How Much You Need To Earn To Live Comfortably in These 12 Nevada Cities

Heather Taylor
6 min read
0
lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Whether you’re planning to move your family to Nevada to save money on living expenses or want to spend your retirement enjoying the state’s warm climate, you’ll likely be scouting out cities that fit your monthly budget. But how do you know which Nevada city you can afford?

Read More: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class
Learn Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

To find out how much you need to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Nevada cities. Additional sourced factors included the city’s total population, households, median household income, cost of living indexes, average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index to calculate the average amount needed for a comfortable lifestyle.

With that in mind, this is how much you need to live comfortably in the following 12 Nevada cities.

OLOS / Shutterstock.com
OLOS / Shutterstock.com

Incline Village

  • Total households: 3,925

  • Total population: 9,163

  • Median household income: $155,195

  • Livability: 60

  • Average home value (January 2024): $1,665,022

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

  • Average mortgage cost: $9,789

  • Average rent cost: $3,201

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $141,100

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $62,043

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $282,199

  • Salary needed for the renter: $124,085

Find Out: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich
See More: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

ajansen / Getty Images
ajansen / Getty Images

Stateline

  • Total households: 405

  • Total population: 938

  • Median household income: $41,830

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $689,445

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,962

  • Average mortgage cost: $4,053

  • Average rent cost: $3,100

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $72,185

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $60,743

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $144,369

  • Salary needed for the renter: $121,486

View More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gardnerville

  • Total households: 2,793

  • Total population: 6,147

  • Median household income: $66,157

  • Livability: 79

  • Average home value (January 2024): $565,444

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,324

  • Average rent cost: $1,895

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $63,022

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $45,869

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $126,044

  • Salary needed for the renter: $91,738

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reno

  • Total households: 110,480

  • Total population: 265,196

  • Median household income: $73,073

  • Livability: 80

  • Average home value (January 2024): $536,342

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,006

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,153

  • Average rent cost: $1,817

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $61,911

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $45,880

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $123,822

  • Salary needed for the renter: $91,760

Explore More: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Sparks

  • Total households: 40,325

  • Total population: 108,025

  • Median household income: $82,938

  • Livability: 75

  • Average home value (January 2024): $491,900

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,892

  • Average rent cost: $1,900

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,801

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $46,900

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $117,602

  • Salary needed for the renter: $93,800

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Henderson

  • Total households: 124,626

  • Total population: 318,063

  • Median household income: $85,311

  • Livability: 74

  • Average home value (January 2024): $477,934

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,810

  • Average rent cost: $1,856

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,491

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $47,048

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $116,981

  • Salary needed for the renter: $94,095

For You: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

MoreISO / Getty Images
MoreISO / Getty Images

Las Vegas

  • Total households: 240,462

  • Total population: 644,835

  • Median household income: $66,356

  • Livability: 82

  • Average home value (January 2024): $422,793

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,057

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,486

  • Average rent cost: $1,730

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $54,515

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $45,443

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $109,031

  • Salary needed for the renter: $90,886

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Dayton

  • Total households: 5,642

  • Total population: 15,415

  • Median household income: $85,375

  • Livability: 64

  • Average home value (January 2024): $421,922

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,956

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,481

  • Average rent cost: $1,625

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $53,244

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $42,977

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $106,488

  • Salary needed for the renter: $85,953

Read Next: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

4kodiak / Getty Images
4kodiak / Getty Images

North Las Vegas

  • Total households: 83,188

  • Total population: 264,022

  • Median household income: $71,774

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $391,724

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,303

  • Average rent cost: $1,845

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $52,344

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $46,852

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $104,687

  • Salary needed for the renter: $93,704

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Fernley

  • Total households: 8,391

  • Total population: 23,035

  • Median household income: $84,025

  • Livability: 68

  • Average home value (January 2024): $364,820

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,145

  • Average rent cost: $1,654

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $49,366

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $43,470

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $98,733

  • Salary needed for the renter: $86,940

Trending Now: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons
Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons

Pahrump

  • Total households: 18,598

  • Total population: 44,711

  • Median household income: $54,988

  • Livability: 67

  • Average home value (January 2024): $329,117

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,935

  • Average rent cost: $1,369

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,855

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $39,069

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $91,711

  • Salary needed for the renter: $78,138

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Laughlin

  • Total households: 4,248

  • Total population: 8,184

  • Median household income: $44,359

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $307,360

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,807

  • Average rent cost: $1,209

  • Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,308

  • Annual cost of living for renter: $38,127

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

  • Salary needed for the homeowner: $90,616

  • Salary needed for the renter: $76,254

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Nevada to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Nevada. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Nevada as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Nevada cities. All the data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 8th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Earn To Live Comfortably in These 12 Nevada Cities

Advertisement

Recommended Stories