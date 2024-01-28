How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 4-10, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 4-10, 2023.
Alderbrook: Witt William to Anthony David C Tr, $360,000
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Avila Alberto Antonio Ferrer, $289,990
Bahia Oaks: Bahia Oaks Associates LLC to Keezer William G, $130,000
Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Skelton Janice, $305,000
Belleview: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Coy George D, $130,000
Belleview: Underwood Richard to Gyke Matthew James, $320,000
Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to Lantrip Planning & Development LLC, $500,000
Belleview Heights: Vittitow Marsh David to Abernathy Annette, $244,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Castillo Wayne Derreck, $250,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Sanchez Andres Loynas to Thompson Rodney Jay, $257,000
Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $234,834
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Dibugnara Ralph to Gonzalez Armando, $425,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Adams Arthur Cyrus Jr, $404,025
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rolph Andrew Knox, $449,885
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Yon Riccardo A, $522,555
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Besosa Michael J, $522,800
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kelley Kevin D, $534,215
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Joree Rajesh, $539,295
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gullett Roger E, $492,500
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Merriner Martin S, $589,498
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ramos Robin Calamita, $636,060
Carriage Hill: Brion Sonia to Maria Sod LLC, $220,800
Cherrywood Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Ridenour Family Trust, $204,000
Circle Square Woods: Tepperman H Peter to Milor Elizabeth, $160,000
Circle Square Woods: Wessel Nancy J to Frisch Cynthia S, $210,000
Circle Square Woods: Leblanc Melvin E to Cowling Peter A, $222,000
Citrus Park: Citrus Housing LLC to 3800 17Th Court Quad LLC, $250,000
Cobblestone: Ehrisman Matthew John to Sacco Frank, $425,000
Cobblestone: Driven Brands Inc to 10520 N 411 LLC, $1,779,661
Country Club of Ocala: Beck Robert J to Neil Brian H, $1,078,000
Dalton Woods: Taylor Tommie E Ii to Olivera Gabriel Valdez, $508,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Blas Diana Lynn, $288,990
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Ball Gage Matthew, $311,990
Deer Path: HTM Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc, $330,819.06
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Narkhova Anna, $282,990
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Remer Robert, $294,000
Florida Highlands: Bolin Charles to Frost Jonathan Adam, $148,000
Forrest Park Estates: Gonzalez Armando to Seddon Jason B, $689,000
Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Syed Fatima Memon, $290,000
Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $398,985
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Lewis Richard to Lyons Jason, $95,000
Golden Holiday: Johnson Eton to Torres Sonia, $68,000
Golden Meadows Estates: Sanders Robert J to Castro Oscar Eduard Hernandez, $290,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Bostock Jeanne Marie, $302,980
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Buck Devynn, $323,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Heard Virginia Ashley, $340,480
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Powell Matthew Robert, $355,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Taylor Mark Andrew, $366,480
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Barlow Bobby Leon, $386,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Harris Roger Lawrence, $387,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Kelly Mark Steohen, $388,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Seickel Andrew Frederick, $397,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Lovalente Gaetano George, $397,985
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Weng Zhujin, $318,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Benitez Pedro Arnulfo Lara, $319,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Okwechime Remi Tokunbo, $356,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Early Taneisha Lachelle, $304,990
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Sadaqat Sohail, $321,985
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ramon Un Kyong, $362,985
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Patel Bhavin Shaileshkumar to Patel Mansi Deepa, $295,000
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Singh David, $450,890
Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Waasserman Larry S, $374,450
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Howell David John, $325,420
JB Ranch: JB Ranch BV Of Ocala LLC to DR Horton Inc, $1,092,143
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Stanfield Dan Tye Ii, $395,850
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Dore Daniel J to Foti Joseph, $295,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Masiello Diane to Tyma Jacquelyn Tr, $305,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lobo Jose Ramon Peralta, $299,990
Leeward Air Ranch: Hutton Prudence D to Carver Michael, $775,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Leiper Catherine H, $278,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Boyd Gerald Frederic, $310,475
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Robert E Kociecki Revocable Trust, $336,875
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Gerow Donald James, $348,285
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ittner Tom G Tr, $619,010
Magnolia Pointe: Dorman Adriana Jade to Opendoor Property Trust I, $357,900
Marion County: Smith Deane M to Taco N Madre Properties LLC, $60,000
Marion County: Klein Kelvin to Taylor Richard D, $60,000
Marion County: Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Turner Sharon M, $70,400
Marion County: Dessert Barbara A to Fernandez Jose Ramon, $76,500
Marion County: U S Bank National Association Tr to Arenas Gustavo, $78,750
Marion County: Broxton Mattie Alene to Adams Lenard B, $84,000
Marion County: Singh Deosaran to Couch Heather M, $90,000
Marion County: Carlucci Michele D to CB Gibson Construction Services LLC, $90,000
Marion County: Durban Ned A to Ryan Theresa, $98,500
Marion County: Stugh Elizabeth A to Kennedy Daniel, $100,000
Marion County: King Tut Corp to Martin Courtney, $110,000
Marion County: Capilli Marguerite A to Rice Adam, $115,000
Marion County: Greblick Daniel to Tsmd LLC, $120,000
Marion County: Godwin Choya Cochise Est to Grainger Theodore Richard, $125,000
Marion County: Suber James to Luna Catherine, $125,000
Marion County: Chester Michael F to Diamantis Edwad, $125,000
Marion County: Pauley Glennis J Sr to Ivey Hugh D, $125,000
Marion County: 910 Holdings & Investments LLC to Tillman Holding & Investments LLC, $126,857
Marion County: Zutlas Joseph S to Cherna Eric P Tr, $135,000
Marion County: Weekley Matthew Allen to Coy Logan, $141,000
Marion County: Dyer Kerrye A to Marceau Stephen Francis, $142,500
Marion County: Gallups Leigh A to Bosman Dean, $144,400
Marion County: Bil Jennifer S to Feldman Lane E, $157,000
Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Minhtram LLC, $172,400
Marion County: Telheiro Herculano M to Kinder Rentals LLC, $172,500
Marion County: Warren Ken to Gonzalez Angel A Fernandez, $180,000
Marion County: Dubose Jessy to Schwalm Holdings LLC, $191,300
Marion County: Profita Linda to Szunyogh LLC, $202,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Roa Antonio Rafael Gomez, $216,375
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Inversiones RL&BB LC, $222,580
Marion County: Kirk Boone Inc to Wentz Cameron Hartwell, $225,000
Marion County: Harvey Angela V to Browkanstew Property Investments Inc, $228,000
Marion County: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to D&H Huracan Protection Dervice Corp Inc., $234,000
Marion County: Mock Frances Eileen to Hart Dale Russell, $235,000
Marion County: Evans Allan to Castillo Victoria, $245,000
Marion County: Hills Jessica L to Fletcher John, $250,000
Marion County: Seoane Ponciano to Rambaran Prakash, $259,700
Marion County: Kuhn Sarah E to McKee Fran, $260,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Myers Blake A, $268,750
Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Russell Christopher T, $290,000
Marion County: Bakos & Son LLC to Sw 6Th St LLC, $294,000
Marion County: Dean Real Estate LLC to Ggam1 Investments LLC, $300,000
Marion County: Cress Samuel L to Ellis Henry Dale Jr, $313,000
Marion County: Mahfuz Amanda to Radtke Scott, $327,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Little Austin Robert, $357,750
Marion County: Goodwin Martin to Mantlo Abbagail, $360,000
Marion County: McGee Mary Beth to Orr Dean R, $393,900
Marion County: Rimes William C to Godwin Justin L, $410,000
Marion County: Pati Christopher M to Ruppert Ann, $415,000
Marion County: Sanders Richard S Jr to Fennell Jeffrey C, $424,650
Marion County: Abernathy Annette to Zupancic Ronald, $450,000
Marion County: Broadway Community Outreach Ministries Inc to Fast Air Repair LLC, $525,000
Marion County: Pallanck John P Tr to Wagner Bradley Jon, $540,000
Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Samson9 11 LLC, $575,000
Marion County: Saul Property Partners to Y&Y Property Holdings LLC, $700,000
Marion County: US Bank Trust N A Tr to Coffee Sharon, $749,000
Marion County: Ball Deborah A to Mcneilly Faith E, $835,000
Marion County: Spivey Stephen to Copper Penny Farm LLC, $875,000
Marion County: Vargas Daniel Zapata to Sponsler Kenneth R, $885,000
Marion County: Hallick Robert C to 28 N A1A LLC, $932,000
Marion County: G&V Virga Realty LLC to Caliber Show Jumpers LLC, $1,215,000
Marion County: Roth Robert M to Branum Patricia L, $1,297,750
Marion County: Alphabet City Properties LLC to Direct Capital Sterlingwood LLC, $1,850,000
Marion County: Nighthawk Realty LLC to Sio Property Holdings Fl LLC, $2,100,000
Marion County: Dowell Marshall Edison Est to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $3,000,000
Marion County: Block Of Ocala LLC to Hollingshead Materials LLC, $8,500,000
Marion Oaks: Ssby Realty LLC to Builder World Group LLC, $66,000
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Holliston Creek Property Corp, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Erickson Nicholas James to Joseph Samantha, $185,000
Marion Oaks: Cost Frances to Lastra Norge Marcelino Viera, $219,000
Marion Oaks: Watson Michael Brandon to Roman John, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Atkins Thales, $235,900
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Alvarez Santiago, $235,990
Marion Oaks: T Squared Properties LLC to McGee Lakesha C, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Mahabir Bissoondai to Wood Leslie Joseph III, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Boodoo Ramonar Sankar, $249,990
Marion Oaks: Zsa Company to Vega Sugusto, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc to Mendez Emmanuel, $259,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Guerra Salvador Iii, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Perez Reinel Chaviano, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Beta Centaurus LLC to Hansell Roberto C, $267,000
Marion Oaks: Kevin Keegan Hart LLC to Russell Baker Nathanael T, $268,000
Marion Oaks: Delgado Nicolas to Lopez David, $274,900
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Leyva Gabriela Morales, $276,000
Marion Oaks: Jp International Consultant to Mateu Yoandry, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Jp International Consultant to Lorenzo Melissa Del Carmen, $281,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Velazquez Barbara Kathy, $288,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Coutain Kester Eric, $289,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Smith Fakwan Trevoy, $294,990
Marion Oaks: Kb Lot 2 Sw 37 LLC to Malave Jose Alexis Ortiz, $298,000
Marion Oaks: Focus Homes LLC to Coleman Sierra Maiquell, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cruz Hector Rafael Tolentino, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Mitre & Brant LLC to Leon Gilberto, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Alberici Holdings LLC to Tavarez Henry Diaz, $305,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Ali Ansaray, $315,119
Marion Oaks: LGIHomes Florida LLC to Alicea Luis Efrain, $319,900
Marion Oaks: W2L1 Project 1 LLC to Matson Investments LLC, $325,000
Meadow Glenn: Bayliss Rodney C Sr to Athena Kgk Incorporated, $297,500
Meadow Glenn: Mahatma Gaurav M to Rogers Jeffrey P, $369,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Manuilow Mandie to Olson Zachary, $263,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Singh David to Drc24 LLC, $145,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Pena Maria Beatriz, $274,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Hillmann Karl Rudolph, $284,180
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bialecki Stanley F, $284,180
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Rose William, $300,980
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bruno Sharlyne Vanessa, $305,485
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wilson Legacy LLC, $307,500
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Arzate Josefina Tr, $326,480
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Eubanks Timothy Ray, $343,480
Milwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Arzate Josefina Tr, $344,985
Oak Run Neighborhood: Hill Andrew P to Greenamyer Scott Allan, $194,888
Oak Run Neighborhood: Lopez Virgilia to Visone Tina M, $223,500
Oak Run Neighborhood: Goss Christian J to Gray James Albert, $255,000
Oak Run: Shinault James C to Brown Frederick S, $223,000
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings Development LLC to Hernandez Miguel Angel Miranda, $299,950
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Abner Louie Franklin Jr, $322,000
Ocala Estates: White Jesse W to Jaome Holding Company LLC, $152,500
Ocala Highlands: Mullins Pamela to Mullins Jennifer, $85,600
Ocala Jockey Club: Hart Karl V to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $400,000
Ocala Palms: Soria Gary to Baer Jay T, $235,000
Ocala Palms: Gardiner Gary to Manzi Lawrence, $312,000
Ocala Palms: Richter Judith G to Doustou Clinton Tr, $370,000
Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Kovalak Stephen, $227,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Goncalves Luis Sabino, $287,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Bode Susana Jael, $299,900
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Phillips Tyler Jordan, $344,350
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Smith Thomas Glenn, $348,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Ellis Jimmy Lee, $510,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Northstar Properties LLC, $563,625
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Burg Jeffrey John, $591,880
Ocala Waterway Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Juan Lillian, $340,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Febo Howard to Colon Cordero Carlos Javier, $429,000
On Top of the World: Stockman William R to Fairclough Mitchell L, $350,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Ahern Christine to Metelits Eric, $150,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Fmg Funding LLC to Colon Ruben E Pellot, $325,000
Palm Cay: Fast Sherelyn R to Ammons Janet L, $162,000
Palm Cay: Richter Warren V to Lipps Dennis Lee, $207,000
Pine Run Estates: Property Cartwheel LLC to Tatur Gregory D, $168,000
Rainbow Acres: Dean Edward Michael to Prose Steven, $269,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Crump Edward to Vidal Carmen L, $208,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Talbert Brian to Rossi Felicia, $210,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Aaron Maureen Denise, $227,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Heron Luke S to Frank Rosemarie, $235,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Kirchner Betty Black, $295,000
Rainbow Springs: Smith Justin W to Davis Anthony, $542,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to 3469 Holdings LLC, $306,001
Renaissance Park: Paredes Felipe to Scully William John Sr, $260,000
Rolling Hills: Powell Monte L to Olliver John D, $339,000
Rolling Hills: Demello John H to Edwards Merrill De Lon, $395,000
Rolling Hills: Iozzia Michael to Faison Melissa G Tr, $460,900
Rolling Ranch Estates: Blanton William A to Deckner George Endel, $90,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Jny Alpha LLC to Forbes Leah, $244,900
Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Salter Dora R, $306,250
Silver Springs: Clark Harold to Santos Jose Luis Lopez, $145,000
Silver Springs Acres: Safe Ira Properties LLC Tr to Schnieders Katlyn Nicole, $262,000
Silver Springs Shores: Paray Loakmattie to Beach River Capital LLC, $90,000
Silver Springs Shores: Obrien Michael James to Carrier Timothy Marc, $122,500
Silver Springs Shores: Mc2 Innovations Inc to Belvy Diemet, $140,000
Silver Springs Shores: Vendrell Munoz Naneshka to Rodriguez Alvarez Angel Luis, $195,000
Silver Springs Shores: Stevens Hermine Evadney to Brown Garfield B, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lopez Belen A to Jackson Mjaye, $215,000
Silver Springs Shores: Guthrie Vickie S to Ayers Sierra Lanette, $218,000
Silver Springs Shores: Zalak Carl to Villahermosa Howard Ramirez, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Ca Real Estate Investments Lp, $228,000
Silver Springs Shores: Q & S Construction Services LLC to Munoz Anthony Caleb, $229,900
Silver Springs Shores: Huxley Thomas to Parker Eric, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Bailey Carl Thomas to Dajdaj Miguel, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Hill Bruce K to Smith Kate, $239,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Andrade Alcina, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Yoyo Investment 10 LLC, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Yoyo Investment 76 LLC, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction to Pitcher Patrick Lee, $270,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Brinkerhoff Christopher, $270,296
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $275,298
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Jensen Jordan to Schulte Orlan Dale, $288,000
Silver Springs Shores: Brown Ronderious to Walker Austin R., $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: Bazzell Martin E to Wagner Barbara Ann, $295,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gilpin Delroy E to Pike Cheryl, $295,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mcbride David to Inland Management LLC, $372,400
Spruce Creek Country Club: Huston Holly Marie to Keyso John F, $360,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gregory Carla Van Lannen to Irons Arthur W, $289,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Mckeever Alice L to Phillips Charla A, $428,000
Spruce Creek South: Conley Robin to Storts Rodney, $170,000
Spruce Creek South: Cyr Kenneth Edward to Trucano Jeanne C, $175,000
Spruce Creek South: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Mcintosh David, $210,000
Spruce Creek South: Bleich Kathy M to Chrystal John, $250,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Elingburg Harold Richard Jr, $324,450
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Honeycutt James A, $335,820
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Hopper Mark T, $345,540
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Liotta Daniel T, $350,530
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Muscle David P to Fetch Deborah, $380,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Jalovi Robert A to White Jeffrey Dean, $425,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Braden Elizabeth L, $584,640
Stonecrest: Berent Allison to Phillips James A, $333,900
Stonecrest: Martz Gary M to Polston James D, $373,000
Summercrest: Summercrest Funding to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Gallons Twinquitta Lavay, $308,780
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lay Nicholas Bradley, $326,265
Summercrest: Keyso John F to Smith Alcarlos L, $433,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Landaeta Frederico A to Richey Angela D, $305,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Johnson William R to Alviso Stephen William Tr, $324,900
Villages of Marion: Smith Hobart Jr to Reeves Robert P, $299,900
Villas at Bellechase: Bellamio Nicholas Eric to Singh Rinku, $457,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Burke William Henry, $355,610
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mcgoff David P, $361,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sipe George Thomas, $383,270
Winding Waters: Build Pro Homes LLC to Garcia Joanne, $194,000
Woodfield Crossing: Greiner Susan to Blue Magnolia Development Company LLC, $68,000
Woodfield Crossing: McKee Fran to Shelley Susan J, $650,000
Woods & Lakes: All Solutions S & T LLC to Bathyal Holdings LLC Tr, $95,000
Woods & Lakes: White Timothy James to Woods & Lakes Air Park Property Owners Association, $115,159
Woods & Lakes: Bowman David L to Jimcosky John Frances, $175,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion