Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State

2
Andrew Lisa
·12 min read
krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being "rich" in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. "Rich" is a subjective term, and where you live has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it really looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

49. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882

48. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470

47. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411

46. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

45. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180

44. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788

43. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026

42. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257

41. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427

40. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

39. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060

38. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661

37. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622

36. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277

35. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964

34. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776

33. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822

32. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

31. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

30. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426

29. Kansas

28. Nebraska

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

26. Wyoming

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

25. Nevada

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

24. Arizona

23. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807

22. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261

21. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

20. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872

19. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468

18. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

17. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

16. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379

15. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473

14. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713

13. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274

12. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694

11. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181

10. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829

9. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063

8. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950

7. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006

6. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305

5. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707

5. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007

3. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597

2. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State