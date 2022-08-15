U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,260.75
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,560.00
    -158.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,539.50
    -38.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.40
    -13.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -4.19 (-4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    -22.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.41 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0205
    -0.0052 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.96
    +0.76 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3600
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,265.20
    -382.25 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.42
    +4.14 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.55
    -8.34 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

How much is Javier Olivan, Meta's new COO, earning?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD

Facebook's new chief operating officer has officially taken over from Sheryl Sandberg, and we're giving you a look at how much the company veteran has been paid over the years.

This post first appeared in 10 Things in Tech, a newsletter by Insider that brings you all the latest tech news & scoops — delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Javier Olivan
Javier Olivan

Javier Olivan is expected to succeed Sheryl Sandberg as Meta's COO.Meta

1. Javier Olivan is Facebook's new $35 million man. Olivan, a Facebook veteran, was tapped earlier this summer to replace Sheryl Sandberg as COO. While his full compensation agreement has not yet been disclosed, Olivan's received big grants of stock units — here's what we know so far:

  • Olivan has been with Facebook since 2007, spending almost all of that time in VP-level roles. This month, he became the company's COO.

  • In what appears to be Olivan's first disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Facebook exec, his most recent grants of restricted stock are laid out. Though all of Facebook's officers make under $1 million a year, grants of RSUs are much more generous.

  • Since 2019, Olivan has received 198,271 in RSUs, according to a recent SEC filing. At Facebook's current stock price, of just under $180, that makes those awards worth more than $35 million.

Take a look at how much Meta's new COO has been paid over the years.

In other news:

A worker approaches an Amazon Ring security camera.
A worker approaches an Amazon Ring security camera.

Amazon

2. Amazon's MGM is creating a TV show based on footage from Ring smart cameras. Debuting Sept. 26, the reality TV show — dubbed "Ring Nation" — will feature feel-good security footage, like neighbors helping neighbors, marriage proposals, and more. What to know about the upcoming series.

3. Hustle culture is making a comeback. Rising prices, layoffs in high-profile industries like tech, and economic uncertainty are breeding a resurgence of a toxic work-hard hustle culture, and it's not good for workers — and even worse for employers.

4. A CEO went viral for sharing a crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off two employees. The marketing startup CEO said he's not sorry for posting the tearful selfie, despite being criticized, because "a lot of good" has come from it. Here's what else he said.

5. Microsoft's former VP of HR has a word of advice: HR is not your friend. After nearly eight years at Microsoft, Chris Williams now has a few tips for dealing with workplace conflicts, including remembering that HR will always prioritize the company's interests over your own. He shares where you should go instead if you're having workplace issues.

6. Facebook is testing out end-to-end encryption in Messenger. Following backlash for giving police the conversations of a girl accused of having an illegal abortion, Facebook said it is rolling out a new privacy test for Messenger. Get the full rundown here.

7. Black Girls Code's founder is suing the nonprofit after being removed as CEO. On Friday, the tech nonprofit announced Kimberly Bryant's firing, and is now facing lawsuits over her removal. What we know so far.

8. An employee who was laid off by Microsoft shares her experience. After just three months of work, the 25-year-old tech recruiter was laid off — and is scrambling for a new job to help take care of her mom. She shares what it was like to be a part of the layoffs.

Odds and ends:

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5Tim Levin/Insider

9. Inside Hyundai's new electric SUV that looks like a sci-fi spaceship. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has swift acceleration, great range, striking style, and a roomy yet minimal interior — and Insider's transportation reporter got to take it for a spin. Take a full photo tour of the Ioniq 5.

10. You can play games on your Apple Watch. We ranked the top five. The watch's own App Store is chock full of games — including Pong and a text-based adventure game  — designed specifically for the tiny wrist-sized screen. See the five best Apple Watch games.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Divers take the plunge in Bosnian waterfall contest

    STORY: Spectators ignored the rain to watch as the divers plunged more than 20 metres (66ft) from a platform into a deep pool below the Pliva waterfall.Dino Bajric from Sarajevo, took first place, while last year's winner Evald Krnic from Montenegro finished second.Bajric said the location inspired competitors to do their best.The seventh edition of the competition at Jajce attracted divers from Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro, according to Bosnia's FENA news agency, citing the organisers of the competition.

  • Foxwoods Brings Las Vegas Strip, Disney-Style Fun to East Coast

    The destination resort has moved beyond its casino roots to someplace designed to entertain the whole family.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor dubbed India’s Warren Buffett, dies at 62

    Jhunjhunwala became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59

    (Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president who was known for his time leading Deutsche Bank traders into the lender’s investment banking heights, died five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer. He was 59. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Revenue Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LCID ), with the analysts making...

  • China Shocks With Rate Cut as Data Show ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaChina’s economic slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump and continue

  • Did Warren Buffett Really Lose Almost $44 Billion in 3 Months?

    The Oracle of Omaha's company reported an eye-popping second-quarter loss -- but not all is what it seems.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Consider Nvidia. If you had invested $3,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago, that total would have grown to $147,000 today. Undoubtedly, there are stocks today that could go on to duplicate -- or even beat -- Nvidia's return given enough time.