Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being "rich" in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. "Rich" is a subjective term, and where you live has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.
To get an idea of what it really looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.
49. West Virginia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882
48. Arkansas
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470
47. Kentucky
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411
46. New Mexico
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568
45. Oklahoma
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180
44. Alabama
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788
43. Louisiana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026
42. Tennessee
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257
41. South Carolina
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427
40. Montana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234
39. South Dakota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060
38. Indiana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661
37. Idaho
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622
36. Missouri
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277
35. Ohio
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964
34. Maine
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776
33. North Carolina
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822
32. Iowa
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704
31. Florida
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870
30. Michigan
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426
29. Kansas
28. Nebraska
27. Wisconsin
26. Wyoming
25. Nevada
24. Arizona
23. Vermont
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807
22. North Dakota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261
21. Georgia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018
20. Pennsylvania
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872
19. Oregon
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468
18. Texas
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006
17. Delaware
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859
16. Utah
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379
15. Rhode Island
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473
14. Illinois
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713
13. Minnesota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274
12. Alaska
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694
11. Colorado
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181
10. New Hampshire
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829
9. New York
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063
8. Washington
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950
7. Virginia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006
6. Hawaii
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305
5. Connecticut
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707
5. California
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007
3. Maryland
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597
2. Massachusetts
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616
1. New Jersey
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State