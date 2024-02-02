How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State
Your salary might look great on paper until you get your paycheck after taxes are taken out, and then it might look a whole lot different. Since income tax rates vary from state to state, the amount you lose will fluctuate depending on where you live. In Florida, for example, only 17.12% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 28.06% of your total paycheck.
To find out just how much money you’ll take home on average in your state, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and tax rate. The results? If you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect.
Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis. States are ranked in order from lowest to highest total take-home pay.
1. Alabama
Median income: $54,943
Total income taxes paid: $11,496
Tax burden: 20.92%
Annual salary taken home: $43,447
2. Alaska
Median income: $80,287
Total income taxes paid: $16,066
Tax burden: 20.01%
Annual salary taken home: $64,221
3. Arizona
Median income: $65,913
Total income taxes paid: $13,127
Tax burden: 19.92%
Annual salary taken home: $52,786
4. Arkansas
Median income: $52,123
Total income taxes paid: $10,771
Tax burden: 20.67%
Annual salary taken home: $41,352
5. California
Median income: $84,097
Total income taxes paid: $21,572
Tax burden: 25.65%
Annual salary taken home: $62,525
6. Colorado
Median income: $80,184
Total income taxes paid: $19,094
Tax burden: 23.82%
Annual salary taken home: $61,090
7. Connecticut
Median income: $83,572
Total income taxes paid: $21,185
Tax burden: 25.35%
Annual salary taken home: $62,387
8. Delaware
Median income: $72,724
Total income taxes paid: $17,392
Tax burden: 23.92%
Annual salary taken home: $55,332
9. Florida
Median income: $61,777
Total income taxes paid: $10,577
Tax burden: 17.12%
Annual salary taken home: $51,200
10. Georgia
Median income: $65,030
Total income taxes paid: $14,798
Tax burden: 22.76%
Annual salary taken home: $50,232
11. Hawaii
Median income: $88,005
Total income taxes paid: $24,687
Tax burden: 28.06%
Annual salary taken home: $63,318
12. Idaho
Median income: $63,377
Total income taxes paid: $13,976
Tax burden: 22.05%
Annual salary taken home: $49,401
13. Illinois
Median income: $72,563
Total income taxes paid: $17,367
Tax burden: 23.93%
Annual salary taken home: $55,196
14. Indiana
Median income: $61,944
Total income taxes paid: $12,578
Tax burden: 20.31%
Annual salary taken home: $49,366
15. Iowa
Median income: $65,429
Total income taxes paid: $14,974
Tax burden: 22.89%
Annual salary taken home: $50,455
16. Kansas
Median income: $64,521
Total income taxes paid: $14,412
Tax burden: 22.33%
Annual salary taken home: $50,109
17. Kentucky
Median income: $55,454
Total income taxes paid: $11,385
Tax burden: 20.54%
Annual salary taken home: $44,069
18. Louisiana
Median income: $53,571
Total income taxes paid: $10,341
Tax burden: 19.30%
Annual salary taken home: $43,230
19. Maine
Median income: $63,182
Total income taxes paid: $14,166
Tax burden: 22.42%
Annual salary taken home: $49,016
20. Maryland
Median income: $91,431
Total income taxes paid: $23,548
Tax burden: 25.76%
Annual salary taken home: $67,883
21. Massachusetts
Median income: $89,026
Total income taxes paid: $23,107
Tax burden: 25.96%
Annual salary taken home: $65,919
22. Michigan
Median income: $63,202
Total income taxes paid: $13,686
Tax burden: 21.65%
Annual salary taken home: $49,516
23. Minnesota
Median income: $77,706
Total income taxes paid: $19,301
Tax burden: 24.84%
Annual salary taken home: $58,405
24. Mississippi
Median income: $49,111
Total income taxes paid: $9,609
Tax burden: 19.57%
Annual salary taken home: $39,502
25. Missouri
Median income: $61,043
Total income taxes paid: $12,723
Tax burden: 20.84%
Annual salary taken home: $48,320
26. Montana
Median income: $60,560
Total income taxes paid: $13,408
Tax burden: 22.14%
Annual salary taken home: $47,152
27. Nebraska
Median income: $66,644
Total income taxes paid: $15,071
Tax burden: 22.62%
Annual salary taken home: $51,573
28. Nevada
Median income: $65,686
Total income taxes paid: $11,736
Tax burden: 17.87%
Annual salary taken home: $53,950
29. New Hampshire
Median income: $83,449
Total income taxes paid: $17,003
Tax burden: 20.38%
Annual salary taken home: $66,446
30. New Jersey
Median income: $89,703
Total income taxes paid: $22,447
Tax burden: 25.02%
Annual salary taken home: $67,256
31. New Mexico
Median income: $54,020
Total income taxes paid: $10,466
Tax burden: 19.38%
Annual salary taken home: $43,554
32. New York
Median income: $75,157
Total income taxes paid: $18,260
Tax burden: 24.29%
Annual salary taken home: $56,897
33. North Carolina
Median income: $60,516
Total income taxes paid: $12,472
Tax burden: 20.61%
Annual salary taken home: $48,044
34. North Dakota
Median income: $68,131
Total income taxes paid: $13,206
Tax burden: 19.38%
Annual salary taken home: $54,925
35. Ohio
Median income: $61,938
Total income taxes paid: $11,730
Tax burden: 18.93%
Annual salary taken home: $50,208
36. Oklahoma
Median income: $56,956
Total income taxes paid: $11,525
Tax burden: 20.24%
Annual salary taken home: $45,431
37. Oregon
Median income: $70,084
Total income taxes paid: $18,704
Tax burden: 26.69%
Annual salary taken home: $51,380
38. Pennsylvania
Median income: $67,587
Total income taxes paid: $14,375
Tax burden: 21.27%
Annual salary taken home: $53,212
39. Rhode Island
Median income: $74,489
Total income taxes paid: $16,791
Tax burden: 22.54%
Annual salary taken home: $57,698
40. South Carolina
Median income: $58,234
Total income taxes paid: $12,186
Tax burden: 20.93%
Annual salary taken home: $46,048
41. South Dakota
Median income: $63,920
Total income taxes paid: $11,213
Tax burden: 17.54%
Annual salary taken home: $52,707
42. Tennessee
Median income: $58,516
Total income taxes paid: $9,616
Tax burden: 16.43%
Annual salary taken home: $48,900
43. Texas
Median income: $67,321
Total income taxes paid: $12,221
Tax burden: 18.15%
Annual salary taken home: $55,100
44. Utah
Median income: $79,133
Total income taxes paid: $19,603
Tax burden: 24.77%
Annual salary taken home: $59,530
45. Vermont
Median income: $67,674
Total income taxes paid: $15,043
Tax burden: 22.22%
Annual salary taken home: $52,631
46. Virginia
Median income: $80,615
Total income taxes paid: $20,282
Tax burden: 25.16%
Annual salary taken home: $60,333
47. Washington
Median income: $82,400
Total income taxes paid: $16,693
Tax burden: 20.26%
Annual salary taken home: $65,707
48. West Virginia
Median income: $50,884
Total income taxes paid: $10,345
Tax burden: 20.33%
Annual salary taken home: $40,539
27. Wisconsin
Median income: $67,080
Total income taxes paid: $14,773
Tax burden: 22.02%
Annual salary taken home: $52,307
33. Wyoming
Median income: $68,002
Total income taxes paid: $12,423
Tax burden: 18.27%
Annual salary taken home: $55,579
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state’s median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state’s median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State