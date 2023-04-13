Here’s How Much First Responders Make in Every State
The police cars, fire trucks and ambulances with the flashing lights mean one thing: somewhere, someone is in trouble. And the first responders who arrive at scenes of accidents, crimes, fire and such, put their lives on the line every day to help people and property in peril. But just how much do emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters earn? As with most jobs, it depends on the state where they work.
GOBankingRates looked at the salaries of emergency personnel in every state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and their average salaries range widely across the country. For instance, firefighters in Mississippi make just $32,870 -- $22,420 below the average U.S. salary for the profession. In California, on the other hand, firefighters are paid $84,930 but must contend with a higher cost of living.
So, are firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics really making enough money to put their lives on the line every day? That's a matter of opinion. To help you decide, GOBankingRates ranked and ordered the states from worst to best for emergency personnel. Find out whether or not these workers are making bank in your state.
50. Mississippi
EMT annual wage: $29,350
Paramedic annual wage: $41,780
Police annual wage: $38,940
Firefighter annual wage: $32,870
49. Arkansas
EMT annual wage: $30,580
Paramedic annual wage: $38,620
Police annual wage: $42,430
Firefighter annual wage: $36,950
48. Kentucky
EMT annual wage: $29,250
Paramedic annual wage: $41,110
Police annual wage: $46,910
Firefighter annual wage: $34,060
47. West Virginia
EMT annual wage: $28,530
Paramedic annual wage: $39,550
Police annual wage: $47,160
Firefighter annual wage: $36,850
46. Alabama
EMT annual wage: $28,030
Paramedic annual wage: $35,460
Police annual wage: $49,540
Firefighter annual wage: $44,920
45. Kansas
EMT annual wage: $26,190
Paramedic annual wage: $43,160
Police annual wage: $52,010
Firefighter annual wage: $40,370
44. Louisiana
EMT annual wage: $35,020
Paramedic annual wage: $44,740
Police annual wage: $44,790
Firefighter annual wage: $33,400
43. Georgia
EMT annual wage: $32,470
Paramedic annual wage: $43,350
Police annual wage: $50,710
Firefighter annual wage: $40,530
42. North Carolina
EMT annual wage: $36,090
Paramedic annual wage: $42,610
Police annual wage: $51,860
Firefighter annual wage: $36,950
41. South Carolina
EMT annual wage: $35,140
Paramedic annual wage: $44,220
Police annual wage: $49,140
Firefighter annual wage: $39,750
40. Oklahoma
EMT annual wage: $27,980
Paramedic annual wage: $41,750
Police annual wage: $55,740
Firefighter annual wage: $51,810
39. Tennessee
EMT annual wage: $35,400
Paramedic annual wage: $46,170
Police annual wage: $48,530
Firefighter annual wage: $42,310
38. South Dakota
EMT annual wage: $32,570
Paramedic annual wage: $41,890
Police annual wage: $52,580
Firefighter annual wage: $49,090
37. Maine
EMT annual wage: $32,710
Paramedic annual wage: $45,590
Police annual wage: $56,930
Firefighter annual wage: $44,920
36. New Mexico
EMT annual wage: $34,620
Paramedic annual wage: $48,410
Police annual wage: $55,420
Firefighter annual wage: $39,940
35. Missouri
EMT annual wage: $33,560
Paramedic annual wage: $43,510
Police annual wage: $56,610
Firefighter annual wage: $46,540
34. Wyoming
EMT annual wage: $32,410
Paramedic annual wage: $47,100
Police annual wage: $58,380
Firefighter annual wage: $44,420
33. Idaho
EMT annual wage: $33,080
Paramedic annual wage: $47,630
Police annual wage: $59,340
Firefighter annual wage: $42,130
32. Michigan
EMT annual wage: $31,650
Paramedic annual wage: $43,780
Police annual wage: $64,380
Firefighter annual wage: $48,890
31. Iowa
EMT annual wage: $32,570
Paramedic annual wage: $44,650
Police annual wage: $65,310
Firefighter annual wage: $47,460
30. Utah
EMT annual wage: $32,350
Paramedic annual wage: $53,600
Police annual wage: $60,730
Firefighter annual wage: $42,020
29. Vermont
EMT annual wage: $36,070
Paramedic annual wage: $47,260
Police annual wage: $57,780
Firefighter annual wage: $45,140
28. Montana
EMT annual wage: $31,940
Paramedic annual wage: $45,180
Police annual wage: $60,640
Firefighter annual wage: $52,990
27. Indiana
EMT annual wage: $32,470
Paramedic annual wage: $44,570
Police annual wage: $61,850
Firefighter annual wage: $53,490
26. Ohio
EMT annual wage: $32,760
Paramedic annual wage: $41,830
Police annual wage: $67,110
Firefighter annual wage: $52,530
25. Arizona
EMT annual wage: $33,840
Paramedic annual wage: $45,240
Police annual wage: $68,060
Firefighter annual wage: $48,750
24. Wisconsin
EMT annual wage: $32,440
Paramedic annual wage: $47,670
Police annual wage: $71,230
Firefighter annual wage: $46,140
23. North Dakota
EMT annual wage: $34,150
Paramedic annual wage: $47,010
Police annual wage: $64,470
Firefighter annual wage: $52,010
22. Florida
EMT annual wage: $33,090
Paramedic annual wage: $46,710
Police annual wage: $66,320
Firefighter annual wage: $53,480
21. Texas
EMT annual wage: $34,070
Paramedic annual wage: $45,730
Police annual wage: $66,890
Firefighter annual wage: $53,310
20. Virginia
EMT annual wage: $36,770
Paramedic annual wage: $48,800
Police annual wage: $59,720
Firefighter annual wage: $51,940
19. Nebraska
EMT annual wage: $33,970
Paramedic annual wage: $46,890
Police annual wage: $62,530
Firefighter annual wage: $60,590
18. New Hampshire
EMT annual wage: $35,670
Paramedic annual wage: $52,640
Police annual wage: $63,670
Firefighter annual wage: $52,260
17. Pennsylvania
EMT annual wage: $33,450
Paramedic annual wage: $49,870
Police annual wage: $74,270
Firefighter annual wage: $58,400
16. Minnesota
EMT annual wage: $38,200
Paramedic annual wage: $59,180
Police annual wage: $76,960
Firefighter annual wage: $39,750
15. Nevada
EMT annual wage: $33,490
Paramedic annual wage: $53,410
Police annual wage: $74,940
Firefighter annual wage: $58,370
14. Rhode Island
EMT annual wage: $42,460
Paramedic annual wage: $46,490
Police annual wage: $68,580
Firefighter annual wage: $62,860
13. Delaware
EMT annual wage: $39,090
Paramedic annual wage: $57,280
Police annual wage: $80,620
Firefighter annual wage: $49,520
12. Colorado
EMT annual wage: $35,590
Paramedic annual wage: $53,140
Police annual wage: $80,620
Firefighter annual wage: $68,300
11. Oregon
EMT annual wage: $37,040
Paramedic annual wage: $55,990
Police annual wage: $78,000
Firefighter annual wage: $65,590
10. Massachusetts
EMT annual wage: $43,160
Paramedic annual wage: $59,260
Police annual wage: $73,560
Firefighter annual wage: $65,650
9. Illinois
EMT annual wage: $44,460
Paramedic annual wage: $58,240
Police annual wage: $82,800
Firefighter annual wage: $61,310
8. Connecticut
EMT annual wage: $41,120
Paramedic annual wage: $62,210
Police annual wage: $76,360
Firefighter annual wage: $68,140
7. New York
EMT annual wage: $41,120
Paramedic annual wage: $57,320
Police annual wage: $80,590
Firefighter annual wage: $72,670
6. Alaska
EMT annual wage: $51,330
Paramedic annual wage: $51,480
Police annual wage: $87,510
Firefighter annual wage: $57,320
5. Maryland
EMT annual wage: $50,770
Paramedic annual wage: $59,520
Police annual wage: $77,890
Firefighter annual wage: $61,340
4. Hawaii
EMT annual wage: $55,600
Paramedic annual wage: $49,138
Police annual wage: $80,050
Firefighter annual wage: $67,540
3. California
EMT annual wage: $42,420
Paramedic annual wage: $58,190
Police annual wage: $102,920
Firefighter annual wage: $80,990
2. Washington
EMT annual wage: $37,500
Paramedic annual wage: $82,810
Police annual wage: $92,390
Firefighter annual wage: $76,280
6. New Jersey
EMT annual wage: $40,360
Paramedic annual wage: $71,180
Police annual wage: $91,690
Firefighter annual wage: $84,930
Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined how much first-responders earn in every state, using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics for May 2021 (latest data available) for the mean annual wages of three core first-responder jobs in all 50 U.S. states: (1) police and sheriff's patrol officers; (2) emergency medical technicians; (3) paramedics; and (4) firefighters. Each job's salary was scored, added up and ranked from worst paying states to best. All data compiled on March 8, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much First Responders Make in Every State