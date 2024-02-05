How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 11-17, 2023

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 11-17, 2023.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Orellana Jose O, $271,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Loaiza Paula Andrea Villa, $282,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Parkes Susan R, $288,990

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $511,525

Bahia Oaks: Chau Thanh to Preciado Ana Castillo De, $248,000

Belleview: Megie Raymond D to Bartolucci Kyle Paul, $185,000

Belleview: Hutchins Debra Lynn to Franklin Raymond, $218,000

Belleview: White Brian to Giardina Gina Marie, $229,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Felix Margaret Ann to Felix Margaret Ann, $74,500

Belleview Heights Estates: Irish Gloria to Wiskman Dustin, $199,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Perez Sadier Monzon, $226,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Sanchez Cheila to Alvarez Brenda Vazquez, $260,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Dm One Construction Inc to Mejia Oscar Eduardo, $270,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Allen Marion to Sniegowski Jodie, $275,000

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to 1921 Wenona LLC, $535,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Weishaus Jennifer, $423,500

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Andrews Brittany Renee, $441,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Xie Xinsheng, $545,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Beck Michael E, $520,685

Candler Hills: McGlashan James Bryan to Roberts Michael C, $550,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Genung Tobin J, $558,454

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Trunek Larry R Tr, $565,738

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Camarillo Roger Michael, $569,054

Circle Square Woods: Willis Carol L to Vigeant Ross, $137,755

Circle Square Woods: Coletta Robert to Marceano Cherie Jean, $163,500

Circle Square Woods: Rame Aaron Lars to Tavares Lisa Ann, $258,900

Cobblestone: Reese Steven V to Grabe Gregory, $293,000

Coral Ridge: Gherau Bisram Doosan Est to Opendoor Property Trust I, $214,400

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Herring Joel Gilbert, $297,990

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Moreno Ramon, $269,990

Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Antich Michael, $272,990

Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,900

Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dematthews Michael Lewis, $299,980

Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ziadie Richard A, $412,985

Golden Ocala: Golden Ocala 87 LLC to Costello Michael J, $3,000,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Katz Brian Michael, $346,975

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Weaver Ryan Mitchell, $357,480

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Corbett Lorraine, $357,985

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Boisvert Russell S, $359,980

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Walto Edward M, $365,535

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lara Andres Felipe Socarras, $320,940

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Isaza Hugo G Tr, $320,985

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arce Lizmary Perez, $326,080

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Nichols Mary Frances, $335,535

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Pate Joshua David, $339,935

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Londono Andres Campo, $342,985

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Perez Minerva, $351,330

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Loojune Camellia Marian, $354,485

Indigo Estates: Taylor Thomas Samuel to Martino Sharon, $279,900

Indigo Estates: Benedict Tommy R to Mead Anita K, $359,900

Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Daniel Curtis L to Mills Nigell, $290,000

Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to D R Horton Inc, $255,000

Lake Diamond: Stewman Ryan Keith to Dowell Francis W Jr, $285,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Marenco Giovanni to Mezo Jarred, $63,000

Lake Weir Heights: Giannis Homes LLC to Caban Jesuel, $213,000

Lake Weir Heights: Opendoor Property Trust I to Dahlke Deborah M, $250,000

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Flores Wendy Ann, $272,875

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Caceres Roberto Nelson, $291,975

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Long Justin John, $331,875

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Fiel Barry Evan, $387,380

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Trinity Lutheran Church Of Lady Lake Inc to Costello Rick, $169,900

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pena Patricia Lee, $450,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Buckley Richard Joseph, $588,590

Marion County: McDonald Joseph Harry to Jensen Lee, $60,000

Marion County: Peters Shawn to Horkavy Kenneth, $70,000

Marion County: Lemily Frank K Jr to Bass Veronica, $70,000

Marion County: Dixie Investments Inc to Wadhwani Vijay, $90,000

Marion County: Sherman Matthew to Thompson James, $100,000

Marion County: Bazemore John L to Dixon Tami S, $100,000

Marion County: Kendrick Baptist Church Inc to D&D Kendrick LLC, $100,000

Marion County: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thompson Roxie Dianne, $103,000

Marion County: Wadhwani Vijay to Marica Aa LLC, $115,000

Marion County: Ortiz Erika Matos to Hollingsworth Michael, $116,500

Marion County: Alexander Brian J to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $122,000

Marion County: Vealey Darrell to A & M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $130,000

Marion County: Buster Dennis Laray to Mcpherson Kristie L, $135,000

Marion County: American Conglomerate LLC to Acevedo Arturo, $135,000

Marion County: Woods Matthew to Winchell Carrie, $140,000

Marion County: Moore Jeffrey C to Monexe Charnie, $142,500

Marion County: JL Shore Revocable Trust to M&J Brothers 1 LLC, $145,000

Marion County: Goodwin Land Company LLC to Slo River Properties LLC, $145,750

Marion County: Ingle Stanley E to Loguidice Patricia Ann Tr, $148,000

Marion County: Arber Ames LLC to Colby Sara Louise Tr, $150,000

Marion County: Medina Richard Est to Walgren Donna, $154,900

Marion County: Bond Matthew Bryan to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $165,000

Marion County: Campbell & Dufriend Holding LLC to Aguilar Angel G Arevalo, $170,000

Marion County: Dw Services LLC to Lira Jose Bernardo Parra, $174,900

Marion County: Quick Flip Rentals Inc to Jackson Genesie, $185,000

Marion County: New Venture Properties LLC to Daniel Taylor Ann, $189,000

Marion County: Johnson Tiffany L to Lall D 6 LLC, $195,000

Marion County: Sheppard Karen Marie to Abreu Priscilla Hernandez, $199,999

Marion County: Gleason Tyler John to Lindsey Tyler Hunter, $203,350

Marion County: Davis Anree to Durrett Richard Jr, $209,000

Marion County: Elbow Cay Investments LLC to Umer Anum, $212,000

Marion County: Hartz Mark Earl to Soria Gary Steven, $212,500

Marion County: Zlatea Octavian Radu to Smith Cynthia Johnson, $220,000

Marion County: Cobblestone Real Estate Investments III LLC to Reynoso Hector Luviano, $222,000

Marion County: Fshg Asset Management LLC Tr to Pokorny Therese, $238,000

Marion County: Puckett Curtis to Betancourt Angela, $261,250

Marion County: Robinson Shannon L to Hall Palmer Urban, $267,900

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Cheng Linda Ling, $269,985

Marion County: Johnson Sandra K to Baker Donald P, $270,000

Marion County: Stine Matthew to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $275,000

Marion County: Gercak Peter to Levay Dustin, $280,000

Marion County: Trow David C to Newsome Family Recovable Trust, $280,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Calderon Nelson Jesus, $300,485

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Samir, $313,985

Marion County: Christmas Kira Phillip to Ricci Stephen, $325,000

Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $343,163.04

Marion County: Trovillo Phil Tr to Nino Christian Rodolfo Salazar, $348,000

Marion County: Stone John F to Sanchez Lisa M, $349,000

Marion County: Inglis Lodge No 324 to R&S Venture Group Inc, $375,000

Marion County: Burney Justin C to Bouffard Nicholas Joseph, $390,000

Marion County: Oglesby Nancy to Demello John H, $399,000

Marion County: Martelli Rentals LLC to Areddy Properties LLC, $410,000

Marion County: Lampert Wayne M Tr to 4 C Fmaily Trust LLC, $425,000

Marion County: Bennett John E Tr to Power Maykel Iglesias, $439,890

Marion County: Harris Donna R to Powers James L, $450,000

Marion County: Scanlan John Alexander to De Walque John Francois, $450,000

Marion County: Geiser Terry L to Tack Up 3 Stables LLC, $450,000

Marion County: Animal Clinic Of Ocala Square LLC to Access Veterinary Care LLC, $499,000

Marion County: White Ronald E to Marcelin Marc, $525,000

Marion County: Luscier Eric M to Heritage Dream Property LLC, $560,000

Marion County: A&S Renovations & Investments LLC to Gardner Larry, $615,000

Marion County: Samanta Shyam K Tr to Young Chase, $753,000

Marion County: Cantrell Charlie to Rumbough Janne H Tr, $812,000

Marion County: Balsinde Martha A to Balsinde Melody Ann, $850,000

Marion County: Cooper Pamela Doretta to Engelman Kathleen A, $901,875

Marion County: Hendon Harold Mark to Sartenejas LLC, $970,000

Marion County: Rtg Properties LLC to Bofus Ocala LLC, $1,437,000

Marion County: Mida Group II LLC to KEB LLC, $1,750,000

Marion County: Barlow Land Holdings LLC to Preferred Materials Inc, $3,000,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fisheating Creek Trust, $117,201

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trifunovic Dana, $138,101

Marion Landing: Conkilin Nancy J to Shevetz Brenda R, $130,000

Marion Landing: Ayers Admiral Dean to Wilson Billie M, $220,000

Marion Oaks: Bishun Taramattie to Family Homes Resource LLC, $61,500

Marion Oaks: Hall Cynthia to Vixus International Investments LLC, $63,000

Marion Oaks: Shun Christopher KL to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $66,000

Marion Oaks: Persaud Dhan to LQ Property Holdings LLC, $142,800

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Donnelson Valerie Dalphine, $170,000

Marion Oaks: Rei Fl XII LLC to Ventura Dennis Hernandez, $172,500

Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Alecsander to Mejia Roberto Cam, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Alfonso Emilio, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Gs19 LLC to Bryan Yvette A, $242,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Valentin Arocho Jose Luis, $249,900

Marion Oaks: McNeely Janet to Shoemaker Ralph H Jr, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Razimoff Daniel Adalberto, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Carrasquillo Yaritza Omayra Cotto, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Thompson Maria Haydee to Orellana Jesus, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Rotor Holdings Inc to Casiano Jorge, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Green Laurie, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Slr Home Investments LLC to Nava Mercedes Flores, $267,000

Marion Oaks: Esperanza Real Estate LLC to Moreau Yaitza Enid, $268,000

Marion Oaks: Next Dimension Builders LLC to Rivera Eli Jr, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Golf Building Usa LLC to Ibarra Kenny Alexis, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Igor Alves Pa to Ramos Neyury, $276,900

Marion Oaks: Rossi Investments LLC to Cordero Luis E Martinez, $277,500

Marion Oaks: Investments Brokers LLC to Stjepic Dijana, $278,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Belodoff Bruce B, $279,000

Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Castro Daimet Cartelle, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Downey Jonathan to Downey Arielle Victoria, $280,000

Marion Oaks: VSJ Enterprise LLC to Dixon Ladarrius Devante, $283,899

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ramirez Giselle A Sanchez, $284,990

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Tirado Alberto J, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Focus Homes LLC to Bearam Kwesi H, $295,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Herrera Marvin Horacio, $299,990

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Norman Jones Vanessa, $310,941

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Rader Earl S, $315,000

Marion Oaks: Gmv Investments LLC to Shumer Rona, $319,900

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Smith Charles, $323,273

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Giove Alejandro E, $325,000

Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Mikrovas Kelly Irene, $345,000

Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Ramlal Angelic, $355,990

Marion Oaks: Zorn Construction & Development LLC to Kini Aayushi, $365,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Pendergraft Stewart D to Colibri Ventures LLC, $280,000

Oak Run: McGrath James P Jr to Coneeny John S, $281,000

Oak Run: Toner Brenda Rae Kunkle to Yelich Lisa A, $310,000

Oak Run: Dodson Joan D to Smith Wade H, $340,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Barrett Michell J to Barnet Stacey A, $200,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Lane Charles C to Littlefield Amy Rose, $230,000

Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $280,404

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Coppola Corey Cornell, $314,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Bignall Devon Anthony, $327,990

Ocala Park Estates: Formiami22 LLC to Sosa Maribel, $172,000

Ocala Park Estates: Dieugenio David J to Opendoor Property Trust I, $226,200

Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ayala Morales Joseph Orlando, $289,900

Ocala Park Estates: Sagolla Robert P to Chung Eric R, $440,000

Ocala Preserve: Quinn Christopher M to Demarcus Michael C, $280,000

Ocala Preserve: McCabe William C to Property Keyz LLC, $300,000

Ocala Preserve: Dower Janiece Ann to Rippel Amy Tye, $397,000

Ocala Ridge: Relyance Reliable Homes & More LLC to Gherman Charlotte Rose, $255,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Engelgau Anne Marie to King Shore Real Estate LLC, $320,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Forrest Robert S Jr to England Corie L, $325,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Woodward Gary to Hutton Prudence, $468,500

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Stasiuk Andrea to Cool Ann Marie, $179,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Kottke Thomas Leo Jr to Kottke Weston Luke, $140,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Martinez Tomas Mena to Silverston Robin, $190,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Bradley Scott to Bledsoe Troy Jameson, $279,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Caldust LLC to Gineris Lonnie J, $299,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Samontina Juvin Neil A to Herold Bryant, $410,000

Palm Cay: Dicino Terri Lynn to Jimenez Ivonne, $162,900

Palm Cay: Jackson David C to Astwood George Hilary, $221,000

Rainbow End Estates: Law Scott B to Worley Ricky, $335,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Woods Charles M to Gilleece Dianne, $155,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Simon Ai T to Marshall Macy Josephina, $175,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Williams Jarious to Portela Helen, $216,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Aldana Contracting LLC to Radtke Richard Eric, $238,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ribbon Home Spv Ii LLC to Sega Kathy J, $262,500

Rainbow Park: Santiago Jason to Kemel Lazaro Ovidio, $234,990

Rainbow Park: X Connection Inc to Medina Joe A, $249,900

Rainbow Springs: Alexander Justin G to Negrette Buenovenuta, $395,000

Red Hawk: Sprechman David to Hightower Crystal, $295,000

Rolling Hills: Giannetto Claudio to C & D Property Investment LLC, $125,000

Rolling Hills: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Lucas Anthony Lee, $369,900

Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Favia August Roy, $415,000

Rolling Hills: Lewis Phyllis C to Gregg Kelly H, $425,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Bakan Homes LLC to Jny Alpha LLC, $60,000

Saddle Creek: Laroche Gilles A to Martinez Victor, $205,000

Salt Springs Resort: Decator Alice M to Butler Ralph Nathan, $200,000

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Graham Tiania M, $350,950

Silver Springs Shores: Zitriom LLC to Lml Delivery & Logistics LLC, $82,000

Silver Springs Shores: Zitriom LLC to Midway 10 LLC, $98,000

Silver Springs Shores: Seplin Ondina M Est to Fisher Jed, $133,500

Silver Springs Shores: Vargas Yahaira to Five Star Investment Group LLC, $135,000

Silver Springs Shores: Five Star Investment Group LLC to Nieves Maria, $145,000

Silver Springs Shores: Alexander Schuyler John Tr to 1St Choice Property Mgmt LLC, $150,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Smilovich Danyelle Denise, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Oglesby Brett Sr to Rogers Alyssa Suzanne, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Pileggi Edward, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Collins Laney, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Morel Omar Antonio Vega, $247,990

Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties LLC to Arias Alejandra Molina, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Conley Christopher, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Aldana Contracting LLC to Perl Michael, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: Deogracia Andres to Meyers Ridgely, $286,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Esposito Angelia, $296,900

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Retco Investment Fund 1 LLC, $160,227

Spruce Creek: Wheat Karen to Geddes Ronald A, $200,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Hayes Sandra J to Trimnell Timothy A, $290,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gettling Lee A to Lien Into It LLC, $270,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Lavalle Mary to Laroche Brenda M, $230,000

Spruce Creek South: Baker Carolyn M to Knight Patricia J, $239,900

Spruce Creek South: Knott Kevin to Caccavale Anthony Tr, $250,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Dykes Darryl Carew, $328,610

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Ross Susan Aleah to Nicoletti Thomas, $400,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Schnuerle Carmen M, $451,230

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ferger Jane S, $522,560

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pearl Claude S Jr to Enright Kenneth J, $567,765

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Smith Robertson Lallou to Rudyanski Wade J Tr, $572,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rianhard William C, $668,470

Stonecrest: Lennar Homes LLC to Good Life Development Florida Pads LLC, $175,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lawrence Bruce Allen, $297,355

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Park Sang Ran to Dimanche Paulonne, $335,000

Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Ringgold Robert G to Kincaid Ronald, $480,000

Villages of Marion: Wu Lina to Morrissey Brian Thomas, $280,000

Villages of Marion: Leka Michael to McKnight Janet M, $287,500

Villages of Marion: Davidson Scott A to Outridge Teresa B, $295,000

Villages of Marion: Gilliland Franklin D to Oshaughnessy Timothy J, $315,500

Villages of Marion: Hamilton George R to Brown Debbie A, $385,000

Villages of Marion: Marshall Richard J to Lee Kirk A, $455,000

Villages of Marion: Roberts Richard P to Denosky John S, $500,000

Villages of Marion: Estacio Romeo Y to Johnson Philip A, $530,000

Villages of Marion: Dreidame Ruth Elaine to Osullivan Sean, $550,000

Villages of Marion: Ferrara Gino Patrick to Pittman Stephen E Tr, $629,900

Villages of Marion: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Far Reo Sub I LLC, $301,001

Westwood: M&S Global LLC to Westwood Acres Ocala LLC, $105,000

Westwood: Schleher Jonathan W to Nm Properties Of Sw Fl LLC, $130,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Petkosh Carol, $307,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Salvator Christine A, $380,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Berg Kenneth C, $409,110

Woods & Lakes: Rock Timothy Nelson to Howard Daisy Ann, $60,000

Woods & Lakes: Silagi Barbara W to Davis Steve T, $112,514.61

