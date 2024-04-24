How much is a home warranty? (2024 guide)

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Katleho Seisa/iStockphoto

Although there are some crucial differences between a home warranty and a homeowners insurance policy, the idea is similar: You pay a monthly rate for the plan, and in exchange, you pay less when something goes wrong.

A home warranty costs around $55 per month, which doesn’t include service fees per service call you make — an average of $85 — and any add-on products you choose. This guide will explain some cost factors you should consider to get an accurate estimate.

How much does a home warranty cost?

The national average cost for a home warranty is around $55 per month, which comes out to $660 annually. However, depending on the company you choose, the items you want covered and the length of your contract, you could pay anywhere from around $25 up to $125, which brings your annual total to between $300 and $1,500.

Your annual total could be higher if you choose add-on products, which are additional covered items not included in the base coverage that you can add for a monthly or annual fee. Some companies also offer discounts for their plans, usually when you pay annually or for multiple years. For example, Liberty Home Guard offers up to six months free if you sign a five-year contract.

You should also keep in mind that your base price doesn’t include service calls, which average around $85 but are usually between $60 and $150. Making multiple service calls per year will drive up your all-in annual costs.

Cost per month by popular home warranty provider

The table below provides some average pricing for some of the top home warranty companies in the United States:

All sample costs in this article were quotes received from the above providers for a 3-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot home in Suffolk County, New York, in January 2024. *Prices may include discounts for annual payments.





What is a home warranty?

A home warranty is a contract you can enter as a homeowner, paying a monthly or annual fee. In exchange, the home warranty provider agrees to cover repairs and replacements for your home’s most essential appliances and systems. Some plans cover both home appliances and systems, and some cover one or the other.

Most home warranty contracts require you to pay a flat rate per service, known as a call a service fee. When a covered item fails or needs repair, you call for assistance, pay the service fee and your home warranty company takes care of the repair or replacement.

Story continues

Unlike homeowners insurance, home warranties aren’t required when you buy your home, although they can provide peace of mind when you don’t know exactly what condition your new appliances and home systems are in.

What’s included in home warranty costs?

Most home warranties cover appliances, home systems or a combination.

Appliance plans

As the name implies, appliance plans include coverage for the appliances in your home. If you just want appliances covered in your home, you can expect to pay an average of $45 per month, and most companies include these plans for between $30 and $80 per month. Most plans include the following major appliances:

Built-in microwave

Clothes dryer

Clothes washer

Cooktop/oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Many also cover minor appliances and additional major ones, including:

Exhaust fans

Garbage disposal

Garage door openers

Ice maker

Second fridge

Water softener

Water dispensers

Systems plans

Systems plans provide protection for the system in your home rather than appliances. Plans that just cover your home systems usually sit around $45 per month, and monthly costs typically fall between $40 and $80. These commonly include the following:

Electrical system

Heating and cooling system

Plumbing system

Some systems plans include comprehensive coverage, while others may only provide protection for the main components and require add-on coverage for the following:

HVAC ductwork

Light fixtures

Plumbing fixtures

Septic system

Sprinkler system

Sump pump

Water heater

Well pump

Combination plans

Combination plans are plans that cover both appliances and home systems. They cost an average of $55 per month, making them the best value, in most cases. Prices usually range from $40 up to $130 per month. Some home warranty providers have multiple combination plans, each with more comprehensive coverage in both areas. The most expensive plans typically include all major appliances and home systems.

Optional coverage add-ons

Most home warranty companies have add-on options you can tack on to the base coverage. These can be for various items in your home, but some of the common coverages are listed below. We’ll also include some average add-on pricing, but keep in mind that these prices vary quite a bit among providers.

Central vacuum systems: $6/month

Pools and spas: $18/month

Roof leaks: $8/month

Second refrigerator: $5/month

Septic tank pumping: $8/month

Sump pump: $7/month

Well pump: $10/month

Some companies charge monthly per add-on, and some charge annually. Just be sure you know what you’re signing up for before you sign a contract.

Factors influencing home warranty costs

The monthly or annual home warranty price you pay is just one part of the puzzle. You’ll need to consider why some plans are more affordable, add-on coverages, service fees, and more to ensure you get the best coverage possible.

We recommend reviewing your contract carefully to read what is and isn’t included so that you get an affordable plan that serves you well through the contract term and covers what you need to be protected.

Coverage limits

The most important thing to consider when choosing a home warranty plan cost that fits into your budget is the coverage. Some plans are half the price of others, but they usually have lower coverage limits, cover fewer items in your home or have more exclusions.

Unlike a homeowners insurance policy, most home warranty companies don’t have deductibles. Instead, they have payout limits, which tell you the maximum amount the company will pay for a specific item before the burden falls on you. The table below includes some coverage limits for popular home warranty companies:

The higher the coverage limit, the more you’re protected, but your monthly cost is likely to be higher.

Service fees

Another key factor is the service fee you choose. All home warranty companies also have service fees, which are single charges you’ll be responsible for each time you file a claim and have a service contractor out to your property to assess or fix an issue.

Many companies let you choose a service fee within a range, with higher service fees usually leaving you with lower monthly plan costs.

Additional fees and considerations

Lastly, you should consider any additional fees charged by a provider.

Some companies add a monthly fee to their base charges just for holding the contract, while others charge processing fees. For example, Choice Home Warranty charges $2.50 monthly as a service fee, and Liberty Home Guard charges around $5 as a one-time processing and administration fee.

In some cases, your home size also plays a role in your pricing. For instance, if your home is more than 5,000 square feet, you might need to pay an added monthly fee for square footage. For example, Liberty Home Guard charges around $20 extra per month if your home is over that square footage, and Choice Home Warranty charges an additional $25 per month.

Home warranty vs. home insurance: What’s the difference?

Home warranties and home insurance policies are similar but have some key differences. The table below sums up those differences.

Home warranty

Covers appliances and home systems

Covers damage caused by wear and tear

You pay a fee per service call

Low deductibles per covered item

Usually up to a $3,000 payout

Optional but helpful

Homeowners insurance policy

Covers structures, belongings and personal injury

Covers damage caused by catastrophes and accidents

No service fee

High deductibles per policy

Covers hundreds of thousands in damage in some cases

Usually required if you have a mortgage

How to compare home warranty providers

There are dozens of home warranty providers and no single best company for everyone. We recommend you consider the following key points when choosing a provider for your home warranty contract:

The monthly and annual cost of the contract

The service fees and add-on coverages available

The items covered and the exclusions outlined for those items

Whether or not you can choose your own repair technician

Whether or not you can decide on what materials or new appliances your tech uses during the repair or replacement

The general sentiment toward the company in online reviews

The company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

The experience in the home warranty industry

Additionally, you should read through your contract before signing it to look for special language regarding limitations or requirements for coverage. Some companies won’t cover preexisting issues, problems that develop because of neglect on your part, or appliances and systems that don’t have documented service in the recent past.

Finally, look into the company’s average response time to claims. Some companies get service techs out within hours in the case of an emergency, while others can take up to two days. This could factor into your long-term coverage costs if you have to hire a repair technician in an emergency, which could lead to an out-of-pocket repair, even though you’re paying monthly for a home warranty.

How to get the most value from your home warranty

Home warranties aren’t expensive compared to the repair costs you can avoid with them, but you can do a few things to get more value out of your contract.

Contact your provider first. If you find an issue with a covered appliance or system, contact your service provider rather than a repair technician directly. Try to use your coverage first.

Choose your service fee carefully. A lower service fee usually means a higher monthly price for coverage. If you have to make many calls, paying more monthly for a lower service fee could help you get more value overall.

Read your contract. All home warranty contracts have exclusions, even for covered items. Ensure you understand exactly what is and isn’t covered so you know when to pay a service fee and when to call for a repair on your own.

Don’t duplicate coverage. According to the Federal Trade Commission, one common issue homeowners run into is that coverage from a home warranty is unnecessary if they have a builder’s warranty or another homeowner warranty in place. Make sure you’re not duplicating protection you already have.

Additionally, many home warranty companies offer specific coverage packages for home buyers and sellers. According to Rebecca Cohen, a real estate broker with Real Broker NY in New York, buyers and sellers can often benefit most from home warranties: “I do believe that buyers get value from these warranties, and I would love to see them used more frequently … it is more than just a perceived value.”

Cohen noted that home warranties are the standard in some parts of the country and would be helpful in other areas. “I believe that, at the very least, more homeowners should be looking into purchasing a home warranty for themselves upon closing, or even asking for one as part of inspection negotiations.”

If you’re buying or selling a property, a home warranty can be especially valuable, both for use in negotiations and to maintain peace of mind while listing or after purchasing a home.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com