How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Oct. 2-8, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Oct. 2-8, 2023.

Alderbrook: McBride Management Coronado LLC to NSC Silver Springs LLC, $190,000

Bahia Oaks: Timothy David to Archibald William B, $194,000

Belleair: Bigger Lance to Poole Jill, $380,000

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Aguilar Fidencia Hilda, $433,975

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Banks Alicia, $455,980

Belleview: Jimenez Valentin to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $160,000

Belleview: G M Properties & Real Estate LLC to Gaines Michael, $210,000

Belleview: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Golden Boys Trust, $77,001

Belleview Heights Estates: Baxton Homes LLC to Frandon LLC, $210,000

Belleview Heights Estates: TB Acquisitions LLC Tr to Patterson Paige, $216,000

Belleview Heights Estates: CGB Investment Properties LLC to Tresca Carol Marie, $225,000

Belleview Heights Estates: John L Finch Contracting Corp to Sun State Power LLC, $315,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Gilmore Janet E to Braxton Neica, $205,000

Bent Tree: Maier Bryan Derek to 5591 Sw 84 Ln, $350,000

Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to D R Horton Inc, $291,350

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Jiang Hua, $408,990

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Kent Laron, $436,600

Brookstone: Brummitt Joshua to Maier Bryan Derek, $530,000

Calesa Township: Garland Andrew Shane to Garland Tamera Denise, $115,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Arroyave Cindy J, $288,690

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Montero Carlos Augusto Perez, $309,590

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Greenberg Rachael Melissa, $312,415

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Graham Noni, $360,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Peterson Glenwood Sr, $366,590

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Martinez Theresa Marie, $381,990

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kapatelis Thomas, $404,650

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Figman Keith Elliott, $422,310

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Desai Safal, $448,560

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Korte Kristi, $457,830

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bowermeister Jay Bronson, $533,500

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Flinn Edward Iii, $538,250

Candler: Smith Brittany C to Quiala Diusbel Ivan Herrera, $210,000

Candler Hills: Davis Philip W to Dumont Glenn Leo, $360,000

Cherrywood Estates: Galla Paul to Blancett Tammi Elaine, $225,000

Cherrywood Estates: Rader Robert Franklin to Cargile Jack L, $234,900

Circle Square Woods: Serwan Raymond A to Serwan Kenneth E, $81,000

Circle Square Woods: McGill Maureen L to Sisco William Michael Tr, $220,000

Citrus Park: Bretzinger Properties Inc to Manriquez Fernando, $270,000

Cobblestone: Pinellas Equities LLC to Patriot Contracting Inc, $325,000

College Park: Jourdain Dolores to Dolak Barbara, $315,000

Coral Ridge: Powell Darrell G to Hay Ashley T, $244,855

Coral Ridge: Mahoney Nancy to Loar Devon, $215,000

Countryside Estates: Webb Charlee B to Estes Eric W, $249,000

Deer Meadow: Ral 23 Investments LLC to Rodriguez Israel, $187,000

Deer Meadow: Macdougall Melissa A to Garcia George, $640,000

Golden Ocala: Brand C Roger to Parsons Christy, $3,875,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Dagostino Benita Saroj, $388,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Hunter Deanna, $368,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Gilbert Brittany Lametrice Seales, $366,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Aranda Gladys Felicia Garcete, $364,980

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Isaza Clara Victoria, $358,480

Hidden Lake: Henley John E to Burge Peter M, $328,000

Indian Pines: Kinder Christopher David to Parra Mauricio, $322,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Hasenjager Cindy J, $314,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Legrand Angel Tomas Merced, $280,989

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Gordy Sarah Jane, $284,990

Lake Weir: Patrick Nadine H to Bailer Bradley Joseph, $138,000

Lake Weir Heights: Newmon Brian to Opendoor Property Trust I, $246,500

Land O Lakes Estates: Antunes Philip to Hatmacher Dane S, $115,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Godwin Linda Creasey, $283,780

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mccoy Jeanne Marie, $324,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Mathewson Terry Lee, $358,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Span Jody Debra, $376,785

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Carreau Gerald, $445,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Czirok Irene, $451,045

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Minafri Steven J, $512,000

Magnolia Pointe: Martin Don Jr to Johnson Jared, $480,000

Marion County: Alba Joyce R to Alba Joyce R, $60,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Tb Acquisitions LLC Tr, $63,500

Marion County: Levy Aaron M to Howard Wendy, $65,900

Marion County: May Michael D to Everyday Home Buyer LLC, $70,000

Marion County: Primera Iglesia Cristiana Remanente Fiel Inc to Federation Of Pentecostal Churches Alpha & Omega Inc, $74,500

Marion County: Therkelson Tyson C to Heape Robert Aaron, $75,000

Marion County: Torres Henry Martin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $79,971

Marion County: Norman David Franklin to Green David Jeffrey, $80,000

Marion County: Fincher Chanse T to Echavarria Bonifacio, $82,000

Marion County: U.S. Bank Trust National Association Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For to Jj Capital Investments Group Inc, $84,007

Marion County: Berg Bonnie L to Bekhor Alliance Inc, $85,000

Marion County: Rosenbloom David to Investment Capital R&F LLC, $90,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Vasquez Antonio, $91,575

Marion County: Fowey Investments LLC. to Amaral Melo Homes LLC., $99,000

Marion County: Alexander David Schuyler to Perez William, $100,000

Marion County: Golden Jeffery P to Drake Kevin, $104,500

Marion County: Gallagher Richard to Gouin Jack, $110,000

Marion County: Bowen Pasty J to Invest 1770 LLC, $110,000

Marion County: Watson Ricky T to Henderson Jessi, $110,000

Marion County: Rlojr Inc to Pearce Dorothy, $113,000

Marion County: Flanery Brian to Moore Thomas D Sr, $114,000

Marion County: Brown Lauren Elizabeth to Brown Lauren, $114,500

Marion County: Investment Capital R& F LLC to Mmcj Property Development LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Holland Richard W to Hitch Robert Max Jr, $115,000

Marion County: Martin Dylan B to Cancino Jacqueline, $122,000

Marion County: Wohlforth John Gordon Jr to Marlo Commercial Investments LLC, $123,000

Marion County: Madeiros Kenneth G to Hayman Justin, $123,000

Marion County: Fowler Deborah to Dodge Robert Jr, $125,000

Marion County: Hernandez Pedro F to Pierce Laura Ann, $128,000

Marion County: Zivanovic Dragan to Sexton James, $129,000

Marion County: Wilder Jaxon D to Fipeca Enterprise LLC, $130,000

Marion County: Thompson Tarn S G to Perez Saul Arriaga, $135,000

Marion County: Weeks Charles F to Lenagar David T, $150,000

Marion County: Osborne Leslie S to Strasser Charles B, $150,000

Marion County: Stark Margaret to Alvarez Diego F Betancourt, $160,000

Marion County: Abrams Brain to Revamp Capital LLC, $160,000

Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Rand Yard Farms LLC, $176,250

Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Rand Yard Farms LLC, $176,250

Marion County: Williams Robert A to Harris Land & Cattle Company LLC, $179,010

Marion County: Olga De La Hoz Homes LLC to Fuentes Jason, $179,500

Marion County: Martin Joyce Chuchian to Kyan Enterprise Investments LLC, $180,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Smith Jon Marvin Jr, $181,650

Marion County: Miller Sandra M to Eaton Matthew C, $187,900

Marion County: Carnes Joe to Wright Woodrow III, $195,000

Marion County: Chamberlain Stephen A to Thompson Steve, $200,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Shama Shyam, $210,000

Marion County: McNeill Gregory A to Santiago Kiana Lydia, $212,500

Marion County: Fulford Mallie J to Fulford Brandon, $215,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Oarth Manojkumar, $216,140

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Rucci Alexander Torres, $217,980

Marion County: Cole Daniel to Rodriguez Lucas Martinez, $219,000

Marion County: Griffiths Joseph Francis to Lopez Jael K Baez, $220,000

Marion County: Mejia Francis to Frisbie Sheila, $220,000

Marion County: Yeremian Ann Marie to McNeal Sean Edward, $220,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Parth Manojkumar, $226,980

Marion County: Vanburen Brenda to Requena Elizabeth, $228,000

Marion County: Reis Elias Rodrigues to Fryer Brianna Alicia, $244,999

Marion County: Moody Lara Elizabeth to Woods Richard E, $250,000

Marion County: Polonsky Anna to Kenon Robert Earl II, $255,000

Marion County: Percy Judy Ann to Solana Richard A, $259,000

Marion County: Henriquez Gregoria to Santiago Elizabeth, $272,000

Marion County: Klein Karen K to Phillips Chelsea E, $275,000

Marion County: Cardassi Stephen A to Cardassi Helen M, $275,000

Marion County: McElveen Stephanie Lynn to Blaire Andrew J, $275,000

Marion County: Valezquez Alejandro Jose Rivera to Seguimos Viviendo El Sueno LLC, $280,000

Marion County: Jones Irene F to Pelzman Renee R, $285,000

Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Flowers Antonio D Jr, $295,000

Marion County: Hernandez Gabriel Estrada to Schirmer Frank Gardner Jr, $300,000

Marion County: Cray Diane M Grdn to Alvarez Felix N, $315,000

Marion County: Zhiyuan Wang to Ngo Patrick An Thanh, $320,000

Marion County: Carrizzo Vincent to Cuesta Zaday Sanchez, $320,000

Marion County: Ye Land Clearing LLC to Gonzalez Maykel L Pereda, $340,000

Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $341,200

Marion County: Markham John Harmon Tr to Parman Kyle, $360,000

Marion County: Kay Thomas to Ambyr Jdae, $361,500

Marion County: Somwaru Viswaranauth to Schomp Robin Brooks, $375,000

Marion County: Benesh Meriem to Clay Troland, $380,000

Marion County: Essmann Mary R to Torres Ramon, $399,000

Marion County: Young Judith G to Chamberlain Stephen Allen, $435,000

Marion County: Bbnt Capital LLC Tr to Kendrick Kelly, $475,000

Marion County: Yesenofski Michelle Tr to Karlen Gerry, $550,000

Marion County: Miller Scott to Dobbs Janice, $575,000

Marion County: Knapp Donald O to Gonzalez Samuel, $600,000

Marion County: Beam Shawn to Buckley Maureen, $885,000

Marion County: MacDowell Evans W to Coniglio George L Tr, $900,000

Marion County: Williams Dale Lewis to Garber Dylan Gregory, $1,100,000

Marion County: WEC Ocala LLC to On Top Of The World Communities LLC, $3,000,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fisheating Creek Trust, $119,001

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $135,001

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to 3469 Holdings LLC, $146,113

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLC Tr, $310,001

Marion Oaks: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments LLC to D R Horton Inc, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Rizzuti Richard P to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $71,668

Marion Oaks: Cabrera Jaime to Florida Land LLC, $72,000

Marion Oaks: Brown Euneda to Marion Oaks Course LLC, $80,500

Marion Oaks: Saa Group Inc to Fowey Investments LLC, $82,500

Marion Oaks: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to Bogeao Corp, $105,000

Marion Oaks: L A 360 Investment LLC to Hoepker Angie, $190,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to McNeil Jerry Davis, $192,400

Marion Oaks: Perez Jimenez Brenda Liz to Aponte Luz Maria, $239,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Caribbean Investment Innovation LLC, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Palacios Jarecksy Fermaintt, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Valdez Cesar William, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Postigo Magna H, $249,900

Marion Oaks,2676 Sw 152 LLC to Lazo Maria Elena, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Nourry Lynda Christiane to Espinosa Mirurgia, $252,000

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Smith Ronald, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Brito Laura to Washburn Sean, $256,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Hernandez Wanda, $256,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Parra Hermes, $259,990

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to De Jesus Hilario Garcia, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Salama Hussein Tr, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Saadeidin Lamaan Tr, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Laja Investments LLC to Cortes Pedro Adilio, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Swatkowski Judy to Solano Victor R, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Cyrulinski Vincent to Branom Jennifer Lynn, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Yahweh Property Investment LLC to Sanyustiz Alexis, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Avantech Group Investment LLC to Wright Bernard, $272,000

Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Mikasa Florida Usa LLC, $273,000

Marion Oaks: Bbg Tourism LLC to Mikasa Florida LLC, $273,000

Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to George John A Tr, $274,900

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Santos Jose Antonio, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Alf Development LLC to Singh Paraugdatt, $278,899

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Alvarez July S, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Alf Development LLC to Sanchez Rene L, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Delai Joseph T, $280,627

Marion Oaks: Mk1 Investments LLC to Buch Brayan A Arredondo, $282,899

Marion Oaks: Lever Sfh 1 LLC to Garcia Martin Perez, $290,000

Marion Oaks: D R Horton Inc to Bailey Frankie Louis Iii, $299,990

Marion Oaks: Main Key Construction LLC to Hurt Cherron, $314,900

Marion Oaks: Cement Brothers LLC to Hernandez Diana I, $319,900

Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Elizabeth to Froehlich Paul J, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jacobs Marian F, $329,475

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Kellum Lerasha Rashee, $334,950

Marion Oaks: Kani Developments LLC to Schimanski Arnd Wolfgang, $344,000

Marion Oaks: Nunez Luisa A to Tessaglia Yaneira, $350,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Lew Bryan, $379,900

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLC Tr, $155,301

Meadow Ridge: Meisse Stefan John Thacker to Kirby Randy K, $340,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Baxley Timothy C to Kutik Michael A II, $430,000

Oakhurst: Cseh Zoltan to Conner Carrie Anne, $267,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Cesar Augusto Goveo, $366,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Figueroa Ramon Luis Jr, $319,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Capalla Earl A, $319,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Herrera Beatriz Adriana, $299,990

Ocala Estates: Three Castles LLC to Silva Susy Milagros, $183,000

Ocala Highlands: Price Jamie L to Mancia Escarlin, $165,000

Ocala Highlands: Rudolph Deborah to Borges Kevin, $209,999

Ocala Highlands Estates: Bandomo Elisbel to Fils Aime Fiselore, $225,000

Ocala Palms: Hinton Linda to Harney Melanie W, $218,000

Ocala Palms: Gross George William to Starfighter Svr LLC, $269,000

Ocala Park Estates: Trower Gabriela T to Guevara Amarilys, $234,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Watson Margaret Adella, $385,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Johnson Consuelo Kirkland, $407,945

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Zuccolotto Joseph Anthony, $431,135

Ocala Preserve: Forestar Usa Real Estate Group Inc to DR Horton Inc, $539,128.11

On Top of the World: Herrick Edward to Higdon Clarence, $240,000

On Top of the World: Hoppe Randall A to Schroeder Joseph D, $390,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Walsh Thomas G Tr to Atchinson James, $147,500

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Woodruff Mark Sr to Donaldson Sabrina, $180,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Davis Peggy to Van Mol Eric Anthony, $75,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Anderson Joseph, $239,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Book Ellen to Hammond Jon A, $280,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Gondert Richard J to Artidiello Isabel, $425,000

Palm Cay: Redmond Arline F to Zorrilla Hector W, $159,900

Pine Ridge Estates: Garcia Alberto to Stevanoff George, $290,000

Pine Run Estates: Siegel Todd C to Edwards Sharlaine Margaret, $240,000

Pine Run Estates: Howard Wendy to Spittle Thomas E Jr, $309,900

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Kelly Aitcheson Marva Adrienne Shelyn, $313,980

Rainbow End Estates: Karpowich Gail M to Turnbach Wilbur, $100,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Von Imhof Amanda to Vasquez Javier, $210,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Lyons Erik, $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Drc24 LLC to Horn Jennifer Lynn, $231,700

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Hannahs Rebecca to Neal Charles, $249,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wilkins David to Denkye Larry, $270,000

Rainbow Park: Farrell Robert to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $86,917

Rainbow Park: Snr Homes LLC to Abraham Lidia Maria, $238,000

Rainbow Springs: King Peter C to May Philip Michael, $194,204

Rainbow Springs: Chavis Christopher to Griffiths David B, $330,000

Rolling Hills: Burke Laura Beth to Everyday Home Buyer LLC, $200,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Coin Operated Investments Of Ocala LLC, $249,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Roberts Rachel Christy, $260,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Dern Shelley A to Robbins Jake Wayne, $270,000

Rosewoods: Compton James Emmett to Cronk Jason, $445,000

Silver Hills: Rosenzweig Jennifer to Bikfalvy Steven E, $450,000

Silver Meadows: Barr Kimberley A to Fichtner Jayne, $280,000

Silver Springs Shores: Team Yolo Inc to Lopez Gonzalo R, $60,665.94

Silver Springs Shores: Comas Alberto Vargas to Gomez Oyone, $76,000

Silver Springs Shores: Davis Catherine F to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $88,550

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Kavanaugh Carol A, $100,325

Silver Springs Shores: Liu Mingyi to Rico Properties LLC, $110,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jarrell Rodney D, $114,475

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Monticello Esther, $144,800

Silver Springs Shores: U S Bank National Association Tr to C X Investments & Renovations LLC, $152,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gherman Craig to Ivie Russell Franklin, $164,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Youngblood Carol D, $174,800

Silver Springs Shores: Webber Jessica Geordan to Aguilar Raul, $190,000

Silver Springs Shores: Target Homes Jax LLC to Bengyel Tyler, $203,000

Silver Springs Shores: Keoki Delaware LLC to Orrick Bradley Scott, $209,900

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Aeredla Nandini, $212,500

Silver Springs Shores: Henderson Jessie to Maintrust Capital Assets LLC, $215,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fisher Brian to Kushla Katerina, $246,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pulverenti Russell M to Mcnett Mary Sue, $248,000

Silver Springs Shores: Hernandez Daryl to Ghee Egypt, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Licciardello Construction Inc to Miller Nolen D, $253,500

Silver Springs Shores: Jhaveri Gaurav S to Knight Margaret, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Central Builds LLC to Blanco Carmen Maria, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Salama Hussein, $264,900

Silver Springs Shores: Harrison Nelson Jonotthan to Frealy Karissa, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Dawson David, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Watson Stuart Chad, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Jaten Ryan Howard, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Singh Manpreet to 510 Sfr Fl Operations I LLC, $280,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Swaim Andrew Bryson, $280,689

Silver Springs Shores: Jacobson Ruth Kay to Anderson Benjamin C, $290,000

Silver Springs Shores: Focus Homes LLC to Atkinson Claudette Alecia, $294,900

Silver Springs Shores: White Charles to Webber Jessica G, $305,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pierre Vladimir to Resto Luis E, $345,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Agujiobi Obinna Eugene, $379,900

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings LLCtr, $129,101

Spruce Creek Country Club: Bernardo Robert D to Hendrickson William, $299,900

Spruce Creek Country Club: Guffy Billy W to Arkins James, $330,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Lewis Bradley E to Peacock Mary Jo, $339,500

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Coloe Elizabeth A to Cartwright Bradley J Tr, $270,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Greene Joseph A to Benes Michael R, $244,000

Spruce Creek South: Stewart Wayne E to Neal Judith A, $185,000

Spruce Creek South: Gross Edward J Jr to Blackburn Yvan A, $195,000

St. James Park: Graham Noni Afia to Cotte Carlos Alberto Nazario, $280,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bellack Sandra S, $321,770

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Turner Susan, $338,340

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Crist Charles E, $384,170

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Duquette Michael Patrick, $395,610

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Homes Company LLC to Smith Sharon E, $480,440

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Young Gwenda Lynn to Barber Mundt Cynthia R, $515,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Robinson Reva, $319,665

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Rahman Fahim S, $345,960

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Ryan Ashley Starr, $368,340

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding A LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $431,200

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Keller Sandra Lee to Nelson James R Sr, $241,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Field Michael J to Howard Ronald B, $405,000

Via Paradisus: Via Paradisus LLC to Koneru Jayanth, $549,900

Villages of Marion: Thompson Ellen W Est to Lagarde Jude T, $236,850

Villages of Marion: Harber Betty to Brandt Kurt Darren, $259,900

Villages of Marion: Scarborough Nicole R to Mercer James E, $284,202

Villages of Marion: Speight Jeffrey to Collins Walter Bruce, $330,000

Villages of Marion: Hugo Paul L to Purple Providence LLC, $390,000

Villages of Marion: Damon Gail A to Reilly Brian, $722,500

West End Ocala: Modern Day Development LLC to Rbc Land Development LLC, $210,000

Westwood: Horvath Louis V Est to M&S Global LLC, $75,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dickerson Brian E, $387,890

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dambrosca Alan R, $414,630

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Wholey Shawn Patrick, $433,580

Wineberry: Sparrow Joni D to Schenck Robert William, $275,000

