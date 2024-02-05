How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Dec. 11-17, 2023
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Dec. 11-17, 2023.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Orellana Jose O, $271,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Loaiza Paula Andrea Villa, $282,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Parkes Susan R, $288,990
Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $511,525
Bahia Oaks: Chau Thanh to Preciado Ana Castillo De, $248,000
Belleview: Megie Raymond D to Bartolucci Kyle Paul, $185,000
Belleview: Hutchins Debra Lynn to Franklin Raymond, $218,000
Belleview: White Brian to Giardina Gina Marie, $229,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Felix Margaret Ann to Felix Margaret Ann, $74,500
Belleview Heights Estates: Irish Gloria to Wiskman Dustin, $199,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Perez Sadier Monzon, $226,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Sanchez Cheila to Alvarez Brenda Vazquez, $260,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Dm One Construction Inc to Mejia Oscar Eduardo, $270,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Allen Marion to Sniegowski Jodie, $275,000
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: New Perspectives Healthy Living LLC to 1921 Wenona LLC, $535,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Weishaus Jennifer, $423,500
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Andrews Brittany Renee, $441,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Xie Xinsheng, $545,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Beck Michael E, $520,685
Candler Hills: McGlashan James Bryan to Roberts Michael C, $550,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Genung Tobin J, $558,454
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Trunek Larry R Tr, $565,738
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Camarillo Roger Michael, $569,054
Circle Square Woods: Willis Carol L to Vigeant Ross, $137,755
Circle Square Woods: Coletta Robert to Marceano Cherie Jean, $163,500
Circle Square Woods: Rame Aaron Lars to Tavares Lisa Ann, $258,900
Cobblestone: Reese Steven V to Grabe Gregory, $293,000
Coral Ridge: Gherau Bisram Doosan Est to Opendoor Property Trust I, $214,400
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Herring Joel Gilbert, $297,990
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Moreno Ramon, $269,990
Diamond Ridge: Wjhfl LLC to Antich Michael, $272,990
Dorchester Estates: Dorchester 5 LLC to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $60,900
Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dematthews Michael Lewis, $299,980
Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ziadie Richard A, $412,985
Golden Ocala: Golden Ocala 87 LLC to Costello Michael J, $3,000,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Katz Brian Michael, $346,975
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Weaver Ryan Mitchell, $357,480
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Corbett Lorraine, $357,985
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Boisvert Russell S, $359,980
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Walto Edward M, $365,535
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lara Andres Felipe Socarras, $320,940
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Isaza Hugo G Tr, $320,985
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arce Lizmary Perez, $326,080
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Nichols Mary Frances, $335,535
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Pate Joshua David, $339,935
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Londono Andres Campo, $342,985
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Perez Minerva, $351,330
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Loojune Camellia Marian, $354,485
Indigo Estates: Taylor Thomas Samuel to Martino Sharon, $279,900
Indigo Estates: Benedict Tommy R to Mead Anita K, $359,900
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Daniel Curtis L to Mills Nigell, $290,000
Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to D R Horton Inc, $255,000
Lake Diamond: Stewman Ryan Keith to Dowell Francis W Jr, $285,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Marenco Giovanni to Mezo Jarred, $63,000
Lake Weir Heights: Giannis Homes LLC to Caban Jesuel, $213,000
Lake Weir Heights: Opendoor Property Trust I to Dahlke Deborah M, $250,000
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Flores Wendy Ann, $272,875
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Caceres Roberto Nelson, $291,975
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Long Justin John, $331,875
Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Fiel Barry Evan, $387,380
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Trinity Lutheran Church Of Lady Lake Inc to Costello Rick, $169,900
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Pena Patricia Lee, $450,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Buckley Richard Joseph, $588,590
Marion County: McDonald Joseph Harry to Jensen Lee, $60,000
Marion County: Peters Shawn to Horkavy Kenneth, $70,000
Marion County: Lemily Frank K Jr to Bass Veronica, $70,000
Marion County: Dixie Investments Inc to Wadhwani Vijay, $90,000
Marion County: Sherman Matthew to Thompson James, $100,000
Marion County: Bazemore John L to Dixon Tami S, $100,000
Marion County: Kendrick Baptist Church Inc to D&D Kendrick LLC, $100,000
Marion County: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thompson Roxie Dianne, $103,000
Marion County: Wadhwani Vijay to Marica Aa LLC, $115,000
Marion County: Ortiz Erika Matos to Hollingsworth Michael, $116,500
Marion County: Alexander Brian J to Sunbeam Development Group LLC, $122,000
Marion County: Vealey Darrell to A & M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $130,000
Marion County: Buster Dennis Laray to Mcpherson Kristie L, $135,000
Marion County: American Conglomerate LLC to Acevedo Arturo, $135,000
Marion County: Woods Matthew to Winchell Carrie, $140,000
Marion County: Moore Jeffrey C to Monexe Charnie, $142,500
Marion County: JL Shore Revocable Trust to M&J Brothers 1 LLC, $145,000
Marion County: Goodwin Land Company LLC to Slo River Properties LLC, $145,750
Marion County: Ingle Stanley E to Loguidice Patricia Ann Tr, $148,000
Marion County: Arber Ames LLC to Colby Sara Louise Tr, $150,000
Marion County: Medina Richard Est to Walgren Donna, $154,900
Marion County: Bond Matthew Bryan to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $165,000
Marion County: Campbell & Dufriend Holding LLC to Aguilar Angel G Arevalo, $170,000
Marion County: Dw Services LLC to Lira Jose Bernardo Parra, $174,900
Marion County: Quick Flip Rentals Inc to Jackson Genesie, $185,000
Marion County: New Venture Properties LLC to Daniel Taylor Ann, $189,000
Marion County: Johnson Tiffany L to Lall D 6 LLC, $195,000
Marion County: Sheppard Karen Marie to Abreu Priscilla Hernandez, $199,999
Marion County: Gleason Tyler John to Lindsey Tyler Hunter, $203,350
Marion County: Davis Anree to Durrett Richard Jr, $209,000
Marion County: Elbow Cay Investments LLC to Umer Anum, $212,000
Marion County: Hartz Mark Earl to Soria Gary Steven, $212,500
Marion County: Zlatea Octavian Radu to Smith Cynthia Johnson, $220,000
Marion County: Cobblestone Real Estate Investments III LLC to Reynoso Hector Luviano, $222,000
Marion County: Fshg Asset Management LLC Tr to Pokorny Therese, $238,000
Marion County: Puckett Curtis to Betancourt Angela, $261,250
Marion County: Robinson Shannon L to Hall Palmer Urban, $267,900
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Cheng Linda Ling, $269,985
Marion County: Johnson Sandra K to Baker Donald P, $270,000
Marion County: Stine Matthew to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $275,000
Marion County: Gercak Peter to Levay Dustin, $280,000
Marion County: Trow David C to Newsome Family Recovable Trust, $280,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Calderon Nelson Jesus, $300,485
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Samir, $313,985
Marion County: Christmas Kira Phillip to Ricci Stephen, $325,000
Marion County: Rolling Hills Development Inc to DR Horton Inc, $343,163.04
Marion County: Trovillo Phil Tr to Nino Christian Rodolfo Salazar, $348,000
Marion County: Stone John F to Sanchez Lisa M, $349,000
Marion County: Inglis Lodge No 324 to R&S Venture Group Inc, $375,000
Marion County: Burney Justin C to Bouffard Nicholas Joseph, $390,000
Marion County: Oglesby Nancy to Demello John H, $399,000
Marion County: Martelli Rentals LLC to Areddy Properties LLC, $410,000
Marion County: Lampert Wayne M Tr to 4 C Fmaily Trust LLC, $425,000
Marion County: Bennett John E Tr to Power Maykel Iglesias, $439,890
Marion County: Harris Donna R to Powers James L, $450,000
Marion County: Scanlan John Alexander to De Walque John Francois, $450,000
Marion County: Geiser Terry L to Tack Up 3 Stables LLC, $450,000
Marion County: Animal Clinic Of Ocala Square LLC to Access Veterinary Care LLC, $499,000
Marion County: White Ronald E to Marcelin Marc, $525,000
Marion County: Luscier Eric M to Heritage Dream Property LLC, $560,000
Marion County: A&S Renovations & Investments LLC to Gardner Larry, $615,000
Marion County: Samanta Shyam K Tr to Young Chase, $753,000
Marion County: Cantrell Charlie to Rumbough Janne H Tr, $812,000
Marion County: Balsinde Martha A to Balsinde Melody Ann, $850,000
Marion County: Cooper Pamela Doretta to Engelman Kathleen A, $901,875
Marion County: Hendon Harold Mark to Sartenejas LLC, $970,000
Marion County: Rtg Properties LLC to Bofus Ocala LLC, $1,437,000
Marion County: Mida Group II LLC to KEB LLC, $1,750,000
Marion County: Barlow Land Holdings LLC to Preferred Materials Inc, $3,000,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Fisheating Creek Trust, $117,201
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trifunovic Dana, $138,101
Marion Landing: Conkilin Nancy J to Shevetz Brenda R, $130,000
Marion Landing: Ayers Admiral Dean to Wilson Billie M, $220,000
Marion Oaks: Bishun Taramattie to Family Homes Resource LLC, $61,500
Marion Oaks: Hall Cynthia to Vixus International Investments LLC, $63,000
Marion Oaks: Shun Christopher KL to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $66,000
Marion Oaks: Persaud Dhan to LQ Property Holdings LLC, $142,800
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Donnelson Valerie Dalphine, $170,000
Marion Oaks: Rei Fl XII LLC to Ventura Dennis Hernandez, $172,500
Marion Oaks: Gonzalez Alecsander to Mejia Roberto Cam, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Alfonso Emilio, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Gs19 LLC to Bryan Yvette A, $242,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Valentin Arocho Jose Luis, $249,900
Marion Oaks: McNeely Janet to Shoemaker Ralph H Jr, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Razimoff Daniel Adalberto, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Belac Homes LLC to Carrasquillo Yaritza Omayra Cotto, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Thompson Maria Haydee to Orellana Jesus, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Rotor Holdings Inc to Casiano Jorge, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Green Laurie, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Slr Home Investments LLC to Nava Mercedes Flores, $267,000
Marion Oaks: Esperanza Real Estate LLC to Moreau Yaitza Enid, $268,000
Marion Oaks: Next Dimension Builders LLC to Rivera Eli Jr, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Golf Building Usa LLC to Ibarra Kenny Alexis, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Igor Alves Pa to Ramos Neyury, $276,900
Marion Oaks: Rossi Investments LLC to Cordero Luis E Martinez, $277,500
Marion Oaks: Investments Brokers LLC to Stjepic Dijana, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Belodoff Bruce B, $279,000
Marion Oaks: R&O Investment LLC to Castro Daimet Cartelle, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Downey Jonathan to Downey Arielle Victoria, $280,000
Marion Oaks: VSJ Enterprise LLC to Dixon Ladarrius Devante, $283,899
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ramirez Giselle A Sanchez, $284,990
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Tirado Alberto J, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Focus Homes LLC to Bearam Kwesi H, $295,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Herrera Marvin Horacio, $299,990
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Norman Jones Vanessa, $310,941
Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Rader Earl S, $315,000
Marion Oaks: Gmv Investments LLC to Shumer Rona, $319,900
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Smith Charles, $323,273
Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Giove Alejandro E, $325,000
Marion Oaks: Fl Pro Builders LLC to Mikrovas Kelly Irene, $345,000
Marion Oaks: K Hovnanian Aspire At Marion Oaks LLC to Ramlal Angelic, $355,990
Marion Oaks: Zorn Construction & Development LLC to Kini Aayushi, $365,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Pendergraft Stewart D to Colibri Ventures LLC, $280,000
Oak Run: McGrath James P Jr to Coneeny John S, $281,000
Oak Run: Toner Brenda Rae Kunkle to Yelich Lisa A, $310,000
Oak Run: Dodson Joan D to Smith Wade H, $340,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Barrett Michell J to Barnet Stacey A, $200,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Lane Charles C to Littlefield Amy Rose, $230,000
Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings South LLC to DR Horton Inc, $280,404
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Coppola Corey Cornell, $314,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Bignall Devon Anthony, $327,990
Ocala Park Estates: Formiami22 LLC to Sosa Maribel, $172,000
Ocala Park Estates: Dieugenio David J to Opendoor Property Trust I, $226,200
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Ayala Morales Joseph Orlando, $289,900
Ocala Park Estates: Sagolla Robert P to Chung Eric R, $440,000
Ocala Preserve: Quinn Christopher M to Demarcus Michael C, $280,000
Ocala Preserve: McCabe William C to Property Keyz LLC, $300,000
Ocala Preserve: Dower Janiece Ann to Rippel Amy Tye, $397,000
Ocala Ridge: Relyance Reliable Homes & More LLC to Gherman Charlotte Rose, $255,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Engelgau Anne Marie to King Shore Real Estate LLC, $320,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Forrest Robert S Jr to England Corie L, $325,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Woodward Gary to Hutton Prudence, $468,500
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Stasiuk Andrea to Cool Ann Marie, $179,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Kottke Thomas Leo Jr to Kottke Weston Luke, $140,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Martinez Tomas Mena to Silverston Robin, $190,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Bradley Scott to Bledsoe Troy Jameson, $279,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Caldust LLC to Gineris Lonnie J, $299,900
Orange Blossom Hills: Samontina Juvin Neil A to Herold Bryant, $410,000
Palm Cay: Dicino Terri Lynn to Jimenez Ivonne, $162,900
Palm Cay: Jackson David C to Astwood George Hilary, $221,000
Rainbow End Estates: Law Scott B to Worley Ricky, $335,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Woods Charles M to Gilleece Dianne, $155,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Simon Ai T to Marshall Macy Josephina, $175,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Williams Jarious to Portela Helen, $216,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Aldana Contracting LLC to Radtke Richard Eric, $238,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ribbon Home Spv Ii LLC to Sega Kathy J, $262,500
Rainbow Park: Santiago Jason to Kemel Lazaro Ovidio, $234,990
Rainbow Park: X Connection Inc to Medina Joe A, $249,900
Rainbow Springs: Alexander Justin G to Negrette Buenovenuta, $395,000
Red Hawk: Sprechman David to Hightower Crystal, $295,000
Rolling Hills: Giannetto Claudio to C & D Property Investment LLC, $125,000
Rolling Hills: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Lucas Anthony Lee, $369,900
Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Favia August Roy, $415,000
Rolling Hills: Lewis Phyllis C to Gregg Kelly H, $425,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Bakan Homes LLC to Jny Alpha LLC, $60,000
Saddle Creek: Laroche Gilles A to Martinez Victor, $205,000
Salt Springs Resort: Decator Alice M to Butler Ralph Nathan, $200,000
Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Graham Tiania M, $350,950
Silver Springs Shores: Zitriom LLC to Lml Delivery & Logistics LLC, $82,000
Silver Springs Shores: Zitriom LLC to Midway 10 LLC, $98,000
Silver Springs Shores: Seplin Ondina M Est to Fisher Jed, $133,500
Silver Springs Shores: Vargas Yahaira to Five Star Investment Group LLC, $135,000
Silver Springs Shores: Five Star Investment Group LLC to Nieves Maria, $145,000
Silver Springs Shores: Alexander Schuyler John Tr to 1St Choice Property Mgmt LLC, $150,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Smilovich Danyelle Denise, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Oglesby Brett Sr to Rogers Alyssa Suzanne, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Pileggi Edward, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Collins Laney, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl LLC to Morel Omar Antonio Vega, $247,990
Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties LLC to Arias Alejandra Molina, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Conley Christopher, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Aldana Contracting LLC to Perl Michael, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: Deogracia Andres to Meyers Ridgely, $286,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Esposito Angelia, $296,900
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Retco Investment Fund 1 LLC, $160,227
Spruce Creek: Wheat Karen to Geddes Ronald A, $200,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Hayes Sandra J to Trimnell Timothy A, $290,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Gettling Lee A to Lien Into It LLC, $270,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Lavalle Mary to Laroche Brenda M, $230,000
Spruce Creek South: Baker Carolyn M to Knight Patricia J, $239,900
Spruce Creek South: Knott Kevin to Caccavale Anthony Tr, $250,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Dykes Darryl Carew, $328,610
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Ross Susan Aleah to Nicoletti Thomas, $400,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Schnuerle Carmen M, $451,230
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ferger Jane S, $522,560
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pearl Claude S Jr to Enright Kenneth J, $567,765
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Smith Robertson Lallou to Rudyanski Wade J Tr, $572,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rianhard William C, $668,470
Stonecrest: Lennar Homes LLC to Good Life Development Florida Pads LLC, $175,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lawrence Bruce Allen, $297,355
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Park Sang Ran to Dimanche Paulonne, $335,000
Twin Lakes Ranchettes: Ringgold Robert G to Kincaid Ronald, $480,000
Villages of Marion: Wu Lina to Morrissey Brian Thomas, $280,000
Villages of Marion: Leka Michael to McKnight Janet M, $287,500
Villages of Marion: Davidson Scott A to Outridge Teresa B, $295,000
Villages of Marion: Gilliland Franklin D to Oshaughnessy Timothy J, $315,500
Villages of Marion: Hamilton George R to Brown Debbie A, $385,000
Villages of Marion: Marshall Richard J to Lee Kirk A, $455,000
Villages of Marion: Roberts Richard P to Denosky John S, $500,000
Villages of Marion: Estacio Romeo Y to Johnson Philip A, $530,000
Villages of Marion: Dreidame Ruth Elaine to Osullivan Sean, $550,000
Villages of Marion: Ferrara Gino Patrick to Pittman Stephen E Tr, $629,900
Villages of Marion: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Far Reo Sub I LLC, $301,001
Westwood: M&S Global LLC to Westwood Acres Ocala LLC, $105,000
Westwood: Schleher Jonathan W to Nm Properties Of Sw Fl LLC, $130,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Petkosh Carol, $307,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Salvator Christine A, $380,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Berg Kenneth C, $409,110
Woods & Lakes: Rock Timothy Nelson to Howard Daisy Ann, $60,000
Woods & Lakes: Silagi Barbara W to Davis Steve T, $112,514.61
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion