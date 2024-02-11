How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 18-24, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 18-24, 2023.
Alderbrook: Guevara Jose Anibal Flores to Grubbs Michael Eugene, $428,000
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Cordero Miguel Alejandro Abrante, $288,990
Autumn Ridge: Klausing Anna M to Reno James Aloysius, $258,000
Bahia Oaks: Briercheck Raymond II to Zacco Karen Crosby, $345,000
Bellechase: Nissel Paul to Gao Jerry, $665,500
Belleview: Three Keys Inc to Yoder Jack Darrell, $178,448
Belleview: Lehew David to Honaker Zachary R, $250,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Cgb Investment Properties LLC to Foreman Kevin H, $225,000
Belleview Heights Estates: McLaras Investments LLC to Miller Stevens N, $230,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Starner Investment Group LLC to Dalhover Paul A, $285,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Freitag Gregory to Hill Joel Tr, $289,500
Brookhaven: Opabola Lateef Babatunde to Smith Angelique, $159,322
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Hills Ronald David, $401,270
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Brown Douglas Lloyd, $409,455
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Snyder Gerald Keith Ii, $447,100
Cala Hills: Marion Land Holdings LLC to Ocala 2105 Mp Rk6 LLC, $3,450,000
Cala Hills: Central Florida Holding LLC to Ocala 2111 Mp Rk6 LLC, $3,600,000
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Lemieux Linda J to Cabreja Carlos, $260,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rodgers Frank Jr, $367,245
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Leon Kassandra, $427,755
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Montes Rosangela Rivera, $491,375
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Moore Richard Scott, $497,040
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Zlotnikov Alexander Valerievich, $533,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Ferguson Daniel, $547,500
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Brown April, $609,515
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ruffner James D Ii, $665,918
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Draude Francis P, $711,906
Carriage Hill: Mikolai Judy B to Bernal Oriol Castillo, $70,000
Cedar Hill: Denman Casey to Cox Christian, $290,000
Cherrywood Estates: Surdakowski Joan to Kalb Marie, $195,000
Circle Square Woods: Smallwood Anna Jill to Churchill James, $168,000
Circle Square Woods: Wright Jeffery Carter to Bilyeu Georgia, $225,900
Country Club of Ocala: BLIII Ocala LLC to Mathews Bobby, $712,950
Coventry: Shea Christopher to Rimes Connie, $630,000
Dalton Woods: Stanley Clayton Larry to Pichardo Antonio, $750,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Maradiaga Aileen Marie, $289,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Ortiz Miguel A Jr, $298,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Castillo Neomar R, $299,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Vuong Danh Thanh, $319,990
Diamond Ridge: Pounds Construction LLC to Juliano Joseph Drake, $266,500
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Sanchez Jose Ramon, $268,990
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Rama Francisco Joaquin Garcia, $273,990
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Shipley Sharon D, $284,990
Florida Highlands: Monday Steven P to Muniz Reyes Ettienne, $154,000
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Bryant Chester C to Obrien Cindy Jean, $660,000
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Knighton Lorraine to Macdonald Properties Of Martin County LLC, $450,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Mejia Claudia Patricia, $317,580
Greystone Hills: Schwartz Mary Jane to Howard Jerry Allen Jr, $310,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Hilliard Jeffery A to Zacco Brittani Ann, $380,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Henry Khafra Sade Garcia, $419,990
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Hoblit Olivia Romal, $451,965
Hidden Lake: Martinez Tolentino Jaime Enrique to Mccord Elizabeth Ann, $272,000
Hidden Lake: Opendoor Property Trust I to Kinnear Shawn L, $325,000
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Ta Truong Xuan, $379,450
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Hayes Jeffrey S, $391,250
Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to De Jesus Luis Manuel Rivera, $81,472
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Nafpliotis Nickolas, $333,200
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Vasquez Angelo, $299,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Helfrich Mark Allen, $330,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Alicea Crystal Marie Salcedo, $347,990
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Johnson Terry A to Hurtado Enterprises Inc, $172,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Rmp Land Development LLC to Lomeli Maria Teresa Lopez, $240,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Schneider Gregory to Hodges Kyle, $356,000
Lake Weir Village/Villages: Se 131St Place LLC to Wildman David, $205,000
Laurel Run: Adams Arthur Cyrus Jr to Hauck Kayrl Tr, $310,000
Laurel Run: Laurel Run Ocala LLC to Laurel Run Office LLC, $4,720,000
Leeward Air Ranch: Christian Tom to Callison Patrick L, $100,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Martinez Jacqueline Ann Munoz, $299,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Beck Ashlyn Nicole, $302,375
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Ym Smart Investment LLC to Hancock Robert B, $204,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stankiewicz Paul M, $312,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rouw Mitchell John, $334,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Koeppel Geoffrey, $450,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Day Gary Alan, $475,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Klein Melvin Spencer, $510,626
Marion County: Cutchens Stacy to Holman Gregory, $62,500
Marion County: Dsv Spv3 LLC to Reuther Jason, $63,000
Marion County: Shield Richard E to Bayer Scott, $65,000
Marion County: Porter Bryan to Mitchell Nickole D, $65,000
Marion County: Croley Family Trust to Cullen Samuel Eugene Jr, $68,000
Marion County: C2C Homes LLC to Clarke Darrin, $69,990
Marion County: Zimmerman James to Sunrock Capital LLC, $75,000
Marion County: Carlin Jeffrey Howard to Ruiz Eleonay, $80,000
Marion County: Thomas Marquisha Mack to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $80,000
Marion County: Givens Michael H to Givens James C, $80,399.12
Marion County: Klapp Kathryne to Mackedon Richard, $80,750
Marion County: Longbridge Financial LLC to Rrm House Buyer LLC, $84,900
Marion County: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Hd Nichols Properties LLC, $89,900
Marion County: Braswell Properties Inc to Braswell Jack P, $96,400
Marion County: Brulla Leanne to Kaufman Yolanda Dimari, $106,000
Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Franklin Jack, $107,500
Marion County: Sutherlin Susan A to Schneider Martha, $117,000
Marion County: McMurrer Ann O to Haddad 4 Business LLC, $120,000
Marion County: Olleb Capital LLC Tr to Morejon, $123,250
Marion County: MG Land Trust LLC to McKelvey Joan, $123,950
Marion County: Thrift Scott to Zapata Juan C, $125,000
Marion County: Melendez Delia Marisol to Pedrique Pieruzzini Juan Carlos, $130,000
Marion County: White Jeffrey H to Rodier Thomas M, $140,000
Marion County: Thompson Sarah E to Christesen Daniel, $147,000
Marion County: Prisciandaro Anthony to Diffut Eduardo, $149,125
Marion County: Henry Scott to Silvas Ansley, $150,000
Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Chung Andrea, $150,000
Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Chung Jordan, $150,000
Marion County: Billing Phoebe to Colon Lydia A, $160,000
Marion County: Gallagher Shaun to A & S Renovations & Investments LLC, $165,000
Marion County: ESD LLC to Canovan Daniel Austin, $169,500
Marion County: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Los Gringos Restorations LLC, $174,990
Marion County: Ellen R Robards Trust to Perez Susana, $175,000
Marion County: Hall Joseph Allen to Stafford Sherese A, $179,900
Marion County: Vantzelfde Dona to Gomillion Marvin, $179,900
Marion County: Thompson Tracy Ann to Flaherty Robert Emmet Jr, $182,000
Marion County: Miller Steve G to Stephenson Robert, $183,000
Marion County: GKC Trading LLC to Ruiz Milissa D, $195,000
Marion County: Rivera Rafael to Lu Elisabeth Nguyet, $195,000
Marion County: Velez Estrella to Starling Marilyn, $202,500
Marion County: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr to Andrade Carmen, $205,000
Marion County: Hayden Investment Group LLC to Torino Dante Troy, $215,000
Marion County: Delgrego Jessica N to Albertzavala Aaron, $220,000
Marion County: Business & Society LLC to S&CA Ventures LLC, $220,000
Marion County: Brennan John to Burnham William S, $225,000
Marion County: Wagner Craig to Curran Marilyn D, $230,000
Marion County: Whitlock Corey J to Frampton Laura Tracy, $230,000
Marion County: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to Bourk Jay A, $230,000
Marion County: CGB Investment Properties LLC to Ayala Leyra M, $237,900
Marion County: Bates Joseph to Oconnor Mark, $249,500
Marion County: Dice Roger K to Barton Fisher Vincent P, $250,000
Marion County: Dailey Dalton to Rapp Connie Kay, $250,000
Marion County: Will Robin Real Estate LLC to Stephens Braydon Harold, $257,000
Marion County: Weerts Jeannie to Rutherford Thomas Bryan, $260,000
Marion County: Miller Jeri to Vocci Fawn, $275,000
Marion County: Edwards Howard L to Arcia Aranelis, $275,000
Marion County: Green Tamberly D to Brodie Nicholis, $280,000
Marion County: Paredes Rafael Velandia to Santiago Noriliz, $280,000
Marion County: Little Emilie L to Wright Jennifer, $285,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Bowers Kenneth Eugene, $287,180
Marion County: Almgren Denise Vallese to Vallese Dean, $288,000
Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Tabibzadeh Joshua, $289,000
Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Tabibzadeh Joshua, $289,000
Marion County: Fairchild Gina to Moskowitz Living Trust, $302,000
Marion County: Manso Gilbert to Scafella Jeanne Swan, $315,000
Marion County: Howard Jerry A Jr to Oquinn Olivia, $340,000
Marion County: Current Randall to Beta Springs LLC, $340,000
Marion County: Thomas Joseph Michael to D Investment Group LLC, $348,000
Marion County: Whitlow Robert Charles Jr to Wilson David, $350,000
Marion County: Picheco Frank to Waggener William W, $360,000
Marion County: Pellew Mabel to Jane H Craig Declaration Of Trust, $365,000
Marion County: Bozard James C to Saint Steve F, $410,000
Marion County: MG Properties & Investments LLC to Villa Daniel, $499,900
Marion County: Muse Creative LLC to Votava Bree Tr, $590,000
Marion County: Lokai Michael David to Ellis F Stephen, $749,900
Marion County: Traynor Nilsen Patricia Ann to Dufour Frank D Tr, $750,000
Marion County: Towry Hacknyer Betty J Tr to Midstate Industrial LLC, $1,150,000
Marion County: Bello Roberto A to Ruhi Investments LLC, $1,500,000
Marion County: MG Cattle Co LLC to Premium Peanuts Inc, $1,700,000
Marion County: DD Warehouse Ocala LLC to Central Line Properties LLC, $3,200,000
Marion County: Overfelt Jessica T to Barner Richard Jr, $3,600,000
Marion County: CVI West LLC to Ocala 6555 200 Mo Rk6 LLC, $5,550,000
Marion County: CVI West LLC to Ocala 6555 100 Mp Rk6 LLC, $5,550,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $67,248
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Vosilla John, $75,501
Marion Landing: Canepa Ana Maria to Swoveland Nancy Faison, $167,000
Marion Landing: Staup Beverly J to Katzfey Peter, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Colon Hector to Skyhomes Building Services LLC, $63,000
Marion Oaks: Slowik Richard to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $68,000
Marion Oaks: Hayes Barbara A to Florida Land LLC, $68,500
Marion Oaks: Hernandez Adalberto to Fowey Investments LLC, $158,000
Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments LLC to D R Horton Inc, $180,000
Marion Oaks: Larios Norma I to Carmini Distribution LLC, $185,000
Marion Oaks: Williams Natasha E to Opendoor Property Trust I, $195,600
Marion Oaks: Kanlong Jimmy O to High Quality Rentals & Houses LLC, $215,000
Marion Oaks: Riley Mary to Diaz Luis, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nguessan Carmelita Akissi, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Jones Teion Martin, $242,990
Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Mena Alicia, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc to Musleh Elias, $254,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Estrada Milagros D, $254,900
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Revilla Joselyn, $254,990
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Pares Samantha, $271,899
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Ramos Yaira Linnette Colon, $271,899
Marion Oaks: Raya Investments LLC to Pulsipher Judy L Tr, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Gf Property Holdings LLC to Parra Leon Denizart, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Age Investment Group LLC to Cintron Noel, $279,900
Marion Oaks: Pamonha LLC to Gutierrez Alfredo Moya, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Rodriguez Raidel Hernandez, $284,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Lesymar Aviles, $294,990
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Colofranson Daniel A, $299,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Melendez Victor Isaac Reyes, $301,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Perez Miguel A, $303,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Harmon Todd Michael, $306,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Boyd Brian David, $306,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Quinones Brunilda, $311,990
Marion Oaks: Raya Investments LLC to Mederos Eddy, $314,900
Marion Oaks: Gray Michael to Duarte Ynerva Mercedes, $315,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Medina Jorge Luis, $315,990
Marion Oaks: Logainvestment LLC to Maceac Thaise, $317,000
Marion Oaks: Trt Worldwide LLC to Alonso Nelson, $322,500
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Roldan Mark A, $323,950
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Phillips Aubrey J, $327,950
Marion Oaks: Zhao Ru Kui to Rosado Michael, $345,000
Meadow Ridge: Cole Shannon to Opendoor Property Trust I, $185,800
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Pulsipher Judy L to Dlux Agency LLC, $450,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ruiz Jose Luis Martinez, $295,680
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Joseph Rutherford Y Jr, $299,985
Oak Hill Plantation: Johnson Justin Michael to Oneal Kendayia, $407,000
Oak Run: Dannewitz Mickey Lyn to Newman Mercado Suzanne Helen, $275,000
Oak Run: Cobble Bryden Alisha to Durham Gary M, $275,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Hoots Gregory M to Wig Property Investment LLC, $130,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Brown Vanessa Rosemarie to Tipton Michael J, $170,800
Oak Run Neighborhood: Faubert William D to Cooper Marilyn, $249,900
Oak Run Neighborhood: Yarc Nancy S to Tibbs Wayne G, $250,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Murphy Geiss Gail E to Utter Nicole R, $265,000
Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Zimmerman Brenda K, $388,050
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Stetson Christopher Neil, $316,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Barbara Panton, $306,990
Ocala Estates: Mulqueen Whitney to Kirkley Daniel L, $180,000
Ocala Estates: G&B Property Solutions LLC to Montefusco Susan M, $220,000
Ocala Highlands: Triant Monica to Hassan Syed Irfan, $90,000
Ocala Palms: Branson Lisa G to Pajevic Jennifer L, $124,000
Ocala Palms: Wood George W Jr to Laconte Patricia Ann, $340,000
Ocala Park Estates: Aldana Contracting LLC to Tripodi Maria C Tr, $125,000
Ocala Park Estates: Baletti Stephen to Forsyth William, $200,000
Ocala Preserve: Hardy Robert B to Miller Nancy Denise, $160,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Rhoades Scott Joseph Tr, $274,990
Ocala Preserve: Lee Thomas W to Shayan Vanessa Joy, $375,000
Ocala Ridge: Sanford Calvin to Sanford Terrence, $72,000
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Safetynet Group LLC to Penuela Andres, $245,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Saunders Sallie A to Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC, $98,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Jacobs Lynn A Tr to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $120,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Heffner Barbara to Depew Richard, $150,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Florida Land LLC to Sugamele Steven, $349,900
Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Jowers Larry D, $459,200
Ocala Waterway Estates: Anderson William K to Thrower Sara J, $525,000
On Top of the World: Fritschi Ramona U to Speer David L, $244,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Moran Robert T to Nalepa Sharon Lee, $152,500
On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Donovan Living Trust to Fredella Joan, $205,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Irelan Helen L to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $65,400
Orange Blossom Hills: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Tucciarone Linda, $154,200
Orange Blossom Hills: Mocha Blue Corp to Quezada Kristy A, $295,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Bentley Linda C to Holder Gary A, $295,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Anchor Holdings Of Florida LLC to Knutson Gearheart Phillip J, $305,000
Palm Cay: LPA Inc. to Palm Cay Operations LLC, $1,855,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: John E & Jeanne D Gersmehl Revocable Trust to Lentz Judith J Tr, $226,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Fore Deborah L to Arbaiza Zoila P, $238,000
Rainbow Acres: International Contractors Of America LLC to Simauchi Mario Alberto, $350,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ramos Ariday to Vazquez Juan Carlos, $60,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Berry Leslie T to Hayles Gordon Charles, $120,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Delgado Tamara to Alicea Hector L, $177,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Liberty Home Solutions LLC to Tyler William A Jr, $199,999
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Craftsman Homes Of Central Florida LLC to Green Carrie Lynn, $214,995
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vanero Dunnellon LLC to Mcintyre Orestes, $246,400
Rainbow Park: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Baker Joseph Henry, $65,225
Rainbow Park: Fernandez Jose R to Driggers Joseph, $182,500
Rainbow Springs: H Stuart Investments LLC to Paredes Jose, $262,000
Rainbow Springs: Brady Judith E to Steele Kristin, $263,000
Rainbow Springs: Edwin W Ulbricht Jr Revocable Trust to Simon David R, $285,000
Rainbow Springs: Trantino Peter Joseph to Hauger Kevin, $320,000
Rainbow Springs: Williams Patricia J to Ibrahimovic Almir, $325,000
Rainbow Springs: Moltz Hanson Bettie Loneita to Picard David E, $365,000
Rio Vista: Bullock Robert Wade Tr to Rainbow Rio LLC, $840,000
Silver Meadows: Brewton Anthony Curtis Ii to Corsaro Andrew, $625,000
Silver Springs: Rothing Reginald to Kms Enterprises LLC, $70,000
Silver Springs Shores: Chen Raye Heather to Jen Homes LLC, $65,000
Silver Springs Shores: Unity Development Investments LLC to Redux Ventures LLC, $100,800
Silver Springs Shores: Ali Mansoor to Viktory Flips LLC, $126,500
Silver Springs Shores: Pinder Catherine M to Montoya Luis, $149,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Carol A to Revercomb Angelo, $160,491
Silver Springs Shores: Habitat For Humanity Marion County Land Trust Inc to Hamilton Ashley D, $175,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mccarrell Richard to Cruz Ana Graciela, $205,000
Silver Springs Shores: Tomlinson Patrick Thomas to Whitmore Jenna Alexis, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Guo Wenqian, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Kohn Felicia to Blumberg Chad David, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Machin Ranger Barreto, $233,990
Silver Springs Shores: Redemption Investors LLC to Marshall Wendy, $236,000
Silver Springs Shores: English Anthony Graham to Opendoor Property Trust I, $236,300
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Haskins Tyzairera, $244,990
Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Johnson Robert, $248,000
Silver Springs Shores: Conklin Christopher to Vesterby Barbara, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mathis Properties LLC to Garcia Anthony Rivera, $256,000
Silver Springs Shores: Williams Jereme to La Chance Ruth, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: AL Milton Construction Inc to Rodriguez Sabrina, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium III LLC, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Gagon Cory, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital LLC to Gagon Cory, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Alimuca LLC to Smith Michael, $282,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Lawter Larry, $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property Trust I to Rice Thomas E, $295,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Velez Jose A, $335,250
Silver Springs Shores: Topaz Development Of Marion County Ptr to Ministerio Evangelistico La Hora Del Avivamiento Inc, $350,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Conrad Linda J to Galloway Linda L, $140,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Dawson Santina A to Hegerfeld Clyde, $225,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Colley Sabina A to Wood Mark Karl, $396,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Moss Nora Jane to Durrett Robert A, $279,900
Spruce Creek South: Griffin Genevieve M to Griffin Mildred Dianne, $142,000
Spruce Creek South: Housing & Urban Development to Puetz William J, $186,300
Spruce Creek South: Fazio Gary J to Schultz Bobbie Jo, $215,000
Spruce Creek South: Greenleaf Stanley A to Ogletree Frances A, $274,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Peters Judith L to Michniewich James J Tr, $305,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Courtney Dennis K, $372,520
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Stevens Bionca, $394,250
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Greer Gary, $397,370
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Pierro Elaine M, $403,280
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Rolle Donald Richard Ii, $413,100
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Autore Silvia Dubon, $446,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Cosenza William Nazzareno, $465,200
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Daniels Susanne Hollander, $517,670
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Bunn Michelle Ann, $612,870
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Hratman Keith R Tr, $620,990
Stonecrest: Patel Kartikeya Prasannkumar to Zuzchik Leonard, $410,000
Stonewood: Jenkins Chase to Shaw Ronald, $329,900
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Brown Shantia, $321,790
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Pereira Victor D, $363,980
Summercrest: Miller Stevens N to Haynes Renya, $369,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Vazquez Mary Arguedas, $389,620
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Onayemi Michael, $391,065
Summercrest: Poerschmann Treva to Valcin Paul, $395,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Gleason Kenneth L Jr to Reinhart Clara Elisa, $235,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Kole Gerald to Booth Charles T, $255,900
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Baker William E to Mallery Donna M, $318,000
Villages of Marion: Heimbach Harold Iii to Finley Shad M, $124,730
Villages of Marion: Green Joseph Allan to Umlauf Judith A, $248,500
Villages of Marion: Perry Norma H to Perry Norma H Tr, $266,500
Villages of Marion: Winfield Peter J to Gorney Scott Francis, $361,000
Villages of Marion: Bryan Sandra to Bowman Sandra, $375,000
Villages of Marion: Trypaluk Michael to Thompson Ralph F, $375,000
Villages of Marion: Little Terry B to Stepanian Michael J, $400,000
Villages of Marion: Shrewsberry Candy Lee to Cryer John E Jr, $450,000
West End Adn to the City of Ocala: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Orion Point Investments Inc, $100,101
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Shirk David N Tr, $358,500
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Turner Baker Betty Tr, $359,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cristadoro John, $378,410
Woodfields: Carpenter Brice D to Bl Cap LLC, $502,623.72
Woods & Lakes: Mayo John Jr to Winters Ty Adam, $185,000
Woods & Lakes: Pardee William Russell to Dameron Austin Michael Connolly, $230,000
