How Much Gen Z Earns in Every State
While many members of the Gen Z generation are still schooling and not working full-time, the older Gen Zers have already started earning a substantial amount of income and paying some bills. The generation currently makes up 38% of the office workforce.
Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
The average income for an American is within the $50K-60K range, but this value can mean different things for different people in different locations. But how much Gen Z earns specifically comes down to mainly location and skills, with location ultimately playing a huge role in in pay range.
Even though it is possible to earn average or above average incomes in the cities that are on the lower margin of earning power, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find fully remote jobs, as many companies are choosing to return their workforces to the office.
To help you understand how much money Gen Z earns in every state, GOBankingRates researched the following data for ease of evaluation. Here’s how much this generation earns in every state across the U.S.
Alabama
Median Household Income: $59,609
Median Gen Z Income: $29,488
Read Next: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Median Household Income: $86,370
Median Gen Z Income: $52,562
Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Arizona
Median Household Income: $72,581
Median Gen Z Income: $45,065
Arkansas
Median Household Income: $56,335
Median Gen Z Income: $35,320
California
Median Household Income: $91,905
Median Gen Z Income: $48,986
Colorado
Median Household Income: $87,598
Median Gen Z Income: $47,039
Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Connecticut
Median Household Income: $90,213
Median Gen Z Income: $46,863
Delaware
Median Household Income: $79,325
Median Gen Z Income: $39,968
Washington, DC
Median Household Income: $101,722
Median Gen Z Income: $50,160
Florida
Median Household Income: $67,917
Median Gen Z Income: $41,020
Try This: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money
Georgia
Median Household Income: $71,355
Median Gen Z Income: $38,956
Hawaii
Median Household Income: $94,814
Median Gen Z Income: $55,565
Idaho
Median Household Income: $70,214
Median Gen Z Income: $45,275
Illinois
Median Household Income: $78,433
Median Gen Z Income: $38,244
Try This: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024
Indiana
Median Household Income: $67,173
Median Gen Z Income: $36,444
Iowa
Median Household Income: $70,571
Median Gen Z Income: $42,113
Kansas
Median Household Income: $69,747
Median Gen Z Income: $38,324
Kentucky
Median Household Income: $60,183
Median Gen Z Income: $36,225
Discover More: Get Paid to Type: 15 Sites To Find Online Typing Jobs
Louisiana
Median Household Income: $57,852
Median Gen Z Income: $32,411
Maine
Median Household Income: $68,251
Median Gen Z Income: $47,367
Maryland
Median Household Income: $98,461
Median Gen Z Income: $49,616
Massachusetts
Median Household Income: $96,505
Median Gen Z Income: $52,434
Trending Now: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy
Michigan
Median Household Income: $68,505
Median Gen Z Income: $38,933
Minnesota
Median Household Income: $84,313
Median Gen Z Income: $47,277
Mississippi
Median Household Income: $52,985
Median Gen Z Income: $31,259
Missouri
Median Household Income: $65,920
Median Gen Z Income: $36,299
Find Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Montana
Median Household Income: $66,341
Media Gen Z Income: $38,257
Nebraska
Median Household Income: $71,722
Median Gen Z Income: $40,505
Nevada
Median Household Income: $71,646
Median Gen Z Income: $46,679
New Hampshire
Median Household Income: $90,845
Median Gen Z Income: $58,664
Learn More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?
New Jersey
Median Household Income: $97,126
Median Gen Z Income: $47,184
New Mexico
Median Household Income: $58,722
Median Gen Z Income: $32,057
New York
Median Household Income: $81,386
Median Gen Z Income: $43,744
North Carolina
Median Household Income: $66,186
Median Gen Z Income: $39,218
Read Next: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
North Dakota
Median Household Income: $73,959
Median Gen Z Income: $41,000
Ohio
Median Household Income: $66,990
Median Gen Z Income: $38,524
Oklahoma
Median Household Income: $61,364
Median Gen Z Income: $36,356
Oregon
Median Household Income: $76,632
Median Gen Z Income: $43,040
Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Ways To Become Wealthy Beyond the 9-to-5
Pennsylvania
Median Household Income: $73,170
Median Gen Z Income: $40,108
Rhode Island
Median Household Income: $81,370
Median Gen Z Income: $43,688
South Carolina
Median Household Income: $63,623
Median Gen Z Income: $36,594
South Dakota
Median Household Income: $69,457
Median Gen Z Income: $39,841
Explore More: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
Tennessee
Median Household Income: $64,035
Median Gen Z Income: $39,907
Texas
Median Household Income: $73,035
Median Gen Z Income: $38,830
Utah
Median Household Income: $86,833
Median Gen Z Income: $48,652
Vermont
Median Household Income: $74,014
Median Gen Z Income: $40,031
Check Out: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
Virginia
Median Household Income: $87,249
Median Gen Z Income: $44,781
Washington
Median Household Income: $90,325
Median Gen Z Income: $51,503
West Virginia
Median Household Income: $55,217
Median Gen Z Income: $30,438
Wisconsin
Median Household Income: $72,458
Median Gen Z Income: $41,408
Try This: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas
Wyoming
Median Household Income: $72,495
Median Gen Z Income: $36,039
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find every state’s: (1) median household income and (2) median Gen Z household income as defined by those 25 and under. GOBankingRates defined Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012, so in 2022, that would be those aged 10-25. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 16, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Here's How to Add $200 to Your Wallet -- Just For Banking Like You Normally Would
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Gen Z Earns in Every State