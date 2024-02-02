Advertisement
How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

23
John Csiszar
·8 min read
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your salary might look great on paper until you get your paycheck after taxes are taken out, and then it might look a whole lot different. Since income tax rates vary from state to state, the amount you lose will fluctuate depending on where you live. In  Florida, for example, only 17.12% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 28.06% of your total paycheck.

To find out just how much money you’ll take home on average in your state, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and tax rate. The results? If you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect.

Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis. States are ranked in order from lowest to highest total take-home pay.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images
Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

1. Alabama

  • Median income: $54,943

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,496

  • Tax burden: 20.92%

  • Annual salary taken home: $43,447

ThinkingAhead / Shutterstock.com
ThinkingAhead / Shutterstock.com

2. Alaska

  • Median income: $80,287

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,066

  • Tax burden: 20.01%

  • Annual salary taken home: $64,221

FiledIMAGE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FiledIMAGE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Arizona

  • Median income: $65,913

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,127

  • Tax burden: 19.92%

  • Annual salary taken home: $52,786

Melissa Tate / Shutterstock.com
Melissa Tate / Shutterstock.com

4. Arkansas

  • Median income: $52,123

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,771

  • Tax burden: 20.67%

  • Annual salary taken home: $41,352

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. California

  • Median income: $84,097

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,572

  • Tax burden: 25.65%

  • Annual salary taken home: $62,525

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. Colorado

  • Median income: $80,184

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,094

  • Tax burden: 23.82%

  • Annual salary taken home: $61,090

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Connecticut

  • Median income: $83,572

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,185

  • Tax burden: 25.35%

  • Annual salary taken home: $62,387

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
Robert Kirk / Getty Images

8. Delaware

  • Median income: $72,724

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,392

  • Tax burden: 23.92%

  • Annual salary taken home: $55,332

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Florida

  • Median income: $61,777

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,577

  • Tax burden: 17.12%

  • Annual salary taken home: $51,200

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

10. Georgia

  • Median income: $65,030

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,798

  • Tax burden: 22.76%

  • Annual salary taken home: $50,232

bennymarty / iStock.com
bennymarty / iStock.com

11. Hawaii

  • Median income: $88,005

  • Total income taxes paid: $24,687

  • Tax burden: 28.06%

  • Annual salary taken home: $63,318

Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com
Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com

12. Idaho

  • Median income: $63,377

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,976

  • Tax burden: 22.05%

  • Annual salary taken home: $49,401

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

13. Illinois

  • Median income: $72,563

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,367

  • Tax burden: 23.93%

  • Annual salary taken home: $55,196

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

14. Indiana

  • Median income: $61,944

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,578

  • Tax burden: 20.31%

  • Annual salary taken home: $49,366

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Iowa

  • Median income: $65,429

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,974

  • Tax burden: 22.89%

  • Annual salary taken home: $50,455

KSwinicki / Shutterstock.com
KSwinicki / Shutterstock.com

16. Kansas

  • Median income: $64,521

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,412

  • Tax burden: 22.33%

  • Annual salary taken home: $50,109

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Kentucky

  • Median income: $55,454

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,385

  • Tax burden: 20.54%

  • Annual salary taken home: $44,069

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Louisiana

  • Median income: $53,571

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,341

  • Tax burden: 19.30%

  • Annual salary taken home: $43,230

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

19. Maine

  • Median income: $63,182

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,166

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Annual salary taken home: $49,016

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

20. Maryland

  • Median income: $91,431

  • Total income taxes paid: $23,548

  • Tax burden: 25.76%

  • Annual salary taken home: $67,883

Monika Salvan / Shutterstock.com
Monika Salvan / Shutterstock.com

21. Massachusetts

  • Median income: $89,026

  • Total income taxes paid: $23,107

  • Tax burden: 25.96%

  • Annual salary taken home: $65,919

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Michigan

  • Median income: $63,202

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,686

  • Tax burden: 21.65%

  • Annual salary taken home: $49,516

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Minnesota

  • Median income: $77,706

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,301

  • Tax burden: 24.84%

  • Annual salary taken home: $58,405

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

24. Mississippi

  • Median income: $49,111

  • Total income taxes paid: $9,609

  • Tax burden: 19.57%

  • Annual salary taken home: $39,502

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com
Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

25. Missouri

  • Median income: $61,043

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,723

  • Tax burden: 20.84%

  • Annual salary taken home: $48,320

Pierdelune / Getty Images
Pierdelune / Getty Images

26. Montana

  • Median income: $60,560

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,408

  • Tax burden: 22.14%

  • Annual salary taken home: $47,152

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Nebraska

  • Median income: $66,644

  • Total income taxes paid: $15,071

  • Tax burden: 22.62%

  • Annual salary taken home: $51,573

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

28. Nevada

  • Median income: $65,686

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,736

  • Tax burden: 17.87%

  • Annual salary taken home: $53,950

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. New Hampshire

  • Median income: $83,449

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,003

  • Tax burden: 20.38%

  • Annual salary taken home: $66,446

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

30. New Jersey

  • Median income: $89,703

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,447

  • Tax burden: 25.02%

  • Annual salary taken home: $67,256

PICTOR PICTURE COMPANY / Shutterstock.com
PICTOR PICTURE COMPANY / Shutterstock.com

31. New Mexico

  • Median income: $54,020

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,466

  • Tax burden: 19.38%

  • Annual salary taken home: $43,554

IM_photo / Shutterstock.com
IM_photo / Shutterstock.com

32. New York

  • Median income: $75,157

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,260

  • Tax burden: 24.29%

  • Annual salary taken home: $56,897

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. North Carolina

  • Median income: $60,516

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,472

  • Tax burden: 20.61%

  • Annual salary taken home: $48,044

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

34. North Dakota

  • Median income: $68,131

  • Total income taxes paid: $13,206

  • Tax burden: 19.38%

  • Annual salary taken home: $54,925

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Ohio

  • Median income: $61,938

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,730

  • Tax burden: 18.93%

  • Annual salary taken home: $50,208

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

36. Oklahoma

  • Median income: $56,956

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,525

  • Tax burden: 20.24%

  • Annual salary taken home: $45,431

Bob Pool / Shutterstock.com
Bob Pool / Shutterstock.com

37. Oregon

  • Median income: $70,084

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,704

  • Tax burden: 26.69%

  • Annual salary taken home: $51,380

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $67,587

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,375

  • Tax burden: 21.27%

  • Annual salary taken home: $53,212

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Rhode Island

  • Median income: $74,489

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,791

  • Tax burden: 22.54%

  • Annual salary taken home: $57,698

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

40. South Carolina

  • Median income: $58,234

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,186

  • Tax burden: 20.93%

  • Annual salary taken home: $46,048

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

41. South Dakota

  • Median income: $63,920

  • Total income taxes paid: $11,213

  • Tax burden: 17.54%

  • Annual salary taken home: $52,707

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com
Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

42. Tennessee

  • Median income: $58,516

  • Total income taxes paid: $9,616

  • Tax burden: 16.43%

  • Annual salary taken home: $48,900

travelview / Shutterstock.com
travelview / Shutterstock.com

43. Texas

  • Median income: $67,321

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,221

  • Tax burden: 18.15%

  • Annual salary taken home: $55,100

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Utah

  • Median income: $79,133

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,603

  • Tax burden: 24.77%

  • Annual salary taken home: $59,530

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

45. Vermont

  • Median income: $67,674

  • Total income taxes paid: $15,043

  • Tax burden: 22.22%

  • Annual salary taken home: $52,631

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Virginia

  • Median income: $80,615

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,282

  • Tax burden: 25.16%

  • Annual salary taken home: $60,333

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto
John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Washington

  • Median income: $82,400

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,693

  • Tax burden: 20.26%

  • Annual salary taken home: $65,707

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com
Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

48. West Virginia

  • Median income: $50,884

  • Total income taxes paid: $10,345

  • Tax burden: 20.33%

  • Annual salary taken home: $40,539

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

  • Median income: $67,080

  • Total income taxes paid: $14,773

  • Tax burden: 22.02%

  • Annual salary taken home: $52,307

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Wyoming

  • Median income: $68,002

  • Total income taxes paid: $12,423

  • Tax burden: 18.27%

  • Annual salary taken home: $55,579

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state’s median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state’s median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

