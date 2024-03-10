How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Jan. 15-21, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $60,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jan. 15-21, 2024.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Inversiones Jupamared Inc., $284,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Naydenova Ventzislava Ilieva, $284,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc. to Ramirez Raymond, $289,990

Belleview: Antich Michael W to Faignant Maisson, $173,000

Belleview: Investment Rb LLC to Tosado William Jr, $174,500

Belleview: Escalante Melinda O to Opendoor Property Trust I, $178,800

Belleview: Ram One Ventures LLC to Brown Tara Loraine, $296,000

Belleview: Miller Aaron George to Garber Carmandy Leigh, $435,000

Belleview: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Captial LLC Tr, $129,000

Belleview: Polonsky Anna to Ferrarezi Thais Lima, $250,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Dickinson Abigail Elizabeth to Chandler Jill Ann, $239,000

Brookhaven: Spence Darin Edward to Spence Investments LLC, $122,700

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Mann Richard G Tr, $382,990

Brookhaven: DR Horton Inc. to Shrepel Gregg J Tr, $389,990

Caldwells Adn to Ocala: Maddox Stacy to Bennett Brandie Peavy, $269,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Saquibal Christopher Sarinas, $322,355

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bayliss Rodney, $323,040

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Bayliss Nadine, $454,425

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Lobregas Chito Caballero Ii, $466,870

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Steele Diego Colom, $503,580

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Gonzalez Yesid Miranda, $519,150

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Colton Reginald Loraine, $527,375

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Pomakis Kathryn Mar Jip, $542,130

Candler Hills: Renner Kenneth H to Sucese Roger M, $462,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Johnson Ricardo M, $526,835

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Corbett Kelly T, $539,760

Carriage Trail: Emerson Marvin Ivan to Thacker Cheryl, $589,900

Circle Square Woods: Dribusch Christl to Padolsky Diane M, $175,000

Circle Square Woods: Guarino Samuel Joseph to Hunt Shirley J, $235,000

Coral Ridge: Black Lavonne S to Knowles Linda, $207,000

Coventry: Greenberg Bernard Z Tr to Lybass David, $75,000

Florida Highlands: Fish Terry to Wilson Benjamin Lee, $150,000

Forest Park: Delgado Jesus Francisco Santana to 1326 Se 36Th Avenue LLC, $288,884

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Highpoint Holdings Group LLC to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $400,000

Golden Holiday: Deem Enterprises II to Cherokees Rentals, $80,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Story William Larry, $338,485

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Britton Grover Austin, $347,589

Greystone Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Yurechko Andrew John, $317,990

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Bechtel Scott Jonathan, $354,985

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Dematthews Michael Lewis, $324,080

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Zeng Jia, $339,535

Hidden Lake: Schilf Richard A to Tiberio Anthony Nicholas, $330,000

Indigo Estates: Wall Robert L to Newlin William R, $286,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Jackson Susan Renee, $313,490

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc. to Blake Timothy Michael, $349,990

Kingsland Country Estates: Holiday Builders Inc. to Vega Rafael A Jr, $410,992

Kingsland Country Estates: Seenanan Blidesh to Shadeed Barbara, $450,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Santos David E Cruz, $309,990

Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Debout David Clinton to Fields Beulah M, $180,000

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Koch Anibal Burgos to Banks Patricia, $380,000

Leonardo Estates: Juhasz Judit to Zimmerman Martha Sue, $239,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maurer Leslie Jo, $369,720

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Glass Tahl E, $402,320

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hill Living Trust, $493,374

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hoctel John Calvin Jr, $495,040

Majestic Oaks: Buss Robert Gardner to Volkening Robert Charles, $435,000

Marion County: Drake Ron to Manning Kenneth James, $70,000

Marion County: Wilkerson Uvonda S to Antezana Mario, $72,000

Marion County: Cornett Gene A to Quezada Carlos Mauricio Agurcia, $72,500

Marion County: Sawchuk Austin to Sawchuk Austin, $75,300

Marion County: Jimenez Notie Ann to Sapp Steven Samuel, $80,000

Marion County: Stimmel Melvin to Flip Renovations LLC, $80,000

Marion County: Tillman Gerry A to Lenagar David T, $85,000

Marion County: Arber Ames LLC to Price Alyssa, $90,000

Marion County: Finnerty Peggy to Talmage Alexandra, $94,400

Marion County: Merchan Properties LLC to Quispe Elsa Condori, $97,995

Marion County: Chevaillier Tracy Lynn to Livergood Troy, $98,500

Marion County: Lemaster DonalDR to Schafermeyer Steven T Tr, $99,500

Marion County: Brandies Evan to Webb Eric, $110,000

Marion County: Shilby David Timothy to Mineo Nicholas, $110,000

Marion County: Angel House LLC to Johnson Shari Dawn, $115,000

Marion County: Howard Gene to Veasey Donna, $125,000

Marion County: Barroso Yanelis to Bmh Holdings Group, $125,000

Marion County: Diahira Realty LLC to Cox Anthony S, $129,900

Marion County: Bmh Holdings Group LLC to 2Aa Investments LLC, $130,000

Marion County: Moskowitz Allan H to Labonte Warren R, $131,000

Marion County: U S Bank Trust National Association Tr to Griffith Karli Suzan, $154,000

Marion County: Su Wen Chun to Padilla J Jesus, $165,000

Marion County: Keif Annette to Ramirez Norma, $176,000

Marion County: Conrad Lawrence to Figueroa Ramon Arnoldo Rabago, $186,000

Marion County: Bonano Jessica to Ziggas Mark, $190,000

Marion County: Darpa Enterprises Ltd to Wilhelm Troy, $201,000

Marion County: Rupnarain Bibi to Gardner Devin Bruce, $220,000

Marion County: Morgan Vickey to Marques Kimberly, $228,750

Marion County: Riley Theresa A to Casado Rolando Chacon, $237,000

Marion County: Wettstein Otto V to Kb Ne 47Th Avenue LLC, $261,000

Marion County: Four Oaks Group LLC to Lawson Jordan, $269,000

Marion County: Crespo Kiana to Brown William Iv, $285,000

Marion County: Bobo Tami to Petroske Sousa Elizabeth Lee, $299,900

Marion County: Flynn Barry to Woodham Andrew J, $300,000

Marion County: Doolin Lora Tr to Ferrer Edwin, $350,000

Marion County: Mendez Julio to Villemure Amanda, $360,000

Marion County: Barber Cheri to Adak Tolga, $585,000

Marion County: Roberts Development Corporation to Roberts Roby L Tr, $600,000

Marion County: Price Gordon M to Shoe Away LLC, $630,000

Marion County: Unity Development Investments LLC to Brilliant Group LLC, $650,000

Marion County: Bass Timothy Wade to Charles Edward Thomas, $750,000

Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $767,000

Marion County: CLD Properties Lllp to DI Development LLC, $800,000

Marion County: Benitez Hector to Baker Street Capital LLC, $875,000

Marion County: ML Carter Services Inc. Tr to Ocklawaha Mitigation Preserve LLC, $1,180,000

Marion Oaks: Zorn Construction & Development LLC to Sellard Cheryl L, $160,000

Marion Oaks: Motie Chandradat to Family Homes Resource LLC, $65,000

Marion Oaks: Gordon Howard L III to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $70,000

Marion Oaks: Charity Paul Scott to Drc24 LLC, $75,000

Marion Oaks: Geiss James E to DR Horton Inc., $84,000

Marion Oaks: Pittas Margaret Ann Tr to Silva Blanca, $200,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc. to Nicolas Daniel, $226,990

Marion Oaks: Singletery Jonathan Irvin Sr to Singletery Jonathan Irvin Sr, $232,192

Marion Oaks: Wjhfl LLC to Abdullah Abdullah Z, $233,990

Marion Oaks: Perez Madeline to Lorenzo Obdulia Marlin, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Pacheco Anderson Pagan, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Yglesias John Anthony, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Pun Andrea, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Zsa Company to Rodriguez Jose Jr, $256,900

Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Guevara Gloria, $258,000

Marion Oaks: Cross Sheray to Georges Miguel, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Ramirez Juan Duarte, $263,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Figaris Ismael David Carreras, $269,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Duffy Dillon Scott, $289,900

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Williams Wanji B, $294,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Hurtado Leslie Bayardo Rosales, $297,990

Marion Oaks: Level Up Construction LLC to Nivar Candido Antonio, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Merikai Homes LLC to Bernal Jorge A Lopez, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Bradburn Billy Eugene to Thomas John Jr, $306,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc. to Cruz Priscilla Karieann Montijo, $306,000

Marion Oaks: Dr Horton Inc. to Rodriguez Osniel, $316,990

Marion Oaks: Build 4U Homes Inc. to Reyes Nancy, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Empleo Joemil, $370,000

Marion Oaks: CJs Signature Homes & Remodeling LLC to 13777 Land Trust, $480,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Poppell Angelique Sheree, $361,535

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Guerra Agustin Antonio, $365,000

Oak Run: Durham Veronica to Burchfield Larry F, $399,900

Oak Run: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Dirty Properties LLC, $141,440

Oak Run Neighborhood: Bender Debra Mary to Kostruba Daniele, $160,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Morin Anthony John Tr to Mcfarland Jeffrey D, $275,000

Oaks at Ocala Crossings South: Ocala Crossings Development LLC to Matus Margarita, $330,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Quinones Juan, $314,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Vargas Edison Mauricio, $343,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to Burdette James Eugene, $353,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc. to DeJesus Gabrielle, $279,990

Ocala Palms: Rohen John to Nabors Allen Thomas Jr, $235,000

Ocala Palms: Kane James G to Beaudoin Bernard Armand, $365,000

Ocala Park Estates: Gallegos Faustin to Obrien David, $200,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc. to Martin Richard, $352,810

Ocala Ridge: Little Jerald M to Little Kieana, $195,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Bueso Investments LLC to Ismaili Selman, $330,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Belac Homes LLC to Lorenzo Cesar M, $339,900

On Top of the World: Honeycutt James A to Andersen Richard A, $250,000

On Top of the World: Guardiani Louis J to Gall Thomas David Jr, $465,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Michele Rholand to Slezak Philip J, $317,500

Palm Cay: Quijano Elda Marie to Lapina Rowena, $189,707

Palm Circle: Fipeca Enterprise LLC to Maxwell Michelle, $220,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Beard Bruce H to Guarente Trudy, $258,900

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Howard Christina Jean, $236,000

Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc. to Carroll Clinton Theodore Iv, $324,000

Rainbow End Estates: Common Wealth Trust Services LLC Tr to Goodman Ronald Lee, $202,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Porter Brett Alan Tr to Hoobler James, $115,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Memphis Realty LLC to Green Walter L, $246,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Reenders Robert D to Lo Property Investments LLC, $248,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ncf Chiropractic Associates LLC to Stivers Robert Allen, $274,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Zavala Brothers Investments LLC to Smith Wade C Jr, $314,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Taylor Everett Norman Iii to Ramos Ariday, $510,000

Rainbow Park: Pozo Alejandro Chi to Fallacaro James, $65,000

Rainbow Springs: Cerbone Dolores to Morgan William, $280,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Tyler Allen Enterprises LLC to Risso John A, $372,000

Regal Woods: Bronson Karen M to Vences Jessica Reynolds, $345,000

Rolling Hills: Hummel John D to Santana Andres, $65,000

Rolling Hills: Brije LLC to Duncan Phyllis M, $450,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Kavanagh Jane M to Bakan Homes LLC, $60,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Urbanowicz Maria Lina to Ramos Lorenzo Johanna, $229,900

Silver Ranch Estates: Ritterhoff Robert C to Moriah Architectures LLC, $383,500

Silver Meadows: Herriman Dan to Price Gordon M, $390,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lily Community Investments LLC to Ekz Equity Corporation, $154,900

Silver Springs Shores: Colon Felicita to Maisonet Roberto, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: Marks Lotaya to Opendoor Property Trust I, $199,400

Silver Springs Shores: Craftsman Homes Of Central Florida LLC to Gomez Joseph, $214,995

Silver Springs Shores: D&E Investors LLC to Obregon Susana Elizabeth, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: James Frank F to Militello Paul Samuel, $238,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fl Acquisition LLC to Rector Colby, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Andrews Miranda to Jaikeran Alvin, $251,250

Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Glass Brandon, $253,350

Silver Springs Shores: Si Holdco LLC to Rivera Perez Maria Esther, $266,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Briones Fernando Ruiz, $280,696

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Harrison Joseph, $299,900

Silver Springs Shores: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to U S Bank National Association Tr, $160,111

Smith & Daughertys Adn to Ocala: Parrish Donald Richard to Fish 4 My Boys LLC, $485,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Pacetti Bonny to Plus Properties LLC, $222,196

Spruce Creek Preserve: Peters Donna Marie to Tufts Karen J, $250,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $147,001

Spruce Creek South: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Stallone Vito F Tr, $163,000

Spruce Creek South: Mahowish Jim to Scheiman James E Tr, $238,000

Spruce Creek South: Anschutz Rodney to Woden Monica B Tr, $240,000

Spruce Creek South: Lafond Baker Susan M to Cook Emma, $255,000

Spruce Creek South: Bales Michael W to Schneider Douglas, $285,500

Spruce Creek South: Investworks Solutions LLC to Sharlow Gayle Ann, $315,000

Spruce Creek South: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Dino Property Solutions LLC, $178,001

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Stevens Michael Craig, $274,890

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Chambers Ronald to Nelson Stuart, $310,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Wallace Michael Brian to Cecil Scott, $410,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Wilfert Mark E, $430,290

Stonecrest: Smith Mary Elizabeth Tr to Straight Path Lawn Service LLC, $248,000

Stonewood: Stafford Frank E to Swanson Todd R, $275,000

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Chirumamilla Sravan Kumar, $393,700

Sun Country Estates: Talbert Theresa Marie to LMC Properties Of Florida LLC, $65,000

Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc. to Devlin Cole John, $304,990

Timberwood: Wright Family Trust to Pereira Lenore Marie, $587,000

Villages of Marion: Sams Wendy to Hofmann Matthew C Tr, $285,000

Villages of Marion: Nagy Barbara A to Goguen Michael J, $290,000

Villages of Marion: Paton Caroline M to Markey Eileen Tr, $315,000

Villages of Marion: Simpson Robert D to Akins Vivien Grace, $324,000

Villages of Marion: Corretti Susan to Reneau Nanette, $335,000

Villages of Marion: Vender Leonard Joseph to Cates Allen, $351,000

Villages of Marion: Clark Bonnie J to Romaine Michael P, $360,000

Villages of Marion: Conn Vail M to Rogusta Darwin, $367,000

West End Adn to the city of Ocala: Mears Alisha C to Parker Alfreda Mae, $205,000

West End Ocala: Ellis Capital LLC to Activation Investment Group LLC, $102,000

West End Ocala: Activation Investment Group LLC to Montoya F Contractors LLC, $119,000

West End Ocala: Robinrose Properties LLC to Calhoun Tameka, $180,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Terracino Larry J, $334,505

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Castro Robert A, $417,240

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Maisonett Renee, $418,000

Windgate Estates: Denison Ben F to Wettstein Otto V, $210,000

Winding Waters: Fernando Homs Pa to Rodriguez Resto Marvin Jr, $180,000

Woodland Place: Elite Estates Enterprise LLC to Carrillo Juan Carlos, $220,000

Woodland Villages: Hunter Jackie Lynn to Michele Rholand, $251,500

Woods & Lakes: JLN Renovations Inc. to Kogoy Bernard, $95,000

Wyominia Terrace: Grassie Josette K to Walker & Walker Holdings LLC, $160,000

