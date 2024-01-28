How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 4-10, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 4-10, 2023.

Alderbrook: Witt William to Anthony David C Tr, $360,000

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Avila Alberto Antonio Ferrer, $289,990

Bahia Oaks: Bahia Oaks Associates LLC to Keezer William G, $130,000

Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Skelton Janice, $305,000

Belleview: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Coy George D, $130,000

Belleview: Underwood Richard to Gyke Matthew James, $320,000

Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to Lantrip Planning & Development LLC, $500,000

Belleview Heights: Vittitow Marsh David to Abernathy Annette, $244,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Castillo Wayne Derreck, $250,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Sanchez Andres Loynas to Thompson Rodney Jay, $257,000

Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $234,834

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Dibugnara Ralph to Gonzalez Armando, $425,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Adams Arthur Cyrus Jr, $404,025

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rolph Andrew Knox, $449,885

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Yon Riccardo A, $522,555

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Besosa Michael J, $522,800

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Kelley Kevin D, $534,215

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Joree Rajesh, $539,295

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Gullett Roger E, $492,500

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Merriner Martin S, $589,498

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ramos Robin Calamita, $636,060

Carriage Hill: Brion Sonia to Maria Sod LLC, $220,800

Cherrywood Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Ridenour Family Trust, $204,000

Circle Square Woods: Tepperman H Peter to Milor Elizabeth, $160,000

Circle Square Woods: Wessel Nancy J to Frisch Cynthia S, $210,000

Circle Square Woods: Leblanc Melvin E to Cowling Peter A, $222,000

Citrus Park: Citrus Housing LLC to 3800 17Th Court Quad LLC, $250,000

Cobblestone: Ehrisman Matthew John to Sacco Frank, $425,000

Cobblestone: Driven Brands Inc to 10520 N 411 LLC, $1,779,661

Country Club of Ocala: Beck Robert J to Neil Brian H, $1,078,000

Dalton Woods: Taylor Tommie E Ii to Olivera Gabriel Valdez, $508,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Blas Diana Lynn, $288,990

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Ball Gage Matthew, $311,990

Deer Path: HTM Developers LLC to DR Horton Inc, $330,819.06

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Narkhova Anna, $282,990

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Remer Robert, $294,000

Florida Highlands: Bolin Charles to Frost Jonathan Adam, $148,000

Forrest Park Estates: Gonzalez Armando to Seddon Jason B, $689,000

Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Syed Fatima Memon, $290,000

Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $398,985

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Lewis Richard to Lyons Jason, $95,000

Golden Holiday: Johnson Eton to Torres Sonia, $68,000

Golden Meadows Estates: Sanders Robert J to Castro Oscar Eduard Hernandez, $290,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Bostock Jeanne Marie, $302,980

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Buck Devynn, $323,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Heard Virginia Ashley, $340,480

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Powell Matthew Robert, $355,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Taylor Mark Andrew, $366,480

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Barlow Bobby Leon, $386,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Harris Roger Lawrence, $387,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Kelly Mark Steohen, $388,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Seickel Andrew Frederick, $397,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Lovalente Gaetano George, $397,985

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Weng Zhujin, $318,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Benitez Pedro Arnulfo Lara, $319,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Okwechime Remi Tokunbo, $356,990

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Early Taneisha Lachelle, $304,990

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Sadaqat Sohail, $321,985

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ramon Un Kyong, $362,985

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Patel Bhavin Shaileshkumar to Patel Mansi Deepa, $295,000

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: DR Horton Inc to Singh David, $450,890

Hidden Lake: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Waasserman Larry S, $374,450

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Howell David John, $325,420

JB Ranch: JB Ranch BV Of Ocala LLC to DR Horton Inc, $1,092,143

Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Stanfield Dan Tye Ii, $395,850

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Dore Daniel J to Foti Joseph, $295,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Masiello Diane to Tyma Jacquelyn Tr, $305,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lobo Jose Ramon Peralta, $299,990

Leeward Air Ranch: Hutton Prudence D to Carver Michael, $775,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Leiper Catherine H, $278,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Boyd Gerald Frederic, $310,475

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Robert E Kociecki Revocable Trust, $336,875

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Gerow Donald James, $348,285

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ittner Tom G Tr, $619,010

Magnolia Pointe: Dorman Adriana Jade to Opendoor Property Trust I, $357,900

Marion County: Smith Deane M to Taco N Madre Properties LLC, $60,000

Marion County: Klein Kelvin to Taylor Richard D, $60,000

Marion County: Lake Oklawaha Rv Resort LLC to Turner Sharon M, $70,400

Marion County: Dessert Barbara A to Fernandez Jose Ramon, $76,500

Marion County: U S Bank National Association Tr to Arenas Gustavo, $78,750

Marion County: Broxton Mattie Alene to Adams Lenard B, $84,000

Marion County: Singh Deosaran to Couch Heather M, $90,000

Marion County: Carlucci Michele D to CB Gibson Construction Services LLC, $90,000

Marion County: Durban Ned A to Ryan Theresa, $98,500

Marion County: Stugh Elizabeth A to Kennedy Daniel, $100,000

Marion County: King Tut Corp to Martin Courtney, $110,000

Marion County: Capilli Marguerite A to Rice Adam, $115,000

Marion County: Greblick Daniel to Tsmd LLC, $120,000

Marion County: Godwin Choya Cochise Est to Grainger Theodore Richard, $125,000

Marion County: Suber James to Luna Catherine, $125,000

Marion County: Chester Michael F to Diamantis Edwad, $125,000

Marion County: Pauley Glennis J Sr to Ivey Hugh D, $125,000

Marion County: 910 Holdings & Investments LLC to Tillman Holding & Investments LLC, $126,857

Marion County: Zutlas Joseph S to Cherna Eric P Tr, $135,000

Marion County: Weekley Matthew Allen to Coy Logan, $141,000

Marion County: Dyer Kerrye A to Marceau Stephen Francis, $142,500

Marion County: Gallups Leigh A to Bosman Dean, $144,400

Marion County: Bil Jennifer S to Feldman Lane E, $157,000

Marion County: Clearlake Ranches LLC to Minhtram LLC, $172,400

Marion County: Telheiro Herculano M to Kinder Rentals LLC, $172,500

Marion County: Warren Ken to Gonzalez Angel A Fernandez, $180,000

Marion County: Dubose Jessy to Schwalm Holdings LLC, $191,300

Marion County: Profita Linda to Szunyogh LLC, $202,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Roa Antonio Rafael Gomez, $216,375

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Inversiones RL&BB LC, $222,580

Marion County: Kirk Boone Inc to Wentz Cameron Hartwell, $225,000

Marion County: Harvey Angela V to Browkanstew Property Investments Inc, $228,000

Marion County: Florida Diamond Houses LLC to D&H Huracan Protection Dervice Corp Inc., $234,000

Marion County: Mock Frances Eileen to Hart Dale Russell, $235,000

Marion County: Evans Allan to Castillo Victoria, $245,000

Marion County: Hills Jessica L to Fletcher John, $250,000

Marion County: Seoane Ponciano to Rambaran Prakash, $259,700

Marion County: Kuhn Sarah E to McKee Fran, $260,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Myers Blake A, $268,750

Marion County: Tindell Lavon to Russell Christopher T, $290,000

Marion County: Bakos & Son LLC to Sw 6Th St LLC, $294,000

Marion County: Dean Real Estate LLC to Ggam1 Investments LLC, $300,000

Marion County: Cress Samuel L to Ellis Henry Dale Jr, $313,000

Marion County: Mahfuz Amanda to Radtke Scott, $327,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Little Austin Robert, $357,750

Marion County: Goodwin Martin to Mantlo Abbagail, $360,000

Marion County: McGee Mary Beth to Orr Dean R, $393,900

Marion County: Rimes William C to Godwin Justin L, $410,000

Marion County: Pati Christopher M to Ruppert Ann, $415,000

Marion County: Sanders Richard S Jr to Fennell Jeffrey C, $424,650

Marion County: Abernathy Annette to Zupancic Ronald, $450,000

Marion County: Broadway Community Outreach Ministries Inc to Fast Air Repair LLC, $525,000

Marion County: Pallanck John P Tr to Wagner Bradley Jon, $540,000

Marion County: 4C Family Trust LLC to Samson9 11 LLC, $575,000

Marion County: Saul Property Partners to Y&Y Property Holdings LLC, $700,000

Marion County: US Bank Trust N A Tr to Coffee Sharon, $749,000

Marion County: Ball Deborah A to Mcneilly Faith E, $835,000

Marion County: Spivey Stephen to Copper Penny Farm LLC, $875,000

Marion County: Vargas Daniel Zapata to Sponsler Kenneth R, $885,000

Marion County: Hallick Robert C to 28 N A1A LLC, $932,000

Marion County: G&V Virga Realty LLC to Caliber Show Jumpers LLC, $1,215,000

Marion County: Roth Robert M to Branum Patricia L, $1,297,750

Marion County: Alphabet City Properties LLC to Direct Capital Sterlingwood LLC, $1,850,000

Marion County: Nighthawk Realty LLC to Sio Property Holdings Fl LLC, $2,100,000

Marion County: Dowell Marshall Edison Est to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $3,000,000

Marion County: Block Of Ocala LLC to Hollingshead Materials LLC, $8,500,000

Marion Oaks: Ssby Realty LLC to Builder World Group LLC, $66,000

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Holliston Creek Property Corp, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Erickson Nicholas James to Joseph Samantha, $185,000

Marion Oaks: Cost Frances to Lastra Norge Marcelino Viera, $219,000

Marion Oaks: Watson Michael Brandon to Roman John, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Atkins Thales, $235,900

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Alvarez Santiago, $235,990

Marion Oaks: T Squared Properties LLC to McGee Lakesha C, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Mahabir Bissoondai to Wood Leslie Joseph III, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Boodoo Ramonar Sankar, $249,990

Marion Oaks: Zsa Company to Vega Sugusto, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes Inc to Mendez Emmanuel, $259,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Guerra Salvador Iii, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Perez Reinel Chaviano, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Beta Centaurus LLC to Hansell Roberto C, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Kevin Keegan Hart LLC to Russell Baker Nathanael T, $268,000

Marion Oaks: Delgado Nicolas to Lopez David, $274,900

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Homes Development LLC to Leyva Gabriela Morales, $276,000

Marion Oaks: Jp International Consultant to Mateu Yoandry, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Jp International Consultant to Lorenzo Melissa Del Carmen, $281,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Velazquez Barbara Kathy, $288,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Coutain Kester Eric, $289,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Smith Fakwan Trevoy, $294,990

Marion Oaks: Kb Lot 2 Sw 37 LLC to Malave Jose Alexis Ortiz, $298,000

Marion Oaks: Focus Homes LLC to Coleman Sierra Maiquell, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cruz Hector Rafael Tolentino, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Mitre & Brant LLC to Leon Gilberto, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Alberici Holdings LLC to Tavarez Henry Diaz, $305,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Ali Ansaray, $315,119

Marion Oaks: LGIHomes Florida LLC to Alicea Luis Efrain, $319,900

Marion Oaks: W2L1 Project 1 LLC to Matson Investments LLC, $325,000

Meadow Glenn: Bayliss Rodney C Sr to Athena Kgk Incorporated, $297,500

Meadow Glenn: Mahatma Gaurav M to Rogers Jeffrey P, $369,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Manuilow Mandie to Olson Zachary, $263,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Singh David to Drc24 LLC, $145,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Pena Maria Beatriz, $274,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Hillmann Karl Rudolph, $284,180

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bialecki Stanley F, $284,180

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Rose William, $300,980

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bruno Sharlyne Vanessa, $305,485

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Wilson Legacy LLC, $307,500

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Arzate Josefina Tr, $326,480

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Eubanks Timothy Ray, $343,480

Milwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Arzate Josefina Tr, $344,985

Oak Run Neighborhood: Hill Andrew P to Greenamyer Scott Allan, $194,888

Oak Run Neighborhood: Lopez Virgilia to Visone Tina M, $223,500

Oak Run Neighborhood: Goss Christian J to Gray James Albert, $255,000

Oak Run: Shinault James C to Brown Frederick S, $223,000

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings Development LLC to Hernandez Miguel Angel Miranda, $299,950

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Abner Louie Franklin Jr, $322,000

Ocala Estates: White Jesse W to Jaome Holding Company LLC, $152,500

Ocala Highlands: Mullins Pamela to Mullins Jennifer, $85,600

Ocala Jockey Club: Hart Karl V to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $400,000

Ocala Palms: Soria Gary to Baer Jay T, $235,000

Ocala Palms: Gardiner Gary to Manzi Lawrence, $312,000

Ocala Palms: Richter Judith G to Doustou Clinton Tr, $370,000

Ocala Park Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Kovalak Stephen, $227,000

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Goncalves Luis Sabino, $287,000

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Bode Susana Jael, $299,900

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Phillips Tyler Jordan, $344,350

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Smith Thomas Glenn, $348,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Ellis Jimmy Lee, $510,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Northstar Properties LLC, $563,625

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Burg Jeffrey John, $591,880

Ocala Waterway Estates: Rodmar Investments LLC to Juan Lillian, $340,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Febo Howard to Colon Cordero Carlos Javier, $429,000

On Top of the World: Stockman William R to Fairclough Mitchell L, $350,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Ahern Christine to Metelits Eric, $150,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Fmg Funding LLC to Colon Ruben E Pellot, $325,000

Palm Cay: Fast Sherelyn R to Ammons Janet L, $162,000

Palm Cay: Richter Warren V to Lipps Dennis Lee, $207,000

Pine Run Estates: Property Cartwheel LLC to Tatur Gregory D, $168,000

Rainbow Acres: Dean Edward Michael to Prose Steven, $269,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Crump Edward to Vidal Carmen L, $208,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Talbert Brian to Rossi Felicia, $210,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Aaron Maureen Denise, $227,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Heron Luke S to Frank Rosemarie, $235,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Kirchner Betty Black, $295,000

Rainbow Springs: Smith Justin W to Davis Anthony, $542,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to 3469 Holdings LLC, $306,001

Renaissance Park: Paredes Felipe to Scully William John Sr, $260,000

Rolling Hills: Powell Monte L to Olliver John D, $339,000

Rolling Hills: Demello John H to Edwards Merrill De Lon, $395,000

Rolling Hills: Iozzia Michael to Faison Melissa G Tr, $460,900

Rolling Ranch Estates: Blanton William A to Deckner George Endel, $90,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Jny Alpha LLC to Forbes Leah, $244,900

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Salter Dora R, $306,250

Silver Springs: Clark Harold to Santos Jose Luis Lopez, $145,000

Silver Springs Acres: Safe Ira Properties LLC Tr to Schnieders Katlyn Nicole, $262,000

Silver Springs Shores: Paray Loakmattie to Beach River Capital LLC, $90,000

Silver Springs Shores: Obrien Michael James to Carrier Timothy Marc, $122,500

Silver Springs Shores: Mc2 Innovations Inc to Belvy Diemet, $140,000

Silver Springs Shores: Vendrell Munoz Naneshka to Rodriguez Alvarez Angel Luis, $195,000

Silver Springs Shores: Stevens Hermine Evadney to Brown Garfield B, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lopez Belen A to Jackson Mjaye, $215,000

Silver Springs Shores: Guthrie Vickie S to Ayers Sierra Lanette, $218,000

Silver Springs Shores: Zalak Carl to Villahermosa Howard Ramirez, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Ca Real Estate Investments Lp, $228,000

Silver Springs Shores: Q & S Construction Services LLC to Munoz Anthony Caleb, $229,900

Silver Springs Shores: Huxley Thomas to Parker Eric, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Bailey Carl Thomas to Dajdaj Miguel, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Hill Bruce K to Smith Kate, $239,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Andrade Alcina, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Yoyo Investment 10 LLC, $265,000

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Yoyo Investment 76 LLC, $265,000

Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction to Pitcher Patrick Lee, $270,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Brinkerhoff Christopher, $270,296

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $275,298

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Vi LLC, $280,696

Silver Springs Shores: Jensen Jordan to Schulte Orlan Dale, $288,000

Silver Springs Shores: Brown Ronderious to Walker Austin R., $289,900

Silver Springs Shores: Bazzell Martin E to Wagner Barbara Ann, $295,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gilpin Delroy E to Pike Cheryl, $295,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mcbride David to Inland Management LLC, $372,400

Spruce Creek Country Club: Huston Holly Marie to Keyso John F, $360,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gregory Carla Van Lannen to Irons Arthur W, $289,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Mckeever Alice L to Phillips Charla A, $428,000

Spruce Creek South: Conley Robin to Storts Rodney, $170,000

Spruce Creek South: Cyr Kenneth Edward to Trucano Jeanne C, $175,000

Spruce Creek South: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Mcintosh David, $210,000

Spruce Creek South: Bleich Kathy M to Chrystal John, $250,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Elingburg Harold Richard Jr, $324,450

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Honeycutt James A, $335,820

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Hopper Mark T, $345,540

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Liotta Daniel T, $350,530

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Muscle David P to Fetch Deborah, $380,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Jalovi Robert A to White Jeffrey Dean, $425,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Braden Elizabeth L, $584,640

Stonecrest: Berent Allison to Phillips James A, $333,900

Stonecrest: Martz Gary M to Polston James D, $373,000

Summercrest: Summercrest Funding to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $184,800

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Gallons Twinquitta Lavay, $308,780

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lay Nicholas Bradley, $326,265

Summercrest: Keyso John F to Smith Alcarlos L, $433,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Landaeta Frederico A to Richey Angela D, $305,000

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Johnson William R to Alviso Stephen William Tr, $324,900

Villages of Marion: Smith Hobart Jr to Reeves Robert P, $299,900

Villas at Bellechase: Bellamio Nicholas Eric to Singh Rinku, $457,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Burke William Henry, $355,610

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mcgoff David P, $361,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sipe George Thomas, $383,270

Winding Waters: Build Pro Homes LLC to Garcia Joanne, $194,000

Woodfield Crossing: Greiner Susan to Blue Magnolia Development Company LLC, $68,000

Woodfield Crossing: McKee Fran to Shelley Susan J, $650,000

Woods & Lakes: All Solutions S & T LLC to Bathyal Holdings LLC Tr, $95,000

Woods & Lakes: White Timothy James to Woods & Lakes Air Park Property Owners Association, $115,159

Woods & Lakes: Bowman David L to Jimcosky John Frances, $175,000

