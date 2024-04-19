How Much You Need To Earn To Comfortably Own a House in These 100 Big Cities

urbazon / Getty Images

The differences in annual salary needed to afford a house across the U.S. are vast — even when you hone in on just the 100 largest housing markets.

In the most expensive housing market on that list, you need to make about $343,000 a year to comfortably own a home, according to recently released GOBankingRates estimates. In the least expensive housing market, an annual salary of just $14,000 may suffice.

In the most expensive housing market, a 20% down payment on a home will run you nearly $329,000. In the least expensive housing market, you could theoretically buy five entire homes for that much.

GOBankingRates has included these two housing markets and all points in between in a new ranking of the 100 largest markets in the U.S. We’ve ranked them from least to most affordable, based on how large of a salary you need in each market.

To calculate salary needed for each market, GBR determined average home values based 2024 home values, then factored in a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of 6.82% and a 20% down payment. GBR also assumed housing costs wouldn’t exceed 30% of gross income (though this is aspirational for many homebuyers and homeowners these days). A full methodology is included at the end of the story.

Here’s the list, complete with average home value, 20% down payment, monthly and annual mortgage cost and minimum salary needed for each market.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Average home value (2024): $1,642,715

20% down payment: $328,543

Monthly mortgage: $8,585

Annual mortgage: $103,019

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $343,397

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Average home value (2024): $1,505,320

20% down payment: $301,064

Monthly mortgage: $7,867

Annual mortgage: $94,403

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $314,676

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco, California

Average home value (2024): $1,366,329

20% down payment: $273,266

Monthly mortgage: $7,141

Annual mortgage: $85,686

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $285,621

Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu, Hawaii

Average home value (2024): $1,269,355

20% down payment: $253,871

Monthly mortgage: $6,634

Annual mortgage: $79,605

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $265,349

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Diego, California

Average home value (2024): $1,110,793

20% down payment: $222,159

Monthly mortgage: $5,805

Annual mortgage: $69,661

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $232,203

frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Average home value (2024): $1,026,703

20% down payment: $205,341

Monthly mortgage: $5,366

Annual mortgage: $64,387

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $214,625

benedek / Getty Images

Seattle, Washington

Average home value (2024): $927,531

20% down payment: $185,506

Monthly mortgage: $4,847

Annual mortgage: $58,168

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $193,893

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

Average home value (2024): $907,766

20% down payment: $181,553

Monthly mortgage: $4,744

Annual mortgage: $56,929

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $189,762

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

Average home value (2024): $896,906

20% down payment: $179,381

Monthly mortgage: $4,687

Annual mortgage: $56,247

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $187,492

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chula Vista, California

Average home value (2024): $876,359

20% down payment: $175,272

Monthly mortgage: $4,580

Annual mortgage: $54,959

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $183,196

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Oakland, California

Average home value (2024): $854,810

20% down payment: $170,962

Monthly mortgage: $4,467

Annual mortgage: $53,607

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $178,692

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

Average home value (2024): $829,777

20% down payment: $165,956

Monthly mortgage: $4,336

Annual mortgage: $52,038

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $173,459

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York, New York

Average home value (2024): $762,312

20% down payment: $152,462

Monthly mortgage: $3,984

Annual mortgage: $47,807

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $159,356

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston, Massachusetts

Average home value (2024): $760,054

20% down payment: $152,011

Monthly mortgage: $3,972

Annual mortgage: $47,665

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $158,884

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples, Florida

Average home value (2024): $723,787

20% down payment: $144,757

Monthly mortgage: $3,783

Annual mortgage: $45,391

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $151,302

miralex / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Average home value (2024): $718,310

20% down payment: $143,662

Monthly mortgage: $3,754

Annual mortgage: $45,047

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $150,157

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside, California

Average home value (2024): $628,435

20% down payment: $125,687

Monthly mortgage: $3,284

Annual mortgage: $39,411

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $131,370

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami, Florida

Average home value (2024): $610,322

20% down payment: $122,064

Monthly mortgage: $3,190

Annual mortgage: $38,275

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $127,583

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver, Colorado

Average home value (2024): $608,250

20% down payment: $112,108

Monthly mortgage: $3,179

Annual mortgage: $38,145

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $127,150

John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

Average home value (2024): $590,595

20% down payment: $118,119

Monthly mortgage: $3,086

Annual mortgage: $37,038

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $123,459

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gilbert, Arizona

Average home value (2024): $576,862

20% down payment: $115,372

Monthly mortgage: $3,015

Annual mortgage: $36,177

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $120,589

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Silver Spring, Maryland

Average home value (2024): $560,539

20% down payment: $112,108

Monthly mortgage: $2,929

Annual mortgage: $35,153

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $117,177

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Average home value (2024): $558,846

20% down payment: $111,769

Monthly mortgage: $2,921

Annual mortgage: $35,047

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $116,823

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reno, Nevada

Average home value (2024): $547,599

20% down payment: $109,520

Monthly mortgage: $2,862

Annual mortgage: $34,341

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $114,471

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

Average home value (2024): $546,885

20% down payment: $109,377

Monthly mortgage: $2,858

Annual mortgage: $34,297

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $114,322

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chandler, Arizona

Average home value (2024): $533,097

20% down payment: $106,619

Monthly mortgage: $2,786

Annual mortgage: $33,432

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $111,440

aimintang / Getty Images

Plano, Texas

Average home value (2024): $522,832

20% down payment: $104,566

Monthly mortgage: $2,732

Annual mortgage: $32,788

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $109,294

arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aurora, Colorado

Average home value (2024): $504,866

20% down payment: $100,973

Monthly mortgage: $2,638

Annual mortgage: $31,662

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $105,538

©iStock.com

Vancouver, Washington

Average home value (2024): $501,350

20% down payment: $100,270

Monthly mortgage: $2,620

Annual mortgage: $31,441

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $104,804

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Henderson, Nevada

Average home value (2024): $484,929

20% down payment: $96,986

Monthly mortgage: $2,534

Annual mortgage: $30,411

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $101,371

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

Average home value (2024): $478,014

20% down payment: $95,603

Monthly mortgage: $2,498

Annual mortgage: $29,978

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,925

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise, Idaho

Average home value (2024): $476,700

20% down payment: $95,340

Monthly mortgage: $2,491

Annual mortgage: $29,895

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,651

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marietta, Georgia

Average home value (2024): $475,922

20% down payment: $95,184

Monthly mortgage: $2,487

Annual mortgage: $29,846

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,488

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Average home value (2024): $455,797

20% down payment: $91,159

Monthly mortgage: $2,382

Annual mortgage: $28,584

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $95,281

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newark, New Jersey

Average home value (2024): $453,868

20% down payment: $90,774

Monthly mortgage: $2,372

Annual mortgage: $28,463

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $94,878

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mesa, Arizona

Average home value (2024): $445,168

20% down payment: $89,034

Monthly mortgage: $2,326

Annual mortgage: $27,918

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $93,059

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

Average home value (2024): $443,090

20% down payment: $88,618

Monthly mortgage: $2,316

Annual mortgage: $27,787

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $92,625

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average home value (2024): $441,590

20% down payment: $88,318

Monthly mortgage: $2,308

Annual mortgage: $27,693

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $92,311

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Atlanta, Georgia

Average home value (2024): $437,452

20% down payment: $87,490

Monthly mortgage: $2,286

Annual mortgage: $27,434

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,446

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modesto, California

Average home value (2024): $436,756

20% down payment: $87,351

Monthly mortgage: $2,283

Annual mortgage: $27,390

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,301

MattGush / Getty Images

Stockton, California

Average home value (2024): $436,668

20% down payment: $87,334

Monthly mortgage: $2,282

Annual mortgage: $27,385

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,282

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phoenix, Arizona

Average home value (2024): $434,636

20% down payment: $86,927

Monthly mortgage: $2,271

Annual mortgage: $27,257

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $90,857

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Las Vegas, Nevada

Average home value (2024): $428,096

20% down payment: $85,619

Monthly mortgage: $2,237

Annual mortgage: $26,847

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $89,490

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando, Florida

Average home value (2024): $408,384

20% down payment: $81,677

Monthly mortgage: $2,134

Annual mortgage: $25,611

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $85,370

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average home value (2024): $402,524

20% down payment: $80,505

Monthly mortgage: $2,104

Annual mortgage: $25,243

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $84,145

mrtom-uk / Getty Images

Durham, North Carolina

Average home value (2024): $399,836

20% down payment: $79,967

Monthly mortgage: $2,090

Annual mortgage: $25,075

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $83,583

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina

Average home value (2024): $399,000

20% down payment: $79,800

Monthly mortgage: $2,085

Annual mortgage: $25,022

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $83,408

©Shutterstock.com

Saint Petersburg, Florida

Average home value (2024): $392,091

20% down payment: $78,418

Monthly mortgage: $2,049

Annual mortgage: $24,589

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $81,964

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Average home value (2024): $388,462

20% down payment: $77,692

Monthly mortgage: $2,030

Annual mortgage: $24,362

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $81,205

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Bakersfield, California

Average home value (2024): $383,909

20% down payment: $76,782

Monthly mortgage: $2,006

Annual mortgage: $24,076

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $80,253

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Average home value (2024): $381,528

20% down payment: $76,305.53

Monthly mortgage: $1,994

Annual mortgage: $23,927

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,756

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spokane, Washington

Average home value (2024): $380,668

20% down payment: $76,134

Monthly mortgage: $1,989

Annual mortgage: $23,873

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,576

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

Average home value (2024): $379,687

20% down payment: $75,937

Monthly mortgage: $1,984

Annual mortgage: $23,811

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,370

©Shutterstock.com

Spring, Texas

Average home value (2024): $360,837

20% down payment: $72,167

Monthly mortgage: $1,886

Annual mortgage: $22,629

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $75,430

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

Average home value (2024): $345,163

20% down payment: $69,033

Monthly mortgage: $1,804

Annual mortgage: $21,646

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $72,154

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Katy, Texas

Average home value (2024): $344,058

20% down payment: $68,812

Monthly mortgage: $1,798

Annual mortgage: $21,577

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $71,923

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Richmond, Virginia

Average home value (2024): $337,803

20% down payment: $67,561

Monthly mortgage: $1,765

Annual mortgage: $21,185

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $70,615

dszc / iStock.com

Tucson, Arizona

Average home value (2024): $334,729

20% down payment: $66,946

Monthly mortgage: $1,749

Annual mortgage: $20,992

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $69,973

Aerial_Views / Getty Images

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Average home value (2024): $328,806

20% down payment: $65,761

Monthly mortgage: $1,718

Annual mortgage: $20,620

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $68,734

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average home value (2024): $323,814

20% down payment: $64,763

Monthly mortgage: $1,692

Annual mortgage: $20,307

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $67,691

benedek / Getty Images

Dallas, Texas

Average home value (2024): $322,416

20% down payment: $64,483

Monthly mortgage: $1,685

Annual mortgage: $20,220

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $67,399

Dorti / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

Average home value (2024): $315,774

20% down payment: $63,155

Monthly mortgage: $1,650

Annual mortgage: $19,803

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $66,010

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

Average home value (2024): $302,386

20% down payment: $60,477

Monthly mortgage: $1,580

Annual mortgage: $18,963

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $63,212

©iStock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

Average home value (2024): $302,301

20% down payment: $60,460

Monthly mortgage: $1,580

Annual mortgage: $18,958

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $63,194

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Lexington, Kentucky

Average home value (2024): $295,398

20% down payment: $59,080

Monthly mortgage: $1,544

Annual mortgage: $18,525

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $61,751

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tallahassee, Florida

Average home value (2024): $291,107

20% down payment: $58,221

Monthly mortgage: $1,521

Annual mortgage: $18,256

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $60,854

tunart / Getty Images

Chicago, Illinois

Average home value (2024): $290,761

20% down payment: $58,152

Monthly mortgage: $1,520

Annual mortgage: $18,234

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $60,781

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Average home value (2024): $282,398

20% down payment: $56,480

Monthly mortgage: $1,476

Annual mortgage: $17,710

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $59,033

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

Average home value (2024): $272,779

20% down payment: $54,556

Monthly mortgage: $1,426

Annual mortgage: $17,107

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $57,022

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lincoln, Nebraska

Average home value (2024): $271,653

20% down payment: $54,331

Monthly mortgage: $1,420

Annual mortgage: $17,036

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $56,787

Art Wager / Getty Images

Houston, Texas

Average home value (2024): $269,998

20% down payment: $54,000

Monthly mortgage: $1,411

Annual mortgage: $16,932

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $56,441

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greensboro, North Carolina

Average home value (2024): $256,284

20% down payment: $51,257

Monthly mortgage: $1,339

Annual mortgage: $16,072

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $53,574

©Shutterstock.com

San Antonio, Texas

Average home value (2024): $255,223

20% down payment: $51,045

Monthly mortgage: $1,334

Annual mortgage: $16,006

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $53,352

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

Average home value (2024): $251,660

20% down payment: $50,332

Monthly mortgage: $1,315

Annual mortgage: $15,782

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $52,608

WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Average home value (2024): $249,988

20% down payment: $49,998

Monthly mortgage: $1,306

Annual mortgage: $15,677

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $52,258

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky

Average home value (2024): $238,487

20% down payment: $47,697

Monthly mortgage: $1,246

Annual mortgage: $14,956

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $49,854

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

New Orleans, Louisiana

Average home value (2024): $236,243

20% down payment: $47,249

Monthly mortgage: $1,235

Annual mortgage: $14,815

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $49,385

tomofbluesprings / Getty Images

Kansas City, Missouri

Average home value (2024): $231,413

20% down payment: $46,283

Monthly mortgage: $1,209

Annual mortgage: $14,513

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $48,375

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati, Ohio

Average home value (2024): $230,372

20% down payment: $46,074

Monthly mortgage: $1,204

Annual mortgage: $14,447

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $48,158

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia, South Carolina

Average home value (2024): $228,281

20% down payment: $45,656

Monthly mortgage: $1,193

Annual mortgage: $14,316

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $47,720

Fang Deng / Shutterstock.com

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average home value (2024): $221,946

20% down payment: $44,389

Monthly mortgage: $1,160

Annual mortgage: $13,919

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,396

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average home value (2024): $221,713

20% down payment: $44,343

Monthly mortgage: $1,159

Annual mortgage: $13,904

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,347

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis, Indiana

Average home value (2024): $221,203

20% down payment: $44,241

Monthly mortgage: $1,156

Annual mortgage: $13,872

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,241

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average home value (2024): $219,713

20% down payment: $43,943

Monthly mortgage: $1,148

Annual mortgage: $13,779

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $45,929

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

Average home value (2024): $217,115

20% down payment: $43,423

Monthly mortgage: $1,135

Annual mortgage: $13,616

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $45,386

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corpus Christi, Texas

Average home value (2024): $214,407

20% down payment: $42,881

Monthly mortgage: $1,121

Annual mortgage: $13,446

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $44,820

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buffalo, New York

Average home value (2024): $211,629

20% down payment: $42,326

Monthly mortgage: $1,106

Annual mortgage: $13,272

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $44,239

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average home value (2024): $209,615

20% down payment: $41,923

Monthly mortgage: $1,095

Annual mortgage: $13,146

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $43,818

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Lubbock, Texas

Average home value (2024): $204,585

20% down payment: $40,917

Monthly mortgage: $1,069

Annual mortgage: $12,830

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,767

©Shutterstock.com

Rochester, New York

Average home value (2024): $204,149

20% down payment: $40,830

Monthly mortgage: $1,067

Annual mortgage: $12,803

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,676

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average home value (2024): $200,917

20% down payment: $40,183

Monthly mortgage: $1,050

Annual mortgage: $12,600

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average home value (2024): $199,735

20% down payment: $39,947

Monthly mortgage: $1,044

Annual mortgage: $12,526

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $41,753

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average home value (2024): $191,487

20% down payment: $38,297

Monthly mortgage: $1,001

Annual mortgage: $12,009

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $40,029

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Wichita, Kansas

Average home value (2024): $186,772

20% down payment: $37,354

Monthly mortgage: $976

Annual mortgage: $11,713

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $39,043

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore, Maryland

Average home value (2024): $175,763

20% down payment: $35,153

Monthly mortgage: $919

Annual mortgage: $11,023

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $36,742

Saint Louis, Missouri

Average home value (2024): $166,639

20% down payment: $33,328

Monthly mortgage: $871

Annual mortgage: $10,450

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $34,835

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

Average home value (2024): $142,858

20% down payment: $28,572

Monthly mortgage: $747

Annual mortgage: $8,959

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $29,863

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Toledo, Ohio

Average home value (2024): $111,704

20% down payment: $22,341

Monthly mortgage: $584

Annual mortgage: $7,005

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $23,351

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland, Ohio

Average home value (2024): $98,256

20% down payment: $19,651

Monthly mortgage: $513

Annual mortgage: $6,162

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $20,540

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit, Michigan

Average home value (2024): $66,686

20% down payment: $13,337

Monthly mortgage: $349

Annual mortgage: $4,182

Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $13,940

Methodology : For this piece, GOBankingRates first isolated the 100 biggest housing markets according to Zillow’s February 2024 data. GOBankingRates then found the average 2024 home value for each of the 100 qualified cities. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82%, as sourced from Freddie Mac for April 4, 2024. No P&I, HOA fees or property tax were included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to determine the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

