz Jessica V to Gonzalez Christopher A, $375,000

Marion County: Moscato James C to Thieleman Michael, $398,000

Marion County: Royals Frances to Gonzalez David, $400,000

Marion County: Greer Emily to Allen Hugh O, $424,900

Marion County: Fraser Archibald D to Personette Andrew, $446,000

Marion County: Cummings David W to Grau Anthony, $470,000

Marion County: Acosta Leonardo to Lindsey Kristopher Michael, $485,000

Marion County: Marion Properties & Investments LLC to Sylvester LLC, $510,000

Marion County: Njoku Michael E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $528,300

Marion County: Paulk Pamela L to Gelberg Ellen Bellet Tr, $772,500

Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Adams Molly, $868,606

Marion County: Thorn Gina to Autrey Farms LLC, $925,000

Marion County: Ocala Highway 200 LLC to Amprop Enterprises 200 LLC, $1,116,573

Marion County: J&K Marion LLC to Deb3 LLC, $1,490,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr, $124,788

Marion Landing: MacTaggart James L to Miller Ellis Lavon, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Dennis Michael to Florida Land LLC, $60,000

Marion Oaks: Equity Trust Company to Brandon Robert Lee, $187,500

Marion Oaks: Torres Jose Lorenzo to Jeune Muller, $230,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ruiz Dinora A Escobar, $239,990

Marion Oaks: Calvert Anglin Pauline to Rodgers Raymond Ralston, $240,000

Marion Oaks: B&L Ocala LLC to Schulz John, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Angelwings Investments LLC to Marshall Loretta R, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Ocampo Johana, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Oak Avenue Development LLC to Krohn Consortium III LLC, $265,098

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Escobar Jennifer, $269,900

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Ogbonnaya Jennifer, $269,900

Marion Oaks: 360 Homes 4U LLC to Acosta Nelson Alexander Gutierrez, $273,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Bambury Karlene Maxine, $274,015

Marion Oaks: Cgarcia Doria LLC to Myers Calvin, $278,899

Marion Oaks: Nuview Trust Co to Cromoty Erika Shenell, $279,900

Marion Oaks: Hoffman Elizabeth to Haugabrook Gayla Sue, $283,500

Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Meredith Kelly, $285,798

Marion Oaks: Ic Consortium LLC to Moreno Hector T Roman, $290,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jaramillo Jose Fernando, $309,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Arauz Judith, $317,935

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Arguellas Victor Pablo, $329,900

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Encarnacion Tomas Aguilar, $350,770

Oak Hill Plantation: Stuart James M to Mccavera Matthew James, $469,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Bonner Jane F to Biernacki Robert, $205,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Winter Rose A to Petrella Francis J, $230,000

Ocala Highlands: Coller Lula Belle to Walters Karen, $181,000

Ocala Highlands: Howard Alvin M III to Adams Kyler Joe, $230,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Mudd Construction Management LLC to Lugo Julio Baez, $239,900

Ocala Park Estates: Vogen James to Nichols Charles Jerome, $215,000

Ocala Park Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Elliott Wingo Eltina, $220,000

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Jimo Mark, $239,900

Ocala Ridge: Moon Katherine A to Miller Susan C, $182,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Harriott Vivenne to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $105,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Brown Robert A to Unity Development Investments LLC, $78,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Manning Mary L to Tran Tri, $150,000

Palm Cay: Harlan Glen to Kenneth Robert Joseph Jr, $170,000

Palm Cay: Goddette James W Jr to Graham Gilbert A, $196,000

Palm Cay: Pitter Paul to Buckley Adrian, $120,001

Pidgeon Park: Bruner Everett E to Vera Olga P, $350,000

Pine Run Estates: Mcmichael John to Pitts Charles Lejean, $300,000

Pine Run Estates: Duda Raymond S to Divan Charles R Jr, $376,500

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Bennett Nevin to Seegobin James, $220,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Harrington Jean to Gilbert Thomas N, $250,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Memphis Realty LLC to Turner Leon W, $247,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Golden Stone Properties LLC to Schikora Tannia Lynette Gonzalez, $253,000

Rainbow Park: Rmq Investments LLC to Heidorf Aubrey Taylor, $274,000

Rainbow Park: B&L Ocala LLC to Vineyard Paden Beauregard, $279,900

Rainbow Springs: Rausch Mary Frances to Stien Eileen, $86,011

Red Hawk: Beltowski Dan to Bohlman Susan Marie, $275,000

Silver Springs: Villella Mario A to Dias Melissa, $320,000

Silver Springs: Pascua Dalmacio to Lopez Josshuel Samuel Martinez, $410,000

Silver Springs Shores: Urech Elizabeth to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $80,937

Silver Springs Shores: Matthew Anne B to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $110,032

Silver Springs Shores: Soriano Clarissa to Soriano Alcides, $128,000

Silver Springs Shores: Simmons Joyce F to Marshall Shannon D Tr, $130,000

Silver Springs Shores: Polanco Jose A to Alegre Jose Campo, $180,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Zillmann Julie A, $190,925

Silver Springs Shores: Paradis Robert T to Kelsey Mark A, $200,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wagner Brittany Nicole to Wheeler Andrea Oliver, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Felicetta Christopher Frank, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Oser Ronald E to Wester James M, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Tributary Investments LLC to Alexander John Albert II, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fisher Derek A to Gay Nina Alein, $263,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Grinberg Lilian, $264,900

Silver Springs Shores: Bowen Andrew to Mcclain Matthew A, $279,900

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Miller Jane Barnes, $279,975

Silver Springs Shores: Dimino Julene A to Galloway Stephanie, $300,000

Silver Springs Shores: R C Home Sale LLC to Acevedo Ramon Heriberto Jr, $315,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gorman Joan E to Hanks Marc, $310,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Fickes Randy L to Weizer Patricia, $320,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Hansen Jill M to Pilto Rhonda, $220,000

Spruce Creek South: Take Action Investments LLC to Leahy Patrick D, $197,000

Spruce Creek South: Montalvo Antonio R to Tietz HowarDR Tr, $230,000

Spruce Creek South: Leighton Shirley Yvette to Delustro Frank, $270,000

St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Samaniego & Bumeo LLC, $253,750

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Helenhouse Patrick Michael to Miller Deborah, $265,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Lowell Rodney Francis to Greenblatt Eric H, $299,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Patrick Timothy J, $376,200

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Richter Warren Reed, $402,130

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Clark Joan Tr, $412,990

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Miller Deborah A to Nicoletti Thomas E, $485,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation LLC to Gibson Tina, $486,580

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Peterson Thomas L Tr to Dicanio Dominick, $516,000

Stonecrest: Pelaez Luz Maria to Kebbe Guy A, $400,000

Summberbrooke: Carter Heather Ann to Miranda Brent, $515,000

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Shaw Marie, $391,780

Villages of Marion: Daughtery Patricia to Chung Hysun, $245,000

Villages of Marion: Lindsey Glen W to Sadler Angela L, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Isaacs Wallis A to Fodor Thomas W, $347,000

Villages of Marion: Birkey Randy to Grace Eric C, $350,000

West End Ocala: Beltz Stacie to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $75,000

West End Ocala: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Lunar Investments Fl LLC, $79,900

Westwood: Lender Michael to Dutt Diane Louise, $450,000

Willow Oaks: Whiddon Cally Ruth to Acosta Leonardo, $320,000

Windstream: Nicholson Cynthia A to Page Simon Charles, $380,000

Woods & Lakes: Omerzu Michael A to Vasquez Negron Frank, $100,000

Woods & Lakes: Rothing Reginald Q to C2C Homes LLC, $115,000

Woods & Lakes: Krause Maryann to Spradlin Sandy, $150,000

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion