How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your salary might look great on paper until you get your paycheck after taxes are taken out, and then it might look a whole lot different. Since income tax rates vary from state to state, the amount you lose will fluctuate depending on where you live. In Florida, for example, only 17.12% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 28.06% of your total paycheck.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Also: 7 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Dining Out

To find out just how much money you’ll take home on average in your state, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and tax rate. The results? If you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect.

Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis. States are ranked in order from lowest to highest total take-home pay.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

1. Alabama

Median income: $54,943

Total income taxes paid: $11,496

Tax burden: 20.92%

Annual salary taken home: $43,447

Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires by Doing This One Thing

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

ThinkingAhead / Shutterstock.com

2. Alaska

Median income: $80,287

Total income taxes paid: $16,066

Tax burden: 20.01%

Annual salary taken home: $64,221

FiledIMAGE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Arizona

Median income: $65,913

Total income taxes paid: $13,127

Tax burden: 19.92%

Annual salary taken home: $52,786

Melissa Tate / Shutterstock.com

4. Arkansas

Median income: $52,123

Total income taxes paid: $10,771

Tax burden: 20.67%

Annual salary taken home: $41,352

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. California

Median income: $84,097

Total income taxes paid: $21,572

Tax burden: 25.65%

Annual salary taken home: $62,525

©Shutterstock.com

6. Colorado

Median income: $80,184

Total income taxes paid: $19,094

Tax burden: 23.82%

Annual salary taken home: $61,090

Story continues

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Connecticut

Median income: $83,572

Total income taxes paid: $21,185

Tax burden: 25.35%

Annual salary taken home: $62,387

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

8. Delaware

Median income: $72,724

Total income taxes paid: $17,392

Tax burden: 23.92%

Annual salary taken home: $55,332

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Florida

Median income: $61,777

Total income taxes paid: $10,577

Tax burden: 17.12%

Annual salary taken home: $51,200

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

10. Georgia

Median income: $65,030

Total income taxes paid: $14,798

Tax burden: 22.76%

Annual salary taken home: $50,232

bennymarty / iStock.com

11. Hawaii

Median income: $88,005

Total income taxes paid: $24,687

Tax burden: 28.06%

Annual salary taken home: $63,318

Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com

12. Idaho

Median income: $63,377

Total income taxes paid: $13,976

Tax burden: 22.05%

Annual salary taken home: $49,401

Pgiam / Getty Images

13. Illinois

Median income: $72,563

Total income taxes paid: $17,367

Tax burden: 23.93%

Annual salary taken home: $55,196

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

14. Indiana

Median income: $61,944

Total income taxes paid: $12,578

Tax burden: 20.31%

Annual salary taken home: $49,366

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Iowa

Median income: $65,429

Total income taxes paid: $14,974

Tax burden: 22.89%

Annual salary taken home: $50,455

KSwinicki / Shutterstock.com

16. Kansas

Median income: $64,521

Total income taxes paid: $14,412

Tax burden: 22.33%

Annual salary taken home: $50,109

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Kentucky

Median income: $55,454

Total income taxes paid: $11,385

Tax burden: 20.54%

Annual salary taken home: $44,069

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Louisiana

Median income: $53,571

Total income taxes paid: $10,341

Tax burden: 19.30%

Annual salary taken home: $43,230

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

19. Maine

Median income: $63,182

Total income taxes paid: $14,166

Tax burden: 22.42%

Annual salary taken home: $49,016

©Shutterstock.com

20. Maryland

Median income: $91,431

Total income taxes paid: $23,548

Tax burden: 25.76%

Annual salary taken home: $67,883

Monika Salvan / Shutterstock.com

21. Massachusetts

Median income: $89,026

Total income taxes paid: $23,107

Tax burden: 25.96%

Annual salary taken home: $65,919

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Michigan

Median income: $63,202

Total income taxes paid: $13,686

Tax burden: 21.65%

Annual salary taken home: $49,516

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Minnesota

Median income: $77,706

Total income taxes paid: $19,301

Tax burden: 24.84%

Annual salary taken home: $58,405

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

24. Mississippi

Median income: $49,111

Total income taxes paid: $9,609

Tax burden: 19.57%

Annual salary taken home: $39,502

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

25. Missouri

Median income: $61,043

Total income taxes paid: $12,723

Tax burden: 20.84%

Annual salary taken home: $48,320

Pierdelune / Getty Images

26. Montana

Median income: $60,560

Total income taxes paid: $13,408

Tax burden: 22.14%

Annual salary taken home: $47,152

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Nebraska

Median income: $66,644

Total income taxes paid: $15,071

Tax burden: 22.62%

Annual salary taken home: $51,573

©Shutterstock.com

28. Nevada

Median income: $65,686

Total income taxes paid: $11,736

Tax burden: 17.87%

Annual salary taken home: $53,950

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. New Hampshire

Median income: $83,449

Total income taxes paid: $17,003

Tax burden: 20.38%

Annual salary taken home: $66,446

littleny / Getty Images

30. New Jersey

Median income: $89,703

Total income taxes paid: $22,447

Tax burden: 25.02%

Annual salary taken home: $67,256

PICTOR PICTURE COMPANY / Shutterstock.com

31. New Mexico

Median income: $54,020

Total income taxes paid: $10,466

Tax burden: 19.38%

Annual salary taken home: $43,554

IM_photo / Shutterstock.com

32. New York

Median income: $75,157

Total income taxes paid: $18,260

Tax burden: 24.29%

Annual salary taken home: $56,897

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. North Carolina

Median income: $60,516

Total income taxes paid: $12,472

Tax burden: 20.61%

Annual salary taken home: $48,044

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

34. North Dakota

Median income: $68,131

Total income taxes paid: $13,206

Tax burden: 19.38%

Annual salary taken home: $54,925

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Ohio

Median income: $61,938

Total income taxes paid: $11,730

Tax burden: 18.93%

Annual salary taken home: $50,208

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

36. Oklahoma

Median income: $56,956

Total income taxes paid: $11,525

Tax burden: 20.24%

Annual salary taken home: $45,431

Bob Pool / Shutterstock.com

37. Oregon

Median income: $70,084

Total income taxes paid: $18,704

Tax burden: 26.69%

Annual salary taken home: $51,380

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Pennsylvania

Median income: $67,587

Total income taxes paid: $14,375

Tax burden: 21.27%

Annual salary taken home: $53,212

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Rhode Island

Median income: $74,489

Total income taxes paid: $16,791

Tax burden: 22.54%

Annual salary taken home: $57,698

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

40. South Carolina

Median income: $58,234

Total income taxes paid: $12,186

Tax burden: 20.93%

Annual salary taken home: $46,048

©Shutterstock.com

41. South Dakota

Median income: $63,920

Total income taxes paid: $11,213

Tax burden: 17.54%

Annual salary taken home: $52,707

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

42. Tennessee

Median income: $58,516

Total income taxes paid: $9,616

Tax burden: 16.43%

Annual salary taken home: $48,900

travelview / Shutterstock.com

43. Texas

Median income: $67,321

Total income taxes paid: $12,221

Tax burden: 18.15%

Annual salary taken home: $55,100

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Utah

Median income: $79,133

Total income taxes paid: $19,603

Tax burden: 24.77%

Annual salary taken home: $59,530

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

45. Vermont

Median income: $67,674

Total income taxes paid: $15,043

Tax burden: 22.22%

Annual salary taken home: $52,631

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Virginia

Median income: $80,615

Total income taxes paid: $20,282

Tax burden: 25.16%

Annual salary taken home: $60,333

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Washington

Median income: $82,400

Total income taxes paid: $16,693

Tax burden: 20.26%

Annual salary taken home: $65,707

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

48. West Virginia

Median income: $50,884

Total income taxes paid: $10,345

Tax burden: 20.33%

Annual salary taken home: $40,539

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

Median income: $67,080

Total income taxes paid: $14,773

Tax burden: 22.02%

Annual salary taken home: $52,307

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Wyoming

Median income: $68,002

Total income taxes paid: $12,423

Tax burden: 18.27%

Annual salary taken home: $55,579

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find how much the average person from your state will pay in taxes, GOBankingRates first found each state’s median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state’s median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid and total tax burden for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January, 25 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State