How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 18-24, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 18-24, 2023.

Alderbrook: Guevara Jose Anibal Flores to Grubbs Michael Eugene, $428,000

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Cordero Miguel Alejandro Abrante, $288,990

Autumn Ridge: Klausing Anna M to Reno James Aloysius, $258,000

Bahia Oaks: Briercheck Raymond II to Zacco Karen Crosby, $345,000

Bellechase: Nissel Paul to Gao Jerry, $665,500

Belleview: Three Keys Inc to Yoder Jack Darrell, $178,448

Belleview: Lehew David to Honaker Zachary R, $250,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Cgb Investment Properties LLC to Foreman Kevin H, $225,000

Belleview Heights Estates: McLaras Investments LLC to Miller Stevens N, $230,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Starner Investment Group LLC to Dalhover Paul A, $285,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Freitag Gregory to Hill Joel Tr, $289,500

Brookhaven: Opabola Lateef Babatunde to Smith Angelique, $159,322

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Hills Ronald David, $401,270

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Brown Douglas Lloyd, $409,455

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Snyder Gerald Keith Ii, $447,100

Cala Hills: Marion Land Holdings LLC to Ocala 2105 Mp Rk6 LLC, $3,450,000

Cala Hills: Central Florida Holding LLC to Ocala 2111 Mp Rk6 LLC, $3,600,000

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Lemieux Linda J to Cabreja Carlos, $260,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodgers Frank Jr, $367,245

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Leon Kassandra, $427,755

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Montes Rosangela Rivera, $491,375

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Moore Richard Scott, $497,040

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Zlotnikov Alexander Valerievich, $533,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ferguson Daniel, $547,500

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Brown April, $609,515

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ruffner James D Ii, $665,918

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Draude Francis P, $711,906

Carriage Hill: Mikolai Judy B to Bernal Oriol Castillo, $70,000

Cedar Hill: Denman Casey to Cox Christian, $290,000

Cherrywood Estates: Surdakowski Joan to Kalb Marie, $195,000

Circle Square Woods: Smallwood Anna Jill to Churchill James, $168,000

Circle Square Woods: Wright Jeffery Carter to Bilyeu Georgia, $225,900

Country Club of Ocala: BLIII Ocala LLC to Mathews Bobby, $712,950

Coventry: Shea Christopher to Rimes Connie, $630,000

Dalton Woods: Stanley Clayton Larry to Pichardo Antonio, $750,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Maradiaga Aileen Marie, $289,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Ortiz Miguel A Jr, $298,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Castillo Neomar R, $299,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Vuong Danh Thanh, $319,990

Diamond Ridge: Pounds Construction LLC to Juliano Joseph Drake, $266,500

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Sanchez Jose Ramon, $268,990

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Rama Francisco Joaquin Garcia, $273,990

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Shipley Sharon D, $284,990

Florida Highlands: Monday Steven P to Muniz Reyes Ettienne, $154,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Bryant Chester C to Obrien Cindy Jean, $660,000

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Knighton Lorraine to Macdonald Properties Of Martin County LLC, $450,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Mejia Claudia Patricia, $317,580

Greystone Hills: Schwartz Mary Jane to Howard Jerry Allen Jr, $310,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Hilliard Jeffery A to Zacco Brittani Ann, $380,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Henry Khafra Sade Garcia, $419,990

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Hoblit Olivia Romal, $451,965

Hidden Lake: Martinez Tolentino Jaime Enrique to Mccord Elizabeth Ann, $272,000

Hidden Lake: Opendoor Property Trust I to Kinnear Shawn L, $325,000

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Ta Truong Xuan, $379,450

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Hayes Jeffrey S, $391,250

Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to De Jesus Luis Manuel Rivera, $81,472

Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Nafpliotis Nickolas, $333,200

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Vasquez Angelo, $299,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Helfrich Mark Allen, $330,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Alicea Crystal Marie Salcedo, $347,990

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Johnson Terry A to Hurtado Enterprises Inc, $172,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Rmp Land Development LLC to Lomeli Maria Teresa Lopez, $240,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Schneider Gregory to Hodges Kyle, $356,000

Lake Weir Village/Villages: Se 131St Place LLC to Wildman David, $205,000

Laurel Run: Adams Arthur Cyrus Jr to Hauck Kayrl Tr, $310,000

Laurel Run: Laurel Run Ocala LLC to Laurel Run Office LLC, $4,720,000

Leeward Air Ranch: Christian Tom to Callison Patrick L, $100,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Martinez Jacqueline Ann Munoz, $299,975

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Beck Ashlyn Nicole, $302,375

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Ym Smart Investment LLC to Hancock Robert B, $204,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stankiewicz Paul M, $312,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rouw Mitchell John, $334,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Koeppel Geoffrey, $450,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Day Gary Alan, $475,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Klein Melvin Spencer, $510,626

Marion County: Cutchens Stacy to Holman Gregory, $62,500

Marion County: Dsv Spv3 LLC to Reuther Jason, $63,000

Marion County: Shield Richard E to Bayer Scott, $65,000

Marion County: Porter Bryan to Mitchell Nickole D, $65,000

Marion County: Croley Family Trust to Cullen Samuel Eugene Jr, $68,000

Marion County: C2C Homes LLC to Clarke Darrin, $69,990

Marion County: Zimmerman James to Sunrock Capital LLC, $75,000

Marion County: Carlin Jeffrey Howard to Ruiz Eleonay, $80,000

Marion County: Thomas Marquisha Mack to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $80,000

Marion County: Givens Michael H to Givens James C, $80,399.12

Marion County: Klapp Kathryne to Mackedon Richard, $80,750

Marion County: Longbridge Financial LLC to Rrm House Buyer LLC, $84,900

Marion County: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Hd Nichols Properties LLC, $89,900

Marion County: Braswell Properties Inc to Braswell Jack P, $96,400

Marion County: Brulla Leanne to Kaufman Yolanda Dimari, $106,000

Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Franklin Jack, $107,500

Marion County: Sutherlin Susan A to Schneider Martha, $117,000

Marion County: McMurrer Ann O to Haddad 4 Business LLC, $120,000

Marion County: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to Morejon, $123,250

Marion County: MG Land Trust LLC to McKelvey Joan, $123,950

Marion County: Thrift Scott to Zapata Juan C, $125,000

Marion County: Melendez Delia Marisol to Pedrique Pieruzzini Juan Carlos, $130,000

Marion County: White Jeffrey H to Rodier Thomas M, $140,000

Marion County: Thompson Sarah E to Christesen Daniel, $147,000

Marion County: Prisciandaro Anthony to Diffut Eduardo, $149,125

Marion County: Henry Scott to Silvas Ansley, $150,000

Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Chung Andrea, $150,000

Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Chung Jordan, $150,000

Marion County: Billing Phoebe to Colon Lydia A, $160,000

Marion County: Gallagher Shaun to A & S Renovations & Investments LLC, $165,000

Marion County: ESD LLC to Canovan Daniel Austin, $169,500

Marion County: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Los Gringos Restorations LLC, $174,990

Marion County: Ellen R Robards Trust to Perez Susana, $175,000

Marion County: Hall Joseph Allen to Stafford Sherese A, $179,900

Marion County: Vantzelfde Dona to Gomillion Marvin, $179,900

Marion County: Thompson Tracy Ann to Flaherty Robert Emmet Jr, $182,000

Marion County: Miller Steve G to Stephenson Robert, $183,000

Marion County: GKC Trading LLC to Ruiz Milissa D, $195,000

Marion County: Rivera Rafael to Lu Elisabeth Nguyet, $195,000

Marion County: Velez Estrella to Starling Marilyn, $202,500

Marion County: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr to Andrade Carmen, $205,000

Marion County: Hayden Investment Group LLC to Torino Dante Troy, $215,000

Marion County: Delgrego Jessica N to Albertzavala Aaron, $220,000

Marion County: Business & Society LLC to S&CA Ventures LLC, $220,000

Marion County: Brennan John to Burnham William S, $225,000

Marion County: Wagner Craig to Curran Marilyn D, $230,000

Marion County: Whitlock Corey J to Frampton Laura Tracy, $230,000

Marion County: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to Bourk Jay A, $230,000

Marion County: CGB Investment Properties LLC to Ayala Leyra M, $237,900

Marion County: Bates Joseph to Oconnor Mark, $249,500

Marion County: Dice Roger K to Barton Fisher Vincent P, $250,000

Marion County: Dailey Dalton to Rapp Connie Kay, $250,000

Marion County: Will Robin Real Estate LLC to Stephens Braydon Harold, $257,000

Marion County: Weerts Jeannie to Rutherford Thomas Bryan, $260,000

Marion County: Miller Jeri to Vocci Fawn, $275,000

Marion County: Edwards Howard L to Arcia Aranelis, $275,000

Marion County: Green Tamberly D to Brodie Nicholis, $280,000

Marion County: Paredes Rafael Velandia to Santiago Noriliz, $280,000

Marion County: Little Emilie L to Wright Jennifer, $285,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Bowers Kenneth Eugene, $287,180

Marion County: Almgren Denise Vallese to Vallese Dean, $288,000

Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Tabibzadeh Joshua, $289,000

Marion County: Fairchild Gina to Moskowitz Living Trust, $302,000

Marion County: Manso Gilbert to Scafella Jeanne Swan, $315,000

Marion County: Howard Jerry A Jr to Oquinn Olivia, $340,000

Marion County: Current Randall to Beta Springs LLC, $340,000

Marion County: Thomas Joseph Michael to D Investment Group LLC, $348,000

Marion County: Whitlow Robert Charles Jr to Wilson David, $350,000

Marion County: Picheco Frank to Waggener William W, $360,000

Marion County: Pellew Mabel to Jane H Craig Declaration Of Trust, $365,000

Marion County: Bozard James C to Saint Steve F, $410,000

Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Villa Daniel, $499,900

Marion County: Muse Creative LLC to Votava Bree Tr, $590,000

Marion County: Lokai Michael David to Ellis F Stephen, $749,900

Marion County: Traynor Nilsen Patricia Ann to Dufour Frank D Tr, $750,000

Marion County: Towry Hacknyer Betty J Tr to Midstate Industrial LLC, $1,150,000

Marion County: Bello Roberto A to Ruhi Investments LLC, $1,500,000

Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Premium Peanuts Inc, $1,700,000

Marion County: DD Warehouse Ocala LLC to Central Line Properties LLC, $3,200,000

Marion County: Overfelt Jessica T to Barner Richard Jr, $3,600,000

Marion County: CVI West LLC to Ocala 6555 200 Mo Rk6 LLC, $5,550,000

Marion County: CVI West LLC to Ocala 6555 100 Mp Rk6 LLC, $5,550,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $67,248

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Vosilla John, $75,501

Marion Landing: Canepa Ana Maria to Swoveland Nancy Faison, $167,000

Marion Landing: Staup Beverly J to Katzfey Peter, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Colon Hector to Skyhomes Building Services LLC, $63,000

Marion Oaks: Slowik Richard to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $68,000

Marion Oaks: Hayes Barbara A to Florida Land LLC, $68,500

Marion Oaks: Hernandez Adalberto to Fowey Investments LLC, $158,000

Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments LLC to D R Horton Inc, $180,000

Marion Oaks: Larios Norma I to Carmini Distribution LLC, $185,000

Marion Oaks: Williams Natasha E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $195,600

Marion Oaks: Kanlong Jimmy O to High Quality Rentals & Houses LLC, $215,000

Marion Oaks: Riley Mary to Diaz Luis, $225,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nguessan Carmelita Akissi, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Jones Teion Martin, $242,990

Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Mena Alicia, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc to Musleh Elias, $254,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Estrada Milagros D, $254,900

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Revilla Joselyn, $254,990

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Pares Samantha, $271,899

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Ramos Yaira Linnette Colon, $271,899

Marion Oaks: Raya Investments LLC to Pulsipher Judy L Tr, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Gf Property Holdings LLC to Parra Leon Denizart, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Age Investment Group LLC to Cintron Noel, $279,900

Marion Oaks: Pamonha LLC to Gutierrez Alfredo Moya, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Rodriguez Raidel Hernandez, $284,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Lesymar Aviles, $294,990

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colofranson Daniel A, $299,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Melendez Victor Isaac Reyes, $301,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Perez Miguel A, $303,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Harmon Todd Michael, $306,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Boyd Brian David, $306,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Quinones Brunilda, $311,990

Marion Oaks: Raya Investments LLC to Mederos Eddy, $314,900

Marion Oaks: Gray Michael to Duarte Ynerva Mercedes, $315,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Medina Jorge Luis, $315,990

Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Maceac Thaise, $317,000

Marion Oaks: Trt Worldwide LLC to Alonso Nelson, $322,500

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Roldan Mark A, $323,950

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Phillips Aubrey J, $327,950

Marion Oaks: Zhao Ru Kui to Rosado Michael, $345,000

Meadow Ridge: Cole Shannon to Opendoor Property Trust I, $185,800

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Pulsipher Judy L to Dlux Agency LLC, $450,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ruiz Jose Luis Martinez, $295,680

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Joseph Rutherford Y Jr, $299,985

Oak Hill Plantation: Johnson Justin Michael to Oneal Kendayia, $407,000

Oak Run: Dannewitz Mickey Lyn to Newman Mercado Suzanne Helen, $275,000

Oak Run: Cobble Bryden Alisha to Durham Gary M, $275,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Hoots Gregory M to Wig Property Investment LLC, $130,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Brown Vanessa Rosemarie to Tipton Michael J, $170,800

Oak Run Neighborhood: Faubert William D to Cooper Marilyn, $249,900

Oak Run Neighborhood: Yarc Nancy S to Tibbs Wayne G, $250,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Murphy Geiss Gail E to Utter Nicole R, $265,000

Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Zimmerman Brenda K, $388,050

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Stetson Christopher Neil, $316,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Barbara Panton, $306,990

Ocala Estates: Mulqueen Whitney to Kirkley Daniel L, $180,000

Ocala Estates: G&B Property Solutions LLC to Montefusco Susan M, $220,000

Ocala Highlands: Triant Monica to Hassan Syed Irfan, $90,000

Ocala Palms: Branson Lisa G to Pajevic Jennifer L, $124,000

Ocala Palms: Wood George W Jr to Laconte Patricia Ann, $340,000

Ocala Park Estates: Aldana Contracting LLC to Tripodi Maria C Tr, $125,000

Ocala Park Estates: Baletti Stephen to Forsyth William, $200,000

Ocala Preserve: Hardy Robert B to Miller Nancy Denise, $160,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Rhoades Scott Joseph Tr, $274,990

Ocala Preserve: Lee Thomas W to Shayan Vanessa Joy, $375,000

Ocala Ridge: Sanford Calvin to Sanford Terrence, $72,000

Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Safetynet Group LLC to Penuela Andres, $245,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Saunders Sallie A to Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC, $98,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Jacobs Lynn A Tr to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $120,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Heffner Barbara to Depew Richard, $150,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Florida Land LLC to Sugamele Steven, $349,900

Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Jowers Larry D, $459,200

Ocala Waterway Estates: Anderson William K to Thrower Sara J, $525,000

On Top of the World: Fritschi Ramona U to Speer David L, $244,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Moran Robert T to Nalepa Sharon Lee, $152,500

On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Donovan Living Trust to Fredella Joan, $205,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Irelan Helen L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $65,400

Orange Blossom Hills: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Tucciarone Linda, $154,200

Orange Blossom Hills: Mocha Blue Corp to Quezada Kristy A, $295,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Bentley Linda C to Holder Gary A, $295,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Anchor Holdings Of Florida LLC to Knutson Gearheart Phillip J, $305,000

Palm Cay: LPA Inc. to Palm Cay Operations LLC, $1,855,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: John E & Jeanne D Gersmehl Revocable Trust to Lentz Judith J Tr, $226,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Fore Deborah L to Arbaiza Zoila P, $238,000

Rainbow Acres: International Contractors Of America LLC to Simauchi Mario Alberto, $350,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ramos Ariday to Vazquez Juan Carlos, $60,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Berry Leslie T to Hayles Gordon Charles, $120,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Delgado Tamara to Alicea Hector L, $177,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Liberty Home Solutions LLC to Tyler William A Jr, $199,999

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Craftsman Homes Of Central Florida LLC to Green Carrie Lynn, $214,995

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vanero Dunnellon LLC to Mcintyre Orestes, $246,400

Rainbow Park: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Baker Joseph Henry, $65,225

Rainbow Park: Fernandez Jose R to Driggers Joseph, $182,500

Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Paredes Jose, $262,000

Rainbow Springs: Brady Judith E to Steele Kristin, $263,000

Rainbow Springs: Edwin W Ulbricht Jr Revocable Trust to Simon David R, $285,000

Rainbow Springs: Trantino Peter Joseph to Hauger Kevin, $320,000

Rainbow Springs: Williams Patricia J to Ibrahimovic Almir, $325,000

Rainbow Springs: Moltz Hanson Bettie Loneita to Picard David E, $365,000

Rio Vista: Bullock Robert Wade Tr to Rainbow Rio LLC, $840,000

Silver Meadows: Brewton Anthony Curtis Ii to Corsaro Andrew, $625,000

Silver Springs: Rothing Reginald to Kms Enterprises LLC, $70,000

Silver Springs Shores: Chen Raye Heather to Jen Homes LLC, $65,000

Silver Springs Shores: Unity Development Investments LLC to Redux Ventures LLC, $100,800

Silver Springs Shores: Ali Mansoor to Viktory Flips LLC, $126,500

Silver Springs Shores: Pinder Catherine M to Montoya Luis, $149,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Carol A to Revercomb Angelo, $160,491

Silver Springs Shores: Habitat For Humanity Marion County Land Trust Inc to Hamilton Ashley D, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mccarrell Richard to Cruz Ana Graciela, $205,000

Silver Springs Shores: Tomlinson Patrick Thomas to Whitmore Jenna Alexis, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Guo Wenqian, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Kohn Felicia to Blumberg Chad David, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Machin Ranger Barreto, $233,990

Silver Springs Shores: Redemption Investors LLC to Marshall Wendy, $236,000

Silver Springs Shores: English Anthony Graham to Opendoor Property Trust I, $236,300

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Haskins Tyzairera, $244,990

Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Johnson Robert, $248,000

Silver Springs Shores: Conklin Christopher to Vesterby Barbara, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mathis Properties LLC to Garcia Anthony Rivera, $256,000

Silver Springs Shores: Williams Jereme to La Chance Ruth, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: AL Milton Construction Inc to Rodriguez Sabrina, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium III LLC, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Gagon Cory, $280,696

Silver Springs Shores: Alimuca LLC to Smith Michael, $282,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Lawter Larry, $289,900

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Rice Thomas E, $295,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Velez Jose A, $335,250

Silver Springs Shores: Topaz Development Of Marion County Ptr to Ministerio Evangelistico La Hora Del Avivamiento Inc, $350,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Conrad Linda J to Galloway Linda L, $140,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Dawson Santina A to Hegerfeld Clyde, $225,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Colley Sabina A to Wood Mark Karl, $396,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Moss Nora Jane to Durrett Robert A, $279,900

Spruce Creek South: Griffin Genevieve M to Griffin Mildred Dianne, $142,000

Spruce Creek South: Housing & Urban Development to Puetz William J, $186,300

Spruce Creek South: Fazio Gary J to Schultz Bobbie Jo, $215,000

Spruce Creek South: Greenleaf Stanley A to Ogletree Frances A, $274,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Peters Judith L to Michniewich James J Tr, $305,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Courtney Dennis K, $372,520

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Stevens Bionca, $394,250

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Greer Gary, $397,370

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Pierro Elaine M, $403,280

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rolle Donald Richard Ii, $413,100

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Autore Silvia Dubon, $446,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Cosenza William Nazzareno, $465,200

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Daniels Susanne Hollander, $517,670

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Bunn Michelle Ann, $612,870

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Hratman Keith R Tr, $620,990

Stonecrest: Patel Kartikeya Prasannkumar to Zuzchik Leonard, $410,000

Stonewood: Jenkins Chase to Shaw Ronald, $329,900

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Brown Shantia, $321,790

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Pereira Victor D, $363,980

Summercrest: Miller Stevens N to Haynes Renya, $369,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Vazquez Mary Arguedas, $389,620

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Onayemi Michael, $391,065

Summercrest: Poerschmann Treva to Valcin Paul, $395,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Gleason Kenneth L Jr to Reinhart Clara Elisa, $235,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Kole Gerald to Booth Charles T, $255,900

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Baker William E to Mallery Donna M, $318,000

Villages of Marion: Heimbach Harold Iii to Finley Shad M, $124,730

Villages of Marion: Green Joseph Allan to Umlauf Judith A, $248,500

Villages of Marion: Perry Norma H to Perry Norma H Tr, $266,500

Villages of Marion: Winfield Peter J to Gorney Scott Francis, $361,000

Villages of Marion: Bryan Sandra to Bowman Sandra, $375,000

Villages of Marion: Trypaluk Michael to Thompson Ralph F, $375,000

Villages of Marion: Little Terry B to Stepanian Michael J, $400,000

Villages of Marion: Shrewsberry Candy Lee to Cryer John E Jr, $450,000

West End Adn to the City of Ocala: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Orion Point Investments Inc, $100,101

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Shirk David N Tr, $358,500

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Turner Baker Betty Tr, $359,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cristadoro John, $378,410

Woodfields: Carpenter Brice D to Bl Cap LLC, $502,623.72

Woods & Lakes: Mayo John Jr to Winters Ty Adam, $185,000

Woods & Lakes: Pardee William Russell to Dameron Austin Michael Connolly, $230,000

