How Much You Need To Earn To Live Comfortably in These 12 Nevada Cities
Whether you’re planning to move your family to Nevada to save money on living expenses or want to spend your retirement enjoying the state’s warm climate, you’ll likely be scouting out cities that fit your monthly budget. But how do you know which Nevada city you can afford?
To find out how much you need to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Nevada cities. Additional sourced factors included the city’s total population, households, median household income, cost of living indexes, average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index to calculate the average amount needed for a comfortable lifestyle.
With that in mind, this is how much you need to live comfortably in the following 12 Nevada cities.
Incline Village
Total households: 3,925
Total population: 9,163
Median household income: $155,195
Livability: 60
Average home value (January 2024): $1,665,022
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969
Average mortgage cost: $9,789
Average rent cost: $3,201
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $141,100
Annual cost of living for renter: $62,043
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $282,199
Salary needed for the renter: $124,085
Stateline
Total households: 405
Total population: 938
Median household income: $41,830
Livability: 70
Average home value (January 2024): $689,445
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,962
Average mortgage cost: $4,053
Average rent cost: $3,100
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $72,185
Annual cost of living for renter: $60,743
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $144,369
Salary needed for the renter: $121,486
Gardnerville
Total households: 2,793
Total population: 6,147
Median household income: $66,157
Livability: 79
Average home value (January 2024): $565,444
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927
Average mortgage cost: $3,324
Average rent cost: $1,895
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $63,022
Annual cost of living for renter: $45,869
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $126,044
Salary needed for the renter: $91,738
Reno
Total households: 110,480
Total population: 265,196
Median household income: $73,073
Livability: 80
Average home value (January 2024): $536,342
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,006
Average mortgage cost: $3,153
Average rent cost: $1,817
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $61,911
Annual cost of living for renter: $45,880
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $123,822
Salary needed for the renter: $91,760
Sparks
Total households: 40,325
Total population: 108,025
Median household income: $82,938
Livability: 75
Average home value (January 2024): $491,900
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008
Average mortgage cost: $2,892
Average rent cost: $1,900
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,801
Annual cost of living for renter: $46,900
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $117,602
Salary needed for the renter: $93,800
Henderson
Total households: 124,626
Total population: 318,063
Median household income: $85,311
Livability: 74
Average home value (January 2024): $477,934
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064
Average mortgage cost: $2,810
Average rent cost: $1,856
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,491
Annual cost of living for renter: $47,048
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $116,981
Salary needed for the renter: $94,095
Las Vegas
Total households: 240,462
Total population: 644,835
Median household income: $66,356
Livability: 82
Average home value (January 2024): $422,793
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,057
Average mortgage cost: $2,486
Average rent cost: $1,730
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $54,515
Annual cost of living for renter: $45,443
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $109,031
Salary needed for the renter: $90,886
Dayton
Total households: 5,642
Total population: 15,415
Median household income: $85,375
Livability: 64
Average home value (January 2024): $421,922
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,956
Average mortgage cost: $2,481
Average rent cost: $1,625
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $53,244
Annual cost of living for renter: $42,977
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $106,488
Salary needed for the renter: $85,953
North Las Vegas
Total households: 83,188
Total population: 264,022
Median household income: $71,774
Livability: 76
Average home value (January 2024): $391,724
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059
Average mortgage cost: $2,303
Average rent cost: $1,845
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $52,344
Annual cost of living for renter: $46,852
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $104,687
Salary needed for the renter: $93,704
Fernley
Total households: 8,391
Total population: 23,035
Median household income: $84,025
Livability: 68
Average home value (January 2024): $364,820
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969
Average mortgage cost: $2,145
Average rent cost: $1,654
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $49,366
Annual cost of living for renter: $43,470
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $98,733
Salary needed for the renter: $86,940
Pahrump
Total households: 18,598
Total population: 44,711
Median household income: $54,988
Livability: 67
Average home value (January 2024): $329,117
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886
Average mortgage cost: $1,935
Average rent cost: $1,369
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,855
Annual cost of living for renter: $39,069
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $91,711
Salary needed for the renter: $78,138
Laughlin
Total households: 4,248
Total population: 8,184
Median household income: $44,359
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $307,360
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969
Average mortgage cost: $1,807
Average rent cost: $1,209
Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,308
Annual cost of living for renter: $38,127
Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:
Salary needed for the homeowner: $90,616
Salary needed for the renter: $76,254
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Nevada to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Nevada. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Nevada as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Nevada cities. All the data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 8th, 2024.
