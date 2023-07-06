How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 California Cities

California is undoubtedly one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. While the sunshine and beautiful scenery are truly unparalleled, the cost of living is extraordinarily high in most major cities throughout the Golden State.

We compiled income and cost-of-living data to show just how much you'll need to live comfortably in 25 of the state's most sought-after cities. "Living comfortably" is defined by the 50-30-20 rule, which assumes that 50% of income should go toward necessities, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward savings.

Unfortunately, in most cases, the median household income falls far short of what it takes to prosper in these places.

Here is how much you'll need to live comfortably in 25 California cities.

Los Angeles

Median Income: $69,778

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $180,095

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $115,149

If you want to live near the movie stars and exquisite beaches of Los Angeles, you'll need to make $45,371 above the median household income in the area.

San Diego

Median Income: $89,457

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $183,443

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $117,203

Near the state's southern border, San Diego offers residents sweeping ocean views and a difference of $93,986 between the city's median salary and annual expenditures if paying a mortgage.

San Francisco

Median Income: $126,187

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $242,838

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $132,020

You'll need to make just $5,833 more than the median salary to live comfortably paying rent in San Francisco.

San Jose

Median Income: $125,075

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $241,109

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $123,781

Located squarely in Silicon Valley, you can expect to pay $120,555 annually for necessities if paying a mortgage in San Jose, but you can live comfortably as a renter.

Sacramento

Median Income: $71,074

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $108,942

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $93,102

The difference between the median salary and the income needed if paying a mortgage is $37,868 in the state capital.

Fresno

Median Income: $57,211

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $92,004

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $86,118

You can expect to pay total annual necessities expenditures of $43,059 if paying rent in Fresno, which means you might not be able to put much in savings.

Long Beach

Median Income: $71,150

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $161,901

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $98,117

It's tough to own a home and still save for retirement in Long Beach. You will need to pull in an additional $90,751 to compensate for the difference between the median salary and the income needed as a homeowner.

Oakland

Median Income: $85,628

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $168,240

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $109,774

The median income in Oakland is just barely enough to cover a mortgage and pay for necessities ($84,120). Renters have about $30,000 extra to split among savings and quality of life.

Bakersfield

Median Income: $69,014

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $92,663

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $86,093

You'll need an additional $17,079 over the median household income to live comfortably if paying rent in Bakersfield.

Irvine

Median Income: $114,027

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $243,321

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $117,393

The city of Irvine continues to see new housing developments, despite the fact that residents will need to pull in $129,294 over the median salary to live comfortably if paying a mortgage. Renting is much more comfortable, requiring just 51% of the median income.

Anaheim

Median Income: $81,806

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $159,710

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $107,169

Living near Disneyland has many perks, but affordability is not one of them. You can expect to pay almost all of your income -- around $79,855 -- on necessities if you also have a mortgage in Anaheim.

Stockton

Median Income: $63,916

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $102,630

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $91,169

To live comfortably while renting in Stockton you'll need to make $27,253 over the median household income for the city.

Riverside

Median Income: $76,755

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $126,856

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $103,187

While Riverside is undeniably less expensive than its coastal neighbors, residents still pay total annual necessities expenditures of $51,594 if paying rent in the Inland Empire city.

Chula Vista

Median Income: $92,913

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $156,597

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $120,971

Individuals hoping to live comfortably renting in Chula Vista will need to make $63,684 over the median salary in the city.

Huntington Beach

Median Income: $104,728

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $215,948

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $115,000

Often referred to as Surf City USA, Huntington Beach offers near-perfect weather and a $107,974 total annual necessities expenditures if paying a mortgage.

Santa Ana

Median Income: $77,283

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $148,494

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $107,389

Santa Ana residents will need to make an additional $30,106 to cover the difference between the city's median household income and the expected annual expenditures if they hope to live comfortably while renting.

Fremont

Median Income: $153,475

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $246,652

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $119,734

With one of the highest median household incomes on our list, thanks to companies such as Tesla and Meta, Fremont residents will be able to live comfortably while renting since the difference between median salary and annual expenditures is $33,741 in the black.

Glendale

Median Income: $74,488

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $217,354

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $112,742

Hoping to live comfortably in Glendale? You can expect to pay $56,371 in total annual necessities expenditures if you pay rent in the city.

Santa Clarita

Median Income: $106,166

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $154,683

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $110,458

Sitting just to the north of L.A., Santa Clarita offers a six-figure median household income, meaning you will just need an additional $4,292 to live comfortably while renting in the city.

Modesto

Median Income: $67,011

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $102,373

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $90,396

Modesto residents need to make $35,362 over the median household income in the city to live comfortably if paying a mortgage.

Santa Rosa

Median Income: $84,823

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $144,090

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $103,870

Santa Rosa is a destination city that will cost you approximately $19,047 over the median salary to live comfortably if paying rent.

San Bernardino

Median Income: $55,372

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $103,871

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $87,228

For hopeful San Bernardino residents, the median household income falls around $48,499 short of the amount of money it would take to live comfortably as a homeowner.

Oceanside

Median Income: $80,837

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $153,875

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $110,808

Oceanside is a beach lover's dream with a high price tag. You can expect to pay around $76,937 in total annual necessities expenditures if paying a mortgage in the city.

Sunnyvale

Median Income: $161,670

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $326,575

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $126,074

While Sunnyvale offers the highest median salary on our list, it is also the most unaffordable for homeowners. Hopeful residents will need to make $164,905 over the median household income to live comfortably if paying a mortgage. But renters on median income are about $36,000 in the black.

Rancho Cucamonga

Median Income: $97,046

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Mortgage: $147,013

'Live Comfortably' Income Needed If Paying Rent: $109,477

If Rancho Cucamonga is your target area, you'll need to find an additional $12,437 over the city's median household income to be able to live comfortably while paying rent.

Methodology: ​​GOBankingRates found the cost of living in California's 25 biggest cities (in terms of total households according to the 2021 American Community Survey) by analyzing the following factors: (1) Cost of living Index for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Each index was multiplied by the annual expenditure amount in each category from Bureau Labor of Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which measures household annual mean expenditures to determine the annual mean spending for each category; (2) Rent costs were sourced from Zillow's rental data for May 2023, and were multiplied by 12 to obtain an annualized yearly spending on rent; (3) Mortgage payments were based on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, using an average mortgage rate 6.69%, which was the current average national rate at the time the study was conducted, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; the city's median home value for a single-family residence, according to Zillow's May 2023 home value index, and 20% down payment; (4) Median household income was sourced from Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey (this is income prior to being taxed). Once all the data was found, the annual expenditure amount was calculated by adding together the annual spending for each category. GOBankingRates found the annual expenditures for both people paying a mortgage payment and for people who are paying rent separately, and the median income is subtracted by annual expenditures for those paying a mortgage and those renting to see how much money is needed or left over for each city. GOBankingRates then used the 50-30-20 rule, which assumes that 50% of income should go toward necessities, 30% should go toward discretionary spending and 20% should go toward savings. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 California Cities