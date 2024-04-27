How Much Gen Z Earns in Every State

NoSystem images / iStock.com

While many members of the Gen Z generation are still schooling and not working full-time, the older Gen Zers have already started earning a substantial amount of income and paying some bills. The generation currently makes up 38% of the office workforce.

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

The average income for an American is within the $50K-60K range, but this value can mean different things for different people in different locations. But how much Gen Z earns specifically comes down to mainly location and skills, with location ultimately playing a huge role in in pay range.

Even though it is possible to earn average or above average incomes in the cities that are on the lower margin of earning power, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find fully remote jobs, as many companies are choosing to return their workforces to the office.

To help you understand how much money Gen Z earns in every state, GOBankingRates researched the following data for ease of evaluation. Here’s how much this generation earns in every state across the U.S.

JasmineImage / iStock.com

Alabama

Median Household Income: $59,609

Median Gen Z Income: $29,488

Read Next: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Median Household Income: $86,370

Median Gen Z Income: $52,562

Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

Median Household Income: $72,581

Median Gen Z Income: $45,065

dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Median Household Income: $56,335

Median Gen Z Income: $35,320

frankpeters / Getty Images

California

Median Household Income: $91,905

Median Gen Z Income: $48,986

Colorado

Median Household Income: $87,598

Median Gen Z Income: $47,039

Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Median Household Income: $90,213

Median Gen Z Income: $46,863

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Median Household Income: $79,325

Median Gen Z Income: $39,968

Pgiam / Getty Images

Washington, DC

Median Household Income: $101,722

Median Gen Z Income: $50,160

Drazen_ / Getty Images

Florida

Median Household Income: $67,917

Median Gen Z Income: $41,020

Try This: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

Boogich / iStock.com

Georgia

Median Household Income: $71,355

Median Gen Z Income: $38,956

Alessandro Biascioli / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Median Household Income: $94,814

Median Gen Z Income: $55,565

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Median Household Income: $70,214

Median Gen Z Income: $45,275

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Median Household Income: $78,433

Median Gen Z Income: $38,244

Story continues

Try This: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Median Household Income: $67,173

Median Gen Z Income: $36,444

Christa Boaz / Getty Images

Iowa

Median Household Income: $70,571

Median Gen Z Income: $42,113

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Median Household Income: $69,747

Median Gen Z Income: $38,324

volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Median Household Income: $60,183

Median Gen Z Income: $36,225

Discover More: Get Paid to Type: 15 Sites To Find Online Typing Jobs

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Median Household Income: $57,852

Median Gen Z Income: $32,411

krblokhin / Getty Images

Maine

Median Household Income: $68,251

Median Gen Z Income: $47,367

©iStock.com

Maryland

Median Household Income: $98,461

Median Gen Z Income: $49,616

Massachusetts

Median Household Income: $96,505

Median Gen Z Income: $52,434

Trending Now: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

CT757fan / Getty Images

Michigan

Median Household Income: $68,505

Median Gen Z Income: $38,933

Minnesota

Median Household Income: $84,313

Median Gen Z Income: $47,277

RichVintage / Getty Images

Mississippi

Median Household Income: $52,985

Median Gen Z Income: $31,259

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

Missouri

Median Household Income: $65,920

Median Gen Z Income: $36,299

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

constantgardener / Getty Images

Montana

Median Household Income: $66,341

Media Gen Z Income: $38,257

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Nebraska

Median Household Income: $71,722

Median Gen Z Income: $40,505

Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons

Nevada

Median Household Income: $71,646

Median Gen Z Income: $46,679

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $90,845

Median Gen Z Income: $58,664

Learn More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $97,126

Median Gen Z Income: $47,184

ferrantraite / iStock.com

New Mexico

Median Household Income: $58,722

Median Gen Z Income: $32,057

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

Median Household Income: $81,386

Median Gen Z Income: $43,744

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Median Household Income: $66,186

Median Gen Z Income: $39,218

Read Next: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $73,959

Median Gen Z Income: $41,000

Ronald E Grafe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Median Household Income: $66,990

Median Gen Z Income: $38,524

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Median Household Income: $61,364

Median Gen Z Income: $36,356

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

Median Household Income: $76,632

Median Gen Z Income: $43,040

Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Ways To Become Wealthy Beyond the 9-to-5

JackieNix / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Median Household Income: $73,170

Median Gen Z Income: $40,108

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $81,370

Median Gen Z Income: $43,688

MargaretW / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Median Household Income: $63,623

Median Gen Z Income: $36,594

Anchiy / iStock.com

South Dakota

Median Household Income: $69,457

Median Gen Z Income: $39,841

Explore More: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Median Household Income: $64,035

Median Gen Z Income: $39,907

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Median Household Income: $73,035

Median Gen Z Income: $38,830

RichVintage / iStock.com

Utah

Median Household Income: $86,833

Median Gen Z Income: $48,652

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Vermont

Median Household Income: $74,014

Median Gen Z Income: $40,031

Check Out: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Andyd / Getty Images

Virginia

Median Household Income: $87,249

Median Gen Z Income: $44,781

Washington

Median Household Income: $90,325

Median Gen Z Income: $51,503

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Median Household Income: $55,217

Median Gen Z Income: $30,438

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Median Household Income: $72,458

Median Gen Z Income: $41,408

Try This: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas

Jeremy Hardin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $72,495

Median Gen Z Income: $36,039

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median Gen Z household income as defined by those 25 and under. GOBankingRates defined Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012, so in 2022, that would be those aged 10-25. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Gen Z Earns in Every State