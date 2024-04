How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How do you know if you’re lower class, middle class, upper class or somewhere in between? Well, it depends on who you ask, but a good definition of middle class is “those with an income that is two-thirds to double the median income of an area” — that’s the definition provided by the Pew Research Center.

As for what it means to be upper middle class, for the purposes of this study, GOBankingRates defined “upper middle class” as the top 20% of earners in the middle-class range. Because the median household income varies so greatly from state to state, the income needed to achieve this designation varies greatly depending on where you live. In Mississippi, a household income of $91,841 will land you in the upper middle class, but in Maryland, you would need a household income of $170,666 to earn this distinction.

Here’s the household income you need to be considered upper middle class in every state.

Also see what income is considered middle class in each state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Upper middle class household income threshold: $103,322

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Upper middle class household income threshold: $149,708

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Upper middle class household income threshold: $125,807

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Upper middle class household income threshold: $97,647

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Median household income: $91,905

Upper middle class household income threshold: $159,302

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

Upper middle class household income threshold: $151,837

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Upper middle class household income threshold: $156,369

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Upper middle class household income threshold: $137,497

ablokhin / Getty Images

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Upper middle class household income threshold: $117,723

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Upper middle class household income threshold: $123,682

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

Upper middle class household income threshold: $164,344

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Median household income: $70,214

Upper middle class household income threshold: $121,704

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Upper middle class household income threshold: $135,951

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Upper middle class household income threshold: $116,433

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Upper middle class household income threshold: $122,323

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Upper middle class household income threshold: $120,895

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Upper middle class household income threshold: $104,317

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Upper middle class household income threshold: $100,277

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Upper middle class household income threshold: $118,302

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Upper middle class household income threshold: $170,666

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Upper middle class household income threshold: $167,275

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Upper middle class household income threshold: $118,742

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Upper middle class household income threshold: $146,143

Michael Warren / iStock.com

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Upper middle class household income threshold: $91,841

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Upper middle class household income threshold: $114,261

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Median household income: $66,341

Upper middle class household income threshold: $114,991

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Upper middle class household income threshold: $124,318

tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

Median household income: $71,646

Upper middle class household income threshold: $124,186

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Upper middle class household income threshold: $157,465

Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Upper middle class household income threshold: $168,352

ChuckSchugPhotography / Getty Images

New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

Upper middle class household income threshold: $101,785

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Upper middle class household income threshold: $141,069

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Upper middle class household income threshold: $114,722

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Upper middle class household income threshold: $128,196

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Upper middle class household income threshold: $116,116

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Upper middle class household income threshold: $106,364

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

Upper middle class household income threshold: $132,829

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $73,170

Upper middle class household income threshold: $126,828

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

Upper middle class household income threshold: $141,041

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Upper middle class household income threshold: $110,280

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Upper middle class household income threshold: $120,392

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Upper middle class household income threshold: $110,994

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Upper middle class household income threshold: $126,594

johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

Upper middle class household income threshold: $150,511

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Median household income: $74,014

Upper middle class household income threshold: $128,291

Montes-Bradley / Getty Images

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Upper middle class household income threshold: $151,232

400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

Upper middle class household income threshold: $156,563

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Upper middle class household income threshold: $95,709

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Upper middle class household income threshold: $125,594

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Median household income: $72,495

Upper middle class household income threshold: $125,658

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found 1) the median household income for each state as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these figures isolated, GOBankingRates then found 2) each state’s middle-class income range, defined by Pew Research as “those with an income that is two-thirds to double the median income of an area.” With the middle-class income range of each state found, GOBankingRates determined the 3) income threshold a household would need to be considered upper middle class, which was defined as the top 20% of earners in the middle-class range. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 12, 2023.

