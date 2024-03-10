How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 15-21, 2024
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 15-21, 2024.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Inversiones Jupamared Inc., $284,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Naydenova Ventzislava Ilieva, $284,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Ramirez Raymond, $289,990
Belleview: Antich Michael W to Faignant Maisson, $173,000
Belleview: Investment Rb LLC to Tosado William Jr, $174,500
Belleview: Escalante Melinda O to Opendoor Property Trust I, $178,800
Belleview: Ram One Ventures LLC to Brown Tara Loraine, $296,000
Belleview: Miller Aaron George to Garber Carmandy Leigh, $435,000
Belleview: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Captial LLC Tr, $129,000
Belleview: Polonsky Anna to Ferrarezi Thais Lima, $250,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Dickinson Abigail Elizabeth to Chandler Jill Ann, $239,000
Brookhaven: Spence Darin Edward to Spence Investments LLC, $122,700
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Mann Richard G Tr, $382,990
Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Shrepel Gregg J Tr, $389,990
Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Maddox Stacy to Bennett Brandie Peavy, $269,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Saquibal Christopher Sarinas, $322,355
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bayliss Rodney, $323,040
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bayliss Nadine, $454,425
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lobregas Chito Caballero Ii, $466,870
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Steele Diego Colom, $503,580
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gonzalez Yesid Miranda, $519,150
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Colton Reginald Loraine, $527,375
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pomakis Kathryn Mar Jip, $542,130
Candler Hills: Renner Kenneth H to Sucese Roger M, $462,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Johnson Ricardo M, $526,835
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Corbett Kelly T, $539,760
Carriage Trail: Emerson Marvin Ivan to Thacker Cheryl, $589,900
Circle Square Woods: Dribusch Christl to Padolsky Diane M, $175,000
Circle Square Woods: Guarino Samuel Joseph to Hunt Shirley J, $235,000
Coral Ridge: Black Lavonne S to Knowles Linda, $207,000
Coventry: Greenberg Bernard Z Tr to Lybass David, $75,000
Florida Highlands: Fish Terry to Wilson Benjamin Lee, $150,000
Forest Park: Delgado Jesus Francisco Santana to 1326 Se 36Th Avenue LLC, $288,884
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $400,000
Golden Holiday: Deem Enterprises II to Cherokees Rentals, $80,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Story William Larry, $338,485
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Britton Grover Austin, $347,589
Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Yurechko Andrew John, $317,990
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Bechtel Scott Jonathan, $354,985
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dematthews Michael Lewis, $324,080
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Zeng Jia, $339,535
Hidden Lake: Schilf Richard A to Tiberio Anthony Nicholas, $330,000
Indigo Estates: Wall Robert L to Newlin William R, $286,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Jackson Susan Renee, $313,490
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Blake Timothy Michael, $349,990
Kingsland Country Estates: Holiday Builders Inc. to Vega Rafael A Jr, $410,992
Kingsland Country Estates: Seenanan Blidesh to Shadeed Barbara, $450,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Santos David E Cruz, $309,990
Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Debout David Clinton to Fields Beulah M, $180,000
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Koch Anibal Burgos to Banks Patricia, $380,000
Leonardo Estates: Juhasz Judit to Zimmerman Martha Sue, $239,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maurer Leslie Jo, $369,720
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Glass Tahl E, $402,320
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hill Living Trust, $493,374
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hoctel John Calvin Jr, $495,040
Majestic Oaks: Buss Robert Gardner to Volkening Robert Charles, $435,000
Marion County: Drake Ron to Manning Kenneth James, $70,000
Marion County: Wilkerson Uvonda S to Antezana Mario, $72,000
Marion County: Cornett Gene A to Quezada Carlos Mauricio Agurcia, $72,500
Marion County: Sawchuk Austin to Sawchuk Austin, $75,300
Marion County: Jimenez Notie Ann to Sapp Steven Samuel, $80,000
Marion County: Stimmel Melvin to Flip Renovations LLC, $80,000
Marion County: Tillman Gerry A to Lenagar David T, $85,000
Marion County: Arber Ames LLC to Price Alyssa, $90,000
Marion County: Finnerty Peggy to Talmage Alexandra, $94,400
Marion County: Merchan Properties LLC to Quispe Elsa Condori, $97,995
Marion County: Chevaillier Tracy Lynn to Livergood Troy, $98,500
Marion County: Lemaster DonalDR to Schafermeyer Steven T Tr, $99,500
Marion County: Brandies Evan to Webb Eric, $110,000
Marion County: Shilby David Timothy to Mineo Nicholas, $110,000
Marion County: Angel House LLC to Johnson Shari Dawn, $115,000
Marion County: Howard Gene to Veasey Donna, $125,000
Marion County: Barroso Yanelis to Bmh Holdings Group, $125,000
Marion County: Diahira Realty LLC to Cox Anthony S, $129,900
Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to 2Aa Investments LLC, $130,000
Marion County: Moskowitz Allan H to Labonte Warren R, $131,000
Marion County: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Griffith Karli Suzan, $154,000
Marion County: Su Wen Chun to Padilla J Jesus, $165,000
Marion County: Keif Annette to Ramirez Norma, $176,000
Marion County: Conrad Lawrence to Figueroa Ramon Arnoldo Rabago, $186,000
Marion County: Bonano Jessica to Ziggas Mark, $190,000
Marion County: Darpa Enterprises Ltd to Wilhelm Troy, $201,000
Marion County: Rupnarain Bibi to Gardner Devin Bruce, $220,000
Marion County: Morgan Vickey to Marques Kimberly, $228,750
Marion County: Riley Theresa A to Casado Rolando Chacon, $237,000
Marion County: Wettstein Otto V to Kb Ne 47Th Avenue LLC, $261,000
Marion County: Four Oaks Group LLC to Lawson Jordan, $269,000
Marion County: Crespo Kiana to Brown William Iv, $285,000
Marion County: Bobo Tami to Petroske Sousa Elizabeth Lee, $299,900
Marion County: Flynn Barry to Woodham Andrew J, $300,000
Marion County: Doolin Lora Tr to Ferrer Edwin, $350,000
Marion County: Mendez Julio to Villemure Amanda, $360,000
Marion County: Barber Cheri to Adak Tolga, $585,000
Marion County: Roberts Development Corporation to Roberts Roby L Tr, $600,000
Marion County: Price Gordon M to Shoe Away LLC, $630,000
Marion County: Unity Development Investments LLC to Brilliant Group LLC, $650,000
Marion County: Bass Timothy Wade to Charles Edward Thomas, $750,000
Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $767,000
Marion County: CLD Properties Lllp to DI Development LLC, $800,000
Marion County: Benitez Hector to Baker Street Capital LLC, $875,000
Marion County: ML Carter Services Inc. Tr to Ocklawaha Mitigation Preserve LLC, $1,180,000
Marion Oaks: Zorn Construction & Development LLC to Sellard Cheryl L, $160,000
Marion Oaks: Motie Chandradat to Family Homes Resource LLC, $65,000
Marion Oaks: Gordon Howard L III to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $70,000
Marion Oaks: Charity Paul Scott to Drc24 LLC, $75,000
Marion Oaks: Geiss James E to DR Horton Inc., $84,000
Marion Oaks: Pittas Margaret Ann Tr to Silva Blanca, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Nicolas Daniel, $226,990
Marion Oaks: Singletery Jonathan Irvin Sr to Singletery Jonathan Irvin Sr, $232,192
Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Abdullah Abdullah Z, $233,990
Marion Oaks: Perez Madeline to Lorenzo Obdulia Marlin, $240,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Pacheco Anderson Pagan, $249,900
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Yglesias John Anthony, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Pun Andrea, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Zsa Company to Rodriguez Jose Jr, $256,900
Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Guevara Gloria, $258,000
Marion Oaks: Cross Sheray to Georges Miguel, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Ramirez Juan Duarte, $263,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Figaris Ismael David Carreras, $269,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Duffy Dillon Scott, $289,900
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Williams Wanji B, $294,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Hurtado Leslie Bayardo Rosales, $297,990
Marion Oaks: Level Up Construction LLC to Nivar Candido Antonio, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Merikai Homes LLC to Bernal Jorge A Lopez, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Bradburn Billy Eugene to Thomas John Jr, $306,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Cruz Priscilla Karieann Montijo, $306,000
Marion Oaks: Dr Horton Inc. to Rodriguez Osniel, $316,990
Marion Oaks: Build 4U Homes Inc. to Reyes Nancy, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Empleo Joemil, $370,000
Marion Oaks: CJs Signature Homes & Remodeling LLC to 13777 Land Trust, $480,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Poppell Angelique Sheree, $361,535
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Guerra Agustin Antonio, $365,000
Oak Run: Durham Veronica to Burchfield Larry F, $399,900
Oak Run: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Dirty Properties LLC, $141,440
Oak Run Neighborhood: Bender Debra Mary to Kostruba Daniele, $160,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Morin Anthony John Tr to Mcfarland Jeffrey D, $275,000
Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings Development LLC to Matus Margarita, $330,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Quinones Juan, $314,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Vargas Edison Mauricio, $343,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Burdette James Eugene, $353,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to DeJesus Gabrielle, $279,990
Ocala Palms: Rohen John to Nabors Allen Thomas Jr, $235,000
Ocala Palms: Kane James G to Beaudoin Bernard Armand, $365,000
Ocala Park Estates: Gallegos Faustin to Obrien David, $200,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Martin Richard, $352,810
Ocala Ridge: Little Jerald M to Little Kieana, $195,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Bueso Investments LLC to Ismaili Selman, $330,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Belac Homes LLC to Lorenzo Cesar M, $339,900
On Top of the World: Honeycutt James A to Andersen Richard A, $250,000
On Top of the World: Guardiani Louis J to Gall Thomas David Jr, $465,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Michele Rholand to Slezak Philip J, $317,500
Palm Cay: Quijano Elda Marie to Lapina Rowena, $189,707
Palm Circle: Fipeca Enterprise LLC to Maxwell Michelle, $220,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Beard Bruce H to Guarente Trudy, $258,900
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Howard Christina Jean, $236,000
Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Carroll Clinton Theodore Iv, $324,000
Rainbow End Estates: Common Wealth Trust Services LLC Tr to Goodman Ronald Lee, $202,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Porter Brett Alan Tr to Hoobler James, $115,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Memphis Realty LLC to Green Walter L, $246,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Reenders Robert D to Lo Property Investments LLC, $248,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ncf Chiropractic Associates LLC to Stivers Robert Allen, $274,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Zavala Brothers Investments LLC to Smith Wade C Jr, $314,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Taylor Everett Norman Iii to Ramos Ariday, $510,000
Rainbow Park: Pozo Alejandro Chi to Fallacaro James, $65,000
Rainbow Springs: Cerbone Dolores to Morgan William, $280,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Tyler Allen Enterprises LLC to Risso John A, $372,000
Regal Woods: Bronson Karen M to Vences Jessica Reynolds, $345,000
Rolling Hills: Hummel John D to Santana Andres, $65,000
Rolling Hills: Brije LLC to Duncan Phyllis M, $450,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Kavanagh Jane M to Bakan Homes LLC, $60,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Urbanowicz Maria Lina to Ramos Lorenzo Johanna, $229,900
Silver Ranch Estates: Ritterhoff Robert C to Moriah Architectures LLC, $383,500
Silver Meadows: Herriman Dan to Price Gordon M, $390,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lily Community Investments LLC to Ekz Equity Corporation, $154,900
Silver Springs Shores: Colon Felicita to Maisonet Roberto, $175,000
Silver Springs Shores: Marks Lotaya to Opendoor Property Trust I, $199,400
Silver Springs Shores: Craftsman Homes Of Central Florida LLC to Gomez Joseph, $214,995
Silver Springs Shores: D&E Investors LLC to Obregon Susana Elizabeth, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Militello Paul Samuel, $238,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Rector Colby, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Andrews Miranda to Jaikeran Alvin, $251,250
Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Glass Brandon, $253,350
Silver Springs Shores: Si Holdco LLC to Rivera Perez Maria Esther, $266,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Briones Fernando Ruiz, $280,696
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Harrison Joseph, $299,900
Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to U S Bank National Association Tr, $160,111
Smith & Daughertys Adn to Ocala: Parrish Donald Richard to Fish 4 My Boys LLC, $485,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Pacetti Bonny to Plus Properties LLC, $222,196
Spruce Creek Preserve: Peters Donna Marie to Tufts Karen J, $250,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $147,001
Spruce Creek South: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Stallone Vito F Tr, $163,000
Spruce Creek South: Mahowish Jim to Scheiman James E Tr, $238,000
Spruce Creek South: Anschutz Rodney to Woden Monica B Tr, $240,000
Spruce Creek South: Lafond Baker Susan M to Cook Emma, $255,000
Spruce Creek South: Bales Michael W to Schneider Douglas, $285,500
Spruce Creek South: Investworks Solutions LLC to Sharlow Gayle Ann, $315,000
Spruce Creek South: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Dino Property Solutions LLC, $178,001
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Stevens Michael Craig, $274,890
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Chambers Ronald to Nelson Stuart, $310,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Wallace Michael Brian to Cecil Scott, $410,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Wilfert Mark E, $430,290
Stonecrest: Smith Mary Elizabeth Tr to Straight Path Lawn Service LLC, $248,000
Stonewood: Stafford Frank E to Swanson Todd R, $275,000
Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Chirumamilla Sravan Kumar, $393,700
Sun Country Estates: Talbert Theresa Marie to LMC Properties Of Florida LLC, $65,000
Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Devlin Cole John, $304,990
Timberwood: Wright Family Trust to Pereira Lenore Marie, $587,000
Villages of Marion: Sams Wendy to Hofmann Matthew C Tr, $285,000
Villages of Marion: Nagy Barbara A to Goguen Michael J, $290,000
Villages of Marion: Paton Caroline M to Markey Eileen Tr, $315,000
Villages of Marion: Simpson Robert D to Akins Vivien Grace, $324,000
Villages of Marion: Corretti Susan to Reneau Nanette, $335,000
Villages of Marion: Vender Leonard Joseph to Cates Allen, $351,000
Villages of Marion: Clark Bonnie J to Romaine Michael P, $360,000
Villages of Marion: Conn Vail M to Rogusta Darwin, $367,000
West End Adn to the city of Ocala: Mears Alisha C to Parker Alfreda Mae, $205,000
West End Ocala: Ellis Capital LLC to Activation Investment Group LLC, $102,000
West End Ocala: Activation Investment Group LLC to Montoya F Contractors LLC, $119,000
West End Ocala: Robinrose Properties LLC to Calhoun Tameka, $180,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Terracino Larry J, $334,505
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Castro Robert A, $417,240
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maisonett Renee, $418,000
Windgate Estates: Denison Ben F to Wettstein Otto V, $210,000
Winding Waters: Fernando Homs Pa to Rodriguez Resto Marvin Jr, $180,000
Woodland Place: Elite Estates Enterprise LLC to Carrillo Juan Carlos, $220,000
Woodland Villages: Hunter Jackie Lynn to Michele Rholand, $251,500
Woods & Lakes: JLN Renovations Inc. to Kogoy Bernard, $95,000
Wyominia Terrace: Grassie Josette K to Walker & Walker Holdings LLC, $160,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion