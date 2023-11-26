How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 2-8, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 2-8, 2023.
Alderbrook: McBride Management Coronado LLC to NSC Silver Springs LLC, $190,000
Bahia Oaks: Timothy David to Archibald William B, $194,000
Belleair: Bigger Lance to Poole Jill, $380,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Aguilar Fidencia Hilda, $433,975
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Banks Alicia, $455,980
Belleview: Jimenez Valentin to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $160,000
Belleview: G M Properties & Real Estate LLC to Gaines Michael, $210,000
Belleview: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $77,001
Belleview Heights Estates: Baxton Homes LLC to Frandon LLC, $210,000
Belleview Heights Estates: TB Acquisitions LLC Tr to Patterson Paige, $216,000
Belleview Heights Estates: CGB Investment Properties LLC to Tresca Carol Marie, $225,000
Belleview Heights Estates: John L Finch Contracting Corp to Sun State Power LLC, $315,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Gilmore Janet E to Braxton Neica, $205,000
Bent Tree: Maier Bryan Derek to 5591 Sw 84 Ln, $350,000
Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to D R Horton Inc, $291,350
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Jiang Hua, $408,990
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Kent Laron, $436,600
Brookstone: Brummitt Joshua to Maier Bryan Derek, $530,000
Calesa Township: Garland Andrew Shane to Garland Tamera Denise, $115,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Arroyave Cindy J, $288,690
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Montero Carlos Augusto Perez, $309,590
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Greenberg Rachael Melissa, $312,415
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Graham Noni, $360,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Peterson Glenwood Sr, $366,590
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Martinez Theresa Marie, $381,990
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kapatelis Thomas, $404,650
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figman Keith Elliott, $422,310
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Desai Safal, $448,560
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Korte Kristi, $457,830
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bowermeister Jay Bronson, $533,500
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Flinn Edward Iii, $538,250
Candler: Smith Brittany C to Quiala Diusbel Ivan Herrera, $210,000
Candler Hills: Davis Philip W to Dumont Glenn Leo, $360,000
Cherrywood Estates: Galla Paul to Blancett Tammi Elaine, $225,000
Cherrywood Estates: Rader Robert Franklin to Cargile Jack L, $234,900
Circle Square Woods: Serwan Raymond A to Serwan Kenneth E, $81,000
Circle Square Woods: McGill Maureen L to Sisco William Michael Tr, $220,000
Citrus Park: Bretzinger Properties Inc to Manriquez Fernando, $270,000
Cobblestone: Pinellas Equities LLC to Patriot Contracting Inc, $325,000
College Park: Jourdain Dolores to Dolak Barbara, $315,000
Coral Ridge: Powell Darrell G to Hay Ashley T, $244,855
Coral Ridge: Mahoney Nancy to Loar Devon, $215,000
Countryside Estates: Webb Charlee B to Estes Eric W, $249,000
Deer Meadow: Ral 23 Investments LLC to Rodriguez Israel, $187,000
Deer Meadow: Macdougall Melissa A to Garcia George, $640,000
Golden Ocala: Brand C Roger to Parsons Christy, $3,875,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dagostino Benita Saroj, $388,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Hunter Deanna, $368,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Gilbert Brittany Lametrice Seales, $366,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Aranda Gladys Felicia Garcete, $364,980
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Isaza Clara Victoria, $358,480
Hidden Lake: Henley John E to Burge Peter M, $328,000
Indian Pines: Kinder Christopher David to Parra Mauricio, $322,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Hasenjager Cindy J, $314,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Legrand Angel Tomas Merced, $280,989
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Gordy Sarah Jane, $284,990
Lake Weir: Patrick Nadine H to Bailer Bradley Joseph, $138,000
Lake Weir Heights: Newmon Brian to Opendoor Property Trust I, $246,500
Land O Lakes Estates: Antunes Philip to Hatmacher Dane S, $115,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Godwin Linda Creasey, $283,780
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mccoy Jeanne Marie, $324,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mathewson Terry Lee, $358,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Span Jody Debra, $376,785
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Carreau Gerald, $445,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Czirok Irene, $451,045
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Minafri Steven J, $512,000
Magnolia Pointe: Martin Don Jr to Johnson Jared, $480,000
Marion County: Alba Joyce R to Alba Joyce R, $60,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Tb Acquisitions LLC Tr, $63,500
Marion County: Levy Aaron M to Howard Wendy, $65,900
Marion County: May Michael D to Everyday Home Buyer LLC, $70,000
Marion County: Primera Iglesia Cristiana Remanente Fiel Inc to Federation Of Pentecostal Churches Alpha & Omega Inc, $74,500
Marion County: Therkelson Tyson C to Heape Robert Aaron, $75,000
Marion County: Torres Henry Martin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $79,971
Marion County: Norman David Franklin to Green David Jeffrey, $80,000
Marion County: Fincher Chanse T to Echavarria Bonifacio, $82,000
Marion County: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For to Jj Capital Investments Group Inc, $84,007
Marion County: Berg Bonnie L to Bekhor Alliance Inc, $85,000
Marion County: Rosenbloom David to Investment Capital R&F LLC, $90,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Vasquez Antonio, $91,575
Marion County: Fowey Investments LLC. to Amaral Melo Homes LLC., $99,000
Marion County: Alexander David Schuyler to Perez William, $100,000
Marion County: Golden Jeffery P to Drake Kevin, $104,500
Marion County: Gallagher Richard to Gouin Jack, $110,000
Marion County: Bowen Pasty J to Invest 1770 LLC, $110,000
Marion County: Watson Ricky T to Henderson Jessi, $110,000
Marion County: Rlojr Inc to Pearce Dorothy, $113,000
Marion County: Flanery Brian to Moore Thomas D Sr, $114,000
Marion County: Brown Lauren Elizabeth to Brown Lauren, $114,500
Marion County: Investment Capital R& F LLC to Mmcj Property Development LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Holland Richard W to Hitch Robert Max Jr, $115,000
Marion County: Martin Dylan B to Cancino Jacqueline, $122,000
Marion County: Wohlforth John Gordon Jr to Marlo Commercial Investments LLC, $123,000
Marion County: Madeiros Kenneth G to Hayman Justin, $123,000
Marion County: Fowler Deborah to Dodge Robert Jr, $125,000
Marion County: Hernandez Pedro F to Pierce Laura Ann, $128,000
Marion County: Zivanovic Dragan to Sexton James, $129,000
Marion County: Wilder Jaxon D to Fipeca Enterprise LLC, $130,000
Marion County: Thompson Tarn S G to Perez Saul Arriaga, $135,000
Marion County: Weeks Charles F to Lenagar David T, $150,000
Marion County: Osborne Leslie S to Strasser Charles B, $150,000
Marion County: Stark Margaret to Alvarez Diego F Betancourt, $160,000
Marion County: Abrams Brain to Revamp Capital LLC, $160,000
Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Rand Yard Farms LLC, $176,250
Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Rand Yard Farms LLC, $176,250
Marion County: Williams Robert A to Harris Land & Cattle Company LLC, $179,010
Marion County: Olga De La Hoz Homes LLC to Fuentes Jason, $179,500
Marion County: Martin Joyce Chuchian to Kyan Enterprise Investments LLC, $180,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Smith Jon Marvin Jr, $181,650
Marion County: Miller Sandra M to Eaton Matthew C, $187,900
Marion County: Carnes Joe to Wright Woodrow III, $195,000
Marion County: Chamberlain Stephen A to Thompson Steve, $200,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Shama Shyam, $210,000
Marion County: McNeill Gregory A to Santiago Kiana Lydia, $212,500
Marion County: Fulford Mallie J to Fulford Brandon, $215,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Oarth Manojkumar, $216,140
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Rucci Alexander Torres, $217,980
Marion County: Cole Daniel to Rodriguez Lucas Martinez, $219,000
Marion County: Griffiths Joseph Francis to Lopez Jael K Baez, $220,000
Marion County: Mejia Francis to Frisbie Sheila, $220,000
Marion County: Yeremian Ann Marie to McNeal Sean Edward, $220,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Parth Manojkumar, $226,980
Marion County: Vanburen Brenda to Requena Elizabeth, $228,000
Marion County: Reis Elias Rodrigues to Fryer Brianna Alicia, $244,999
Marion County: Moody Lara Elizabeth to Woods Richard E, $250,000
Marion County: Polonsky Anna to Kenon Robert Earl II, $255,000
Marion County: Percy Judy Ann to Solana Richard A, $259,000
Marion County: Henriquez Gregoria to Santiago Elizabeth, $272,000
Marion County: Klein Karen K to Phillips Chelsea E, $275,000
Marion County: Cardassi Stephen A to Cardassi Helen M, $275,000
Marion County: McElveen Stephanie Lynn to Blaire Andrew J, $275,000
Marion County: Valezquez Alejandro Jose Rivera to Seguimos Viviendo El Sueno LLC, $280,000
Marion County: Jones Irene F to Pelzman Renee R, $285,000
Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Flowers Antonio D Jr, $295,000
Marion County: Hernandez Gabriel Estrada to Schirmer Frank Gardner Jr, $300,000
Marion County: Cray Diane M Grdn to Alvarez Felix N, $315,000
Marion County: Zhiyuan Wang to Ngo Patrick An Thanh, $320,000
Marion County: Carrizzo Vincent to Cuesta Zaday Sanchez, $320,000
Marion County: Ye Land Clearing LLC to Gonzalez Maykel L Pereda, $340,000
Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $341,200
Marion County: Markham John Harmon Tr to Parman Kyle, $360,000
Marion County: Kay Thomas to Ambyr Jdae, $361,500
Marion County: Somwaru Viswaranauth to Schomp Robin Brooks, $375,000
Marion County: Benesh Meriem to Clay Troland, $380,000
Marion County: Essmann Mary R to Torres Ramon, $399,000
Marion County: Young Judith G to Chamberlain Stephen Allen, $435,000
Marion County: Bbnt Capital LLC Tr to Kendrick Kelly, $475,000
Marion County: Yesenofski Michelle Tr to Karlen Gerry, $550,000
Marion County: Miller Scott to Dobbs Janice, $575,000
Marion County: Knapp Donald O to Gonzalez Samuel, $600,000
Marion County: Beam Shawn to Buckley Maureen, $885,000
Marion County: MacDowell Evans W to Coniglio George L Tr, $900,000
Marion County: Williams Dale Lewis to Garber Dylan Gregory, $1,100,000
Marion County: WEC Ocala LLC to On Top Of The World Communities LLC, $3,000,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fisheating Creek Trust, $119,001
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $135,001
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to 3469 Holdings LLC, $146,113
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLC Tr, $310,001
Marion Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments LLC to D R Horton Inc, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Rizzuti Richard P to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $71,668
Marion Oaks: Cabrera Jaime to Florida Land LLC, $72,000
Marion Oaks: Brown Euneda to Marion Oaks Course LLC, $80,500
Marion Oaks: Saa Group Inc to Fowey Investments LLC, $82,500
Marion Oaks: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to Bogeao Corp, $105,000
Marion Oaks: L A 360 Investment LLC to Hoepker Angie, $190,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to McNeil Jerry Davis, $192,400
Marion Oaks: Perez Jimenez Brenda Liz to Aponte Luz Maria, $239,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Caribbean Investment Innovation LLC, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Palacios Jarecksy Fermaintt, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Valdez Cesar William, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Postigo Magna H, $249,900
Marion Oaks,2676 Sw 152 LLC to Lazo Maria Elena, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Nourry Lynda Christiane to Espinosa Mirurgia, $252,000
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Smith Ronald, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Brito Laura to Washburn Sean, $256,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Hernandez Wanda, $256,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Parra Hermes, $259,990
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to De Jesus Hilario Garcia, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Salama Hussein Tr, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Saadeidin Lamaan Tr, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Laja Investments LLC to Cortes Pedro Adilio, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Swatkowski Judy to Solano Victor R, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Cyrulinski Vincent to Branom Jennifer Lynn, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Yahweh Property Investment LLC to Sanyustiz Alexis, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Wright Bernard, $272,000
Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Mikasa Florida Usa LLC, $273,000
Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Mikasa Florida LLC, $273,000
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to George John A Tr, $274,900
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Santos Jose Antonio, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Alf Development LLC to Singh Paraugdatt, $278,899
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Alvarez July S, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Alf Development LLC to Sanchez Rene L, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Delai Joseph T, $280,627
Marion Oaks: Mk1 Investments LLC to Buch Brayan A Arredondo, $282,899
Marion Oaks: Lever Sfh 1 LLC to Garcia Martin Perez, $290,000
Marion Oaks: D R Horton Inc to Bailey Frankie Louis Iii, $299,990
Marion Oaks: Main Key Construction LLC to Hurt Cherron, $314,900
Marion Oaks: Cement Brothers LLC to Hernandez Diana I, $319,900
Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Elizabeth to Froehlich Paul J, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jacobs Marian F, $329,475
Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Kellum Lerasha Rashee, $334,950
Marion Oaks: Kani Developments LLC to Schimanski Arnd Wolfgang, $344,000
Marion Oaks: Nunez Luisa A to Tessaglia Yaneira, $350,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Lew Bryan, $379,900
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLC Tr, $155,301
Meadow Ridge: Meisse Stefan John Thacker to Kirby Randy K, $340,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Baxley Timothy C to Kutik Michael A II, $430,000
Oakhurst: Cseh Zoltan to Conner Carrie Anne, $267,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Cesar Augusto Goveo, $366,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Figueroa Ramon Luis Jr, $319,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Capalla Earl A, $319,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Herrera Beatriz Adriana, $299,990
Ocala Estates: Three Castles LLC to Silva Susy Milagros, $183,000
Ocala Highlands: Price Jamie L to Mancia Escarlin, $165,000
Ocala Highlands: Rudolph Deborah to Borges Kevin, $209,999
Ocala Highlands Estates: Bandomo Elisbel to Fils Aime Fiselore, $225,000
Ocala Palms: Hinton Linda to Harney Melanie W, $218,000
Ocala Palms: Gross George William to Starfighter Svr LLC, $269,000
Ocala Park Estates: Trower Gabriela T to Guevara Amarilys, $234,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Watson Margaret Adella, $385,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Johnson Consuelo Kirkland, $407,945
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Zuccolotto Joseph Anthony, $431,135
Ocala Preserve: Forestar Usa Real Estate Group Inc to DR Horton Inc, $539,128.11
On Top of the World: Herrick Edward to Higdon Clarence, $240,000
On Top of the World: Hoppe Randall A to Schroeder Joseph D, $390,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Walsh Thomas G Tr to Atchinson James, $147,500
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Woodruff Mark Sr to Donaldson Sabrina, $180,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Davis Peggy to Van Mol Eric Anthony, $75,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Anderson Joseph, $239,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Book Ellen to Hammond Jon A, $280,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Gondert Richard J to Artidiello Isabel, $425,000
Palm Cay: Redmond Arline F to Zorrilla Hector W, $159,900
Pine Ridge Estates: Garcia Alberto to Stevanoff George, $290,000
Pine Run Estates: Siegel Todd C to Edwards Sharlaine Margaret, $240,000
Pine Run Estates: Howard Wendy to Spittle Thomas E Jr, $309,900
Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Kelly Aitcheson Marva Adrienne Shelyn, $313,980
Rainbow End Estates: Karpowich Gail M to Turnbach Wilbur, $100,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Von Imhof Amanda to Vasquez Javier, $210,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Lyons Erik, $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Horn Jennifer Lynn, $231,700
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hannahs Rebecca to Neal Charles, $249,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wilkins David to Denkye Larry, $270,000
Rainbow Park: Farrell Robert to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $86,917
Rainbow Park: Snr Homes LLC to Abraham Lidia Maria, $238,000
Rainbow Springs: King Peter C to May Philip Michael, $194,204
Rainbow Springs: Chavis Christopher to Griffiths David B, $330,000
Rolling Hills: Burke Laura Beth to Everyday Home Buyer LLC, $200,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Coin Operated Investments Of Ocala LLC, $249,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Roberts Rachel Christy, $260,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Dern Shelley A to Robbins Jake Wayne, $270,000
Rosewoods: Compton James Emmett to Cronk Jason, $445,000
Silver Hills: Rosenzweig Jennifer to Bikfalvy Steven E, $450,000
Silver Meadows: Barr Kimberley A to Fichtner Jayne, $280,000
Silver Springs Shores: Team Yolo Inc to Lopez Gonzalo R, $60,665.94
Silver Springs Shores: Comas Alberto Vargas to Gomez Oyone, $76,000
Silver Springs Shores: Davis Catherine F to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $88,550
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Kavanaugh Carol A, $100,325
Silver Springs Shores: Liu Mingyi to Rico Properties LLC, $110,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jarrell Rodney D, $114,475
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Monticello Esther, $144,800
Silver Springs Shores: U S Bank National Association Tr to C X Investments & Renovations LLC, $152,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gherman Craig to Ivie Russell Franklin, $164,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Youngblood Carol D, $174,800
Silver Springs Shores: Webber Jessica Geordan to Aguilar Raul, $190,000
Silver Springs Shores: Target Homes Jax LLC to Bengyel Tyler, $203,000
Silver Springs Shores: Keoki Delaware LLC to Orrick Bradley Scott, $209,900
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Aeredla Nandini, $212,500
Silver Springs Shores: Henderson Jessie to Maintrust Capital Assets LLC, $215,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fisher Brian to Kushla Katerina, $246,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pulverenti Russell M to Mcnett Mary Sue, $248,000
Silver Springs Shores: Hernandez Daryl to Ghee Egypt, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Licciardello Construction Inc to Miller Nolen D, $253,500
Silver Springs Shores: Jhaveri Gaurav S to Knight Margaret, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Central Builds LLC to Blanco Carmen Maria, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Salama Hussein, $264,900
Silver Springs Shores: Harrison Nelson Jonotthan to Frealy Karissa, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Dawson David, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Watson Stuart Chad, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Singh Manpreet to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $280,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Swaim Andrew Bryson, $280,689
Silver Springs Shores: Jacobson Ruth Kay to Anderson Benjamin C, $290,000
Silver Springs Shores: Focus Homes LLC to Atkinson Claudette Alecia, $294,900
Silver Springs Shores: White Charles to Webber Jessica G, $305,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pierre Vladimir to Resto Luis E, $345,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Agujiobi Obinna Eugene, $379,900
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLCtr, $129,101
Spruce Creek Country Club: Bernardo Robert D to Hendrickson William, $299,900
Spruce Creek Country Club: Guffy Billy W to Arkins James, $330,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Lewis Bradley E to Peacock Mary Jo, $339,500
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Coloe Elizabeth A to Cartwright Bradley J Tr, $270,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Greene Joseph A to Benes Michael R, $244,000
Spruce Creek South: Stewart Wayne E to Neal Judith A, $185,000
Spruce Creek South: Gross Edward J Jr to Blackburn Yvan A, $195,000
St. James Park: Graham Noni Afia to Cotte Carlos Alberto Nazario, $280,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bellack Sandra S, $321,770
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Turner Susan, $338,340
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Crist Charles E, $384,170
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Duquette Michael Patrick, $395,610
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Homes Company LLC to Smith Sharon E, $480,440
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Young Gwenda Lynn to Barber Mundt Cynthia R, $515,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Robinson Reva, $319,665
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Rahman Fahim S, $345,960
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Ryan Ashley Starr, $368,340
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $431,200
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Keller Sandra Lee to Nelson James R Sr, $241,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Field Michael J to Howard Ronald B, $405,000
Via Paradisus: Via Paradisus LLC to Koneru Jayanth, $549,900
Villages of Marion: Thompson Ellen W Est to Lagarde Jude T, $236,850
Villages of Marion: Harber Betty to Brandt Kurt Darren, $259,900
Villages of Marion: Scarborough Nicole R to Mercer James E, $284,202
Villages of Marion: Speight Jeffrey to Collins Walter Bruce, $330,000
Villages of Marion: Hugo Paul L to Purple Providence LLC, $390,000
Villages of Marion: Damon Gail A to Reilly Brian, $722,500
West End Ocala: Modern Day Development LLC to Rbc Land Development LLC, $210,000
Westwood: Horvath Louis V Est to M&S Global LLC, $75,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dickerson Brian E, $387,890
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dambrosca Alan R, $414,630
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Wholey Shawn Patrick, $433,580
Wineberry: Sparrow Joni D to Schenck Robert William, $275,000
