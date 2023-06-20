How Much Do Instacart Drivers Make in 2023?

©Instacart

If you’re interested in taking on a side hustle as an Instacart shopper in 2023, you’ll be joining more than 600,000 existing shoppers helping deliver the things people in their communities need the most.

How does one get started becoming an Instacart shopper? Before you sign up, it’s important to know how much you can earn as an Instacart shopper.

How Much Do Instacart Shoppers Make in 2023?

According to the Instacart website, the amount of money an Instacart shopper can earn depends on their role type. In the United States, there are options to become a full-service shopper or an in-store shopper.

Full-Service Instacart Shopper

If you are a full-service shopper, which is considered an independent contractor, you are paid per batch that you complete. The amount a full-service shopper earns per batch depends on the order’s size, driving distance and effort involved in shopping and delivering. Instacart provides estimates for your earnings on every order and tracks your total earnings for the week.

Full-service shoppers get to keep 100% of customer tips. Their total earnings potential ultimately depends on the individual, since they are independent contractors, who may work as many or as few hours as they want each week.

In-Store Instacart Shopper

If you are an in-store shopper, you are an Instacart employee. In-store shoppers earn an hourly wage and this wage is detailed in their initial offer letter.

How Do I Become a Full-Service Instacart Shopper?

There are only five requirements necessary for those who want to be a full-service Instacart shopper. Shoppers need to be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States. They must have a bank account, consistent access to a vehicle and a recent smartphone and be able to lift 40 pounds with or without accommodation.

If you find you match all five requirements, you can sign up on the Instacart website to become a shopper. Only three steps are required in the sign-up process.

1. Create an account. Remember, you need to be able to meet all five requirements listed above before you can create an account.

2. Set up your account in the Instacart app. You’ll need to take photos of your driver’s license and enter your bank account information to ensure you receive your pay.

3. Start earning money. Once your account has been approved, you’ll begin seeing orders. Start shopping, delivering and getting paid as an Instacart shopper.

