Here’s How Much Japanese Firms Plan to Hike Salaries This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s annual wage negotiations have kicked off in earnest, drawing increased attention as the Bank of Japan looks for evidence of a virtuous wage-price cycle that would allow it to exit from the world’s last negative rate regime.

In the latest key development, managers at Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. signed off on the wage demands of their workers’ unions, agreeing Wednesday to raise compensation by bigger margins this year than last year.

Honda will bump up wages by 5.6% and pay a bonus equal to 7.1 months of salary for workers. Mazda will increase wages by 6.8% including bonuses. Toyota Motor Corp. didn’t respond to its union’s demands and pushed talks to next week.

Annual pay deals that show a pattern of higher wage increases taking hold across a wider part of the economy would help cement the case for the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007. Most economists expect that move in March or April.

Still, the results of wage negotiations may be patchy, as smaller companies have indicated they have limited scope to increase pay.

Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union federation, is seeking increases of at least 5%, while UA Zensen has its sights on 6%. That compares with a 3.85% forecast by 37 economists surveyed by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Here are some of the highlights of this year’s pay talks, from key dates to potential deals to be announced.

Key Dates

Feb 28: Next round of Toyota wage talks

March 7: Monthly wage data for January

March 15: Rengo, Japan’s biggest labor union federation, releases first tally of pay deals

March 18-19: BOJ policy meeting

March 22: Rengo releases second tally

April 4: Rengo releases third tally

April 25-26: BOJ policy meeting

June 13-14 : BOJ policy meeting

Early July: Rengo releases final tally

July 30-31: BOJ policy meeting

Deals Reached

