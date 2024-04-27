How Much Gen Z Earns in Every State

While many members of the Gen Z generation are still schooling and not working full-time, the older Gen Zers have already started earning a substantial amount of income and paying some bills. The generation currently makes up 38% of the office workforce.

The average income for an American is within the $50K-60K range, but this value can mean different things for different people in different locations. But how much Gen Z earns specifically comes down to mainly location and skills, with location ultimately playing a huge role in in pay range.

Even though it is possible to earn average or above average incomes in the cities that are on the lower margin of earning power, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find fully remote jobs, as many companies are choosing to return their workforces to the office.

To help you understand how much money Gen Z earns in every state, GOBankingRates researched the following data for ease of evaluation. Here’s how much this generation earns in every state across the U.S.

Alabama

  • Median Household Income: $59,609

  • Median Gen Z Income: $29,488

Alaska

  • Median Household Income: $86,370

  • Median Gen Z Income: $52,562

Arizona

  • Median Household Income: $72,581

  • Median Gen Z Income: $45,065

Arkansas

  • Median Household Income: $56,335

  • Median Gen Z Income: $35,320

California

  • Median Household Income: $91,905

  • Median Gen Z Income: $48,986

Colorado

  • Median Household Income: $87,598

  • Median Gen Z Income: $47,039

Connecticut

  • Median Household Income: $90,213

  • Median Gen Z Income: $46,863

Delaware

  • Median Household Income: $79,325

  • Median Gen Z Income: $39,968

Washington, DC

  • Median Household Income: $101,722

  • Median Gen Z Income: $50,160

Florida

  • Median Household Income: $67,917

  • Median Gen Z Income: $41,020

Georgia

  • Median Household Income: $71,355

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,956

Hawaii

  • Median Household Income: $94,814

  • Median Gen Z Income: $55,565

Idaho

  • Median Household Income: $70,214

  • Median Gen Z Income: $45,275

Illinois

  • Median Household Income: $78,433

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,244

Indiana

  • Median Household Income: $67,173

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,444

Iowa

  • Median Household Income: $70,571

  • Median Gen Z Income: $42,113

Kansas

  • Median Household Income: $69,747

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,324

Kentucky

  • Median Household Income: $60,183

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,225

Louisiana

  • Median Household Income: $57,852

  • Median Gen Z Income: $32,411

Maine

  • Median Household Income: $68,251

  • Median Gen Z Income: $47,367

Maryland

  • Median Household Income: $98,461

  • Median Gen Z Income: $49,616

Massachusetts

  • Median Household Income: $96,505

  • Median Gen Z Income: $52,434

Michigan

  • Median Household Income: $68,505

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,933

Minnesota

  • Median Household Income: $84,313

  • Median Gen Z Income: $47,277

Mississippi

  • Median Household Income: $52,985

  • Median Gen Z Income: $31,259

Missouri

  • Median Household Income: $65,920

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,299

Montana

  • Median Household Income: $66,341

  • Media Gen Z Income: $38,257

Nebraska

  • Median Household Income: $71,722

  • Median Gen Z Income: $40,505

Nevada

  • Median Household Income: $71,646

  • Median Gen Z Income: $46,679

New Hampshire

  • Median Household Income: $90,845

  • Median Gen Z Income: $58,664

New Jersey

  • Median Household Income: $97,126

  • Median Gen Z Income: $47,184

New Mexico

  • Median Household Income: $58,722

  • Median Gen Z Income: $32,057

New York

  • Median Household Income: $81,386

  • Median Gen Z Income: $43,744

North Carolina

  • Median Household Income: $66,186

  • Median Gen Z Income: $39,218

North Dakota

  • Median Household Income: $73,959

  • Median Gen Z Income: $41,000

Ohio

  • Median Household Income: $66,990

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,524

Oklahoma

  • Median Household Income: $61,364

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,356

Oregon

  • Median Household Income: $76,632

  • Median Gen Z Income: $43,040

Pennsylvania

  • Median Household Income: $73,170

  • Median Gen Z Income: $40,108

Rhode Island

  • Median Household Income: $81,370

  • Median Gen Z Income: $43,688

South Carolina

  • Median Household Income: $63,623

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,594

South Dakota

  • Median Household Income: $69,457

  • Median Gen Z Income: $39,841

Tennessee

  • Median Household Income: $64,035

  • Median Gen Z Income: $39,907

Texas

  • Median Household Income: $73,035

  • Median Gen Z Income: $38,830

Utah

  • Median Household Income: $86,833

  • Median Gen Z Income: $48,652

Vermont

  • Median Household Income: $74,014

  • Median Gen Z Income: $40,031

Virginia

  • Median Household Income: $87,249

  • Median Gen Z Income: $44,781

Washington

  • Median Household Income: $90,325

  • Median Gen Z Income: $51,503

West Virginia

  • Median Household Income: $55,217

  • Median Gen Z Income: $30,438

Wisconsin

  • Median Household Income: $72,458

  • Median Gen Z Income: $41,408

Wyoming

  • Median Household Income: $72,495

  • Median Gen Z Income: $36,039

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median Gen Z household income as defined by those 25 and under. GOBankingRates defined Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012, so in 2022, that would be those aged 10-25. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.

