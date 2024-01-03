How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024’s Best Colleges?

filo / Getty Images

If you want to attend one of the nation’s top colleges, it’ll cost you.

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s the No. 1 Piece of Advice I Would Give My Younger Self

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

According to data collected by U.S. News & World Report, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 school year is $42,162 at private colleges, $23,630 for out-of-state students at public universities and $10,662 for in-state students at public schools.

Additionally, when you add other expenses, the overall cost jumps. Harvard University charges nearly $60,000 in tuition and fees for undergraduate students per year, CNN reported. When you add other expenses — housing, food, books and more — Harvard expects you to pay $95,438 each year.

U.S. News also noted that private schools often make up the price gap through tuition discounts and aid. For example, Princeton University had a sticker price of $57,410 for tuition and fees in the 2022-2023 school year, but the average cost per student receiving needs-based grants was only $17,464.

Between 1980 and 2020, the average price of tuition, fees and room and board for an undergraduate degree went up by 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. This far outpaces wage increases, which increased by only 19% for workers ages 22 to 27 in that time.

Choosing public versus private has a huge impact on college costs. If you’re set on picking one of the nation’s best schools, here are U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked schools from the 2024 Best Colleges rankings, including tuition and fees without aid.

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

National Universities:

Princeton University: $59,710

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $60,156

Harvard University: $59,076

Stanford University: $62,484

Yale University: $64,700

National Liberal Arts Colleges:

Williams College: $64,860

Amherst College: $67,280

United States Naval Academy: No tuition

Pomona College: $62,326

Swarthmore College: $62,412

Wellesley College: $64,320

Story continues

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Planning and saving for higher education is incredibly important. When making plans and budgets for your education — or for your children — keep in mind that the highest-ranked schools often require the highest tuition and fees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024’s Best Colleges?