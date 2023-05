How Much Home You Can Buy for $300,000 in Every State

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Purchasing a home is likely the biggest expenditure most people will make in their lifetimes, and home prices can vary wildly from state to state. So a $300,000 home buying budget in a state such as West Virginia or Mississippi can get you much more living space than what that same bundle of cash will get you in Hawaii or California, where costs of living, particularly housing, are super high.

With the U.S. median list price at $333,910, $300,000 is just the bare minimum in some states. To help you gauge your options, GOBankingRates took March 2023 typical home values for single family residences from all states and divided it against $300,000 to see how much of a home $300,000 can buy you in each state in 2023.

Keep reading to learn how much house you can actually afford -- and whether it's worth buying a home in a different state.

50. Hawaii

March 2023 home value: $966,277

% of home $300K will get you: 31.05%

49. California

March 2023 home value: $744,023

% of home $300K will get you: 40.32%

48. Massachusetts

March 2023 home value: $576,889

% of home $300K will get you: 52.00%

47. Washington

March 2023 home value: $576,090

% of home $300K will get you: 52.08%

46. Colorado

March 2023 home value: $551,616

% of home $300K will get you: 54.39%

45. Utah

March 2023 home value: $515,188

% of home $300K will get you: 58.23%

44. Oregon

March 2023 home value: $491,195

% of home $300K will get you: 61.08%

43. New Jersey

March 2023 home value: $464,321

% of home $300K will get you: 64.61%

42. New Hampshire

March 2023 home value: $443,447

% of home $300K will get you: 67.65%

41. Idaho -- 1,829 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $435,726

% of home $300K will get you: 68.85%

40. Montana -- 1,476 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $430,042

% of home $300K will get you: 69.76%

39. Nevada

March 2023 home value: $426,782

% of home $300K will get you: 70.29%

38. Rhode Island

March 2023 home value: $422,844

% of home $300K will get you: 70.95%

37. Arizona

March 2023 home value: $418,605

% of home $300K will get you: 71.67%

36. Maryland

March 2023 home value: $398,383

% of home $300K will get you: 75.30%

35. Florida -- 1,801 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $398,378

% of home $300K will get you: 75.31%

34. New York

March 2023 home value: $398,211

% of home $300K will get you: 75.34%

33. Connecticut

March 2023 home value: $380,883

% of home $300K will get you: 78.76%

32. Virginia -- 1,875 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $364,552

% of home $300K will get you: 82.29%

31. Alaska -- 1,748 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $358,058

% of home $300K will get you: 83.79%

30. Delaware

March 2023 home value: $356,466

% of home $300K will get you: 84.16%

29. Maine

March 2023 home value: $348,776

% of home $300K will get you: 86.02%

28. Vermont

March 2023 home value: $333,080

% of home $300K will get you: 90.07%

27. Wyoming

March 2023 home value: $324,494

% of home $300K will get you: 92.45%

26. Minnesota

March 2023 home value: $320,972

% of home $300K will get you: 93.47%

25. North Carolina

March 2023 home value: $310,895

% of home $300K will get you: 96.50%

24. Georgia

March 2023 home value: $307,758

% of home $300K will get you: 97.48%

23. Texas

March 2023 home value: $296,178

% of home $300K will get you: 101.29%

22. Tennessee

March 2023 home value: $289,570

% of home $300K will get you: 103.60%

21. South Dakota -- 1,812 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $285,078

% of home $300K will get you: 105.23%

20. New Mexico -- 2,261 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $281,091

% of home $300K will get you: 106.73%

19. South Carolina -- 2,321 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $273,186

% of home $300K will get you: 109.82%

18. Wisconsin -- 2,151 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $264,573

% of home $300K will get you: 113.39%

17. North Dakota

March 2023 home value: $246,155

% of home $300K will get you: 121.87%

16. Pennsylvania

March 2023 home value: $244,440

% of home $300K will get you: 122.73%

15. Nebraska

March 2023 home value: $243,695

% of home $300K will get you: 123.10%

14. Illinois

March 2023 home value: $240,439

% of home $300K will get you: 124.77%

13. Missouri

March 2023 home value: $228,738

% of home $300K will get you: 131.15%

12. Indiana -- 2,844 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $222,539

% of home $300K will get you: 134.81%

11. Michigan -- 2,351 Square Feet

March 2023 home value: $214,785

% of home $300K will get you: 139.67%

10. Kansas

March 2023 home value: $211,548

% of home $300K will get you: 141.81%

9. Ohio

March 2023 home value: $207,503

% of home $300K will get you: 144.58%

8. Alabama

March 2023 home value: $203,528

% of home $300K will get you: 147.40%

7. Iowa

March 2023 home value: $202,856

% of home $300K will get you: 147.89%

6. Oklahoma

March 2023 home value: $190,235

% of home $300K will get you: 157.70%

5. Kentucky

March 2023 home value: $189,531

% of home $300K will get you: 158.29%

4. Louisiana

March 2023 home value: $183,113

% of home $300K will get you: 163.83%

3. Arkansas

March 2023 home value: $178,264

% of home $300K will get you: 168.29%

2. Mississippi

March 2023 home value: $161,582

% of home $300K will get you: 185.66%

1. West Virginia

March 2023 home value: $146,499

% of home $300K will get you: 204.78%

Best and Worst States To Buy a Home For $300K

If you're looking for a large house on a $300,000 budget, some states have real estate markets that just won't meet your needs. These states, including the District of Columbia, rank in the bottom 10 for getting the most bang for your buck:

Idaho

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oregon

Utah

Colorado

Washington

Massachusetts

California

Hawaii

On the other hand, these are the 10 best states that will provide you with the most value for a $300,000 homebuying budget:

West Virginia

Mississippi

Arkansas

Louisiana

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Iowa

Alabama

Ohio

Kansas

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: For this support piece we took March 2023 typical home values for single family residences from all states and divided it against $300,000 to see how much of a home $300,000 can buy you in each state in 2023.

All data was sourced from Zillow's Marc 2023 set and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Home You Can Buy for $300,000 in Every State