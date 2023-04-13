Here’s How Much First Responders Make in Every State

©Noah Berger/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The police cars, fire trucks and ambulances with the flashing lights mean one thing: somewhere, someone is in trouble. And the first responders who arrive at scenes of accidents, crimes, fire and such, put their lives on the line every day to help people and property in peril. But just how much do emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters earn? As with most jobs, it depends on the state where they work.

See: Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

Learn: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

GOBankingRates looked at the salaries of emergency personnel in every state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and their average salaries range widely across the country. For instance, firefighters in Mississippi make just $32,870 -- $22,420 below the average U.S. salary for the profession. In California, on the other hand, firefighters are paid $84,930 but must contend with a higher cost of living.

So, are firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics really making enough money to put their lives on the line every day? That's a matter of opinion. To help you decide, GOBankingRates ranked and ordered the states from worst to best for emergency personnel. Find out whether or not these workers are making bank in your state.

simonkr / Getty Images

50. Mississippi

EMT annual wage: $29,350

Paramedic annual wage: $41,780

Police annual wage: $38,940

Firefighter annual wage: $32,870

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

ftwitty / Getty Images

49. Arkansas

EMT annual wage: $30,580

Paramedic annual wage: $38,620

Police annual wage: $42,430

Firefighter annual wage: $36,950

slobo / Getty Images

48. Kentucky

EMT annual wage: $29,250

Paramedic annual wage: $41,110

Police annual wage: $46,910

Firefighter annual wage: $34,060

RyanJLane / Getty Images

47. West Virginia

EMT annual wage: $28,530

Paramedic annual wage: $39,550

Police annual wage: $47,160

Firefighter annual wage: $36,850

©Shutterstock.com

46. Alabama

EMT annual wage: $28,030

Paramedic annual wage: $35,460

Police annual wage: $49,540

Firefighter annual wage: $44,920

Story continues

leaf / iStock.com

45. Kansas

EMT annual wage: $26,190

Paramedic annual wage: $43,160

Police annual wage: $52,010

Firefighter annual wage: $40,370

michaeljung / Shutterstock.com

44. Louisiana

EMT annual wage: $35,020

Paramedic annual wage: $44,740

Police annual wage: $44,790

Firefighter annual wage: $33,400

LightFieldStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Georgia

EMT annual wage: $32,470

Paramedic annual wage: $43,350

Police annual wage: $50,710

Firefighter annual wage: $40,530

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. North Carolina

EMT annual wage: $36,090

Paramedic annual wage: $42,610

Police annual wage: $51,860

Firefighter annual wage: $36,950

stevecoleimages / Getty Images

41. South Carolina

EMT annual wage: $35,140

Paramedic annual wage: $44,220

Police annual wage: $49,140

Firefighter annual wage: $39,750

©Shutterstock.com

40. Oklahoma

EMT annual wage: $27,980

Paramedic annual wage: $41,750

Police annual wage: $55,740

Firefighter annual wage: $51,810

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

franckreporter / Getty Images

39. Tennessee

EMT annual wage: $35,400

Paramedic annual wage: $46,170

Police annual wage: $48,530

Firefighter annual wage: $42,310

kali9 / Getty Images

38. South Dakota

EMT annual wage: $32,570

Paramedic annual wage: $41,890

Police annual wage: $52,580

Firefighter annual wage: $49,090

©Shutterstock.com

37. Maine

EMT annual wage: $32,710

Paramedic annual wage: $45,590

Police annual wage: $56,930

Firefighter annual wage: $44,920

©Shutterstock.com

36. New Mexico

EMT annual wage: $34,620

Paramedic annual wage: $48,410

Police annual wage: $55,420

Firefighter annual wage: $39,940

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

35. Missouri

EMT annual wage: $33,560

Paramedic annual wage: $43,510

Police annual wage: $56,610

Firefighter annual wage: $46,540

ChristopherBernard / Getty Images

34. Wyoming

EMT annual wage: $32,410

Paramedic annual wage: $47,100

Police annual wage: $58,380

Firefighter annual wage: $44,420

©Shutterstock.com

33. Idaho

EMT annual wage: $33,080

Paramedic annual wage: $47,630

Police annual wage: $59,340

Firefighter annual wage: $42,130

shaunl / iStock.com

32. Michigan

EMT annual wage: $31,650

Paramedic annual wage: $43,780

Police annual wage: $64,380

Firefighter annual wage: $48,890

LPETTET / Getty Images

31. Iowa

EMT annual wage: $32,570

Paramedic annual wage: $44,650

Police annual wage: $65,310

Firefighter annual wage: $47,460

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

30. Utah

EMT annual wage: $32,350

Paramedic annual wage: $53,600

Police annual wage: $60,730

Firefighter annual wage: $42,020

Save Money: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

MorganLeFaye / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Vermont

EMT annual wage: $36,070

Paramedic annual wage: $47,260

Police annual wage: $57,780

Firefighter annual wage: $45,140

VAKSMAN VOLODYMYR / Shutterstock.com

28. Montana

EMT annual wage: $31,940

Paramedic annual wage: $45,180

Police annual wage: $60,640

Firefighter annual wage: $52,990

tfoxfoto / iStock.com

27. Indiana

EMT annual wage: $32,470

Paramedic annual wage: $44,570

Police annual wage: $61,850

Firefighter annual wage: $53,490

©Shutterstock.com

26. Ohio

EMT annual wage: $32,760

Paramedic annual wage: $41,830

Police annual wage: $67,110

Firefighter annual wage: $52,530

Tashi-Delek / Getty Images

25. Arizona

EMT annual wage: $33,840

Paramedic annual wage: $45,240

Police annual wage: $68,060

Firefighter annual wage: $48,750

©Shutterstock.com

24. Wisconsin

EMT annual wage: $32,440

Paramedic annual wage: $47,670

Police annual wage: $71,230

Firefighter annual wage: $46,140

DigtialStorm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. North Dakota

EMT annual wage: $34,150

Paramedic annual wage: $47,010

Police annual wage: $64,470

Firefighter annual wage: $52,010

pio3 / Shutterstock.com

22. Florida

EMT annual wage: $33,090

Paramedic annual wage: $46,710

Police annual wage: $66,320

Firefighter annual wage: $53,480

simonkr / Getty Images

21. Texas

EMT annual wage: $34,070

Paramedic annual wage: $45,730

Police annual wage: $66,890

Firefighter annual wage: $53,310

IPGGutenbergUKLtd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Virginia

EMT annual wage: $36,770

Paramedic annual wage: $48,800

Police annual wage: $59,720

Firefighter annual wage: $51,940

Kurtly / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Nebraska

EMT annual wage: $33,970

Paramedic annual wage: $46,890

Police annual wage: $62,530

Firefighter annual wage: $60,590

MattGush / Getty Images

18. New Hampshire

EMT annual wage: $35,670

Paramedic annual wage: $52,640

Police annual wage: $63,670

Firefighter annual wage: $52,260

Tony_Bendele / Getty Images

17. Pennsylvania

EMT annual wage: $33,450

Paramedic annual wage: $49,870

Police annual wage: $74,270

Firefighter annual wage: $58,400

stevecoleimages / Getty Images

16. Minnesota

EMT annual wage: $38,200

Paramedic annual wage: $59,180

Police annual wage: $76,960

Firefighter annual wage: $39,750

martin-dm / Getty Images

15. Nevada

EMT annual wage: $33,490

Paramedic annual wage: $53,410

Police annual wage: $74,940

Firefighter annual wage: $58,370

JANIFEST / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Rhode Island

EMT annual wage: $42,460

Paramedic annual wage: $46,490

Police annual wage: $68,580

Firefighter annual wage: $62,860

wsfurlan / Getty Images

13. Delaware

EMT annual wage: $39,090

Paramedic annual wage: $57,280

Police annual wage: $80,620

Firefighter annual wage: $49,520

Mihajlo Maricic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Colorado

EMT annual wage: $35,590

Paramedic annual wage: $53,140

Police annual wage: $80,620

Firefighter annual wage: $68,300

bluecinema / Getty Images

11. Oregon

EMT annual wage: $37,040

Paramedic annual wage: $55,990

Police annual wage: $78,000

Firefighter annual wage: $65,590

4kclips / Shutterstock.com

10. Massachusetts

EMT annual wage: $43,160

Paramedic annual wage: $59,260

Police annual wage: $73,560

Firefighter annual wage: $65,650

400tmax / Getty Images

9. Illinois

EMT annual wage: $44,460

Paramedic annual wage: $58,240

Police annual wage: $82,800

Firefighter annual wage: $61,310

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Connecticut

EMT annual wage: $41,120

Paramedic annual wage: $62,210

Police annual wage: $76,360

Firefighter annual wage: $68,140

©Unsplash

7. New York

EMT annual wage: $41,120

Paramedic annual wage: $57,320

Police annual wage: $80,590

Firefighter annual wage: $72,670

tomazl / Getty Images

6. Alaska

EMT annual wage: $51,330

Paramedic annual wage: $51,480

Police annual wage: $87,510

Firefighter annual wage: $57,320

FangXiaNuo / Getty Images

5. Maryland

EMT annual wage: $50,770

Paramedic annual wage: $59,520

Police annual wage: $77,890

Firefighter annual wage: $61,340

ands456 / Getty Images

4. Hawaii

EMT annual wage: $55,600

Paramedic annual wage: $49,138

Police annual wage: $80,050

Firefighter annual wage: $67,540

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com

3. California

EMT annual wage: $42,420

Paramedic annual wage: $58,190

Police annual wage: $102,920

Firefighter annual wage: $80,990

kali9 / Getty Images

2. Washington

EMT annual wage: $37,500

Paramedic annual wage: $82,810

Police annual wage: $92,390

Firefighter annual wage: $76,280

FangXiaNuo / Getty Images

6. New Jersey

EMT annual wage: $40,360

Paramedic annual wage: $71,180

Police annual wage: $91,690

Firefighter annual wage: $84,930

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined how much first-responders earn in every state, using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics for May 2021 (latest data available) for the mean annual wages of three core first-responder jobs in all 50 U.S. states: (1) police and sheriff's patrol officers; (2) emergency medical technicians; (3) paramedics; and (4) firefighters. Each job's salary was scored, added up and ranked from worst paying states to best. All data compiled on March 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much First Responders Make in Every State