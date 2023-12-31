How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Nov. 6-12, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Nov. 6-12, 2023.
Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $254,791
Bellechase: Uppalapu Adi L to Sylvester LLC, $79,000
Belleview: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Defiore Michael V, $239,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Clark Kelly to Bernardo Joseph Anthony, $222,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Olson Justin E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $233,400
Belleview Heights Estates: A & M Property Development LLC to Palmeri William E, $255,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Covella Kathryn, $299,900
Boardman: Elaine Lauren to Moreno Orestes, $205,000
Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $234,067
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pina Barbara Castro, $322,470
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Sousa John Peter, $326,080
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lucier Jamie, $344,680
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pearl Keegan S, $464,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Hernandez Nara J Matos, $510,120
Carol Estates: Mirza Daniel to Seeber Jack Lee Sr, $324,000
Churchill: Raney Sherri Lynn to Arce Luis Jr, $278,000
Circle Square Woods: Rasmussen Gregory to Kerstetter Barbara, $195,000
Cobblestone: Replogle Timothy Devon Ii to Bostic Roy D, $350,000
College Park: Morillo Jorge Merced to Cartus Financial Corporation, $365,000
College Park: Cartus Financial Corporation to Edwards Kelsie, $365,000
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Jenkins Wilfred Patrick, $269,000
Florida Highlands: Bowers Terry Wayne to Deshane Ashley Ann, $212,000
Hunters Trace: Cox Joseph John to Candel Antonio, $465,000
Indigo Estates: Cox Young S to Chen Di, $272,000
Indigo Estates: Hoffman Patricia A to Nyberg Ronald, $355,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Acuria Magno Christopher to Dominguez Luis E Graceski, $365,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Maryonovich Richard T to Griffith Garrett Daniel, $270,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Scribner Scott William, $288,989
Lake Weir Heights: Bush Paul Jr to Thayer Aimee, $215,000
Lake Weir Shores: Franks Floating Floors LLC to Dancey Develops LLC, $72,500
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Estela Vanessa, $296,999
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Burns Alisa Dawn, $299,475
Little Lake Weir: Jason Marketing LLC to Waters Linda, $146,200
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Christopher Russell James, $325,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Reid Mary, $414,180
Magnolia Forest: Herber Lepp Julie Claire to Julie Claire Herber Lepp Trust, $391,900
Marion County: Giles Family Trust to Nelis James, $90,000
Marion County: Rheingans Matthew R to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $92,345
Marion County: Buffamoyer David Shay to Davis Wayne, $125,000
Marion County: Stauder Joel David to C2C Homes LLC, $125,000
Marion County: DJ&J Investments Inc to Richard Matthew, $130,000
Marion County: Hammond Frances T to Woodward Richard E, $140,000
Marion County: Brown Laura Ann to Brown Wesley, $144,400
Marion County: Niekamp Lauren to Moore Billilynn, $145,000
Marion County: Varnum Gwendolyn H to 2742 Bucknell LLC, $150,000
Marion County: Ganzel Terry J to Saunders Travis Earl, $155,000
Marion County: Puran Holding & Investments Inc to Ahst 332 LLC, $180,000
Marion County: Capra Lark C to Krause William G, $205,000
Marion County: DRC24 LLC to Dinallo Leslie, $224,900
Marion County: Barrett Pamel Baughman to Portugues Olga G, $225,000
Marion County: Tb Acquisitions LLC Tr to Jones Samuel, $249,900
Marion County: Fisher Mary Etta to Fitzsimmons Keith, $264,000
Marion County: Gaudino Jeannine to Wilcox Ryan J, $275,000
Marion County: J&L Holdings Group LLC to 510 SFR FL Operations I LLC, $279,000
Marion County: Kelly Keith A to Hillman Joann, $299,000
Marion County: Underberg Rob L Jr to Stonestreet Lawrence Andrew, $300,000
Marion County: Worthington Linda L to White John Scott, $300,000
Marion County: Makarewicz Jessica V to Gonzalez Christopher A, $375,000
Marion County: Moscato James C to Thieleman Michael, $398,000
Marion County: Royals Frances to Gonzalez David, $400,000
Marion County: Greer Emily to Allen Hugh O, $424,900
Marion County: Fraser Archibald D to Personette Andrew, $446,000
Marion County: Cummings David W to Grau Anthony, $470,000
Marion County: Acosta Leonardo to Lindsey Kristopher Michael, $485,000
Marion County: Marion Properties & Investments LLC to Sylvester LLC, $510,000
Marion County: Njoku Michael E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $528,300
Marion County: Paulk Pamela L to Gelberg Ellen Bellet Tr, $772,500
Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Adams Molly, $868,606
Marion County: Thorn Gina to Autrey Farms LLC, $925,000
Marion County: Ocala Highway 200 LLC to Amprop Enterprises 200 LLC, $1,116,573
Marion County: J&K Marion LLC to Deb3 LLC, $1,490,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr, $124,788
Marion Landing: MacTaggart James L to Miller Ellis Lavon, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Dennis Michael to Florida Land LLC, $60,000
Marion Oaks: Equity Trust Company to Brandon Robert Lee, $187,500
Marion Oaks: Torres Jose Lorenzo to Jeune Muller, $230,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ruiz Dinora A Escobar, $239,990
Marion Oaks: Calvert Anglin Pauline to Rodgers Raymond Ralston, $240,000
Marion Oaks: B&L Ocala LLC to Schulz John, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Angelwings Investments LLC to Marshall Loretta R, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Ocampo Johana, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Oak Avenue Development LLC to Krohn Consortium III LLC, $265,098
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Escobar Jennifer, $269,900
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Ogbonnaya Jennifer, $269,900
Marion Oaks: 360 Homes 4U LLC to Acosta Nelson Alexander Gutierrez, $273,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Bambury Karlene Maxine, $274,015
Marion Oaks: Cgarcia Doria LLC to Myers Calvin, $278,899
Marion Oaks: Nuview Trust Co to Cromoty Erika Shenell, $279,900
Marion Oaks: Hoffman Elizabeth to Haugabrook Gayla Sue, $283,500
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Meredith Kelly, $285,798
Marion Oaks: Ic Consortium LLC to Moreno Hector T Roman, $290,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jaramillo Jose Fernando, $309,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Arauz Judith, $317,935
Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Arguellas Victor Pablo, $329,900
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Encarnacion Tomas Aguilar, $350,770
Oak Hill Plantation: Stuart James M to Mccavera Matthew James, $469,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Bonner Jane F to Biernacki Robert, $205,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Winter Rose A to Petrella Francis J, $230,000
Ocala Highlands: Coller Lula Belle to Walters Karen, $181,000
Ocala Highlands: Howard Alvin M III to Adams Kyler Joe, $230,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Mudd Construction Management LLC to Lugo Julio Baez, $239,900
Ocala Park Estates: Vogen James to Nichols Charles Jerome, $215,000
Ocala Park Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Elliott Wingo Eltina, $220,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Jimo Mark, $239,900
Ocala Ridge: Moon Katherine A to Miller Susan C, $182,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Harriott Vivenne to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $105,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Brown Robert A to Unity Development Investments LLC, $78,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Manning Mary L to Tran Tri, $150,000
Palm Cay: Harlan Glen to Kenneth Robert Joseph Jr, $170,000
Palm Cay: Goddette James W Jr to Graham Gilbert A, $196,000
Palm Cay: Pitter Paul to Buckley Adrian, $120,001
Pidgeon Park: Bruner Everett E to Vera Olga P, $350,000
Pine Run Estates: Mcmichael John to Pitts Charles Lejean, $300,000
Pine Run Estates: Duda Raymond S to Divan Charles R Jr, $376,500
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Bennett Nevin to Seegobin James, $220,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Harrington Jean to Gilbert Thomas N, $250,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Memphis Realty LLC to Turner Leon W, $247,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Golden Stone Properties LLC to Schikora Tannia Lynette Gonzalez, $253,000
Rainbow Park: Rmq Investments LLC to Heidorf Aubrey Taylor, $274,000
Rainbow Park: B&L Ocala LLC to Vineyard Paden Beauregard, $279,900
Rainbow Springs: Rausch Mary Frances to Stien Eileen, $86,011
Red Hawk: Beltowski Dan to Bohlman Susan Marie, $275,000
Silver Springs: Villella Mario A to Dias Melissa, $320,000
Silver Springs: Pascua Dalmacio to Lopez Josshuel Samuel Martinez, $410,000
Silver Springs Shores: Urech Elizabeth to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $80,937
Silver Springs Shores: Matthew Anne B to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $110,032
Silver Springs Shores: Soriano Clarissa to Soriano Alcides, $128,000
Silver Springs Shores: Simmons Joyce F to Marshall Shannon D Tr, $130,000
Silver Springs Shores: Polanco Jose A to Alegre Jose Campo, $180,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Zillmann Julie A, $190,925
Silver Springs Shores: Paradis Robert T to Kelsey Mark A, $200,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wagner Brittany Nicole to Wheeler Andrea Oliver, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Felicetta Christopher Frank, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Oser Ronald E to Wester James M, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Tributary Investments LLC to Alexander John Albert II, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fisher Derek A to Gay Nina Alein, $263,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Grinberg Lilian, $264,900
Silver Springs Shores: Bowen Andrew to Mcclain Matthew A, $279,900
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Miller Jane Barnes, $279,975
Silver Springs Shores: Dimino Julene A to Galloway Stephanie, $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: R C Home Sale LLC to Acevedo Ramon Heriberto Jr, $315,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gorman Joan E to Hanks Marc, $310,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Fickes Randy L to Weizer Patricia, $320,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Hansen Jill M to Pilto Rhonda, $220,000
Spruce Creek South: Take Action Investments LLC to Leahy Patrick D, $197,000
Spruce Creek South: Montalvo Antonio R to Tietz HowarDR Tr, $230,000
Spruce Creek South: Leighton Shirley Yvette to Delustro Frank, $270,000
St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Samaniego & Bumeo LLC, $253,750
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Helenhouse Patrick Michael to Miller Deborah, $265,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Lowell Rodney Francis to Greenblatt Eric H, $299,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Patrick Timothy J, $376,200
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Richter Warren Reed, $402,130
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Clark Joan Tr, $412,990
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Miller Deborah A to Nicoletti Thomas E, $485,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation LLC to Gibson Tina, $486,580
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Peterson Thomas L Tr to Dicanio Dominick, $516,000
Stonecrest: Pelaez Luz Maria to Kebbe Guy A, $400,000
Summberbrooke: Carter Heather Ann to Miranda Brent, $515,000
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Shaw Marie, $391,780
Villages of Marion: Daughtery Patricia to Chung Hysun, $245,000
Villages of Marion: Lindsey Glen W to Sadler Angela L, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Isaacs Wallis A to Fodor Thomas W, $347,000
Villages of Marion: Birkey Randy to Grace Eric C, $350,000
West End Ocala: Beltz Stacie to Bmh Holdings Group LLC, $75,000
West End Ocala: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to Lunar Investments Fl LLC, $79,900
Westwood: Lender Michael to Dutt Diane Louise, $450,000
Willow Oaks: Whiddon Cally Ruth to Acosta Leonardo, $320,000
Windstream: Nicholson Cynthia A to Page Simon Charles, $380,000
Woods & Lakes: Omerzu Michael A to Vasquez Negron Frank, $100,000
Woods & Lakes: Rothing Reginald Q to C2C Homes LLC, $115,000
Woods & Lakes: Krause Maryann to Spradlin Sandy, $150,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion