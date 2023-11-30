How much does a Cybertruck cost? Tesla boasts three models.

Elon Musk was at the Gigafactory Texas for Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event Thursday. On hand were new owners who received the new electric vehicle after Musk gave a presentation boasting about the Cybertruck's features.

On Tesla.com, the option to order the car also became available Thursday, but not all models are available for delivery just yet. Three different types of Cybertrucks are available, and each truck requires a minimum deposit of $250.

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked outside the 44 Club during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023.

Here's what to know about each truck according to Tesla.

Not available until 2025, Rear-Wheel Drive Cybertruck is cheapest model

The cheapest option will have a range of 250 miles, but won't be available for delivery until 2025.

Musk noted during his presentation Thursday the Cybertruck can go 0-60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds. But the "Rear-Wheel Drive" model is slower than that, reaching 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, according to the website.

The truck is listed with a purchase price of $60,990.

How much doss All-Wheel Drive Cybertruck cost?

The next step up contains a few more listed features. The All-Wheel Drive model will have a range of 340 miles, go 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 112 mph.

With 600 horsepower and 7,435 lb.-ft torque, this truck also has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

While available for order, this model won't be available for delivery until next year, according to Tesla.

Tesla listed this truck with a purchase price of $79,990.

With purchase point of $99,990, Cyberbeast is Tesla's most expensive Cybertruck model

At almost $100,000, the Cyberbeast boats less range but more speed and power than the All-Wheel Drive model.

Tesla notes it has an estimated range of 320 miles, can go 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds (a speed Musk said was faster than a Porsche 911 Thursday) and has a top speed of 130 mph.

The Cyberbeast has 845 horsepower, 10,296 lb.-ft. torque and 11,000 lbs. towing capacity.

While available for order, this model won't be available for delivery until next year, too.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cybertruck price varies; Cost of Rear-Wheel, All-Wheel and Cyberbeast