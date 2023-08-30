How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: July 3-9, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, July 3-9, 2023.
Belleair: Marcum Jack C to Alcala Daniel, $290,000
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to McElfresh Kenneth Roger, $527,885
Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Ali Alsamarah Ali Yousef, $621,620
Belleview: Corey James L to Phillips Joe P, $150,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Sneed Sean R to Gray Curtiss D, $145,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rodriguez Keith A, $222,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Orelhomme Madeleine, $239,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Boutwell Contracting & Development LLC to Roundtree Michael, $260,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Richet Shawn to Grieco Robert, $269,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Perez Leorkides Correa to Krishnasri Divakaruni, $420,000
Belleview Ridge Estates: Double Barrel Properties LLC to Rivera Zulma E, $165,000
Breezewood Estates: Almeida Frank to Canatsey Michael Orris, $152,000
Breezewood Estates: Rucker Kelly R to Gauntt Crystal, $175,000
Brookhaven: Ribbon Home Spv II LLC to Acharya Yash, $420,000
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc to Szymanski Daniel James, $439,990
Brookfield Annex: McInnis Jill to Rsj Real Estate LLC, 1,900,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bayas Kevin Steve, $332,415
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Shinnick John Thomas, $520,155
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Langi John W, $547,500
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Anderson Michael A, $571,910
Candler Hills West: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stiebing Guy C, $603,175
Cimarron: West Cheryl to Studdard Robert Andrew, $315,000
Circle Square Woods: Garr John J Jr to Sipchen Michael, $199,900
Circle Square Woods: Cellini Dora to Maxwell Linda Marie, $215,000
Citrus Park: Roberson Margaret T to Pullman John R, $200,000
Cobblestone: Randall Robert Scott to Roberts Wayne Jr, $515,000
Coral Ridge: Hames Harrell Peek to Marquis Casandra Marie, $200,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Moore Paula Jessenia Huertas, $289,990
Dunnellon Heights: Pac3 Properties LLC to Frankowski Madison Lee, $220,000
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Melgarejo Remberto Simon, $269,000
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Brady Donald James, $264,500
Dunnellon Oaks: Aldana Contracting LLC to Vignone Kai Daniel, $254,500
Evergreen: Seal Zachary to Etc Institute Inc, $399,900
Florida Highlands: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Jp Morgan Chase Bank National Association, $61,101
Fort McCoy: Fish Tail Farms LLC to Aikey Todd Andrew, $106,000
Fox Hollow: U S Bank National Association Tr to Investment Rb LLC, $145,950
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lopez Maria Fernanda Rivera, $312,480
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Daviglus George Froilan III, $359,480
Freedom Crossing Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Acosta Luis A Ospina, $388,480
Golden Ocala: Slater Holdings Re LLC to Zuccolotto David L, $2,275,000
Golf Park: Perez Paul to Ramirez Leandro Ariel Diaz, $325,000
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Beharie Phillip Charles, $348,990
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc to Perez Evelyn Martina Garcia, $368,115
Hawks Point: Sheehan Bryon to Richardson Kereen A, $231,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dinh Lan Mai, $343,480
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Goodrich Jeremiah Joel, $337,980
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Clarke Mark William, $323,480
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to McDonald Jacob Webster, $268,480
Heritage Hills: Simmens Zane to Poll Rafael, $225,000
Indian Pines: Sexton Katelin to Trujillo Adam, $407,000
Indigo Estates: Rmp Holdings Florida LLC to Mundy Ronnie Eugene, $277,000
Indigo Estates: Sabo Donna Michelle to Carlson Linda R, $310,000
Irish Acres: Plunkett Kevin B to Brown Wesley, $91,322
JB Ranch: Hessling Suzanne Josephine to Farra Thomas M, $370,000
Kingsland Country Estates: Fontana Maria E to Fontana Maria E, $70,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Kadir Assif K, $318,000
Lake Diamond: Bermudez Jose Giovanni Lebron to Martin Michael J, $305,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Joseph A, $316,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Evangelista Jeffrey, $341,000
Leonardo Estates: Brennan John H to Echevarria Marlen, $295,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Leak Kendall Robert, $320,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Thomas Jerry, $345,000
Longleaf Ridge: Terjesen Charles E to Graf Santa, $324,450
Longleaf Ridge: Paris Michael J to Dugan Grant B Tr, $412,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hardy Thomas Edwin, $418,945
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ciccazzo Michele, $520,245
Magnolia Pak: Jenkins Layne A to Judd Matthew, $575,000
Majestic Oaks: Davis Malott Renee to Hutto Raymond, $230,000
Marion County: Hazel Arthur Dale to Locke Christopher J, $60,000
Marion County: Holmes Jacklyn P to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $65,000
Marion County: Lhg Development LLC to Coats Michael Keith, $65,000
Marion County: Horton Lauren A to Suarez Hector, $68,000
Marion County: Moorer Angela H to Sw 13th St LLC, $70,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Rosen Lenore, $94,525
Marion County: Smith Clint Travis to Gould Jason, $105,000
Marion County: Seefeldt Jeffrey Scott to Warm Eric, $105,000
Marion County: Lynn Robert Alan Est to Four Oaks Group LLC, $105,000
Marion County: Delli Veneri Denice to Smith John Jacob, $105,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Porch View Homes LLC, $105,000
Marion County: Rottermond Joel to Hernandez Yannet Manso, $115,000
Marion County: Racz James Imre to Morera Jose M, $115,000
Marion County: Lane Nancy F to Plesac Monica, $122,000
Marion County: Prichard Heather to Watson Kathleen, $130,000
Marion County: Moran James M to Smith William J, $130,000
Marion County: Rater Timothy L to Ferrell Denise, $132,500
Marion County: Dietz William E III to Crisp Brenda G, $135,000
Marion County: Bowen Matthew R to Huston Melissa, $154,500
Marion County: Lamy Rose Mary Breton to Howell Nicholas Gaetano, $155,000
Marion County: Hbs Florida Realty LLC to Disare LLC, $160,000
Marion County: Ware Wayne A to Emily Jamie, $160,000
Marion County: Garlobo Ifrain to Roman Marielys, $169,000
Marion County: Maxwell Linda Guynn to Wallace Maxwell Daniel, $175,000
Marion County: A Plus Homes Inc to Arias Raul H, $179,900
Marion County: A Plus Homes Inc to Arias Raul H, $179,900
Marion County: Maloy Aubrey Lee to Clement Elizabeth Paige, $195,000
Marion County: Lenyk Igor to Rose Jessica, $195,454
Marion County: Lenyk Igor to Rose Jessica, $204,000
Marion County: Strongtower Properties LLC to Rivera Diego, $208,000
Marion County: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Griffin Michael Sean, $218,600
Marion County: Roi Investment Advisor Inc to Martin Larry J Jr, $220,000
Marion County: Tripp Matthew S to Lucas Kristine Marie, $224,900
Marion County: Welborn Melissa B to Craig Vickie, $245,000
Marion County: Ewald Martin to De Moura Misael Virissimo, $245,000
Marion County: Sasina Christina L to Guadalupe Joan Marie, $250,000
Marion County: Volts Steven A to Highsmith Billy A, $252,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Blevins Ronnie Wayne, $252,750
Marion County: Minner Nicholas to Kelley Jonathon, $254,000
Marion County: Hardman Mary Deborah to Vutsinas Alexis Vera, $255,000
Marion County: Lockhart Jennifer G to Gavin Raymond, $261,250
Marion County: Wilson Michael C to Cielo Of Florida LLC, $263,000
Marion County: Southshore Services LLC to Schneider Leah, $270,000
Marion County: Bauernfeind Dillon to De Meric Nick, $285,000
Marion County: Anguish Susan I to Clifton Ronald, $285,000
Marion County: McKathan James David to Sunshine Stables LLC, $289,910
Marion County: Allen Joseph L to Langares Gomez Ivan, $300,000
Marion County: Lobsinger Philip Anthony to Florida Investment Partners Group LLC, $315,000
Marion County: Dewitt Mark A to Simmons William, $315,000
Marion County: Costa Mabilda to Hamilton Chrisanne M, $324,990
Marion County: Haag Stuart E to Nettles Criag A, $334,900
Marion County: Spicer Lawrence to 321 Go Eventing LLC, $370,000
Marion County: Gilmore Sandra to Bauernfeind Dillon, $395,000
Marion County: Franchuk Darrell to Lorentz Thomas Michael, $395,000
Marion County: W4R3House Park LLC to Pinilla Luis Alberto, $400,000
Marion County: Hinson Karen S to Stocking Duane H, $410,000
Marion County: Ginn Teresa W to Mata Henry A, $440,000
Marion County: Sajner Jana to Marion Gaming Management LLC, $475,000
Marion County: Reese Meta T to Gifford Robert, $523,000
Marion County: Gansauer Anna Christina to Brumbach Bradley K, $600,000
Marion County: Nesmith Gerald E to Levalley Brent, $708,000
Marion County: Martin Richard F Jr to Tate James M, $825,000
Marion County: Slc Properties LLC to Next Chapter Show Stables LLC, $835,000
Marion County: Theus Jack D Tr to Blitch Plantation Ltd, $1,195,100
Marion County: Connors David J to Double G Investments LLC, $1,600,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Triple Wind LLC, $76,295
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Yang Weihua Wade, $80,730
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lower Right Construction Inc, $205,501
Marion Landing: Baker Sandra J to Garcia James, $165,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Cason Gladys H Tr, $66,250
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Hoffmann Property Company, $68,400
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hansen Frank, $75,100
Marion Oaks: Family Homes Resource LLC to Green Cane LLC, $96,000
Marion Oaks: Rml Properties LLC to Empire Dawn LLC, $125,000
Marion Oaks: Taylor Roberta M to Prime Vestors Inc, $145,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Giraldo Jairo, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Flhorizons LLC, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Idler Janice Tr to Nichols Diana, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Collado Rossana, $245,000
Marion Oaks: America New Home Builders LLC to Park Craig A, $265,000
Marion Oaks: America New Home Builders LLC to Mesidor Thaina, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Guallab Charmaine T to George Gregory, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Trexler Tan Fang, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Avs Homes LLC to Soto Roberto, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Fassis Rdt 3 LLC to Valdez Wilson Jose Lopez, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Sheersn Stephani, $274,990
Marion Oaks: Cohen Faye Bernstein to Haas Richard F, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Kirkpatrick Vinnie to Reichenbach Ulrich, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Coen Joshua, $280,398
Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Jesus Core to Gonzales Janice Mari Gonzalez, $282,990
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Degrazia Salvatore, $289,000
Marion Oaks: Fl0100 LLC to Roman Edwin, $289,000
Marion Oaks: RC Developments LLC to Snyder Stephen Marcus, $290,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Perez Lourdes Carolina, $291,990
Marion Oaks: Ikon Home Solutions LLC to Rodriguez Wedyn F, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Rvm Homes Projects LLC to Pares Migdalia, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Curmon Sonia to Adolphus Alford J, $300,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gantner James Francis, $304,990
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Brite Properties Of Florida LLC, $2,100,000
McIntosh: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Mayer Justin R, $67,000
McIntosh: Foltz Kelly M to Seal Zachary B, $325,000
Meadow Glenn: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $225,004
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Foley Wayne D to Megale Lisbeth Blaine, $745,000
Oak Run: McClain David L to Obrien Richey Patricia A, $229,000
Oak Run: Marino Daniel B to Magness Joseph Peter, $265,000
Oak Run: Dephilippo Edward O Jr to Costeira Tony M, $318,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Asbrock Cynthia L to Quinn Donald, $249,900
Oak Run Neighborhood: Linssen Lawrence to Tugman Richard S, $258,000
Ocala Oaks: Sauls Linda M to De Lopez Eduvigis A Perez, $210,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Uptagrafft Taylor Edna Faye, $285,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Ramirez Christian Angelo, $312,990
Ocala Heights: Central Florida Capital Management LLC to Dickson G Barnett Revocable Trust, $70,000
Ocala Palms: Everest Russell G to Perez Joe, $325,000
Ocala Park Estates: Tripodi Charles C to Orantes Jorge Mario Orantes, $166,000
Ocala Park Estates: Ragnauth Nirmala to Perfect Rentals LLC, $195,000
Ocala Park Estates: Benos Home Improvements Inc to Lewis Laura A, $228,000
Ocala Park Estates: Alex Investments & Development LLC to Davila Jeremiah, $258,000
Ocala Park Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Formiami22 LLC, $126,346
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Williams Steven Douglas, $414,763
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Bermudez Robert Lester Williams, $476,303
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Patel Bhogilal Shankerda to Benitez John Alvaro Castillo, $290,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Pernice Benjamin C to Unity Development Investments LLC, $60,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Grant Trevor Victor to La Chris Luat, $65,000
On Top of the World: Larue Darlene H to Beall Dennis W, $271,000
On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Cincotti Fredrick L, $289,005
Orange Blossom Hills: Quercioli Leonard Patrick to Deleon Krystal Rodriguez, $63,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Cape Village Group Inc to Lemelin Andrea, $264,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Cape Village Group Inc to Youmans Michael, $264,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Randolph Melissa C to Whitford Vanessa, $289,900
Palm Cay: Carder Cristine Suzanne to Alexander Mayetta, $190,000
Palm Cay: Safe Ira Homes LLC Tr to Tiffany Philip, $224,250
Rainbow Lakes Estates: De La Cruz Jose Dominguez to Mundo Inmobiliario LLC, $100,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Woudwyk Sheryl Joy to Mariany Teresa Lynne, $169,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Breining Jarred, $220,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Perian Jimmie Lou to Nightengale Ronald, $375,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Lopez Juan to Mertens James, $437,000
Rainbow Park: Aldana Contracting LLC to Brodkin Mark Erwin, $189,500
Local real estate news: Pine Oaks area of NW Ocala continues to evolve. The latest: a new apartment complex
Rainbow Springs: West William R to Chaponis Theresa, $290,000
Rainbow Springs: Owens Patricia M to Young Marcia B, $350,000
Rainbow Springs: Carlson Charles W to Leggett Lynn T, $415,000
Raven Glen: Bishop Cynthia Jean to Zambrano Denis, $289,900
Remington Oaks: Fox Real Estate Family Limited Partnership to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $110,000
Rolling Hills: Rolling Hills Homes LLC to Mcclure James Soctt Tr, $60,000
Rolling Hills: Bottone Ryan Joseph to Cancel Hugo, $60,000
Rolling Hills: Rogers Peter D to Bueso Investments LLC, $65,000
Rolling Hills: Werner Glenn K Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $182,942
Rolling Hills: Smith Michael P to Anniemac Private Equity Cash2Keys, $545,000
Rolling Hills: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Langston Peggy, $632,000
Saddle Creek: Fisher Michael R to Le Tam Thi Quynh, $265,000
Saddlewood Estates: Gale Scott Joseph Jr to Poulose Jackson, $320,000
Sherwood Hills: Chvosta Adam to Burns William Danny, $499,000
Silver Springs Shores: Holmes Jacklyn P to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $89,200
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Northington Naomi, $94,425
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Speck Angela, $94,600
Silver Springs Shores: Rose Joanna V to Shah Rentals & Agri LLC, $130,000
Silver Springs Shores: Allen Marcy to Nappi Michele Dryden, $146,000
Silver Springs Shores: Donely Tunisa Gordon to Jz Diaz Properties LLC, $150,000
Silver Springs Shores: Beechel Sheila L to Deoca Dayana Montes Quintana, $185,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Mendell Freda, $189,625
Silver Springs Shores: Deonarine Sunita to Ward Lakeysia A, $193,000
Silver Springs Shores: Winquist Arthur A to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $193,175
Silver Springs Shores: Strickland Denene L to Yeagley Rex Allen, $205,000
Silver Springs Shores: Good Ol Boys LLC to Dimazana Beatriz Deleon, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings Inc to Aha Investing LLC, $215,000
Silver Springs Shores: Rios Rita to Guerra Rolando Gonzalez, $216,600
Silver Springs Shores: Torres Javier Gonzalez to Planche Robert Jean Laffita, $220,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Jumaili Tiba Haider Al, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Overton Brian Christopher, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mitchem Christian to Del Valle Wady Alberto Sedan, $227,000
Silver Springs Shores: Salgado Maria A to Hernandez Tony, $231,500
Silver Springs Shores: Majcen Ash Leigh Nicole to Opendoor Property Trust I, $238,100
Silver Springs Shores: Alvarado Luis A Lopez to Berenguer Bolivar, $242,500
Silver Springs Shores: Thorntons Property Investors LLC to Vilchez Sergio Gustavo Gonzalez, $249,999
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Stephenson Family Wealth Trust, $254,900
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Pham Phuong, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Downey Home Developement LLC to Hildum Corey, $269,000
Silver Springs Shores: Weitlund Construction LLC to Lunday Kenneth, $284,400
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Jeanty Paulthane, $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lowey Colin Andrew, $132,101
Spruce Creek: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Western Run Capital Management Trust, $150,201
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Schatzman Jane to Lapergue Christina V, $278,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Merello Tammy Jo to Franks Detrie Jo Tr, $280,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Cottrell Judith E to Seibert Paul, $299,900
Spruce Creek Preserve: Wandrisco David P to Reeve Frank Tr, $250,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Reeve Frank R to Linssen Lawrence, $260,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Clark Marilyn A to Russie Daniel R, $260,000
Spruce Creek South: Stoms Lou Ellen to Magnan Theodore J, $165,000
Spruce Creek South: Essenmacher Mark A to Blake Joan F, $255,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Taylor Richard R to Tammer Cindy L, $285,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Strauss Rosemary A, $331,890
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pantikova Suzana, $381,770
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Preis Thomas to Lewis Philip C Tr, $386,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Burris Nicholas W, $468,480
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Mayhew Melinda Georgia, $556,210
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rd Plus Corp, $612,340
Stonecrest: Henningsen Gunnar to Filipe Donna M, $329,400
Summercrest: Haiber Laila to Barella Diane, $250,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Grantham Logan Douglas, $300,980
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Mohanlall Chatrapaul, $329,295
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Dezenzio Joel, $334,140
Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Long James Ryan, $354,250
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to West Thomas M, $361,425
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Paredes John Leonel, $380,770
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Martie Faye to Smith Clarence A, $251,000
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Granger Kenneth A to Eckenfels Linda A, $325,000
Summerton: Knettles John to Casse Elizabeth Ann, $600,000
Villages of Marion: Ryerson Paul G to Sunshine Family Properties LLC, $195,000
Villages of Marion: Hess Susan Jean to McGhee John R, $252,500
Villages of Marion: Chu Chang On to Keiley Lawrence J, $345,000
Villages of Marion: Knoblock Christine to Hodes Anthony P, $351,000
Villages of Marion: Gleeson John C to Wilkes Thomas Joe, $365,100
Villages of Marion: Durazzo Carol J to Williams Martin G, $400,000
Villages of Marion: Flack Linda G to Parnell Beverly Jo, $425,000
Villages of Marion: Holliday John to Kenneth J Labarbera Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, $425,000
Weir Park: Rhk LLC to Mma Property Rentals LLC, $1,850,000
Westwood: Mancipe Luz Elena to Bell Nubia E, $68,372
Westwood: Houston Jodi Lee to Su Wen Chen, $122,500
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Thornton James Michael, $350,145
Woodfields: Rivero Vivian to Jenkins Layne A, $600,000
Wynchase Townhomes: Nave Elizabeth Nicole to Huynh Trung, $235,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion